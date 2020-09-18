Legal notices: September 18, 2020

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
PUBLIC NOTICE
The following is a list of exempt
property as allowed by the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization for
the year 2020
AGRICULTURAL/
HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY
Buffalo Co Fair Assn 602096000;
Buffalo Co Agri Assn 600014000;
Buffalo Co Agri Assn 600009000;
Buffalo Co Agri Assn 602095000;
RELIGIOUS
E U B Church-Amherst
420128100; Berean Fundamental
Church 580056005; Bethel United
Methodist Church-Gibbon
660068000; Bethlehem Lutheran
Church-Ravenna 040678000,
040694000; Christian Church-Miller
180114000; Christian Student Fel-
lowship 603166000; Church of
Christ of Kearney 601831000;
Church of God of Prophecy
600866000, 600866050; Church of
the Nazarene 605931000; Congre-
gational Church of Christ-Ravenna
040201000; Corp Presid Bishop
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter
Day Saints 600117000; Country-
side Christian Church 604278000;
Diocese of Grand Island
602458000, 604537000,
604535000, 602459000; Evangeli-
cal Free Church - Pleasanton
120020101, 120140000; Evangeli-
cal Free Church of Kearney
606534500; Faith Baptist Church
604891000; Faith United Church -
Gibbon 640202000, 640370000,
640545000, 640292000; Faith
United Methodist - Kearney
600901000, 600894000; Family of
Christ Lutheran Church
601872008, 603110000; First Bap-
tist Church of Kearney 604242000;
First Christian Church - Elm Creek
480394000, 480333000; First
Church of God 600130300; First
Evangelical Lutheran Church
605889000,605872000,
603892000; First Methodist Church
- Elm Creek 480332000; First
Presbyterian Church 606534747;
First United Methodist Church
602690000, 605229000,
605830685; Gibbon Baptist Church
640064000, 640459000; God's
Missionary Church formerly Im-
manuel Missionary Church-Rural
160142010; Good Shepherd Evan-
gelical Lutheran Church
602479010; Grace Fellowship Inc.
600130200; Grace Lutheran
Church - Pleasanton 100220000,
100222000; Haven's Chapel
Church-Rural 360148000; Holy
Cross Lutheran Church
603689000, 603696000; Hope
Evangelical Free Church - Ky
605299000; Iglesia Del Dios Vivo
Columna Y Apoyo De La Verdad La
Luz Del Mundo 601775000,
601681000; Iglesia Evangelica Pen-
tecostes Redencion Eterna-Gibbon
640002102; Immaculate Concep-
tion Church - Elm Creek
480050000, 480233000; Int'l
Church of the Four Square Gospel
604189000; Kansas-Nebr Associa-
tion of Seventh Day Adventists
604074000; Kearney Church of
Christ Bldg Corp 605400000,
605416000; Ky Congregation of Je-
hovahs Witnesses 604240044; Liv-
ing Faith Fellowship of Kearney
603873000; Methodist Church-R-
avenna 040121000, 040183100,
040421000; Miller United Method-
ist Church 180118000; Movimiento
Pena De Horeb, Inc De Puerto
Rico, Inc-Shelton 680073000; NE
Lutheran Campus Ministry Inc.
