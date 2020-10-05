Legal notices: October 5, 2020

<addr:MOUSEL, BROOKS, GARNER & SCHNEIDER, P.C., L.L.O.,3083451600,101 WEST C STREET,MCCOOK,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
STATE OF NEBRASKA ON
BEHALF OF
JAYDEN JOSEPH ROY LEE
MINOR CHILD,
PLANTIFF,
VS
HOLLY LYNN BAKER,
DEFENDANT
JOHNATHON JOESPH LEE,
DEFENDANT
CASE NO. CI 16-613
TO JOHNATHON JOSEPH LEE:
You are hereby notified that De-
fendant Holly Lynn Baker has filed
her Complaint to Establish Custody
and Visitation and Modify Child
Support in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, which is
identified as Case No. CI 16-613
on the 25th day of August, 2020,
the object and prayer of said Com-
plaint being to establish custody,
visitation and support of the minor
child. You are further notified that
you must file a responsive pleading
by Novermber 4, 2020, if you do
not wish to be found in default.
By: Nathaniel J. Mustion, #24982
MOUSEL, BROOKS,
SCHNEIDER, MUSTON &
SHIFFLET, P.C., L.L.O.,
101 West C. St.
McCook, NE 69001
(308) 345-1600
Attorney for Defendent
Holly Baker
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION OF
GILLESPIE AG SERVICE, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corpora-
tion is Gillespie Ag Service, Inc.
2. The initial registered office
is located at: 8410 145th Road,
Amherst, NE 68812.
3. The registered agent and
the registered agent's address are:
Cody Gillespie, 8410 145th Road,
Amherst, NE 68812.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital
stock is 1000 shares with a par
value of $1.00, to be fully paid and
non-assessable on issue.
Cody Gillespie
8410 145th Road
Amherst, NE 68812
INCORPORATOR
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Planning
Commission of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska will be held at 9:00 a.m.
on October 16, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for TBK Trans-
missions, LLC to rezone from Dis-
trict C-3, General Commercial Dis-
trict to District C-3/PD, General
Commercial/Planned Development
Overlay District for property de-
scribed as Lot 1, Block Two, Pete's
Town & Country Addition, a subdi-
vision being part of Government
Lots 4 and 5 located in the South-
west Quarter of Section 29, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; AND the West Half of va-
cated Banner Avenue in Pete's
Town & Country Addition, a subdi-
vision being part of Government
Lots 4 and 5 located in the South-
west Quarter of Section 29, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northeast corner of 39th Street
and Antelope Avenue).
2. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for TBK Trans-
missions, LLC for Planned District
Development Plan Approval for the
proposed construction of a com-
mercial transmission/auto repair
building on property zoned District
C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as Lot 1,
Block Two, Pete's Town & Country
Addition, part of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northeast corner of 39th Street
and Antelope Avenue).
3. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Sorensen
Acres, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District C-2, Community Commer-
cial District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter, Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northeast corner of 54th Street
and 2nd Avenue).
4. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Sorensen
Acres, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company for the Final Plat
for Oak Park Center Second, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter, Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northeast corner of 54th
Street and 2nd Avenue).
5. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Sorensen
Acres, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company for the annexation
of Oak Park Center Second, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter, Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northeast corner of 54th
Street and 2nd Avenue).
6. Proposed annexation of the
following tract of land to be in-
cluded within the corporate limits:
A tract of land being part of the
South Half of the Southwest Quar-
ter of Section 21, part of the North-
west Quarter and part of the West
Half of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 28, part of the East Half of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
29, all in Township 9 North, Range
15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2,
Patriot First Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion being part of the East Half of
the Northwest Quarter and part of
the West Half of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 28, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and including all of those parts of
Cherry Avenue, Avenue A (aka Air-
port Road), Avenue B (aka Piper
Avenue) and 56th Street, lying
within the above described lands
and more particularly described as
follows: BEGINNING at the South-
west corner of the Southwest
Quarter of said Section 21; thence
S 89°58'22" E on the South line of
said Southwest Quarter, and all
bearings contained herein are rela-
tive thereto, a distance of 140.36 to
the Easterly line of the Central Ne-
braska Natural Resources District
Drainage Tract; thence N 00°10'45"
E on said Easterly line and parallel
with the West line of said South-
west Quarter a distance of 61.65
feet to the North line of 56th Street;
thence S 89°56'44" E on the North
line of said 56th Street a distance
of 689.63 feet; thence Southeast-
erly on a tangent curve to the
Right, having a central angle of
07°34'48", a radius of 8060.00 feet,
an arc length of 1066.31 feet, and a
chord bearing of S 86°09'20" E a
distance of 1065.53 feet; thence S
82°23'02" E continuing on said
North line of 56th Street a distance
of 901.03 feet; thence N 07°36'58"
E continuing on said North line a
distance of 40.14 feet; thence S
82°23'02" E continuing on said
North line a distance of 561.60 feet;
thence N 07°28'07" E continuing
on said North line a distance of
10.00 feet; thence S 82°23'02" E
continuing on said North line and
its Easterly extension a distance of
91.00 feet to the East right-of-way
line of Avenue A (aka Airport Road);
thence S 07°28'07" W on said East
right-of-way line a distance of
1387.78 feet to the Easterly exten-
sion of the South line of Patriot
First Subdivision and the North line
of Cessna Street and the existing
Corporate Limits of the City of
Kearney; thence N 82°30'59" W on
the South line of said Patriot First
Subdivision and the North line of
Cessna Street and its Westerly ex-
tension and on the existing Corpo-
rate Limits of the City of Kearney, a
distance of 915.63 feet to the West
right-of-way line of Avenue B (aka
Piper Avenue); thence S 07°26'42"
W on the West right-of-way line of
Avenue B (aka Piper Avenue) and
on the existing Corporate Limits of
the City of Kearney a distance of
1097.84; thence N 89°46'58" W
and on the existing Corporate Lim-
its of the City of Kearney a distance
of 961.73 feet; thence N 05°49'22"
W a distance of 1124.87 feet;
thence N 89°49'22" W and on the
existing Corporate Limits of the
City of Kearney a distance of
1174.10 feet to the West right--
of-way line of Cherry Avenue;
thence N 00°10'38" E on said West
right-of-way line of Cherry Avenue
a distance of 1386.92 feet to the
North line of the Northeast Quarter
of Section 29; thence S 89°25'49"
E on said North line a distance of
33.00 feet to the Point of Beginn-
ing, containing 136.97 acres, more
or less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (located South of 56th
Street between the Kearney East
Expressway and Airport Road,
West of Airport Road, North and
West of Cessna Street, West of
Piper Avenue, North of Patriot
Boulevard, East of Cherry Avenue
and Kearney East Expressway).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,
P.C.
10330 Regency Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JNJ HOLDINGS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
JNJ Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company has been
duly organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office located at 5085 Bi-
son Run, Kearney, Nebraska 68845
and designating its registered
agent as Erickson & Sederstrom,
P.C. a limited liability organization
with its registered office at 10330
Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 100,
Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned has formed a
limited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4740 Dove Hill Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Greg Trejo,
4740 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on September 9, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Greg Trejo 4740 Dove Hill Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Joann Trejo
4740 Dove Hill Avenue
Greg Trejo, Member
