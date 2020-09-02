Legal notices: September 2, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BBB RENTALS, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that BBB
Rentals, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is 6
Rolling Hills Road, Kearney, NE
68845. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is
Charles S. Isaac, 6 Rolling Hills
Road, Kearney, NE 68845. BBB
Rentals, LLC, commenced busi-
ness on August 14, 2020, and the
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
GENERAL PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that RYDE
Transit is requesting financial assis-
tance from the Federal Transit Au-
thority, pursuant to the Federal
Transit Act, generally described be-
low.
Description of the Project:
Purpose of the project is to pur-
chase one - small bus for general
public transportation and operation
of general public transportation in
Adams County and the City of
Hastings.
1 (One) - 12 + 2 Small Buses
Estimated Total Cost:
$76,300.00 dollars.
Federal Share = $60,000.00 dollars
State Share = $7,500.00 Dollars
Local Share = $8,800.00 dollars
(includes - radio, signage, mounts)
A copy of the financial assistance
application is available for public
inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-
fices located at 715 East 11th
Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Please call for an appointment
308.865.5677.
Written comments for considera-
tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-
cepted at:
RYDE Transit
Transportation Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
Aviso público general
Se da aviso de que RYDE Transit
está solicitando asistencia finan-
ciera de la Autoridad Federal de
Tránsito, de conformidad con la
Ley Federal de Tránsito, gener-
almente descrita a continuación.
Descripción del proyecto:
El propósito del proyecto es
comprar uno: un pequeño autobús
para el transporte público general y
la operación del transporte público
en general en el condado de Ad-
ams y la ciudad de Hastings.
1 (uno) - 12 + 2 autobuses
pequeños
Costo total estimado:
$ 76,300.00 dólares.
Acción federal =
$ 60,000.00 dólares
State Share = $ 7,500.00 dólares
Local Share = $ 8,800.00 dollars
(incluye - radio, señalización, mon-
tajes)
Una copia de la solicitud de
asistencia financiera está dis-
ponible para su inspección pública
en las oficinas de tránsito de RYDE
ubicadas en 715 East 11 th Street,
en Kearney, Nebraska. Por favor
llame para una cita 308.865.5677.
Los comentarios escritos para su
consideración por RYDE Transit
serán aceptados en:
RYDE Transit
Director de Transporte
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
GUERILLA WEAR, LLC.
Notice is hereby given that Gue-
rilla Wear LLC., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 5052 Buffalo Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Registered Agents
Inc., 530 S. 13th St., Ste. 100, Lin-
coln, NE 68508. The company is
member-managed. Nature of the
Company is apparel/clothing.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-298
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
BRYAN LEE NELSEN.
Notice is hereby given that on the
13 day of July, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Bryan
Lee Nelsen to Bryan Lee
Halbgewachs.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE on the 24 day of August,
2020 at 1:30 p.m., or as soon there-
after as will be convenient for the
court and that unless sufficient
cause is shown to the contrary, the
petitioner's name will be changed
from that of Bryan Lee Nelsen, to
Bryan Lee Halbgewachs.
Bryan Lee Nelsen
60 Plaza Blvd. #3
Kearney, NE 68845
308-746-6612
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that oh
sugar! LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 2013 A Avenue, Apt. 301,
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Jessica Stevenson,
2013 A Avenue, Apt. 301, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Ris-
ing Tide Leadership Develop-
ment, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 305 Coady Street, Shel-
ton, NE 68876. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is USCA, Inc. 1603 Farnam
Street, Omaha, NE, 68102. Nature
of the Company is Professional
Training, Coaching, and Public
Speaking.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
A Certificate of Organization was
filed with the Nebraska Secretary of
State for Scout Contracting, LLC,
with its principal place of business
and initial designated office at 3015
8th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
The registered agent and address
for service of process is: Heidi
Hornung-Scherr, 411 S. 13th Street
#200, Lincoln, NE 68508.
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT BOARD
The Nebraska Workforce Devel-
opment Board will hold a meeting
on September 10, 2020 from 9a to
approximately 12p (CDST). The
Board may take action to amend
the bylaws of the Board and set
meeting dates and locations for its
next four meetings. The meeting
agenda is available for public in-
spection at the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Labor, 500 South 16th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska and is
also accessible on the Board’s
webpage at https://dol.nebra-
ymentAndTraining/LCRWP/WIOA/NWDB. For more information, con-
tact the Nebraska Department of
Labor at 402.471. 9828. Auxiliary
aids and services for individuals
with disabilities are available upon
request; contact Nicole Schaefer at
402.471. 9828 for accommoda-
tions. Equal Opportunity Employ-
er/Program, TDD: 800.833.7352
Mark Moravec, Chair,
Nebraska Workforce
Development Board
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, September 14, 2020, im-
mediately following adjournment of
two required public budget hear-
ings scheduled to convene at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