604534000; Nebraska District of
the Lutheran Church Missouri
Synod 603742000; New Life As-
sembly 580153200; Open Bible
Standard Church 580157205;
Open Door Fellowship-Gibbon
640115000; Our Lady of Lourdes
Catholic Church-Ravenna
040042000, 040151000,
040135000,040143000; Pleasanton
United Methodist Church
120216050, 120094000; Prince of
Peace Catholic Church
560330100, 602727000; Riverdale
Christian Church 540050000,; Sa-
cred Heart Church-Shelton
680197000; Shelton United Meth-
odist Church 680286000; St
George Orthodox Church
600968000, 600969000,
600973000, 600971000,
600972000; St James Church
602357000, 602501000,
604123000, 604140000,
604107100, 601284000,
601285000; St John Capistran
Church-Amherst 420084000; St
Lukes Episcopal Church
600237000; St Mary's Church-P-
leasanton 120030000, 120258000,
120005000; St Paul Evangelical Lu-
theran Church-Shelton 680365000;
Summit Church 606407001; The
Salvation Army 606175000; The
Western Conference of Evangelical
Wesleyan Church, Inc 600981100;
Trinity Evan Lutheran Church-A-
mherst 420076000, 420075000;
Trinity Presbyterian Church
602066800; United Campus Minis-
try At University of Nebraska at
Kearney Inc 604680000,
604681000; Zion Evangelical
Church 300166010; Zion Lutheran
Church - Kearney 605352000,
606071000
ORGANIZATIONS
Ambry Association Corp
605427100; American Legion Post
351 Miller 180075000; American
National Red Cross 606534734;
Autumn Village, Inc 602487035;
Bethesda Foundation 606019500;
Buffalo Co Historical Society
603786157; CHI Good Samaritan
Hospital 605787000, 601995000,
602479007, 602479008,
602502000, 605043245,
605741000, 605779000,
605783000, 602479000,
601892000, 602478095; Christian
Heritage Children's Home
560006016; Christians for Christian
Education, Inc (Faith Christian
School) 560330025; CMO Inc
(Knights of Columbus) 600636010;
Community Action Partnership Of
Mid-NE 601211100, 605273000,
605082000; Corpus Christi Carmel-
ites 602980000; Crossroads Center
602486876, 602487510; Elm Creek
Community Club 480330000;
Evangelical Lutheran Good Sa-
maritan Society - Kearney
605043210, 604118000,
605332502; Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society
040033000; Fraternal Order of Ea-
gles #2722 FOE Inc 610173010;
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska
603763102; Goodwill Industries of
Greater NE 606534802; Great
Platte River Rd Memorial Founda-
tion 608002050, 608002051;
Greater Nebraska Independent
Housing Inc 602056000; Historical
Society of Ravenna 040337000;
Kearney Area Animal Shelter
603787020; Kearney Area Chil-
dren's Museum 603907200; Kear-
ney Area Habitat for Humanity
600675000; Kearney Community
Theater 603561000; Kearney Elks
Lodge #984 620356200; Kearney
Family Young Men's Christian Asso
606534670; Kearney Good Samari-
tan Housing Inc. 605332511; Kear-
ney Jubilee Center 605425000,
600629000; Masonic Temple Assn
Rob Morris Lodge 610009010; Mid
Nebraska Community Services Inc.
605082100, 605272000,
605330000,605327000; Mid Ne-
braska Foundation Inc.
602100000, 605841652,
605841666; Midwest Dist of Evan-
gelical Free Church of America
602966000; Mother Hull Home
600287000, 610060000; National
Audubon Society 720145001; NE
Art Collection Foundation
605338100; NE Firefighters
Foundation 608002024; Nebraska
Assn for Developmental Housing
Inc. 603142200; Nebraska Youth
Camp Corp 620269000; Platte
River Whooping Crane Mainte-
nance Trust, Inc 700167000,
720021000, 720022100; Post 52
American Legion Inc KY
605160000; Press On Ministeries
601117005; RAFT 602564000; S.A-
.F.E. Center 604807000; Shelton
American Legion Post #297
680082000; South Central Behav-
ioral Services 601472105,
601472101; The Salvation Army
600852000; University of NE
Foundation State College Founda-
tion 602032000; V F W
610040010; VSL Kearney, LLC
580002900; Womans Club of Kear-
ney 601374000; Wood River Valley
Historical Society 680078010;
Yanney Heritage Park Foundation,
Inc. 606540002
CEMETERIES
Armada Cemetery Ass'n
200042000; Black Hill Creek Cem-
etery 140057001; Bohemian Na-
tional Catholic Cemetery (St Wen-
ceslaus) 280047000; Burgess
Cemetery 280184000; Diocese of
Grand Island St Joseph CD/O Our
Lady of Lourdes Church
