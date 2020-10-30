Legal notices: October 30, 2020

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived by Lauren Brandt, City
Clerk, in the City Clerks Office at
the City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Nebraska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on November 17, 2020 for furnish-
ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
traffic control, bridge abutment re-
pair, expansion joint replacement,
concrete approach slab construc-
tion, approximately 4,350 square
yards of concrete removal and re-
placement, 660 square yards of
multi-layer epoxy polymer sidewalk
overlay, pedestrian fence, lighting
and work incidental thereto for
2020 PART 3 IMPROVEMENTS -
2ND AVENUE OVERPASS RE-
PAIRS, and associated work as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "2020 PART 3 IMPROVE-
MENTS - 2ND AVENUE OVER-
PASS REPAIRS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
held on November 3, 2020 from
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the west
parking lot of the City of Kearney
Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,
Kearney, NE.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin
the Work on receipt of the Notice
to Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids for the City of Kear-
ney, NE, Kearney Community Ten-
nis Facility, will be received by the
City of Kearney at the City Clerk's
Office, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska until 2
p.m. local time on November 10,
2020 and will be publicly opened
and read aloud for the following
public improvements:
The project consists of the fol-
lowing: New construction of an in-
door tennis practice facility totaling
approximately 61,000 gross square
feet. Work includes site develop-
ment, site utilities, and site paving.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "COMMUNITY TENNIS
FACILITY". The City will accept
only those sealed bids, either hand
delivered or received via the U.S.
Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted.
A separate prime contract for
Site Preparation including rough
grading and building pad prepara-
tion has been issued.
Bids will be received for a single
prime contract.
Bidding documents may be re-
quested and examined at the fol-
lowing places:
" Kearney Builders Bureau -
ders-bureau
" Standard Digital - Stand-
ardSHARE Plan Room -
om/StandardSHARE#/
" Lincoln Builders Bureau -
5910 S 58th #C, Lincoln, NE 68516
Bidding Documents may be ob-
tained from or through their on-line
plan room listed above.
Plan deposit, $100/set will be
returned to Bidder when bid docu-
ments are returned in good condi-
tion.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
conducted via Zoom at 2 p.m. on
October 27, 2020. Please contact
Nick Schulz, nschulz@rdgusa.com
to request an invite.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal.
Each bid shall be submitted on
the Bid Form provided with the
Bidding Documents. No bid sub-
mitted by any contractor which
contains a condition or qualification
shall be recognized or accepted by
the City Council, and any letter or
communication accompanying the
bid which contains a condition or
qualification upon the bid which
has the effect of qualifying or modi-
fying any provision of the specifica-
tions in any manner, shall be con-
strued as a qualifying bid and may
be rejected by the City Council as
not responsible.
The successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
No bid may be withdrawn for a
period of 30 calendar days after the
date of opening.
The bidder to whom the Con-
tract is awarded shall commence
work no later than the date set forth
in a Notice to Proceed to the Con-
tractor from the Owner or its au-
thorized representative.
The work of this Contract shall
be completed on or before Febru-
ary 8, 2022.
Refer to other bidding require-
ments described in Division 01
Section "Instructions to Bidders".
Sexual Harassment Policy: The
Contractor warrants and represents
that he/she/it has policies in place
governing the actions of the Con-
tractor and any employees or
agents or the Contractor regarding
sexual harassment. The Contractor
agrees to defend, indemnify and
hold harmless the Owner for ac-
tions of the Contractor or Contrac-
tor's employees or agents in the
execution of this agreement with
the Owner and its officers, employ-
ees and agents. The Contractor
also understands and agrees that
any violation of this provision will
constitute sufficient cause to termi-
nate the agreement.
Sales Tax: Taxes shall be in-
cluded in the BID for non-exempt
materials and equipment. The
Owner will appoint the Contractor
to be its agent to purchase materi-
als and equipment which are deter-
mined to be exempt from tax as
outlined by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue. The Contractor is
responsible for calculating the labor
and material sales tax correctly, as
required by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue. Contractor is
also responsible for reporting the
appropriate information to the Ne-
braska Department of Revenue.
