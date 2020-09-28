Legal notices: September 28, 2020

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, September 22, 2020
at 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chair-
man McMullen called the meeting
to order and led those present in
the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-
lowing Board members responded
to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan
Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-
felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-
iter and William McMullen. A copy
of the acknowledgment and receipt
of notice and agenda by the Board
of Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review and is
posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
September 8, 2020 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to ratify the following
September 11, 2020 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 255,864.72; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I PREMIUMS 1,037.63; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
EMPE RET 42,784.15; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I PREMIUMS
115,972.50; GENERAL FUND
FIRST CONCORD E FLEX FUNDS 5,146.07; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T FEDERAL TAX 84,689.89; FLOR-
IDA STATE DISTRIBUTION E CHILD SUPPORT 200.00; KEAR-
NEY UNITED WAY E DONATIONS 102.67; KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN
E GARNISH 356.00; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I PREMIUMS 589.51;
MADISON NATIONAL I LT DIS BI-
LITY 312.99; MASSMUTUAL I DEFERRED COMP 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R DE-
FERRED COMP 330.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E CHILD SUPPORT
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E DENTAL
2,946.44; STATE OF NE T STATE
TAX 13,783.21; VISION SERVICE
PLAN E EMPE VSP EYE 860.24;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 51,029.67; AMERI-
CAN FAMILY I PREMIUMS 907.19;
RETIREMENT PLANS R EMPE
RET 8,047.65; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER I PREMIUMS
2,670.50; FIRST CONCORD E
FLEX FUNDS 652.42; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T FEDERAL TAX 15,214.83; MADISON NATIONAL I PREMIUMS 163.65; MADISON
NATIONAL I LT DISABILITY
120.51; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R DEFERRED COMP
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; NE DE-
PARTMENT OF REVENUE E NE
DEPT OF REV 522.53; PRINCIPAL
E DENTAL 866.70; STATE OF NE T STATE TAX 2,230.63; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E EMPE VSP EYE 210.76;
WEED DISTRICT
NET PAYROLL 4,719.99; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS R EMPE
RET 744.03; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER I PREMIUMS 248.00;
FIRST CONCORD E FLEX FUNDS
33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
FEDERAL TAX 1,516.40; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I LT DIS BILITY
3.72; PRINCIPAL E DENTAL
41.16; STATE OF NE T STATE TAX 234.65;
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to accept the County
Treasurer August 2020 Fund Bal-
ance Report. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to accept the July 2020
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve the following
Resolution 2020-46 to authorize
the transfer of uncollected taxes to
inactive status. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-46
BE IT RESOLVED that the County
Treasurer having presented a list of
delinquent Personal Property taxes
and persons owing same to the
County Board of Commissioners,
with the request that the taxes be
placed on an inactive status, and
stating that Distress Warrants have
been certified for the collection of
said taxes to the Sheriff of Buffalo
County for two or more years and
said taxes are uncollectible; and
having stated that the inactive tax
list is reviewed annually and if
taxes are found to be collectible,
Distress Warrants are again issued
against the persons for collection
of said taxes, all of which, being in
accordance with Nebraska Stat-
utes in such cases, the County
Board of Commissioners hereby
authorize the transfer of said taxes
to an inactive status. 77-1738.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Sheriff, Jail
and 911 Center Year End Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed the Re-
quest for Proposal (RFP) for the in-
mate phone system. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Reiter to set
the date of October 13, 2020 at
10:00 A.M. for the inmate phone
system Request for Proposal (RFP).
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed the pro-
posed agreement with the State of
Nebraska for Land Mobile Radio
Asset Sharing. Moved by Reiter
and seconded by Morrow to au-
thorize Chairman McMullen to sign
the Interlocal Cooperation Agree-
ment with the State of Nebraska for
Statewide Radio System. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Reiter, Morrow,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Buffalo County Facilities Director
Steve Gaasch presented the annual
Building and Grounds report to be
filed with the County Clerk.
