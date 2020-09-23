 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 23, 2020

Legal notices: September 23, 2020

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-511

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

ANDREA MICHELLE

STREETER.

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

14th day of September, 2020, a pe-

tition was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Andrea Michelle Streeter to

Clara Scarlett Streeter.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, on the 30th

day of October, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be

convenient for the court and that

unless sufficient cause is shown to

the contrary, the petitioner's name

will be changed from that of Andrea

Michelle Streeter, to Clara Scarlett

Streeter.

Andrea Michelle Streeter

4017 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

308-238-8880

ZNEZ S23,30,O7,14

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

Kearney Plaza Townhomes, Ltd.

V. Sonya Huffman

Buffalo County Court,

Case No. CI 20-1412

TO: SONYA HUFFMAN

Notice is hereby given that on or

about August 26, 2020, the under-

signed filed a Complaint for Dam-

ages in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on behalf of the

plaintiff, the object and prayer of

said Complaint being recovery in

the judgment against the defendant

in the amount of $1,714.94, to-

gether with costs of this suit, and

judgment interest. Unless you An-

swer or plead to the Complaint on

or before October 30, 2020, judg-

ment will be rendered against you

for the amounts prayed for in the

Complaint.

Jack W. Besse #19005

Of PARKER GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st Avenue, P. O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

jwb@pgbblaw.com

ZNEZ S16,23,30

