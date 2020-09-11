Legal notices: September 11, 2020

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO AIRPORT
CONSULTANTS
The City of Kearney, Nebraska
(Sponsor) is hereby soliciting state-
ments of qualifications and experi-
ence from airport consultants for
improvement projects at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport (EAR), Kear-
ney, Nebraska. Subject to receipt
of Federal funding under the Coro-
navirus Aid, Relief, and Economic
Security (CARES) Act (H.R. 748,
Public Law 116-136).
The required services include,
but are not limited to, engineering
services for preliminary, design,
bidding and construction phases
and incidental special services in-
cluding geotechnical, material (QA)
testing and surveying.
Under Title XII of Division B of the
CARES Act, a qualification-based
selection (QBS) process conform-
ing to the FAA Advisory Circular
150/5100-14E Architectural, Engi-
neering and Planning Consultant
Services for Airport Grant Projects,
will be utilized to select the most
qualified firm. Fees will be negoti-
ated for projects as federal funds
become available. The agree-
ment(s) between the Sponsor and
the selected consultant will be sub-
ject to all applicable Federal Rules
and Regulations as identified in AC
150/5100-14E.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
Scope of Work: Projects may in-
clude airside design, construction
administration, building design, and
CARES Act program management,
in support of the aforementioned
projects. The list of projects antici-
pated to occur within the next four
(4) years includes:
1. Terminal Building Expansion &
Associated Site Adjustments
($6.0-$7.0 million)
2. T-Hangar(s) Construction and
Taxilane Overlay ($2.5-$3.5 million)
3. Construct Parkin Lot Expan-
sion(s) ($800,000-$1.0 million)
Submittal Requirements: The en-
tire Statement of Qualifications
shall not exceed forty (40) pages
and should include the following
items:
1. Signed City of Kearney RFQ
submission form (Page 1)
2. Cover Letter - Provide a cover
letter that includes an overview of
the proposal and statements as to
why the Respondent is the best
team for the projects.
3. Statement of Qualifications -
Narrative that addresses items
listed in the Proposal Format (1-5)
Proposal Format: To facilitate re-
view, submissions should conform
to the follow format:
1. Firm's Experience with Similar
Projects: Provide a description of
your firm's recent experience (wit-
hin five years) and qualifications in
airport engineering, architectural,
design, financial, and planning on
projects similar in magnitude to the
Scope of Work.
2. Project Team: Identify the pro-
posed project team members and
responsibilities. Provide a resume
for each key person proposed, out-
lining their credentials and experi-
ence working on similar airports. If
other firms/individuals are pro-
posed, please provide a brief de-
scription of the firms and history
working together, anticipated role,
and key individuals that will be as-
signed.
3. Project Approach: Describe
your general approach to executing
projects as identified in the above
Scope of Work.
4. References: Provide the name
and contact information for three
(3) references of similar size air-
ports who are familiar with the
quality of work by your firm for
projects of similar nature to those
contained in the Scope of Work.
5. Other Supporting Data: In-
clude any other information you
feel to be relevant to the selection
of your firm.
Criteria for Review of Statement
of Qualifications: The following cri-
teria will be used in screening,
ranking and selection of the suc-
cessful firm:
1. Qualifications of the Firm and
Key Personnel (25 points): Prefer-
ence shall be given to those firms
and experience with airport engi-
neering, architectural, design, fi-
nancial, and planning on projects
similar to those anticipated at the
Kearney Regional Airport.
2. Experience with FAA Funding
Programs (25 points): Preference
shall be given to project teams
whose personnel have demon-
strated an effective working rela-
tionship with the FAA Central Re-
gion office, and possess a thor-
ough understanding of FAA regula-
tions and procedures.
3. Approach to Projects (25
points): Preference shall be given
to those firms that can 1) Demon-
strate a clear understanding and fa-
miliarity of the pending projects
and an approach that establishes a
strategy for completing the various
project identified; and 2) If a team
approach is utilized, the proposal
shall identify team structure, re-
sponsibilities of each firm, and his-
tory of the team working together
on similar projects.
4. Experience on Comparable
Projects (25 points): Preference
shall be given to project firms who
have demonstrated satisfactory ex-
perience and performance at air-
ports on similar projects to those
listed in the Scope of Work. The
project experience section should
highlight project budget and overall
schedule/completion information
on similar projects at like airports.
Review of Consultants/Evalu-
ation: The qualification-based se-
lection process shall conform to
FAA Advisory Circular
150/5100-14E, current edition,
which will be utilized to evaluate
the most qualified firms.
The City of Kearney has the right
to make any inquiry or investigation
it deems appropriate to substanti-
ate or supplement information con-
tained in the statement of qualifi-
cations and related documents.
