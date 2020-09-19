Legal notices: September 19, 2020

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR SEALED BID
SUBJECT: 51 Rolls of 4' x 50'
Wooden Snow Fence
REQUEST DATE:
September 15, 2020
PRE-BID INSPECTION:
September 30, 2020,
4:30-5:30 pm
BID DUE DATE:
October 8, 2020, 5:00 pm
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell,
Senior Land Manager
Headwaters Corporation
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (Program) is
taking sealed bids on fifty-one (51)
4' x 50' rolls of wooden snow
fence. The wooden snow fence
rolls are located at 10499 748 Rd,
Overton, NE in Phelps County and
will be removed from the property
at the bidder's expense. Interested
bidders are encouraged to attend a
pre-bid inspection on September
30, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Sealed bids are due on October 8,
2020 at 5:00 pm. For a complete
copy of an information package,
please visit the Contractors site on
the Program website:
rg/Contractors/Pages/
OpenBiddingInvites.aspx
ZNEZ S18,19,25,26
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, H & K Sales, L.L.C.,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, hereby gives its notice of the
following Amendment to Certificate
of Organization as of September 2,
2020:
1. The name of the Company
shall be: Flatwater Trailers, L.L.C.
Owen Kruger
1832 29 Road
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ S5,12,19
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Jo-
chum Investments, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 1423 14th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
John Jochum, 1423 14th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on Septem-
ber 2, 2020.
ZNEZ S5,12,19
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in AMERICAN NATIONAL
PROPERTY is Plaintiff and LA-
DONNA LAMMERS is Defendant,
Case CI19-327, the following de-
scribed REAL ESTATE owned by
ARNOLD C. HECKER, a Judge-
ment Debtor, has been levied upon:
(1) Lot 7 and the South 18 feet
of Lot 8, Block 5,
2nd Addition to Ravenna,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 8th day of October,
2020 at the central lobby of the
Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave. City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Purchaser is required to pay 15%
in cash or certified funds to the
Sheriff's Office no later than 4:00
P.M. the day of the sale.
Dated this 8th day of September,
2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, Deputy
ZNEZ S12,19,26,O3
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by
virtue of a Writ of Execution issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buf-
falo County District Court, in an ac-
tion where in Exchange Bank is
plaintiff and Smith Home Improve-
ments, LLC is Defendant, Case
CI20-56.
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Defendant,
Smith Home Improvements, LLC:
1. A 2015 Sharp Mfg. 20'x101",
tandem axle V-Nose cargo trailer.
2. A large assortment of con-
struction tools, supplies and hard-
ware, including but not limited to
power tools (drill/drivers, grinders,
air nailers, laser level, router, jig-
saw, skill saw, air compressor, etc.)
by Dewalt, Rockwell, Milwaukee,
etc.; hand tools, ladders, extension
cords, stilts, vacuums, saws,
hoses, levels, jacks, shovels, crow
bars, bits, blades, nails & screws,
etc. This is not an exhaustive list.
Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov
to view a sampling of photographs
of the items
to be sold in lots.
Said sale to begin at 9:00 o'clock
a.m. on October 17, 2020 at the
Buffalo County Fleet Maintenance
Facility, 321 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Gates open at 08:30 a.m.
Dated this 14th day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
ZNEZ S19,26,O3,10
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SALT & STONE
MASSAGE, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that SALT
& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 1407 E. 33rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Christina Egger,
1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The professional service
the Company's members, manag-
ers, professional employees and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render in this
state is that of massage therapy.
The company was organized and
commenced on August 17, 2020,
and will continue in perpetuity. Its
affairs shall be conducted by its
sole member, Christina Egger, until
such time as her successors are
selected pursuant to the Operating
Agreement.
ZNEZ S12,19,26
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
September 8, 2020
Prior to the regular Council meet-
ing, the Council met as the Board
of Directors for the Kearney Area
Solid Waste Agency in open and
public session at 5:30 p.m. on Sep-
tember 8, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall. This meet-
ing adjourned at 5:33 p.m. A meet-
ing of the City Council of Kearney,
Nebraska, was then convened in
open and public session at 5:33
p.m. With the absence of a minis-
ter, the Council held a moment of
silence. Mayor Clouse and Council
Members led the audience in the
Pledge of Allegiance Mayor Clouse
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted towards
the back of the Council Chambers.