Gaasch reviewed the detailed re-
port of maintaining and improving
over 33 buildings and the recrea-
tion area/campground that the
County owns. Gaasch presented
an overview of future projects and
a review of the projects completed
this year.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The NE
Department of Transportation sent
information on the Project on High-
way 10 (N-10) located in Kearney
and Buffalo Counties. The City of
Kearney sent the Agenda for the
Planning Commission Meeting and
the Commission on Law Enforce-
ment and Criminal Justice sent the
Jail Standards Board report. The
NE Department of Transportation
sent the monthly status report. The
Board received the 2020 Thriving
Index for Nebraska Cities from the
University of Nebraska-Lincoln and
the NE Public Service Commission
sent a copy of the proceeding re-
garding Application No.
911-073/PI-232. Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign on behalf of the
County Board the Annual Certifica-
tion Program Compliance for Ne-
braska Board of Public Roads
Classification and Standards with
the following Resolution 2020-47.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-47
SIGNING OF THE
COUNTY ANNUAL CERTIFICA-
TION OF PROGRAM COMPLI-
ANCE FORM
2020
Whereas: State of Nebraska Stat-
utes, sections 39-2115, 39-2119,
39-2120, 39-2121,and 39-2510(2),
requires an annual certification of
program compliance to the Ne-
braska Board of Public Roads
Classifications and Standards; and
Whereas: State of Nebraska Stat-
ute, section 39-2120 also requires
that the annual certification of pro-
gram compliance by each county
shall be signed by the County
Board Chairperson and shall in-
clude a copy of a resolution of the
governing body of the county au-
thorizing the signing of the certifi-
cation form.
Be it resolved that the County
Board Chairperson of Buffalo
County is hereby authorized to sign
the attached County Annual Certifi-
cation of Program Compliance
form.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to set a bid date of Oc-
tober 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. for
Project C10 (987) Buffalo Coun-
ty/City of Ravenna Interlocal Agree-
ment. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:45 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Klein, Higgins,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell was present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell for Evangelical Free
Church on a 2012 Dodge Pickup.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:46 A.M. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the following
September 2020 vendor claims
submitted by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
ADAMS CO SHERIFF E 43.50; AD-
VANCED CORRECTIONAL
HEALTH MC 6,289.65; ALL CITY
GARAGE DOOR S 234.00; ALL
MAKES SU 902.34; AMAZON
CAPITAL E 410.56; AMERI-TECH
INDUSTRIAL SU 390.09; AMERI-
CAN ELECTRIC S 113.97; AMER-
ICAN LEGION FLAG EQ 25.90;
MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; AN-
