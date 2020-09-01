 Skip to main content
Legal notices: September 1, 2020

Legal notices: September 1, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BAETZ PROPERTIES, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of Baetz Proper-

ties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liabil-

ity company (the "Company"), pur-

suant to a Certificate of Organiza-

tion filed on August 5, 2020. The

Company's initial designated office

is located at 8645 Dove Hill Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The name and address of the Com-

pany's registered agent for service

of process in the State of Nebraska

is Curtis Baetz, 8645 Dove Hill Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

GENERAL PUBLIC NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that RYDE

Transit is requesting financial assis-

tance from the Federal Transit Au-

thority, pursuant to the Federal

Transit Act, generally described be-

low.

Description of the Project:

Purpose of the project is to pur-

chase four - Small Buses for gen-

eral public transportation and oper-

ation of general public transporta-

tion in Buffalo County Nebraska,

including the City of Kearney.

4 (Four) - 12 + 2 Small Buses

Estimated Total Cost:

$322,000.00 dollars.

Federal Share =

$240,000.00 dollars

State Share = $30,000.00 Dollars

Local Share = $52,000.00 dollars

(includes - radio, signage, cameras,

mounts)

 

A copy of the financial assistance

application is available for public

inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-

fices located at 715 East 11th

Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.

Please Call for an appointment

308.865.5677.

Written comments for considera-

tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-

cepted at:

RYDE Transit

Attention: Charles McGraw,

Transportation Director

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

 

General de Comunicación

Pública

 

 

Se hace saber que RYDE

Tránsito está solicitando ayuda fin-

anciera de la Autoridad Federal de

Transporte, de conformidad con la

Ley Federal de Transporte, que se

describe generalmente por debajo.

Descripción del Proyecto:

El propósito del proyecto es

comprar cuatro autobuses

pequeños para el transporte

público en general y la operación

del transporte público en general

en el condado de Buffalo, Ne-

braska, incluida la ciudad de Kear-

ney.

4 (cuatro) - 12 + 2 pequeños au-

tobuses

Costo Total Estimado:

$ 322,000.00 dólares.

Compartir federal =

$ 240,000.00 dólares

Compartir Estado =

$ 30,000.00 Dólares

Acciones locales =

$ 52,000.00 dólares (incluye -

radio, señalización, montajes)

 

Una copia de la solicitud de

asistencia financiera está dis-

ponible para la inspección pública

en las oficinas de Tránsito Ryde

ubicadas en 715 calle 11 Este, en

Kearney, Nebraska. Llame para

una cita 308.865.5677.

Los comentarios por escrito para

su examen por RYDE tránsito serán

aceptados en:

RYDE tránsito

director de transporte

PO Box 2288

Kearney, NE 68848

 

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Hometown Kearney

Name of Applicant:

Bridgett Lavene Consulting LLC

Address: 7017 46th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is:

Limited Liability Company

If other than an Individual,

 

state under whose law

entity was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: New

General nature of business:

Marketing/Advertising

Bridgett Lavene

Applicant or

Legal Representative

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

KM ANESTHESIA, P.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that KM

Anesthesia, P.C., was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered agent be-

ing Kati R. Mahalek and its regis-

tered office located at 2416 West

34th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The corporation

shall be engaged in the practice of

the profession of a certified regis-

tered nurse and anesthetist. The

corporation is authorized to issue

Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000) of

capital stock divided into 10,000

shares at a par value of One Dollar

($1.00) each and shall be fully paid

when issued. Perpetual existence

commenced on August 27, 2020.

Kati R. Mahalek,

Sole Incorporator

held Tuesday, September 8th,

2020, at 4:00 PM in the Commis-

sioner's 'Board Room', Court-

house, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

 

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

 

The September business meeting

of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District is scheduled for

September 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at

the District Headquarters in Hol-

drege, NE. A current agenda is

available at the office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at District Headquar-

ters, 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE

or online at www.cnppid.com.

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STROP'S CHOP SHOP, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Stro-

p's Chop Shop, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office at 1307 E . 33rd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,

1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in any and all lawful

businesses for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on August

24, 2020, and will continue in per-

petuity. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its sole member, Ryan

Strop, until such time as his suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