Stanley A. Clouse, President of the
Council, called a regular meeting of
the City Council to order on Sep-
tember 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with
the following Council Members re-
sponding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
Presentation of the Proclama-
tion encouraging the use of face
shields/coverings or cloth face
masks to help slow the spread of
COVID-19.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
application submitted by Trenton
Snow for Jesse and Melissa Pan-
dorf. By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8437 vacating the platted set-
backs being 1) two (2) 25-foot side
yard building setbacks and 2)
100-foot rear yard building setback
on property described as Lot 1,
Austin Estates Fourth Subdivision,
a tract of land being part of the
West Half of the Northeast Quarter
of Section 23, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska on first
reading by number only. Ordinance
No. 8437 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8437 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
2. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
Application submitted by Chris
Kabourek for Board of Regents of
the University of Nebraska, a public
body. By majority vote, Moore ab-
staining, suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8438 vacating all of
Lots 5 and 6, and part of Lots 1, 2,
3, 4, 7, 8, Lincoln Way Villa Plots,
an addition to City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, located in part of the North
Half of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter, Section 3,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8438 was
read by number. By majority vote,
Moore abstaining, Ordinance No.
8438 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
3. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-134 amending the 2016
Comprehensive Development Plan
for the City of Kearney to update
the Future Land Use Map of the
Area to align with potential devel-
opment along the Kearney East Ex-
pressway from 11th Street to Coal
Chute Road.
4. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-135 adopting the One &
Six Year Street Improvement Plan.
5. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing for the
purpose of revising the City of
Kearney Budget for the 2019-2020
Fiscal Year. By unanimous vote
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8439 revising the City of Kear-
ney Budget for the 2019-2020 Fis-
cal Year on first reading by number
only. Ordinance No. 8439 was read
by number. By unanimous vote,
Ordinance No. 8439 was passed,
approved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
6. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing for the
purpose of adopting the City of
Kearney Budget for the 2020-2021
Fiscal Year. By unanimous vote
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8440 adopting the City of Kear-
ney Budget for the 2020-2021 Fis-
cal Year on first reading by number
only. Ordinance No. 8440 was read
by number. By unanimous vote,
Ordinance No. 8440 was passed,
approved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
7. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-136 adopting the City of
Kearney Offstreet Parking District
No. 1 Budget for the 2020-2021
Fiscal Year.
8. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-137 setting the 2020 City
of Kearney property tax levy at a
different amount than the prelimi-
nary property tax levy set for the
City of Kearney by the Buffalo
County Clerk.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the follow-
ing items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held August 25, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Ace Irrigation $355.00 co; Addi-
son,D $7.30 smcs; Agri Coop
$1,577.27 smcs; All City Garage
Door $229.00 smcs; Amazon
$2,271.40 smcs; American Fence
$556.87 smcs; Anderson Ford Lin-
coln $145,532.00 co; Ask Supply
$2,203.81 smcs; Atchison,M
$20.00 smcs; Atlas Business Solu-
tions $1,708.20 smcs; Aurora Coop
$75.84 smcs; AV Fuel $14,750.91
smcs; Axtell,L $106.03 smcs;
