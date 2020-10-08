 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 8, 2020

Legal notices: October 8, 2020

 

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Angela F. Schmit, Attor-

ney at Law, SCHMIT LAW FIRM,

LLC, 1246 Golden Gate Drive, Ste.

3, Papillion, Nebraska 68046, does

hereby provide the following notice

of adoption of minor child:

TO: JOHN DOE, real name un-

known. You have been identified as

a possible biological father of the

minor child, CREIGHTON MI-

CHAEL LEYDIG (approximate date

of conception: December 9, 2012

in Lincoln, Nebraska; date of birth:

September 1, 2013 in Kearney, Ne-

braska). The biological mother,

COURTNEY JOY WEAVER, f/k/a

COURTNEY JOY LEYDIG, intends

to consent to the stepparent adop-

tion of the minor child by her hus-

band, NEIL R. WEAVER. You are

hereby notified that a hearing has

been set in the adoption proceed-

ings before the County Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska, at

Case No. AD 20-145, for a Pre-Ad-

option Hearing on Parental Aban-

donment and Final Hearing on the

Petition for Adoption, on the 18th

day of November 2020 at 1:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as may

be heard. You have the right to (i)

deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-

tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-

quish and consent to the adoption;

(iv) file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody; or (v) object to the adoption in

a judicial proceeding. If you wish to

(i) deny paternity; (ii) waive any pa-

rental rights you may have; (iii) re-

linquish and consent to the adop-

tion; or (iv) receive additional infor-

mation, you must contact Angela F.

Schmit of Schmit Law Firm, LLC,

the attorney representing the bio-

logical mother. If you wish to object

to the adoption and seek custody

of the child, you must seek legal

counsel from your own attorney im-

mediately.

Angela Forss Schmit

SCHMIT LAW FIRM

1246 Golden Gate Dr., Ste.3

Papillion, Nebraska 68046

Phone: 402-979-6077

Email:

aschmit@schmitlawfirm.com

 

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

VAUCK 4 VENTURES LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Vauck 4 Ventures LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 8775 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Judy A.

Hoffman, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 8775 2nd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: October 2, 2020. Judy A. Hoffman, Organizer

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Craig

Johnson the contents of unit #D21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin

Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items

will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasuer.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 450

CONTRACT ID: 47951

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,

SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN

COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL

 

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on October 29,

2020. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/lettings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

held Tuesday, October 13th, 2020,

at 4:00 PM in the Commissioner's

'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD

MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office located at 4550 West

Husker Hwy., Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at

10:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

NOTICE

 

The Regular Meeting of the

Board of Commissioners of the

Kearney Housing Agency will be

held on Thursday, October 15,

2020, at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney

Housing Agency Conference

Room, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney,

Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda of said meeting is

available for public inspection at

the Housing Agency office during

normal business hours.

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZA-

TION LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NAME: T & P Ventures, LLC, A

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Michael Twitchell 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney, NE

68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT: October 5, 2020

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

