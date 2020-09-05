 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 5, 2020

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

August 25, 2020

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members led the audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President

of the Council, called a regular

meeting of the City Council to order

on August 25, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

with the following Council Mem-

bers responding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

There were no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2020-126

approving the Council to meet as

the Board of Equalization for the

purpose of equalizing and levying

special assessments on the lots

and parcels of land in connection

with Paving Improvement District

Nos. 2017-986, 2018-988,

2018-991, 2018-992, 2018-993;

Water District Nos. 2017-586,

2018-587, 2018-589, 2018-590,

2018-591; and Sanitary Sewer Dis-

trict Nos. 2018-523, 2018-525,

2018-526, 2018-527.

Consent Agenda:

The Consent Agenda was

amended on Monday, to correct

Item 13 as there was a calculation

error that resulted in the incorrect

requested payment amount to the

contractor.

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held August 11, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

1000bulbs.com-$635.96-smcs;

24 Hour Wristbands-$59.65-smcs;

911 Custom-$58.20-smcs; A&D

Rentals-$35.38-smcs; Ace Irriga-

tion-$168.48-smcs;

Acushnet-$1,570.06-smcs; Ado-

be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Auto

Parts-$49.21-smcs; Agri Co-

op-$803.94-smcs; Aguayo, Sar-

a-$51.63-smcs; Airport Light-

ing-$324.91-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$11,780.98-co; All Makes

Auto-$4,790.86-smcs; Ally B De-

sign-$25.00-smcs; Alstrom,J--

$9.35-smcs; Alternate Force--

$295.40-smcs; Ama-

zon-$4,211.27-smcs,co; Amedisys

Foundation-$210.00-smcs; Ameri-

can Legion Emblem-$40.45-smcs;

American Library

Assn.-$5,317.41-smcs; American

Red Cross-$1,405.43-smcs; An-

dersen Wrecking-$800.00-smcs;

Animoto-$264.00-smcs; AP Gener-

ator Parts-$85.23-smcs; Ap-

ple-$0.99-smcs; Aramark Uni-

form-$259.10-smcs; Arrow Seed-

-$472.52-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$910.94-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$52.12-smcs; Aussie Hydrau-

lics-$473.94-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$87.45-smcs; B&G Invest-

ments-$176.13-smcs; B&H Pho-

to-$3,207.04-smcs,co; Baird Hol-

m-$17,130.00-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$3,750.14-smcs;

Bamford-$225.00-smcs; Baum Hy-

draulics-$661.01-smcs; Beacon

Athletics-$4,587.00-co; Big Red

Auto-$255.73-smcs; Blackburn

Manufacturing-$100.52-smcs;

Blackstone Audio Books-$-

232.49-smcs; Black-

strap-$1,400.30-smcs; Blue to

Gold-$596.00-smcs; Bluecross

Blueshield-$92,217.13-smcs;

Bosselman-$3,487.13-smcs;

Brandt,T-$100.00-smcs; Broadfoot

Sand & Gravel-$736.50-smcs;

Bronwells-$102.39-smcs; Bry-

ant,D-$57.83-smcs; BSN Sports-

-$283.23-smcs; Buffalo Outdoor

Power-$770.45-smcs; Build-

ers-$1,755.05-smcs,co; Cab Sto-

re-$164.97-smcs; Cady,K-$-

47.68-smcs; Calibre Press--

$199.00-smcs; Capstone Press--

$47.98-smcs;

Carquest-$443.00-smcs; Carrot

Top-$367.90-smcs; Casey's--

$36.23-smcs; Cash Wa-

-$3,129.59-smcs; CDW

-$281.88-smcs;

Cellebrite-$2,995.00-smcs;

Cenex-$64.07-smcs; Cengage/G-

ale-$92.96-smcs; Central Hydrau-

lic-$3,032.00-co; Central NE Bob-

cat-$292.85-smcs; Central NE

Rentals-$176.01-smcs; Century

21-$60.29-smcs; Century Hydrau-

lic-$389.34-smcs; Century Lum-

ber-$416.91-smcs; Char-

ter-$196.98-smcs;

Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Ches-

terman-$1,028.95-smcs; Chicken

Coop-$60.00-smcs;

Cintas-$369.10-smcs; City of Ky-

-$35,592.86-smcs,ps; CNA Sure-

ty-$40.00-smcs; Cold Spring Gran-

ite-$224.00-smcs; Comm Act Part

of Mid-NE-$585.00-smcs; Com-

mercial Recrea-

tion-$2,371.69-smcs; Construction

Rental-$1,500.04-smcs,co; Control

Yours-$285.00-smcs; Copperhead

Properties-$15.75-smcs; Copy-

cat-$1,393.41-smcs; Core &

Main-$667.54-smcs; Credit

Mgmt.-$96.44-ps; Cron,A-$84-

.97-smcs; CS Moni-

tor-$75.00-smcs;

Culligan-$214.50-smcs; Cum-

mins-$5,313.59-smcs,co; Cutter &

Buck-$46.50-smcs; Dance Work-

s-$100.00-smcs; Dan's Plumb-

ing-$707.75-smcs; Dawson Public

Power-$48,941.42-smcs; Daylight

Donuts-$41.50-smcs;

Deaver,M-$160.00-smcs; Denker,

Bailey-$50.98-smcs; Depository

Trust-$9,617,943.49-ds; Desert

Snow-$1,797.00-smcs;

Diestler,A-$77.50-smcs;

Digicert-$828.00-smcs; Dish--

$217.12-smcs;

Dmilaco-$215.00-smcs; Dollar

General-$24.08-smcs;

Dollman,G-$79.49-smcs;

Donahoo,C-$31.88-smcs; DPC In-

dustries-$7,350.17-smcs; Dreams

Time-$25.00-smcs;

Deterdings-$1,132.14-smcs; Eagle

Distributing-$2,825.06-smcs;

Eakes-$3,091.62-smcs;

Ebay-$21.29-smcs; Echo Elec-

tric-$924.73-smcs;

Ecolab-$80.26-smcs; Ed Broadfoot

& Sons-$822.25-smcs; Ehr-

lich-$57.00-smcs; Ensley Electri-

cal-$8,553.74-co; Entenmann-Ro-

vin-$248.50-smcs; Enter-

prise-$76.16-smcs; Everything 2

Go-$718.00-smcs; Expression We-

ar-$532.80-smcs; Eyemed

-$1,297.70-smcs;

Facebook-$98.38-smcs; Family

Fresh-$32.50-smcs; Fangmeyer,

Aschwege &-$19.69-smcs; Fas-

tenal-$385.27-smcs;

Fedex-$107.83-smcs; Felsburg

Holt & Ullevig-$6,365.00-smcs;

Fiskarsbran-$396.03-smcs; Flight-

ware-$1,000.00-smcs; Flores,B-$-

4.44-smcs; Fort Bend Servic-

es-$14,352.00-smcs; Fountain

Hills-$129.94-smcs; Foxit Soft-

ware-$139.00-smcs; Fron-

tier-$7,505.69-smcs;

Galeton-$481.26-smcs; Gall-

s-$610.62-smcs; Garrett Tires--

$3,867.51-smcs; GI Physical Ther-

apy-$45.00-ps; Global Industri-

al-$765.89-smcs; Gonzalez,B-$-

85.00-smcs; Goodwin Tuck-

er-$240.00-smcs; Govt. Finance

Officers-$225.00-smcs; Graham

Tire-$1,354.56-smcs; Grain-

ger-$782.09-smcs; Grani-

cus-$4,500.00-co; Great Plains As-

bestos-$1,600.00-co; Greater NE

Cities-$1,000.00-smcs; Grindstone

Hardscapes-$3,310.00-smcs; Ha-

ch-$776.97-smcs; Hil-

ton-$259.94-smcs; HOA Solu-

tions-$1,111.90-smcs; Hobby-Lo-

bby-$217.12-smcs; Holmes

Plumbing-$2,250.74-smcs; Home

Depot-$2,019.38-smcs; Hooker

Brothers-$536.37-smcs; Howe,S--

$3,882.82-smcs; Hyperi-

kon-$484.84-smcs; Hy-vee-

-$69.39-smcs; ICMA-$6,819.41-ps;

Ideal Electric-$44,980.00-co; In

Flight Planner-$99.99-smcs; Inde-

lco Plastics-$833.15-smcs; Inter-

state Plastics-$501.88-smcs; In-

vestment Property-$61.22-smcs;

Invoice Home-$5.00-smcs;

IRS-$168,002.78-ps; Island Sup-

ply-$105.40-smcs; J&A Traf-

fic-$1,125.00-smcs; Jack

Lederman-$2,050.96-smcs,co;

Jaeger,G-$101.19-smcs; Jay's Uni-

forms-$194.82-smcs; JCB Deliver-

y-$22.00-smcs; Joann Fab-

ric-$72.71-smcs; Johnstone Sup-

ply-$451.14-smcs; Juice Stop-

-$50.00-smcs; Katom Restau-

rant-$69.57-smcs; Ky Ace-$-

344.82-smcs,co; Ky Animal Shel-

ter-$10,360.00-smcs; Ky Catho-

lic-$172.09-smcs; Ky Con-

crete-$39,641.34-smcs,co; Ky

Crete & Block-$3,427.20-smcs,co;

Ky Hub-$3,521.00-smcs; Ky

Powersports-$1,331.70-smcs; Ky

Regional Medical-$660.00-smcs;

Ky Tire-$1,165.41-smcs; Ky Tow-

ing-$302.50-smcs; Ky Tropical

Snow-$50.00-smcs; Ky Ware-

house-$2,131.46-smcs; Ky

Winlectric-$4,819.38-smcs,co; Ky

Winnelson-$650.71-smcs; Kear-

ney,K-$60.00-smcs; Kelly Sup-

ply-$1,372.64-smcs; Kewanna

Screen Printing-$142.04-smcs;

Koetters,J-$9.35-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$276.58-smcs;

KRMC-$100.00-smcs; Ktown

Cakery-$20.00-smcs; Landmark

Implement-$1,308.93-smcs; Law-

son Products-$886.93-smcs; Life-

guard Store-$89.01-smcs;

Lockmobile-$14.70-smcs; Love-

s-$51.05-smcs;

Lulzbot-$96.86-smcs; Macqueen

Equipment-$5,453.60-smcs; Ma-

llory Safety-$89.98-smcs; Marlatt

Machine-$6,505.36-smcs,co; Mar-

tin,S-$107.56-smcs; Masek Golf-

-$239.92-smcs; Masters True Val-

ue-$1,091.24-smcs; Matheson

Tri-Gas-$39.49-smcs; McDonald

Uniforms-$422.99-smcs;

McElhinney Builders-$20.89-smcs;

Mefferd,E-$1,516.00-smcs;

Menards-$9,767.53-smcs,co; Mid-

way Chrysler-$224.10-smcs; Mid-

west Connect-$2,959.00-smcs;

Midwest Partitions-$41.90-smcs;

Midwest Turf-$1,794.20-smcs;

Milco Environmen-

tal-$1,564.05-smcs;

Minitex-$1,596.00-smcs;

Mobotrex-$2,070.00-smcs; Moon-

light Embroidery-$1,286.50-smcs;

Moore & O'Connor-$148.96-smcs;

Moore,J-$0.05-smcs; Morten Con-

struction-$105,747.30-co; Motion

Picture-$245.81-smcs; Mountain

High Equipment-$516.73-smcs;

MPH Industries-$2,930.00-smcs;

Municipal Automa-

tion-$182.88-smcs; Municipal Sup-

ply-$11,332.53-smcs,co;

Municode-$1,295.00-smcs; Musi-

cians Friend-$2,668.58-co; My Pi-

lot Store-$178.75-smcs; Nat'l Pe-

troleum Equipment-$391.41-smcs;

NCH Software-$36.04-smcs; NCL

of Wisconsin-$511.44-smcs; NE

Central Seniors Golf-$84.00-smcs;

NE Child Support-$2,287.35-ps;

