Legal notices: September 21, 2020

Legal notices: September 21, 2020

 

GENERAL NOTICE

NOXIOUS WEEDS MUST

BE CONTROLLED

YOU ARE REQUIRED

TO CONTROL NOXIOUS

WEEDS ON YOUR PROPERTY

 

THE NOXIOUS WEEDS ARE:

MUSK THISTLE, PLUMELESS

THISTLE, CANADA THISTLE,

LEAFY SPURGE, SPOTTED AND

DIFFUSE KNAPWEEDS, PURPLE

LOOSESTRIFE, SALTCEDAR,

PHRAGMITES, GIANT&JAPANESE

KNOTWEED AND SERICEA LES-

PEDEZA.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THIS

1th day of Oct pursuant to the Nox-

ious Weed Control Act, section

2-955, subsection 1 (a), to every

person who owns or controls land

in Buffalo County, Nebraska, that

noxious weeds being or growing on

such land shall be controlled at

such frequency as to prevent es-

tablishment, provide eradication or

reduce further propagation or dis-

semination of such weeds.

Upon failure to observe this no-

tice, the county weed superintend-

ent is required to:

1. Proceed pursuant to the law

and issue legal notice to the land-

owner of property infested with

noxious weeds giving such land-

owner 15 days to control noxious

weed infestation. Conviction for

noncompliance may result in a

$100.00 per day fine to the land-

owner with a maximum fine of

$1,500.00 or

2. Should more immediate con-

trol be required, proceed pursuant

to the law and have the weeds

controlled by such method as

he/she finds necessary, the ex-

pense of which shall constitute a

lien and be entered as a tax against

the land, and be collected as real

estate taxes are collected or by

other means as provided by law

The public is also hereby notified

that noxious weed seed and propa-

gative parts may be disseminated

through the movement of machin-

ery and equipment, trucks, grain

and seed, hay, straw, nursery

stock, fencing materials, sod, ma-

nure and soil as well as articles of

similar nature. Methods of treat-

ment have been prescribed by the

Director of Agriculture and may be

obtained from the County Weed

Control.

By order of the

Buffalo County Weed Control

Bret Stubbs, Superintendent

9720 ANTELOPE RD.

KEARNEY, NE.68847

NOTICE

 

In accordance with Section

72-205.01 of the Nebraska Stat-

utes, NOTICE is hereby given that

the Board of Educational Lands

and Funds has adopted a new

rental schedule according to classi-

fication and a new schedule of val-

uations for all school and any other

lands managed by the Board in

Buffalo County; and that such new

schedules, together with a tabula-

tion of the valuation and the

amount of semiannual rental of

each lease, has been filed in the of-

fice of the county treasurer of such

county and shall become effective

January 1, 2021.

BOARD OF EDUCATIONAL

LANDS AND FUNDS

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #B38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Tuesday

September 29, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

STATE OF NEBRASKA ON

BEHALF OF

JAYDEN JOSEPH ROY LEE

MINOR CHILD,

PLANTIFF,

VS

HOLLY LYNN BAKER

DEFENDANT

JOHNATHON JOESPH LEE

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. CI 16-613

TO JOHNATHON JOSEPH LEE:

You are hereby notified that

Defendant Holly Lynn Baker has

filed her Complaint to Establish

Custody and Visitation and Modify

Child Support in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, which

is identified as Case No. CI 16-613

on the 25th day of August, 2020,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint being to establish custody,

visitation and support of the minor

child. You are further notified that

you must file a responsive pleading

by Novermber 4, 2020, if you do

not wish to be found in default.

By: Nathaniel J. Mustion, #24982

MOUSEL, BROOKS, SCHNEI-

DER, MUSTON & SHIFFLET, P.C.,

L.L.O.,

101 West C. St.

McCook, NE 69001

(308) 345-1600.

NOTICE

 

A Special and Committee Meet-

ing of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District will be held on

September 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM at

the Holdrege office. A current

agenda is available at the Office of

the Assistant Secretary at 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE 68949.

