Legal notices: October 5, 2020

Legal notices: October 5, 2020

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

STATE OF NEBRASKA ON

BEHALF OF

JAYDEN JOSEPH ROY LEE

MINOR CHILD,

PLANTIFF,

VS

HOLLY LYNN BAKER,

DEFENDANT

JOHNATHON JOESPH LEE,

DEFENDANT

CASE NO. CI 16-613

TO JOHNATHON JOSEPH LEE:

You are hereby notified that De-

fendant Holly Lynn Baker has filed

her Complaint to Establish Custody

and Visitation and Modify Child

Support in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, which is

identified as Case No. CI 16-613

on the 25th day of August, 2020,

the object and prayer of said Com-

plaint being to establish custody,

visitation and support of the minor

child. You are further notified that

you must file a responsive pleading

by Novermber 4, 2020, if you do

not wish to be found in default.

By: Nathaniel J. Mustion, #24982

MOUSEL, BROOKS,

SCHNEIDER, MUSTON &

SHIFFLET, P.C., L.L.O.,

101 West C. St.

McCook, NE 69001

(308) 345-1600

Attorney for Defendent

Holly Baker

ZNEZ S21,28,O5

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION OF

GILLESPIE AG SERVICE, INC.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corpora-

tion is Gillespie Ag Service, Inc.

2. The initial registered office

is located at: 8410 145th Road,

Amherst, NE 68812.

3. The registered agent and

the registered agent's address are:

Cody Gillespie, 8410 145th Road,

Amherst, NE 68812.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital

stock is 1000 shares with a par

value of $1.00, to be fully paid and

non-assessable on issue.

Cody Gillespie

8410 145th Road

Amherst, NE 68812

INCORPORATOR

ZNEZ S28,O5,O12

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Planning

Commission of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska will be held at 9:00 a.m.

on October 16, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for TBK Trans-

missions, LLC to rezone from Dis-

trict C-3, General Commercial Dis-

trict to District C-3/PD, General

Commercial/Planned Development

Overlay District for property de-

scribed as Lot 1, Block Two, Pete's

Town & Country Addition, a subdi-

vision being part of Government

Lots 4 and 5 located in the South-

west Quarter of Section 29, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; AND the West Half of va-

cated Banner Avenue in Pete's

Town & Country Addition, a subdi-

vision being part of Government

Lots 4 and 5 located in the South-

west Quarter of Section 29, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northeast corner of 39th Street

and Antelope Avenue).

2. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for TBK Trans-

missions, LLC for Planned District

Development Plan Approval for the

proposed construction of a com-

mercial transmission/auto repair

building on property zoned District

C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District and described as Lot 1,

Block Two, Pete's Town & Country

Addition, part of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northeast corner of 39th Street

and Antelope Avenue).

3. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Sorensen

Acres, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District C-2, Community Commer-

cial District for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter, Section 26, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northeast corner of 54th Street

and 2nd Avenue).

4. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Sorensen

Acres, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company for the Final Plat

for Oak Park Center Second, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter, Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (Northeast corner of 54th

Street and 2nd Avenue).

5. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Sorensen

Acres, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company for the annexation

of Oak Park Center Second, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter, Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (Northeast corner of 54th

Street and 2nd Avenue).

6. Proposed annexation of the

following tract of land to be in-

cluded within the corporate limits:

A tract of land being part of the

South Half of the Southwest Quar-

ter of Section 21, part of the North-

west Quarter and part of the West

Half of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 28, part of the East Half of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

29, all in Township 9 North, Range

15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2,

Patriot First Subdivision, a Subdivi-

sion being part of the East Half of

the Northwest Quarter and part of

the West Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 28, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

and including all of those parts of

Cherry Avenue, Avenue A (aka Air-

port Road), Avenue B (aka Piper

Avenue) and 56th Street, lying

within the above described lands

and more particularly described as

follows: BEGINNING at the South-

west corner of the Southwest

Quarter of said Section 21; thence

S 89°58'22" E on the South line of

said Southwest Quarter, and all

bearings contained herein are rela-

tive thereto, a distance of 140.36 to

the Easterly line of the Central Ne-

braska Natural Resources District

Drainage Tract; thence N 00°10'45"

E on said Easterly line and parallel

with the West line of said South-

west Quarter a distance of 61.65

feet to the North line of 56th Street;

thence S 89°56'44" E on the North

line of said 56th Street a distance

of 689.63 feet; thence Southeast-

erly on a tangent curve to the

Right, having a central angle of

07°34'48", a radius of 8060.00 feet,

an arc length of 1066.31 feet, and a

chord bearing of S 86°09'20" E a

distance of 1065.53 feet; thence S

82°23'02" E continuing on said

North line of 56th Street a distance

of 901.03 feet; thence N 07°36'58"

E continuing on said North line a

distance of 40.14 feet; thence S

82°23'02" E continuing on said

North line a distance of 561.60 feet;

thence N 07°28'07" E continuing

on said North line a distance of

10.00 feet; thence S 82°23'02" E

continuing on said North line and

its Easterly extension a distance of

91.00 feet to the East right-of-way

line of Avenue A (aka Airport Road);

thence S 07°28'07" W on said East

right-of-way line a distance of

1387.78 feet to the Easterly exten-

sion of the South line of Patriot

First Subdivision and the North line

of Cessna Street and the existing

Corporate Limits of the City of

Kearney; thence N 82°30'59" W on

the South line of said Patriot First

Subdivision and the North line of

Cessna Street and its Westerly ex-

tension and on the existing Corpo-

rate Limits of the City of Kearney, a

distance of 915.63 feet to the West

right-of-way line of Avenue B (aka

Piper Avenue); thence S 07°26'42"

W on the West right-of-way line of

Avenue B (aka Piper Avenue) and

on the existing Corporate Limits of

the City of Kearney a distance of

1097.84; thence N 89°46'58" W

and on the existing Corporate Lim-

its of the City of Kearney a distance

of 961.73 feet; thence N 05°49'22"

W a distance of 1124.87 feet;

thence N 89°49'22" W and on the

existing Corporate Limits of the

City of Kearney a distance of

1174.10 feet to the West right--

of-way line of Cherry Avenue;

thence N 00°10'38" E on said West

right-of-way line of Cherry Avenue

a distance of 1386.92 feet to the

North line of the Northeast Quarter

of Section 29; thence S 89°25'49"

E on said North line a distance of

33.00 feet to the Point of Beginn-

ing, containing 136.97 acres, more

or less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (located South of 56th

Street between the Kearney East

Expressway and Airport Road,

West of Airport Road, North and

West of Cessna Street, West of

Piper Avenue, North of Patriot

Boulevard, East of Cherry Avenue

and Kearney East Expressway).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ O5,t1

 

ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,

P.C.

10330 Regency Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JNJ HOLDINGS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

JNJ Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company has been

duly organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office located at 5085 Bi-

son Run, Kearney, Nebraska 68845

and designating its registered

agent as Erickson & Sederstrom,

P.C. a limited liability organization

with its registered office at 10330

Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 100,

Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

ZNEZ S28,O5,O12

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the undersigned has formed a

limited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4740 Dove Hill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Greg Trejo,

4740 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 9, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Greg Trejo 4740 Dove Hill Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Joann Trejo

4740 Dove Hill Avenue

Greg Trejo, Member

ZNEZ S28,O5,O12

