Legal notices: September 24, 2020

Legal notices: September 24, 2020

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #B38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: KIM ROETHEMEYER

 

You are hereby notified that on

APRIL 9, 2020 the Plaintiff, General

Collection Company filed a Petition

in the County Court of BUFFALO

County, Nebraska against you

shown as Case Number CI 20-768

the object and prayer of which is a

judgment in the amount of

$5309.00 plus court costs, attor-

ney's fees and pre-judgement in-

terest pursuant to Nebraska Re-

vised statute Section 25-1801.

The petition prays that judgment

be entered against you. You are

hereby notified that you must an-

swer the petition on or before the

30TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at

the BUFFALO County Court of Ne-

braska.

BY: TRUELL, MURRAY

& ASSOCIATES

220 OXNARD AVE

GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802

308-384-0200

ZNEZ S17,24,O1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

The Village of Miller will hold a

public hearing on October 8, 2020

at 7:00 PM in the Village Hall, the

purpose of which is to hear public

comments on the One- and

Six-Year Street Improvement Pro-

gram for the Village of Miller, in

strict accordance with Nebraska

Law.

Village of Miller

Amy Graham

Village Clerk

ZNEZ S24,1t

 

