Legal notices: September 19, 2020

Legal notices: September 19, 2020

 

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

REQUEST FOR SEALED BID

SUBJECT: 51 Rolls of 4' x 50'

Wooden Snow Fence

REQUEST DATE:

September 15, 2020

PRE-BID INSPECTION:

September 30, 2020,

4:30-5:30 pm

BID DUE DATE:

October 8, 2020, 5:00 pm

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell,

Senior Land Manager

Headwaters Corporation

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (Program) is

taking sealed bids on fifty-one (51)

4' x 50' rolls of wooden snow

fence. The wooden snow fence

rolls are located at 10499 748 Rd,

Overton, NE in Phelps County and

will be removed from the property

at the bidder's expense. Interested

bidders are encouraged to attend a

pre-bid inspection on September

30, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Sealed bids are due on October 8,

2020 at 5:00 pm. For a complete

copy of an information package,

please visit the Contractors site on

the Program website:

https://www.platteriverprogram.o-

rg/Contractors/Pages/

OpenBiddingInvites.aspx

ZNEZ S18,19,25,26

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, H & K Sales, L.L.C.,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, hereby gives its notice of the

following Amendment to Certificate

of Organization as of September 2,

2020:

1. The name of the Company

shall be: Flatwater Trailers, L.L.C.

Owen Kruger

1832 29 Road

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ S5,12,19

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Jo-

chum Investments, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 1423 14th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

John Jochum, 1423 14th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on Septem-

ber 2, 2020.

ZNEZ S5,12,19

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in AMERICAN NATIONAL

PROPERTY is Plaintiff and LA-

DONNA LAMMERS is Defendant,

Case CI19-327, the following de-

scribed REAL ESTATE owned by

ARNOLD C. HECKER, a Judge-

ment Debtor, has been levied upon:

(1) Lot 7 and the South 18 feet

of Lot 8, Block 5,

2nd Addition to Ravenna,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 8th day of October,

2020 at the central lobby of the

Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave. City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Purchaser is required to pay 15%

in cash or certified funds to the

Sheriff's Office no later than 4:00

P.M. the day of the sale.

Dated this 8th day of September,

2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, Deputy

ZNEZ S12,19,26,O3

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by

virtue of a Writ of Execution issued

by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buf-

falo County District Court, in an ac-

tion where in Exchange Bank is

plaintiff and Smith Home Improve-

ments, LLC is Defendant, Case

CI20-56.

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Defendant,

Smith Home Improvements, LLC:

1. A 2015 Sharp Mfg. 20'x101",

tandem axle V-Nose cargo trailer.

2. A large assortment of con-

struction tools, supplies and hard-

ware, including but not limited to

power tools (drill/drivers, grinders,

air nailers, laser level, router, jig-

saw, skill saw, air compressor, etc.)

by Dewalt, Rockwell, Milwaukee,

etc.; hand tools, ladders, extension

cords, stilts, vacuums, saws,

hoses, levels, jacks, shovels, crow

bars, bits, blades, nails & screws,

etc. This is not an exhaustive list.

Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

to view a sampling of photographs

of the items

to be sold in lots.

Said sale to begin at 9:00 o'clock

a.m. on October 17, 2020 at the

Buffalo County Fleet Maintenance

Facility, 321 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Gates open at 08:30 a.m.

Dated this 14th day of Septem-

ber, 2020.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ S19,26,O3,10

PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SALT & STONE

MASSAGE, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that SALT

& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 1407 E. 33rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Christina Egger,

1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The professional service

the Company's members, manag-

ers, professional employees and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render in this

state is that of massage therapy.

The company was organized and

commenced on August 17, 2020,

and will continue in perpetuity. Its

affairs shall be conducted by its

sole member, Christina Egger, until

such time as her successors are

selected pursuant to the Operating

Agreement.

ZNEZ S12,19,26

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

September 8, 2020

 

Prior to the regular Council meet-

ing, the Council met as the Board

of Directors for the Kearney Area

Solid Waste Agency in open and

public session at 5:30 p.m. on Sep-

tember 8, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall. This meet-

ing adjourned at 5:33 p.m. A meet-

ing of the City Council of Kearney,

Nebraska, was then convened in

open and public session at 5:33

p.m. With the absence of a minis-

ter, the Council held a moment of

silence. Mayor Clouse and Council

Members led the audience in the

Pledge of Allegiance Mayor Clouse

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted towards

the back of the Council Chambers.