DERSEN WRECKING SU 205.00;
AT&T MOBILITY E 70.12; ATS S
2,815.22; AXON ENTERPRISE SU
340.00; JAMIE BABUTZKE E
20.00; MICHAEL W BALDWIN S
1,652.50; BAMFORD INC E
1,148.38; RICHARD BEECHNER E 75.00; BRAD W BIGELOW E
300.00; BRAD RODGERS MD MC 32.25; JONATHAN R
BRANDT S 8,391.25; NATHAN
BRECHT RE 45.00; CHARLES
BREWSTER S 7,064.93; D. BRAN-
DON BRINEGAR RE 15.56; BRU-
NER FRANK SCHUMACHER S
12,421.25; BSBB, LLP RT 330.00;
BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY E
792.50; BUFFALO CO CLERK RE 275.00; BUFFALO CO COMM
NITY PARTNERS E 329.88; BUF-
FALO CO COURT E 2,829.24;
BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E
2,452.29; BUFFALO OUTDOOR
POWER SU 163.64; BUILDERS
SU 252.03; DORIS BURBY E
351.00; BRAD BUTLER E 49.90;
MICHAEL D CARPER S 862.90;
RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CEN-
TRAL HYDRAULIC EQ 3,406.80;
CENTRAL NE CREM TION E 1,400.00; CENTRAL NE REPORT-
ING E 576.81; CENTRAL NE STEEL
E 3,360.00; CENTURY LUMBER
SU 165.48; CHARLESWORTH
CONSULTING E 1,050.00; CHAR-
TER COMMUNICATIONS U 468.65;
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS U 240.45; CHEROKEE BUILDING
MATERIALS SU 2,110.16; CHI
HEALTH CLINIC MC 1,750.00;
GWENDOLYN CHOPLIN-RANDEL
E 34.95; JENNIFER CHURCH RE
45.00; CITY OF KEARNEY AP
3,201.96; CITY OF KEARNEY AP 161,888.93; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT E 2,620.00; CLERK
OF THE DISTRICT COURT E
186.48; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT
COURT E 79.03; COMFY BOWL
EQ 400.00; COMPASS FAMILY
SUPPORT E 1,269.00; COMP-
SYCH CORP I 1,738.11;
CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT
S 27,357.72; CONSTRUCTION
RENTAL RT 49.50; COPYCAT
PRINTING E 1,612.68; CULLIGAN
SU 492.00; DAN'S SANITATION S
30.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE
45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S
41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL E 1,340.00; DASH MEDI-
CAL GLOVES SU 1,048.80; DAW-
SON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
107.06; DAWSON PUBLIC
POWER DIST U 2,700.70; CHRIS-
TINA DEAN E 20.00; DAMON
DEEDS RE 45.00; LAVERN E
DEKE RT 290.00; DENT POPPER S 25.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-
UREUX LAW S 5,029.75; BRAN-
DON J. DUGAN RE 14.42; EAKES SU 3,406.65; EASTBROOKE GAR-
DENS RT 330.00; SHAWN
EATHERTON RE 45.00; EDUCA-
TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP
20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SU 1,189.22; ENT PHYSICIANS
KEARNEY MC 101.10; EN-
TERPRISE ELECTRIC SU 944.95;
ESCHAT E 366.24; EUSTIS BODY
S 590.00; FAMILY ADVOCACY S 1,000.00; FAMILY PRACTICE MC 391.00; MARSHA FANGMEYER,
ESQ. S 1,732.50; FARMERS
UNION CO-OP E 16.00; FARM-
ERS COOPERATIVE F 23.67;
PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; FAS-
TENAL SU 484.37; KARI FISK RE 45.00 FRONTIER U 3,773.97;
FYE LAW S 6,528.25; GALLS,
LLC EQ 516.78; TAMI GANGWISH
E 87.85; GARCIA CLINICAL LAB-
ORATORY MC 54.00; CYNTHIA
GEMBALA HUGG E 90.00; GEN-
ERAL REPORTING E 15.50;
LANNY GERDES RT 330.00; M.
