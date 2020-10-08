Legal notices: October 8, 2020

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
43-104.14, Angela F. Schmit, Attor-
ney at Law, SCHMIT LAW FIRM,
LLC, 1246 Golden Gate Drive, Ste.
3, Papillion, Nebraska 68046, does
hereby provide the following notice
of adoption of minor child:
TO: JOHN DOE, real name un-
known. You have been identified as
a possible biological father of the
minor child, CREIGHTON MI-
CHAEL LEYDIG (approximate date
of conception: December 9, 2012
in Lincoln, Nebraska; date of birth:
September 1, 2013 in Kearney, Ne-
braska). The biological mother,
COURTNEY JOY WEAVER, f/k/a
COURTNEY JOY LEYDIG, intends
to consent to the stepparent adop-
tion of the minor child by her hus-
band, NEIL R. WEAVER. You are
hereby notified that a hearing has
been set in the adoption proceed-
ings before the County Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska, at
Case No. AD 20-145, for a Pre-Ad-
option Hearing on Parental Aban-
donment and Final Hearing on the
Petition for Adoption, on the 18th
day of November 2020 at 1:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as may
be heard. You have the right to (i)
deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-
tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-
quish and consent to the adoption;
(iv) file a Notice of Objection to
Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-
tody; or (v) object to the adoption in
a judicial proceeding. If you wish to
(i) deny paternity; (ii) waive any pa-
rental rights you may have; (iii) re-
linquish and consent to the adop-
tion; or (iv) receive additional infor-
mation, you must contact Angela F.
Schmit of Schmit Law Firm, LLC,
the attorney representing the bio-
logical mother. If you wish to object
to the adoption and seek custody
of the child, you must seek legal
counsel from your own attorney im-
mediately.
Angela Forss Schmit
SCHMIT LAW FIRM
1246 Golden Gate Dr., Ste.3
Papillion, Nebraska 68046
Phone: 402-979-6077
Email:
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
VAUCK 4 VENTURES LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Vauck 4 Ventures LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 8775 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Judy A.
Hoffman, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 8775 2nd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: October 2, 2020. Judy A. Hoffman, Organizer
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Craig
Johnson the contents of unit #D21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin
Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasuer.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 450
CONTRACT ID: 47951
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,
SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN
COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on October 29,
2020. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
held Tuesday, October 13th, 2020,
at 4:00 PM in the Commissioner's
'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD
MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office located at 4550 West
Husker Hwy., Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at
10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
NOTICE
The Regular Meeting of the
Board of Commissioners of the
Kearney Housing Agency will be
held on Thursday, October 15,
2020, at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney
Housing Agency Conference
Room, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney,
Nebraska.
The meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda of said meeting is
available for public inspection at
the Housing Agency office during
normal business hours.
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZA-
TION LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NAME: T & P Ventures, LLC, A
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Michael Twitchell 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney, NE
68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT: October 5, 2020
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Steven R. Voigt
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
