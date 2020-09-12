 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 12, 2020

Legal notices: September 12, 2020

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, H & K Sales, L.L.C.,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, hereby gives its notice of the

following Amendment to Certificate

of Organization as of September 2,

2020:

1. The name of the Company

shall be: Flatwater Trailers, L.L.C.

Owen Kruger

1832 29 Road

Kearney, NE 68847

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Jo-

chum Investments, L.L.C. (the

“Company”) has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 1423 14th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

John Jochum, 1423 14th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on Septem-

ber 2, 2020.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in AMERICAN NATIONAL

PROPERTY is Plaintiff and LA-

DONNA LAMMERS is Defendant,

Case CI19-327, the following de-

scribed REAL ESTATE owned by

ARNOLD C. HECKER, a Judge-

ment Debtor, has been levied upon:

(1) Lot 7 and the South 18 feet

of Lot 8, Block 5,

2nd Addition to Ravenna,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 8th day of October,

2020 at the central lobby of the

Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave. City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Purchaser is required to pay 15%

in cash or certified funds to the

Sheriff's Office no later than 4:00

P.M. the day of the sale.

Dated this 8th day of September,

2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, Deputy

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Laurel

Dodrill the contents of unit #C49.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Thurs-

day September 17, 2020. Items

will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SALT & STONE

MASSAGE, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that SALT

& STONE MASSAGE, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, with its

designated office at 1407 E. 33rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Christina Egger,

1407 E. 33rd Street, Kearney, NE

68847. The professional service

the Company's members, manag-

ers, professional employees and

agents are licensed or otherwise le-

gally authorized to render in this

state is that of massage therapy.

The company was organized and

commenced on August 17, 2020,

and will continue in perpetuity. Its

affairs shall be conducted by its

sole member, Christina Egger, until

such time as her successors are

selected pursuant to the Operating

Agreement.

<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

at 10 a.m. Central Time at 201 Gar-

lick Ave., at the Curtis Community

Center in Curtis, Neb. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the offices of the agen-

cy's members, which are at the fol-

lowing addresses and at

NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD,

511 E. Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD,

220 Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD,

30 John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD,

111 South Dewey Street,

Second Floor, North Platte, NE

Terry Martin, Chairman

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: MARCO MEDRANO

You are hereby notified that on

05/06/20, the Plaintiff Credit Man-

agement Services, Inc., filed a

Complaint in the COUNTY Court of

BUFFALO County, Nebraska,

against you shown as Case Num-

ber CI20 937. The object and

prayer of which is a judgment in the

amount of 3,679.71, plus court

costs, pre-judgment interest and

attorney fees, if applicable.

The Complaint prays that judg-

ment be entered against you. You

are hereby notified that you must

answer the Complaint on or before

10/12/20 at the COUNTY court of

BUFFALO County, KEARNEY Ne-

braska.

Steven J Morrison #24708

P.O. Box 1512

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)398-3801

Attorney for Plaintiff

