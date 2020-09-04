 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 4, 2020

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO AIRPORT

CONSULTANTS

 

The City of Kearney, Nebraska

(Sponsor) is hereby soliciting state-

ments of qualifications and experi-

ence from airport consultants for

improvement projects at the Kear-

ney Regional Airport (EAR), Kear-

ney, Nebraska. Subject to receipt

of Federal funding under the Coro-

navirus Aid, Relief, and Economic

Security (CARES) Act (H.R. 748,

Public Law 116-136).

The required services include,

but are not limited to, engineering

services for preliminary, design,

bidding and construction phases

and incidental special services in-

cluding geotechnical, material (QA)

testing and surveying.

Under Title XII of Division B of the

CARES Act, a qualification-based

selection (QBS) process conform-

ing to the FAA Advisory Circular

150/5100-14E Architectural, Engi-

neering and Planning Consultant

Services for Airport Grant Projects,

will be utilized to select the most

qualified firm. Fees will be negoti-

ated for projects as federal funds

become available. The agree-

ment(s) between the Sponsor and

the selected consultant will be sub-

ject to all applicable Federal Rules

and Regulations as identified in AC

150/5100-14E.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

Scope of Work: Projects may in-

clude airside design, construction

administration, building design, and

CARES Act program management,

in support of the aforementioned

projects. The list of projects antici-

pated to occur within the next four

(4) years includes:

1. Terminal Building Expansion &

Associated Site Adjustments

($6.0-$7.0 million)

2. T-Hangar(s) Construction and

Taxilane Overlay ($2.5-$3.5 million)

3. Construct Parkin Lot Expan-

sion(s) ($800,000-$1.0 million)

Submittal Requirements: The en-

tire Statement of Qualifications

shall not exceed forty (40) pages

and should include the following

items:

1. Signed City of Kearney RFQ

submission form (Page 1)

2. Cover Letter - Provide a cover

letter that includes an overview of

the proposal and statements as to

why the Respondent is the best

team for the projects.

3. Statement of Qualifications -

Narrative that addresses items

listed in the Proposal Format (1-5)

Proposal Format: To facilitate re-

view, submissions should conform

to the follow format:

1. Firm's Experience with Similar

Projects: Provide a description of

your firm's recent experience (wit-

hin five years) and qualifications in

airport engineering, architectural,

design, financial, and planning on

projects similar in magnitude to the

Scope of Work.

2. Project Team: Identify the pro-

posed project team members and

responsibilities. Provide a resume

for each key person proposed, out-

lining their credentials and experi-

ence working on similar airports. If

other firms/individuals are pro-

posed, please provide a brief de-

scription of the firms and history

working together, anticipated role,

and key individuals that will be as-

signed.

3. Project Approach: Describe

your general approach to executing

projects as identified in the above

Scope of Work.

4. References: Provide the name

and contact information for three

(3) references of similar size air-

ports who are familiar with the

quality of work by your firm for

projects of similar nature to those

contained in the Scope of Work.

5. Other Supporting Data: In-

clude any other information you

feel to be relevant to the selection

of your firm.

Criteria for Review of Statement

of Qualifications: The following cri-

teria will be used in screening,

ranking and selection of the suc-

cessful firm:

1. Qualifications of the Firm and

Key Personnel (25 points): Prefer-

ence shall be given to those firms

and experience with airport engi-

neering, architectural, design, fi-

nancial, and planning on projects

similar to those anticipated at the

Kearney Regional Airport.

2. Experience with FAA Funding

Programs (25 points): Preference

shall be given to project teams

whose personnel have demon-

strated an effective working rela-

tionship with the FAA Central Re-

gion office, and possess a thor-

ough understanding of FAA regula-

tions and procedures.

3. Approach to Projects (25

points): Preference shall be given

to those firms that can 1) Demon-

strate a clear understanding and fa-

miliarity of the pending projects

and an approach that establishes a

strategy for completing the various

project identified; and 2) If a team

approach is utilized, the proposal

shall identify team structure, re-

sponsibilities of each firm, and his-

tory of the team working together

on similar projects.

4. Experience on Comparable

Projects (25 points): Preference

shall be given to project firms who

have demonstrated satisfactory ex-

perience and performance at air-

ports on similar projects to those

listed in the Scope of Work. The

project experience section should

highlight project budget and overall

schedule/completion information

on similar projects at like airports.

Review of Consultants/Evalu-

ation: The qualification-based se-

lection process shall conform to

FAA Advisory Circular

150/5100-14E, current edition,

which will be utilized to evaluate

the most qualified firms.

The City of Kearney has the right

to make any inquiry or investigation

it deems appropriate to substanti-

ate or supplement information con-

tained in the statement of qualifi-

cations and related documents.

