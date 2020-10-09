Legal notices: October 9, 2020

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NORMAN L.
RICHARDSON, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-156
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Duane
W. Hagan as Personal Representa-
tive has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska on October 22, 2020 at 2:30
p.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P
Brian Symington
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
308-234-2114
Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint
Station, CCC Grand Island
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the Install of an
owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-
oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-
ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal on
the Grand Island Campus. Con-
tractor will also provide electrical
infrastructure modifications indi-
cated for full 240VAC supply to de-
vice, and coordinate with construc-
tion in area of EVSE and feeder.
EVSE signage/markings are by
owner. Please contact Carmen
Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,
308-379-7335, for project draw-
ings. Sealed bids will be received
until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October
13, 2020, and should be mailed to
Central Community College, ATTN:
Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-
ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,
NE 68802-4903.
Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint
Station, CCC Kearney
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the Install of an
owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-
oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-
ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal at
the CCC Kearney Center. Contrac-
tor will also provide electrical infra-
structure modifications indicated
for full 240VAC supply to device,
and coordinate with construction in
area of EVSE and feeder. Repair
site including concrete sidewalk to
bring back to original condition.
EVSE signage/markings are by
owner. Please contact Carmen
Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,
308-379-7335, for project draw-
ings. Sealed bids will be received
until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October
13, 2020, and should be mailed to
Central Community College, ATTN:
Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-
ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,
NE 68802-4903.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, will be
held on Monday, October 12, 2020
at 5:30 P.M. in the Staff Develop-
ment Room of the
Kearney Public Schools Adminis-
tration Building at 320 West 24th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, and on
Facebook Live.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
available at
the Administrative Offices of the
Kearney Public Schools, 320 West
24th St., Kearney, NE 68845, dur-
ing normal business hours; or may
be accessed electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
Friday, October 9, 2020.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JOSEPH J. PAITZ,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-157
Notice is hereby given that on
September 25, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Keith E.
Paitz whose address is 32515
Hawk Rd., Pleasonton, NE 68866
and Linda S. Kohlscheen whose
address is 20565 385th Rd., Pleas-
onton, NE 68866, were informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 2, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Damon T. Bahensky
P.O. Box 1600
1516 First Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
WANETTA F. HALBERT,
Deceased,
Estate No. PR 20-116
Notice is hereby given that on
July 15, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of informal probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Robbin
L. Halbert-Martin whose address is
6245 W. Hwy. 30, Nebraska 68845
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 25th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 88847
Shane M. Cochran, #24665
Snyder, Hillard & Cochran, L.L.O.
Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
OTTO AXMANN
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-158
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 30, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Brian
Axmann, whose mailing address is
3523 K. Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this court on or
before Dec. 2, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Jack W. Besse, #19005
of PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st. Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Scott R. Miner,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-59
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement,adjudication and intes-
tacy, determination of heirs, ap-
prove distribution and determina-
tion of inheritance tax have been
filed and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at PO Box 520,
Kearney, NE 68848, on Nov. 13,
2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Sharri G. Miner
2816 W. 44th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
Petitioner/Personal Represent-
ative
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D.
#18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N. Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
Attorney for Personal Represent-
ative.
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
CASE NO. CI 20-480
JOSEFINA ROJAS CISNEROS
v. VICENTE DE JESUS RAMIREZ
DIAZ
TO VICENTE DE JESUS
RAMIREZ DIAZ,
Whose whereabouts are un-
known, upon whom Personal Serv-
ice of Summons cannot be had,
and is the defendants in said pro-
ceedings, you are notified that on
August 25, 2020, Plaintiff Josefina
Rojas Cisneros, filed a Complaint
to Register and Modify Custody
Order and Application for Registra-
tion of Foreign Custody Order
against you in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, at Case
No. 20-480, the object of which is
to register and modify a custody
order regarding the minor child of
the parties. You are required to an-
swer said Complaint on or before
November 15, 2020 or said Com-
plaint against you will be taken as
true.
JOSEFINA ROJAS CISNEROS,
Plaintiff
PREPARED AND SUBMITTED
BY:
Brian M. Edwards, #26566
Immigrant Legal Center
4223 Center Street
Omaha, NE 68105
Phone: (402) 898-1349
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JAMES N.
SMALLCOMB,
Deceased.
Case No. PR20-160
Notice is hearby given that on Oc-
tober, 7, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Carla
K. Smallcomb, whose address is
41665 Coal Chute Road, Gibbon,
NE 68840 was informally appointed
by the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this court on or before Dec. 9,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Damon T. Bahensky
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ETERNITY PLACE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Eternity Place, L.L.C.
2.The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 301 May Avenue, Gibbon,
NE 68840.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Gary Hughes,
301 May Avenue, Gibbon, NE
68840.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on September 21, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Gary Hughes
301 May Avenue
Gibbon, NE 68840 Cheryl Hughes
301 May Avenue
Gibbon, NE 68840 Gary Hughes, Member
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Craig
Johnson the contents of unit #D21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin
Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasuer.
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Jerrod Pick, Andy
Garcia, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names unknown, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to the following described
property:
$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on August 29, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on November 10,
2020 at 3:00 p.m., before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Monday, September 28, 2020, or
be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Buffalo County Nebraska is re-
questing proposals for Jail Com-
munication Systems Technology &
Services. The purpose of this RFP
is to solicit responses from quali-
fied individuals/vendors for the pro-
curement of services and/or sup-
plies for the Buffalo County Jail.
Sealed Proposals must be sub-
mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk
by 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October
13, 2020. Proposals will be
opened in the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners meeting
at 10:00 A.M. on that day. Inter-
ested parties may obtain the RFP
specifications by contacting the
Buffalo County Clerk or the Buffalo
County Sheriff. All proposals must
be clearly marked on the outside of
the envelope "Jail Communication
Systems".
(S E A L)
Buffalo County EOE/AA Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk
