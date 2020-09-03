Legal notices: September 3, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ERICA EDWARDS
COUNSELING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Erica
Edwards Counseling, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 3720 Central
Avenue, #9, Kearney, NE 68847.
The name and address of the initial
registered agent is Erica Hardessen
Edwards, 3720 Central Avenue, #9,
Kearney, NE 68847. Erica Edwards
Counseling, LLC commenced busi-
ness on August 17, 2020, and the
general nature of its business is to
provide professional counseling
and consulting through a Mental
Health Practice, and its members,
mangers, professional employees,
and agents are licensed or other-
wise legally authorized to provide
said services in this state.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ Ag20,27,S3
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Melinda Riedel & Associates,
Inc., whose registered agent is
Thomas E. Whitmore and regis-
tered office is 7602 Pacific Street,
Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114,
was formed on August 21, 2020 to
engage in any lawful business. The
corporation has authorized 1,000
shares of capital stock. The name
and address of the incorporator is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska
68114.
ZNEZ Ag27,S3,10
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SALT & STONE
MASSAGE, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that SALT
& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 1407 E. 33rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Christina Egger,
1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any and all
lawful businesses for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the state
of Nebraska. The company was
organized and commenced on Au-
gust 17, 2020, and will continue in
perpetuity. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its sole member, Chris-
tina Egger, until such time as her
successors are selected pursuant
to the Operating Agreement.
ZNEZ Ag20,27,S3
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, September 8, 2020 at the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers Board Room located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ S3,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
September 9, 2020 at the Kearney
Volunteer Fire Department Station
1, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Nebraska.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at the office of
the Secretary of the Fire District at
Fire Station 1. The meeting will be
open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
ZNEZ S3,t1
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County
Agricultural Association
Time: September 8th, 2020
at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building - Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc.
Fair Board Meeting 09/08/2020
Time: Sep 8, 2020 07:30 PM
Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
81319788631?pwd=dWc5VjkrVTVFUUVWNUc4T0hWc2tnUT09
Meeting ID: 813 1978 8631
Passcode: 682028
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,81319788631#,,,,,,
0#,,682028# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,81319788631#,,,,,,
0#,,682028# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US
(Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 813 1978 8631
Passcode: 682028
Find your local number:
3T4Qfiha
ZNEZ S3,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
The September 2020 meeting of
the Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, Sep-
tember 9-10, 2020, in the Board
Room at NPPD's General Office,
1414 15th Street, Columbus, Ne-
braska. NPPD Board committees
will also meet September 9-10, in
the Board Room at the Columbus
General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's Sep-
tember 2020 Board meeting is as
follows:
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020
Customer and Support Services
Committee - 1:00 p.m.
NPPD Board of Directors
Meeting, General Counsel
Report - following Customer
and Support Services
Committee
Meeting with Nebraska Electric
G&T Board - 5:00 p.m.,
Ramada/River's Edge
Convention Center
(265 33rd Avenue)
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020
Board Governance and Strategic
Planning Committee - 8:00 a.m.
Energy Supply Committee -
following Board Governance and
Strategic Planning Committee
Board Strategic Business
Matters - following Energy
Supply Committee
NPPD Board of Directors
Meeting - following Board
Strategic Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the Whole
- will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments -
9:30 a.m., Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
September 10, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 9:00 a.m. with
Strategic Business Matters; further
schedule updates will be available
on NPPD's website the morning of
September 10. Committee meet-
ings will not be video streamed (the
Nuclear Committee is a committee
of the whole and will meet as part
of the regular Board of Directors
Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
September 9-10, 2020, meetings
will be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
https://www.nppd.com/about-us-
/live-streaming.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are encouraged to
wear face coverings, and compli-
mentary masks and face shields
will be available upon arrival at the
General Office facility. Due to the
need to social distance, seating in
the Board room will be limited to
the Board of Directors and NPPD
executive staff, and on-site guests
will likely be asked to participate
from overflow rooms.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
ZNEZ S3,t1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!