Responses to the RFQ will be

evaluated on the merits/qualific-

ations of the proposed Design

Team, on the scope of work and

deliverables identified, and on the

performance schedule for complet-

ing such work as described in the

Submittal.

This Request for Qualifications

does not commit the City of Kear-

ney to award a contract, to pay any

costs incurred in the preparation of

a proposal for this request, or to

procure or contract for services.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept or reject any or all

proposals received as a result of

this request, to negotiate with any

qualified firm or to modify or cancel

in part or in its entirety the Request

for Qualifications, if it is in the best

interest of the City of Kearney to do

so.

Method of Award: The City of

Kearney reserves the right to award

an agreement to the firm that dem-

onstrates the best ability to fulfill

the project requirements. The suc-

cessful firm will be selected based

on the qualifications, selection cri-

teria evaluation, and a possible in-

terview. The firm selected will be

given the first right to negotiate

Scope of Services, Fee Schedule

and ultimately an agreement ac-

ceptable to the City. In the event

an agreement cannot be reached,

the City may enter into negotiation

with the next ranking firm. The fol-

lowing is a tentative timeline:

Ÿ Release of RFQ: Friday, Sep-

tember 4, 2020

Ÿ RFQ Due: Tuesday, Septem-

ber 29, 2020

Ÿ Review of SOQ's: Wednes-

day, September 30, 2020

Ÿ Tentative Date to Approve

Negotiations with Successful Firm:

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Ÿ City Council Approval: Tues-

day, October 13, 2020

City's General Requirements:

Consultant shall agree to protect,

defend, indemnify, and hold the

City Council, City of Kearney, its

officers, commissions, employees

and agents free and harmless from

and against any loss, penalties

damages, settlements, costs,

charges, professional fees or other

expenses or liabilities of every kind

and character resulting from the er-

ror, omission or negligent act of the

Consultant, its agents, employees

or representatives, in the perfor-

mance of the Consultant duties un-

der any agreement resulting from

award of this proposal. The City, or

any of its agencies, will not hold

harmless or indemnify any re-

spondent for any liability whatso-

ever.

It is agreed between the parties

that the City of Kearney shall not,

under any circumstances, be re-

sponsible nor have any obligation

for workers compensation benefits

to the Contractor, its agents, em-

ployees and subcontractors or their

agents and/or employees.

Federal Contract Provisions: Fed-

eral Contract Provisions for A/E

agreements will be required for CA-

RES Act projects and are either

provided below or included by ref-

erence:

o Buy American Preferences

o Civil Rights - Title VI Assur-

ances

o Davis-Bacon Requirements

o Debarment and Suspension

o Disadvantaged Business Enter-

prise

o Foreign Trade Restriction

o Lobbying Federal Employees

o Recovered Materials

NOTICE OF REQUIREMENT FOR

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION to

ENSURE EQUAL EMPLOYMENT

OPPORTUNITY

1. The Offeror's or Bidder's at-

tention is called to the "Equal Op-

portunity Clause" and the

"Standard Federal Equal Employ-

ment Opportunity Construction

Contract Specifications" set forth

herein.

2. The goals and timetables for

minority and female participation,

expressed in percentage terms for

the Contractor's aggregate work-

force in each trade on all construc-

tion work in the covered area, are

as follows: Timetables: Goals for

minority participation for each

trade: 1.4% & Goals for female par-

ticipation in each trade:6.9%

These goals are applicable to all

of the Contractor's construction

work (whether or not it is Federal or

federally assisted) performed in the

covered area. If the Contractor

performs construction work in a

geographical area located outside

of the covered area, it shall apply

the goals established for such geo-

graphical area where the work is

actually performed. With regard to

this second area, the Contractor

also is subject to the goals for both

its federally involved and non-fede-

rally involved construction.

The Contractor's compliance with

the Executive Order and the regula-

tions in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be

based on its implementation of the

Equal Opportunity Clause, specific

affirmative action obligations re-

quired by the specifications set

forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its ef-

forts to meet the goals. The hours

of minority and female employment

and training must be substantially

uniform throughout the length of

the contract, and in each trade, and

the Contractor shall make a good

faith effort to employ minorities and

women evenly on each of its proj-

ects. The transfer of minority or fe-

male employees or trainees from

Contractor to Contractor or from

project to project for the sole pur-

pose of meeting the Contractor's

goals shall be a violation of the

contract, the Executive Order and

the regulations in 41 CFR Part

60-4. Compliance with the goals

will be measured against the total

work hours performed.