Baker & Taylor $6,328.02 smcs;
Baltzell,J $20.00 smcs; Bamford
$250.00 smcs; Bassco Services
$12,500.00 co; Bauer,L $20.00
smcs; Baughman,J $77.50 smcs;
Blackstone $975.89 smcs; Black-
strap $7,482.77 smcs; BlueCross
Blue Shield $94,001.23 smcs;
Bosselman $43,966.97 smcs;
Bridgett Lavene Consult. $2,500.00
smcs; Britton,V $20.00 smcs;
Broadfoot's $2,377.50 smcs; Build-
ers $266.22 smcs,co; Bules,E
$200.00 smcs; Buresh,M $20.00
smcs; Cash-Wa $4,078.24 smcs;
Cellebrite $7,700.00 smcs; Chan-
dler Well Service $1,242.29 smcs;
Chesterman $1,265.50 smcs;
Cigna $7,973.13 smcs; City of
Kearney $430,961.69 smcs,ps;
Civic Plus $10,759.14 smcs; Comm
Act Part of Mid NE $342.00 smcs;
Community Health Agency $106.00
ps; Community Service Fund
$58.00 ps; Compasscom $225.00
smcs; Compute North $24,972.04
smcs; Construction Rental $576.00
co; Copycat $248.27 smcs; Coun-
try Partners $11,418.30 smcs;
Credit Management $93.92 ps;
Cutting Edge Cleaning $245.00
smcs; Danko Emergency $5,264.50
smcs; Davis,G $90.00 smcs;
Deyle,Y $20.00 smcs; Diamond En-
gineering $122,542.85 co; DPC In-
dustries $7,375.51 smcs; Eagle
Distributing $1,318.40 smcs; Eakes
$4,112.52 smcs; Ebsco Info
$3,963.00 smcs; Ed Broadfoot &
Sons $2,949.25 smcs; Ellis,C
$20.00 smcs; EMC Insurance
$6,392.55 smcs; Erickson,V
$180.00 smcs; Faro Technologies
$8,190.00 smcs; Fay,A $20.00
smcs; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig
$9,562.50 smcs; Fidler,C $180.00
smcs; Fisher,K $20.00 smcs;
Fitch,S $72.50 smcs; Flynn,B
$152.50 smcs; Fougeron,M $40.00
smcs; Fruhing,J $180.00 smcs; Ga-
le/Cengage Learning $339.76
smcs; Garrett Tires $52.95 smcs;
GD Concrete Construction
$92,695.05 co; Geisler,C $20.00
smcs; Glass Doctor $895.96 smcs;
Goodwin Tucker $909.40 smcs;
Guge,N $20.00 smcs; Hall,B
$20.00 smcs; Hart,D $5.54 smcs;
Hehnke,T $90.00 smcs; Heiman
Fire Equipment $6,542.76 smcs;
Hinrichs,A $72.50 smcs; Hinrichs,G
$180.00 smcs; HM Life Insurance
$60,293.12 smcs; Hometown Leas-
ing $159.08 smcs; Hunke,J $2.48
smcs; ICMA $6,876.65 ps; Inte-
grated Security $328.00 smcs;
Iowa Plains Signing $853.04 smcs;
IRS $165,578.25 ps; J.I.L. Asphalt
Paving $110,250.00 co; Jacob-
son,C $20.00 smcs; Jacobson,P
$110.00 smcs; Janzen,F $20.00
smcs; JCB Delivery $27.00 smcs;
Jinks,C $20.00 smcs; Jorgensen,K
$90.00 smcs; Kearney Towing
$62.50 smcs; Kearney Winlectric
$5,983.34 smcs; Keenportz,B
$90.00 smcs; Keller,S $20.00
smcs; Kelly Supply $75.26 smcs;
Kenton,J $90.00 smcs; Konica
Minolta $277.64 smcs; Lamprecht,
Craig $90.00 smcs; Landmark Im-
plement $10,000.00 co; Larue Tac-
tical $4,454.75 smcs; Laue,D
$20.00 smcs; Lawn Builders
$150.00 smcs; League NE Munici-
palities $4,167.00 smcs; Lefeber,J
$94.49 smcs; Lerner Publication
$209.93 smcs; Levrack $6,362.00
co; Lockhorn,S $90.00 smcs;
Lockmobile $128.75 smcs;
Loeffelholz,J $40.00 smcs; Lum-
bard,J $20.00 smcs; Lynch,B
$11.08 smcs; Macqueen Equip-
ment $606.87 smcs; Magic Clean-
ing $6,650.00 smcs; Magnet Foren-
sics $3,500.00 smcs; Mc2
$9,505.64 co; Mead Lumber
$138.45 co; Menards $479.88
smcs; Mercer,A $20.00 smcs; Mez-
a,M $125.00 smcs; Microfilm Imag-
ing $8,200.00 smcs; Mid-State En-
gineering $2,658.00 co; Midwest
Breathing $4,500.00 smcs; Mid-
west Connect $7,432.60 smcs;
Milco Environmental $2,049.93
smcs; Miller & Associates
$88,572.35 smcs,co; Miller Signs
$425.00 smcs; Morse,P $90.00
smcs; Motorola Solutions
$31,809.05 co; Mundorf,J $22.06
smcs; Museum of NE Art $5,000.00
smcs; NE Child Support Pmt
$2,287.35 ps; NE Dept of Revenue
$55,156.68 ps; Ne Public Health
$2,466.00 smcs; NE Safety & Fire
$125.00 smcs; Nebraskaland Dis-
tributors $2,929.75 smcs; Newell,B
$187.50 smcs; Newman Traffic
Signs $95.02 smcs; Noel,N
$255.00 smcs; Nova Fitness
$4,909.40 ps; Olsson $2,457.50 co;
Overdrive $1,500.00 smcs; Over-
head Door $125.60 smcs; Para-
mount $31.26 smcs; Park,K $15.00
smcs; Payflex $531.25 smcs,co;
Pep Co $50.00 smcs; Presto-X
$624.00 smcs; Prime Communi-
cations $1,258.00 smcs; Ready
Mixed Concrete $161.25 co; Re-
corded Books $187.39 smcs;
Reiners,J $20.00 smcs; Reinke's
$130.68 smcs; Republic National
$545.50 smcs; Resource Mgmt.
