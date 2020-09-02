 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 2, 2020

Legal notices: September 2, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BBB RENTALS, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that BBB

Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is 6

Rolling Hills Road, Kearney, NE

68845. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is

Charles S. Isaac, 6 Rolling Hills

Road, Kearney, NE 68845. BBB

Rentals, LLC, commenced busi-

ness on August 14, 2020, and the

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ Ag19,26,S2

GENERAL PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that RYDE

Transit is requesting financial assis-

tance from the Federal Transit Au-

thority, pursuant to the Federal

Transit Act, generally described be-

low.

Description of the Project:

Purpose of the project is to pur-

chase one - small bus for general

public transportation and operation

of general public transportation in

Adams County and the City of

Hastings.

1 (One) - 12 + 2 Small Buses

Estimated Total Cost:

$76,300.00 dollars.

Federal Share = $60,000.00 dollars

State Share = $7,500.00 Dollars

Local Share = $8,800.00 dollars

(includes - radio, signage, mounts)

A copy of the financial assistance

application is available for public

inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-

fices located at 715 East 11th

Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Please call for an appointment

308.865.5677.

Written comments for considera-

tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-

cepted at:

RYDE Transit

Transportation Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ S2,t1

Aviso público general

 

Se da aviso de que RYDE Transit

está solicitando asistencia finan-

ciera de la Autoridad Federal de

Tránsito, de conformidad con la

Ley Federal de Tránsito, gener-

almente descrita a continuación.

Descripción del proyecto:

El propósito del proyecto es

comprar uno: un pequeño autobús

para el transporte público general y

la operación del transporte público

en general en el condado de Ad-

ams y la ciudad de Hastings.

1 (uno) - 12 + 2 autobuses

pequeños

Costo total estimado:

$ 76,300.00 dólares.

Acción federal =

$ 60,000.00 dólares

State Share = $ 7,500.00 dólares

Local Share = $ 8,800.00 dollars

(incluye - radio, señalización, mon-

tajes)

Una copia de la solicitud de

asistencia financiera está dis-

ponible para su inspección pública

en las oficinas de tránsito de RYDE

ubicadas en 715 East 11 th Street,

en Kearney, Nebraska. Por favor

llame para una cita 308.865.5677.

Los comentarios escritos para su

consideración por RYDE Transit

serán aceptados en:

RYDE Transit

Director de Transporte

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ S2,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

GUERILLA WEAR, LLC.

 

Notice is hereby given that Gue-

rilla Wear LLC., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 5052 Buffalo Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Registered Agents

Inc., 530 S. 13th St., Ste. 100, Lin-

coln, NE 68508. The company is

member-managed. Nature of the

Company is apparel/clothing.

ZNEZ S2,9,16

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-298

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

BRYAN LEE NELSEN.

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

13 day of July, 2020, a petition was

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the object and

prayer of which is for the change of

the petitioner's name from Bryan

Lee Nelsen to Bryan Lee

Halbgewachs.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE on the 24 day of August,

2020 at 1:30 p.m., or as soon there-

after as will be convenient for the

court and that unless sufficient

cause is shown to the contrary, the

petitioner's name will be changed

from that of Bryan Lee Nelsen, to

Bryan Lee Halbgewachs.

Bryan Lee Nelsen

60 Plaza Blvd. #3

Kearney, NE 68845

308-746-6612

ZNEZ Ag12,19,26,S2

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that oh

sugar! LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 2013 A Avenue, Apt. 301,

Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Jessica Stevenson,

2013 A Avenue, Apt. 301, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

ZNEZ Ag19,26,S2

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ris-

ing Tide Leadership Develop-

ment, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 305 Coady Street, Shel-

ton, NE 68876. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is USCA, Inc. 1603 Farnam

Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. Nature

of the Company is Professional

Training, Coaching, and Public

Speaking.

 

ZNEZ Ag26,S2,9

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

A Certificate of Organization was

filed with the Nebraska Secretary of

State for Scout Contracting, LLC,

with its principal place of business

and initial designated office at 3015

8th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

The registered agent and address

for service of process is: Heidi

Hornung-Scherr, 411 S. 13th Street

#200, Lincoln, NE 68508.

ZNEZ S2,9,16

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT BOARD

 

The Nebraska Workforce Devel-

opment Board will hold a meeting

on September 10, 2020 from 9a to

approximately 12p (CDST). The

Board may take action to amend

the bylaws of the Board and set

meeting dates and locations for its

next four meetings. The meeting

agenda is available for public in-

spection at the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Labor, 500 South 16th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska and is

also accessible on the Board’s

webpage at https://dol.nebra-

ska.gov/Emplo-

ymentAndTraining/LCRWP/WIOA/NWDB. For more information, con-

tact the Nebraska Department of

Labor at 402.471. 9828. Auxiliary

aids and services for individuals

with disabilities are available upon

request; contact Nicole Schaefer at

402.471. 9828 for accommoda-

tions. Equal Opportunity Employ-

er/Program, TDD: 800.833.7352

Mark Moravec, Chair,

Nebraska Workforce

Development Board

ZNEZ S2,t1

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, September 14, 2020, im-

mediately following adjournment of

two required public budget hear-

ings scheduled to convene at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

ZNEZ S2,t1