3. The Contractor shall provide

written notification to the Director

of the Office of Federal Contract

Compliance Programs (OFCCP)

within 10 working days of award of

any construction subcontract in ex-

cess of $10,000 at any tier for con-

struction work under the contract

resulting from this solicitation. The

notification shall list the name, ad-

dress, and telephone number of the

subcontractor; employer identifica-

tion number of the subcontractor;

estimated dollar amount of the

subcontract; estimated starting and

completion dates of the subcon-

tract; and the geographical area in

which the subcontract is to be per-

formed.

4. As used in this notice and in

the contract resulting from this so-

licitation, the "covered area" is the

State of Nebraska, County of Buf-

falo and City of Kearney.

Title VI Solicitation Notice: The

City of Kearney, in accordance with

the provisions of Title VI of the Civil

Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42

USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the

Regulations, hereby notifies all bid-

ders or offerors that it will affirma-

tively ensure that any contract en-

tered into pursuant to this adver-

tisement, disadvantaged business

enterprises will be afforded full and

fair opportunity to submit bids in

response to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin in consideration for an

award.

Submission Requirements: Each

firm will submit four (4) proposals

and a thumb/jump drive for neces-

sary distribution. The City of Kear-

ney will accept only those sealed

proposals, either hand delivered or

received via U.S. Mail or other

commercial carrier received at the

City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Late receipt of submittals

will not be considered regardless of

postmark. All proposals will be vali-

dated. Submittals received after

the due date will be filed unopened.

Interested firms should submit

each proposal to the following ad-

dress no later than 2:00 p.m., Tues-

day, September 29, 2020 to:

City of Kearney

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

18 East 22nd Street

P.O. Box 1180

Kearney, NE 68848

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Qualifica-

tions, please contact Jim Lynaugh,

Airport Manager, at 308-234-2318.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ S4,11,18

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time

on September 15, 2020 for furnish-

ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately 4200

SY of 6" thick Portland cement

concrete pavement, 700 LF of 21"

VCP sanitary sewer, 300 LF of 8"

VCP sanitary sewer, 700 LF of 12"

DIP waterline, 300 LF of 8" DIP wa-

terline, and work incidental thereto

for 2020 PART 6 IMPROVEMENTS

[Paving Improvement District Nos.

2020-002 & 2020-003, Water Dis-

trict Nos. 2020-592 & 2020-593,

Sanitary Sewer Improvement Dis-

trict No. 2020-528], as per draw-

ings and specifications now on file

at the Office of the City Clerk. Said

Proposals will be publicly opened,

or received via online electronic

through QuestCDN, read aloud,

and tabulated immediately follow-

ing in the City Council Chambers

upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the Bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 PART 6 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept hand delivered or received via

the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, or through

QuestCDN. Items transmitted by

facsimile will not be accepted.

Bidder must submit a Bid on

Water and Sewer Improvements

only (Bid A) or Paving Improve-

ments Only (Bid B) or both Bid A

and Bid B individually at his option.

Engineer's lump sum estimate of

the total cost for the aggregate of

all work to be performed in the

project ranges from $500,000 to

$1,500,000.

The estimated quantities of work

to be done in each individual dis-

trict is as follows:

Item, Description, Approx. Quantity

SANITARY SEWER DISTRICT

NO. 2020-528 (6TH STREET)

1 Mobilization 1 L.S.

2 Dewatering 1 L.S.

3 Furnish & Install Vitrified

Clay Pipe (VCP)

a) 21" Diameter 714 L.F.

b) 8" Diameter 105 L.F.

4 Furnish & Install VCP Fittings

a) 21" Diameter Plug 1 Each

b) 8" Diameter 45 Degree Bend

3 Each

5 Furnish & Install Schedule

40 PVC

a) 8" Diameter PVC Pipe 30 L.F.

b) 8" Diameter Cap 3 Each

6 Furnish & Install 8" VCP to 8"

PVC Transition Coupling 3 Each

7 Furnish & Install Gravel Pipe

Bedding 849 L.F.

8 Construct Drop Manhole with

Gasket Seals, 5 Ft. Diameter

2 Each

9 Furnish, Install, & Maintain

Erosion Control

a) Rock Entrance Road 100 S.Y.

b) Silt Fence 100 L.F.

10 Television Inspection of

Sanitary Sewer 1 L.S.

WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-592

(6TH STREET)

11 Furnish & Install Class 50

Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.) with

Polyethylene Encasement

a) 12" Diameter 717 L.F.

b) 6" Diameter 16 L.F.