Responses to the RFQ will be
evaluated on the merits/qualific-
ations of the proposed Design
Team, on the scope of work and
deliverables identified, and on the
performance schedule for complet-
ing such work as described in the
Submittal.
This Request for Qualifications
does not commit the City of Kear-
ney to award a contract, to pay any
costs incurred in the preparation of
a proposal for this request, or to
procure or contract for services.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept or reject any or all
proposals received as a result of
this request, to negotiate with any
qualified firm or to modify or cancel
in part or in its entirety the Request
for Qualifications, if it is in the best
interest of the City of Kearney to do
so.
Method of Award: The City of
Kearney reserves the right to award
an agreement to the firm that dem-
onstrates the best ability to fulfill
the project requirements. The suc-
cessful firm will be selected based
on the qualifications, selection cri-
teria evaluation, and a possible in-
terview. The firm selected will be
given the first right to negotiate
Scope of Services, Fee Schedule
and ultimately an agreement ac-
ceptable to the City. In the event
an agreement cannot be reached,
the City may enter into negotiation
with the next ranking firm. The fol-
lowing is a tentative timeline:
Ÿ Release of RFQ: Friday, Sep-
tember 4, 2020
Ÿ RFQ Due: Tuesday, Septem-
ber 29, 2020
Ÿ Review of SOQ's: Wednes-
day, September 30, 2020
Ÿ Tentative Date to Approve
Negotiations with Successful Firm:
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Ÿ City Council Approval: Tues-
day, October 13, 2020
City's General Requirements:
Consultant shall agree to protect,
defend, indemnify, and hold the
City Council, City of Kearney, its
officers, commissions, employees
and agents free and harmless from
and against any loss, penalties
damages, settlements, costs,
charges, professional fees or other
expenses or liabilities of every kind
and character resulting from the er-
ror, omission or negligent act of the
Consultant, its agents, employees
or representatives, in the perfor-
mance of the Consultant duties un-
der any agreement resulting from
award of this proposal. The City, or
any of its agencies, will not hold
harmless or indemnify any re-
spondent for any liability whatso-
ever.
It is agreed between the parties
that the City of Kearney shall not,
under any circumstances, be re-
sponsible nor have any obligation
for workers compensation benefits
to the Contractor, its agents, em-
ployees and subcontractors or their
agents and/or employees.
Federal Contract Provisions: Fed-
eral Contract Provisions for A/E
agreements will be required for CA-
RES Act projects and are either
provided below or included by ref-
erence:
o Buy American Preferences
o Civil Rights - Title VI Assur-
ances
o Davis-Bacon Requirements
o Debarment and Suspension
o Disadvantaged Business Enter-
prise
o Foreign Trade Restriction
o Lobbying Federal Employees
o Recovered Materials
NOTICE OF REQUIREMENT FOR
AFFIRMATIVE ACTION to
ENSURE EQUAL EMPLOYMENT
OPPORTUNITY
1. The Offeror's or Bidder's at-
tention is called to the "Equal Op-
portunity Clause" and the
"Standard Federal Equal Employ-
ment Opportunity Construction
Contract Specifications" set forth
herein.
2. The goals and timetables for
minority and female participation,
expressed in percentage terms for
the Contractor's aggregate work-
force in each trade on all construc-
tion work in the covered area, are
as follows: Timetables: Goals for
minority participation for each
trade: 1.4% & Goals for female par-
ticipation in each trade:6.9%
These goals are applicable to all
of the Contractor's construction
work (whether or not it is Federal or
federally assisted) performed in the
covered area. If the Contractor
performs construction work in a
geographical area located outside
of the covered area, it shall apply
the goals established for such geo-
graphical area where the work is
actually performed. With regard to
this second area, the Contractor
also is subject to the goals for both
its federally involved and non-fede-
rally involved construction.
The Contractor's compliance with
the Executive Order and the regula-
tions in 41 CFR Part 60-4 shall be
based on its implementation of the
Equal Opportunity Clause, specific
affirmative action obligations re-
quired by the specifications set
forth in 41 CFR 60-4.3(a) and its ef-
forts to meet the goals. The hours
of minority and female employment
and training must be substantially
uniform throughout the length of
the contract, and in each trade, and
the Contractor shall make a good
faith effort to employ minorities and
women evenly on each of its proj-
ects. The transfer of minority or fe-
male employees or trainees from
Contractor to Contractor or from
project to project for the sole pur-
pose of meeting the Contractor's
goals shall be a violation of the
contract, the Executive Order and
the regulations in 41 CFR Part
60-4. Compliance with the goals
will be measured against the total
work hours performed.
