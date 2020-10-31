 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 31, 2020

Legal notices: October 31, 2020

 

ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,

P.C.

Suite 100, Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

(402) 397-2000 Telephone

(402) 390-7130 Fax

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

On April 6, 2020, America's

Choice Community of Kearney

d/b/a Regency Retirement Resi-

dence of Kearney, a Nebraska non-

profit corporation ("Corporation")

filed Articles of Dissolution with the

Nebraska Secretary of State. The

terms of the dissolution provide for

the payment of all liabilities of the

Corporation and the distribution of

all remaining assets to First Evan-

gelical Lutheran Church and Good

Samaritan Health Systems, Inc. or

its successors. The officers of the

corporation are to wind up its cor-

porate affairs and distribute its as-

sets. The Corporation has assets

totaling $0.00 and liabilities of

$0.00. Any person with claims

against the corporation must file his

written claim(s) by providing claim-

ant's full name, address, telephone

number and dollar amount of

claim(s) to:

Mr. Andrew Collins

10330 Regency

Pkwy Dr. Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

All claims will be barred for-

ever unless a proceeding to en-

force the claim is commenced

within five years of the date of this

notice of publication, pursuant to

Nebraska Revised Statute §21-19,

136.

ZNEZ O24,O31,N7

 

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

 

Pursuant to the Deed of

Trust executed by Ekceweg, L.L.C.,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, as Trustor, in which Ex-

change Bank is the Lender and

Beneficiary, and filed for record on

June 7, 2017, and recorded as Inst.

2017-03202, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the following trust property:

Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

notice is hereby given that the

Trustor has committed a breach of

an obligation for which the trust

property was conveyed as security,

to-wit: failure to make payments

when due under the promissory

note.

By reason of the above de-

fault, the Beneficiary has declared

all sums secured by the Deed of

Trust to be accelerated, said sums

are immediately due and payable,

and the Beneficiary has elected to

cause said property to be sold in

the manner provided by law. Trus-

tors may have rights to cure as

stated in the Deed of Trust, the

loan documents, or as provided by

Neb. Rev. Stat. §76-1012.

DATED this 14th day of Oc-

tober, 2020.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ O17,O24,O31

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an Execution Order issued

by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-

trict Court, in the action Nicholas

Mansuetta vs. Valerie Mansuetta,

CI14-172,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Nicholas

Mansuetta:

1) 2016 Ford SRW Super Duty

F250 crew cab diesel pickup, black

in color.

2) Contents of pickup to be sold

as a single lot, including but not

limited to: leather handgun holster,

sleeping bag, four P-Mags, loaded

with 5.56 ammo, two fixed blade

hunting knives, range finder, solar

device charger, socket set in case,

shooting mat, floor jack, fuel cans,

sun glasses, ratchet straps, bungee

cords, fleece jackets and blanket,

flashlights, umbrellas, ponchos,

lead rifle target

and will offer for sale to the high-

est bidders for cash subject to prior

encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 12th day of No-

vember, 2020, at the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Office impound,

321 Central Avenue, Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Cash only for contents of pickup.

Proof of funds required prior to bid-

ding on pickup. Payment in full in

cash, cashier's check or money or-

der due by 4 p.m. the day of the

sale for buyer of pickup.

Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

Facebook to view photographs of

the Ford F250.

Dated this 14th day of

October, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ O17,O24,O31,N7

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATON

TTM SOFTWARE, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that TTM

Software LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 4734 Avenue G, Kearney,

NE 68847. The agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

USCA, Inc. at 1603 Farnam Street,

Omaha, NE 68102. The company is

member-managed. The nature of

the Company is computer pro-

gramming.

ZNEZ O24,O31,N7

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Michelle

Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Friday

November 6, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ

O29,O30,O31,N2,N3,N4,N5

 

