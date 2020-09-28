 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 28, 2020

 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

at 9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chair-

man McMullen called the meeting

to order and led those present in

the Pledge of Allegiance. The fol-

lowing Board members responded

to roll call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan

Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald Loef-

felholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis Re-

iter and William McMullen. A copy

of the acknowledgment and receipt

of notice and agenda by the Board

of Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review and is

posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

September 8, 2020 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to ratify the following

September 11, 2020 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 255,864.72; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I PREMIUMS 1,037.63; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

EMPE RET 42,784.15; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I PREMIUMS

115,972.50; GENERAL FUND

FIRST CONCORD E FLEX FUNDS 5,146.07; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T FEDERAL TAX 84,689.89; FLOR-

IDA STATE DISTRIBUTION E CHILD SUPPORT 200.00; KEAR-

NEY UNITED WAY E DONATIONS 102.67; KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN

E GARNISH 356.00; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I PREMIUMS 589.51;

MADISON NATIONAL I LT DIS BI-

LITY 312.99; MASSMUTUAL I DEFERRED COMP 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R DE-

FERRED COMP 330.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E CHILD SUPPORT

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL E DENTAL

2,946.44; STATE OF NE T STATE

TAX 13,783.21; VISION SERVICE

PLAN E EMPE VSP EYE 860.24;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 51,029.67; AMERI-

CAN FAMILY I PREMIUMS 907.19;

RETIREMENT PLANS R EMPE

RET 8,047.65; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER I PREMIUMS

2,670.50; FIRST CONCORD E

FLEX FUNDS 652.42; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T FEDERAL TAX 15,214.83; MADISON NATIONAL I PREMIUMS 163.65; MADISON

NATIONAL I LT DISABILITY

120.51; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R DEFERRED COMP

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; NE DE-

PARTMENT OF REVENUE E NE

DEPT OF REV 522.53; PRINCIPAL

E DENTAL 866.70; STATE OF NE T STATE TAX 2,230.63; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E EMPE VSP EYE 210.76;

WEED DISTRICT

NET PAYROLL 4,719.99; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS AMERITAS R EMPE

RET 744.03; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER I PREMIUMS 248.00;

FIRST CONCORD E FLEX FUNDS

33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

FEDERAL TAX 1,516.40; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I LT DIS BILITY

3.72; PRINCIPAL E DENTAL

41.16; STATE OF NE T STATE TAX 234.65;

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to accept the County

Treasurer August 2020 Fund Bal-

ance Report. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to accept the July 2020

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve the following

Resolution 2020-46 to authorize

the transfer of uncollected taxes to

inactive status. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-46

BE IT RESOLVED that the County

Treasurer having presented a list of

delinquent Personal Property taxes

and persons owing same to the

County Board of Commissioners,

with the request that the taxes be

placed on an inactive status, and

stating that Distress Warrants have

been certified for the collection of

said taxes to the Sheriff of Buffalo

County for two or more years and

said taxes are uncollectible; and

having stated that the inactive tax

list is reviewed annually and if

taxes are found to be collectible,

Distress Warrants are again issued

against the persons for collection

of said taxes, all of which, being in

accordance with Nebraska Stat-

utes in such cases, the County

Board of Commissioners hereby

authorize the transfer of said taxes

to an inactive status. 77-1738.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Sheriff, Jail

and 911 Center Year End Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed the Re-

quest for Proposal (RFP) for the in-

mate phone system. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Reiter to set

the date of October 13, 2020 at

10:00 A.M. for the inmate phone

system Request for Proposal (RFP).

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed the pro-

posed agreement with the State of

Nebraska for Land Mobile Radio

Asset Sharing. Moved by Reiter

and seconded by Morrow to au-

thorize Chairman McMullen to sign

the Interlocal Cooperation Agree-

ment with the State of Nebraska for

Statewide Radio System. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Reiter, Morrow,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Buffalo County Facilities Director

Steve Gaasch presented the annual

Building and Grounds report to be

filed with the County Clerk.