280149000; Dove Hill Cemetery
580721000; Elm Creek Catholic
Cemetery 480032000; Elm Creek
Cemetery 480002000; Evangelical
Lutheran Church (Pioneer Ceme-
tery) 380140000; Fairmont Ceme-
tery (Pioneer) 240154001; Fairview
Cemetery 460072010; Gibbon Riv-
erside Cemetery 660154110; Grace
Lutheran Church (Peake Lutheran
Cemetery) 240139000; Grace Lu-
theran Church (St John's Ceme-
tery) 260169000; Highland Ceme-
tery Ravenna 060054000; Imman-
uel Lutheran Cenetery 220048050;
Kearney Cemetery 600120000; Ma-
jors Cemetery 260064050; Old
Stanley Cemetery 440117000;
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery (Dow
Cemetery) 280200001; Pleasant
Valley Cemetery 100092000; Poor
Farm Cemetery 620012200; Prairie
Center Cemetery 360145145; Prot-
estant Cemetery 060055001; Riv-
erdale Cemetery Assn 540002000;
Sodtown Cemetery 020144000; St
Marys Catholic Cemetery
100160000; St Mary's Catholic of
Prairie Center Cemetery
360140111; Sweetwater Lutheran
Cemetery 080032100; Zion Lu-
theran Cemetery Trust 300132151;
Zion Lutheran Cemetery Trust Fund
300166000
Dated this 16th Day of Septem-
ber, 2020
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR SEALED BID
SUBJECT: 51 Rolls of 4' x 50'
Wooden Snow Fence
REQUEST DATE:
September 15, 2020
PRE-BID INSPECTION:
September 30, 2020,
4:30-5:30 pm
BID DUE DATE:
October 8, 2020, 5:00 pm
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell,
Senior Land Manager
Headwaters Corporation
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (Program) is
taking sealed bids on fifty-one (51)
4' x 50' rolls of wooden snow
fence. The wooden snow fence
rolls are located at 10499 748 Rd,
Overton, NE in Phelps County and
will be removed from the property
at the bidder's expense. Interested
bidders are encouraged to attend a
pre-bid inspection on September
30, 2020 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Sealed bids are due on October 8,
2020 at 5:00 pm. For a complete
copy of an information package,
please visit the Contractors site on
the Program website:
rg/Contractors/Pages/
OpenBiddingInvites.aspx
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO AIRPORT
CONSULTANTS
The City of Kearney, Nebraska
(Sponsor) is hereby soliciting state-
ments of qualifications and experi-
ence from airport consultants for
improvement projects at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport (EAR), Kear-
ney, Nebraska. Subject to receipt
of Federal funding under the Coro-
navirus Aid, Relief, and Economic
Security (CARES) Act (H.R. 748,
Public Law 116-136).
The required services include,
but are not limited to, engineering
services for preliminary, design,
bidding and construction phases
and incidental special services in-
cluding geotechnical, material (QA)
testing and surveying.
Under Title XII of Division B of the
CARES Act, a qualification-based
selection (QBS) process conform-
ing to the FAA Advisory Circular
150/5100-14E Architectural, Engi-
neering and Planning Consultant
Services for Airport Grant Projects,
will be utilized to select the most
qualified firm. Fees will be negoti-
ated for projects as federal funds
become available. The agree-
ment(s) between the Sponsor and
the selected consultant will be sub-
ject to all applicable Federal Rules
and Regulations as identified in AC
150/5100-14E.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
Scope of Work: Projects may in-
clude airside design, construction
administration, building design, and
CARES Act program management,
in support of the aforementioned
projects. The list of projects antici-
pated to occur within the next four
(4) years includes:
1. Terminal Building Expansion &
Associated Site Adjustments
($6.0-$7.0 million)
2. T-Hangar(s) Construction and
Taxilane Overlay ($2.5-$3.5 million)
3. Construct Parkin Lot Expan-
sion(s) ($800,000-$1.0 million)
Submittal Requirements: The en-
tire Statement of Qualifications
shall not exceed forty (40) pages
and should include the following
items:
1. Signed City of Kearney RFQ
submission form (Page 1)
2. Cover Letter - Provide a cover
letter that includes an overview of
the proposal and statements as to
why the Respondent is the best
team for the projects.