3. The Contractor shall provide
written notification to the Director
of the Office of Federal Contract
Compliance Programs (OFCCP)
within 10 working days of award of
any construction subcontract in ex-
cess of $10,000 at any tier for con-
struction work under the contract
resulting from this solicitation. The
notification shall list the name, ad-
dress, and telephone number of the
subcontractor; employer identifica-
tion number of the subcontractor;
estimated dollar amount of the
subcontract; estimated starting and
completion dates of the subcon-
tract; and the geographical area in
which the subcontract is to be per-
formed.
4. As used in this notice and in
the contract resulting from this so-
licitation, the "covered area" is the
State of Nebraska, County of Buf-
falo and City of Kearney.
Title VI Solicitation Notice: The
City of Kearney, in accordance with
the provisions of Title VI of the Civil
Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42
USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the
Regulations, hereby notifies all bid-
ders or offerors that it will affirma-
tively ensure that any contract en-
tered into pursuant to this adver-
tisement, disadvantaged business
enterprises will be afforded full and
fair opportunity to submit bids in
response to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin in consideration for an
award.
Submission Requirements: Each
firm will submit four (4) proposals
and a thumb/jump drive for neces-
sary distribution. The City of Kear-
ney will accept only those sealed
proposals, either hand delivered or
received via U.S. Mail or other
commercial carrier received at the
City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Late receipt of submittals
will not be considered regardless of
postmark. All proposals will be vali-
dated. Submittals received after
the due date will be filed unopened.
Interested firms should submit
each proposal to the following ad-
dress no later than 2:00 p.m., Tues-
day, September 29, 2020 to:
City of Kearney
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
18 East 22nd Street
P.O. Box 1180
Kearney, NE 68848
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Qualifica-
tions, please contact Jim Lynaugh,
Airport Manager, at 308-234-2318.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on September 15, 2020 for furnish-
ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately 4200
SY of 6" thick Portland cement
concrete pavement, 700 LF of 21"
VCP sanitary sewer, 300 LF of 8"
VCP sanitary sewer, 700 LF of 12"
DIP waterline, 300 LF of 8" DIP wa-
terline, and work incidental thereto
for 2020 PART 6 IMPROVEMENTS
[Paving Improvement District Nos.
2020-002 & 2020-003, Water Dis-
trict Nos. 2020-592 & 2020-593,
Sanitary Sewer Improvement Dis-
trict No. 2020-528], as per draw-
ings and specifications now on file
at the Office of the City Clerk. Said
Proposals will be publicly opened,
or received via online electronic
through QuestCDN, read aloud,
and tabulated immediately follow-
ing in the City Council Chambers
upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the Bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 PART 6 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept hand delivered or received via
the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, or through
QuestCDN. Items transmitted by
facsimile will not be accepted.
Bidder must submit a Bid on
Water and Sewer Improvements
only (Bid A) or Paving Improve-
ments Only (Bid B) or both Bid A
and Bid B individually at his option.
Engineer's lump sum estimate of
the total cost for the aggregate of
all work to be performed in the
project ranges from $500,000 to
$1,500,000.
The estimated quantities of work
to be done in each individual dis-
trict is as follows:
Item, Description, Approx. Quantity
SANITARY SEWER DISTRICT
NO. 2020-528 (6TH STREET)
1 Mobilization 1 L.S.
2 Dewatering 1 L.S.
3 Furnish & Install Vitrified
Clay Pipe (VCP)
a) 21" Diameter 714 L.F.
b) 8" Diameter 105 L.F.
4 Furnish & Install VCP Fittings
a) 21" Diameter Plug 1 Each
b) 8" Diameter 45 Degree Bend
3 Each
5 Furnish & Install Schedule
40 PVC
a) 8" Diameter PVC Pipe 30 L.F.
b) 8" Diameter Cap 3 Each
6 Furnish & Install 8" VCP to 8"
PVC Transition Coupling 3 Each
7 Furnish & Install Gravel Pipe
Bedding 849 L.F.
8 Construct Drop Manhole with
Gasket Seals, 5 Ft. Diameter
2 Each
9 Furnish, Install, & Maintain
Erosion Control
a) Rock Entrance Road 100 S.Y.
b) Silt Fence 100 L.F.
10 Television Inspection of
Sanitary Sewer 1 L.S.
WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-592
(6TH STREET)
11 Furnish & Install Class 50
Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.) with
Polyethylene Encasement
a) 12" Diameter 717 L.F.
b) 6" Diameter 16 L.F.
