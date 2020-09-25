 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: September 25, 2020

Legal notices: September 25, 2020

 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

REQUEST FOR SEALED BID

SUBJECT: 51 Rolls of 4' x 50'

Wooden Snow Fence

REQUEST DATE:

September 15, 2020

PRE-BID INSPECTION:

September 30, 2020,

4:30-5:30 pm

BID DUE DATE:

October 8, 2020, 5:00 pm

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell,

Senior Land Manager

Headwaters Corporation

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (Program) is

taking sealed bids on fifty-one (51)

4' x 50' rolls of wooden snow

fence. The wooden snow fence

rolls are located at 10499 748 Rd,

Overton, NE in Phelps County and

will be removed from the property

at the bidder's expense. Interested

bidders are encouraged to attend a

pre-bid inspection on September

30, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Sealed bids are due on October 8,

2020 at 5:00 pm. For a complete

copy of an information package,

please visit the Contractors site on

the Program website:

https://www.platteriverprogram.o-

rg/Contractors/Pages/

OpenBiddingInvites.aspx

ZNEZ S18,19,25,26

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #B38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived by the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska in the office of the City

Clerk until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday,

October 15, 2020 from qualified

vendors or contractors in order to

establish a contract to provide and

install a new VRF HVAC System in

the Wastewater Treatment Plant

(WWTP) Administration building lo-

cated at 120 Cherry Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any and all pro-

posals and to accept the proposals

it believes is in the best interest of

the community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Clint Smith at

csmith@kearneygov.org or Lance

Kwiatkowski at lkwiatkowski@kea-

rneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt,

City Clerk

ZNEZ S25,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Doc

Homans Ballistic Beverages LLC

(the "Company") has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 285 Star Lane,

Gibbon, NE 68840. The registered

agent of the Company is Regis-

tered Agents, Inc., 530 S. 13th

Street, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska August 11 2020. Organ-

izer Name: Riley Park.

 

ZNEZ S11,18,25

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ele-

vated Gunworks Nebraska, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 4807 16th Ave Pl.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

Ryan L. Page, 4807 16th Ave Pl.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on Septem-

ber 15, 2020.

ZNEZ S18,25,O2

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF NORMAN L.

RICHARDSON, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-156

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Formal Probate of Will of

said Deceased, Determination of

Heirs, and Appointment of Duane

W. Hagan as Personal Representa-

tive has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska on October 22, 2020 at 2:30

p.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P

Brian Symington

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

308-234-2114

ZNEZ S25,O2,O9

<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF BRETT D. LITTLE,

Deceased

ESTATE NO. PR 17-156

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion, and Formal Petition for Com-

plete Settlement After Informal In-

testate Proceeding and determina-

tion of heirs have been filed and are

set for hearing in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, lo-

cated at 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, on October

19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

JERRI PHILLIPS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

21475 HIGHWAY 10

PLEASANTON, NE 68866

GREG C. HARRIS - NSBA #15073

3710 CENTRAL AVENUE -

SUITE 13

PO BOX 1125

KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125

308/234-3595

ATTORNEY FOR PR

ZNEZ S11,18,25

NOTICE

Invitations for Bids

Central Community College

Heat Recovery Chiller

Replacement

 

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, and dated will be re-

ceived by Central Community Col-

lege, for the furnishing of all labor,

materials and equipment for the

Grand Island Heat Recovery Chiller

Replacement, located at 3134

US-34, Grand Island, NE 68801.

a. Date: October 8, 2020.

b. Time: 2:00 p.m.

c. Location: Central Community

College, Administration Office

Board Room, 3134 US-34, Grand

Island NE 68801.

d. Mailed proposals shall be sent

to "Central Community College,

ATTN: Carmen Taylor, Purchasing

Manager, PO Box 4903, Grand Is-

land, NE 68802-4903"

e. Proposals shall be delivered

and marked "CCC Grand Island

Heat Recovery Chiller Replace-

ment"

f. Emailed or faxed bids are not

allowed.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the Mechanical Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the school

district on their behalf and under

Statute 77-2702 does not pay sales

tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference. Meeting

attendance is required for prime

contractors.

Date: September 29, 2020.

Time: 3:00 P.M. Central Time

Place: Central Community Col-

lege, Administration Office Board

Room, 3134 US-34, Grand Island

NE 68801.

I. ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

Central Community College re-

serves the right to accept or reject

any or all offers and to pass upon

the regularity or waive any irregu-

larities of the bidders. The Owner

intends to interview the lowest re-

sponsible bidder. Any award of

contract shall be made to the low-

est responsible bidder, taking into

consideration the best interests of

the Owner, the quality performance

of the Contractor, and his ability to

perform the work.

J. BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

a. Contractors may obtain full

sets of Drawings and Project Man-

ual from the following locations:

1. A&D Technical Supply Co.,

4320 So. 89th, Omaha, NE 68127

(402) 592-4950.

K. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Morrissey

Engineering, Inc.) will be required

for each set of bidding documents.

If shipping is required there is a

nonrefundable amount determined

by A&D Technical and made paya-

ble to A&D Technical Supply. The

deposit will be returned in full only

if a qualified bid is submitted and

the Drawings and Specifications

are returned within fifteen (15) days

of the bid determination, or if the

Contractor decides not to submit a

Proposal and the Drawings and

Specifications are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

L. All Bid Documents, with the

exception of those Bid Documents

held by bidders who have been

awarded a contract, shall be re-

turned to Morrissey Engineering,

Inc., 4940 North 118th St, Omaha,

Nebraska 68164.

M. Drawings and Project Manual

may be examined at:

a. Morrissey Engineering, Inc.,

4940 North 118th St, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68164

b. Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE

68516.

c. Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 764 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus NE 68602-0515.

d. Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

e. Central Nebraska Plan Service,

111 West 6th Street, North Platte,

NE 69101.

f. Builders Plan Service, 309

West 2nd, Grand Island NE 68801

g. Kearney Plan Service, 1007

2nd Avenue, Kearney NE 68847.

N. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Morrissey Engi-

neering, Inc. should the documents

be incomplete.

O. Immediately notify Morrissey

Engineering, Inc., upon finding dis-

crepancies or omissions in the Bid

Documents.

ZNEZ S18,22,25

<addr:DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER & DAAKE, PC, LLO,3084256273,PO BOX 207702 15TH AVENUE,FRANKLIN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Little Blue Land Com-

pany, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company. The Company

commenced on September 14,

2020 and its duration is perpetual.

Its registered office is at 415 South

B Street, Shelton, Nebraska 68876

and the registered agent at that ad-

dress is Nathan Kosse. The desig-

nated office address for the Com-

pany is 415 South B Street, Shel-

ton, Nebraska 68876. The general

nature of the business to be trans-

acted is to engage in any and all

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organ-

ized; to offer and conduct real es-

tate appraisal and management

services, and to conduct any and

all other business enterprises

which the Company may deem ap-

propriate and advantageous; to ac-

quire and dispose of real or per-

sonal property or any interest

therein; and to do all necessary,

proper, advisable, or convenient

things for these stated purposes.

The company is to be managed by

one or more managers elected by

the members.

Dated this 14th day of Septem-

ber, 2020.

/s/ Nathan Kosse

Organizer, Member and Manager.

/s/ Karlie Kosse

Organizer, Member and Manager.

Henry C. Schenker, #24586

DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &

DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.

P. O. Box 207

Franklin, NE 68939

(308) 425-6273

ZNEZ S18,25,O2

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

WANETTA F. HALBERT,

Deceased,

Estate No. PR 20-116

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 15, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Robbin

L. Halbert-Martin whose address is

6245 W. Hwy. 30, Nebraska 68845

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 25th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 88847

Shane M. Cochran, #24665

Snyder, Hillard & Cochran, L.L.O.

Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

ZNEZ S25,O2,O9

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ETERNITY PLACE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Eternity Place, L.L.C.

2.The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 301 May Avenue, Gibbon,

NE 68840.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gary Hughes,

301 May Avenue, Gibbon, NE

68840.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 21, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Gary Hughes

301 May Avenue

Gibbon, NE 68840 Cheryl Hughes

301 May Avenue

Gibbon, NE 68840 Gary Hughes, Member

ZNEZ S25,O2,O9

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Jerrod Pick, Andy

Garcia, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names unknown, and anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to the following described

property:

$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on August 29, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on November 10,

2020 at 3:00 p.m., before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Monday, September 28, 2020, or

be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ S18,25,O2,9

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News