Legal notices: September 5, 2020

Kearney, Nebraska
August 25, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members led the audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on August 25, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
with the following Council Mem-
bers responding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
There were no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-126
approving the Council to meet as
the Board of Equalization for the
purpose of equalizing and levying
special assessments on the lots
and parcels of land in connection
with Paving Improvement District
Nos. 2017-986, 2018-988,
2018-991, 2018-992, 2018-993;
Water District Nos. 2017-586,
2018-587, 2018-589, 2018-590,
2018-591; and Sanitary Sewer Dis-
trict Nos. 2018-523, 2018-525,
2018-526, 2018-527.
Consent Agenda:
The Consent Agenda was
amended on Monday, to correct
Item 13 as there was a calculation
error that resulted in the incorrect
requested payment amount to the
contractor.
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held August 11, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
1000bulbs.com-$635.96-smcs;
24 Hour Wristbands-$59.65-smcs;
911 Custom-$58.20-smcs; A&D
Rentals-$35.38-smcs; Ace Irriga-
tion-$168.48-smcs;
Acushnet-$1,570.06-smcs; Ado-
be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Auto
Parts-$49.21-smcs; Agri Co-
op-$803.94-smcs; Aguayo, Sar-
a-$51.63-smcs; Airport Light-
ing-$324.91-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$11,780.98-co; All Makes
Auto-$4,790.86-smcs; Ally B De-
sign-$25.00-smcs; Alstrom,J--
$9.35-smcs; Alternate Force--
$295.40-smcs; Ama-
zon-$4,211.27-smcs,co; Amedisys
Foundation-$210.00-smcs; Ameri-
can Legion Emblem-$40.45-smcs;
American Library
Assn.-$5,317.41-smcs; American
Red Cross-$1,405.43-smcs; An-
dersen Wrecking-$800.00-smcs;
Animoto-$264.00-smcs; AP Gener-
ator Parts-$85.23-smcs; Ap-
ple-$0.99-smcs; Aramark Uni-
form-$259.10-smcs; Arrow Seed-
-$472.52-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$910.94-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$52.12-smcs; Aussie Hydrau-
lics-$473.94-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$87.45-smcs; B&G Invest-
ments-$176.13-smcs; B&H Pho-
to-$3,207.04-smcs,co; Baird Hol-
m-$17,130.00-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$3,750.14-smcs;
Bamford-$225.00-smcs; Baum Hy-
draulics-$661.01-smcs; Beacon
Athletics-$4,587.00-co; Big Red
Auto-$255.73-smcs; Blackburn
Manufacturing-$100.52-smcs;
Blackstone Audio Books-$-
232.49-smcs; Black-
strap-$1,400.30-smcs; Blue to
Gold-$596.00-smcs; Bluecross
Blueshield-$92,217.13-smcs;
Bosselman-$3,487.13-smcs;
Brandt,T-$100.00-smcs; Broadfoot
Sand & Gravel-$736.50-smcs;
Bronwells-$102.39-smcs; Bry-
ant,D-$57.83-smcs; BSN Sports-
-$283.23-smcs; Buffalo Outdoor
Power-$770.45-smcs; Build-
ers-$1,755.05-smcs,co; Cab Sto-
re-$164.97-smcs; Cady,K-$-
