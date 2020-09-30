Legal notices: September 30, 2020

LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-511
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
ANDREA MICHELLE
STREETER.
Notice is hereby given that on the
14th day of September, 2020, a pe-
tition was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Andrea Michelle Streeter to
Clara Scarlett Streeter.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson in courtroom no. B, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, on the 30th
day of October, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.,
or as soon thereafter as will be
convenient for the court and that
unless sufficient cause is shown to
the contrary, the petitioner's name
will be changed from that of Andrea
Michelle Streeter, to Clara Scarlett
Streeter.
Andrea Michelle Streeter
4017 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
308-238-8880
ZNEZ S23,30,O7,14
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
W & T ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned has formed a
limited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is W & T Enterprises
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. The name and address of
the registered agent is Wayne
Matson, 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,
NE 68847.
4. The limited liability com-
pany is organized to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful businesses for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company,
however, is not organized to render
a professional service.
5. The limited liability com-
pany commenced existence on the
filing and recording of its Certificate
of Organization with the Secretary
of State on September 24, 2020
and it shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following member:
TBK Transmission, Inc.
2520 Avenue Q
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ S29,O7,O14
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
Kearney Plaza Townhomes, Ltd.
V. Sonya Huffman
Buffalo County Court,
Case No. CI 20-1412
TO: SONYA HUFFMAN
Notice is hereby given that on or
about August 26, 2020, the under-
signed filed a Complaint for Dam-
ages in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on behalf of the
plaintiff, the object and prayer of
said Complaint being recovery in
the judgment against the defendant
in the amount of $1,714.94, to-
gether with costs of this suit, and
judgment interest. Unless you An-
swer or plead to the Complaint on
or before October 30, 2020, judg-
ment will be rendered against you
for the amounts prayed for in the
Complaint.
Jack W. Besse #19005
Of PARKER GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P. O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
ZNEZ S16,23,30
