Legal notices: September 17, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: KIM ROETHEMEYER
You are hereby notified that on
APRIL 9, 2020 the Plaintiff, General
Collection Company filed a Petition
in the County Court of BUFFALO
County, Nebraska against you
shown as Case Number CI 20-768
the object and prayer of which is a
judgment in the amount of
$5309.00 plus court costs, attor-
ney's fees and pre-judgement in-
terest pursuant to Nebraska Re-
vised statute Section 25-1801.
The petition prays that judgment
be entered against you. You are
hereby notified that you must an-
swer the petition on or before the
30TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at
the BUFFALO County Court of Ne-
braska.
BY: TRUELL, MURRAY
& ASSOCIATES
220 OXNARD AVE
GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802
308-384-0200
ZNEZ S17,24,O1
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding a regular Board of
Health Meeting on October 6,
2020. The meeting will be held at
516 W 11th Street Suite 108B
Kearney NE with an option for
online viewing beginning at
6:00PM. Access trphd.org to find
the online meeting link on the day
of the meeting. The agenda for this
meeting is kept current and availa-
ble for public inspection at Two
Rivers Public Health Department;
agenda may be modified at this
meeting.
-s-Jeremy Eschliman
Health Director
888-669-7154
ZNEZ S17,t1
NOTICE
Minutes
Village of Miller
Board of Trustees
September 10th 2020
Chairman Ray Shields called the
Budget Hearing to order at 7:30pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen Rick Bowie pres-
ent. The chairman acknowledged
the open meeting laws, which are
posted in the community hall. Mo-
tion for approval of a 1% increase
in total 2020-2021 funds subject to
limitation by Hansen, seconded by
Lourenco. Roll call 5 to 0, motion
passed. Motion to approve the or-
dinance to adopt the budget by
Bowie, seconded by Holmes. Roll
call 5 to 0 motion passed. Motion
to pass the resolution to set the
levy by Lourenco, seconded by
Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0, motion
passed. Motion for audit wavier by
Bowie, seconded by Lourenco. Roll
call 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion
to adjourn by Holmes, seconded by
Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0, motion
passed. Meeting adjourned at 7:48.
ZNEZ S17,t1
NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID
IN SEPTEMBER 2020
PUBLICATION OF CHECKS
AAA Enterprises, Inc. Supplies
$3,934.10; AbleNet, Inc Supplies
$135.00; AC Supply Co Supplies
$540.34; All Makes Miscellaneous
Expenditure $357.37; All Makes
Auto Supply Tires and Parts
$500.29; Almquist Maltzahn
Galawa Luth Professional Services
$769.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil
Services $260.62; Alyse Pflanz Pro-
fessional Services $65.00; Amadaia
Trombetta Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $24.55; Amax Contracting Inc
Supplies $204.80; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies $21,880.51; Am-
ber Swartz Supplies $41.79; Amy
Denny. Supplies $128.00; Andrew
Kern Miscellaneous Expenditure
$42.25; Angela Haussler Miscella-
neous Expenditure $154.85; Angela
Hock Miscellaneous Expenditure
$18.55; Angela Wright Supplies
$91.97; Anthony Castillo Profes-
sional Services $130.00; Apple Inc
Equity $31,190.59; Apple Inc Equity
$27,688.55; Apple Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $47,503.70;
Apple Inc TechnologyRelated
Hardware $3,377.56; Apple Market
Food $20.21; Araceli Arroyo Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $91.61; Ar-
nold Motor Supply Tires and Parts
$24.04; ASCDAssoc for Supv &
Curriculum Dev Dues and Fees
$59.00; AUCA Chicago Lockbox
Uniforms $1,323.20; Axtell High
School Pupil Services $2,884.49;
B2 Environmental Inc Professional
Services $1,100.00; Band Shoppe
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$4,836.10; Bart J Fouts Profes-
sional Services $100.00; Black Hills
Energy Natural Gas $127.99; Blick
Art Materials Supplies $3,537.70;
Blick Art Materials Il Miscellaneous
Expenditure $386.17; Blick Art Ma-
terials Il Supplies $386.17; Body
Worx Vehicle Repair $4,099.78;
Boogaarts Food Store Food $8.48;
Bracker's Good Earth Clays Inc
Supplies $3,683.95; Bradlee C
Hartzog Professional Services