47.68-smcs; Calibre Press--
$199.00-smcs; Capstone Press--
$47.98-smcs;
Carquest-$443.00-smcs; Carrot
Top-$367.90-smcs; Casey's--
$36.23-smcs; Cash Wa-
-$3,129.59-smcs; CDW
-$281.88-smcs;
Cellebrite-$2,995.00-smcs;
Cenex-$64.07-smcs; Cengage/G-
ale-$92.96-smcs; Central Hydrau-
lic-$3,032.00-co; Central NE Bob-
cat-$292.85-smcs; Central NE
Rentals-$176.01-smcs; Century
21-$60.29-smcs; Century Hydrau-
lic-$389.34-smcs; Century Lum-
ber-$416.91-smcs; Char-
ter-$196.98-smcs;
Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Ches-
terman-$1,028.95-smcs; Chicken
Coop-$60.00-smcs;
Cintas-$369.10-smcs; City of Ky-
-$35,592.86-smcs,ps; CNA Sure-
ty-$40.00-smcs; Cold Spring Gran-
ite-$224.00-smcs; Comm Act Part
of Mid-NE-$585.00-smcs; Com-
mercial Recrea-
tion-$2,371.69-smcs; Construction
Rental-$1,500.04-smcs,co; Control
Yours-$285.00-smcs; Copperhead
Properties-$15.75-smcs; Copy-
cat-$1,393.41-smcs; Core &
Main-$667.54-smcs; Credit
Mgmt.-$96.44-ps; Cron,A-$84-
.97-smcs; CS Moni-
tor-$75.00-smcs;
Culligan-$214.50-smcs; Cum-
mins-$5,313.59-smcs,co; Cutter &
Buck-$46.50-smcs; Dance Work-
s-$100.00-smcs; Dan's Plumb-
ing-$707.75-smcs; Dawson Public
Power-$48,941.42-smcs; Daylight
Donuts-$41.50-smcs;
Deaver,M-$160.00-smcs; Denker,
Bailey-$50.98-smcs; Depository
Trust-$9,617,943.49-ds; Desert
Snow-$1,797.00-smcs;
Diestler,A-$77.50-smcs;
Digicert-$828.00-smcs; Dish--
$217.12-smcs;
Dmilaco-$215.00-smcs; Dollar
General-$24.08-smcs;
Dollman,G-$79.49-smcs;
Donahoo,C-$31.88-smcs; DPC In-
dustries-$7,350.17-smcs; Dreams
Time-$25.00-smcs;
Deterdings-$1,132.14-smcs; Eagle
Distributing-$2,825.06-smcs;
Eakes-$3,091.62-smcs;
Ebay-$21.29-smcs; Echo Elec-
tric-$924.73-smcs;
Ecolab-$80.26-smcs; Ed Broadfoot
& Sons-$822.25-smcs; Ehr-
lich-$57.00-smcs; Ensley Electri-
cal-$8,553.74-co; Entenmann-Ro-
vin-$248.50-smcs; Enter-
prise-$76.16-smcs; Everything 2
Go-$718.00-smcs; Expression We-
ar-$532.80-smcs; Eyemed
-$1,297.70-smcs;
Facebook-$98.38-smcs; Family
Fresh-$32.50-smcs; Fangmeyer,
Aschwege &-$19.69-smcs; Fas-
tenal-$385.27-smcs;
Fedex-$107.83-smcs; Felsburg
Holt & Ullevig-$6,365.00-smcs;
Fiskarsbran-$396.03-smcs; Flight-
ware-$1,000.00-smcs; Flores,B-$-
4.44-smcs; Fort Bend Servic-
es-$14,352.00-smcs; Fountain
Hills-$129.94-smcs; Foxit Soft-
ware-$139.00-smcs; Fron-
tier-$7,505.69-smcs;
Galeton-$481.26-smcs; Gall-
s-$610.62-smcs; Garrett Tires--
$3,867.51-smcs; GI Physical Ther-
apy-$45.00-ps; Global Industri-
al-$765.89-smcs; Gonzalez,B-$-
85.00-smcs; Goodwin Tuck-
er-$240.00-smcs; Govt. Finance
Officers-$225.00-smcs; Graham
Tire-$1,354.56-smcs; Grain-
ger-$782.09-smcs; Grani-
cus-$4,500.00-co; Great Plains As-
bestos-$1,600.00-co; Greater NE
Cities-$1,000.00-smcs; Grindstone
Hardscapes-$3,310.00-smcs; Ha-
ch-$776.97-smcs; Hil-
ton-$259.94-smcs; HOA Solu-
tions-$1,111.90-smcs; Hobby-Lo-
bby-$217.12-smcs; Holmes
Plumbing-$2,250.74-smcs; Home
Depot-$2,019.38-smcs; Hooker
Brothers-$536.37-smcs; Howe,S--
