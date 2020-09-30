 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: September 30, 2020

Legal notices: September 30, 2020

 

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-511

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

ANDREA MICHELLE

STREETER.

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

14th day of September, 2020, a pe-

tition was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Andrea Michelle Streeter to

Clara Scarlett Streeter.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, on the 30th

day of October, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be

convenient for the court and that

unless sufficient cause is shown to

the contrary, the petitioner's name

will be changed from that of Andrea

Michelle Streeter, to Clara Scarlett

Streeter.

Andrea Michelle Streeter

4017 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

308-238-8880

ZNEZ S23,30,O7,14

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

W & T ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the undersigned has formed a

limited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is W & T Enterprises

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. The name and address of

the registered agent is Wayne

Matson, 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,

NE 68847.

4. The limited liability com-

pany is organized to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful businesses for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company,

however, is not organized to render

a professional service.

5. The limited liability com-

pany commenced existence on the

filing and recording of its Certificate

of Organization with the Secretary

of State on September 24, 2020

and it shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following member:

TBK Transmission, Inc.

2520 Avenue Q

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ S29,O7,O14

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

Kearney Plaza Townhomes, Ltd.

V. Sonya Huffman

Buffalo County Court,

Case No. CI 20-1412

TO: SONYA HUFFMAN

Notice is hereby given that on or

about August 26, 2020, the under-

signed filed a Complaint for Dam-

ages in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on behalf of the

plaintiff, the object and prayer of

said Complaint being recovery in

the judgment against the defendant

in the amount of $1,714.94, to-

gether with costs of this suit, and

judgment interest. Unless you An-

swer or plead to the Complaint on

or before October 30, 2020, judg-

ment will be rendered against you

for the amounts prayed for in the

Complaint.

Jack W. Besse #19005

Of PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P. O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ S16,23,30

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News