$50.00; BrainPOP LLC Technology
Software $20,908.12; Broadfoot's
Sand & Gravel Incorporated Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $972.00;
Brodart Co Supplies $78.47; BS &
K Signs, Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $865.00; Buffalo Outdoor
Power LLC Supplies $51.98; Build-
ers HowTo Warehouse Miscella-
neous Expenditure $11,162.87; Bus
Parts Warehouse Tires and Parts
$1,081.93; ByteSpeed LLC Tech-
nology Software $5,000.00; Cade
Connell Professional Services
$50.00; Cara Carranza Travel
$9.74; Carrie L Prososki Miscella-
neous Expenditure $45.95; Carter
Siebke Supplies $22.00; Cash from
NebraskaLand National Bank Dues
and Fees $61.00; CashWa Distrib-
uting Food $107,881.24; CDW
Government Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $213.99; CDW
Government Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $12,159.00;
CED/American Electric Supplies
$315.00; Cengage Learning Gale
Technology Software $4,735.00;
Central Nebraska Bobcat Repairs &
Maintenance Services $100.70;
Ceramic Shop Supplies $100.25;
Chance Waggoner Supplies
$472.89; Charter Communications
Miscellaneous Expenditure $7.91;
Charter Communications Other
Communication $10,082.01; Char-
ter Communications Other Com-
munication $13.18; Charter Com-
munications Supplies $26.36;
Chemsearch Supplies $196.23;
Cherish Ohlman Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $38.17; Chesterman Co.
Food $3,213.65; Chris Struebing
Miscellaneous Expenditure $14.85;
Christine Ehrmann Miscellaneous
Expenditure $95.15; Cindy Miller
Professional Services $120.00; City
of Kearney School Resource Office
Security Officer $5,378.13; City of
KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept
Garbage $6,706.48; ClayKing Sup-
plies $342.91; CNA Surety Dues
and Fees $40.00; Coach Master's
Inc Vehicle Repair $5,655.02; Com-
puter Hardware Inc Kearney Sup-
plies $897.90; Computer Informa-
tion Concepts Inc Technology Soft-
ware $91,318.00; Construction
Rental Kearney Rentals of Equip-
ment and Vehicles $209.00; Copy-
cat Printing Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $85.11; Copycat Printing
Inc Supplies $1,408.81; Cozad
High School Dues and Fees
$200.00; Craig Mason Professional
Services $2,500.00; Craig Wiedel
Professional Services $120.00;
Culligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous
Expenditure $31.00; Culligan Of
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $71.50; Culligan Of Kearney
Supplies $32.00; Curzon Promo-
tional Graphics Supplies $100.66;
Cynamon Gale Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $9.45; Dan's Sanitation
Inc Garbage $246.00; DAS State
Accounting Central Finance Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$232.49; David Griek Professional
Services $80.00; David Humphrey
Professional Services $220.00;
Dawson Public Power District Elec-
tricity $807.46; Deanne DeTurk
Supplies $35.94; Deb Baumgartner
Travel $32.20; Deb Stocker Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $143.97; Deb-
orah Merz Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $43.63; Deborah Sheldon Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $23.65;
Demco Inc Furniture and Fixtures
$122.15; Derek Luke Professional
Services $120.00; Desiree John
Travel $1.15; Desiree John Travel
$23.58; DHHS Division Of Public
Health School He Dues and Fees
$100.00; Don Wasson Company
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$850.00; Donald D Koller Supplies
$293.35; Douglas C Hartner Pro-
fessional Services $100.00; Dude
Solutions, Inc. Professional Ser-
vices $21,855.86; Echo Group Inc.
Supplies $1,003.81; Ecolab Sup-
plies $2,769.60; Edgenuity Inc.
Technology Software $7,200.00;
Electronic Systems Inc Profes-
sional Services $3,788.00; Eliza-
beth Groneweg Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $103.76; Emily Koski
Travel $3.34; Erin Swarm Supplies
$15.52; Erin Willrich Miscellaneous
Expenditure $87.82; ESU 10 Dues
and Fees $1,870.00; ESU 11 Text-
books $16,450.00; Farmers Union
Coop Assn Vehicle Gasoline
$845.55; Flaghouse Inc Supplies
$587.00; Frontier Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $1,789.44; Garrett
Tires & Treads Tires and Parts
$745.24; General Parts LLC Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$3,182.67; Global Payments, Inc.