$3,882.82-smcs; Hyperi-
kon-$484.84-smcs; Hy-vee-
-$69.39-smcs; ICMA-$6,819.41-ps;
Ideal Electric-$44,980.00-co; In
Flight Planner-$99.99-smcs; Inde-
lco Plastics-$833.15-smcs; Inter-
state Plastics-$501.88-smcs; In-
vestment Property-$61.22-smcs;
Invoice Home-$5.00-smcs;
IRS-$168,002.78-ps; Island Sup-
ply-$105.40-smcs; J&A Traf-
fic-$1,125.00-smcs; Jack
Lederman-$2,050.96-smcs,co;
Jaeger,G-$101.19-smcs; Jay's Uni-
forms-$194.82-smcs; JCB Deliver-
y-$22.00-smcs; Joann Fab-
ric-$72.71-smcs; Johnstone Sup-
ply-$451.14-smcs; Juice Stop-
-$50.00-smcs; Katom Restau-
rant-$69.57-smcs; Ky Ace-$-
344.82-smcs,co; Ky Animal Shel-
ter-$10,360.00-smcs; Ky Catho-
lic-$172.09-smcs; Ky Con-
crete-$39,641.34-smcs,co; Ky
Crete & Block-$3,427.20-smcs,co;
Ky Hub-$3,521.00-smcs; Ky
Powersports-$1,331.70-smcs; Ky
Regional Medical-$660.00-smcs;
Ky Tire-$1,165.41-smcs; Ky Tow-
ing-$302.50-smcs; Ky Tropical
Snow-$50.00-smcs; Ky Ware-
house-$2,131.46-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$4,819.38-smcs,co; Ky
Winnelson-$650.71-smcs; Kear-
ney,K-$60.00-smcs; Kelly Sup-
ply-$1,372.64-smcs; Kewanna
Screen Printing-$142.04-smcs;
Koetters,J-$9.35-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$276.58-smcs;
KRMC-$100.00-smcs; Ktown
Cakery-$20.00-smcs; Landmark
Implement-$1,308.93-smcs; Law-
son Products-$886.93-smcs; Life-
guard Store-$89.01-smcs;
Lockmobile-$14.70-smcs; Love-
s-$51.05-smcs;
Lulzbot-$96.86-smcs; Macqueen
Equipment-$5,453.60-smcs; Ma-
llory Safety-$89.98-smcs; Marlatt
Machine-$6,505.36-smcs,co; Mar-
tin,S-$107.56-smcs; Masek Golf-
-$239.92-smcs; Masters True Val-
ue-$1,091.24-smcs; Matheson
Tri-Gas-$39.49-smcs; McDonald
Uniforms-$422.99-smcs;
McElhinney Builders-$20.89-smcs;
Mefferd,E-$1,516.00-smcs;
Menards-$9,767.53-smcs,co; Mid-
way Chrysler-$224.10-smcs; Mid-
west Connect-$2,959.00-smcs;
Midwest Partitions-$41.90-smcs;
Midwest Turf-$1,794.20-smcs;
Milco Environmen-
tal-$1,564.05-smcs;
Minitex-$1,596.00-smcs;
Mobotrex-$2,070.00-smcs; Moon-
light Embroidery-$1,286.50-smcs;
Moore & O'Connor-$148.96-smcs;
Moore,J-$0.05-smcs; Morten Con-
struction-$105,747.30-co; Motion
Picture-$245.81-smcs; Mountain
High Equipment-$516.73-smcs;
MPH Industries-$2,930.00-smcs;
Municipal Automa-
tion-$182.88-smcs; Municipal Sup-
ply-$11,332.53-smcs,co;
Municode-$1,295.00-smcs; Musi-
cians Friend-$2,668.58-co; My Pi-
lot Store-$178.75-smcs; Nat'l Pe-
troleum Equipment-$391.41-smcs;
NCH Software-$36.04-smcs; NCL
of Wisconsin-$511.44-smcs; NE
Central Seniors Golf-$84.00-smcs;
NE Child Support-$2,287.35-ps;
NE Crane-$214.29-smcs; NE Dept
Revenue-$82,131.50-smcs; NE
Golf Assn.-$704.00-smcs; NE Li-
brary Commis-
sion-$3,869.02-smcs; NE Machin-
ery-$845.19-smcs; NE Safe-
ty-$210.00-smcs; NE Truck Cen-
ter-$2,372.48-smcs; Nebraskaland
Distributors-$517.00-smcs; Ne-
braskarur-$225.00-smcs; New Pig
Corp-$472.35-smcs; NI NDA De-
vice-$60.50-smcs; Nielsen Con-
tracting-$145,397.47-co;