Gaasch reviewed the detailed re-

port of maintaining and improving

over 33 buildings and the recrea-

tion area/campground that the

County owns. Gaasch presented

an overview of future projects and

a review of the projects completed

this year.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The NE

Department of Transportation sent

information on the Project on High-

way 10 (N-10) located in Kearney

and Buffalo Counties. The City of

Kearney sent the Agenda for the

Planning Commission Meeting and

the Commission on Law Enforce-

ment and Criminal Justice sent the

Jail Standards Board report. The

NE Department of Transportation

sent the monthly status report. The

Board received the 2020 Thriving

Index for Nebraska Cities from the

University of Nebraska-Lincoln and

the NE Public Service Commission

sent a copy of the proceeding re-

garding Application No.

911-073/PI-232. Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign on behalf of the

County Board the Annual Certifica-

tion Program Compliance for Ne-

braska Board of Public Roads

Classification and Standards with

the following Resolution 2020-47.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-47

SIGNING OF THE

COUNTY ANNUAL CERTIFICA-

TION OF PROGRAM COMPLI-

ANCE FORM

2020

Whereas: State of Nebraska Stat-

utes, sections 39-2115, 39-2119,

39-2120, 39-2121,and 39-2510(2),

requires an annual certification of

program compliance to the Ne-

braska Board of Public Roads

Classifications and Standards; and

Whereas: State of Nebraska Stat-

ute, section 39-2120 also requires

that the annual certification of pro-

gram compliance by each county

shall be signed by the County

Board Chairperson and shall in-

clude a copy of a resolution of the

governing body of the county au-

thorizing the signing of the certifi-

cation form.

Be it resolved that the County

Board Chairperson of Buffalo

County is hereby authorized to sign

the attached County Annual Certifi-

cation of Program Compliance

form.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to set a bid date of Oc-

tober 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. for

Project C10 (987) Buffalo Coun-

ty/City of Ravenna Interlocal Agree-

ment. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:45 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Klein, Higgins,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell was present.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell for Evangelical Free

Church on a 2012 Dodge Pickup.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:46 A.M. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the following

September 2020 vendor claims

submitted by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter, and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

ADAMS CO SHERIFF E 43.50; AD-

VANCED CORRECTIONAL

HEALTH MC 6,289.65; ALL CITY

GARAGE DOOR S 234.00; ALL

MAKES SU 902.34; AMAZON

CAPITAL E 410.56; AMERI-TECH

INDUSTRIAL SU 390.09; AMERI-

CAN ELECTRIC S 113.97; AMER-

ICAN LEGION FLAG EQ 25.90;

MANDI J AMY RE 45.00; AN-

DERSEN WRECKING SU 205.00;

AT&T MOBILITY E 70.12; ATS S

2,815.22; AXON ENTERPRISE SU

340.00; JAMIE BABUTZKE E

20.00; MICHAEL W BALDWIN S

1,652.50; BAMFORD INC E

1,148.38; RICHARD BEECHNER E 75.00; BRAD W BIGELOW E

300.00; BRAD RODGERS MD MC 32.25; JONATHAN R

BRANDT S 8,391.25; NATHAN

BRECHT RE 45.00; CHARLES

BREWSTER S 7,064.93; D. BRAN-

DON BRINEGAR RE 15.56; BRU-

NER FRANK SCHUMACHER S

12,421.25; BSBB, LLP RT 330.00;

BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY E

792.50; BUFFALO CO CLERK RE 275.00; BUFFALO CO COMM

NITY PARTNERS E 329.88; BUF-

FALO CO COURT E 2,829.24;

BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E

2,452.29; BUFFALO OUTDOOR

POWER SU 163.64; BUILDERS

SU 252.03; DORIS BURBY E

351.00; BRAD BUTLER E 49.90;