TIMM DEVELOPMENT RT 290.00;
GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC 865.67; GREAT PLAINS RADIOL-
OGY MC 83.02; GREATER HOMES
RT 300.00; HALL CO SHERIFF'S
OFFICE E 22.84; JOSHUA HALL E 154.55; ANDREW W HOFF-
MEISTER RE 45.00; HOLMES
PLUMBING SU 520.20; HORNER,
LIESKE, MCBRIDE & KUHL E 3,325.00; LISA R HUERTA RE 53.25; IEK601 LLC RT 330.00; IN-
TEGRATED CONTROLS 14,650.00;
INTELLICOM COMPUTER E
432.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS EQ
84.99; ALICIA JACKSON E 20.00;
JIM JACOBS RE 21.51; JACOB-
SEN ORR LAW S 5,197.85; JUS-
TICE WORKS E 278.00; KEAR-
NEY CONCRETE S 243.10; KEAR-
NEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
62.00; KEARNEY HUB A 613.66;
KEARNEY HUB E 427.75; KEAR-
NEY TOWING S 134.50; KELLY
SUPPLY SU 6.66; KELLY KEN-
NEDY RE 25.00; NICK KILLOUGH
RE 45.00; SHANON
KLINGELHOEFER E 37.25; RAN-
DAL L KLINGINSMITH RT 210.00;
JEFFREY C KNAPP S 1,420.96;
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS E
2,927.26; DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; TAMMY KRESSER E 20.00;
KRONOS E 1,291.37; LANCAS-
TER CO RE 62.00; LANCASTER
CO SHERIFF E 94.26; LAWSON
PRODUCTS SU 33.95; DR MI-
CHAEL LAWSON E 225.00;
PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEX-
ISNEXIS RISK E 25.00; LIESKE,
LIESKE & ENSZ S 2,917.69; STE-
PHEN G LOWE E 1,665.00; LYON
FAMILY DENTISTRY MC 468.00;
MADISON CO SHERIFF E 16.29;
MALLORY SAFETY & SUPPLY SU 128.97; MANLEIN ENTERPRISES
RT 330.00; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 168.56; SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R MCCAR-
TER REPORTING E 435.00; MI-
CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-
ARDS SU 1,027.43; MICROFILM
IMAGING EQ 1,177.00; MID NE
AGGREGATE G 818.85; MIDDLE-
TON ELECTRIC S 3,139.58; MID-
WEST CONNECT E 5,182.83; MID-
WEST DOOR S 2,400.00; MID-
WEST ENCOURAGEMENT E
318.00; MILHOUS INK S 1,100.00;
TJEDA MILLER E 87.85; MIPS S
3,811.96; MIRROR IMAGE E
120.41; MORRIS PRESS E 119.25;
NE DEPT OF REVENUE PROP AS-
SESS E 900.00; NE ASSOC OF
CO ASSESSORS E 50.00; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 331.88;
NE CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC E 3,980.00; NE DEPT OF VETER-
ANS' AFFAIRS AP 50,000.00; NE
HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS E
651.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FO-
RENSIC E 13,033.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DIST U 1,250.00; NE PUB-
LIC POWER DIST E 790.41; NE
PUBLIC POWER DIST U 23,013.93;
NE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
AGENCY E 120.00 NEBRAS-
KA.GOV E 20.00; OPTK NET-
WORKS E 615.00; CODY
NEUJAHR E 54.00; KRISTI NEW-
MAN RE 46.92; NORTHWESTERN
ENERGY U 822.91; NSA/POAN
CONFERENCE E 1,100.00;
O'BRIEN STRAATMANN RED-
INGER E 35.00; OWENS EDU-
CATIONAL SVCS E 160.00;
OWENS EDUCATIONAL SVCS E
24.60; PARKER GROSSART
BAHENSKY BEUCKE S 1,048.15;
NATE PEARSON RE 45.00;
PHELPS CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
43.00; PIE MANAGEMENT RT
330.00; PIERCE CO SHERIFF'S
OFFICE E 18.50; PRAIRIE VIEW
APARTMENTS RT 210.00;
QUADIENT, INC EQ 2,862.00;
QUILL CORP SU 544.20; R.R.BR-
INK LOCKING SYSTEMS SU
680.00; KANE M RAMSEY RE
45.00; RAVENNA SANITATION S
795.00; ILENE RICHARDSON R
14.00; KAZDEN RISK E 20.00;
MIKAYLA RISK E 20.00; RUDOLPH
LAW S 540.00; RYAN SAALFELD
RE 45.00 SARPY CO SHERIFF
DEPT E 1,941.11; CONNIE S
SCHUMAN E 207.75; KIRK SCOTT
RE 45.00; SHERMAN CO SHER-
IFF E 37.00; SHERWIN WILLIAMS
SU 72.14; SHREDDING SOLU-
TIONS S 45.00; SIGN CENTER E 2,228.05; TRENTON SNOW,
LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HIL-
LIARD & COCHRAN S 943.50;
STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S
12,097.50; STEINBRINK LAND-
SCAPING S 12,059.22; THOMAS
S STEWART S 2,905.00; BRAD