Nordhues,B-$47.56-smcs; North-
west Electric-$1,795.00-smcs;
Northwestern Ener-
gy-$1,146.32-smcs; Nova Fit-
ness-$544.50-ps; NRG Medi-
a-$410.00-smcs; NSA
POAN-$840.00-smcs;
NSWCCO-$2,100.00-smcs; Nu-
trien Ag-$2,243.57-smcs; Oak
Creek Engineering-$4,370.50-co;
OCLC-$764.46-smcs; Office De-
pot-$1,011.01-smcs; Office Net--
$302.58-smcs; Online Train-
ing-$150.00-smcs; O'Reilly Au-
to-$1,163.96-smcs;
Orscheln-$531.04-smcs; Out of
Print-$70.57-smcs;
Paessler-$437.50-smcs; Paper Roll
Products-$186.00-smcs; Para-
mount-$104.42-smcs; Parts Town-
-$45.27-smcs; Peerless Ma-
chine-$120.00-smcs;
Penworthy-$352.05-smcs; Pep
Co.-$87.34-smcs; Pet Pick Ups--
$497.38-smcs; Pickleball Cen-
tral-$178.10-smcs; Platinum
Awards-$23.85-smcs; Platte Valley
Auto-$865.74-smcs; Platte Valley
Comm.-$2,190.80-smcs;
Powertech-$540.00-smcs; Pres-
to-X Company-$129.00-smcs;
ProQuest-$466.17-smcs;
Provantage-$28,357.00-smcs;
Quantum Saw-$361.80-smcs; Quil-
l-$395.23-smcs; Rain Bird-$109-
.29-smcs; Rapp,K-$18,843.18-co;
Ready Mixed Con-
crete-$7,173.13-smcs,co;
Reams-$6,500.08-smcs,co; Re-
corded Books-$509.28-smcs;
Redbox-$3.53-smcs; Redman's
Shoes-$218.99-smcs,co; Regal
Advertising-$136.68-smcs;
Rentokil-$358.00-smcs; Republi-
can National-$661.50-smcs; Riv-
ershore Reading Sto-
re-$160.00-smcs; S&J Construc-
tion-$25,120.00-smcs; Safelite
Glass -$299.97-smcs; Safety
Kleen-$432.60-smcs; Safety Prod-
ucts-$89.28-smcs; Sahling
Kenworth-$1,965.77-smcs; Salina
Blueprint-$183.51-smcs; Sanitation
Products-$526.99-smcs; Sayler
Screenprinting-$988.75-smcs,ps;
School District #7-$253.10-smcs;
Schroeder,K-$66.36-smcs;
Schuller,M-$111.58-smcs;
Schutt,J-$90.00-smcs; Schwarz-
,A-$3.79-smcs; Secretary of State-
-$120.00-smcs; Senior Learn-
ing-$30.00-smcs; Sequel Book-
shop -$620.00-smcs; Sever-
son,P-$90.00-smcs; Sherwin Wil-
liams-$115.53-smcs; Shredding
Solutions-$348.30-smcs;
Signit-$58.76-smcs; Silvio,S--
$60.00-smcs; Siteone Land-
scape-$4,368.90-smcs; Snap-on
Tools-$138.00-smcs; Snider,C-$-
20.51-smcs; Snover,C-$-
8.00-smcs; Society for HR--
$219.00-smcs; Solid Wast
Assn.-$223.00-smcs; Spec-
trum-$907.27-smcs; Spell-
man,T-$38.48-smcs; Sprinkler
Warehouse-$2,374.65-smcs;
Sprint-$250.00-smcs; Star Home-
s-$200.00-smcs; Steinbrink Land-
scaping-$1,309.92-smcs;
Stittle,P-$110.00-smcs; Straight
Line Striping-$11,869.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$1,647.00-smcs; Sunbelt
Rentals-$252.85-smcs; Super Se-
er-$484.80-smcs; Superior Sig-
nals-$122.60-smcs; Sup-
plyhouse-$410.83-smcs;
Taillon,R-$25.25-smcs; Tar-
get-$306.29-smcs; TCH Cen-
tral-$545.89-smcs; Tidei,J--
$800.00-smcs; Tielke's Sand-
wiches-$63.76-smcs; Titan Ma-
chinery-$1,341.63-smcs; Totally
Promotional-$274.46-smcs; Trac-
tor-Supply-$1,391.68-smcs; Tran-
sunion-$119.60-smcs; Trav-
elocity-$110.88-smcs; Tri City Con-
crete-$3,024.00-smcs; Tri
-CoGlass-$193.00-smcs; Tritech
Forensics-$37.99-smcs; Tumble-
weed Press-$3,393.50-smcs;