3. Statement of Qualifications -
Narrative that addresses items
listed in the Proposal Format (1-5)
Proposal Format: To facilitate re-
view, submissions should conform
to the follow format:
1. Firm's Experience with Similar
Projects: Provide a description of
your firm's recent experience (wit-
hin five years) and qualifications in
airport engineering, architectural,
design, financial, and planning on
projects similar in magnitude to the
Scope of Work.
2. Project Team: Identify the pro-
posed project team members and
responsibilities. Provide a resume
for each key person proposed, out-
lining their credentials and experi-
ence working on similar airports. If
other firms/individuals are pro-
posed, please provide a brief de-
scription of the firms and history
working together, anticipated role,
and key individuals that will be as-
signed.
3. Project Approach: Describe
your general approach to executing
projects as identified in the above
Scope of Work.
4. References: Provide the name
and contact information for three
(3) references of similar size air-
ports who are familiar with the
quality of work by your firm for
projects of similar nature to those
contained in the Scope of Work.
5. Other Supporting Data: In-
clude any other information you
feel to be relevant to the selection
of your firm.
Criteria for Review of Statement
of Qualifications: The following cri-
teria will be used in screening,
ranking and selection of the suc-
cessful firm:
1. Qualifications of the Firm and
Key Personnel (25 points): Prefer-
ence shall be given to those firms
and experience with airport engi-
neering, architectural, design, fi-
nancial, and planning on projects
similar to those anticipated at the
Kearney Regional Airport.
2. Experience with FAA Funding
Programs (25 points): Preference
shall be given to project teams
whose personnel have demon-
strated an effective working rela-
tionship with the FAA Central Re-
gion office, and possess a thor-
ough understanding of FAA regula-
tions and procedures.
3. Approach to Projects (25
points): Preference shall be given
to those firms that can 1) Demon-
strate a clear understanding and fa-
miliarity of the pending projects
and an approach that establishes a
strategy for completing the various
project identified; and 2) If a team
approach is utilized, the proposal
shall identify team structure, re-
sponsibilities of each firm, and his-
tory of the team working together
on similar projects.
4. Experience on Comparable
Projects (25 points): Preference
shall be given to project firms who
have demonstrated satisfactory ex-
perience and performance at air-
ports on similar projects to those
listed in the Scope of Work. The
project experience section should
highlight project budget and overall
schedule/completion information
on similar projects at like airports.
Review of Consultants/Evalu-
ation: The qualification-based se-
lection process shall conform to
FAA Advisory Circular
150/5100-14E, current edition,
which will be utilized to evaluate
the most qualified firms.
The City of Kearney has the right
to make any inquiry or investigation
it deems appropriate to substanti-
ate or supplement information con-
tained in the statement of qualifi-
cations and related documents.
Responses to the RFQ will be
evaluated on the merits/qualific-
ations of the proposed Design
Team, on the scope of work and
deliverables identified, and on the
performance schedule for complet-
ing such work as described in the
Submittal.
This Request for Qualifications
does not commit the City of Kear-
ney to award a contract, to pay any
costs incurred in the preparation of
a proposal for this request, or to
procure or contract for services.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept or reject any or all
proposals received as a result of
this request, to negotiate with any
qualified firm or to modify or cancel
in part or in its entirety the Request
for Qualifications, if it is in the best
interest of the City of Kearney to do
so.
Method of Award: The City of
Kearney reserves the right to award
an agreement to the firm that dem-
onstrates the best ability to fulfill
the project requirements. The suc-
cessful firm will be selected based
on the qualifications, selection cri-
teria evaluation, and a possible in-
terview. The firm selected will be
given the first right to negotiate
Scope of Services, Fee Schedule
and ultimately an agreement ac-
ceptable to the City. In the event
an agreement cannot be reached,
the City may enter into negotiation
with the next ranking firm. The fol-
lowing is a tentative timeline:
Ÿ Release of RFQ: Friday, Sep-
tember 4, 2020
Ÿ RFQ Due: Tuesday, Septem-
ber 29, 2020
Ÿ Review of SOQ's: Wednes-
day, September 30, 2020
Ÿ Tentative Date to Approve
Negotiations with Successful Firm:
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Ÿ City Council Approval: Tues-
day, October 13, 2020
City's General Requirements:
Consultant shall agree to protect,
defend, indemnify, and hold the
City Council, City of Kearney, its
officers, commissions, employees
and agents free and harmless from
and against any loss, penalties
damages, settlements, costs,
charges, professional fees or other
expenses or liabilities of every kind
and character resulting from the er-
ror, omission or negligent act of the
Consultant, its agents, employees
or representatives, in the perfor-
mance of the Consultant duties un-
der any agreement resulting from
award of this proposal. The City, or
any of its agencies, will not hold
harmless or indemnify any re-
spondent for any liability whatso-
ever.
