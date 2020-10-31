Legal notices: October 31, 2020

ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,
P.C.
Suite 100, Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
(402) 397-2000 Telephone
(402) 390-7130 Fax
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
On April 6, 2020, America's
Choice Community of Kearney
d/b/a Regency Retirement Resi-
dence of Kearney, a Nebraska non-
profit corporation ("Corporation")
filed Articles of Dissolution with the
Nebraska Secretary of State. The
terms of the dissolution provide for
the payment of all liabilities of the
Corporation and the distribution of
all remaining assets to First Evan-
gelical Lutheran Church and Good
Samaritan Health Systems, Inc. or
its successors. The officers of the
corporation are to wind up its cor-
porate affairs and distribute its as-
sets. The Corporation has assets
totaling $0.00 and liabilities of
$0.00. Any person with claims
against the corporation must file his
written claim(s) by providing claim-
ant's full name, address, telephone
number and dollar amount of
claim(s) to:
Mr. Andrew Collins
10330 Regency
Pkwy Dr. Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
All claims will be barred for-
ever unless a proceeding to en-
force the claim is commenced
within five years of the date of this
notice of publication, pursuant to
Nebraska Revised Statute §21-19,
136.
ZNEZ O24,O31,N7
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
Pursuant to the Deed of
Trust executed by Ekceweg, L.L.C.,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, as Trustor, in which Ex-
change Bank is the Lender and
Beneficiary, and filed for record on
June 7, 2017, and recorded as Inst.
2017-03202, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the following trust property:
Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
notice is hereby given that the
Trustor has committed a breach of
an obligation for which the trust
property was conveyed as security,
to-wit: failure to make payments
when due under the promissory
note.
By reason of the above de-
fault, the Beneficiary has declared
all sums secured by the Deed of
Trust to be accelerated, said sums
are immediately due and payable,
and the Beneficiary has elected to
cause said property to be sold in
the manner provided by law. Trus-
tors may have rights to cure as
stated in the Deed of Trust, the
loan documents, or as provided by
Neb. Rev. Stat. §76-1012.
DATED this 14th day of Oc-
tober, 2020.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
ZNEZ O17,O24,O31
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an Execution Order issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-
trict Court, in the action Nicholas
Mansuetta vs. Valerie Mansuetta,
CI14-172,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Nicholas
Mansuetta:
1) 2016 Ford SRW Super Duty
F250 crew cab diesel pickup, black
in color.
2) Contents of pickup to be sold
as a single lot, including but not
limited to: leather handgun holster,
sleeping bag, four P-Mags, loaded
with 5.56 ammo, two fixed blade
hunting knives, range finder, solar
device charger, socket set in case,
shooting mat, floor jack, fuel cans,
sun glasses, ratchet straps, bungee
cords, fleece jackets and blanket,
flashlights, umbrellas, ponchos,
lead rifle target
and will offer for sale to the high-
est bidders for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 12th day of No-
vember, 2020, at the Buffalo
County Sheriff's Office impound,
321 Central Avenue, Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Cash only for contents of pickup.
Proof of funds required prior to bid-
ding on pickup. Payment in full in
cash, cashier's check or money or-
der due by 4 p.m. the day of the
sale for buyer of pickup.
Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view photographs of
the Ford F250.
Dated this 14th day of
October, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
ZNEZ O17,O24,O31,N7
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATON
TTM SOFTWARE, LLC
Notice is hereby given that TTM
Software LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 4734 Avenue G, Kearney,
NE 68847. The agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
USCA, Inc. at 1603 Farnam Street,
Omaha, NE 68102. The company is
member-managed. The nature of
the Company is computer pro-
gramming.
ZNEZ O24,O31,N7
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Friday
November 6, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ
O29,O30,O31,N2,N3,N4,N5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!