STOLCPART E 20.00 STRATTON
HATS EQ 54.84 SUNSET LAW EN-
FORCEMENT SU 56.28; MICHAEL
J SYNEK S 2,767.23; LAWN
BUILDERS S 84.01; LOCKMOBILE S 14.70; PHYSICIAN NETWORK
MC246.41; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 452.16; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 184.13; THOM-
SON REUTERS - WEST E
2,981.13; THOMSON REU-
TERS-WEST E 594.10; THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E 516.71; RE-
BECCA TVRDIK ANDERSON S 3,806.25; TYE & ROWLING, PC S 2,318.70; U.S. BANK E 10,995.73; KAMERAN ULFERTS RE 200.00; USA COMMUNICA-
TION U 772.47; USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WIN-
KLE, PSYD E 1,007.50; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 934.03; VERIZON
WIRELESS 1,040.26; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,431.65; VILLAGE
OF ELM CREEK U 52.49; VILLAGE
OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM S 90.45; VOIGT LAW OF-
FICE S 507.00; WALDINGER
CORP E 2,388.18; WATCHGUARD
VIDEO EQ 11,140.00; CHERYL
WEGNER E 76.93; WELLS FARGO E 51.03; WELLS FARGO E 17.01;
WELLS FARGO E 435.22;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 83.60;
MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;
MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;
KEN YOUNT RE 35.54; ERIC
ZIKMUND RE 45.00;
ROAD FUND
ALL MAKES AUTO S 205.18;
AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 371.36;
ARNOLD MOTOR S 516.10;
BARNES, GERALD S 26.87;
BOSSELMAN ENERGY F 118.08;
BUILDERS SU 131.96; CARQUEST
AUTO S 3,445.65; CENTRAL HY-
DRAULIC SYSTEM S 136.00; CER-
TIFIED POWER S 27.57; CHS AGRI
SERVICE F 71.51; CFP-C-T F 55.74; COMFY BOWL EQ 85.00;
CORNHUSKER CLEANING SU 842.24; CULLIGAN SU 21.50; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G 12,629.77; FARM PLAN SU 152.77;
FARMERS CO-OP F 44.06; FAS-
TENAL CO SU 5.91; FRIESEN AU-
TOS 202.35; GARRETT TIRES S 2,633.51; GLASS DOCTOR S 37.04; GRAHAM TIRE S 319.96;
INLAND TRUCK PARTS S
5,460.46; JACK LEDERMAN CO EQ 42.00; K & B PARTS SU 60.20;
KEARNEY HUB A 620.53; KEAR-
NEY TOWING S 768.75; KELLY
SUPPLY S 43.65; KIMBALL MID-
WEST SU 311.70; LAWSON
PRODUCTS SU 1,092.51; MAR-
LATT MACHINE S 4,381.08; MAS-
TERS TRUE VALUE S 31.94;
MATHESON TRI-GAS SU 144.95;
MENARDS S 45.88; MID NE AG-
GREGATE G 7,872.31;
MUHLBACH SEEDS S 395.50; NE
TRUCK CENTER S 63.91; NEW
SIOUX CITY IRON SU 94.56;
PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S 1,132.24;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR S 4,624.00; ROADRUNNER
TIRE S 590.00; SAHLING
KENWORTH S 147.48; SPEED-
TECH LIGHTS EQ 2,165.16; SUN-
BELT RENTALS RT 83.80; T & F
SAND G 850.78; TRUCK CENTER
CO S 2,670.94; U.S. BANK 94.02;
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD S 137.52; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 95.30; WPCI S 53.25;
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 41,000.00;
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
41,000.00;
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION
CANON SOLUTIONS AMERICA
EQ 14,730.00; MIPS E 249.00;
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH I 56,915.71;
HM LIFE MELLON GLOBAL I 47,277.48;
VETERANS RELIEF FUND
CO VETERANS AID FUND RE
3,173.07;
911 WIRELESS FUND
BUFFALO CO TREASURER E
27,251.67;
WEED DISTRICT
BIG O TIRES S 1,163.88; EAKES SU 27.94;
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE BIDDLE CONSULTING E 699.00;
CENTURYLINK U 1,893.38; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,169.09; FRONTIER U 1,538.72; FRONTIER COMMU-
NICATIONS CORP U 316.88;
GEOCOMM U 14,214.00; NE CEN-
TRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS EQ 2,137.50; USA COM-
MUNICATION U 661.95;
The quarterly report for the IT (Info-
rmation Technology) Department
will be presented at the next meet-
ing.