12 Furnish & Install Gate Valve

& Box, complete in-place

a) 12" Diameter 2 Each

b) 6" Diameter 4 Each

13 Furnish & Install DIP Fittings,

complete in-place

a) 16" x 6" MJ x Swivel Tee

1 Each

b) 12" x 6" MJ x Swivel Tee

3 Each

c) 12" x 8" Tee 1 Each

d) 12" Plug 1 Each

e) 6" Plug 1 Each

14 Furnish & Install 16" x 12"

Tapping Tee with 12" Gate

Valve 1 Each

15 Furnish & Install Fire Hydrant

a) 6 1/2 Ft. Bury 2 Each

b) 7 1/2 Ft. Bury 1 Each

16 Remove, Salvage & Reinstall

Fire Hydrant 1 Each

17 Remove & Haul 6" DIP 10 L.F.

18 16" Waterline Lowering 1 Each

WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-593

(22ND AVENUE)

19 Furnish & Install Class 50

Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.) with

Polyethylene Encasement

a) 8" Diameter 318 L.F.

20 Furnish & Install Gate Valve

& Box, complete in-place

a) 8" Diameter 2 Each

21 Connection to Existing 8"

Waterline 1 Each

PAVING DISTRICT NO. 2020-002

(6TH STREET)

22 Mobilization 1 L.S.

23 Earthwork Measured in

Embankment 1860 C.Y.

24 Construct P.C. Concrete

Pavement, Type 47B-3500

a) 6" Thick 3025 S.Y.

b) 8" Thick 120 S.Y.

25 Construct Integral Curb

1460 L.F.

26 Construct 6" Thick Concrete

Sidewalk Curb Ramps 600 S.F.

27 Construct Concrete Header

36 L.F.

28 Construct Curb Inlet

a) 4 Ft. Wide Throat 4 Each

b) 8 Ft. Wide Throat 3 Each

c) 12 Ft. Wide Throat 1 Each

29 Construct 24" Nyloplast Drain

Basin 2 Each

Item Description Approx. Quantity

30 Furnish & Install Class III

Reinforced Concrete Pipe (RCP)

a) 18" Diameter 152 L.F.

b) 24" Diameter 40 L.F.

c) 30" Diameter 385 L.F.

d) 36" Diameter 372 L.F.

e) 30" Temporary Pipe Plug

1 Each

31 Construct Junction Manhole on

48" Round Equivalent Pipe

1 Each

32 Remove & Haul Pavement

150 S.Y.

33 Drill & Grout Tie Bars 100 Each

34 Adjust to Grade

a) Sanitary Sewer Manhole

(includes 6'x6'x0.67' support

deck) 2 Each

b) Valve Box 8 Each

35 Maintain and Remove Erosion

Control Items

a) Rock Entrance Road 100 S.Y.

b) Silt Fence 100 L.F.

36 Furnish, Install, Maintain &

Remove Erosion Control Items

a) Silt Fence 300 S.Y.

b) Wattle Silt Checks 200 L.F.

c) Concrete Washout Basin

1 L.S.

37 Furnish & Apply Seeding,

Mulch, & Fertilizer

a) Type E (outlying City

Acreages) 1.1 Ac.

38 Furnish & Install Schedule 40

PVC for Street Lighting

a) 1 1/4" Conduit - Trenched

690 L.F.

b) 1 1/4" Conduit - Bored

100 L.F.

c) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow

10 Each

d) 1 1/4" Cap 10 Each

39 Furnish & Install Schedule

80 PVC

a) 1 1/4" Conduit 20 L.F.

b) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow

1 L.F.

40 Install Pull Box (Furnished by

City) 3 Each

41 Furnish & Install Type 4 Object

Marker & Post (OM4-3) 3 Each

42 Traffic Control for Yanney

Avenue 1 L.S.

PAVING DISTRICT NO. 2020-003

(22ND AVENUE)

43 Earthwork Measured in

Embankment 450 C.Y.

44 Construct P.C. Concrete

Pavement, 6" Thick, Type

47B-3500 1175 S.Y.

45 Construct 6" Driveway

Pavement 70 S.Y.

46 Construct Integral Curb 600 L.F.

47 Remove & Haul Pavement

130 S.Y.

Item Description Approx. Quantity

48 Remove & Haul Concrete

Header 36 L.F.

49 Drill & Grout Tie Bars 20 Each

50 Furnish & Apply Seeding,

Mulch, & Fertilizer

a) Type E (outlying City

Acreages) 0.5 Ac.

51 Furnish & Install Schedule 40

PVC for Street Lighting

a) 1 1/4" Conduit - Trenched

210 L.F.

b) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow

2 Each

c) 1 1/4" Cap 2 Each

52 Install Pull Box (Furnished by

City) 1 Each

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, or downloaded di-

rectly from QuestCDN.com [a-

ccessed at www.miller-eng-

ineers.com]. Full-size sets of docu-

ments can be obtained for a de-

posit of $95, half-size for $70,

QuestCDN $30 (non-refundable),

and an on-line bidding fee $15.

Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-

ing the drawings and specifications

within fourteen (14) days of the bid

opening, will be refunded $20.00.