NE Crane-$214.29-smcs; NE Dept

Revenue-$82,131.50-smcs; NE

Golf Assn.-$704.00-smcs; NE Li-

brary Commis-

sion-$3,869.02-smcs; NE Machin-

ery-$845.19-smcs; NE Safe-

ty-$210.00-smcs; NE Truck Cen-

ter-$2,372.48-smcs; Nebraskaland

Distributors-$517.00-smcs; Ne-

braskarur-$225.00-smcs; New Pig

Corp-$472.35-smcs; NI NDA De-

vice-$60.50-smcs; Nielsen Con-

tracting-$145,397.47-co;

Nordhues,B-$47.56-smcs; North-

west Electric-$1,795.00-smcs;

Northwestern Ener-

gy-$1,146.32-smcs; Nova Fit-

ness-$544.50-ps; NRG Medi-

a-$410.00-smcs; NSA

POAN-$840.00-smcs;

NSWCCO-$2,100.00-smcs; Nu-

trien Ag-$2,243.57-smcs; Oak

Creek Engineering-$4,370.50-co;

OCLC-$764.46-smcs; Office De-

pot-$1,011.01-smcs; Office Net--

$302.58-smcs; Online Train-

ing-$150.00-smcs; O'Reilly Au-

to-$1,163.96-smcs;

Orscheln-$531.04-smcs; Out of

Print-$70.57-smcs;

Paessler-$437.50-smcs; Paper Roll

Products-$186.00-smcs; Para-

mount-$104.42-smcs; Parts Town-

-$45.27-smcs; Peerless Ma-

chine-$120.00-smcs;

Penworthy-$352.05-smcs; Pep

Co.-$87.34-smcs; Pet Pick Ups--

$497.38-smcs; Pickleball Cen-

tral-$178.10-smcs; Platinum

Awards-$23.85-smcs; Platte Valley

Auto-$865.74-smcs; Platte Valley

Comm.-$2,190.80-smcs;

Powertech-$540.00-smcs; Pres-

to-X Company-$129.00-smcs;

ProQuest-$466.17-smcs;

Provantage-$28,357.00-smcs;

Quantum Saw-$361.80-smcs; Quil-

l-$395.23-smcs; Rain Bird-$109-

.29-smcs; Rapp,K-$18,843.18-co;

Ready Mixed Con-

crete-$7,173.13-smcs,co;

Reams-$6,500.08-smcs,co; Re-

corded Books-$509.28-smcs;

Redbox-$3.53-smcs; Redman's

Shoes-$218.99-smcs,co; Regal

Advertising-$136.68-smcs;

Rentokil-$358.00-smcs; Republi-

can National-$661.50-smcs; Riv-

ershore Reading Sto-

re-$160.00-smcs; S&J Construc-

tion-$25,120.00-smcs; Safelite

Glass -$299.97-smcs; Safety

Kleen-$432.60-smcs; Safety Prod-

ucts-$89.28-smcs; Sahling

Kenworth-$1,965.77-smcs; Salina

Blueprint-$183.51-smcs; Sanitation

Products-$526.99-smcs; Sayler

Screenprinting-$988.75-smcs,ps;

School District #7-$253.10-smcs;

Schroeder,K-$66.36-smcs;

Schuller,M-$111.58-smcs;

Schutt,J-$90.00-smcs; Schwarz-

,A-$3.79-smcs; Secretary of State-

-$120.00-smcs; Senior Learn-

ing-$30.00-smcs; Sequel Book-

shop -$620.00-smcs; Sever-

son,P-$90.00-smcs; Sherwin Wil-

liams-$115.53-smcs; Shredding

Solutions-$348.30-smcs;

Signit-$58.76-smcs; Silvio,S--

$60.00-smcs; Siteone Land-

scape-$4,368.90-smcs; Snap-on

Tools-$138.00-smcs; Snider,C-$-

20.51-smcs; Snover,C-$-

8.00-smcs; Society for HR--

$219.00-smcs; Solid Wast

Assn.-$223.00-smcs; Spec-

trum-$907.27-smcs; Spell-

man,T-$38.48-smcs; Sprinkler

Warehouse-$2,374.65-smcs;

Sprint-$250.00-smcs; Star Home-

s-$200.00-smcs; Steinbrink Land-

scaping-$1,309.92-smcs;