Chairman McMullen called for Citi-
zen's forum and no one was pres-
ent.
Chairman McMullen asked if there
was anything else to come before
the Board at 9:49 A.M. before he
declared the meeting adjourned
until the regular meeting at 9:00
A.M. on Tuesday, October 13,
2020.
ATTEST:
William McMullen, Chairman Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #B38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30
<addr:MOUSEL, BROOKS, GARNER & SCHNEIDER, P.C., L.L.O.,3083451600,101 WEST C STREET,MCCOOK,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
STATE OF NEBRASKA ON
BEHALF OF
JAYDEN JOSEPH ROY LEE
MINOR CHILD,
PLANTIFF,
VS
HOLLY LYNN BAKER,
DEFENDANT
JOHNATHON JOESPH LEE,
DEFENDANT
CASE NO. CI 16-613
TO JOHNATHON JOSEPH LEE:
You are hereby notified that De-
fendant Holly Lynn Baker has filed
her Complaint to Establish Custody
and Visitation and Modify Child
Support in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, which is
identified as Case No. CI 16-613
on the 25th day of August, 2020,
the object and prayer of said Com-
plaint being to establish custody,
visitation and support of the minor
child. You are further notified that
you must file a responsive pleading
by Novermber 4, 2020, if you do
not wish to be found in default.
By: Nathaniel J. Mustion, #24982
MOUSEL, BROOKS,
SCHNEIDER, MUSTON &
SHIFFLET, P.C., L.L.O.,
101 West C. St.
McCook, NE 69001
(308) 345-1600
Attorney for Defendent
Holly Baker
ZNEZ S21,28,O5
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO ISSUE BONDS
OF
NEBRASKA COOPERATIVE
REPUBLICAN PLATTE
ENHANCEMENT PROJECT
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given
by the Nebraska Cooperative Re-
publican Platte Enhancement Proj-
ect (the "Agency") pursuant to the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act, Sections 13-801 to 13-827,
R.R.S. Neb. 2012, as amended,
and specifically Sections 13-821
and 13-822 thereof, that such
Agency intends to issue its River
Flow Enhancement Revenue Re-
funding Bonds, Series 2020A (the
"Series 2020A Bonds") and its
River Flow Enhancement Revenue
Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B
(Federally Taxable Interest) (the
"Series 2020B Bonds;" together
with the Series 2020A Bonds, the
"Bonds").
With respect to such Bonds, the
following information is provided:
(1) The name of the joint entity is-
suing the Bonds is the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project. Such joint en-
tity has been formed pursuant to
agreement by and among its mem-
bers, which consist of the Upper
Republican Natural Resources Dis-
trict, the Middle Republican Natural
Resources District, the Lower Re-
publican Natural Resources District
and the Twin Platte Natural Re-
sources District (collectively, the
"Members").