MICHAEL D CARPER S 862.90;

RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CEN-

TRAL HYDRAULIC EQ 3,406.80;

CENTRAL NE CREM TION E 1,400.00; CENTRAL NE REPORT-

ING E 576.81; CENTRAL NE STEEL

E 3,360.00; CENTURY LUMBER

SU 165.48; CHARLESWORTH

CONSULTING E 1,050.00; CHAR-

TER COMMUNICATIONS U 468.65;

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS U 240.45; CHEROKEE BUILDING

MATERIALS SU 2,110.16; CHI

HEALTH CLINIC MC 1,750.00;

GWENDOLYN CHOPLIN-RANDEL

E 34.95; JENNIFER CHURCH RE

45.00; CITY OF KEARNEY AP

3,201.96; CITY OF KEARNEY AP 161,888.93; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT E 2,620.00; CLERK

OF THE DISTRICT COURT E

186.48; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT

COURT E 79.03; COMFY BOWL

EQ 400.00; COMPASS FAMILY

SUPPORT E 1,269.00; COMP-

SYCH CORP I 1,738.11;

CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT

S 27,357.72; CONSTRUCTION

RENTAL RT 49.50; COPYCAT

PRINTING E 1,612.68; CULLIGAN

SU 492.00; DAN'S SANITATION S

30.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE

45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S

41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-

NTRAL E 1,340.00; DASH MEDI-

CAL GLOVES SU 1,048.80; DAW-

SON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

107.06; DAWSON PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 2,700.70; CHRIS-

TINA DEAN E 20.00; DAMON

DEEDS RE 45.00; LAVERN E

DEKE RT 290.00; DENT POPPER S 25.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-

UREUX LAW S 5,029.75; BRAN-

DON J. DUGAN RE 14.42; EAKES SU 3,406.65; EASTBROOKE GAR-

DENS RT 330.00; SHAWN

EATHERTON RE 45.00; EDUCA-

TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP

20,093.75; EGAN SUPPLY SU 1,189.22; ENT PHYSICIANS

KEARNEY MC 101.10; EN-

TERPRISE ELECTRIC SU 944.95;

ESCHAT E 366.24; EUSTIS BODY

S 590.00; FAMILY ADVOCACY S 1,000.00; FAMILY PRACTICE MC 391.00; MARSHA FANGMEYER,

ESQ. S 1,732.50; FARMERS

UNION CO-OP E 16.00; FARM-

ERS COOPERATIVE F 23.67;

PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; FAS-

TENAL SU 484.37; KARI FISK RE 45.00 FRONTIER U 3,773.97;

FYE LAW S 6,528.25; GALLS,

LLC EQ 516.78; TAMI GANGWISH

E 87.85; GARCIA CLINICAL LAB-

ORATORY MC 54.00; CYNTHIA

GEMBALA HUGG E 90.00; GEN-

ERAL REPORTING E 15.50;

LANNY GERDES RT 330.00; M.

TIMM DEVELOPMENT RT 290.00;

GREAT PLAINS DENTAL MC 865.67; GREAT PLAINS RADIOL-

OGY MC 83.02; GREATER HOMES

RT 300.00; HALL CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE E 22.84; JOSHUA HALL E 154.55; ANDREW W HOFF-

MEISTER RE 45.00; HOLMES

PLUMBING SU 520.20; HORNER,

LIESKE, MCBRIDE & KUHL E 3,325.00; LISA R HUERTA RE 53.25; IEK601 LLC RT 330.00; IN-

TEGRATED CONTROLS 14,650.00;

INTELLICOM COMPUTER E

432.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS EQ

84.99; ALICIA JACKSON E 20.00;

JIM JACOBS RE 21.51; JACOB-

SEN ORR LAW S 5,197.85; JUS-

TICE WORKS E 278.00; KEAR-

NEY CONCRETE S 243.10; KEAR-

NEY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

62.00; KEARNEY HUB A 613.66;

