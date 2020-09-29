Legal notices: September 29, 2020

SECTION 001000
027-260-K801
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for furnishing
all plant, equipment, transportation,
tools, materials, labor and skills
necessary and incidental to per-
form all work described in the Pro-
posed Contract Documents enti-
tled:
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT
OF TRANSPORTATION -
DISTRICT EIGHT
ATKINSON MAINTENANCE
FACILITY
PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-801
will be received at the Depart-
ment of Transportation Operations
Division, located at 5001 S. 14th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00
PM, local time on Thursday, Octo-
ber 15, 2020 and will then be pub-
licly opened and read aloud.
The said Documents have been
prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-
chitects and may be obtained from
A & D Technical Supply for a re-
fundable deposit of $40.00, contact
402-474-5454 to obtain docu-
ments. Documents are also availa-
ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-
ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-
change, Kearney Builders Bureau
and Norfolk Builders Exchange.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-
ing has been scheduled for
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
at 11:00 AM local time (CDT) at the
current NDOT Atkinson Mainte-
nance Facility, 306 W. 5th Street,
Atkinson, NE 68713.
Project Description: In general,
Work consists of constructing a
maintenance facility addition of ap-
proximately 8,500 square feet, con-
taining NDOT office area and crew
room, restrooms, heated equip-
ment storage bays and wash bay,
and parts/tool storage at an exist-
ing maintenance yard located in At-
kinson, NE. Construction is to be
primarily a pre-engineered metal
building with concrete curb around
the perimeter. The existing ma-
sonry office and shop building will
be partially demolished and reno-
vated, with the metal building being
an addition to the existing.
Non-load bearing metal stud fram-
ing is to be used for interior wall
framing. Additional building com-
ponents will include concrete foot-
ings, CMU masonry walls, metal
roof, sectional overhead doors, hol-
low metal and stainless doors and
frames, aluminum windows, and
mechanical, electrical and plumb-
ing installation. Site work includes
site grading, paving, parking, side-
walks, utilities, and modifications to
existing perimeter fencing.
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms attached to
and made a part of the Proposed
Contract Documents and submit-
ted in a sealed envelope marked
"AFE K-801 - Atkinson Mainte-
nance Facility Bid". Bids which are
mailed shall be placed in a sepa-
rate sealed envelope, labeled as
described in this paragraph, inside
the mailing envelope
Bids mailed to this office shall be
addressed to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-
attn: Liz Salisbury
PO Box 94759
Lincoln, NE 68509-4759
Bids delivered in person shall be
delivered to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-
attn: Liz Salisbury
5001 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE
Please note: This location is the
Operations Building located south
of the State Penitentiary.
NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-
simile or electronic transmission
are NOT ACCEPTABLE.
Each Bidder must submit with
the bid a certified or cashiers'
check or a bid bond on AIA form
A310 in an amount equal to five
(5%) of the bid.
The character and amount of se-
curity must be submitted by the
Contractor for the performance of
the Contract is stated in the pro-
posed contract documents.
Bidders may not withdraw their
bids for a period of at least sixty
(60) days after the scheduled clos-
ing time for the receipt of the bids.
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and
re-advertise for Bids; reserves the
right to waive informalities and ir-
regularities and to make awards on
bids which furnish the materials
and construction that will in their
opinion serve the best interests of
the State.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that DAC
Enterprises, LLC (the "Company")
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The des-
ignated office of the Company is
1116 East 25th Street Apt 18,
Kearney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Douglas
A. Cotant, 1116 East 25th Street
Apt 18, Kearney, NE 68847. The
general nature of the business will
be to engage in the transaction of
any or all lawful business, for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The LLC was
filed with the State of Nebraska
July 01 2020. Organizer Name:
Douglas A. Cotant.
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Rio Lane Designs
Name of Applicant: Jessica
Schroeder
Address: 711 East 37th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: Sept. 21, 2020
General nature of business: I will
be making and selling handmade
craft/art items.
Applicant or Legal
Representative
Jessica Schroeder
NOTICE
In the Interest of the Name
Change of Fayelynn Irene Ann
Weiss, Buffalo County District
Court,
Case No. CI20-507:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A Weiss,
on behalf of
Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss, have
filed a Petition for Change of Name
of Fayelynn Irene Ann
Weiss, pursuant to Neb.Rev.Stat.
Section 25-21,270 et seq., in the
Buffalo County District Court,
Case No. CI20-507.
Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A
Weiss, o/b/o
Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss
Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)
Attorney for Petitioners
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308)832-2103
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
Paige McConville