12 Furnish & Install Gate Valve
& Box, complete in-place
a) 12" Diameter 2 Each
b) 6" Diameter 4 Each
13 Furnish & Install DIP Fittings,
complete in-place
a) 16" x 6" MJ x Swivel Tee
1 Each
b) 12" x 6" MJ x Swivel Tee
3 Each
c) 12" x 8" Tee 1 Each
d) 12" Plug 1 Each
e) 6" Plug 1 Each
14 Furnish & Install 16" x 12"
Tapping Tee with 12" Gate
Valve 1 Each
15 Furnish & Install Fire Hydrant
a) 6 1/2 Ft. Bury 2 Each
b) 7 1/2 Ft. Bury 1 Each
16 Remove, Salvage & Reinstall
Fire Hydrant 1 Each
17 Remove & Haul 6" DIP 10 L.F.
18 16" Waterline Lowering 1 Each
WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-593
(22ND AVENUE)
19 Furnish & Install Class 50
Ductile Iron Pipe (D.I.P.) with
Polyethylene Encasement
a) 8" Diameter 318 L.F.
20 Furnish & Install Gate Valve
& Box, complete in-place
a) 8" Diameter 2 Each
21 Connection to Existing 8"
Waterline 1 Each
PAVING DISTRICT NO. 2020-002
(6TH STREET)
22 Mobilization 1 L.S.
23 Earthwork Measured in
Embankment 1860 C.Y.
24 Construct P.C. Concrete
Pavement, Type 47B-3500
a) 6" Thick 3025 S.Y.
b) 8" Thick 120 S.Y.
25 Construct Integral Curb
1460 L.F.
26 Construct 6" Thick Concrete
Sidewalk Curb Ramps 600 S.F.
27 Construct Concrete Header
36 L.F.
28 Construct Curb Inlet
a) 4 Ft. Wide Throat 4 Each
b) 8 Ft. Wide Throat 3 Each
c) 12 Ft. Wide Throat 1 Each
29 Construct 24" Nyloplast Drain
Basin 2 Each
Item Description Approx. Quantity
30 Furnish & Install Class III
Reinforced Concrete Pipe (RCP)
a) 18" Diameter 152 L.F.
b) 24" Diameter 40 L.F.
c) 30" Diameter 385 L.F.
d) 36" Diameter 372 L.F.
e) 30" Temporary Pipe Plug
1 Each
31 Construct Junction Manhole on
48" Round Equivalent Pipe
1 Each
32 Remove & Haul Pavement
150 S.Y.
33 Drill & Grout Tie Bars 100 Each
34 Adjust to Grade
a) Sanitary Sewer Manhole
(includes 6'x6'x0.67' support
deck) 2 Each
b) Valve Box 8 Each
35 Maintain and Remove Erosion
Control Items
a) Rock Entrance Road 100 S.Y.
b) Silt Fence 100 L.F.
36 Furnish, Install, Maintain &
Remove Erosion Control Items
a) Silt Fence 300 S.Y.
b) Wattle Silt Checks 200 L.F.
c) Concrete Washout Basin
1 L.S.
37 Furnish & Apply Seeding,
Mulch, & Fertilizer
a) Type E (outlying City
Acreages) 1.1 Ac.
38 Furnish & Install Schedule 40
PVC for Street Lighting
a) 1 1/4" Conduit - Trenched
690 L.F.
b) 1 1/4" Conduit - Bored
100 L.F.
c) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow
10 Each
d) 1 1/4" Cap 10 Each
39 Furnish & Install Schedule
80 PVC
a) 1 1/4" Conduit 20 L.F.
b) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow
1 L.F.
40 Install Pull Box (Furnished by
City) 3 Each
41 Furnish & Install Type 4 Object
Marker & Post (OM4-3) 3 Each
42 Traffic Control for Yanney
Avenue 1 L.S.
PAVING DISTRICT NO. 2020-003
(22ND AVENUE)
43 Earthwork Measured in
Embankment 450 C.Y.
44 Construct P.C. Concrete
Pavement, 6" Thick, Type
47B-3500 1175 S.Y.
45 Construct 6" Driveway
Pavement 70 S.Y.
46 Construct Integral Curb 600 L.F.
47 Remove & Haul Pavement
130 S.Y.
Item Description Approx. Quantity
48 Remove & Haul Concrete
Header 36 L.F.
49 Drill & Grout Tie Bars 20 Each
50 Furnish & Apply Seeding,
Mulch, & Fertilizer
a) Type E (outlying City
Acreages) 0.5 Ac.
51 Furnish & Install Schedule 40
PVC for Street Lighting
a) 1 1/4" Conduit - Trenched
210 L.F.
b) 1 1/4" Long Sweep Elbow
2 Each
c) 1 1/4" Cap 2 Each
52 Install Pull Box (Furnished by
City) 1 Each
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, or downloaded di-
rectly from QuestCDN.com [a-
ccessed at www.miller-eng-
ineers.com]. Full-size sets of docu-
ments can be obtained for a de-
posit of $95, half-size for $70,
QuestCDN $30 (non-refundable),
and an on-line bidding fee $15.
Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-
ing the drawings and specifications
within fourteen (14) days of the bid
opening, will be refunded $20.00.