KEARNEY HUB E 427.75; KEAR-

NEY TOWING S 134.50; KELLY

SUPPLY SU 6.66; KELLY KEN-

NEDY RE 25.00; NICK KILLOUGH

RE 45.00; SHANON

KLINGELHOEFER E 37.25; RAN-

DAL L KLINGINSMITH RT 210.00;

JEFFREY C KNAPP S 1,420.96;

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS E

2,927.26; DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; TAMMY KRESSER E 20.00;

KRONOS E 1,291.37; LANCAS-

TER CO RE 62.00; LANCASTER

CO SHERIFF E 94.26; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SU 33.95; DR MI-

CHAEL LAWSON E 225.00;

PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEX-

ISNEXIS RISK E 25.00; LIESKE,

LIESKE & ENSZ S 2,917.69; STE-

PHEN G LOWE E 1,665.00; LYON

FAMILY DENTISTRY MC 468.00;

MADISON CO SHERIFF E 16.29;

MALLORY SAFETY & SUPPLY SU 128.97; MANLEIN ENTERPRISES

RT 330.00; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU 168.56; SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JENNIFER R MCCAR-

TER REPORTING E 435.00; MI-

CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-

ARDS SU 1,027.43; MICROFILM

IMAGING EQ 1,177.00; MID NE

AGGREGATE G 818.85; MIDDLE-

TON ELECTRIC S 3,139.58; MID-

WEST CONNECT E 5,182.83; MID-

WEST DOOR S 2,400.00; MID-

WEST ENCOURAGEMENT E

318.00; MILHOUS INK S 1,100.00;

TJEDA MILLER E 87.85; MIPS S

3,811.96; MIRROR IMAGE E

120.41; MORRIS PRESS E 119.25;

NE DEPT OF REVENUE PROP AS-

SESS E 900.00; NE ASSOC OF

CO ASSESSORS E 50.00; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 331.88;

NE CO ATTORNEYS ASSOC E 3,980.00; NE DEPT OF VETER-

ANS' AFFAIRS AP 50,000.00; NE

HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS E

651.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FO-

RENSIC E 13,033.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 1,250.00; NE PUB-

LIC POWER DIST E 790.41; NE

PUBLIC POWER DIST U 23,013.93;

NE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

AGENCY E 120.00 NEBRAS-

KA.GOV E 20.00; OPTK NET-

WORKS E 615.00; CODY

NEUJAHR E 54.00; KRISTI NEW-

MAN RE 46.92; NORTHWESTERN

ENERGY U 822.91; NSA/POAN

CONFERENCE E 1,100.00;

O'BRIEN STRAATMANN RED-

INGER E 35.00; OWENS EDU-

CATIONAL SVCS E 160.00;

OWENS EDUCATIONAL SVCS E

24.60; PARKER GROSSART

BAHENSKY BEUCKE S 1,048.15;

NATE PEARSON RE 45.00;

PHELPS CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

43.00; PIE MANAGEMENT RT

330.00; PIERCE CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE E 18.50; PRAIRIE VIEW

APARTMENTS RT 210.00;

QUADIENT, INC EQ 2,862.00;

QUILL CORP SU 544.20; R.R.BR-

INK LOCKING SYSTEMS SU

680.00; KANE M RAMSEY RE

45.00; RAVENNA SANITATION S

795.00; ILENE RICHARDSON R

14.00; KAZDEN RISK E 20.00;

MIKAYLA RISK E 20.00; RUDOLPH

LAW S 540.00; RYAN SAALFELD

RE 45.00 SARPY CO SHERIFF

DEPT E 1,941.11; CONNIE S

SCHUMAN E 207.75; KIRK SCOTT

RE 45.00; SHERMAN CO SHER-

IFF E 37.00; SHERWIN WILLIAMS

SU 72.14; SHREDDING SOLU-

TIONS S 45.00; SIGN CENTER E 2,228.05; TRENTON SNOW,

LLC RT 1,000.00; SNYDER, HIL-

LIARD & COCHRAN S 943.50;

STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S

12,097.50; STEINBRINK LAND-

SCAPING S 12,059.22; THOMAS

S STEWART S 2,905.00; BRAD

STOLCPART E 20.00 STRATTON

HATS EQ 54.84 SUNSET LAW EN-

FORCEMENT SU 56.28; MICHAEL

J SYNEK S 2,767.23; LAWN

BUILDERS S 84.01; LOCKMOBILE S 14.70; PHYSICIAN NETWORK

MC246.41; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 452.16; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 184.13; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST E

2,981.13; THOMSON REU-

TERS-WEST E 594.10; THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E 516.71; RE-

BECCA TVRDIK ANDERSON S 3,806.25; TYE & ROWLING, PC S 2,318.70; U.S. BANK E 10,995.73; KAMERAN ULFERTS RE 200.00; USA COMMUNICA-

TION U 772.47; USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WIN-

KLE, PSYD E 1,007.50; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 934.03; VERIZON

WIRELESS 1,040.26; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,431.65; VILLAGE

OF ELM CREEK U 52.49; VILLAGE

OF MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM S 90.45; VOIGT LAW OF-

FICE S 507.00; WALDINGER

CORP E 2,388.18; WATCHGUARD

VIDEO EQ 11,140.00; CHERYL

WEGNER E 76.93; WELLS FARGO E 51.03; WELLS FARGO E 17.01;

WELLS FARGO E 435.22;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 83.60;

MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;

MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;

KEN YOUNT RE 35.54; ERIC

ZIKMUND RE 45.00;

ROAD FUND

ALL MAKES AUTO S 205.18;

AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 371.36;

ARNOLD MOTOR S 516.10;

BARNES, GERALD S 26.87;

BOSSELMAN ENERGY F 118.08;

BUILDERS SU 131.96; CARQUEST

AUTO S 3,445.65; CENTRAL HY-

DRAULIC SYSTEM S 136.00; CER-

TIFIED POWER S 27.57; CHS AGRI

SERVICE F 71.51; CFP-C-T F 55.74; COMFY BOWL EQ 85.00;

CORNHUSKER CLEANING SU 842.24; CULLIGAN SU 21.50; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G 12,629.77; FARM PLAN SU 152.77;

FARMERS CO-OP F 44.06; FAS-

TENAL CO SU 5.91; FRIESEN AU-

TOS 202.35; GARRETT TIRES S 2,633.51; GLASS DOCTOR S 37.04; GRAHAM TIRE S 319.96;

INLAND TRUCK PARTS S

5,460.46; JACK LEDERMAN CO EQ 42.00; K & B PARTS SU 60.20;

KEARNEY HUB A 620.53; KEAR-

NEY TOWING S 768.75; KELLY

SUPPLY S 43.65; KIMBALL MID-

WEST SU 311.70; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SU 1,092.51; MAR-

LATT MACHINE S 4,381.08; MAS-

TERS TRUE VALUE S 31.94;

MATHESON TRI-GAS SU 144.95;

MENARDS S 45.88; MID NE AG-

GREGATE G 7,872.31;

MUHLBACH SEEDS S 395.50; NE

TRUCK CENTER S 63.91; NEW

SIOUX CITY IRON SU 94.56;

PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S 1,132.24;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR S 4,624.00; ROADRUNNER

TIRE S 590.00; SAHLING

KENWORTH S 147.48; SPEED-

TECH LIGHTS EQ 2,165.16; SUN-

BELT RENTALS RT 83.80; T & F

SAND G 850.78; TRUCK CENTER

CO S 2,670.94; U.S. BANK 94.02;

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD S 137.52; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 95.30; WPCI S 53.25;

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 41,000.00;

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

41,000.00;

