 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: September 26, 2020

Legal notices: September 26, 2020

 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

REQUEST FOR SEALED BID

SUBJECT: 51 Rolls of 4' x 50'

Wooden Snow Fence

REQUEST DATE:

September 15, 2020

PRE-BID INSPECTION:

September 30, 2020,

4:30-5:30 pm

BID DUE DATE:

October 8, 2020, 5:00 pm

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell,

Senior Land Manager

Headwaters Corporation

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (Program) is

taking sealed bids on fifty-one (51)

4' x 50' rolls of wooden snow

fence. The wooden snow fence

rolls are located at 10499 748 Rd,

Overton, NE in Phelps County and

will be removed from the property

at the bidder's expense. Interested

bidders are encouraged to attend a

pre-bid inspection on September

30, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Sealed bids are due on October 8,

2020 at 5:00 pm. For a complete

copy of an information package,

please visit the Contractors site on

the Program website:

https://www.platteriverprogram.o-

rg/Contractors/Pages/

OpenBiddingInvites.aspx

ZNEZ S18,19,25,26

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #B38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

INVITATION FOR BID

 

Public notice is hereby given that

Buffalo County, Nebraska invites

sealed bids for furnishing neces-

sary equipment, labor, materials

and incidentals to complete Nav-

aho Road Concrete Surfacing.

Sealed bids will be received by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney,

NE 68848 until 10:00 am local time

on October 13, 2020. Sealed bids

will then be publicly opened and

read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project in-

cludes traffic control, earthwork,

removal of existing pavement, 37

stations of cold milling, 9,872

square yards concrete surfacing of

existing bituminous roadway, 1,700

square yards concrete pavement

on prepared subgrade and associ-

ated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.

Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-

ney, NE 68848. Designate project

name on the envelope.

Bids shall include: Bid Bond in

the amount of 5% of the total base

bid. Certified check, cashier's

check or bid bond made payable to

Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Alternates are not being

considered. Owner reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, hold

bids for 30 days and select most

beneficial bid

ZNEZ S26,O3,O10

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in AMERICAN NATIONAL

PROPERTY is Plaintiff and LA-

DONNA LAMMERS is Defendant,

Case CI19-327, the following de-

scribed REAL ESTATE owned by

ARNOLD C. HECKER, a Judge-

ment Debtor, has been levied upon:

(1) Lot 7 and the South 18 feet

of Lot 8, Block 5,

2nd Addition to Ravenna,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 8th day of October,

2020 at the central lobby of the

Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave. City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Purchaser is required to pay 15%

in cash or certified funds to the

Sheriff's Office no later than 4:00

P.M. the day of the sale.

Dated this 8th day of September,

2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, Deputy

ZNEZ S12,19,26,O3

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in TRIUS FEDERAL CREDIT

UNION is Plantiff and Corey Whit-

ney is Defendent, Case CI20-815,

the following described property

owned by COREY WHITNEY has

been levied upon

(1) 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTP

Police Motorcycle

(VIN1HD1FMM16FB697067)and

will be offered for sale to the high-

est bidder for cash subject to prior

encumbrances.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be pain

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

Facebook to view photographs of

the item.

Dated this 22nd day of Septem-

ber, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake Valentine

Deptuty

NZEZ S26,O3,O10,O17

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by

virtue of a Writ of Execution issued

by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buf-

falo County District Court, in an ac-

tion where in Exchange Bank is

plaintiff and Smith Home Improve-

ments, LLC is Defendant, Case

CI20-56.

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Defendant,

Smith Home Improvements, LLC:

1. A 2015 Sharp Mfg. 20'x101",

tandem axle V-Nose cargo trailer.

2. A large assortment of con-

struction tools, supplies and hard-

ware, including but not limited to

power tools (drill/drivers, grinders,

air nailers, laser level, router, jig-

saw, skill saw, air compressor, etc.)

by Dewalt, Rockwell, Milwaukee,

etc.; hand tools, ladders, extension

cords, stilts, vacuums, saws,

hoses, levels, jacks, shovels, crow

bars, bits, blades, nails & screws,

etc. This is not an exhaustive list.

Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

to view a sampling of photographs

of the items

to be sold in lots.

Said sale to begin at 9:00 o'clock

a.m. on October 17, 2020 at the

Buffalo County Fleet Maintenance

Facility, 321 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Gates open at 08:30 a.m.

Dated this 14th day of Septem-

ber, 2020.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ S19,26,O3,10

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an Execution Order issued

by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-

trict Court, in the action Larry

Paulsen vs. MG Honors LLC,

CI20-359,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said MG Hon-

ors LLC (formerly dba: Golf USA):

1) Lot 1: All contents of a

large storage unit, approximately

15'x30', housing primarily approxi-

mately 1000+ cases of stainless

steel beverage tumblers. Tumblers

are New in Box, 24 count per case,

in a variety of colors and in both 20

oz. and 30 oz. sizes. A small

amount of other assorted items in

the unit include a Dewalt miter saw,

a lawn trimmer, some shelving and

warehouse style gravity roller con-

veyor.

2) Lot 2: All contents of an

enclosed cargo trailer. The con-

tents are primarily additional cases

of stainless steel beverage tum-

blers of assorted sizes and colors.

This lot does not include the trailer.

3) Lot 3: All contents of an

enclosed cargo trailer. The con-

tents consist of a very large assort-

ment of golf equipment, supplies

and related items of the former Golf

USA business, including but not

limited to: Many dozens of golf

clubs by Titlist, Ping, Mizuno, Tay-

lor Made, Calloway, Cleveland,

King Cobra, etc. including putters,

irons & drivers; Optishot Infrared

Golf Simulator; Tiger Woods golf

memorabilia shadow box display

case w/ certificate of authenticity;

dozens of brand name golf bags;

over a hundred pair of shoes, in-

cluding golf shoes, sandals, loaf-

ers, etc.; cases of golf balls; range

finders; college team themed club

head covers and divot tools; un-

assembled shafts, heads & grips;

golf gloves, a tote full of Oakley

sunglasses; plus much more; too

much to list. This lot does not in-

clude the trailer.

4) Lot 4: 2014 Forest River

16' v-nose, two axle, enclosed

cargo trailer.

5) Lot 5: 2012 Sharp Mfg. ap-

proximate 10' v-nose, single axle,

enclosed cargo trailer.

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidders for cash subject to

prior encumbrances on October 24,

2020.

Lot #1 to be sold at Hoehner Turf

Irrigation storage building A, 1506

E. 11th Street, Kearney, NE. Door

opens at 08:15 a.m. for inspection.

Bidding opens at 08:30 a.m. and

closes at 09:00 a.m.

Lots 2-5 to be sold immediately

thereafter at the Buffalo County

Fleet Maintenance Facility impound

yard at 321 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney. Gate opens at 09:15 a.m. for

inspection. Bidding begins at

09:30 a.m. and closes at 10:00 a.m.

Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

Facebook to view a sampling of

photographs of the items.

TERMS: All bidders must regis-

ter at sale site prior to bidding.

Suitable forms of payment include

cash, cashier's check or money or-

der. No personal checks or credit

cards accepted. Payment in full is

due by 12:00 p.m. the day of the

sale, or during business hours by

4:00 p.m. on Monday October 26,

2020. No property may be re-

moved prior to payment in full.

Contact Sergeant Ted Huber with

any questions, including the logis-

tics of picking up your purchased

item(s).

Dated this 23rd day of Septem-

ber, 2020.

Neil Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ S26,O3,O10,O17

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SALT & STONE

MASSAGE, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that SALT

& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 1407 E. 33rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Christina Egger,

1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The professional service

the Company's members, manag-

ers, professional employees and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render in this

state is that of massage therapy.

The company was organized and

commenced on August 17, 2020,

and will continue in perpetuity. Its

affairs shall be conducted by its

sole member, Christina Egger, until

such time as her successors are

selected pursuant to the Operating

Agreement.

ZNEZ S12,19,26

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News