Legal notices: September 24, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #B38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: KIM ROETHEMEYER
You are hereby notified that on
APRIL 9, 2020 the Plaintiff, General
Collection Company filed a Petition
in the County Court of BUFFALO
County, Nebraska against you
shown as Case Number CI 20-768
the object and prayer of which is a
judgment in the amount of
$5309.00 plus court costs, attor-
ney's fees and pre-judgement in-
terest pursuant to Nebraska Re-
vised statute Section 25-1801.
The petition prays that judgment
be entered against you. You are
hereby notified that you must an-
swer the petition on or before the
30TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at
the BUFFALO County Court of Ne-
braska.
BY: TRUELL, MURRAY
& ASSOCIATES
220 OXNARD AVE
GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802
308-384-0200
ZNEZ S17,24,O1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Miller will hold a
public hearing on October 8, 2020
at 7:00 PM in the Village Hall, the
purpose of which is to hear public
comments on the One- and
Six-Year Street Improvement Pro-
gram for the Village of Miller, in
strict accordance with Nebraska
Law.
Village of Miller
Amy Graham
Village Clerk
ZNEZ S24,1t
