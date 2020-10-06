 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 6, 2020

SECTION 001000

027-260-K801

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for furnishing

all plant, equipment, transportation,

tools, materials, labor and skills

necessary and incidental to per-

form all work described in the Pro-

posed Contract Documents enti-

tled:

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION -

DISTRICT EIGHT

ATKINSON MAINTENANCE

FACILITY

PROJECT NUMBER: AFE K-801

will be received at the Depart-

ment of Transportation Operations

Division, located at 5001 S. 14th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00

PM, local time on Thursday, Octo-

ber 15, 2020 and will then be pub-

licly opened and read aloud.

The said Documents have been

prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-

chitects and may be obtained from

A & D Technical Supply for a re-

fundable deposit of $40.00, contact

402-474-5454 to obtain docu-

ments. Documents are also availa-

ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-

ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-

change, Kearney Builders Bureau

and Norfolk Builders Exchange.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-

ing has been scheduled for

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

at 11:00 AM local time (CDT) at the

current NDOT Atkinson Mainte-

nance Facility, 306 W. 5th Street,

Atkinson, NE 68713.

Project Description: In general,

Work consists of constructing a

maintenance facility addition of ap-

proximately 8,500 square feet, con-

taining NDOT office area and crew

room, restrooms, heated equip-

ment storage bays and wash bay,

and parts/tool storage at an exist-

ing maintenance yard located in At-

kinson, NE. Construction is to be

primarily a pre-engineered metal

building with concrete curb around

the perimeter. The existing ma-

sonry office and shop building will

be partially demolished and reno-

vated, with the metal building being

an addition to the existing.

Non-load bearing metal stud fram-

ing is to be used for interior wall

framing. Additional building com-

ponents will include concrete foot-

ings, CMU masonry walls, metal

roof, sectional overhead doors, hol-

low metal and stainless doors and

frames, aluminum windows, and

mechanical, electrical and plumb-

ing installation. Site work includes

site grading, paving, parking, side-

walks, utilities, and modifications to

existing perimeter fencing.

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms attached to

and made a part of the Proposed

Contract Documents and submit-

ted in a sealed envelope marked

"AFE K-801 - Atkinson Mainte-

nance Facility Bid". Bids which are

mailed shall be placed in a sepa-

rate sealed envelope, labeled as

described in this paragraph, inside

the mailing envelope

Bids mailed to this office shall be

addressed to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

PO Box 94759

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759

Bids delivered in person shall be

delivered to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

5001 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE

Please note: This location is the

Operations Building located south

of the State Penitentiary.

NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-

simile or electronic transmission

are NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Each Bidder must submit with

the bid a certified or cashiers'

check or a bid bond on AIA form

A310 in an amount equal to five

(5%) of the bid.

The character and amount of se-

curity must be submitted by the

Contractor for the performance of

the Contract is stated in the pro-

posed contract documents.

Bidders may not withdraw their

bids for a period of at least sixty

(60) days after the scheduled clos-

ing time for the receipt of the bids.

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and

re-advertise for Bids; reserves the

right to waive informalities and ir-

regularities and to make awards on

bids which furnish the materials

and construction that will in their

opinion serve the best interests of

the State.

Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint

Station, CCC Grand Island

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the Install of an

owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-

oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-

ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal on

the Grand Island Campus. Con-

tractor will also provide electrical

infrastructure modifications indi-

cated for full 240VAC supply to de-

vice, and coordinate with construc-

tion in area of EVSE and feeder.

EVSE signage/markings are by

owner. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project draw-

ings. Sealed bids will be received

until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October

13, 2020, and should be mailed to

Central Community College, ATTN:

Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-

ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,

NE 68802-4903.

Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint

Station, CCC Kearney

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the Install of an

owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-

oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-

ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal at

the CCC Kearney Center. Contrac-

tor will also provide electrical infra-

structure modifications indicated

for full 240VAC supply to device,

and coordinate with construction in

area of EVSE and feeder. Repair

site including concrete sidewalk to

bring back to original condition.

EVSE signage/markings are by

owner. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project draw-

ings. Sealed bids will be received

until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October

13, 2020, and should be mailed to

Central Community College, ATTN:

Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-

ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,

NE 68802-4903.

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>

NOTICE

 

In the Interest of the Name

Change of Fayelynn Irene Ann

Weiss, Buffalo County District

Court,

Case No. CI20-507:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A Weiss,

on behalf of

Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss, have

filed a Petition for Change of Name

of Fayelynn Irene Ann

Weiss, pursuant to Neb.Rev.Stat.

Section 25-21,270 et seq., in the

Buffalo County District Court,

Case No. CI20-507.

Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A

Weiss, o/b/o

Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss

Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)

Attorney for Petitioners

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308)832-2103

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION

STATE HIGHWAY

COMMISSION

 

Friday, October 23, 2020, 8:30

a.m. Comfort Inn 2903 Osborne Dr

W, Hastings, NE.

NDOT District 4 Program Hear-

ing/State Highway Commission

Meeting.

The public is urged to attend the

upcoming Nebraska State Highway

Commission meeting, Friday, Octo-

ber 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the

Comfort Inn, 2903 Osborne Dr W in

Hastings, Nebraska.

The meeting will include a pres-

entation by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation (NDOT)

about potential projects in the Dis-

trict 4 area, which includes Adams,

Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Greeley,

Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick,

Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Sherman,

Thayer, York, Valley, and Webster

counties.

The public is encouraged to at-

tend and share any suggestions or

concerns regarding future NDOT

highway improvement projects.

Submit comments or requests to

Sarah Soula, PO Box 94759, Lin-

coln, NE 68509-4759; telephone

(402) 471-4567; fax (402) 479-3989;

sarah.soula@nebraska.gov or Wes

Wahlgren, NDOT District 4 Engi-

neer, telephone (308) 385-6265;

wes.wahlgren@nebraska.gov. The

current Surface Transportation Pro-

gram Book is posted on the NDOT

website: http://dot.nebraska.go-

v/projects/publications/pr-

ogram-book/

NDOT strives to provide an ac-

cessible meeting facility for all per-

sons. Appropriate provisions for

the hearing and visually challenged

or persons with limited English pro-

ficiency (LEP) will be made if NDOT

is notified by Monday, October 12,

2020.

The Nebraska State Highway

Commission will gather for dinner

on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at

6:00 p.m. at Lochland Country Club

located at 601 W Lochland Road in

Hastings, Nebraska.