OSHA and Other Regulations:
All practices, materials, supplies,
and equipment shall comply with
the Federal Occupational Safety
and Health Act, as well as any per-
tinent Federal, State and/or local
safety or environmental codes.
LB 403 Contract Provisions -
New Employee Work Eligibility Sta-
tus: The Contractor is required and
hereby agrees to use a federal im-
migration verification system to de-
termine the work eligibility status of
new employees physically perform-
ing services within the State of Ne-
braska. A federal immigration verifi-
cation system means the electronic
verification of the work authoriza-
tion program authorized by the Ille-
gal Immigration Reform and Immi-
grant Responsibility Act of 1996, 8
U.S.C. 1324a, known as the E-Ver-
ify Program, or an equivalent fed-
eral program designated by the
United States Department of
Homeland Security or other federal
agency authorized to verify the
work eligibility status of a newly
hired employee.
If the Contractor is an individual
or sole proprietorship, the following
applies:
1. The Contractor must com-
plete the United States Citizenship
Attestation Form, available on the
Department of Administrative Ser-
vices website at www.das.state.n-
e.us.
2. If the Contractor indicates
on such attestation form that he or
she is a qualified alien, the Con-
tractor agrees to provide the US
Citizenship and Immigration Ser-
vices documentation required to
verify the Contractor's lawful pres-
ence in the United States using the
Systematic Alien Verification for
Entitlements (SAVE) Program.
3. The Contractor under-
stands and agrees that lawful pres-
ence in the United States is re-
quired and the Contractor may be
disqualified, or the contract termi-
nated if such lawful presence can-
not be verified as required by Neb.
Rev. Stat. §4-108.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities to accept the Bid it deems
most beneficial. Bids received af-
ter the specified time of closing will
be returned unopened.
The City (Owner) is an equal op-
portunity employer and requires all
contractors and subcontractors to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with Ti-
tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska until 2:00 P.M.,
Local Time on November 3, 2020
for furnishing all labor, tools, mate-
rials, equipment and incidentals re-
quired for construction of P.C.
Concrete Pavement, crushed con-
crete foundation course, earthwork,
storm sewer, pavement markings,
traffic control, and work incidental
thereto for 2020 PART 1 IM-
PROVEMENTS - Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2020-004, as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities to accept the Bid it deems
most beneficial. Bids received af-
ter the specified time of closing will
be returned unopened. The enve-
lope shall be marked "2020 PART 1
IMPROVEMENTS ". The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
Bidder must submit a Bid on to-
tal combined improvements.
Engineer's lump sum estimate
of the total cost for the aggregate
of all work to be performed in the
district ranges from $2,200,000 to
$3,200,000.
The estimated quantities of
work is as follows:
Item No. Description Approx.
Quantity Unit
1 Mobilization 1 L.S.
2 Traffic Control
a) Phase 1 1 L.S.
b) Phase 2 1 L.S.
c) Phase 3 1 L.S.
d) Phase 4 1 L.S.
e) Phase 5 1 L.S.
f) Phase 6 1 L.S.
3 Remove & Haul Pavement 20250 S.Y.
4 Remove & Haul Driveway 1400 S.Y.
5 Remove & Haul Sidewalk 28000 S.F.
6 Remove & Haul Inlet 27 L.F.
7 Remove & Haul Storm
Sewer Pipe 650 L.F.
8 Remove & Haul Curb &
Gutter Section 100 L.F.
9 Common Excavation, Es-
tablished Quantity (E.Q.) 6350 C.Y.
10 Overexcavate & Replace
Unsuitable Base Material with
Crushed Concrete 500 C.Y.
11 Construct 6" Thick Crushed
Concrete Foundation Course 21000 S.Y.
12 Construct 8" Thick P.C.
Concrete Pavement, Type
47B-3500 21000 S.Y.
13 Construct 8" Thick High
Early Strength P.C. Concrete Pave-
ment, Type 47B-HE-3500 150 S.Y.
