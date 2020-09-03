 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 3, 2020

Legal notices: September 3, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ERICA EDWARDS

COUNSELING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that Erica

Edwards Counseling, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 3720 Central

Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.

The name and address of the initial

registered agent is Erica Hardessen

Edwards, 3720 Central Avenue, #9,

Kearney, NE 68847. Erica Edwards

Counseling, LLC commenced busi-

ness on August 17, 2020, and the

general nature of its business is to

provide professional counseling

and consulting through a Mental

Health Practice, and its members,

mangers, professional employees,

and agents are licensed or other-

wise legally authorized to provide

said services in this state.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ Ag20,27,S3

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Melinda Riedel & Associates,

Inc., whose registered agent is

Thomas E. Whitmore and regis-

tered office is 7602 Pacific Street,

Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114,

was formed on August 21, 2020 to

engage in any lawful business. The

corporation has authorized 1,000

shares of capital stock. The name

and address of the incorporator is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska

68114.

ZNEZ Ag27,S3,10

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SALT & STONE

MASSAGE, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that SALT

& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 1407 E. 33rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Christina Egger,

1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any and all

lawful businesses for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the state

of Nebraska. The company was

organized and commenced on Au-

gust 17, 2020, and will continue in

perpetuity. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its sole member, Chris-

tina Egger, until such time as her

successors are selected pursuant

to the Operating Agreement.

ZNEZ Ag20,27,S3

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, September 8, 2020 at the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers Board Room located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ S3,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

September 9, 2020 at the Kearney

Volunteer Fire Department Station

1, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Nebraska.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at the office of

the Secretary of the Fire District at

Fire Station 1. The meeting will be

open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ S3,t1

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County

Agricultural Association

Time: September 8th, 2020

at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building - Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc.

Fair Board Meeting 09/08/2020

Time: Sep 8, 2020 07:30 PM

Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

81319788631?pwd=dWc5VjkrVTVFUUVWNUc4T0hWc2tnUT09

Meeting ID: 813 1978 8631

Passcode: 682028

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,81319788631#,,,,,,

0#,,682028# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,81319788631#,,,,,,

0#,,682028# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US

(Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 813 1978 8631

Passcode: 682028

Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k-

3T4Qfiha

 

ZNEZ S3,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The September 2020 meeting of

the Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, Sep-

tember 9-10, 2020, in the Board

Room at NPPD's General Office,

1414 15th Street, Columbus, Ne-

braska. NPPD Board committees

will also meet September 9-10, in

the Board Room at the Columbus

General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's Sep-

tember 2020 Board meeting is as

follows:

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 9, 2020

Customer and Support Services

Committee - 1:00 p.m.

NPPD Board of Directors

Meeting, General Counsel

Report - following Customer

and Support Services

Committee

Meeting with Nebraska Electric

G&T Board - 5:00 p.m.,

Ramada/River's Edge

Convention Center

(265 33rd Avenue)

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 10, 2020

Board Governance and Strategic

Planning Committee - 8:00 a.m.

Energy Supply Committee -

following Board Governance and

Strategic Planning Committee

Board Strategic Business

Matters - following Energy

Supply Committee

NPPD Board of Directors

Meeting - following Board

Strategic Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the Whole

- will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments -

9:30 a.m., Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

September 10, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 9:00 a.m. with

Strategic Business Matters; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

September 10. Committee meet-

ings will not be video streamed (the

Nuclear Committee is a committee

of the whole and will meet as part

of the regular Board of Directors

Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

September 9-10, 2020, meetings

will be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-us-

/live-streaming.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are encouraged to

wear face coverings, and compli-

mentary masks and face shields

will be available upon arrival at the

General Office facility. Due to the

need to social distance, seating in

the Board room will be limited to

the Board of Directors and NPPD

executive staff, and on-site guests

will likely be asked to participate

from overflow rooms.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ S3,t1