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION

CANON SOLUTIONS AMERICA

EQ 14,730.00; MIPS E 249.00;

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH I 56,915.71;

HM LIFE MELLON GLOBAL I 47,277.48;

VETERANS RELIEF FUND

CO VETERANS AID FUND RE

3,173.07;

911 WIRELESS FUND

BUFFALO CO TREASURER E

27,251.67;

WEED DISTRICT

BIG O TIRES S 1,163.88; EAKES SU 27.94;

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE BIDDLE CONSULTING E 699.00;

CENTURYLINK U 1,893.38; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,169.09; FRONTIER U 1,538.72; FRONTIER COMMU-

NICATIONS CORP U 316.88;

GEOCOMM U 14,214.00; NE CEN-

TRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS EQ 2,137.50; USA COM-

MUNICATION U 661.95;

The quarterly report for the IT (Info-

rmation Technology) Department

will be presented at the next meet-

ing.

Chairman McMullen called for Citi-

zen's forum and no one was pres-

ent.

Chairman McMullen asked if there

was anything else to come before

the Board at 9:49 A.M. before he

declared the meeting adjourned

until the regular meeting at 9:00

A.M. on Tuesday, October 13,

2020.

ATTEST:

William McMullen, Chairman Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Buffalo County Clerk

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #B38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

<addr:MOUSEL, BROOKS, GARNER & SCHNEIDER, P.C., L.L.O.,3083451600,101 WEST C STREET,MCCOOK,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

STATE OF NEBRASKA ON

BEHALF OF

JAYDEN JOSEPH ROY LEE

MINOR CHILD,

PLANTIFF,

VS

HOLLY LYNN BAKER,

DEFENDANT

JOHNATHON JOESPH LEE,

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. CI 16-613

TO JOHNATHON JOSEPH LEE:

You are hereby notified that De-

fendant Holly Lynn Baker has filed

her Complaint to Establish Custody

and Visitation and Modify Child

Support in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, which is

identified as Case No. CI 16-613

on the 25th day of August, 2020,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint being to establish custody,

visitation and support of the minor

child. You are further notified that

you must file a responsive pleading

by Novermber 4, 2020, if you do

not wish to be found in default.

By: Nathaniel J. Mustion, #24982

MOUSEL, BROOKS,

SCHNEIDER, MUSTON &

SHIFFLET, P.C., L.L.O.,

101 West C. St.

McCook, NE 69001

(308) 345-1600

Attorney for Defendent

Holly Baker

ZNEZ S21,28,O5

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO ISSUE BONDS

OF

NEBRASKA COOPERATIVE

REPUBLICAN PLATTE

ENHANCEMENT PROJECT

 

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given

by the Nebraska Cooperative Re-

publican Platte Enhancement Proj-

ect (the "Agency") pursuant to the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act, Sections 13-801 to 13-827,

R.R.S. Neb. 2012, as amended,

and specifically Sections 13-821

and 13-822 thereof, that such

Agency intends to issue its River

Flow Enhancement Revenue Re-

funding Bonds, Series 2020A (the

"Series 2020A Bonds") and its

River Flow Enhancement Revenue

Refunding Bonds, Series 2020B

(Federally Taxable Interest) (the

"Series 2020B Bonds;" together

with the Series 2020A Bonds, the

"Bonds").

With respect to such Bonds, the

following information is provided:

(1) The name of the joint entity is-

suing the Bonds is the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project. Such joint en-

tity has been formed pursuant to

agreement by and among its mem-

bers, which consist of the Upper

Republican Natural Resources Dis-

trict, the Middle Republican Natural

Resources District, the Lower Re-

publican Natural Resources District

and the Twin Platte Natural Re-

sources District (collectively, the

"Members").

