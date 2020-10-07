 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 7, 2020

N O T I C E

 

A total of 152 cases will be heard

by the Board in October, 2020.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Buffalo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

October 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Fox, James 74799 Pos Cntrl

Sub Except Marijuana

Theft by Receiving Stolen

Prop (4 counts)

Clinebell, Alex 88040

Escape

Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana

(2 counts) Robbery Theft by Shop-

lifting (2 counts)

Gibson, Scott 75759 Burglary (5 counts)

October 28, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Red, Charlie 88431 Manu/D-

ist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

ZNEZ O7,1t

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-

TION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

October 14, 2020 at the Kearney

Volunteer Fire Department Station

1, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Nebraska.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at the office of

the Secretary of the Fire District at

Fire Station 1. The meeting will be

open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ O7,1t

 

Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint

Station, CCC Grand Island

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the Install of an

owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-

oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-

ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal on

the Grand Island Campus. Con-

tractor will also provide electrical

infrastructure modifications indi-

cated for full 240VAC supply to de-

vice, and coordinate with construc-

tion in area of EVSE and feeder.

EVSE signage/markings are by

owner. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project draw-

ings. Sealed bids will be received

until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October

13, 2020, and should be mailed to

Central Community College, ATTN:

Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-

ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,

NE 68802-4903.

Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint

Station, CCC Kearney

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the Install of an

owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-

oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-

ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal at

the CCC Kearney Center. Contrac-

tor will also provide electrical infra-

structure modifications indicated

for full 240VAC supply to device,

and coordinate with construction in

area of EVSE and feeder. Repair

site including concrete sidewalk to

bring back to original condition.

EVSE signage/markings are by

owner. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project draw-

ings. Sealed bids will be received

until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October

13, 2020, and should be mailed to

Central Community College, ATTN:

Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-

ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,

NE 68802-4903.

ZNEZ O2,O6,O7,O9

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, October

23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region

3 Behavioral Health Services office.

General meeting open to the pub-

lic. The agenda shall be available

for public inspection at the office of

Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-

vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,

Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during

regular business hours or on the

website at www.region3.net.

ZNEZ O7,1t

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-511

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

ANDREA MICHELLE

STREETER.

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

14th day of September, 2020, a pe-

tition was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Andrea Michelle Streeter to

Clara Scarlett Streeter.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, on the 30th

day of October, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be

convenient for the court and that

unless sufficient cause is shown to

the contrary, the petitioner's name

will be changed from that of Andrea

Michelle Streeter, to Clara Scarlett

Streeter.

Andrea Michelle Streeter

4017 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

308-238-8880

ZNEZ S23,30,O7,14

Notice of Meeting

 

Buffalo County Agricultural Asso-

ciation

Time: October 13th, 2020 at 7:30

p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building - Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

Topic: Buffalo County Fair Board

Meeting

Time: Oct 13, 2020 07:30 PM

Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

89218882795?pwd=VW53OFMrT2JhSGRCVS9xajlzK0ZNUT09

Meeting ID: 892 1888 2795

Passcode: 838906

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,89218882795#,,,,,,0#,,838906# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,89218882795#,,,,,,0#,,838906# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US

(San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US

(Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US

(Houston)

+1 929 205 6099 US

(New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US

(Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US

(Chicago)

Meeting ID: 892 1888 2795

Passcode: 838906

Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k-

be7ZHYlF5

ZNEZ O7,1t

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on

Aging Governing Board will be

held on Monday, October 12, 2020

at 10:30 a.m. in the

Conference Room of Central Of-

fice of SCNAAA. The address is

620 E. 25th Street, Suite 12,

Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central

Office, but may be modified. Said

meeting is open to the public.

ZNEZ O7,1t

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

AROUND THE HOUSE, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that

Around The House, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 3040

East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Joshua M. Miller, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number, if any, is 3040

East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Dated:

September 30, 2020.

