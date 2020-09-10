Legal notices: September 10, 2020

NOTICE
Minutes
Village of Miller Board
of Trustees
August 13th 2020
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen Rick Bowie pres-
ent. The chairman acknowledged
the open meeting laws, which are
posted in the community hall. The
minutes of the July meeting were
read. Hansen made the motion to
approve the minutes, seconded by
Holmes roll call vote was 5 to 0,
motion passed. Motion by to pay
the claims totaling $5145.36 by
Hansen, seconded by Bowie. Roll
call Motion passed 5 to 0. Claims
Frontier $182.51 phone, Buffalo
County $149.58, law enforcement,
Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon
Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45
each board pay, Glen Nichols
$989.99, wages, Amy Graham
$617.63, Marybelle Burge $168.08,
wages, Dawson Power $1148.29,
electricity, Prairie Hills $39.95
DHHS $15, test, Coop $41.28, fuel,
Kearney Hub $13.32, legal, Buffalo
Outdoor Power $195.82, Jim's
Trenching $550, meters, Miller &
Assoc. $516.35, street hearing.
Open Forum. Motion to adjourn by
Holmes seconded by Hansen.
Meeting adjourned at 7:13pm.
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Laurel
Dodrill the contents of unit #C49.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Thurs-
day September 17, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Melinda Riedel & Associates,
Inc., whose registered agent is
Thomas E. Whitmore and regis-
tered office is 7602 Pacific Street,
Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114,
was formed on August 21, 2020 to
engage in any lawful business. The
corporation has authorized 1,000
shares of capital stock. The name
and address of the incorporator is
Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific
St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Nebraska
68114.
NOTICE
The Regular Meeting of the
Board of Commissioners of the
Kearney Housing Agency will be
held on Thursday, September 17,
2020, at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney
Housing Agency Conference
Room, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney,
Nebraska.
The meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda of said meeting is
available for public inspection at
the Housing Agency office during
normal business hours.