$1,279.20 smcs; Ruhter,S $20.00
smcs; Sandry Fire $6,965.00 smcs;
Sanks,L $40.00 smcs; Schuster,B
$20.00 smcs; Schwarz,G $100.00
smcs; Sheldon,S $69.55 smcs;
Shredding Solutions $75.15 smcs;
Shultz,M $58.99 smcs; Skrdlant,R
$20.00 smcs; Smallcom,H $10.00
smcs; Snap-on Tools $78.50 smcs;
SOS Portable Toilets $235.00
smcs; State Fire Marshal $150.00
smcs; State of NE/DAS $33.60
smcs; Steinbrink,P $20.00 smcs;
Stevenson,B $20.00 smcs; Straight
Line Striping $998.75 smcs;
Stutsman $3,294.00 smcs;
Talavat,N $158.20 smcs; Taylor,A
$180.00 smcs; Thompson,K
$109.80 smcs; Trade Well Pallet
$3,400.00 smcs; Trugreen $282.00
smcs; Turner Body Shop $300.00
smcs; Tye & Rowling $14,179.90
smcs; Union Bank & Trust
$83,792.08 ps; Unique Manage-
ment $44.75 smcs; United Way of
Kearney $337.00 ps; Van Dyke,C
$180.00 smcs; Verizon $8,777.77
smcs; Village Uniform $268.93
smcs; Payroll Ending 08/29/2020 --
$521,790.23. The foregoing sched-
ule of claims is published in ac-
cordance with Section 19-1102 of
the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,
and is published at an expense of
$62.29. to the City of Kearney.
3. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-138 allowing the City of Kear-
ney to increase its "Budget Author-
ity" by an additional one percent or
$153,522.89 which will be carried
over to the 2020-2021 Budget as
"Unused Budget Authority".
4. Approve the recommendation
submitted by the Keno Committee
on the allocation of non-departme-
ntal keno funds designed for out-
side agencies.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-139 repealing Resolution No.
2020-34 and adopt the 2020-2021
Comprehensive Fee Schedule set-
ting forth the fees for items and
services to be provided by the City
during the 2020-2021 year.
6. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-140 authorizing the Mayor to
sign the certification of the Munici-
pal Annual Certification of Program
Compliance Form 2020 to Ne-
braska Board of Public Roads
Classifications and Standards as
required by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation.
7. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the manager application
for Chelsea Loparco submitted by
Pepperjax Development, LLC dba
Good Evans located at 1010 3rd
Avenue Suite F in connection with
their Class I-123329 liquor license.
8. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-141 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing a decrease in the
amount of $41,161.70, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
4-Final in the amount of $40,189.35
and accepting the Certificate of
Substantial Completion submitted
by Nielsen Contracting and ap-
proved by Olsson for 2019 Part 3
Improvements for the reconstruc-
tion of A Avenue, from 25th Street
to 27th Street.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-142 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
5-Final in the amount of $41,471.20
and accepting the Certificate of
Substantial Completion submitted
by Ensley Electrical Services and
approved by City staff for the in-
stallation of a new generator at the
Law Enforcement Center.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-143 approving the Grant
Agreement between the City of
Kearney and Federal Aviation Ad-
ministration in connection with AIP
No. 3-31-0045-032-2020 for the
Taxiway 'A' & Connecting Taxiway
Rehabilitation project at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-144 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing an increase in the
amount of $30,400.00 submitted
by Paulsen, Inc. and approved by
Alfred Benesch and Company for
AIP Project No. 3-31-0045-032 in
connection with the Taxiway 'A' &
Connecting Taxiway Rehabilitation
project at the Kearney Regional Air-
port.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8441 to amending Section
8-1515 "Tobacco; Possession by
Minors; Unlawful" of Article 15
"General Offenses" of Chapter 8
"Police" of the City Code by
amending the age of unlawful pos-
session by minors of tobacco from
19 years to 21 years based on the
update to Nebraska Revised State
Statute 28-1418 (per LB1064) to
become effective October 1, 2020
on first reading by number only.
Ordinance No. 8441 was read by
number. By unanimous vote Ordi-
nance No. 8441 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
2. By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8442 to repealing Ordinance
No. 8417 and classify the officers
and employees of the City; fix the
ranges of compensation of such of-
ficers and employees; establish the
hours and work period for overtime
eligibility; provide for payments of
clothing and/or uniform allowances;
provide for payment of vehicle al-
lowance; and provide for payment
of health and dental benefits for ac-
tive full-time employees; to provide
for payment of health benefits for
early retiree employees pursuant to
Resolution No. 2019-68A on first
reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8442 was read by num-
ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance
No. 8442 was passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
There were no Regular Agenda
items.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:14 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ S19,t1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!