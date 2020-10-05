Legal notices: October 5, 2020

place of business and designated

office is 4740 Dove Hill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Greg Trejo,

4740 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State