(2) The proceeds of the Bonds

are being issued for the purpose of

refunding and defeasing all of the

Agency's outstanding River Flow

Enhancement Revenue Refunding

Bonds, Series 2015 in the original

principal amount of $13,885,000,

date of original issue November 3,

2015 (the "Series 2015 Bonds"),

and refunding and defeasing all of

the Agency's outstanding River

Flow Enhancement Revenue Re-

funding Bonds, Series 2017, in the

original principal amount of

$86,060,000, date of original issue

May 1, 2017 (the "Series 2017

Bonds") and paying certain costs

of issuance. The proceeds of the

Series 2015 Bonds were used for

the purposes of refunding the

Agency's outstanding Taxable

River Flow Enhancement Revenue

Bonds, Series 2013C, funding a

debt service reserve fund, and pay-

ing certain costs of issuance. The

proceeds of the Series 2013C

Bonds were used to refinance the

acquisition, construction, and in-

stallation of groundwater pumping,

pipeline, and related facilities,

property rights, and equipment to

transport water from wells on land

owned by the Agency (the "Water

Transmission Improvements") and

to pay related costs of issuance.

The proceeds of the Series 2017

Bonds were used for the purposes

of refunding the Agency's out-

standing River Flow Enhancement

Revenue Bonds, Series 2013A (the

"2013A Bonds") and River Flow

Enhancement Revenue Bonds,

Series 2013B (Federally Taxable In-

terest) (the "2013B Bonds"; to-

gether with the 2013A Bonds, the

"Series 2013 Bonds") and paying

certain costs of issuance. The pro-

ceeds of the Series 2013 Bonds

were used for the purpose of pro-

viding financing for the purchase of

real estate to promote and assist

the river flow enhancement pro-

grams of the Agency's constituent

members and to pay costs of cer-

tain improvements and betterments

relating thereto (such real property,

betterments, and improvements,

except for portions of the real es-

tate which have been sold or dis-

posed of, referred to as the

"Project Property" and together

with the Water Transmission Im-

provements, collectively, the

"Project"), paying capitalized in-

terest, funding a portion of the debt

service reserve fund and paying

certain costs of issuance. The

Project serves to better manage

and control ground water and to

enhance and augment river flows

for both the Republican River and

the Platte River, thereby assisting

the State of Nebraska in maintain-

ing compliance with its responsibil-

ities under the Republican River

Compact, 2A Neb. Rev. Stat. App.

§ 1-106, and the Platte River Re-

covery Implementation Program

Cooperative Agreement, and as-

sisting with implementation of the

individual Integrated Management

Plans of each of the Members. The

facilities financed and to be refi-

nanced serve each of the Members

and their residents.

(3) The aggregate principal

amount of the Series 2020A Bonds

to be issued is $9,415,000, and the

aggregate principal amount of the

Series 2020B Bonds to be issued is

$72,825,000, resulting in an ag-

gregate principal amount of the

Bonds to be issued of $82,240,000.

(4) The maturity dates and

amounts maturing on such dates

and the stated interest rates for the

Bonds in each maturity are shown

below:

$9,415,000

River Flow Enhancement

Revenue Refunding Bonds

Series 2020A

Maturity Date, Principal Amount,

Interest Rate, Price

12/15/2021, $845,000.00,

2.000%, 101.706%; 12/15/2022,

885,000.00, 2.000%, 103.158%;

12/15/2023, 905,000.00, 2.000%,

104.478%; 12/15/2024,

920,000.00, 2.000%, 105.687%;

12/15/2025, 930,000.00, 2.000%,

106.376%; 12/15/2026,

955,000.00, 2.000%, 105.668%;

12/15/2027, 965,000.00, 2.000%,

104.765%; 12/15/2028,

990,000.00, 2.000%, 104.019%;

12/15/2029 995,000.00, 2.000%,

103.279%; 12/15/2030;

1,025,000.00, 1.500%, 99.068%

$72,825,000

River Flow Enhancement

Revenue Refunding Bonds

Series 2020B

(Federally Taxable Interest)