It is agreed between the parties
that the City of Kearney shall not,
under any circumstances, be re-
sponsible nor have any obligation
for workers compensation benefits
to the Contractor, its agents, em-
ployees and subcontractors or their
agents and/or employees.
Federal Contract Provisions: Fed-
eral Contract Provisions for A/E
agreements will be required for CA-
RES Act projects and are either
provided below or included by ref-
erence:
o Buy American Preferences
o Civil Rights - Title VI Assur-
ances
o Davis-Bacon Requirements
o Debarment and Suspension
o Disadvantaged Business Enter-
prise
o Foreign Trade Restriction
o Lobbying Federal Employees
o Recovered Materials
NOTICE OF REQUIREMENT FOR
AFFIRMATIVE ACTION to
ENSURE EQUAL EMPLOYMENT
OPPORTUNITY
1. The Offeror's or Bidder's at-
tention is called to the "Equal Op-
portunity Clause" and the
"Standard Federal Equal Employ-
ment Opportunity Construction
Contract Specifications" set forth
herein.
2. The goals and timetables for
minority and female participation,
expressed in percentage terms for
the Contractor's aggregate work-
force in each trade on all construc-
tion work in the covered area, are
as follows: Timetables: Goals for
minority participation for each
trade: 1.4% & Goals for female par-
ticipation in each trade:6.9%
These goals are applicable to all
of the Contractor's construction
work (whether or not it is Federal or
federally assisted) performed in the
covered area. If the Contractor
performs construction work in a
geographical area located outside
of the covered area, it shall apply
the goals established for such geo-
graphical area where the work is
actually performed. With regard to
this second area, the Contractor
also is subject to the goals for both
its federally involved and non-fede-
rally involved construction.
The Contractor's compliance with
the Executive Order and the regula-
tions in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be
based on its implementation of the
Equal Opportunity Clause, specific
affirmative action obligations re-
quired by the specifications set
forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its ef-
forts to meet the goals. The hours
of minority and female employment
and training must be substantially
uniform throughout the length of
the contract, and in each trade, and
the Contractor shall make a good
faith effort to employ minorities and
women evenly on each of its proj-
ects. The transfer of minority or fe-
male employees or trainees from
Contractor to Contractor or from
project to project for the sole pur-
pose of meeting the Contractor's
goals shall be a violation of the
contract, the Executive Order and
the regulations in 41 CFR Part
60-4. Compliance with the goals
will be measured against the total
work hours performed.
3. The Contractor shall provide
written notification to the Director
of the Office of Federal Contract
Compliance Programs (OFCCP)
within 10 working days of award of
any construction subcontract in ex-
cess of $10,000 at any tier for con-
struction work under the contract
resulting from this solicitation. The
notification shall list the name, ad-
dress, and telephone number of the
subcontractor; employer identifica-
tion number of the subcontractor;
estimated dollar amount of the
subcontract; estimated starting and
completion dates of the subcon-
tract; and the geographical area in
which the subcontract is to be per-
formed.
4. As used in this notice and in
the contract resulting from this so-
licitation, the "covered area" is the
State of Nebraska, County of Buf-
falo and City of Kearney.
Title VI Solicitation Notice: The
City of Kearney, in accordance with
the provisions of Title VI of the Civil
Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42
USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the
Regulations, hereby notifies all bid-
ders or offerors that it will affirma-
tively ensure that any contract en-
tered into pursuant to this adver-
tisement, disadvantaged business
enterprises will be afforded full and
fair opportunity to submit bids in
response to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin in consideration for an
award.
