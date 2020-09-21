Legal notices: September 21, 2020

NOTICE

A Special and Committee Meet-

ing of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District will be held on

September 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM at

the Holdrege office. A current

agenda is available at the Office of

the Assistant Secretary at 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ S21,t1