Technology Software $1,866.00;
GNS Greater Ne Superintendants
Dues and Fees $250.00; Grand Is-
land Sr High School Dues and Fees
$135.00; Great Minds LLC Text-
books Consumables $112,385.23;
Greater Nebraska Athletic Confer-
ence Dues and Fees $4,250.00;
Gustave A Larson Company Sup-
plies $1,575.32; Happy Numbers
Inc. Technology Software
$6,887.50; Highscope Educational
Research Professional Services
$30.00; Hiland Dairy Foods Food
$18,018.26; Hobby Lobby Stores
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$69.25; Holmes Plumbing & Htg
Supplies $1,853.80; Hometown
Leasing Rentals of Equipment and
Vehicles $9,343.89; Horizon De-
signs Inc Supplies $14.72; Hough-
ton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.
Technology Software $14,178.61;
HyVee Accounts Receivable Food
$522.32; Ideal Products LLC Sup-
plies $2,961.00; Illuminate Educa-
tion Inc Technology Software
$10,136.00; Illuminate Education
Inc Technology Software
$10,136.00; Imagine Learning, Inc.
Supplies $4,050.00; Innovative Of-
fice Solutions Supplies $51.35; In-
sect Lore Supplies $25.49; Inte-
grated Life Choices Pupil Services
$2,743.80; IXL Learning Technol-
ogy Software $42,403.00; IXL
Learning. Supplies $99.00; Jack
Lederman Co Inc Repairs & Main-
tenance Services $204.00; Jackie
Arens Travel $102.43; Janet Brandt
Travel $14.72; Jennifer Kidd Pro-
fessional Services $16.00; Jesse
Florang Travel $77.05; Jim Langin
Professional Services $80.00; John
M Peters Professional Services
$100.00; Johnstone Supply Sup-
plies $5,765.50; Johnstone Supply
Supplies $56.97; JourneyEd.com
Inc Technology Software
$12,245.00; Karmen K Grant Sup-
plies $39.95; Kat Mundorf Supplies
$100.00; Kate Murphy Travel
$90.91; Katelyn Butler Travel
$10.47; Kathe Cox Supplies
$22.41; Kathe Cox Supplies
$100.98; Kearney Ace Hardware
Supplies $19.76; Kearney Ag &
Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair
$2,344.21; Kearney Area Solid
Landfill City Of Kear Professional
Services $14.95; Kearney Hub Ad-
vertising $695.58; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $11,026.96; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $7,515.25; Kearney Tire &
Auto Service Co Tires and Parts
$1,048.19; Kearney Towing & Re-
pair Center Inc Dues and Fees
$390.00; Kearney Winlectric Co
Supplies $407.75; Kearney Winne-
lson Supplies $490.41; Kehl Tree
Service Professional Services
$2,250.00; Kelinda Gilg Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $70.85; Kelly Sup-
ply Co Supplies $50.06; Kent
Washington Professional Services
$50.00; Keri Jensen Miscellaneous
Expenditure $42.55; Kerri Graves
Miscellaneous Expenditure $15.34;
Kidwell Purchased Service Tele-
phone $250.00; Kimberly Rahe De-
sign Advertising $359.00; Kirstin
Kirkland Travel $10.41; Kory Rees-
tman Professional Services
$100.00; KPS Foundation Miscella-
neous Expenditure $2,000.00;
Krystal Reynolds Professional Ser-
vices $32.00; KSB School Law
Professional Services $8,750.00;
Kuder Technology Software
$69.95; Kyle Heilbrun Travel
$75.00; Kyle Heilbrun Travel
$13.97; Lawson Products Inc Sup-
plies $42.03; Leah Greeno Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $30.63; Learn-
ing AZ Supplies $115.45; Leisa
McConnell Travel $63.71; Liberty
Hardwoods Inc Supplies
$4,141.60; Library Trac LLC Peri-
odicals $200.00; Lincoln East High
School Dues and Fees $125.00;
Lincoln High School Dues and Fees
$140.00; Lincoln Pius X High
School Dues and Fees $145.00;
Lincoln Pius X High School Dues
and Fees $80.00; Lincoln South-
east High School Dues and Fees
$125.00; Lips Printing Service Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $245.51;
Lisa M Neuheisel Library Re-
ferances $360.88; Lori Keller Travel
$12.31; Lori McCollough Travel
$16.41; Lou's Sporting Goods Sup-
plies $12,822.40; Lou's Sporting
Goods Supplies $5,057.67; M.J.