Contractors and subcontractors

on USEPA federally assisted proj-

ects are required to pay their labor-

ers and mechanics not less than

those rates established by the U.S.

Department of Labor. A current

wage decision containing the ap-

propriate building and/or heavy

type rates is included in the specifi-

cations for bidding purposes.

The prospective participants

must certify by submittal EPA Form

5700-49, Certification Regarding

Debarment, Suspension and Other

Responsibility Matters, that to the

best of its knowledge and belief

that it and its principals are not

presently debarred, suspended,

proposed for debarment, declared

ineligible, or voluntarily excluded

from covered transactions by any

federal department or agency.

BIDDERS on this work will be re-

quired to comply with the Pres-

ident's Executive Order No. 11246.

Requirements for bidders and con-

tractors under this order are ex-

plained in the specifications.

Each BIDDER must fully comply

with the requirements, terms and

conditions of the U.S. Environmen-

tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-

taged Business Enterprise (DBE)

requirements, including the fair

share objectives for disadvantaged

business participation during the

performance of this contract. The

bidder commits itself of the fair

share objective for disadvantaged

business participation contained

herein and all other requirements,

terms and conditions of these bid

conditions by submitting properly

signed bid.

On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,

"Consolidated Appropriations Act,

2014," was enacted. Section 436

of the Act requires that none of the

appropriated funds may be used

for the construction, alteration,

maintenance, or repair of a public

water system or treatment works

unless all of the iron and steel

products used in the project are

produced in the United States, un-

less a waiver is provided to the re-

cipient by EPA. Conditions for the

waiver are found under the Infor-

mation for Bidders. The term "iron

and steel products" means the fol-

lowing products made primarily of

iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes

and fittings, manhole covers and

other municipal castings, hydrants,

tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-

straints, valves, structural steel, re-

inforced precast concrete, and

construction materials.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal, or

on-line as required by QuestCDN.

No bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No. CI 20 - 482

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

COPPER INA SHANAHAN

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

25th day of August, 2020, a Peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Copper Ina Shanahan to Copper

Ina Shanahan-Blauvelt.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, District Judge, in the Buf-

falo County District Court, located

in the Buffalo County Courthouse,

1512 Central Avenue, in Kearney,

Nebraska, on the 8th day of Octo-

ber, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., or as soon

thereafter as will be convenient for

the Court and that unless sufficient

cause is shown to the contrary, the

minor child's name will be changed

from that of Copper Ina Shanahan

to Copper Ina Shanahan-Blauvelt.

AIMEE SUSANNE BLAUVELT,

Petitioner,

c/o Bradley D. Holbrook, #21490

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys for the Petitioner

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

bradh@jacobsenorr.com

ZNEZ Ag28,S4

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CRP FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that CRP

Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 12445 Dove Hill

Road, Riverdale, NE 68870. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Rex A. Peter-

son, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number

is 12445 Dove Hill Road, Riverdale,

NE 68870.

Dated: May 14, 2020.

Rex A. Peterson, Organizer

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DARLENE M.

BARTELS, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-151

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 2, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Paul J.

Bartels, whose address is 5103 G

Avenue Place, Kearney, NE 68847

and Mark D. Bartels, whose ad-

dress is 5703 Avenue Q, Kearney,

NE 68847, were informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal corepresentatives of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Nov. 4, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ S4,11,18

<addr:SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN, CONNICK & HANSEN,3083821930,PLACZEK, ALLEN,CONNICK & HANSEN104 NORTH WHEELER STREET,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of DIANA MERRYMAN,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR20-141

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 17, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Shawn Merryman, whose address

is 2490 Highway 10, Gibbon, NE

68840 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 21, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

PREPARED BY:

Kevin P. Walsh, #26508

SMITH, JOHNSON, ALLEN,

CONNICK & HANSEN

104 N. Wheeler Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone: (308) 382-1930

Fax: (308) 382-5521

Email: kwalsh@gilawfirm.com

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of DOROTHY SIKES,

Deceased

Estate No PR20-148

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 31, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Thomas

Sikes of 2004 W Road, Kenesaw,

NE 68956 was informally appointed

by the Registrar as Personal Rep-

resentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 4, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

Buffalo County Court

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C - PO Box 924

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

ZNEZ S4,11,18

<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,4028794751,P.O. BOX 185355 N COMMERCIAL,SUPERIOR,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Evelyn M. Fees,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-168

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Account and Report of Admin-

istration and a Petition for Com-

plete Settlement, Probate of Will

and Determination of Heirs have

been filed and are set for hearing in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Buf-

falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on September 24,

2020, at or after 3:30 o'clock p.m.