Turfwerks-$1,847.64-smcs; Turner
Body Shop-$100.00-smcs;
Uline-$148.82-smcs; Union Bank &
Trust-$84,043.74-smcs,ps; UN-
K-$145.53-ps; UPS
-$366.32-smcs; US Cellu-
lar-$150.00-smcs; USA Communi-
cations-$193.76-smcs; USDA
Wildlife Service-$360.00-smcs;
USPS-$279.80-smcs; Van Die-
st-$248.31-smcs; Van Wal-
l-$306.55-smcs; Vazquez,J--
$45.89-smcs;
Verizon-$455.00-smcs; Village
Payment-$208.53-smcs; Volaire
Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs; VW Golf-
-$861.36-smcs;
Walgreens-$20.32-smcs; Wal-ma-
rt-$1,308.53-smcs; Walter's Elec-
tric-$777.96-smcs; Walters Morgan
Const.-$55.56-smcs; Ward Labora-
tories-$120.50-smcs; Webstaurant
Store-$35.14-smcs; Weis Fire &
Safety-$2,452.69-smcs; Wells,T--
$81.62-smcs; Westbrook, Mel-
vin-$35.00-smcs; Western
NRG-$3,052.80-smcs;
Whentowork-$100.00-smcs; Wilco
Life-$10.00-ps; Wilke-$119-
.98-smcs; Winter Equip-
ment-$1,865.62-smcs; World
Book-$1,998.15-smcs;
WPCI-$432.00-pc; WT Cox Sub-
scriptions-$45.00-smcs; Yant
Equipment-$355.50-smcs; Zoro
Tools-$697.05-smcs; Payroll End-
ing 08/15/2020 -- $524,173.51.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $161.67 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set Sep-
tember 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date
and time for hearing on those appli-
cations where applicable.
4. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the Early Grading
Package for the Community Tennis
Facility and set the bid opening
date for September 15, 2020 at
2:00 p.m.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-127 approving the final allo-
cation of levy authority in the
amount of $146,450.00 for the
Community Redevelopment Au-
thority of the City of Kearney for fis-
cal year 2020-2021 and the final al-
location of levy authority in the
amount of $54,507.00 for Offstreet
Parking District No. 1 for fiscal year
2020-2021.
6. Adopt Resolution 2020-128
approving the Use and Operations
Agreement (T-920 at 5145 Airport
Road) between the City of Kearney
and SkyWest Airlines providing
scheduled air service.
7. Approve the purchase of VirTra
V-180 Judgmental Use of Force
Simulator in the amount of
$134,856.11 for the Kearney Police
Department.
8. Approve amendments to the
League of Nebraska Municipalities
"Articles of Incorporation" and
"Bylaws" to allow the League An-
nual Conference and Annual Busi-
ness Meeting to be held by tele-
phone conferencing,
videoconferencing or similar tech-
nological means and authorize the
Mayor to sign the "Regular Mem-
ber Ballot".
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-129 approving the Hangar
T-385 Lease Agreement between
the City of Kearney and Darrel Al-
bers for aircraft storage at the
Kearney Regional Airport.
10. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 6 Im-
provements for 22nd Avenue and
6th Street consisting of Paving Im-
provement District Nos. 2020-002
and 2020-003, Water District Nos.