Stanley A. Clouse, President of the

Council, called a regular meeting of

the City Council to order on Sep-

tember 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with

the following Council Members re-

sponding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

Presentation of the Proclama-

tion encouraging the use of face

shields/coverings or cloth face

masks to help slow the spread of

COVID-19.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

application submitted by Trenton

Snow for Jesse and Melissa Pan-

dorf. By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8437 vacating the platted set-

backs being 1) two (2) 25-foot side

yard building setbacks and 2)

100-foot rear yard building setback

on property described as Lot 1,

Austin Estates Fourth Subdivision,

a tract of land being part of the

West Half of the Northeast Quarter

of Section 23, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska on first

reading by number only. Ordinance

No. 8437 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8437 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

2. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

Application submitted by Chris

Kabourek for Board of Regents of

the University of Nebraska, a public

body. By majority vote, Moore ab-

staining, suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8438 vacating all of

Lots 5 and 6, and part of Lots 1, 2,

3, 4, 7, 8, Lincoln Way Villa Plots,

an addition to City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, located in part of the North

Half of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter, Section 3,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8438 was

read by number. By majority vote,

Moore abstaining, Ordinance No.

8438 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

3. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-134 amending the 2016

Comprehensive Development Plan

for the City of Kearney to update

the Future Land Use Map of the

Area to align with potential devel-

opment along the Kearney East Ex-

pressway from 11th Street to Coal

Chute Road.

4. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-135 adopting the One &

Six Year Street Improvement Plan.

5. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing for the

purpose of revising the City of

Kearney Budget for the 2019-2020

Fiscal Year. By unanimous vote

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8439 revising the City of Kear-

ney Budget for the 2019-2020 Fis-

cal Year on first reading by number

only. Ordinance No. 8439 was read

by number. By unanimous vote,

Ordinance No. 8439 was passed,

approved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

6. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing for the

purpose of adopting the City of

Kearney Budget for the 2020-2021

Fiscal Year. By unanimous vote

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8440 adopting the City of Kear-

ney Budget for the 2020-2021 Fis-

cal Year on first reading by number

only. Ordinance No. 8440 was read

by number. By unanimous vote,

Ordinance No. 8440 was passed,

approved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

7. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-136 adopting the City of

Kearney Offstreet Parking District

No. 1 Budget for the 2020-2021

Fiscal Year.

8. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-137 setting the 2020 City

of Kearney property tax levy at a

different amount than the prelimi-

nary property tax levy set for the

City of Kearney by the Buffalo

County Clerk.

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the follow-

ing items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held August 25, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Ace Irrigation $355.00 co; Addi-

son,D $7.30 smcs; Agri Coop

$1,577.27 smcs; All City Garage

Door $229.00 smcs; Amazon

$2,271.40 smcs; American Fence

$556.87 smcs; Anderson Ford Lin-

coln $145,532.00 co; Ask Supply

$2,203.81 smcs; Atchison,M

$20.00 smcs; Atlas Business Solu-

tions $1,708.20 smcs; Aurora Coop

$75.84 smcs; AV Fuel $14,750.91

smcs; Axtell,L $106.03 smcs;

Baker & Taylor $6,328.02 smcs;

Baltzell,J $20.00 smcs; Bamford

$250.00 smcs; Bassco Services

$12,500.00 co; Bauer,L $20.00

smcs; Baughman,J $77.50 smcs;

Blackstone $975.89 smcs; Black-

strap $7,482.77 smcs; BlueCross

Blue Shield $94,001.23 smcs;

Bosselman $43,966.97 smcs;

Bridgett Lavene Consult. $2,500.00

smcs; Britton,V $20.00 smcs;

Broadfoot's $2,377.50 smcs; Build-

ers $266.22 smcs,co; Bules,E

$200.00 smcs; Buresh,M $20.00

smcs; Cash-Wa $4,078.24 smcs;

Cellebrite $7,700.00 smcs; Chan-

dler Well Service $1,242.29 smcs;

Chesterman $1,265.50 smcs;

Cigna $7,973.13 smcs; City of

Kearney $430,961.69 smcs,ps;

Civic Plus $10,759.14 smcs; Comm

Act Part of Mid NE $342.00 smcs;

Community Health Agency $106.00

ps; Community Service Fund

$58.00 ps; Compasscom $225.00

smcs; Compute North $24,972.04

smcs; Construction Rental $576.00

co; Copycat $248.27 smcs; Coun-

try Partners $11,418.30 smcs;

Credit Management $93.92 ps;

Cutting Edge Cleaning $245.00

smcs; Danko Emergency $5,264.50

smcs; Davis,G $90.00 smcs;