Contractors and subcontractors
on USEPA federally assisted proj-
ects are required to pay their labor-
ers and mechanics not less than
those rates established by the U.S.
Department of Labor. A current
wage decision containing the ap-
propriate building and/or heavy
type rates is included in the specifi-
cations for bidding purposes.
The prospective participants
must certify by submittal EPA Form
5700-49, Certification Regarding
Debarment, Suspension and Other
Responsibility Matters, that to the
best of its knowledge and belief
that it and its principals are not
presently debarred, suspended,
proposed for debarment, declared
ineligible, or voluntarily excluded
from covered transactions by any
federal department or agency.
BIDDERS on this work will be re-
quired to comply with the Pres-
ident's Executive Order No. 11246.
Requirements for bidders and con-
tractors under this order are ex-
plained in the specifications.
Each BIDDER must fully comply
with the requirements, terms and
conditions of the U.S. Environmen-
tal Protection Agency, Disadvan-
taged Business Enterprise (DBE)
requirements, including the fair
share objectives for disadvantaged
business participation during the
performance of this contract. The
bidder commits itself of the fair
share objective for disadvantaged
business participation contained
herein and all other requirements,
terms and conditions of these bid
conditions by submitting properly
signed bid.
On January 17, 2014, H.R. 3547,
"Consolidated Appropriations Act,
2014," was enacted. Section 436
of the Act requires that none of the
appropriated funds may be used
for the construction, alteration,
maintenance, or repair of a public
water system or treatment works
unless all of the iron and steel
products used in the project are
produced in the United States, un-
less a waiver is provided to the re-
cipient by EPA. Conditions for the
waiver are found under the Infor-
mation for Bidders. The term "iron
and steel products" means the fol-
lowing products made primarily of
iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes
and fittings, manhole covers and
other municipal castings, hydrants,
tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and re-
straints, valves, structural steel, re-
inforced precast concrete, and
construction materials.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal, or
on-line as required by QuestCDN.
No bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CRP FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that CRP
Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 12445 Dove Hill
Road, Riverdale, NE 68870. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Rex A. Peter-
son, whose street and mailing ad-
dress and post office box number
is 12445 Dove Hill Road, Riverdale,
NE 68870.
Dated: May 14, 2020.
Rex A. Peterson, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Doc
Homans Ballistic Beverages LLC
(the "Company") has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 285 Star Lane,
Gibbon, NE 68840. The registered
agent of the Company is Regis-
tered Agents, Inc., 530 S. 13th
Street, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska August 11 2020. Organ-
izer Name: Riley Park.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DARLENE M.
BARTELS, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-151
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 2, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Paul J.
Bartels, whose address is 5103 G
Avenue Place, Kearney, NE 68847
and Mark D. Bartels, whose ad-
dress is 5703 Avenue Q, Kearney,
NE 68847, were informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal corepresentatives of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Nov. 4, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of DOROTHY SIKES,
Deceased
Estate No PR20-148
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 31, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Thomas
Sikes of 2004 W Road, Kenesaw,
NE 68956 was informally appointed
by the Registrar as Personal Rep-
resentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 4, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Buffalo County
Buffalo County Court
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N, Ste. C - PO Box 924
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Evelyn M. Fees,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-168
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Account and Report of Admin-
istration and a Petition for Com-
plete Settlement, Probate of Will
and Determination of Heirs have
been filed and are set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Buf-
falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on September 24,
2020, at or after 3:30 o'clock p.m.
Kermit D. Fees,
Personal Representative
77251 Road 450
Miller, NE 68858
(308) 293-4050
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER
and WOOD
355 N Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF KAREN K. LUECK,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-150
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 1, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jerome
Samuel Rash, III, whose address is
710 West 9th Street, Kearney, NE
68845 and Kevin Andrew Rash,
whose address is 2198 South Cele-
bration Avenue, Springfield, MO
65809, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as personal
corepresentatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 4, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Wilma G. Barton,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-147
Notice is hereby given that on
August 25, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Connie McKeon, whose address is
320 Padua Avenue, Ravenna, NE
68869, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before October 28, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Jack W. Besse #19005
Of PARKER GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF BRETT D. LITTLE,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. PR 17-156
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion, and Formal Petition for Com-
plete Settlement After Informal In-
testate Proceeding and determina-
tion of heirs have been filed and are
set for hearing in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, lo-
cated at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, on October
19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
JERRI PHILLIPS
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
21475 HIGHWAY 10
PLEASANTON, NE 68866
GREG C. HARRIS - NSBA #15073
3710 CENTRAL AVENUE -
SUITE 13
PO BOX 1125
KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
ATTORNEY FOR PR
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDING
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
JOSEPHINE H. PILOTOS
RAMIREZ, Plaintiff, v.
