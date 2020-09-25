Legal notices: September 25, 2020

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR SEALED BID
SUBJECT: 51 Rolls of 4' x 50'
Wooden Snow Fence
REQUEST DATE:
September 15, 2020
PRE-BID INSPECTION:
September 30, 2020,
4:30-5:30 pm
BID DUE DATE:
October 8, 2020, 5:00 pm
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell,
Senior Land Manager
Headwaters Corporation
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (Program) is
taking sealed bids on fifty-one (51)
4' x 50' rolls of wooden snow
fence. The wooden snow fence
rolls are located at 10499 748 Rd,
Overton, NE in Phelps County and
will be removed from the property
at the bidder's expense. Interested
bidders are encouraged to attend a
pre-bid inspection on September
30, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Sealed bids are due on October 8,
2020 at 5:00 pm. For a complete
copy of an information package,
please visit the Contractors site on
the Program website:
rg/Contractors/Pages/
OpenBiddingInvites.aspx

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #B38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived by the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska in the office of the City
Clerk until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday,
October 15, 2020 from qualified
vendors or contractors in order to
establish a contract to provide and
install a new VRF HVAC System in
the Wastewater Treatment Plant
(WWTP) Administration building lo-
cated at 120 Cherry Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any and all pro-
posals and to accept the proposals
it believes is in the best interest of
the community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Clint Smith at
csmith@kearneygov.org or Lance
Kwiatkowski at lkwiatkowski@kea-
Lauren Brandt,
City Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Doc
Homans Ballistic Beverages LLC
(the "Company") has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 285 Star Lane,
Gibbon, NE 68840. The registered
agent of the Company is Regis-
tered Agents, Inc., 530 S. 13th
Street, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska August 11 2020. Organ-
izer Name: Riley Park.

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Ele-
vated Gunworks Nebraska, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 4807 16th Ave Pl.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
Ryan L. Page, 4807 16th Ave Pl.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on Septem-
ber 15, 2020.


NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NORMAN L.
RICHARDSON, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-156
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Duane
W. Hagan as Personal Representa-
tive has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska on October 22, 2020 at 2:30
p.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P
Brian Symington
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
308-234-2114


NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF BRETT D. LITTLE,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. PR 17-156
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion, and Formal Petition for Com-
plete Settlement After Informal In-
testate Proceeding and determina-
tion of heirs have been filed and are
set for hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, lo-
cated at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, on October
19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
JERRI PHILLIPS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
21475 HIGHWAY 10
PLEASANTON, NE 68866
GREG C. HARRIS - NSBA #15073
3710 CENTRAL AVENUE -
SUITE 13
PO BOX 1125
KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
ATTORNEY FOR PR

