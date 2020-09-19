Legal notices: September 19, 2020

"Police" of the City Code by

amending the age of unlawful pos-

session by minors of tobacco from

19 years to 21 years based on the

update to Nebraska Revised State

Statute 28-1418 (per LB1064) to

become effective October 1, 2020

on first reading by number only.

Ordinance No. 8441 was read by

number. By unanimous vote Ordi-

nance No. 8441 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available