(2) The proceeds of the Bonds
are being issued for the purpose of
refunding and defeasing all of the
Agency's outstanding River Flow
Enhancement Revenue Refunding
Bonds, Series 2015 in the original
principal amount of $13,885,000,
date of original issue November 3,
2015 (the "Series 2015 Bonds"),
and refunding and defeasing all of
the Agency's outstanding River
Flow Enhancement Revenue Re-
funding Bonds, Series 2017, in the
original principal amount of
$86,060,000, date of original issue
May 1, 2017 (the "Series 2017
Bonds") and paying certain costs
of issuance. The proceeds of the
Series 2015 Bonds were used for
the purposes of refunding the
Agency's outstanding Taxable
River Flow Enhancement Revenue
Bonds, Series 2013C, funding a
debt service reserve fund, and pay-
ing certain costs of issuance. The
proceeds of the Series 2013C
Bonds were used to refinance the
acquisition, construction, and in-
stallation of groundwater pumping,
pipeline, and related facilities,
property rights, and equipment to
transport water from wells on land
owned by the Agency (the "Water
Transmission Improvements") and
to pay related costs of issuance.
The proceeds of the Series 2017
Bonds were used for the purposes
of refunding the Agency's out-
standing River Flow Enhancement
Revenue Bonds, Series 2013A (the
"2013A Bonds") and River Flow
Enhancement Revenue Bonds,
Series 2013B (Federally Taxable In-
terest) (the "2013B Bonds"; to-
gether with the 2013A Bonds, the
"Series 2013 Bonds") and paying
certain costs of issuance. The pro-
ceeds of the Series 2013 Bonds
were used for the purpose of pro-
viding financing for the purchase of
real estate to promote and assist
the river flow enhancement pro-
grams of the Agency's constituent
members and to pay costs of cer-
tain improvements and betterments
relating thereto (such real property,
betterments, and improvements,
except for portions of the real es-
tate which have been sold or dis-
posed of, referred to as the
"Project Property" and together
with the Water Transmission Im-
provements, collectively, the
"Project"), paying capitalized in-
terest, funding a portion of the debt
service reserve fund and paying
certain costs of issuance. The
Project serves to better manage
and control ground water and to
enhance and augment river flows
for both the Republican River and
the Platte River, thereby assisting
the State of Nebraska in maintain-
ing compliance with its responsibil-
ities under the Republican River
Compact, 2A Neb. Rev. Stat. App.
§ 1-106, and the Platte River Re-
covery Implementation Program
Cooperative Agreement, and as-
sisting with implementation of the
individual Integrated Management
Plans of each of the Members. The
facilities financed and to be refi-
nanced serve each of the Members
and their residents.
(3) The aggregate principal
amount of the Series 2020A Bonds
to be issued is $9,415,000, and the
aggregate principal amount of the
Series 2020B Bonds to be issued is
$72,825,000, resulting in an ag-
gregate principal amount of the
Bonds to be issued of $82,240,000.
