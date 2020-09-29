Legal notices: September 29, 2020

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ S29,t1