Legal notices: October 9, 2020

Legal notices: October 9, 2020

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF NORMAN L.

RICHARDSON, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-156

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Formal Probate of Will of

said Deceased, Determination of

Heirs, and Appointment of Duane

W. Hagan as Personal Representa-

tive has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska on October 22, 2020 at 2:30

p.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P

Brian Symington

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

308-234-2114

ZNEZ S25,O2,O9

Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint

Station, CCC Grand Island

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the Install of an

owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-

oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-

ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal on

the Grand Island Campus. Con-

tractor will also provide electrical

infrastructure modifications indi-

cated for full 240VAC supply to de-

vice, and coordinate with construc-

tion in area of EVSE and feeder.

EVSE signage/markings are by

owner. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project draw-

ings. Sealed bids will be received

until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October

13, 2020, and should be mailed to

Central Community College, ATTN:

Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-

ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,

NE 68802-4903.

Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint

Station, CCC Kearney

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the Install of an

owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-

oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-

ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal at

the CCC Kearney Center. Contrac-

tor will also provide electrical infra-

structure modifications indicated

for full 240VAC supply to device,

and coordinate with construction in

area of EVSE and feeder. Repair

site including concrete sidewalk to

bring back to original condition.

EVSE signage/markings are by

owner. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project draw-

ings. Sealed bids will be received

until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October

13, 2020, and should be mailed to

Central Community College, ATTN:

Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-

ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,

NE 68802-4903.

ZNEZ O2,O6,O7,O9

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, will be

held on Monday, October 12, 2020

at 5:30 P.M. in the Staff Develop-

ment Room of the

Kearney Public Schools Adminis-

tration Building at 320 West 24th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, and on

Facebook Live.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

available at

the Administrative Offices of the

Kearney Public Schools, 320 West

24th St., Kearney, NE 68845, dur-

ing normal business hours; or may

be accessed electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org on

Friday, October 9, 2020.

ZNEZ O9,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JOSEPH J. PAITZ,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-157

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 25, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Keith E.

Paitz whose address is 32515

Hawk Rd., Pleasonton, NE 68866

and Linda S. Kohlscheen whose

address is 20565 385th Rd., Pleas-

onton, NE 68866, were informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before December 2, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Damon T. Bahensky

P.O. Box 1600

1516 First Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

ZNEZ O2,O9, O16

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

WANETTA F. HALBERT,

Deceased,

Estate No. PR 20-116

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 15, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Robbin

L. Halbert-Martin whose address is

6245 W. Hwy. 30, Nebraska 68845

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 25th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 88847

Shane M. Cochran, #24665

Snyder, Hillard & Cochran, L.L.O.

Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

ZNEZ S25,O2,O9

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

OTTO AXMANN

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-158

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 30, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Brian

Axmann, whose mailing address is

3523 K. Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this court on or

before Dec. 2, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Jack W. Besse, #19005

of PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st. Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

ZNEZ O2,O9,O16

 

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Scott R. Miner,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-59

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement,adjudication and intes-

tacy, determination of heirs, ap-

prove distribution and determina-

tion of inheritance tax have been

filed and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at PO Box 520,

Kearney, NE 68848, on Nov. 13,

2020, at 11:00 a.m.

Sharri G. Miner

2816 W. 44th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

Petitioner/Personal Represent-

ative

 

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D.

#18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N. Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Attorney for Personal Represent-

ative.

 

NZEZ O9,O16,O23

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

CASE NO. CI 20-480

JOSEFINA ROJAS CISNEROS

v. VICENTE DE JESUS RAMIREZ

DIAZ

TO VICENTE DE JESUS

RAMIREZ DIAZ,

 

Whose whereabouts are un-

known, upon whom Personal Serv-

ice of Summons cannot be had,

and is the defendants in said pro-

ceedings, you are notified that on

August 25, 2020, Plaintiff Josefina

Rojas Cisneros, filed a Complaint

to Register and Modify Custody

Order and Application for Registra-

tion of Foreign Custody Order

against you in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, at Case

No. 20-480, the object of which is

to register and modify a custody

order regarding the minor child of

the parties. You are required to an-

swer said Complaint on or before

November 15, 2020 or said Com-

plaint against you will be taken as

true.

JOSEFINA ROJAS CISNEROS,

Plaintiff

PREPARED AND SUBMITTED

BY:

Brian M. Edwards, #26566

Immigrant Legal Center

4223 Center Street

Omaha, NE 68105

Phone: (402) 898-1349

brian@immigrantlc.org

ZNEZ O2,O9,O16

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JAMES N.

SMALLCOMB,

Deceased.

Case No. PR20-160

 

Notice is hearby given that on Oc-

tober, 7, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Carla

K. Smallcomb, whose address is

41665 Coal Chute Road, Gibbon,

NE 68840 was informally appointed

by the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this court on or before Dec. 9,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Damon T. Bahensky

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

ZNEZ O9,O16,O23

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ETERNITY PLACE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Eternity Place, L.L.C.

2.The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 301 May Avenue, Gibbon,

NE 68840.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Gary Hughes,

301 May Avenue, Gibbon, NE

68840.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 21, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Gary Hughes

301 May Avenue

Gibbon, NE 68840 Cheryl Hughes

301 May Avenue

Gibbon, NE 68840 Gary Hughes, Member

ZNEZ S25,O2,O9

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Craig

Johnson the contents of unit #D21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin

Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items

will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasuer.

ZNEZ O7,O8,O9,O10,O13,O14

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Jerrod Pick, Andy

Garcia, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names unknown, and anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to the following described

property:

$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on August 29, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on November 10,

2020 at 3:00 p.m., before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Monday, September 28, 2020, or

be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ S18,25,O2,9

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Mayor and

Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ O9,1t

 

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

Buffalo County Nebraska is re-

questing proposals for Jail Com-

munication Systems Technology &

Services. The purpose of this RFP

is to solicit responses from quali-

fied individuals/vendors for the pro-

curement of services and/or sup-

plies for the Buffalo County Jail.

Sealed Proposals must be sub-

mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk

by 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October

13, 2020. Proposals will be

opened in the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners meeting

at 10:00 A.M. on that day. Inter-

ested parties may obtain the RFP

specifications by contacting the

Buffalo County Clerk or the Buffalo

County Sheriff. All proposals must

be clearly marked on the outside of

the envelope "Jail Communication

Systems".

(S E A L)

Buffalo County EOE/AA Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk

ZNEZ O2,O9