ARIEL PILOTOS RAMIREZ,
Defendant
Case No. CI 20-468
TO: Ariel Pilotos Ramirez, whose
whereabouts are unknown upon
whom personal service of sum-
mons cannot be had, and is the de-
fendant in said proceedings:
You are notified that on August
24, 2020, the plaintiff, Josephine H.
Pilotos Ramirez, filed a Complaint
against you in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, at Case
No. CI 20-468, the object of which
is to obtain a dissolution of mar-
riage on the ground that the mar-
riage is irretrievably broken, to ob-
tain an equitable division of the
property and a motion to exclude
from the family dwelling, among
other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before October 11,
2020, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
JOSEPHINE H. PILOTOS
RAMIREZ, Plaintiff
By: Nicole M. Mailahn, #21972
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street,
P. O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
(308) 234-9305 (fax)
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Laurel
Dodrill the contents of unit #C49.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Thurs-
day September 17, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT NO. 2020-002
ORDINANCE NO. 8431
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8431 created Paving Im-
provement District No. 2020-002
which shall consist of the following
described real estate; to-wit: Part
of Lot 1 and all of Lot 2, Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and Part of Government
Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: BEGINNING at the Southeast
corner of Lot 2; thence N 01°05'59"
E on the East line of Lot 1 and Lot
2, and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto, a distance of
250.00 feet; thence N 89°00'43" W
a distance of 591.08 feet to the
East line of said Lot 1; thence S
01°05'59" W on the West line of
said Lot 1, Lot 2 and its Southerly
extension a distance of 280.00 feet
to the centerline of 6th Street as
platted in Western Nebraska Prop-
erty Development Third Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; thence
N 89°00'43" W on the centerline of
said 6th Street a distance of 80.00
feet to the West line of 22nd Ave-
nue as platted in said Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition; thence S 01°05'59" W on
the Southerly extension of the West
line of said 22nd Avenue a distance
of 280.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"
E a distance of 678.08 feet to the
West line of Yanney Avenue as
platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska; thence N
01°05'59" E on the West line of
said Yanney Avenue a distance of
310.00 feet to the North line of 6th
Street; thence N 89°00'43" W on
the North line of 6th Street a dis-
tance of 7.00 feet to the Point of
Beginning, containing 8.16 acres,
more or less, all in Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
The street to be improved in said
district by paving, curbing, drain-
ing, including storm sewers, and in-
cidental work is all of 6th Street
from the West line of 22nd Avenue
Easterly to the West line of Yanney
Avenue, and including all lots and
lands abutting thereon, all in Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac or
alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8431,
and will assess the remaining un-
paid costs thereof, after deduction
of the fifty percent (50%) deposit
by developer, to the property of
said district benefited thereby in
proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-002, created by Ordi-
nance No. 8431 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-002 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on Au-
gust 28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8431,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT NO. 2020-003
ORDINANCE NO. 8432
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8432 created Paving Im-
provement District No. 2020-003
which shall consist of the following
described real estate; to-wit: Part
of Lot 1 and Part of Lot 2, Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska and Part of Government
Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: BEGINNING at the intersec-
tion of the South line of 6th Street
and the West line of 22nd Avenue
as platted in Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence N 89°00'43" W on
the Westerly extension of said
South line of 6th Street, and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto, a distance of 250.00
feet; thence N 01°05'59" E a dis-
tance of 372.78 feet to the South
line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska
Property Development Second Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence S 89°00'43" E on
the South line of said Lot 1 a dis-
tance of 253.04 feet to the West
line of said 22nd Avenue; thence
continuing S 89°00'43" E a dis-
tance of 80.55 feet to the West line
of Lot 1 of said Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion; thence continuing S 89°00'43"
E on the Easterly extension of said
South line of Lot 1, Western Ne-
braska Property Development Sec-
ond Addition a distance of 246.41
feet; thence S 01°05'59" W a dis-
tance of 312.78 feet to the South
line of Lot 2, Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion; thence N 89°00'43" W on the
South line of said Lot 2 and its
Westerly extension a distance of
250.00 feet to the Southerly exten-
sion of the East line of 22nd Ave-
nue; thence S 01°05'59" W on the
Southerly extension of the East line
of said 22nd Avenue a distance of
30.00 feet to the centerline of 6th
Street; thence N 89°00'43" W on
the centerline of said 6th Street a
distance of 80.00 feet to the West
line of said 22nd Avenue; thence S
01°05'59" W a distance of 30.00
feet to the Point of Beginning, con-
taining 4.56 acres, more or less,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The street to be improved in said
district by paving, curbing, drain-
ing, including storm sewers, and in-
cidental work is all of Centerline of
6th Street Northerly on 22nd Ave-
nue to the South line of Lot 1,
Western Nebraska Property Devel-
opment Second Avenue, and in-
cluding all lots and lands abutting
thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac or
alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8432,