Stittle,P-$110.00-smcs; Straight

Line Striping-$11,869.00-smcs;

Stutsman-$1,647.00-smcs; Sunbelt

Rentals-$252.85-smcs; Super Se-

er-$484.80-smcs; Superior Sig-

nals-$122.60-smcs; Sup-

plyhouse-$410.83-smcs;

Taillon,R-$25.25-smcs; Tar-

get-$306.29-smcs; TCH Cen-

tral-$545.89-smcs; Tidei,J--

$800.00-smcs; Tielke's Sand-

wiches-$63.76-smcs; Titan Ma-

chinery-$1,341.63-smcs; Totally

Promotional-$274.46-smcs; Trac-

tor-Supply-$1,391.68-smcs; Tran-

sunion-$119.60-smcs; Trav-

elocity-$110.88-smcs; Tri City Con-

crete-$3,024.00-smcs; Tri

-CoGlass-$193.00-smcs; Tritech

Forensics-$37.99-smcs; Tumble-

weed Press-$3,393.50-smcs;

Turfwerks-$1,847.64-smcs; Turner

Body Shop-$100.00-smcs;

Uline-$148.82-smcs; Union Bank &

Trust-$84,043.74-smcs,ps; UN-

K-$145.53-ps; UPS

-$366.32-smcs; US Cellu-

lar-$150.00-smcs; USA Communi-

cations-$193.76-smcs; USDA

Wildlife Service-$360.00-smcs;

USPS-$279.80-smcs; Van Die-

st-$248.31-smcs; Van Wal-

l-$306.55-smcs; Vazquez,J--

$45.89-smcs;

Verizon-$455.00-smcs; Village

Payment-$208.53-smcs; Volaire

Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs; VW Golf-

-$861.36-smcs;

Walgreens-$20.32-smcs; Wal-ma-

rt-$1,308.53-smcs; Walter's Elec-

tric-$777.96-smcs; Walters Morgan

Const.-$55.56-smcs; Ward Labora-

tories-$120.50-smcs; Webstaurant

Store-$35.14-smcs; Weis Fire &

Safety-$2,452.69-smcs; Wells,T--

$81.62-smcs; Westbrook, Mel-

vin-$35.00-smcs; Western

NRG-$3,052.80-smcs;

Whentowork-$100.00-smcs; Wilco

Life-$10.00-ps; Wilke-$119-

.98-smcs; Winter Equip-

ment-$1,865.62-smcs; World

Book-$1,998.15-smcs;

WPCI-$432.00-pc; WT Cox Sub-

scriptions-$45.00-smcs; Yant

Equipment-$355.50-smcs; Zoro

Tools-$697.05-smcs; Payroll End-

ing 08/15/2020 -- $524,173.51.

The foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $161.67 to the

City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set Sep-

tember 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date

and time for hearing on those appli-

cations where applicable.

4. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the Early Grading

Package for the Community Tennis

Facility and set the bid opening

date for September 15, 2020 at

2:00 p.m.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-127 approving the final allo-

cation of levy authority in the

amount of $146,450.00 for the

Community Redevelopment Au-

thority of the City of Kearney for fis-

cal year 2020-2021 and the final al-

location of levy authority in the

amount of $54,507.00 for Offstreet

Parking District No. 1 for fiscal year

2020-2021.

6. Adopt Resolution 2020-128

approving the Use and Operations

Agreement (T-920 at 5145 Airport

Road) between the City of Kearney

and SkyWest Airlines providing

scheduled air service.

7. Approve the purchase of VirTra

V-180 Judgmental Use of Force

Simulator in the amount of

$134,856.11 for the Kearney Police

Department.

8. Approve amendments to the

League of Nebraska Municipalities

"Articles of Incorporation" and

"Bylaws" to allow the League An-

nual Conference and Annual Busi-

ness Meeting to be held by tele-

phone conferencing,

videoconferencing or similar tech-

nological means and authorize the

Mayor to sign the "Regular Mem-

ber Ballot".

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-129 approving the Hangar

T-385 Lease Agreement between

the City of Kearney and Darrel Al-

bers for aircraft storage at the

Kearney Regional Airport.

10. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 6 Im-

provements for 22nd Avenue and

6th Street consisting of Paving Im-

provement District Nos. 2020-002

and 2020-003, Water District Nos.

2020-592 and 2020-593 and Sani-

tary Sewer Improvement District

No. 2020-528 and set the bid

opening date for September 15,

2020 at 2:00 p.m.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-130 approving Application for

Payment No. 3 in the amount of

$122,542.85 submitted by The Dia-

mond Engineering Company and

approved by Oak Creek Engineer-

ing for the Cherry Avenue Pedes-

trian Bridge Replacement.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-131 approving Application for

Payment No. 1 in the amount of

$110,250.00 submitted by J.I.L. As-

phalt Paving Company and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

2020 Part 4 Improvements for the

removal and replacement of as-

phalt roadway of 20th Street/Q Av-

enue/Coal Chute Road from M Av-

enue east to the City limit.

13. AMENDED ITEM. Adopt Res-

olution No. 2020-132 approving

Application for Payment No. 4 in

the amount of $92,695.04 submit-

ted by GD Concrete Construction

and approved by Miller & Associ-

ates for 2020 Sidewalk ADA Im-

provements (also known as Com-

munity Development Block Grant

funded Sidewalk Replacement

Project; Phase 2) for the project

area of 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

and 16th Street to 22nd Street.

14. Approve Amendments 001 &

002 of the Standard Form of Agree-

ment for the Community Tennis Fa-

cility with RDG Planning & Design

RDG Planning & Design and adopt

Resolution No. 2020-133.

15. Accept the proposals re-

ceived for the 2020 Impound Lot

Fencing and award the bid to

American Fence Company of

Western Nebraska in the amount of

$56,060.00.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8431

creating Paving Improvement Dis-

trict No. 2020-002 for 6th Street

from the West line of 22nd Avenue

Easterly to the West line of Yanney

Avenue on first reading by number

only. Ordinance No. 8431 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote Ordinance No. 8431 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

2. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8432

creating Paving Improvement Dis-

trict No. 2020-003 for Centerline of

6th Street Northerly on 22nd Ave-

nue to the South line of Lot 1,

Western Nebraska Property Devel-

opment Second Avenue on first

reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8432 was read by num-

ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance

No. 8432 was passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

3. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8433

creating Water District No.

2020-592 for 6th Street from the

West line of 22nd Avenue Easterly

to the West line of Yanney Avenue

on first reading by number only.

Ordinance No. 8433 was read by

number. By unanimous vote Ordi-

nance No. 8433 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

4. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8434

creating Water District No.

2020-593 for 22nd Avenue from the

South line of 6th Street Northerly to

the South line of Lot 1, Western

Nebraska Property Development

Second Addition on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8434

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote Ordinance No. 8434

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

5. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8435

creating Sanitary Sewer Improve-

ment District No. 2020-528 for 6th

Street from the West line of 22nd

Avenue Easterly to the West line of

Yanney Avenue on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8435

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote Ordinance No. 8435

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

6. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8436

amending Section 7-208 "Election

of Chairperson and Vi-

ce-Chairperson" of Article 2

"Advisory Board of Park and Rec-

reation Commissioners" of Chapter

7 "Park and Recreation" to amend

the annual election of a

Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson

to the election occurring only on

even numbered years on first read-

ing by number only. Ordinance No.

8436 was read by number. By

unanimous vote Ordinance No.

8436 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By unanimous vote Council

withdrew Ordinance No. 8429

amending Section 9-213

"International Energy Conversation

Code" of Article 2 "Building Code

Generally" of Chapter 9 "Public

Works" to adopt the 2018 Interna-

tional Energy Conservation Code.

2. Council unanimously set the

public hearing for September 8,

2020 to adopt the One and Six

Year Street Improvement Plan.

3. Council unanimously approved

the drafting and issuance of a proc-

lamation encouraging the Use of

Face Shields/Coverings or Cloth

Face Masks to help slow the

spread of COVID-19.

4. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $124,844.06 to Ne-

braska Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 6:04 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, H & K Sales, L.L.C.,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, hereby gives its notice of the

following Amendment to Certificate

of Organization as of September 2,

2020:

1. The name of the Company

shall be: Flatwater Trailers, L.L.C.