Submission Requirements: Each
firm will submit four (4) proposals
and a thumb/jump drive for neces-
sary distribution. The City of Kear-
ney will accept only those sealed
proposals, either hand delivered or
received via U.S. Mail or other
commercial carrier received at the
City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Late receipt of submittals
will not be considered regardless of
postmark. All proposals will be vali-
dated. Submittals received after
the due date will be filed unopened.
Interested firms should submit
each proposal to the following ad-
dress no later than 2:00 p.m., Tues-
day, September 29, 2020 to:
City of Kearney
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
18 East 22nd Street
P.O. Box 1180
Kearney, NE 68848
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Qualifica-
tions, please contact Jim Lynaugh,
Airport Manager, at 308-234-2318.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Doc
Homans Ballistic Beverages LLC
(the "Company") has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 285 Star Lane,
Gibbon, NE 68840. The registered
agent of the Company is Regis-
tered Agents, Inc., 530 S. 13th
Street, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska August 11 2020. Organ-
izer Name: Riley Park.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Ele-
vated Gunworks Nebraska, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 4807 16th Ave Pl.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
Ryan L. Page, 4807 16th Ave Pl.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on Septem-
ber 15, 2020.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DARLENE M.
BARTELS, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-151
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 2, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Paul J.
Bartels, whose address is 5103 G
Avenue Place, Kearney, NE 68847
and Mark D. Bartels, whose ad-
dress is 5703 Avenue Q, Kearney,
NE 68847, were informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal corepresentatives of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Nov. 4, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of DOROTHY SIKES,
Deceased
Estate No PR20-148
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 31, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Thomas
Sikes of 2004 W Road, Kenesaw,
NE 68956 was informally appointed
by the Registrar as Personal Rep-
resentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 4, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
Buffalo County Court
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C - PO Box 924
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF KAREN K. LUECK,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-150
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 1, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jerome
Samuel Rash, III, whose address is
710 West 9th Street, Kearney, NE
68845 and Kevin Andrew Rash,
whose address is 2198 South Cele-
bration Avenue, Springfield, MO
65809, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as personal
corepresentatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 4, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF BRETT D. LITTLE,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. PR 17-156
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion, and Formal Petition for Com-
plete Settlement After Informal In-
testate Proceeding and determina-
tion of heirs have been filed and are
set for hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, lo-
cated at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, on October
19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
JERRI PHILLIPS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
21475 HIGHWAY 10
PLEASANTON, NE 68866
GREG C. HARRIS - NSBA #15073
3710 CENTRAL AVENUE -
SUITE 13
PO BOX 1125
KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
ATTORNEY FOR PR
NOTICE
Invitations for Bids
Central Community College
Heat Recovery Chiller
Replacement
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, and dated will be re-
ceived by Central Community Col-
lege, for the furnishing of all labor,
materials and equipment for the
Grand Island Heat Recovery Chiller
Replacement, located at 3134
US-34, Grand Island, NE 68801.
a. Date: October 8, 2020.
b. Time: 2:00 p.m.
c. Location: Central Community
College, Administration Office
Board Room, 3134 US-34, Grand
Island NE 68801.
d. Mailed proposals shall be sent
to "Central Community College,
ATTN: Carmen Taylor, Purchasing
Manager, PO Box 4903, Grand Is-
land, NE 68802-4903"
e. Proposals shall be delivered
and marked "CCC Grand Island
Heat Recovery Chiller Replace-
ment"
f. Emailed or faxed bids are not
allowed.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the Mechanical Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The Con-
tractor shall be required to furnish
acceptable bonds to complete the
work and pay for all labor and ma-
terials used, said bonds to be in the
amount of 100% of total amount of
the Contract. See Document A701,
Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the school
district on their behalf and under
Statute 77-2702 does not pay sales
tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference. Meeting
attendance is required for prime
contractors.
Date: September 29, 2020.
Time: 3:00 P.M. Central Time
Place: Central Community Col-
lege, Administration Office Board
Room, 3134 US-34, Grand Island
NE 68801.
I. ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
Central Community College re-
serves the right to accept or reject
any or all offers and to pass upon
the regularity or waive any irregu-
larities of the bidders. The Owner
intends to interview the lowest re-
sponsible bidder. Any award of
contract shall be made to the low-
est responsible bidder, taking into
consideration the best interests of
the Owner, the quality performance
of the Contractor, and his ability to
perform the work.
J. BID DOCUMENTS AND CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS
a. Contractors may obtain full
sets of Drawings and Project Man-
ual from the following locations:
1. A&D Technical Supply Co.,
4320 So. 89th, Omaha, NE 68127
(402) 592-4950.
K. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Morrissey
Engineering, Inc.) will be required
for each set of bidding documents.
If shipping is required there is a
nonrefundable amount determined
by A&D Technical and made paya-
ble to A&D Technical Supply. The
deposit will be returned in full only
if a qualified bid is submitted and
the Drawings and Specifications
are returned within fifteen (15) days
of the bid determination, or if the
Contractor decides not to submit a
Proposal and the Drawings and
Specifications are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
L. All Bid Documents, with the
exception of those Bid Documents
held by bidders who have been
awarded a contract, shall be re-
turned to Morrissey Engineering,
Inc., 4940 North 118th St, Omaha,
Nebraska 68164.
M. Drawings and Project Manual
may be examined at:
a. Morrissey Engineering, Inc.,
4940 North 118th St, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68164
b. Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE
68516.
c. Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 764 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus NE 68602-0515.
d. Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
e. Central Nebraska Plan Service,
111 West 6th Street, North Platte,
NE 69101.
f. Builders Plan Service, 309
West 2nd, Grand Island NE 68801
g. Kearney Plan Service, 1007
2nd Avenue, Kearney NE 68847.
N. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Morrissey Engi-
neering, Inc. should the documents
be incomplete.
O. Immediately notify Morrissey
Engineering, Inc., upon finding dis-
crepancies or omissions in the Bid
Documents.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Little Blue Land Com-
pany, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company. The Company
commenced on September 14,
2020 and its duration is perpetual.
Its registered office is at 415 South
B Street, Shelton, Nebraska 68876
and the registered agent at that ad-
dress is Nathan Kosse. The desig-
nated office address for the Com-
pany is 415 South B Street, Shel-
ton, Nebraska 68876. The general
nature of the business to be trans-
acted is to engage in any and all
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organ-
ized; to offer and conduct real es-
tate appraisal and management
services, and to conduct any and
all other business enterprises
which the Company may deem ap-
propriate and advantageous; to ac-
quire and dispose of real or per-
sonal property or any interest
therein; and to do all necessary,
proper, advisable, or convenient
things for these stated purposes.
The company is to be managed by
one or more managers elected by
the members.
Dated this 14th day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
/s/ Nathan Kosse
Organizer, Member and Manager.
/s/ Karlie Kosse
Organizer, Member and Manager.
Henry C. Schenker, #24586
DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &
DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.
P. O. Box 207
Franklin, NE 68939
(308) 425-6273
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in
the Council Chambers at City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Jerrod Pick, Andy
Garcia, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names unknown, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to the following described
property:
$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on August 29, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on November 10,
2020 at 3:00 p.m., before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Monday, September 28, 2020, or
be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE
RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Ra-
venna Public Schools is soliciting
bids for the Ravenna Public
Schools Dishwasher Replacement
Project. Scope of work includes
but is not limited to the installation
of a new commercial dishwasher in
the school's kitchen. Proposal will
be received for the project at the
office of Ravenna High School-A-
ttention: Ken Schroeder-PO Box
8400-41750 Carthage Rd-Ravenna,
NE 68869 or via email at <k-
nnabluejays.org>. Bid specification
are available by contacting Super-
intendent Schroeder. Bids are due
on or before Monday, September
28 at 2:00 P.M. CST for the furnish-
ing of all labor, materials, equip-
ment, and services for the project.
Bids will be read aloud at that time.