Shultz Builder, Inc. Professional
Services $57,959.65; Mary E. Dahl-
gren Supplies $80.00; Mary Piska
Miscellaneous Expenditure $24.00;
Masters True Value Miscellaneous
Expenditure $6.49; Masters True
Value Supplies $423.56;
Mathcounts Foundation Miscella-
neous Expenditure $225.00; Math-
eson Linweld Supplies $880.67;
Maverick Industries Inc Profes-
sional Services $909.50; McGraw
Hill School Education Holdings LL
Supplies $301.10; Mckenzie Reilly
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$149.75; Mead Lumber Co Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $349.99; Me-
chanical Sales Parts Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services $6,062.05;
Megan Schmidt Professional Ser-
vices $62.38; Megan Schmidt Sup-
plies $83.43; Melanie S Nutt Pro-
fessional Services $130.00; Men-
ards Kearney Supplies $1,600.54;
Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food $4,254.10; Mi-
chelle McCormick Postage
$165.00; Michelle McCormick Sup-
plies $7.98; Mick Johnson/Action
Piano Tuning Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $394.00; Midamerica
Books Library Referances $159.60;
MidNebraska Digging Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,419.00; Mid-
way Chevrolet Vehicle Repair
$79.95; Midwest Connect Postage
$3,017.67; Midwest Grads Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $5,739.95;
Mighty Ducts Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $1,625.00; Minden
Lumber and Concrete Company
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$3,696.50; Mindi Heese Travel
$11.04; Misko Sports Supplies
$2,015.00; Mitch Ivey Professional
Services $100.00; Mitch Olson
Travel $4.83; Moonlight Embroidery
& Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $3,134.50; Moonlight
Embroidery & Screen Print Sup-
plies $60.00; Morgan Bird Travel
$0.98; Morgan Bird Travel $4.95;
Morgan Bird Travel $3.96; Morris
Press & Office Supplies Advertising
$1,200.20; Motivating Systems LLC
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,591.00; MPS Bedford Freeman
& Worth Pub Technology Software
$5,064.58; Myra L Rahmann Pro-
fessional Services $130.00; n2y,
LLC Supplies $119.81; NATA Ne-
braska Assoc of Tech Admin Travel
$65.00; Natalie Hanna Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $237.15; Natasha
Hahn Supplies $33.55; Nathan
LeFeber Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $53.94; Nathan Lightle Sup-
plies $49.90; National Association
for Music Education Technology
Software $304.00; National FFA
Organization Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $153.00; NCA Supplies
$130.00; NCS Pearson Inc Sup-
plies $102.50; NCSANebraska
Council of School Admin Dues and
Fees $4,115.00; NDE Early Child-
hood Training Center Travel
$20.00; Nebraska FCCLA Dues and
Fees $30.00; Nebraska Library
Commission AudioVisual Materials
$3,420.34; Nebraska Public Power
District Electricity $69,616.14; Ne-
braska Safety Center Dues and
Fees $250.00; Nicole Peterson
Travel $17.14; Nicole Stoye Sup-
plies $38.74; NMC Group Inc Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$141.23; Norfolk High School Dues
and Fees $325.00; North Platte
High School Dues and Fees
$65.00; Northwestern Energy Natu-
ral Gas $19.04; NRG Media Adver-
tising $400.00; Office Depot Inc
Supplies $44.74; O'Keefe Elevator
Co Professional Services $816.40;
O'Keefe Elevator Co Repairs &
Maintenance Services $260.00;
Omaha Music Therapy LLC Pupil
Services $520.00; Omaha Perform-
ing Arts Dues and Fees $100.00;
Omaha World Herald Periodicals
$151.95; On Site Mobile Sharpen-
ing Supplies $375.75; One Source
Professional Services $1,357.00;
Paige Garringer Travel $56.29;
Paige Liess Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $46.56; PANOGOLD
Baking Co. Food $5,367.56; PC
Parts Plus, LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $5,489.01; Peak In-
terests LLC Food $3,152.00; PEP
CO, Inc. Professional Services
$1,700.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &
Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal
Services $1,545.00; Pioneer Critical
Power Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $160.65; Pioneer Square
Brands Inc. TechnologyRelated
Hardware $15,500.00; Pitsco Inc
Supplies $31.25; Plank Road Pub-
lishing Supplies $132.45; Platinum
Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $28.70; Platinum Awards
& Gifts Supplies $189.90; Platte
Valley Communications Repairs &
Maintenance Services $316.15;
Platte Valley Communications Sup-
plies $87.90; Platte Valley Commu-
nications Tires and Parts $62.77;
Prairie View Roofing & Develop-
ment LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services $6,614.00; Prestige Ser-
vices Professional Services
$27,000.00; Project Lead The Way
Inc Supplies $497.20; Proquest
LLC Supplies $643.79; Quill Corpo-
ration Miscellaneous Expenditure
$240.78; Quill Corporation Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $94.50; Quill
Corporation Supplies $498.32; Ra-
nee Borowski Supplies $114.12;
Read Naturally Inc Technology
Software $1,909.00; Reading with
TLC Supplies $896.17; Really Good
Stuff Inc Supplies $364.38; Regal
Awards Inc Supplies $4,550.00;
Remind101, Inc. Technology Soft-
ware $14,150.00; Renaissance
Learning Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $4,864.00; RevTrak Sup-
plies $19.95; Rhonda Moseley
Travel $33.58; Rick Mitchell Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $67.38; Rid-
dell Supplies $3,909.95; Riverside
Assessments, LLC Supplies
$1,586.20; Ryan Rahmann Profes-
sional Services $130.00; Sara
ChapmanGomez Miscellaneous
Expenditure $50.00; Sara Chap-
manGomez Travel $81.54; Sara
Langan Travel $32.49; Sara Langan
Travel $45.54; Sarah Brandt Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $11.20;
Sarah Cathcart Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $33.05; Sarah Plonkey
Travel $8.63; Scholastic Supplies
$177.13; Scholastic Inc. Miscella-
neous Expenditure $224.14; Scho-
lastic Inc. Supplies $3,019.19;
Scholastic Magazines Inc. Supplies
$420.26; School Mate Morris Press
Supplies $3,109.25; School Service
Inc Supplies $231.99; School Spe-
cialty Inc Supplies $3,392.04; Scott
Anderson Professional Services
$50.00; Secured Mobility LLC Se-
curity Mobility $6,190.00; Select
Sprayers & Equipment LLC Sup-
plies $114.72; Shelby Yeager Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $274.10;
Sherri Frisbie Pupil Services
$57.00; Shredding Solutions Sup-
plies $146.85; Social Studies
School Service Supplies $636.80;
Sonova USA Inc Supplies $495.00;
SpartanNash Family Fresh Sup-
plies $214.41; Springer Roofing,
Inc. Roofs $116,050.50; Stacy
Hockenberry Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $31.00; State Fire Mar-
shal Office Professional Services
$660.00; Sunbelt Rentals Rentals
of Equipment and Vehicles
$2,086.33; Super Duper Publica-
tions Supplies $19.00; Sup-
plyWorks Repairs & Maintenance
Services $190.30; SupplyWorks
Supplies $576.34; SupplyWorks
Supplies $19,703.14; Tami Buss
Supplies $99.38; Taryn Schwartz
Supplies $80.81; Teacher Created
Resources Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $7.98;l Teacher Synergy Inc
Technology Software $247.99;
Team Concepts Professional Ser-
vices $1,500.00; Ted D Downey
Professional Services $100.00; The
Big Rack Shack Supplies $23.85;
The Lampo Group Inc Supplies
$1,052.40; The Lockmobile Sup-
plies $74.40; Tiffany Wood Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $20.60; Timo-
thy Valleau Professional Services
$250.00; Todd Moritz Professional
Services $65.00; Traci Hastings
Travel $21.45; Tracy McCoy Travel
$7.88; Trade Well Pallet Inc. Sup-
plies $5,100.00; Turning Technolo-
gies, LLC Technology Software
$105.93; Unite Private Networks
LLC Purchased Service Telephone
$2,677.24; UNK Office of Financial
Aid Miscellaneous Expenditure
$150.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Advertising $379.72; US
Bank Cardmember Service Driver
License/Criminal History $100.00;
US Bank Cardmember Service
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$494.08; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$185.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$380.22; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,300.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,259.50; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$801.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Professional Services
$437.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $25.55; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$166.94; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $38.02; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$312.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $533.89; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technology