Owen Kruger

1832 29 Road

Kearney, NE 68847

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Jo-

chum Investments, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 1423 14th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

John Jochum, 1423 14th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on Septem-

ber 2, 2020.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI20-410

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

RICHELLE MARIE WHELPLEY

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

4 day of August, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Richelle Marie Whelpley to

Damien Michael Montgomery.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney on the 18

day of September, 2020 at 9:30

a.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Richelle Marie Whelpley, to

Damien Michael Montgomery.

Richelle Whelpley

203 W. Jefferson Ave.

Amherst, NE 68812

(308)293-9956

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office located at 4550 West

Husker Hwy., Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at

9:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

September 18, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Proposed amendments to the

following chapters/sections of the

City Code as follows: (a) Section

30-101 "Purpose" of Chapter 30

"District BP, Business Park Dis-

trict" to add and remove language

to provide clarification to align with

the purpose of the Business Park

zoning district including the re-

moval of extensive and abundant

and the inclusion of pedestrian and

the typical district location along

the Kearney East Expressway and

other developing highway and ma-

jor arterial corridors; (b) Section

30-102 "Site Development Regula-

tions" of Chapter 30 "District BP,

Business Park District" to add and

remove language found in the table

which will update setbacks with

new Kearney East Expressway, in-

crease maximum building coverage

percentage, remove unused site

development regulation qualifiers

and set a minimum lot size for

Planned Development District re-

quirements; (c) Section 46-105

"Supplemental Use Regulations:

Commercial Uses" of Chapter 46

"Supplemental Use Regulations" to

add sub-section L titled Agricultural

Sales and Services pertaining to

the added supplemental use regu-

lations for the use type of agricul-

tural sales and services; (d) Section

48-103 "Landscaping Require-

ments" of Chapter 48 "Landscap-

ing and Screening Standards" to

add language to sub-section A set-

ting 20-feet for any zoning district

as the depth of landscaping re-

quirements along the Kearney East

Expressway. Adding sub-section B

setting requirements for additional

landscape area in the Business

Park (BP) zoning district; (e) Sec-

tion 48-105 "Bufferyard and

Screening Provisions" of Chapter

48 "Landscaping and Screening

Standards" to add notes to clarify

screening requirements in the M-1

and M-2 zoning districts and allow

for 10-foot opaque barrier for

screening along the Kearney East

Expressway; (f) Section 48-107

"Tree Plantings" of Chapter 48

"Landscaping and Screening

Standards" to modify requirements

for number of trees required to

align with street frontage versus

square feet of bufferyard; (g) Sec-

tion 48-108 "General Provisions" of

Chapter 48 "Landscaping and

Screening Standards" to add re-

quirements for maintenance of re-

quired landscape areas and al-

lowed gravel areas. Clarification

provided for irrigation require-

ments; (h) Section 49-106

"Off-Street Parking Design Stand-

ards" of Chapter 49 "Off-Street

Parking" to add regulations for al-

lowed gravel areas in the Business

Park (BP) zoning district; (i) Table

14-1 "Use Matrix" of Chapter 14

"Zoning District Regulations" to in-

clude the following amendments:

under "Civic Use Types" column ti-

tled BP to amend Clubs (Recreatio-

nal) and Public Assembly from Per-

mitted by Conditional Use Permit

to Permitted by right or by right

subject to supplemental regula-

tions, under Group Care Facility (Li-

mited) under column titled BP

amend from Planned Development

Required to Permitted by Condi-

tional Use Permit; under "Office

Use Types" columns titled C-3 &

BP to amend Corporate Offices

from Planned Development Re-

quired to Permitted by right or by

right subject to supplemental regu-

lations; under "Commercial Use

Types" column titled BP to add

Permitted by right or by right sub-

ject to supplemental regulations to

Ag Sales/Service, Equip Rent-

al/Sales and Equipment Repair; un-

der Business/Trade School to

amend from Planned Development

Required to Permitted by Condi-

tional Use Permit; under Supple-

mental Regulations for Ag Sales-

/Service add reference to 46-105L;

