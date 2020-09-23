Legal notices: September 23, 2020

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Andrea Michelle Streeter to

Clara Scarlett Streeter.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, on the 30th

day of October, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be

convenient for the court and that

unless sufficient cause is shown to

the contrary, the petitioner's name