Software $325.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$975.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $80.00; US Foods
Inc Food $8,630.95; USAA Dues
and Fees $400.00; USI Education &
Government Sales Supplies
$199.46; Verdis Group LLC Profes-
sional Services $1,750.00; Verizon
Wireless Flat Salary Stipends $-;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $106.56; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $51.90; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$36.44; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.22;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $36.44; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $86.77; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.22; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.22;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.22; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $18.22; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.22; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $63.48;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.22; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $188.26; Virco Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure $8,802.14; Vo-
cabulary Spelling City Supplies
$97.20; W.T. Cox Subscriptions
Periodicals $75.32; Walmart Com-
munity BRC Supplies $4,484.25;
Will Richter Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $700.00; William V
MacGill & Co Supplies $68.95;
Worthington Direct Supplies
$714.16; Yandas Music Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $15,133.43;
Zearn Inc. Technology Software
$25,000.00
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT
FOR SEPTEMBER 2020
All Makes Building Acquitions
and Improvements $14,406.73;
Bamford Inc Building Acquitions
and Improvements $5,237.00; BD
Construction Building Acquitions
and Improvements $973,865.33;
BluePath Finance FC LLC Building
Acquitions and Improvements
$41,738.66; Dave Waggoner
Plumbing & Heating Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$9,700.00; Made in the Shade
Blinds & More Building Acquitions
and Improvements $3,840.00; Spe-
cialized Air & Hydronic Balancing
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $22,450.00; TC Ceilings Inc
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $3,150.00; Tiffin Scenic Stu-
dios, Inc Building Acquitions and
Improvements $110.00; Trane
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $97,906.24; WILKINS Archi-
tectureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$2,173.48; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$17,602.65; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$3,788.75
ZNEZ S17,t1
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, September 22, 2020 at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ S17,t1
NOTICE
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF SEPTEMBER 8, 2020
AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON
COMMUNITY CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of Budget
Hearing was published in the Kear-
ney Hub. Notice of the meeting
and a copy of their acknowledg-
ment of the receipt of the agenda
were communicated in advance
and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct
and complete copy of said Ordi-
nance and Resolution can be
viewed at the Village Office during
regular business hours. All pro-
ceedings were taken while the con-
vened meeting was open to the All
proceedings were taken while the
convened meeting was open to the
attendance of the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Zack Rasmus-
sen Candi Lewis, Ted Eichholz Also
present: Leora Hofmann, Pat Epley,
Janet Rowling & Tobin Buchanan
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:02 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement on the
consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,
Tracy, Rasmussen, Lewis & Stubbs
Absent: none No: none MC
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded to renew PC Cemetery CD
# 48311 for the 18 month special
rate. Yes: Tracy, Eichholz, Lewis,
Rasmussen & Stubbs Absent: none
No: none MC
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $107,093.67, Street Fund-
$3,515.43 Water Fund-
$297,933.41 Sewer Fund-