and will assess the remaining un-
paid costs thereof, after deduction
of the fifty percent (50%) deposit
by developer, to the property of
said district benefited thereby in
proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-003, created by Ordi-
nance No. 8432 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-003 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on Au-
gust 28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8432,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
SANITARY SEWER
DISTRICT NO. 2020-528
ORDINANCE NO. 8435
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8435 created Sanitary
Sewer District No. 2020-528 which
shall consist of the following de-
scribed real estate; to-wit: Lot 2,
Western Nebraska Property Devel-
opment Third Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and Part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 in Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, more particularly described
as follows: BEGINNING at the
Southeast corner of Lot 2; thence
N 01°05'59" E on the East line of
said Lot 2 a distance of 150.00 feet
to the Northeast corner of said Lot
2; thence N 89°00'43" W on the
North line of said Lot 2 and its
Westerly extension a distance of
671.09 feet to the West line of 22nd
Avenue as platted in Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence S 01°05'59" W on
the West line of 22nd Avenue and
its Southerly extension a distance
of 460.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"
E a distance of 678.08 feet to the
West line of Yanney Avenue as
platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska; thence N
01°05'59" E on the West line of
said Yanney Avenue a distance of
310.00 feet to the North line of 6th
Street as platted in said Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition; thence N 89°00'43"
W on the North line of said 6th
Street a distance of 7.00 feet to the
Point of Beginning, containing 7.14
acres, more or less, all in Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-
ley or parts thereof which are within
the proposed district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within thirty (30) days of the
first publication of this Notice, writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8435,
and will assess the costs thereof
remaining unpaid after deduction of
the fifty percent (50%) deposit by
developer, to the property of said
district specially benefited thereby
in proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Sanitary Sewer District No.
2020-528, created by Ordinance
No. 8435 is subject to limited refer-
endum for a period of thirty (30)
days after the first publication of
this Notice and that, after the expi-
ration of said thirty (30) days, Sani-
tary Sewer District No. 2020-528
and any measures related to it, will
not be subject to any further right
of referendum. This Notice is first
published on August 28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8435,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the
annual budget hearing, tax request
hearing in regard to setting the final
tax request for the 2020-2021
school year at a different amount
than the prior year’s tax request,
and regular, public meeting of the
Board of Education of School Dis-
trict #7, of the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, will be held
on Monday, September 14, 2020 at
5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development
Room of the Kearney Public
Schools Administration Building at
320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, and on Facebook Live.
The agenda for the annual
budget hearing, tax request hear-
ing, and regular, public meeting of
the Board of Education, which is
kept continually current, is available
by appointment at the Administra-
tive Offices of the Kearney Public
Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-
ness hours; or may be accessed
electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
www.kearneypublicschools.org on
Friday, September 11, 2020.
NOTICE OF MEETING
GOLF ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Golf Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
September 14, 2020 in the Club-
house at the Meadowlark Hills Golf
Course, 3300 30th Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, which meeting will
be open to the public. An agenda
for such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at City Hall during normal
business hours. Except for items
of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Golf Advisory Board shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF
PARK AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
September 17, 2020 in the City
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska which meeting is open to
the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall during normal business hours.
Except for items of an emergency
nature, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, September 8, 2020, the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8437 vacating the
platted setbacks being 1) two (2)
25-foot side yard building setbacks
and 2) 100-foot rear yard building
setback on property described as
Lot 1, Austin Estates Fourth Subdi-
vision, a tract of land being part of
the West Half of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 23, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8438 vacating all
of Lots 5 and 6, and part of Lots 1,
2, 3, 4, 7, 8, Lincoln Way Villa Plots,
an addition to City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, located in part of the North
Half of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter, Section 3,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8439 revising the
City of Kearney Budget for the
2019-2020 Fiscal Year.
Ordinance No. 8440 adopting the
City of Kearney Budget for the
2020-2021 Fiscal Year.
Ordinance No. 8441 amending
Section 8-1515 "Tobacco; Posses-
sion by Minors; Unlawful" of Article
15 "General Offenses" of Chapter 8
"Police" of the City Code by
amending the age of unlawful pos-
session by minors of tobacco from
19 years to 21 years based on the
update to Nebraska Revised State
Statute 28-1418 (per LB1064) to
become effective October 1, 2020.
