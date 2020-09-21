Legal notices: September 21, 2020

GENERAL NOTICE
NOXIOUS WEEDS MUST
BE CONTROLLED
YOU ARE REQUIRED
TO CONTROL NOXIOUS
WEEDS ON YOUR PROPERTY
THE NOXIOUS WEEDS ARE:
MUSK THISTLE, PLUMELESS
THISTLE, CANADA THISTLE,
LEAFY SPURGE, SPOTTED AND
DIFFUSE KNAPWEEDS, PURPLE
LOOSESTRIFE, SALTCEDAR,
PHRAGMITES, GIANT&JAPANESE
KNOTWEED AND SERICEA LES-
PEDEZA.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THIS
1th day of Oct pursuant to the Nox-
ious Weed Control Act, section
2-955, subsection 1 (a), to every
person who owns or controls land
in Buffalo County, Nebraska, that
noxious weeds being or growing on
such land shall be controlled at
such frequency as to prevent es-
tablishment, provide eradication or
reduce further propagation or dis-
semination of such weeds.
Upon failure to observe this no-
tice, the county weed superintend-
ent is required to:
1. Proceed pursuant to the law
and issue legal notice to the land-
owner of property infested with
noxious weeds giving such land-
owner 15 days to control noxious
weed infestation. Conviction for
noncompliance may result in a
$100.00 per day fine to the land-
owner with a maximum fine of
$1,500.00 or
2. Should more immediate con-
trol be required, proceed pursuant
to the law and have the weeds
controlled by such method as
he/she finds necessary, the ex-
pense of which shall constitute a
lien and be entered as a tax against
the land, and be collected as real
estate taxes are collected or by
other means as provided by law
The public is also hereby notified
that noxious weed seed and propa-
gative parts may be disseminated
through the movement of machin-
ery and equipment, trucks, grain
and seed, hay, straw, nursery
stock, fencing materials, sod, ma-
nure and soil as well as articles of
similar nature. Methods of treat-
ment have been prescribed by the
Director of Agriculture and may be
obtained from the County Weed
Control.
By order of the
Buffalo County Weed Control
Bret Stubbs, Superintendent
9720 ANTELOPE RD.
KEARNEY, NE.68847
ZNEZ S21,t1
NOTICE
In accordance with Section
72-205.01 of the Nebraska Stat-
utes, NOTICE is hereby given that
the Board of Educational Lands
and Funds has adopted a new
rental schedule according to classi-
fication and a new schedule of val-
uations for all school and any other
lands managed by the Board in
Buffalo County; and that such new
schedules, together with a tabula-
tion of the valuation and the
amount of semiannual rental of
each lease, has been filed in the of-
fice of the county treasurer of such
county and shall become effective
January 1, 2021.
BOARD OF EDUCATIONAL
LANDS AND FUNDS
ZNEZ S21,t1
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Tuesday
September 29, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ S23,24,25,26,28,29,30
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
STATE OF NEBRASKA ON
BEHALF OF
JAYDEN JOSEPH ROY LEE
MINOR CHILD,
PLANTIFF,
VS
HOLLY LYNN BAKER
DEFENDANT
JOHNATHON JOESPH LEE
DEFENDANT
CASE NO. CI 16-613
TO JOHNATHON JOSEPH LEE:
You are hereby notified that
Defendant Holly Lynn Baker has
filed her Complaint to Establish
Custody and Visitation and Modify
Child Support in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, which
is identified as Case No. CI 16-613
on the 25th day of August, 2020,
the object and prayer of said Com-
plaint being to establish custody,
visitation and support of the minor
child. You are further notified that
you must file a responsive pleading
by Novermber 4, 2020, if you do
not wish to be found in default.
By: Nathaniel J. Mustion, #24982
MOUSEL, BROOKS, SCHNEI-
DER, MUSTON & SHIFFLET, P.C.,
L.L.O.,
101 West C. St.
McCook, NE 69001
(308) 345-1600.
NOTICE
A Special and Committee Meet-
ing of the Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District will be held on
September 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM at
the Holdrege office. A current
agenda is available at the Office of
the Assistant Secretary at 415 Lin-
coln St., Holdrege, NE 68949.
