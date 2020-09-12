Legal notices: September 12, 2020

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, H & K Sales, L.L.C.,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, hereby gives its notice of the
following Amendment to Certificate
of Organization as of September 2,
2020:
1. The name of the Company
shall be: Flatwater Trailers, L.L.C.
Owen Kruger
1832 29 Road
Kearney, NE 68847
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Jo-
chum Investments, L.L.C. (the
“Company”) has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 1423 14th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
John Jochum, 1423 14th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on Septem-
ber 2, 2020.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in AMERICAN NATIONAL
PROPERTY is Plaintiff and LA-
DONNA LAMMERS is Defendant,
Case CI19-327, the following de-
scribed REAL ESTATE owned by
ARNOLD C. HECKER, a Judge-
ment Debtor, has been levied upon:
(1) Lot 7 and the South 18 feet
of Lot 8, Block 5,
2nd Addition to Ravenna,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 8th day of October,
2020 at the central lobby of the
Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave. City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Purchaser is required to pay 15%
in cash or certified funds to the
Sheriff's Office no later than 4:00
P.M. the day of the sale.
Dated this 8th day of September,
2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, Deputy
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Laurel
Dodrill the contents of unit #C49.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Thurs-
day September 17, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SALT & STONE
MASSAGE, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that SALT
& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, with its
designated office at 1407 E. 33rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Christina Egger,
1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE
68847. The professional service
the Company's members, manag-
ers, professional employees and
agents are licensed or otherwise le-
gally authorized to render in this
state is that of massage therapy.
The company was organized and
commenced on August 17, 2020,
and will continue in perpetuity. Its
affairs shall be conducted by its
sole member, Christina Egger, until
such time as her successors are
selected pursuant to the Operating
Agreement.
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
at 10 a.m. Central Time at 201 Gar-
lick Ave., at the Curtis Community
Center in Curtis, Neb. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the offices of the agen-
cy's members, which are at the fol-
lowing addresses and at
1. Upper Republican NRD,
511 E. Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD,
220 Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD,
30 John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD,
111 South Dewey Street,
Second Floor, North Platte, NE
Terry Martin, Chairman
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: MARCO MEDRANO
You are hereby notified that on
05/06/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-
agement Services, Inc., filed a
Complaint in the COUNTY Court of
BUFFALO County, Nebraska,
against you shown as Case Num-
ber CI20 937. The object and
prayer of which is a judgment in the
amount of 3,679.71, plus court
costs, pre-judgment interest and
attorney fees, if applicable.
The Complaint prays that judg-
ment be entered against you. You
are hereby notified that you must
answer the Complaint on or before
10/12/20 at the COUNTY court of
BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-
braska.
Steven J Morrison #24708
P.O. Box 1512
Grand Island, NE 68802
(308)398-3801
Attorney for Plaintiff
