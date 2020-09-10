 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 10, 2020

Legal notices: September 10, 2020

NOTICE

Minutes

Village of Miller Board

of Trustees

August 13th 2020

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen Rick Bowie pres-

ent. The chairman acknowledged

the open meeting laws, which are

posted in the community hall. The

minutes of the July meeting were

read. Hansen made the motion to

approve the minutes, seconded by

Holmes roll call vote was 5 to 0,

motion passed. Motion by to pay

the claims totaling $5145.36 by

Hansen, seconded by Bowie. Roll

call Motion passed 5 to 0. Claims

Frontier $182.51 phone, Buffalo

County $149.58, law enforcement,

Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon

Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45

each board pay, Glen Nichols

$989.99, wages, Amy Graham

$617.63, Marybelle Burge $168.08,

wages, Dawson Power $1148.29,

electricity, Prairie Hills $39.95

DHHS $15, test, Coop $41.28, fuel,

Kearney Hub $13.32, legal, Buffalo

Outdoor Power $195.82, Jim's

Trenching $550, meters, Miller &

Assoc. $516.35, street hearing.

Open Forum. Motion to adjourn by

Holmes seconded by Hansen.

Meeting adjourned at 7:13pm.

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Laurel

Dodrill the contents of unit #C49.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Thurs-

day September 17, 2020. Items

will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Melinda Riedel & Associates,

Inc., whose registered agent is

Thomas E. Whitmore and regis-

tered office is 7602 Pacific Street,

Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114,

was formed on August 21, 2020 to

engage in any lawful business. The

corporation has authorized 1,000

shares of capital stock. The name

and address of the incorporator is

Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific

St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska

68114.

NOTICE

 

The Regular Meeting of the

Board of Commissioners of the

Kearney Housing Agency will be

held on Thursday, September 17,

2020, at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney

Housing Agency Conference

Room, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney,

Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda of said meeting is

available for public inspection at

the Housing Agency office during

normal business hours.