2020-592 and 2020-593 and Sani-
tary Sewer Improvement District
No. 2020-528 and set the bid
opening date for September 15,
2020 at 2:00 p.m.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-130 approving Application for
Payment No. 3 in the amount of
$122,542.85 submitted by The Dia-
mond Engineering Company and
approved by Oak Creek Engineer-
ing for the Cherry Avenue Pedes-
trian Bridge Replacement.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-131 approving Application for
Payment No. 1 in the amount of
$110,250.00 submitted by J.I.L. As-
phalt Paving Company and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
2020 Part 4 Improvements for the
removal and replacement of as-
phalt roadway of 20th Street/Q Av-
enue/Coal Chute Road from M Av-
enue east to the City limit.
13. AMENDED ITEM. Adopt Res-
olution No. 2020-132 approving
Application for Payment No. 4 in
the amount of $92,695.04 submit-
ted by GD Concrete Construction
and approved by Miller & Associ-
ates for 2020 Sidewalk ADA Im-
provements (also known as Com-
munity Development Block Grant
funded Sidewalk Replacement
Project; Phase 2) for the project
area of 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue
and 16th Street to 22nd Street.
14. Approve Amendments 001 &
002 of the Standard Form of Agree-
ment for the Community Tennis Fa-
cility with RDG Planning & Design
RDG Planning & Design and adopt
Resolution No. 2020-133.
15. Accept the proposals re-
ceived for the 2020 Impound Lot
Fencing and award the bid to
American Fence Company of
Western Nebraska in the amount of
$56,060.00.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8431
creating Paving Improvement Dis-
trict No. 2020-002 for 6th Street
from the West line of 22nd Avenue
Easterly to the West line of Yanney
Avenue on first reading by number
only. Ordinance No. 8431 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote Ordinance No. 8431 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
2. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8432
creating Paving Improvement Dis-
trict No. 2020-003 for Centerline of
6th Street Northerly on 22nd Ave-
nue to the South line of Lot 1,
Western Nebraska Property Devel-
opment Second Avenue on first
reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8432 was read by num-
ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance
No. 8432 was passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
3. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8433
creating Water District No.
2020-592 for 6th Street from the
West line of 22nd Avenue Easterly
to the West line of Yanney Avenue
on first reading by number only.
Ordinance No. 8433 was read by
number. By unanimous vote Ordi-
nance No. 8433 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
4. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8434
creating Water District No.
2020-593 for 22nd Avenue from the
South line of 6th Street Northerly to
the South line of Lot 1, Western
Nebraska Property Development
Second Addition on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8434
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote Ordinance No. 8434
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
5. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8435
creating Sanitary Sewer Improve-
ment District No. 2020-528 for 6th
Street from the West line of 22nd
Avenue Easterly to the West line of
Yanney Avenue on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8435
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote Ordinance No. 8435
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
6. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8436
amending Section 7-208 "Election
of Chairperson and Vi-
ce-Chairperson" of Article 2
"Advisory Board of Park and Rec-
reation Commissioners" of Chapter
7 "Park and Recreation" to amend
the annual election of a
Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson
to the election occurring only on
even numbered years on first read-
ing by number only. Ordinance No.
8436 was read by number. By
unanimous vote Ordinance No.
8436 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By unanimous vote Council
withdrew Ordinance No. 8429
amending Section 9-213
"International Energy Conversation
Code" of Article 2 "Building Code
Generally" of Chapter 9 "Public
Works" to adopt the 2018 Interna-
tional Energy Conservation Code.
2. Council unanimously set the
public hearing for September 8,
2020 to adopt the One and Six
Year Street Improvement Plan.
3. Council unanimously approved
the drafting and issuance of a proc-
lamation encouraging the Use of
Face Shields/Coverings or Cloth
Face Masks to help slow the
spread of COVID-19.
4. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $124,844.06 to Ne-
braska Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:04 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, H & K Sales, L.L.C.,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, hereby gives its notice of the
following Amendment to Certificate
of Organization as of September 2,
2020:
1. The name of the Company
shall be: Flatwater Trailers, L.L.C.