Maturity Date, Principal Amount Interest Rate, Price

12/15/2021, $4,500,000.00,

0.713%, 100.000%; 12/15/2022,

4,780,000.00, 0.833%, 100.000%;

12/15/2023, 4,830,000.00, 0.949%,

100.000%; 12/15/2024

4,910,000.00, 1.160% 100.000%;

12/15/2025, 4,885,000.00, 1.330%,

100.000%; 12/15/2026,

4,780,000.00, 1.620%, 100.000%;

12/15/2027, 4,885,000.00, 1.800%,

100.000%; 12/15/2028,

5,090,000.00, 2.016%, 100.000%;

12/15/2029, 5,220,000.00, 2.116%,

100.000%; 12/15/2030,

5,305,000.00, 2.216%, 100.000%;

12/15/2031, 5,400,000.00, 2.316%,

100.000%; 12/15/2032,

5,545,000.00, 2.416% 100.000%;

12/15/2033, 3,750,000.00, 2.516%,

100.000%; 12/15/2034,

6,005,000.00, 2.616%, 100.000%;

12/15/2035, 2,940,000.00, 2.666%,

100.000%

(5) As shown above, the maxi-

mum stated rate of interest payable

on any of the Bonds is 2.666%.

(Taking into account the pricing

terms set forth above, the maxi-

mum yield on any of the Bonds is

2.666%.)

(6) A copy of the resolution au-

thorizing the Bonds may be exam-

ined at the office of the Agency

during regular business hours on

each business day for a period of

thirty days after the publication of

this notice. The address of such

office and the regular business

hours of such office are as follows:

Nebraska Cooperative

Republican Platte

Enhancement Project

24871 S. Lone Star Rd.

North Platte, NE 69101

Regular Business Hours: 8:00

a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (closed from noon

to 1:00 p.m.)

NEBRASKA COOPERATIVE

REPUBLICAN PLATTE

ENHANCEMENT PROJECT

ZNEZ S28,t1

 

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Platte Valley Chiro-

practic and Acupuncture

Name of Applicant: Trenton L.

Talbitzer, L.L.C.

Address: 3800 Ave A, Suite A

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed: NE

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: June 27, 2020

General nature of business:

Chiropractic Services

Trenton Talbitzer

Applicant or Legal

Representative

ZNEZ S28,t1

 

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION OF

GILLESPIE AG SERVICE, INC.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corpora-

tion is Gillespie Ag Service, Inc.

2. The initial registered office

is located at: 8410 145th Road,

Amherst, NE 68812.

3. The registered agent and

the registered agent's address are:

Cody Gillespie, 8410 145th Road,

Amherst, NE 68812.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital

stock is 1000 shares with a par

value of $1.00, to be fully paid and

non-assessable on issue.

Cody Gillespie

8410 145th Road

Amherst, NE 68812

INCORPORATOR

ZNEZ S28,O5,O12

 

<addr:ERICKSON/SEDERSTROM, PC, LLO,40239722001291,10330 REGENCY PARKWAY, STE. 100,OMAHA,NE>

ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,

P.C.

10330 Regency Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JNJ HOLDINGS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

JNJ Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company has been

duly organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office located at 5085 Bi-

son Run, Kearney, Nebraska 68845

and designating its registered

agent as Erickson & Sederstrom,

P.C. a limited liability organization

with its registered office at 10330

Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 100,

Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

ZNEZ S28,O5,O12

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the undersigned has formed a

limited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4740 Dove Hill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Greg Trejo,

4740 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 9, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Greg Trejo 4740 Dove Hill Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Joann Trejo

4740 Dove Hill Avenue

Greg Trejo, Member

ZNEZ S28,O5,O12

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

The October business meeting of

the Board of Directors of The Cen-

tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-

gation District is scheduled for Oc-

tober 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the

District Headquarters in Holdrege,

NE. A current agenda is available at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

ZNEZ S28,t1

