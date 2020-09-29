 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 29, 2020

SECTION 001000

027-260-K801

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for furnishing

all plant, equipment, transportation,

tools, materials, labor and skills

necessary and incidental to per-

form all work described in the Pro-

posed Contract Documents enti-

tled:

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION -

DISTRICT EIGHT

ATKINSON MAINTENANCE

FACILITY

PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-801

will be received at the Depart-

ment of Transportation Operations

Division, located at 5001 S. 14th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00

PM, local time on Thursday, Octo-

ber 15, 2020 and will then be pub-

licly opened and read aloud.

The said Documents have been

prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-

chitects and may be obtained from

A & D Technical Supply for a re-

fundable deposit of $40.00, contact

402-474-5454 to obtain docu-

ments. Documents are also availa-

ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-

ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-

change, Kearney Builders Bureau

and Norfolk Builders Exchange.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-

ing has been scheduled for

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

at 11:00 AM local time (CDT) at the

current NDOT Atkinson Mainte-

nance Facility, 306 W. 5th Street,

Atkinson, NE 68713.

Project Description: In general,

Work consists of constructing a

maintenance facility addition of ap-

proximately 8,500 square feet, con-

taining NDOT office area and crew

room, restrooms, heated equip-

ment storage bays and wash bay,

and parts/tool storage at an exist-

ing maintenance yard located in At-

kinson, NE. Construction is to be

primarily a pre-engineered metal

building with concrete curb around

the perimeter. The existing ma-

sonry office and shop building will

be partially demolished and reno-

vated, with the metal building being

an addition to the existing.

Non-load bearing metal stud fram-

ing is to be used for interior wall

framing. Additional building com-

ponents will include concrete foot-

ings, CMU masonry walls, metal

roof, sectional overhead doors, hol-

low metal and stainless doors and

frames, aluminum windows, and

mechanical, electrical and plumb-

ing installation. Site work includes

site grading, paving, parking, side-

walks, utilities, and modifications to

existing perimeter fencing.

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms attached to

and made a part of the Proposed

Contract Documents and submit-

ted in a sealed envelope marked

"AFE K-801 - Atkinson Mainte-

nance Facility Bid". Bids which are

mailed shall be placed in a sepa-

rate sealed envelope, labeled as

described in this paragraph, inside

the mailing envelope

Bids mailed to this office shall be

addressed to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

PO Box 94759

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759

Bids delivered in person shall be

delivered to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

5001 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE

Please note: This location is the

Operations Building located south

of the State Penitentiary.

NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-

simile or electronic transmission

are NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Each Bidder must submit with

the bid a certified or cashiers'

check or a bid bond on AIA form

A310 in an amount equal to five

(5%) of the bid.

The character and amount of se-

curity must be submitted by the

Contractor for the performance of

the Contract is stated in the pro-

posed contract documents.

Bidders may not withdraw their

bids for a period of at least sixty

(60) days after the scheduled clos-

ing time for the receipt of the bids.

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and

re-advertise for Bids; reserves the

right to waive informalities and ir-

regularities and to make awards on

bids which furnish the materials

and construction that will in their

opinion serve the best interests of

the State.

ZNEZ S22,29,O6

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that DAC

Enterprises, LLC (the "Company")

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The des-

ignated office of the Company is

1116 East 25th Street Apt 18,

Kearney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Douglas

A. Cotant, 1116 East 25th Street

Apt 18, Kearney, NE 68847. The

general nature of the business will

be to engage in the transaction of

any or all lawful business, for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The LLC was

filed with the State of Nebraska

July 01 2020. Organizer Name:

Douglas A. Cotant.

 

ZNEZ S15,22,29

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Rio Lane Designs

Name of Applicant: Jessica

Schroeder

Address: 711 East 37th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: Sept. 21, 2020

General nature of business: I will

be making and selling handmade

craft/art items.

Applicant or Legal

Representative

Jessica Schroeder

ZNEZ S29,t1

 

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>

NOTICE

 

In the Interest of the Name

Change of Fayelynn Irene Ann

Weiss, Buffalo County District

Court,

Case No. CI20-507:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A Weiss,

on behalf of

Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss, have

filed a Petition for Change of Name

of Fayelynn Irene Ann

Weiss, pursuant to Neb.Rev.Stat.

Section 25-21,270 et seq., in the

Buffalo County District Court,

Case No. CI20-507.

Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A

Weiss, o/b/o

Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss

Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)

Attorney for Petitioners

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308)832-2103

ZNEZ S29,O6,O13

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ S29,t1