under Restricted Adult Entertain-

ment Business amend the Supple-

mental Regulation from 46-105J to

46-105K; under "Parking and

Transportation Use Types" column

titled BP to amend Truck Terminal

from Planned Development Re-

quired to Permitted by right or by

right subject to supplemental regu-

lations; under "Industrial Use

Types" column titled BP to amend

Light Industry from Permitted by

Conditional Use Permit to Permit-

ted by right or by right subject to

supplemental regulations; under

"Miscellaneous Uses" column titled

BP to amend LWECS from Planned

Development Required to Permit-

ted by Conditional Use Permit and

add entire title to LWECA and

SWECS.

2. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,

Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson

for an amendment to the Land Use

Map of the City of Kearney Com-

prehensive Development Plan from

Commercial Mixed Use to Busi-

ness Park for property described as

a tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter and part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-

hwest Corner of 47th Street and

Kearney East Expressway).

3. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,

Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson

to rezone from District AG, Agricul-

tural District to District BP, Busi-

ness Park District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter and part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest Corner of 47th Street

and Kearney East Expressway).

4. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,

Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson

for the Preliminary Plat for Butler

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(West of Kearney East Expressway,

between 56th Street and 47th

Street).

5. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,

Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson

for the Final Plat for Butler Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter

and part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Southeast Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (West of Kear-

ney East Expressway, between

56th Street and 47th Street).

6. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,

Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson

for the annexation of Butler Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter

and part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Southeast Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (West of Kear-

ney East Expressway, between

56th Street and 47th Street).

7. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney and Compute North NE05, LLC

for an amendment to the Land Use

Map of the City of Kearney Com-

prehensive Development Plan from

Light Industrial to Business Park for

property described as a Lot 2, Tech

One Second Subdivision, a subdi-

vision being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

8. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney and Compute North NE05, LLC

to rezone from District M-1, Limited

Industrial District and District

BP/PD, Business Park/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District to Dis-

trict BP, Business Park District for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3215 Global

Drive Place).

9. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney and Compute North NE05, LLC

for the Preliminary Plat for Tech

One Third Subdivision, a subdivi-

sion being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

10. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for the City of

Kearney and Compute North NE05,

LLC for the Final Plat for Tech One

Third Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter and part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

N O T I C E

 

A total of 153 cases will be heard

by the Board in September, 2020.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Buffalo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

September 21, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Korb, Logan 76682 Escape, Man-

u/Dist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I, Ob-

structing a Peace Officer, Pos Cntrl

Sub Except Marijuana (4 counts),

Resisting Arrest

September 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Warren, Jeremiah 87331 Visl De-

pict Sexl Explicit Cond

Richard, Travis 87782 Assault

2nd Degree

September 28, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Tecumseh State Correctional

Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska

Erickson, Cory 77450 Burglary

September 29, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Bilby, Michael 65767 Burglary (2

counts), Theft by Receiving Stolen

Prop

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: MARCO MEDRANO

You are hereby notified that on

05/06/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-

agement Services, Inc., filed a

Complaint in the COUNTY Court of

BUFFALO County, Nebraska,

against you shown as Case Num-

ber CI20 937. The object and

prayer of which is a judgment in the

amount of 3,679.71, plus court

costs, pre-judgment interest and

attorney fees, if applicable.

The Complaint prays that judg-

ment be entered against you. You

are hereby notified that you must

answer the Complaint on or before

10/12/20 at the COUNTY court of

BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-

braska.

Steven J Morrison #24708

P.O. Box 1512

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)398-3801

Attorney for Plaintiff

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

Upscale Roofing, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Upscale Roofing, LLC, is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

10310 145th Rd, Amherst, NE

68812. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized and to do every-

thing necessary, proper, advisable

or convenient for the accomplish-

ment of the purposes hereinabove

set forth and to do all other things

incidental thereto or connected

therewith which are not forbidden

by the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The time of commence-

ment of the limited liability com-

pany is July 22, 2020, and duration

of the Company is perpetual. The

affairs of the limited liability com-

pany are to be conducted by its

members.

Adam Borden, Organizer