Site observations prior to bidding
shall be coordinated and scheduled
with the school by contacting Su-
perintendent Ken Schroeder at
308-470-0502 or at <k-
NOTICE
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Annual Budget Hearing,
Tax Request Hearing
& Regular Meeting
Monday, September 14, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its September 14, 2020 annual
budget hearing, tax request hear-
ing, and regular meeting, the Kear-
ney Public Schools Board of
Education took the following ac-
tion:
1. Conducted the annual budget
hearing for the 2020-2021 school
year
2. Conducted the annual tax re-
quest hearing to set the final tax re-
quest for the 2020-2021 school
year at a different amount than the
prior year's tax request
3. Heard a report from Dulce
Valdez-Espinoza, Migrant Program
Coordinator, on the district's pro-
gram to assist migrant students
and their families.
4. Heard a presentation by Tori
Stofferson, Communications and
Marketing Director, on the features
of the new Kearney Public Schools
website
5. Heard a report from Dr. Kent
Edwards on final legislation en-
acted by the Nebraska Unicameral
this session that affects education
6. Recognized Matt Dahlke, KHS
senior, for being selected to the
National Association for Music
Education's National Honors Or-
chestra
7. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on the
final stages of the Sunrise Middle
School and Kearney High School
construction and renovation proj-
ects, and progress being made on
the Hanny Arram Center for Suc-
cess project
8. Approved the minutes of the
August 10, 2020 regular Board of
Education meeting, as presented.
9. Approved the September,
2020 claims as presented
10. Approved the September,
2020 financial reports, as presen-
ted
11. Approved professional ad-
vancements for qualifying certifi-
cated staff members in the Kearney
Public Schools for the 2020-2021
school year, as listed
12. Recognized the Kearney
Education Association as the ex-
clusive bargaining agent for all
non-supervisory certificated staff in
the Kearney Public Schools, for the
2022-2023 school year
13. Accepted the Glenwood
Community Organization's annual
self-audit report for the 2019-2020
school year, as presented
14. Accepted the Northeast Ele-
mentary School PTO's annual
self-audit report for the 2019-2020
school year, as presented
15. Accepted the Windy Hills Ele-
mentary School PTO's annual
self-audit report for the 2019-2020
school year, as presented
16. Accepted the bid of Nebraska
Central Equipment of Grand Island
for a 2022 Bluebird Vision bus in
the amount of $73,199.00, after a
trade-in allowance of $27,000
17. Adopted the Kearney Public
Schools General Fund Budget in
the amount of $61,392,844.00; the
Special Building Fund Budget in
the amount of $6,000,000.00; the
Bond Fund Budget in the amount
of $7,604,483.00; the Depreciation
Fund Budget in the amount of
$550,000.00; the Employee Benefit
Fund Budget in the amount of
$100,000.00; the Activity Fund
Budget in the amount of
$2,871,271.00; the School Nutrition
Fund Budget in the amount of
$3,531,532.00; the Student Fee
Fund Budget in the amount of
$155,000.00; and the Cooperative
Fund Budget in the amount of
$700,000.00; for the 2020-2021
school year
18. Adopted the Resolution to set
the final property tax requests for
the Kearney Public Schools for the
2020-2021 school year, as listed
19. Approved the revised Memo-
randum of Understanding with
UNK for the Dual Enrollment Pro-
gram between UNK and KPS, as
presented
20. Approved the revised Memo-
randum of Understanding with the
City of Kearney for the school re-
source officers in the Kearney Pub-
lic Schools, as presented
21. Approved two revised Memo-
randums of Understanding with
Central Community College for
Dual Credit Classes and CCC In-
structional Programs in KPS Facili-
ties, as presented
22. Gave first reading approval
and waived second reading ap-
proval of the following Internal
Board Policies: 9270.3 (Board
Member Attendance at Educational
Workshops, Conferences, Training
Programs, Official Functions, Hear-
ings, and Meetings); 9310.2 (Oppo-
rtunity for Public Expression); and
9310.3 (Order of Business); and
new Policies
1340.21/4002.12/5401.1 (Proc-
edure for Title IX Complaints of
Sexual Harassment); as presented
23. Heard an announcement from
Board Member Alex Straatmann re-
garding his absence from the
Board of Education for a period of
one year due to being called to ac-
tive duty in the Army Reserve
24. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
October 12, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in
the Staff Development Room in the
Administration Building at 320
West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845.
