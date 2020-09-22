 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 22, 2020

Legal notices: September 22, 2020

 

SECTION 001000

027-260-K801

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for furnishing

all plant, equipment, transportation,

tools, materials, labor and skills

necessary and incidental to per-

form all work described in the Pro-

posed Contract Documents enti-

tled:

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION -

DISTRICT EIGHT

ATKINSON MAINTENANCE

FACILITY

PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-801

will be received at the Depart-

ment of Transportation Operations

Division, located at 5001 S. 14th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00

PM, local time on Thursday, Octo-

ber 15, 2020 and will then be pub-

licly opened and read aloud.

The said Documents have been

prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-

chitects and may be obtained from

A & D Technical Supply for a re-

fundable deposit of $40.00, contact

402-474-5454 to obtain docu-

ments. Documents are also availa-

ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-

ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-

change, Kearney Builders Bureau

and Norfolk Builders Exchange.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-

ing has been scheduled for

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

at 11:00 AM local time (CDT) at the

current NDOT Atkinson Mainte-

nance Facility, 306 W. 5th Street,

Atkinson, NE 68713.

Project Description: In general,

Work consists of constructing a

maintenance facility addition of ap-

proximately 8,500 square feet, con-

taining NDOT office area and crew

room, restrooms, heated equip-

ment storage bays and wash bay,

and parts/tool storage at an exist-

ing maintenance yard located in At-

kinson, NE. Construction is to be

primarily a pre-engineered metal

building with concrete curb around

the perimeter. The existing ma-

sonry office and shop building will

be partially demolished and reno-

vated, with the metal building being

an addition to the existing.

Non-load bearing metal stud fram-

ing is to be used for interior wall

framing. Additional building com-

ponents will include concrete foot-

ings, CMU masonry walls, metal

roof, sectional overhead doors, hol-

low metal and stainless doors and

frames, aluminum windows, and

mechanical, electrical and plumb-

ing installation. Site work includes

site grading, paving, parking, side-

walks, utilities, and modifications to

existing perimeter fencing.

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms attached to

and made a part of the Proposed

Contract Documents and submit-

ted in a sealed envelope marked

"AFE K-801 - Atkinson Mainte-

nance Facility Bid". Bids which are

mailed shall be placed in a sepa-

rate sealed envelope, labeled as

described in this paragraph, inside

the mailing envelope

Bids mailed to this office shall be

addressed to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

PO Box 94759

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759

Bids delivered in person shall be

delivered to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

5001 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE

Please note: This location is the

Operations Building located south

of the State Penitentiary.

NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-

simile or electronic transmission

are NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Each Bidder must submit with

the bid a certified or cashiers'

check or a bid bond on AIA form

A310 in an amount equal to five

(5%) of the bid.

The character and amount of se-

curity must be submitted by the

Contractor for the performance of

the Contract is stated in the pro-

posed contract documents.

Bidders may not withdraw their

bids for a period of at least sixty

(60) days after the scheduled clos-

ing time for the receipt of the bids.

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and

re-advertise for Bids; reserves the

right to waive informalities and ir-

regularities and to make awards on

bids which furnish the materials

and construction that will in their

opinion serve the best interests of

the State.

ZNEZ S22,29,O6

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #B38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CLINE HEATING & AIR, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Cline

Heating & Air, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 10010 Elm

Road, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Brent Cline, whose

street and mailing address is 10010

Elm Road, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ S8,15,22

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that DAC

Enterprises, LLC (the "Company")

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The des-

ignated office of the Company is

1116 East 25th Street Apt 18,

Kearney, NE 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Douglas

A. Cotant, 1116 East 25th Street

Apt 18, Kearney, NE 68847. The

general nature of the business will

be to engage in the transaction of

any or all lawful business, for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The LLC was

filed with the State of Nebraska

July 01 2020. Organizer Name:

Douglas A. Cotant.

 

ZNEZ S15,22,29

NOTICE

Invitations for Bids

Central Community College

Heat Recovery Chiller

Replacement

 

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, and dated will be re-

ceived by Central Community Col-

lege, for the furnishing of all labor,

materials and equipment for the

Grand Island Heat Recovery Chiller

Replacement, located at 3134

US-34, Grand Island, NE 68801.

a. Date: October 8, 2020.

b. Time: 2:00 p.m.

c. Location: Central Community

College, Administration Office

Board Room, 3134 US-34, Grand

Island NE 68801.

d. Mailed proposals shall be sent

to "Central Community College,

ATTN: Carmen Taylor, Purchasing

Manager, PO Box 4903, Grand Is-

land, NE 68802-4903"

e. Proposals shall be delivered

and marked "CCC Grand Island

Heat Recovery Chiller Replace-

ment"

f. Emailed or faxed bids are not

allowed.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the Mechanical Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The Con-

tractor shall be required to furnish

acceptable bonds to complete the

work and pay for all labor and ma-

terials used, said bonds to be in the

amount of 100% of total amount of

the Contract. See Document A701,

Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the school

district on their behalf and under

Statute 77-2702 does not pay sales

tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference. Meeting

attendance is required for prime

contractors.

Date: September 29, 2020.

Time: 3:00 P.M. Central Time

Place: Central Community Col-

lege, Administration Office Board

Room, 3134 US-34, Grand Island

NE 68801.

I. ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

Central Community College re-

serves the right to accept or reject

any or all offers and to pass upon

the regularity or waive any irregu-

larities of the bidders. The Owner

intends to interview the lowest re-

sponsible bidder. Any award of

contract shall be made to the low-

est responsible bidder, taking into

consideration the best interests of

the Owner, the quality performance

of the Contractor, and his ability to

perform the work.

J. BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS

a. Contractors may obtain full

sets of Drawings and Project Man-

ual from the following locations:

1. A&D Technical Supply Co.,

4320 So. 89th, Omaha, NE 68127

(402) 592-4950.

K. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Morrissey

Engineering, Inc.) will be required

for each set of bidding documents.

If shipping is required there is a

nonrefundable amount determined

by A&D Technical and made paya-

ble to A&D Technical Supply. The

deposit will be returned in full only

if a qualified bid is submitted and

the Drawings and Specifications

are returned within fifteen (15) days

of the bid determination, or if the

Contractor decides not to submit a

Proposal and the Drawings and

Specifications are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

L. All Bid Documents, with the

exception of those Bid Documents

held by bidders who have been

awarded a contract, shall be re-

turned to Morrissey Engineering,

Inc., 4940 North 118th St, Omaha,

Nebraska 68164.

M. Drawings and Project Manual

may be examined at:

a. Morrissey Engineering, Inc.,

4940 North 118th St, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68164

b. Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE

68516.

c. Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 764 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus NE 68602-0515.

d. Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

e. Central Nebraska Plan Service,

111 West 6th Street, North Platte,

NE 69101.

f. Builders Plan Service, 309

West 2nd, Grand Island NE 68801

g. Kearney Plan Service, 1007

2nd Avenue, Kearney NE 68847.

N. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Morrissey Engi-

neering, Inc. should the documents

be incomplete.

O. Immediately notify Morrissey

Engineering, Inc., upon finding dis-

crepancies or omissions in the Bid

Documents.

ZNEZ S18,22,25