Deyle,Y $20.00 smcs; Diamond En-

gineering $122,542.85 co; DPC In-

dustries $7,375.51 smcs; Eagle

Distributing $1,318.40 smcs; Eakes

$4,112.52 smcs; Ebsco Info

$3,963.00 smcs; Ed Broadfoot &

Sons $2,949.25 smcs; Ellis,C

$20.00 smcs; EMC Insurance

$6,392.55 smcs; Erickson,V

$180.00 smcs; Faro Technologies

$8,190.00 smcs; Fay,A $20.00

smcs; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig

$9,562.50 smcs; Fidler,C $180.00

smcs; Fisher,K $20.00 smcs;

Fitch,S $72.50 smcs; Flynn,B

$152.50 smcs; Fougeron,M $40.00

smcs; Fruhing,J $180.00 smcs; Ga-

le/Cengage Learning $339.76

smcs; Garrett Tires $52.95 smcs;

GD Concrete Construction

$92,695.05 co; Geisler,C $20.00

smcs; Glass Doctor $895.96 smcs;

Goodwin Tucker $909.40 smcs;

Guge,N $20.00 smcs; Hall,B

$20.00 smcs; Hart,D $5.54 smcs;

Hehnke,T $90.00 smcs; Heiman

Fire Equipment $6,542.76 smcs;

Hinrichs,A $72.50 smcs; Hinrichs,G

$180.00 smcs; HM Life Insurance

$60,293.12 smcs; Hometown Leas-

ing $159.08 smcs; Hunke,J $2.48

smcs; ICMA $6,876.65 ps; Inte-

grated Security $328.00 smcs;

Iowa Plains Signing $853.04 smcs;

IRS $165,578.25 ps; J.I.L. Asphalt

Paving $110,250.00 co; Jacob-

son,C $20.00 smcs; Jacobson,P

$110.00 smcs; Janzen,F $20.00

smcs; JCB Delivery $27.00 smcs;

Jinks,C $20.00 smcs; Jorgensen,K

$90.00 smcs; Kearney Towing

$62.50 smcs; Kearney Winlectric

$5,983.34 smcs; Keenportz,B

$90.00 smcs; Keller,S $20.00

smcs; Kelly Supply $75.26 smcs;

Kenton,J $90.00 smcs; Konica

Minolta $277.64 smcs; Lamprecht,

Craig $90.00 smcs; Landmark Im-

plement $10,000.00 co; Larue Tac-

tical $4,454.75 smcs; Laue,D

$20.00 smcs; Lawn Builders

$150.00 smcs; League NE Munici-

palities $4,167.00 smcs; Lefeber,J

$94.49 smcs; Lerner Publication

$209.93 smcs; Levrack $6,362.00

co; Lockhorn,S $90.00 smcs;

Lockmobile $128.75 smcs;

Loeffelholz,J $40.00 smcs; Lum-

bard,J $20.00 smcs; Lynch,B

$11.08 smcs; Macqueen Equip-

ment $606.87 smcs; Magic Clean-

ing $6,650.00 smcs; Magnet Foren-

sics $3,500.00 smcs; Mc2

$9,505.64 co; Mead Lumber

$138.45 co; Menards $479.88

smcs; Mercer,A $20.00 smcs; Mez-

a,M $125.00 smcs; Microfilm Imag-

ing $8,200.00 smcs; Mid-State En-

gineering $2,658.00 co; Midwest

Breathing $4,500.00 smcs; Mid-

west Connect $7,432.60 smcs;

Milco Environmental $2,049.93

smcs; Miller & Associates

$88,572.35 smcs,co; Miller Signs

$425.00 smcs; Morse,P $90.00

smcs; Motorola Solutions

$31,809.05 co; Mundorf,J $22.06

smcs; Museum of NE Art $5,000.00

smcs; NE Child Support Pmt

$2,287.35 ps; NE Dept of Revenue

$55,156.68 ps; Ne Public Health

$2,466.00 smcs; NE Safety & Fire

$125.00 smcs; Nebraskaland Dis-

tributors $2,929.75 smcs; Newell,B

$187.50 smcs; Newman Traffic

Signs $95.02 smcs; Noel,N

$255.00 smcs; Nova Fitness

$4,909.40 ps; Olsson $2,457.50 co;

Overdrive $1,500.00 smcs; Over-

head Door $125.60 smcs; Para-

mount $31.26 smcs; Park,K $15.00

smcs; Payflex $531.25 smcs,co;

Pep Co $50.00 smcs; Presto-X

$624.00 smcs; Prime Communi-

cations $1,258.00 smcs; Ready

Mixed Concrete $161.25 co; Re-

corded Books $187.39 smcs;

Reiners,J $20.00 smcs; Reinke's

$130.68 smcs; Republic National

$545.50 smcs; Resource Mgmt.

