Legal notices: September 26, 2020

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR SEALED BID
SUBJECT: 51 Rolls of 4' x 50'
Wooden Snow Fence
REQUEST DATE:
September 15, 2020
PRE-BID INSPECTION:
September 30, 2020,
4:30-5:30 pm
BID DUE DATE:
October 8, 2020, 5:00 pm
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell,
Senior Land Manager
Headwaters Corporation
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (Program) is
taking sealed bids on fifty-one (51)
4' x 50' rolls of wooden snow
fence. The wooden snow fence
rolls are located at 10499 748 Rd,
Overton, NE in Phelps County and
will be removed from the property
at the bidder's expense. Interested
bidders are encouraged to attend a
pre-bid inspection on September
30, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Sealed bids are due on October 8,
2020 at 5:00 pm. For a complete
copy of an information package,
please visit the Contractors site on
the Program website:
rg/Contractors/Pages/
OpenBiddingInvites.aspx
ZNEZ S18,19,25,26
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #B38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30
INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete Nav-
aho Road Concrete Surfacing.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney,
NE 68848 until 10:00 am local time
on October 13, 2020. Sealed bids
will then be publicly opened and
read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project in-
cludes traffic control, earthwork,
removal of existing pavement, 37
stations of cold milling, 9,872
square yards concrete surfacing of
existing bituminous roadway, 1,700
square yards concrete pavement
on prepared subgrade and associ-
ated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Alternates are not being
considered. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid
ZNEZ S26,O3,O10
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in AMERICAN NATIONAL
PROPERTY is Plaintiff and LA-
DONNA LAMMERS is Defendant,
Case CI19-327, the following de-
scribed REAL ESTATE owned by
ARNOLD C. HECKER, a Judge-
ment Debtor, has been levied upon:
(1) Lot 7 and the South 18 feet
of Lot 8, Block 5,
2nd Addition to Ravenna,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 8th day of October,
2020 at the central lobby of the
Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave. City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Purchaser is required to pay 15%
in cash or certified funds to the
Sheriff's Office no later than 4:00
P.M. the day of the sale.
Dated this 8th day of September,
2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, Deputy
ZNEZ S12,19,26,O3
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in TRIUS FEDERAL CREDIT
UNION is Plantiff and Corey Whit-
ney is Defendent, Case CI20-815,
the following described property
owned by COREY WHITNEY has
been levied upon
(1) 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTP
Police Motorcycle
(VIN1HD1FMM16FB697067)and
will be offered for sale to the high-
est bidder for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be pain
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view photographs of
the item.
Dated this 22nd day of Septem-
ber, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake Valentine
Deptuty
NZEZ S26,O3,O10,O17
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by
virtue of a Writ of Execution issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buf-
falo County District Court, in an ac-
tion where in Exchange Bank is
plaintiff and Smith Home Improve-
ments, LLC is Defendant, Case
CI20-56.
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Defendant,
Smith Home Improvements, LLC:
1. A 2015 Sharp Mfg. 20'x101",
tandem axle V-Nose cargo trailer.
2. A large assortment of con-
struction tools, supplies and hard-
ware, including but not limited to
power tools (drill/drivers, grinders,
air nailers, laser level, router, jig-
saw, skill saw, air compressor, etc.)
by Dewalt, Rockwell, Milwaukee,
etc.; hand tools, ladders, extension
cords, stilts, vacuums, saws,
hoses, levels, jacks, shovels, crow
bars, bits, blades, nails & screws,
etc. This is not an exhaustive list.
to view a sampling of photographs
of the items
to be sold in lots.
Said sale to begin at 9:00 o'clock
a.m. on October 17, 2020 at the
Buffalo County Fleet Maintenance
Facility, 321 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Gates open at 08:30 a.m.
Dated this 14th day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
ZNEZ S19,26,O3,10
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an Execution Order issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-
trict Court, in the action Larry
Paulsen vs. MG Honors LLC,
CI20-359,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said MG Hon-
ors LLC (formerly dba: Golf USA):
1) Lot 1: All contents of a
large storage unit, approximately
15'x30', housing primarily approxi-
mately 1000+ cases of stainless
steel beverage tumblers. Tumblers
are New in Box, 24 count per case,
in a variety of colors and in both 20
oz. and 30 oz. sizes. A small
amount of other assorted items in
the unit include a Dewalt miter saw,
a lawn trimmer, some shelving and
warehouse style gravity roller con-
veyor.
2) Lot 2: All contents of an
enclosed cargo trailer. The con-
tents are primarily additional cases
of stainless steel beverage tum-
blers of assorted sizes and colors.
This lot does not include the trailer.
3) Lot 3: All contents of an
enclosed cargo trailer. The con-
tents consist of a very large assort-
ment of golf equipment, supplies
and related items of the former Golf
USA business, including but not
limited to: Many dozens of golf
clubs by Titlist, Ping, Mizuno, Tay-
lor Made, Calloway, Cleveland,
King Cobra, etc. including putters,
irons & drivers; Optishot Infrared
Golf Simulator; Tiger Woods golf
memorabilia shadow box display
case w/ certificate of authenticity;
dozens of brand name golf bags;
over a hundred pair of shoes, in-
cluding golf shoes, sandals, loaf-
ers, etc.; cases of golf balls; range
finders; college team themed club
head covers and divot tools; un-
assembled shafts, heads & grips;
golf gloves, a tote full of Oakley
sunglasses; plus much more; too
much to list. This lot does not in-
clude the trailer.
4) Lot 4: 2014 Forest River
16' v-nose, two axle, enclosed
cargo trailer.
5) Lot 5: 2012 Sharp Mfg. ap-
proximate 10' v-nose, single axle,
enclosed cargo trailer.
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidders for cash subject to
prior encumbrances on October 24,
2020.
Lot #1 to be sold at Hoehner Turf
Irrigation storage building A, 1506
E. 11th Street, Kearney, NE. Door
opens at 08:15 a.m. for inspection.
Bidding opens at 08:30 a.m. and
closes at 09:00 a.m.
Lots 2-5 to be sold immediately
thereafter at the Buffalo County
Fleet Maintenance Facility impound
yard at 321 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney. Gate opens at 09:15 a.m. for
inspection. Bidding begins at
09:30 a.m. and closes at 10:00 a.m.
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view a sampling of
photographs of the items.
TERMS: All bidders must regis-
ter at sale site prior to bidding.
Suitable forms of payment include
cash, cashier's check or money or-
der. No personal checks or credit
cards accepted. Payment in full is
due by 12:00 p.m. the day of the
sale, or during business hours by
4:00 p.m. on Monday October 26,
2020. No property may be re-
moved prior to payment in full.
Contact Sergeant Ted Huber with
any questions, including the logis-
tics of picking up your purchased
item(s).
Dated this 23rd day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
Neil Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
ZNEZ S26,O3,O10,O17
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SALT & STONE
MASSAGE, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that SALT
& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 1407 E. 33rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Christina Egger,
1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The professional service
the Company's members, manag-
ers, professional employees and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render in this
state is that of massage therapy.
The company was organized and
commenced on August 17, 2020,
and will continue in perpetuity. Its
affairs shall be conducted by its
sole member, Christina Egger, until
such time as her successors are
selected pursuant to the Operating
Agreement.
ZNEZ S12,19,26
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!