Ordinance No. 8442 repealing
Ordinance No. 8417 and classify
the officers and employees of the
City; fix the ranges of compensa-
tion of such officers and employ-
ees; establish the hours and work
period for overtime eligibility; pro-
vide for payments of clothing an-
d/or uniform allowances; provide
for payment of vehicle allowance;
and provide for payment of health
and dental benefits for active
full-time employees; to provide for
payment of health benefits for early
retiree employees pursuant to Res-
olution No. 2019-68A.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
WATER DISTRICT NO. 2020-592
ORDINANCE NO. 8433
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8433 created Water Dis-
trict No. 2020-592 which shall con-
sist of the following described real
estate; to-wit: Lot 2, Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, and Part of Government
Lot 3 in Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as fol-
lows: BEGINNING at the Southeast
corner of Lot 2; thence N 01°05'59"
E on the East line of said Lot 2, and
all bearings contained herein are
relative thereto, a distance of
150.00 feet to the Northeast corner
of said Lot 2; thence N 89°00'43"
W on the North line of said Lot 2 a
distance of 591.08 feet to the
Northwest corner of said lot;
thence S 01°05'59" W on the West
line of said Lot 2 a distance of
150.00 feet to the Westerly exten-
sion of the South line of said Lot 2;
thence N 89°00'43" W on the
Westerly extension of said South
line of Lot 2 a distance of 80.00
feet to the West line of 22nd Ave-
nue as platted in Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence S 01°05'59" W on
the Southerly extension of the West
line of said 22nd Avenue a distance
of 310.00 feet; thence S 89°00'43"
E a distance of 678.08 feet to the
West line of Yanney Avenue as
platted in the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska; thence N
01°05'59" E on the West line of
said Yanney Avenue a distance of
310.00 feet to the North line of 6th
Street as platted in said Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition; thence N 89°00'43"
W on said North line of 6th Street a
distance of 7.00 feet to the Point of
Beginning, containing 6.86 acres,
more or less, all in Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-
ley or parts thereof which are within
the proposed district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within thirty (30) days of the
first publication of this Notice, writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8433,
and will assess the costs thereof
remaining unpaid after deduction of
the fifty percent (50%) deposit by
developer, to the property of said
district specially benefitted thereby
in proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Water District No. 2020-592,
created by Ordinance No. 8433 is
subject to limited referendum for a
period of thirty (30) days after the
first publication of this Notice and
that, after the expiration of said
thirty (30) days, Water District No.
2020-592 and any measures re-
lated to it, will not be subject to any
further right of referendum. This
Notice is first published on August
28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8433,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
WATER DISTRICT
NO. 2020-593
ORDINANCE NO. 8434
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8434 created Water Dis-
trict No. 2020-593 which shall con-
sist of the following described real
estate; to-wit: Part of Lot 1, West-
ern Nebraska Property Develop-
ment Third Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and Part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 in Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, more particularly described
as follows: BEGINNING at the in-
tersection of the South line of 6th
Street and the West line of 22nd
Avenue as platted in Western Ne-
braska Property Development Third
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence N 89°00'43" W on
the Westerly extension of said
South line of 6th Street, and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto, a distance of 250.00
feet; thence N 01°05'59" E a dis-
tance of 372.78 feet to the South
line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska
Property Development Second Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence S 89°00'43" E on
the South line of said Lot 1 a dis-
tance of 253.04 feet to the West
line of said 22nd Avenue; thence
continuing S 89°00'43" E a dis-
tance of 80.55 feet to the West line
of Lot 1 of said Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion; thence continuing S 89°00'43"
E on the Easterly extension of the
South line of Lot 1, Western Ne-
braska Property Development Sec-
ond Addition a distance of 246.41
feet; thence S 01°05'59" W a dis-
tance of 162.78 feet to the South
line of Lot 1, Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion; thence N 89°00'43" W on the
South line of said Lot 1, Western
Nebraska Property Development
Third Addition a distance of 250.00
feet to the West line of said Lot 1;
thence S 01°05'59" W on said
West line of Lot 1 and its Southerly
extension a distance of 210.00 feet
to said South line of 6th Street;
thence N 89°00'43" W on said
South line a distance of 80.00 feet
to the Point of Beginning, contain-
ing 3.76 acres, more or less, all in
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
If the owners of record title rep-
resenting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac, al-
ley or parts thereof which are within
the proposed district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within thirty (30) days of the
first publication of this Notice, writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements in ac-
cordance with Ordinance No. 8434,
and will assess the costs thereof
remaining unpaid after deduction of
the fifty percent (50%) deposit by
developer, to the property of said
district specially benefitted thereby
in proportion to the benefits.
The public is also hereby notified
that Water District No. 2020-593,
created by Ordinance No. 8434 is
subject to limited referendum for a
period of thirty (30) days after the
first publication of this Notice and
that, after the expiration of said
thirty (30) days, Water District No.
2020-593 and any measures re-
lated to it, will not be subject to any
further right of referendum. This
Notice is first published on August
28, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8434,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
