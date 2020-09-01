Legal notices: September 1, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BAETZ PROPERTIES, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of Baetz Proper-
ties, LLC, a Nebraska limited liabil-
ity company (the "Company"), pur-
suant to a Certificate of Organiza-
tion filed on August 5, 2020. The
Company's initial designated office
is located at 8645 Dove Hill Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The name and address of the Com-
pany's registered agent for service
of process in the State of Nebraska
is Curtis Baetz, 8645 Dove Hill Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
GENERAL PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that RYDE
Transit is requesting financial assis-
tance from the Federal Transit Au-
thority, pursuant to the Federal
Transit Act, generally described be-
low.
Description of the Project:
Purpose of the project is to pur-
chase four - Small Buses for gen-
eral public transportation and oper-
ation of general public transporta-
tion in Buffalo County Nebraska,
including the City of Kearney.
4 (Four) - 12 + 2 Small Buses
Estimated Total Cost:
$322,000.00 dollars.
Federal Share =
$240,000.00 dollars
State Share = $30,000.00 Dollars
Local Share = $52,000.00 dollars
(includes - radio, signage, cameras,
mounts)
A copy of the financial assistance
application is available for public
inspection at the RYDE Transit Of-
fices located at 715 East 11th
Street, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Please Call for an appointment
308.865.5677.
Written comments for considera-
tion by RYDE Transit will be ac-
cepted at:
RYDE Transit
Attention: Charles McGraw,
Transportation Director
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
General de Comunicación
Pública
Se hace saber que RYDE
Tránsito está solicitando ayuda fin-
anciera de la Autoridad Federal de
Transporte, de conformidad con la
Ley Federal de Transporte, que se
describe generalmente por debajo.
Descripción del Proyecto:
El propósito del proyecto es
comprar cuatro autobuses
pequeños para el transporte
público en general y la operación
del transporte público en general
en el condado de Buffalo, Ne-
braska, incluida la ciudad de Kear-
ney.
4 (cuatro) - 12 + 2 pequeños au-
tobuses
Costo Total Estimado:
$ 322,000.00 dólares.
Compartir federal =
$ 240,000.00 dólares
Compartir Estado =
$ 30,000.00 Dólares
Acciones locales =
$ 52,000.00 dólares (incluye -
radio, señalización, montajes)
Una copia de la solicitud de
asistencia financiera está dis-
ponible para la inspección pública
en las oficinas de Tránsito Ryde
ubicadas en 715 calle 11 Este, en
Kearney, Nebraska. Llame para
una cita 308.865.5677.
Los comentarios por escrito para
su examen por RYDE tránsito serán
aceptados en:
RYDE tránsito
director de transporte
PO Box 2288
Kearney, NE 68848
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Hometown Kearney
Name of Applicant:
Bridgett Lavene Consulting LLC
Address: 7017 46th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is:
Limited Liability Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: New
General nature of business:
Marketing/Advertising
Bridgett Lavene
Applicant or
Legal Representative
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
KM ANESTHESIA, P.C.
Notice is hereby given that KM
Anesthesia, P.C., was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered agent be-
ing Kati R. Mahalek and its regis-
tered office located at 2416 West
34th Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The corporation
shall be engaged in the practice of
the profession of a certified regis-
tered nurse and anesthetist. The
corporation is authorized to issue
Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000) of
capital stock divided into 10,000
shares at a par value of One Dollar
($1.00) each and shall be fully paid
when issued. Perpetual existence
commenced on August 27, 2020.
Kati R. Mahalek,
Sole Incorporator
held Tuesday, September 8th,
2020, at 4:00 PM in the Commis-
sioner's 'Board Room', Court-
house, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
NOTICE
The September business meeting
of the Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District is scheduled for
September 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at
the District Headquarters in Hol-
drege, NE. A current agenda is
available at the office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at District Headquar-
ters, 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE
or online at www.cnppid.com.
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STROP'S CHOP SHOP, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that Stro-
p's Chop Shop, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office at 1307 E . 33rd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Luke E. Zinnell,
1516 1st Avenue, P.O Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in any and all lawful
businesses for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on August
24, 2020, and will continue in per-
petuity. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its sole member, Ryan
Strop, until such time as his suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
