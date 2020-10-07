Legal notices: October 7, 2020

N O T I C E
A total of 152 cases will be heard
by the Board in October, 2020.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Buffalo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
October 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Fox, James 74799 Pos Cntrl
Sub Except Marijuana
Theft by Receiving Stolen
Prop (4 counts)
Clinebell, Alex 88040
Escape
Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana
(2 counts) Robbery Theft by Shop-
lifting (2 counts)
Gibson, Scott 75759 Burglary (5 counts)
October 28, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Red, Charlie 88431 Manu/D-
ist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE PROTEC-
TION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
October 14, 2020 at the Kearney
Volunteer Fire Department Station
1, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Nebraska.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at the office of
the Secretary of the Fire District at
Fire Station 1. The meeting will be
open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint
Station, CCC Grand Island
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the Install of an
owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-
oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-
ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal on
the Grand Island Campus. Con-
tractor will also provide electrical
infrastructure modifications indi-
cated for full 240VAC supply to de-
vice, and coordinate with construc-
tion in area of EVSE and feeder.
EVSE signage/markings are by
owner. Please contact Carmen
Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,
308-379-7335, for project draw-
ings. Sealed bids will be received
until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October
13, 2020, and should be mailed to
Central Community College, ATTN:
Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-
ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,
NE 68802-4903.
Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint
Station, CCC Kearney
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the Install of an
owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-
oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-
ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal at
the CCC Kearney Center. Contrac-
tor will also provide electrical infra-
structure modifications indicated
for full 240VAC supply to device,
and coordinate with construction in
area of EVSE and feeder. Repair
site including concrete sidewalk to
bring back to original condition.
EVSE signage/markings are by
owner. Please contact Carmen
Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,
308-379-7335, for project draw-
ings. Sealed bids will be received
until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October
13, 2020, and should be mailed to
Central Community College, ATTN:
Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-
ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,
NE 68802-4903.
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, October
23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region
3 Behavioral Health Services office.
General meeting open to the pub-
lic. The agenda shall be available
for public inspection at the office of
Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-
vices, located at 4009 6th Avenue,
Suite 65, Kearney, Nebraska during
regular business hours or on the
website at www.region3.net.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-511
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
ANDREA MICHELLE
STREETER.
Notice is hereby given that on the
14th day of September, 2020, a pe-
tition was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Andrea Michelle Streeter to
Clara Scarlett Streeter.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson in courtroom no. B, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, on the 30th
day of October, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.,
or as soon thereafter as will be
convenient for the court and that
unless sufficient cause is shown to
the contrary, the petitioner's name
will be changed from that of Andrea
Michelle Streeter, to Clara Scarlett
Streeter.
Andrea Michelle Streeter
4017 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
308-238-8880
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural Asso-
ciation
Time: October 13th, 2020 at 7:30
p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building - Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
Topic: Buffalo County Fair Board
Meeting
Time: Oct 13, 2020 07:30 PM
Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
89218882795?pwd=VW53OFMrT2JhSGRCVS9xajlzK0ZNUT09
Meeting ID: 892 1888 2795
Passcode: 838906
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,89218882795#,,,,,,0#,,838906# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,89218882795#,,,,,,0#,,838906# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US
(San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US
(Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US
(Houston)
+1 929 205 6099 US
(New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US
(Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US
(Chicago)
Meeting ID: 892 1888 2795
Passcode: 838906
Find your local number:
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on
Aging Governing Board will be
held on Monday, October 12, 2020
at 10:30 a.m. in the
Conference Room of Central Of-
fice of SCNAAA. The address is
620 E. 25th Street, Suite 12,
Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central
Office, but may be modified. Said
meeting is open to the public.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
AROUND THE HOUSE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Around The House, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 3040
East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Joshua M. Miller, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number, if any, is 3040
East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Dated:
September 30, 2020.
Joshua M. Miller, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street
Lincoln, Lancaster County, Ne-
braska 68516
General Nature of Business:
IT support services, sales, com-
puter services and hardware.
Time of Commencement of Limited
Liability Company:
August 31, 2020
Members to conduct affairs of the
Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected
by the Members:
Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
ney. Nebraska 68845 and the regis-
tered agent is Susan Tonniges and
the address of the registered agent
1206 16th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.
3. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted is to engage
in any lawful acts and business,
other than banking and insurance,
including but not limited to, resi-
dential real estate investment and
leasing.
4. The limited liability company
commenced on July 22, 2020 and
has perpetual existence.
5. The affairs of the company will
be managed by its members. The
initial members are Susan Tonniges
and Roger L. Kaiser.
/s/ Susan Tonniges
/s/ Roger L. Kaiser
Members
Steven B. Fillman
Attorney at Law
Fillman Law Offices LLC
507 N. Lincoln Avenue
York, NE 68467
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
W & T ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned has formed a
limited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is W & T Enterprises
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. The name and address of
the registered agent is Wayne
Matson, 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,
NE 68847.
4. The limited liability com-
pany is organized to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful businesses for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company,
however, is not organized to render
a professional service.
5. The limited liability com-
pany commenced existence on the
filing and recording of its Certificate
of Organization with the Secretary
of State on September 24, 2020
and it shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following member:
TBK Transmission, Inc.
2520 Avenue Q
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Craig
Johnson the contents of unit #D21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin
Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasuer.
STATEMENT OF
NONDISCRIMINATION
DAWSON PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
is a recipient of federal financial
assistance from the Rural Electrifi-
cation Administration, an agency of
the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA). In accordance with Fed-
eral civil rights laws and USDA's
civil rights regulations and policies,
institutions participating in or ad-
ministering USDA programs are
prohibited from discriminating
based on race, color, national ori-
gin, religion, sex, gender identity (i-
ncluding gender expression), sex-
ual orientation, disability, age, mari-
tal status, family/parental status, in-
come derived from a public assis-
tance program, political beliefs, or
reprisal or retaliation for prior civil
rights activity, in any program or
activity conducted or funded by
USDA (not all bases apply to all
programs). Remedies and com-
plaint filing deadlines vary by pro-
gram or incident.
The person in this organization
responsible for coordinating the
non-discrimination compliance ef-
forts of this organization is Shan-
non Peard, Manager of Finance &
Administration. Dawson Public
Power District is an equal opportu-
nity provider and employer.
Persons with disabilities who re-
quire alternative means of commu-
nication for program information
(e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape,
American Sign Language, etc.)
should contact Dawson Public
Power District or USDA's TARGET
Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice
and TTY) or contact USDA through
the Federal Relay Service at (800)
877-8339. Additionally, program in-
formation may be made available in
languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination
complaint, complete the USDA
Program Discrimination Complaint
Form, AD-3027, found online at
How to File a Program Discrimina-
tion Complaint and at any USDA
office or write a letter addressed to
USDA and provide in the letter all
of the information requested in the
form. To request a copy of the
complaint form, call 866-632-9992.
Submit your completed form or let-
ter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. De-
partment of Agriculture, Office of
the Assistant Secretary for Civil
Rights, 1400 Independence Ave-
nue, SW, Washington, D.C.
20250-9410; (2) fax: 202-690-7442;
or (3) email: program.i-
In compliance with Nebraska
statutes, the following is a listing of
the officers of Dawson Public
Power District and their present
salary levels: General Manager,
$18,987 per month; President, up
to $1,260 per month; and all other
officers, up to $1,120 per month.