14 Construct 6" Thick Drive-
way Pavement, Type 47B-3500 1400 S.Y.
15 Construct 6" Thick Side-
walk Pavement, Type 47B-3500 38400 S.F.
16 Construct 6" Thick Tempo-
rary Pavement, Type 47B-3500 300 S.Y.
17 Construct Integral Curb 7000 L.F.
18 Furnish & Install Reinforced
Concrete Pipe (RCP), Class III
a) 18" Diameter 870 L.F.
19 Construct Curb Inlet
a) 4' Wide Throat 10 Each
b) 8' Wide Throat 16 Each
20 Construct Permanent Pipe
Plug 21 Each
21 Tap Existing Structure and
Construct Concrete Collar
a) 18" Diameter Pipe 21 Each
22 Furnish & Install Class 50
Ductile Iron Pipe with Polyethylene
Encasement
a) 6" Diameter, Trenched 40 L.F.
b) 12" Diameter, Trenched 29 L.F.
c) 12" Diameter, Dry, Bored 20 L.F.
23 Furnish & Install Gate Valve
& Box
a) 6" Diameter 4 Each
24 Furnish & Install Fittings
a) 16"x12" Tapping Tee
w/12" Gate Valve 1 Each
b) 6" 90 Degree Bend 2 Each
c) 12" 45 Degree Bend 4 Each
d) 6" x 6" Tee 2 Each
e) 12" x 6" MJ Swivel Tee 1 Each
f) 12" x 6" Reducer 1 Each
g) 6" Plug 1 Each
h) 6" Cap 3 Each
i) 6" Connection 6 Each
25 Furnish & Install 6.5' Bury
Fire Hydrant 1 Each
26 Relocate Fire Hydrant 5 Each
27 Remove & Salvage
a) 6"x6" Tee 1 Each
b) Fire Hydrant 1 Each
28 Adjust to Grade
a) Valve Box 28 Each
b) Manhole 20 Each
c) Water Meter Pit 10 Each
d) Curb Stop 20 Each
29 Furnish & Apply Pavement
Markings, Grooved & Painted
a) 4" Yellow Line 5700 L.F.
b) 4" White Line 1800 L.F.
c) 12" White Line 42 L.F.
d) 24" White Line 56 L.F.
30 Relocate Mailbox
a) Temporary Location 30 Each
b) Permanent Location 30 Each
31 Relocate Pedestrian Cross-
ing Advanced Warning Flashing
Lights, Posts, and Base 2 Each
32 Furnish & Install 1-1/4" Di-
ameter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit
for Street Lighting, Trenched 3600 L.F.
33 Furnish & Install 2" Diame-
ter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for
Future Utility Department Use,
Trenched 3600 L.F.
34 Furnish & Install Quasite
Pull Box
a) 13" x 24" for Street
Lighting 15 Each
b) 13" x 24" for Utility Dept.
Communication 15 Each
35 Furnish & Install Seeding,
Mulch, & Fertilizer - Type A (Lawn
Mix) 2 Acres
36 Furnish & Install Sod 20000 S.F.
37 Replace/Relocate Sprinkler
Head (includes line repair/replac-
ement to head) 50 Each
38 Furnish, Install, Maintain, &
Remove Erosion Control
a) Rock Entrance Road 8 Each
b) Concrete Truck Wash-
out 2 Each
c) Inlet Protection 28 Each
d) Silt Fence 200 L.F.
e) Waffle Silt Check 200 L.F.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $65 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents can be
obtained for a deposit of $110.
Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-
ing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
within fourteen (14) days of the BID
OPENING, and in good condition,
will be refunded $25. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF KIRK J. NELSON,
Deceased
PR-18-198
Notice is hereby given that a re-
port of administration and a petition
for complete settlement, probate of
Will, determination of heirs have
been filed and are set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847 on Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:oo
o'clock a.m.