Kermit D. Fees,

Personal Representative

77251 Road 450

Miller, NE 68858

(308) 293-4050

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER

and WOOD

355 N Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF KAREN K. LUECK,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-150

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 1, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jerome

Samuel Rash, III, whose address is

710 West 9th Street, Kearney, NE

68845 and Kevin Andrew Rash,

whose address is 2198 South Cele-

bration Avenue, Springfield, MO

65809, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as personal

corepresentatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 4, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ S4,11,18

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Patricia C. Davis,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-142

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Probate of Will of said De-

ceased, Determination of Heirs and

Appointment of Matthew Davis as

Personal Representative has been

filed and is set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at the Court-

house, 16th and Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, on October 9,

2020, at or after 10:00 A.M.

Matthew Davis, Petitioner

5531 W. 30th St.

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke M. Simpson #24448

lsimpson@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Wilma G. Barton,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-147

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 25, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Connie McKeon, whose address is

320 Padua Avenue, Ravenna, NE

68869, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before October 28, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Jack W. Besse #19005

Of PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDING

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

JOSEPHINE H. PILOTOS

RAMIREZ, Plaintiff, v.

ARIEL PILOTOS RAMIREZ,

Defendant

Case No. CI 20-468

 

TO: Ariel Pilotos Ramirez, whose

whereabouts are unknown upon

whom personal service of sum-

mons cannot be had, and is the de-

fendant in said proceedings:

You are notified that on August

24, 2020, the plaintiff, Josephine H.

Pilotos Ramirez, filed a Complaint

against you in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, at Case

No. CI 20-468, the object of which

is to obtain a dissolution of mar-

riage on the ground that the mar-

riage is irretrievably broken, to ob-

tain an equitable division of the

property and a motion to exclude

from the family dwelling, among

other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before October 11,

2020, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

JOSEPHINE H. PILOTOS

RAMIREZ, Plaintiff

By: Nicole M. Mailahn, #21972

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street,

P. O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

(308) 234-9305 (fax)

nmailahn@jacobsenorr.com

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

PAVING IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT NO. 2020-002

ORDINANCE NO. 8431

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8431 created Paving Im-

provement District No. 2020-002

which shall consist of the following

described real estate; to-wit: Part

of Lot 1 and all of Lot 2, Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and Part of Government

Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: BEGINNING at the Southeast

corner of Lot 2; thence N 01°05'59"

E on the East line of Lot 1 and Lot

2, and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto, a distance of

250.00 feet; thence N 89°00'43" W

a distance of 591.08 feet to the

East line of said Lot 1; thence S

01°05'59" W on the West line of

said Lot 1, Lot 2 and its Southerly

extension a distance of 280.00 feet

to the centerline of 6th Street as

platted in Western Nebraska Prop-

erty Development Third Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; thence

N 89°00'43" W on the centerline of

said 6th Street a distance of 80.00

feet to the West line of 22nd Ave-

nue as platted in said Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition; thence S 01°05'59" W on

the Southerly extension of the West

line of said 22nd Avenue a distance

of 280.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"

E a distance of 678.08 feet to the

West line of Yanney Avenue as

platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska; thence N

01°05'59" E on the West line of

said Yanney Avenue a distance of

310.00 feet to the North line of 6th

Street; thence N 89°00'43" W on

the North line of 6th Street a dis-

tance of 7.00 feet to the Point of

Beginning, containing 8.16 acres,

more or less, all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

The street to be improved in said

district by paving, curbing, drain-

ing, including storm sewers, and in-

cidental work is all of 6th Street

from the West line of 22nd Avenue

Easterly to the West line of Yanney

Avenue, and including all lots and

lands abutting thereon, all in Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac or

alley of the district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within twenty (20) days of the

first publication of this Notice writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8431,

and will assess the remaining un-

paid costs thereof, after deduction

of the fifty percent (50%) deposit

by developer, to the property of

said district benefited thereby in

proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-002, created by Ordi-

nance No. 8431 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-002 and any measures

related to it, will not be subject to

any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on Au-

gust 28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8431,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

PAVING IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT NO. 2020-003

ORDINANCE NO. 8432

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8432 created Paving Im-

provement District No. 2020-003

which shall consist of the following

described real estate; to-wit: Part

of Lot 1 and Part of Lot 2, Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska and Part of Government

Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: BEGINNING at the intersec-

tion of the South line of 6th Street

and the West line of 22nd Avenue

as platted in Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence N 89°00'43" W on

the Westerly extension of said

South line of 6th Street, and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto, a distance of 250.00

feet; thence N 01°05'59" E a dis-

tance of 372.78 feet to the South

line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska

Property Development Second Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 89°00'43" E on

the South line of said Lot 1 a dis-

tance of 253.04 feet to the West

line of said 22nd Avenue; thence

continuing S 89°00'43" E a dis-

tance of 80.55 feet to the West line

of Lot 1 of said Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion; thence continuing S 89°00'43"