Owen Kruger
1832 29 Road
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ S5,12,19
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Jo-
chum Investments, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 1423 14th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
John Jochum, 1423 14th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on Septem-
ber 2, 2020.
ZNEZ S5,12,19
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI20-410
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
RICHELLE MARIE WHELPLEY
Notice is hereby given that on the
4 day of August, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Richelle Marie Whelpley to
Damien Michael Montgomery.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney on the 18
day of September, 2020 at 9:30
a.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Richelle Marie Whelpley, to
Damien Michael Montgomery.
Richelle Whelpley
203 W. Jefferson Ave.
Amherst, NE 68812
(308)293-9956
ZNEZ Ag17,24,31,S7
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office located at 4550 West
Husker Hwy., Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at
9:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
ZNEZ S5,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
September 18, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Proposed amendments to the
following chapters/sections of the
City Code as follows: (a) Section
30-101 "Purpose" of Chapter 30
"District BP, Business Park Dis-
trict" to add and remove language
to provide clarification to align with
the purpose of the Business Park
zoning district including the re-
moval of extensive and abundant
and the inclusion of pedestrian and
the typical district location along
the Kearney East Expressway and
other developing highway and ma-
jor arterial corridors; (b) Section
30-102 "Site Development Regula-
tions" of Chapter 30 "District BP,
Business Park District" to add and
remove language found in the table
which will update setbacks with
new Kearney East Expressway, in-
crease maximum building coverage
percentage, remove unused site
development regulation qualifiers
and set a minimum lot size for
Planned Development District re-
quirements; (c) Section 46-105
"Supplemental Use Regulations:
Commercial Uses" of Chapter 46
"Supplemental Use Regulations" to
add sub-section L titled Agricultural
Sales and Services pertaining to
the added supplemental use regu-
lations for the use type of agricul-
tural sales and services; (d) Section
48-103 "Landscaping Require-
ments" of Chapter 48 "Landscap-
ing and Screening Standards" to
add language to sub-section A set-
ting 20-feet for any zoning district
as the depth of landscaping re-
quirements along the Kearney East
Expressway. Adding sub-section B
setting requirements for additional
landscape area in the Business
Park (BP) zoning district; (e) Sec-
tion 48-105 "Bufferyard and
Screening Provisions" of Chapter
48 "Landscaping and Screening
Standards" to add notes to clarify
screening requirements in the M-1
and M-2 zoning districts and allow
for 10-foot opaque barrier for
screening along the Kearney East
Expressway; (f) Section 48-107
"Tree Plantings" of Chapter 48
"Landscaping and Screening
Standards" to modify requirements
for number of trees required to
align with street frontage versus
square feet of bufferyard; (g) Sec-
tion 48-108 "General Provisions" of
Chapter 48 "Landscaping and
Screening Standards" to add re-
quirements for maintenance of re-
quired landscape areas and al-
lowed gravel areas. Clarification
provided for irrigation require-
ments; (h) Section 49-106
"Off-Street Parking Design Stand-
ards" of Chapter 49 "Off-Street
Parking" to add regulations for al-
lowed gravel areas in the Business
Park (BP) zoning district; (i) Table
14-1 "Use Matrix" of Chapter 14
"Zoning District Regulations" to in-
clude the following amendments:
under "Civic Use Types" column ti-
tled BP to amend Clubs (Recreatio-
nal) and Public Assembly from Per-
mitted by Conditional Use Permit
to Permitted by right or by right
subject to supplemental regula-
tions, under Group Care Facility (Li-
mited) under column titled BP
amend from Planned Development
Required to Permitted by Condi-
tional Use Permit; under "Office
Use Types" columns titled C-3 &
BP to amend Corporate Offices
from Planned Development Re-
quired to Permitted by right or by
right subject to supplemental regu-
lations; under "Commercial Use
Types" column titled BP to add
Permitted by right or by right sub-
ject to supplemental regulations to
Ag Sales/Service, Equip Rent-
al/Sales and Equipment Repair; un-
der Business/Trade School to
amend from Planned Development
Required to Permitted by Condi-
tional Use Permit; under Supple-
mental Regulations for Ag Sales-
/Service add reference to 46-105L;
under Restricted Adult Entertain-
ment Business amend the Supple-
mental Regulation from 46-105J to
46-105K; under "Parking and
Transportation Use Types" column
titled BP to amend Truck Terminal
from Planned Development Re-
quired to Permitted by right or by
right subject to supplemental regu-
lations; under "Industrial Use
Types" column titled BP to amend
Light Industry from Permitted by
Conditional Use Permit to Permit-
ted by right or by right subject to
supplemental regulations; under
"Miscellaneous Uses" column titled
BP to amend LWECS from Planned
Development Required to Permit-
ted by Conditional Use Permit and
add entire title to LWECA and
SWECS.
2. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,
Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson
for an amendment to the Land Use
Map of the City of Kearney Com-
prehensive Development Plan from
Commercial Mixed Use to Busi-
ness Park for property described as
a tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter and part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-
hwest Corner of 47th Street and
Kearney East Expressway).
3. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,
Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson
to rezone from District AG, Agricul-
tural District to District BP, Busi-
ness Park District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter and part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest Corner of 47th Street
and Kearney East Expressway).
4. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,
Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson
for the Preliminary Plat for Butler
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(West of Kearney East Expressway,
between 56th Street and 47th
Street).
5. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,
Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson
for the Final Plat for Butler Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter
and part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Southeast Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (West of Kear-
ney East Expressway, between
56th Street and 47th Street).
6. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,
Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson
for the annexation of Butler Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter
and part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Southeast Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (West of Kear-
ney East Expressway, between
56th Street and 47th Street).
7. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney and Compute North NE05, LLC
for an amendment to the Land Use
Map of the City of Kearney Com-
prehensive Development Plan from
Light Industrial to Business Park for
property described as a Lot 2, Tech
One Second Subdivision, a subdi-
vision being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
8. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney and Compute North NE05, LLC
to rezone from District M-1, Limited
Industrial District and District
BP/PD, Business Park/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District to Dis-
trict BP, Business Park District for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3215 Global
Drive Place).
9. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney and Compute North NE05, LLC
for the Preliminary Plat for Tech
One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-
sion being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
10. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for the City of
Kearney and Compute North NE05,
LLC for the Final Plat for Tech One
Third Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter and part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ S5,t1
N O T I C E
A total of 153 cases will be heard
by the Board in September, 2020.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Buffalo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
September 21, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Korb, Logan 76682 Escape, Man-
u/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I, Ob-
structing a Peace Officer, Pos Cntrl
Sub Except Marijuana (4 counts),
Resisting Arrest
September 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Warren, Jeremiah 87331 Visl De-
pict Sexl Explicit Cond
Richard, Travis 87782 Assault
2nd Degree
September 28, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional
Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska
Erickson, Cory 77450 Burglary
September 29, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Bilby, Michael 65767 Burglary (2
counts), Theft by Receiving Stolen
Prop
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
ZNEZ S5,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: MARCO MEDRANO
You are hereby notified that on
05/06/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-
agement Services, Inc., filed a
Complaint in the COUNTY Court of
BUFFALO County, Nebraska,
against you shown as Case Num-
ber CI20 937. The object and
prayer of which is a judgment in the
amount of 3,679.71, plus court
costs, pre-judgment interest and
attorney fees, if applicable.
The Complaint prays that judg-
ment be entered against you. You
are hereby notified that you must
answer the Complaint on or before
10/12/20 at the COUNTY court of
BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-
braska.
Steven J Morrison #24708
P.O. Box 1512
Grand Island, NE 68802
(308)398-3801
Attorney for Plaintiff
ZNEZ Ag29,S5,12
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
Upscale Roofing, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Upscale Roofing, LLC, is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
10310 145th Rd, Amherst, NE
68812. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized and to do every-
thing necessary, proper, advisable
or convenient for the accomplish-
ment of the purposes hereinabove
set forth and to do all other things
incidental thereto or connected
therewith which are not forbidden
by the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The time of commence-
ment of the limited liability com-
pany is July 22, 2020, and duration
of the Company is perpetual. The
affairs of the limited liability com-
pany are to be conducted by its
members.
Adam Borden, Organizer
ZNEZ Ag24,31,S7