NOTICE
Invitations for Bids
Central Community College
Heat Recovery Chiller
Replacement
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, and dated will be re-
ceived by Central Community Col-
lege, for the furnishing of all labor,
materials and equipment for the
Grand Island Heat Recovery Chiller
Replacement, located at 3134
US-34, Grand Island, NE 68801.
a. Date: October 8, 2020.
b. Time: 2:00 p.m.
c. Location: Central Community
College, Administration Office
Board Room, 3134 US-34, Grand
Island NE 68801.
d. Mailed proposals shall be sent
to "Central Community College,
ATTN: Carmen Taylor, Purchasing
Manager, PO Box 4903, Grand Is-
land, NE 68802-4903"
e. Proposals shall be delivered
and marked "CCC Grand Island
Heat Recovery Chiller Replace-
ment"
f. Emailed or faxed bids are not
allowed.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the Mechanical Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the school
district on their behalf and under
Statute 77-2702 does not pay sales
tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference. Meeting
attendance is required for prime
contractors.
Date: September 29, 2020.
Time: 3:00 P.M. Central Time
Place: Central Community Col-
lege, Administration Office Board
Room, 3134 US-34, Grand Island
NE 68801.
I. ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
Central Community College re-
serves the right to accept or reject
any or all offers and to pass upon
the regularity or waive any irregu-
larities of the bidders. The Owner
intends to interview the lowest re-
sponsible bidder. Any award of
contract shall be made to the low-
est responsible bidder, taking into
consideration the best interests of
the Owner, the quality performance
of the Contractor, and his ability to
perform the work.
J. BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
a. Contractors may obtain full
sets of Drawings and Project Man-
ual from the following locations:
1. A&D Technical Supply Co.,
4320 So. 89th, Omaha, NE 68127
(402) 592-4950.
K. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Morrissey
Engineering, Inc.) will be required
for each set of bidding documents.
If shipping is required there is a
nonrefundable amount determined
by A&D Technical and made paya-
ble to A&D Technical Supply. The
deposit will be returned in full only
if a qualified bid is submitted and
the Drawings and Specifications
are returned within fifteen (15) days
of the bid determination, or if the
Contractor decides not to submit a
Proposal and the Drawings and
Specifications are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
L. All Bid Documents, with the
exception of those Bid Documents
held by bidders who have been
awarded a contract, shall be re-
turned to Morrissey Engineering,
Inc., 4940 North 118th St, Omaha,
Nebraska 68164.
M. Drawings and Project Manual
may be examined at:
a. Morrissey Engineering, Inc.,
4940 North 118th St, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68164
b. Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE
68516.
c. Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 764 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus NE 68602-0515.
d. Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
e. Central Nebraska Plan Service,
111 West 6th Street, North Platte,
NE 69101.
f. Builders Plan Service, 309
West 2nd, Grand Island NE 68801
g. Kearney Plan Service, 1007
2nd Avenue, Kearney NE 68847.
N. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Morrissey Engi-
neering, Inc. should the documents
be incomplete.
O. Immediately notify Morrissey
Engineering, Inc., upon finding dis-
crepancies or omissions in the Bid
Documents.


NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Little Blue Land Com-
pany, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company. The Company
commenced on September 14,
2020 and its duration is perpetual.
Its registered office is at 415 South
B Street, Shelton, Nebraska 68876
and the registered agent at that ad-
dress is Nathan Kosse. The desig-
nated office address for the Com-
pany is 415 South B Street, Shel-
ton, Nebraska 68876. The general
nature of the business to be trans-
acted is to engage in any and all
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organ-
ized; to offer and conduct real es-
tate appraisal and management
services, and to conduct any and
all other business enterprises
which the Company may deem ap-
propriate and advantageous; to ac-
quire and dispose of real or per-
sonal property or any interest
therein; and to do all necessary,
proper, advisable, or convenient
things for these stated purposes.
The company is to be managed by
one or more managers elected by
the members.
Dated this 14th day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
/s/ Nathan Kosse
Organizer, Member and Manager.
/s/ Karlie Kosse
Organizer, Member and Manager.
Henry C. Schenker, #24586
DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &
DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.
P. O. Box 207
Franklin, NE 68939
(308) 425-6273


NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
WANETTA F. HALBERT,
Deceased,
Estate No. PR 20-116
Notice is hereby given that on
July 15, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of informal probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Robbin
L. Halbert-Martin whose address is
6245 W. Hwy. 30, Nebraska 68845
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 25th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 88847
Shane M. Cochran, #24665
Snyder, Hillard & Cochran, L.L.O.
Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414


JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ETERNITY PLACE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Eternity Place, L.L.C.
2.The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 301 May Avenue, Gibbon,
NE 68840.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gary Hughes,
301 May Avenue, Gibbon, NE
68840.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on September 21, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Gary Hughes
301 May Avenue
Gibbon, NE 68840 Cheryl Hughes
301 May Avenue
Gibbon, NE 68840 Gary Hughes, Member

NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Jerrod Pick, Andy
Garcia, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names unknown, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to the following described
property:
$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on August 29, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on November 10,
2020 at 3:00 p.m., before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Monday, September 28, 2020, or
be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222