(4) The maturity dates and
amounts maturing on such dates
and the stated interest rates for the
Bonds in each maturity are shown
below:
$9,415,000
River Flow Enhancement
Revenue Refunding Bonds
Series 2020A
Maturity Date, Principal Amount,
Interest Rate, Price
12/15/2021, $845,000.00,
2.000%, 101.706%; 12/15/2022,
885,000.00, 2.000%, 103.158%;
12/15/2023, 905,000.00, 2.000%,
104.478%; 12/15/2024,
920,000.00, 2.000%, 105.687%;
12/15/2025, 930,000.00, 2.000%,
106.376%; 12/15/2026,
955,000.00, 2.000%, 105.668%;
12/15/2027, 965,000.00, 2.000%,
104.765%; 12/15/2028,
990,000.00, 2.000%, 104.019%;
12/15/2029 995,000.00, 2.000%,
103.279%; 12/15/2030;
1,025,000.00, 1.500%, 99.068%
$72,825,000
River Flow Enhancement
Revenue Refunding Bonds
Series 2020B
(Federally Taxable Interest)
Maturity Date, Principal Amount Interest Rate, Price
12/15/2021, $4,500,000.00,
0.713%, 100.000%; 12/15/2022,
4,780,000.00, 0.833%, 100.000%;
12/15/2023, 4,830,000.00, 0.949%,
100.000%; 12/15/2024
4,910,000.00, 1.160% 100.000%;
12/15/2025, 4,885,000.00, 1.330%,
100.000%; 12/15/2026,
4,780,000.00, 1.620%, 100.000%;
12/15/2027, 4,885,000.00, 1.800%,
100.000%; 12/15/2028,
5,090,000.00, 2.016%, 100.000%;
12/15/2029, 5,220,000.00, 2.116%,
100.000%; 12/15/2030,
5,305,000.00, 2.216%, 100.000%;
12/15/2031, 5,400,000.00, 2.316%,
100.000%; 12/15/2032,
5,545,000.00, 2.416% 100.000%;
12/15/2033, 3,750,000.00, 2.516%,
100.000%; 12/15/2034,
6,005,000.00, 2.616%, 100.000%;
12/15/2035, 2,940,000.00, 2.666%,
100.000%
(5) As shown above, the maxi-
mum stated rate of interest payable
on any of the Bonds is 2.666%.
(Taking into account the pricing
terms set forth above, the maxi-
mum yield on any of the Bonds is
2.666%.)
(6) A copy of the resolution au-
thorizing the Bonds may be exam-
ined at the office of the Agency
during regular business hours on
each business day for a period of
thirty days after the publication of
this notice. The address of such
office and the regular business
hours of such office are as follows:
Nebraska Cooperative
Republican Platte
Enhancement Project
24871 S. Lone Star Rd.
North Platte, NE 69101
Regular Business Hours: 8:00
a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (closed from noon
to 1:00 p.m.)
NEBRASKA COOPERATIVE
REPUBLICAN PLATTE
ENHANCEMENT PROJECT
ZNEZ S28,t1
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Platte Valley Chiro-
practic and Acupuncture
Name of Applicant: Trenton L.
Talbitzer, L.L.C.
Address: 3800 Ave A, Suite A
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed: NE
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: June 27, 2020
General nature of business:
Chiropractic Services
Trenton Talbitzer
Applicant or Legal
Representative
ZNEZ S28,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION OF
GILLESPIE AG SERVICE, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corpora-
tion is Gillespie Ag Service, Inc.
2. The initial registered office
is located at: 8410 145th Road,
Amherst, NE 68812.
3. The registered agent and
the registered agent's address are:
Cody Gillespie, 8410 145th Road,
Amherst, NE 68812.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital
stock is 1000 shares with a par
value of $1.00, to be fully paid and
non-assessable on issue.
Cody Gillespie
8410 145th Road
Amherst, NE 68812
INCORPORATOR
ZNEZ S28,O5,O12
<addr:ERICKSON/SEDERSTROM, PC, LLO,40239722001291,10330 REGENCY PARKWAY, STE. 100,OMAHA,NE>
ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,
P.C.
10330 Regency Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JNJ HOLDINGS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
JNJ Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company has been
duly organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office located at 5085 Bi-
son Run, Kearney, Nebraska 68845
and designating its registered
agent as Erickson & Sederstrom,
P.C. a limited liability organization
with its registered office at 10330
Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 100,
Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
ZNEZ S28,O5,O12
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned has formed a
limited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4740 Dove Hill Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Greg Trejo,
4740 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on September 9, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Greg Trejo 4740 Dove Hill Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Joann Trejo
4740 Dove Hill Avenue
Greg Trejo, Member
ZNEZ S28,O5,O12
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The October business meeting of
the Board of Directors of The Cen-
tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-
gation District is scheduled for Oc-
tober 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the
District Headquarters in Holdrege,
NE. A current agenda is available at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-
coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at
ZNEZ S28,t1