Joshua M. Miller, Organizer

ZNEZ O7,O14,O21

<addr:MORRIS, LAING, EVANS, BROCK & KENNEDY,3162622671,300 N. MEAD, SUITE 2000OLD TOWN SQUARE,WICHITA,KS>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street

Lincoln, Lancaster County, Ne-

braska 68516

General Nature of Business:

IT support services, sales, com-

puter services and hardware.

Time of Commencement of Limited

Liability Company:

August 31, 2020

Members to conduct affairs of the

Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected

by the Members:

Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

ZNEZ O7,O14,O21

 

ney. Nebraska 68845 and the regis-

tered agent is Susan Tonniges and

the address of the registered agent

1206 16th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.

3. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted is to engage

in any lawful acts and business,

other than banking and insurance,

including but not limited to, resi-

dential real estate investment and

leasing.

4. The limited liability company

commenced on July 22, 2020 and

has perpetual existence.

5. The affairs of the company will

be managed by its members. The

initial members are Susan Tonniges

and Roger L. Kaiser.

/s/ Susan Tonniges

/s/ Roger L. Kaiser

Members

Steven B. Fillman

Attorney at Law

Fillman Law Offices LLC

507 N. Lincoln Avenue

York, NE 68467

ZNEZ O7,14,21

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

W & T ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the undersigned has formed a

limited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is W & T Enterprises

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. The name and address of

the registered agent is Wayne

Matson, 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,

NE 68847.

4. The limited liability com-

pany is organized to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful businesses for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company,

however, is not organized to render

a professional service.

5. The limited liability com-

pany commenced existence on the

filing and recording of its Certificate

of Organization with the Secretary

of State on September 24, 2020

and it shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following member:

TBK Transmission, Inc.

2520 Avenue Q

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ S29,O7,O14

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Craig

Johnson the contents of unit #D21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin

Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items

will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasuer.

ZNEZ O7,O8,O9,O10,O13,O14

STATEMENT OF

NONDISCRIMINATION

DAWSON PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

is a recipient of federal financial

assistance from the Rural Electrifi-

cation Administration, an agency of

the U.S. Department of Agriculture

(USDA). In accordance with Fed-

eral civil rights laws and USDA's

civil rights regulations and policies,

institutions participating in or ad-

ministering USDA programs are

prohibited from discriminating

based on race, color, national ori-

gin, religion, sex, gender identity (i-

ncluding gender expression), sex-

ual orientation, disability, age, mari-

tal status, family/parental status, in-

come derived from a public assis-

tance program, political beliefs, or

reprisal or retaliation for prior civil

rights activity, in any program or

activity conducted or funded by

USDA (not all bases apply to all

programs). Remedies and com-

plaint filing deadlines vary by pro-

gram or incident.

The person in this organization

responsible for coordinating the

non-discrimination compliance ef-

forts of this organization is Shan-

non Peard, Manager of Finance &

Administration. Dawson Public

Power District is an equal opportu-

nity provider and employer.

Persons with disabilities who re-

quire alternative means of commu-

nication for program information

(e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape,

American Sign Language, etc.)

should contact Dawson Public

Power District or USDA's TARGET

Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice

and TTY) or contact USDA through

the Federal Relay Service at (800)

877-8339. Additionally, program in-

formation may be made available in

languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination

complaint, complete the USDA

Program Discrimination Complaint

Form, AD-3027, found online at

How to File a Program Discrimina-

tion Complaint and at any USDA

office or write a letter addressed to

USDA and provide in the letter all

of the information requested in the

form. To request a copy of the

complaint form, call 866-632-9992.

Submit your completed form or let-

ter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. De-

partment of Agriculture, Office of

the Assistant Secretary for Civil

Rights, 1400 Independence Ave-

nue, SW, Washington, D.C.

20250-9410; (2) fax: 202-690-7442;

or (3) email: program.i-

ntake@usda.gov.

In compliance with Nebraska

statutes, the following is a listing of

the officers of Dawson Public

Power District and their present

salary levels: General Manager,

$18,987 per month; President, up

to $1,260 per month; and all other

officers, up to $1,120 per month.

ZNEZ O7,1t

 

