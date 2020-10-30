Legal notices: October 30, 2020

days after the first publication of

this Ordinance and that, after the

expiration of the said thirty (30)

days, Ordinance No. 8447 and any

measures related to it, will not be

subject to any further right of refer-

endum.

Section 4. That all ordi-

nances and resolutions or parts of

ordinances and resolutions in con-

flict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 5. This Ordinance

shall be in full force and effect from