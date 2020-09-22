Legal notices: September 22, 2020

SECTION 001000
027-260-K801
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for furnishing
all plant, equipment, transportation,
tools, materials, labor and skills
necessary and incidental to per-
form all work described in the Pro-
posed Contract Documents enti-
tled:
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT
OF TRANSPORTATION -
DISTRICT EIGHT
ATKINSON MAINTENANCE
FACILITY
PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-801
will be received at the Depart-
ment of Transportation Operations
Division, located at 5001 S. 14th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00
PM, local time on Thursday, Octo-
ber 15, 2020 and will then be pub-
licly opened and read aloud.
The said Documents have been
prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-
chitects and may be obtained from
A & D Technical Supply for a re-
fundable deposit of $40.00, contact
402-474-5454 to obtain docu-
ments. Documents are also availa-
ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-
ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-
change, Kearney Builders Bureau
and Norfolk Builders Exchange.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-
ing has been scheduled for
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
at 11:00 AM local time (CDT) at the
current NDOT Atkinson Mainte-
nance Facility, 306 W. 5th Street,
Atkinson, NE 68713.
Project Description: In general,
Work consists of constructing a
maintenance facility addition of ap-
proximately 8,500 square feet, con-
taining NDOT office area and crew
room, restrooms, heated equip-
ment storage bays and wash bay,
and parts/tool storage at an exist-
ing maintenance yard located in At-
kinson, NE. Construction is to be
primarily a pre-engineered metal
building with concrete curb around
the perimeter. The existing ma-
sonry office and shop building will
be partially demolished and reno-
vated, with the metal building being
an addition to the existing.
Non-load bearing metal stud fram-
ing is to be used for interior wall
framing. Additional building com-
ponents will include concrete foot-
ings, CMU masonry walls, metal
roof, sectional overhead doors, hol-
low metal and stainless doors and
frames, aluminum windows, and
mechanical, electrical and plumb-
ing installation. Site work includes
site grading, paving, parking, side-
walks, utilities, and modifications to
existing perimeter fencing.
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms attached to
and made a part of the Proposed
Contract Documents and submit-
ted in a sealed envelope marked
"AFE K-801 - Atkinson Mainte-
nance Facility Bid". Bids which are
mailed shall be placed in a sepa-
rate sealed envelope, labeled as
described in this paragraph, inside
the mailing envelope
Bids mailed to this office shall be
addressed to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-
attn: Liz Salisbury
PO Box 94759
Lincoln, NE 68509-4759
Bids delivered in person shall be
delivered to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-
attn: Liz Salisbury
5001 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE
Please note: This location is the
Operations Building located south
of the State Penitentiary.
NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-
simile or electronic transmission
are NOT ACCEPTABLE.
Each Bidder must submit with
the bid a certified or cashiers'
check or a bid bond on AIA form
A310 in an amount equal to five
(5%) of the bid.
The character and amount of se-
curity must be submitted by the
Contractor for the performance of
the Contract is stated in the pro-
posed contract documents.
Bidders may not withdraw their
bids for a period of at least sixty
(60) days after the scheduled clos-
ing time for the receipt of the bids.
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and
re-advertise for Bids; reserves the
right to waive informalities and ir-
regularities and to make awards on
bids which furnish the materials
and construction that will in their
opinion serve the best interests of
the State.
ZNEZ S22,29,O6
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #B38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CLINE HEATING & AIR, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Cline
Heating & Air, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 10010 Elm
Road, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Brent Cline, whose
street and mailing address is 10010
Elm Road, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ S8,15,22
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that DAC
Enterprises, LLC (the "Company")
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The des-
ignated office of the Company is
1116 East 25th Street Apt 18,
Kearney, NE 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Douglas
A. Cotant, 1116 East 25th Street
Apt 18, Kearney, NE 68847. The
general nature of the business will
be to engage in the transaction of
any or all lawful business, for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The LLC was
filed with the State of Nebraska
July 01 2020. Organizer Name:
Douglas A. Cotant.
ZNEZ S15,22,29
NOTICE
Invitations for Bids
Central Community College
Heat Recovery Chiller
Replacement
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, and dated will be re-
ceived by Central Community Col-
lege, for the furnishing of all labor,
materials and equipment for the
Grand Island Heat Recovery Chiller
Replacement, located at 3134
US-34, Grand Island, NE 68801.
a. Date: October 8, 2020.
b. Time: 2:00 p.m.
c. Location: Central Community
College, Administration Office
Board Room, 3134 US-34, Grand
Island NE 68801.
d. Mailed proposals shall be sent
to "Central Community College,
ATTN: Carmen Taylor, Purchasing
Manager, PO Box 4903, Grand Is-
land, NE 68802-4903"
e. Proposals shall be delivered
and marked "CCC Grand Island
Heat Recovery Chiller Replace-
ment"
f. Emailed or faxed bids are not
allowed.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the Mechanical Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the school
district on their behalf and under
Statute 77-2702 does not pay sales
tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference. Meeting
attendance is required for prime
contractors.
Date: September 29, 2020.
Time: 3:00 P.M. Central Time
Place: Central Community Col-
lege, Administration Office Board
Room, 3134 US-34, Grand Island
NE 68801.
I. ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
Central Community College re-
serves the right to accept or reject
any or all offers and to pass upon
the regularity or waive any irregu-
larities of the bidders. The Owner
intends to interview the lowest re-
sponsible bidder. Any award of
contract shall be made to the low-
est responsible bidder, taking into
consideration the best interests of
the Owner, the quality performance
of the Contractor, and his ability to
perform the work.
J. BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
a. Contractors may obtain full
sets of Drawings and Project Man-
ual from the following locations:
1. A&D Technical Supply Co.,
4320 So. 89th, Omaha, NE 68127
(402) 592-4950.
K. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Morrissey
Engineering, Inc.) will be required
for each set of bidding documents.
If shipping is required there is a
nonrefundable amount determined
by A&D Technical and made paya-
ble to A&D Technical Supply. The
deposit will be returned in full only
if a qualified bid is submitted and
the Drawings and Specifications
are returned within fifteen (15) days
of the bid determination, or if the
Contractor decides not to submit a
Proposal and the Drawings and
Specifications are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
L. All Bid Documents, with the
exception of those Bid Documents
held by bidders who have been
awarded a contract, shall be re-
turned to Morrissey Engineering,
Inc., 4940 North 118th St, Omaha,
Nebraska 68164.
M. Drawings and Project Manual
may be examined at:
a. Morrissey Engineering, Inc.,
4940 North 118th St, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68164
b. Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE
68516.
c. Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 764 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus NE 68602-0515.
d. Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
e. Central Nebraska Plan Service,
111 West 6th Street, North Platte,
NE 69101.
f. Builders Plan Service, 309
West 2nd, Grand Island NE 68801
g. Kearney Plan Service, 1007
2nd Avenue, Kearney NE 68847.
N. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Morrissey Engi-
neering, Inc. should the documents
be incomplete.
O. Immediately notify Morrissey
Engineering, Inc., upon finding dis-
crepancies or omissions in the Bid
Documents.
ZNEZ S18,22,25