$1,279.20 smcs; Ruhter,S $20.00

smcs; Sandry Fire $6,965.00 smcs;

Sanks,L $40.00 smcs; Schuster,B

$20.00 smcs; Schwarz,G $100.00

smcs; Sheldon,S $69.55 smcs;

Shredding Solutions $75.15 smcs;

Shultz,M $58.99 smcs; Skrdlant,R

$20.00 smcs; Smallcom,H $10.00

smcs; Snap-on Tools $78.50 smcs;

SOS Portable Toilets $235.00

smcs; State Fire Marshal $150.00

smcs; State of NE/DAS $33.60

smcs; Steinbrink,P $20.00 smcs;

Stevenson,B $20.00 smcs; Straight

Line Striping $998.75 smcs;

Stutsman $3,294.00 smcs;

Talavat,N $158.20 smcs; Taylor,A

$180.00 smcs; Thompson,K

$109.80 smcs; Trade Well Pallet

$3,400.00 smcs; Trugreen $282.00

smcs; Turner Body Shop $300.00

smcs; Tye & Rowling $14,179.90

smcs; Union Bank & Trust

$83,792.08 ps; Unique Manage-

ment $44.75 smcs; United Way of

Kearney $337.00 ps; Van Dyke,C

$180.00 smcs; Verizon $8,777.77

smcs; Village Uniform $268.93

smcs; Payroll Ending 08/29/2020 --

$521,790.23. The foregoing sched-

ule of claims is published in ac-

cordance with Section 19-1102 of

the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,

and is published at an expense of

$62.29. to the City of Kearney.

3. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-138 allowing the City of Kear-

ney to increase its "Budget Author-

ity" by an additional one percent or

$153,522.89 which will be carried

over to the 2020-2021 Budget as

"Unused Budget Authority".

4. Approve the recommendation

submitted by the Keno Committee

on the allocation of non-departme-

ntal keno funds designed for out-

side agencies.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-139 repealing Resolution No.

2020-34 and adopt the 2020-2021

Comprehensive Fee Schedule set-

ting forth the fees for items and

services to be provided by the City

during the 2020-2021 year.

6. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-140 authorizing the Mayor to

sign the certification of the Munici-

pal Annual Certification of Program

Compliance Form 2020 to Ne-

braska Board of Public Roads

Classifications and Standards as

required by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation.

7. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the manager application

for Chelsea Loparco submitted by

Pepperjax Development, LLC dba

Good Evans located at 1010 3rd

Avenue Suite F in connection with

their Class I-123329 liquor license.

8. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-141 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing a decrease in the

amount of $41,161.70, Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

4-Final in the amount of $40,189.35

and accepting the Certificate of

Substantial Completion submitted

by Nielsen Contracting and ap-

proved by Olsson for 2019 Part 3

Improvements for the reconstruc-

tion of A Avenue, from 25th Street

to 27th Street.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-142 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No.

5-Final in the amount of $41,471.20

and accepting the Certificate of

Substantial Completion submitted

by Ensley Electrical Services and

approved by City staff for the in-

stallation of a new generator at the

Law Enforcement Center.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-143 approving the Grant

Agreement between the City of

Kearney and Federal Aviation Ad-

ministration in connection with AIP

No. 3-31-0045-032-2020 for the

Taxiway 'A' & Connecting Taxiway

Rehabilitation project at the Kear-

ney Regional Airport.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-144 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing an increase in the

amount of $30,400.00 submitted

by Paulsen, Inc. and approved by

Alfred Benesch and Company for

AIP Project No. 3-31-0045-032 in

connection with the Taxiway 'A' &

Connecting Taxiway Rehabilitation

project at the Kearney Regional Air-

port.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8441 to amending Section

8-1515 "Tobacco; Possession by

Minors; Unlawful" of Article 15

"General Offenses" of Chapter 8

"Police" of the City Code by

amending the age of unlawful pos-

session by minors of tobacco from

19 years to 21 years based on the

update to Nebraska Revised State

Statute 28-1418 (per LB1064) to

become effective October 1, 2020

on first reading by number only.

Ordinance No. 8441 was read by

number. By unanimous vote Ordi-

nance No. 8441 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

2. By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8442 to repealing Ordinance

No. 8417 and classify the officers

and employees of the City; fix the

ranges of compensation of such of-

ficers and employees; establish the

hours and work period for overtime

eligibility; provide for payments of

clothing and/or uniform allowances;

provide for payment of vehicle al-

lowance; and provide for payment

of health and dental benefits for ac-

tive full-time employees; to provide

for payment of health benefits for

early retiree employees pursuant to

Resolution No. 2019-68A on first

reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8442 was read by num-

ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance

No. 8442 was passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

There were no Regular Agenda

items.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 6:14 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ S19,t1