E on the Easterly extension of said

South line of Lot 1, Western Ne-

braska Property Development Sec-

ond Addition a distance of 246.41

feet; thence S 01°05'59" W a dis-

tance of 312.78 feet to the South

line of Lot 2, Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion; thence N 89°00'43" W on the

South line of said Lot 2 and its

Westerly extension a distance of

250.00 feet to the Southerly exten-

sion of the East line of 22nd Ave-

nue; thence S 01°05'59" W on the

Southerly extension of the East line

of said 22nd Avenue a distance of

30.00 feet to the centerline of 6th

Street; thence N 89°00'43" W on

the centerline of said 6th Street a

distance of 80.00 feet to the West

line of said 22nd Avenue; thence S

01°05'59" W a distance of 30.00

feet to the Point of Beginning, con-

taining 4.56 acres, more or less,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The street to be improved in said

district by paving, curbing, drain-

ing, including storm sewers, and in-

cidental work is all of Centerline of

6th Street Northerly on 22nd Ave-

nue to the South line of Lot 1,

Western Nebraska Property Devel-

opment Second Avenue, and in-

cluding all lots and lands abutting

thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac or

alley of the district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within twenty (20) days of the

first publication of this Notice writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8432,

and will assess the remaining un-

paid costs thereof, after deduction

of the fifty percent (50%) deposit

by developer, to the property of

said district benefited thereby in

proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-003, created by Ordi-

nance No. 8432 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-003 and any measures

related to it, will not be subject to

any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on Au-

gust 28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8432,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

SANITARY SEWER

DISTRICT NO. 2020-528

ORDINANCE NO. 8435

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8435 created Sanitary

Sewer District No. 2020-528 which

shall consist of the following de-

scribed real estate; to-wit: Lot 2,

Western Nebraska Property Devel-

opment Third Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and Part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 in Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, more particularly described

as follows: BEGINNING at the

Southeast corner of Lot 2; thence

N 01°05'59" E on the East line of

said Lot 2 a distance of 150.00 feet

to the Northeast corner of said Lot

2; thence N 89°00'43" W on the

North line of said Lot 2 and its

Westerly extension a distance of

671.09 feet to the West line of 22nd

Avenue as platted in Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 01°05'59" W on

the West line of 22nd Avenue and

its Southerly extension a distance

of 460.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"

E a distance of 678.08 feet to the

West line of Yanney Avenue as

platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska; thence N

01°05'59" E on the West line of

said Yanney Avenue a distance of

310.00 feet to the North line of 6th

Street as platted in said Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition; thence N 89°00'43"

W on the North line of said 6th

Street a distance of 7.00 feet to the

Point of Beginning, containing 7.14

acres, more or less, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-

ley or parts thereof which are within

the proposed district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within thirty (30) days of the

first publication of this Notice, writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8435,

and will assess the costs thereof

remaining unpaid after deduction of

the fifty percent (50%) deposit by

developer, to the property of said

district specially benefited thereby

in proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Sanitary Sewer District No.

2020-528, created by Ordinance

No. 8435 is subject to limited refer-

endum for a period of thirty (30)

days after the first publication of

this Notice and that, after the expi-

ration of said thirty (30) days, Sani-

tary Sewer District No. 2020-528

and any measures related to it, will

not be subject to any further right

of referendum. This Notice is first

published on August 28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8435,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, September 10,

2020, in the College Administrative

Offices, 3134 West Highway 34,

Grand Island, NE. A Board Budget

Hearing will be held at 11:00 a.m. in

the College Administrative Offices

as well. The agenda for the meet-

ing, which will include public par-

ticipation, will be readily available

for public inspection at the office of

the College President, 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and

posted on the College Website

http://cccneb.novusagenda.com/-

agendapublic. A live video stream

of the meeting may be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

ZNEZ S4,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ONE AND SIX YEAR ROAD

AND BRIDGE PLAN

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Public Hearing for the One and

Six Year Road & Bridge Plan for

Buffalo County, Nebraska, will be

held during the regular meeting of

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners on Tuesday, September

8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the County

Board Meeting Room, Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said hearing will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Ag28,S4

NOTICE OF MEETING

KEARNEY AREA

SOLID WASTE AGENCY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Kearney Area

Solid Waste Agency will be held on

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at

5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers

at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-

ney, Nebraska. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Kearney

Area Solid Waste Agency shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

Michael Morgan, Secretary

ZNEZ S4,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ S4,t1

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-592

ORDINANCE NO. 8433

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8433 created Water Dis-

trict No. 2020-592 which shall con-

sist of the following described real

estate; to-wit: Lot 2, Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, and Part of Government

Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as fol-

lows: BEGINNING at the Southeast

corner of Lot 2; thence N 01°05'59"

E on the East line of said Lot 2, and

all bearings contained herein are

relative thereto, a distance of

150.00 feet to the Northeast corner

of said Lot 2; thence N 89°00'43"

W on the North line of said Lot 2 a

distance of 591.08 feet to the

Northwest corner of said lot;

thence S 01°05'59" W on the West

line of said Lot 2 a distance of

150.00 feet to the Westerly exten-

sion of the South line of said Lot 2;

thence N 89°00'43" W on the

Westerly extension of said South

line of Lot 2 a distance of 80.00

feet to the West line of 22nd Ave-

nue as platted in Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 01°05'59" W on

the Southerly extension of the West

line of said 22nd Avenue a distance

of 310.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"

E a distance of 678.08 feet to the

West line of Yanney Avenue as

platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska; thence N

01°05'59" E on the West line of

said Yanney Avenue a distance of

310.00 feet to the North line of 6th

Street as platted in said Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition; thence N 89°00'43"

W on said North line of 6th Street a

distance of 7.00 feet to the Point of

Beginning, containing 6.86 acres,

more or less, all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-

ley or parts thereof which are within

the proposed district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within thirty (30) days of the

first publication of this Notice, writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8433,

and will assess the costs thereof

remaining unpaid after deduction of

the fifty percent (50%) deposit by

developer, to the property of said

district specially benefitted thereby

in proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Water District No. 2020-592,

created by Ordinance No. 8433 is

subject to limited referendum for a

period of thirty (30) days after the

first publication of this Notice and

that, after the expiration of said

thirty (30) days, Water District No.

2020-592 and any measures re-

lated to it, will not be subject to any

further right of referendum. This

Notice is first published on August

28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8433,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

WATER DISTRICT

NO. 2020-593

ORDINANCE NO. 8434

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8434 created Water Dis-

trict No. 2020-593 which shall con-

sist of the following described real

estate; to-wit: Part of Lot 1, West-

ern Nebraska Property Develop-

ment Third Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and Part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 in Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, more particularly described

as follows: BEGINNING at the in-

tersection of the South line of 6th

Street and the West line of 22nd

Avenue as platted in Western Ne-

braska Property Development Third

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence N 89°00'43" W on

the Westerly extension of said

South line of 6th Street, and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto, a distance of 250.00

feet; thence N 01°05'59" E a dis-

tance of 372.78 feet to the South

line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska

Property Development Second Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 89°00'43" E on

the South line of said Lot 1 a dis-

tance of 253.04 feet to the West

line of said 22nd Avenue; thence

continuing S 89°00'43" E a dis-

tance of 80.55 feet to the West line

of Lot 1 of said Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion; thence continuing S 89°00'43"

E on the Easterly extension of the

South line of Lot 1, Western Ne-

braska Property Development Sec-

ond Addition a distance of 246.41

feet; thence S 01°05'59" W a dis-

tance of 162.78 feet to the South

line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion; thence N 89°00'43" W on the

South line of said Lot 1, Western

Nebraska Property Development

Third Addition a distance of 250.00

feet to the West line of said Lot 1;

thence S 01°05'59" W on said

West line of Lot 1 and its Southerly

extension a distance of 210.00 feet

to said South line of 6th Street;

thence N 89°00'43" W on said

South line a distance of 80.00 feet

to the Point of Beginning, contain-

ing 3.76 acres, more or less, all in

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

If the owners of record title rep-

resenting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-

ley or parts thereof which are within

the proposed district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within thirty (30) days of the

first publication of this Notice, writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements in ac-

cordance with Ordinance No. 8434,

and will assess the costs thereof

remaining unpaid after deduction of

the fifty percent (50%) deposit by

developer, to the property of said

district specially benefitted thereby

in proportion to the benefits.

The public is also hereby notified

that Water District No. 2020-593,

created by Ordinance No. 8434 is

subject to limited referendum for a

period of thirty (30) days after the

first publication of this Notice and

that, after the expiration of said

thirty (30) days, Water District No.

2020-593 and any measures re-

lated to it, will not be subject to any

further right of referendum. This

Notice is first published on August

28, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8434,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that YEL-

LOWSTONE INVESTMENTS, LLC

(the "Company") has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 8540 E 39TH ST ,

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is JOHN SHIERS, 8540 E

39th St, Kearney NE 68847. The

general nature of the business will

be to engage in the transaction of

any or all lawful business, for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The LLC was

filed with the State of Nebraska

July 22 2020. Organizer Name:

Lovette Dobson.

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