$6,850.41 Cemetery
Fund-$45,149.19, Gross payroll
$7,241.36 IRS taxes $1,862.88 NE
Dept Rev-Sales Tax $897.20 Intuit-
Payroll $6.39 Dawson Public
Power- electricity $2,115.48 Black-
Hills Energy-natural gas -$61.90
Buffalo Co. Hwy-sup $165.00 Buf-
falo Co. Sheriff-contract $147.29
Frontier-telephone $114.25 &
$63.41 Hand Machining-UPS water
tests $20.94 Jacobsen Orr-legal
$283.50 Kearney Hub-publish
$64.29 League of NE Muni-Utilities
dues $397.00 Menards-sup $80.98
Miller & Assoc-floodplain $1,379.00
Ne Dept of Rev-recycle fees $25.00
Nichols Repair-battery,oil $233.59
NE Public Health Lab-testing
$15.00 NMPP-utility cards $123.30
Post Office-stamps $70.00 State
Treas of NE-Dog License $62.47
Pleasanton Irrig.-supplies $8.50
Quill-supplies $154.59 Ravenna
Sanitation-Waste Haul $84.00 &
$2,089.00 Trotter Service-fuel
$369.78 Trotter Fertilizer-$57.17
Verizon-cell $95.93 Cemetery
Fund: Trotters Service-fuel $11.01
xfers as per budget:General
$100,000.00 & $200.00 Water Fund
$5,000.00, $219,923.20 $68,558.86
Sewer Fund $5,000.00 Cemetery
Fund $44,867.94
Tobin Buchanan with First Na-
tional Capital Markets was present
to discuss bonding for the streets
to be redone. Discussion also in-
cluded Janet Rowling on the
budget side of funds for the street
work. Discussion was held on the
low interest rates and the budget
which would make this a good time
to start the process for funding the
street work to be done. Lewis
moved and Rasmussen seconded
to have Tobin start the process of
preparing documents necessary up
to a 1,000,000.00 bond. The docu-
ments will then be in place when it
is decided which streets will get
worked on. Yes: Lewis, Rasmus-
sen, Tracy, Eichholz & Stubbs Ab-
sent: none No: none MC
Chairperson Stubbs opened the
Budget Hearing for the Proposed
Fiscal year 2020-2021 and the
Hearing to set the final tax request
at 8:30 p.m.
After discussion on the budget,
Chairperson Stubbs closed the
hearing at 8:40 p.m.
It was moved by Eichholz and se-
conded by Tracy to approve the
one percent increase in the
2019-2020 funds subject to restric-
tion. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy, Ras-
mussen, Lewis, & Stubbs Absent:
none No: none MC
Rasmussen introduced Ordi-
nance No. 2020-O-8 entitled:
An ordinance to adopt the budget
statement to be termed the annual
appropriation bill; to appropriate
sums for necessary expenses and
liabilities; to provide for an effective
date.
It was moved by Tracy and se-
conded by Lewis that the statutory
rule requiring that the Ordinance be
read by title on three different days
be suspended. Yes: Tracy, Lewis,
Rasmussen, Eichholz & Stubbs.
Absent: none No: None. MC
The Chairman declared the mo-
tion carried and said statutory rules
suspended.
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2020-O-8 was read by title and it
was moved by Rasmussen
and seconded by Eichholz that Or-
dinance 2020-O-8 be passed and
adopted. The Chairman stated that
the question was: "Shall Ordinance
No. 2020-O-8 be passed and
adopted?" Yes: Rasmussen,
Eichholz, Tracy, Lewis, & Stubbs
Absent: none No: None. MC
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2020-O-8 duly passed and
adopted.
A motion was made by Lewis and
seconded by Tracy to approve
Resolution 2020-R-5 setting the
Levy for the Budget 2020-2021.
Yes: Lewis, Tracy, Rasmussen,
Eichholz & Stubbs Absent: none
No: None. MC
Tracy moved and Lewis se-
conded the approval of Resolution
2020-R-6, Municipal Annual Certifi-
cation of the Program Compliance
Form 2020, Nebraska Board of
Public Roads Classifications and
Standards. Yes: Tracy, Lewis,
Eichholz, Rasmussen & Stubbs Ab-
sent: none No: none MC
Discussion was held on Zone
compliance permit for Robert Royle
at 301 N Willow. Lewis moved and
Tracy seconded the approval of the
permit. Yes: Lewis, Tracy,
Eichholz, Rasmussen & Stubbs Ab-
sent: none No: none MC
Discussion was held on the fence
put up at a residence. Clerk was
instructed to send a letter to those
involved approving the fence as is
because the language on the per-
mit and in the ordinance's need to
be updated to read the same. The
clerk was also instructed to have a
new ordinance ready for the Octo-
ber meeting.
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Leora reported on delinquent
Utility bills.
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 8:50 p.m.
ZNEZ S17,t1