Alissa Kern
Personal Representative/
Petitioner
1220 Central Ave. #3
Kearney, NE 68847
Ronald C. Jensen (#15251)
of BAIRD HOLM LLP
1700 Farnam Street, Suite 1500
Omaha, Nebraska 68102-2068
Attorneys for Personal
Representative/Petitioner
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF RILEY DREW
OESTREICHER,
Deceased
Estate No PR20-161
Notice is hereby given that on
Oct. 8, 2020, in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska the Reg-
istrar issued a written statement of
Informal Probate of the Will of said
Decedent and that Eddie Paul
Vohland, P.O. Box 1925, Kearney,
NE 68848, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 16th day of Dec., 2020,
or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simposn, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Vox 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal Represent-
ative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF VERN GEWECKE
ESTATE NO PR19-73
Notice is hereby given that a
waiver of Final Account and Report
of Administration and a Petition for
Complete Settlement, Probate Will
and Determination of Heirs have
been filled and are set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Buf-
falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on November 20,
2020. at pr after 11:00 o'clock a.m.
Ronald C. Gewecke,
Co-Personal Representative
1510 W. 23rd St. Apt. #44
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 380-8464
Dennis R. Gewecke
Co-Personal Representative
10210 Odessa Rd
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 627-7681
Randall Alexander, #15337
DOWNING, ALEXANDER AND
WOOD
355 N. Commercial
P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
Notice of Organization
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Graves Consulting, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 6190 Standage
Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its des-
ignated office is 6190 Standage
Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its reg-
istered agent at such address is
Lyndsey Graves.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of Nebraska, except
for banking or insurance, and for all
other purposes authorized by law.
The limited liability company was
formed on the 24th day of October,
2020 and it shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The affairs of the Com-
pany shall be conducted by its
Members pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Malcom, Nelsen & Windrum Law
Office
Attorney for:
Graves Consulting, LLC
PO Box 174
Cozad, NE 69130
(308)784-2048
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st
Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska will be received
by City of Kearney, at the office of
the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.
local time on November 17, 2020,
at which time the Bids received will
be publicly opened and read aloud
in the City Council Chambers.
The project consists of con-
structing: the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 5500 SY of
paving on 31st Street from D Ave-
nue to G Avenue. The project also
consists of curb and gutter, drive-
way and sidewalk pavement re-
moval and replacement, approxi-
mately 1100 LF 12" DIP water
main, 150 LF 8" DIP water main
and associated appurtenances,
sanitary improvements, storm im-
provements and all other associ-
ated work as indicated on the
drawings and within the specifica-
tions.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For:
2020 Part 2 Improvements; 31st
Street from D Avenue to G Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska
Bids Received: November 17, 2020
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, NE 68848
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidd-
ing Documents is: Olsson, 6415
2nd Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may
be examined at:
¢ Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
¢ City of Kearney, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
¢ Lincoln Builder's Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
¢ Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
¢ Master Builders of Iowa,
221 Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-
ments 31st Street from D Avenue
to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall
supply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MERCEDES J.
MICHELS,
Deceased
Case No. PR20-164
Notice is hereby given that on
October 13, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Helen G. Lange, whose address is
224 W. 30th Street, Kearney, NE
68845 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal reper-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before De-
cember 16, 2020, or be forever bar-
red.
Shamin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Avenue, P.O.
Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Damon T. Bahensky, #15340
PARKER, GROSSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF TED L. SWANSON,
Deceased,
Case No. PR20-165
Notice is hereby given that on
October 13, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Corey E.
Swanson, whose address is 807
Maple Street, Springfield, Ne-
braska, 68509, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 16, 2020, or be
forever barrred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF PATRICIA C.
DAVIS
ESTATE NO PRO20-142
Notice is hereby given that on
October 9, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Court issued an Order admitt-
ing the Will and Probate and Mat-
thew Davis, 5531 W. 30th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845 was formally
appointed by the Court as Personal
Represtentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 16th day of December,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Address of the Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for the Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NORMAN L.
RICKARDSON, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-156
Notice is hereby given that on
October 22, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Duane W. Hagan, whose address is
1010 East 9th Street, Ogallala, Ne-
braska 69153, was appointed by
the Court a Personal Representa-
tive of the estate. Creditors if this
estate must file their claims with
this Court on or before December
30, 2020 or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
1512 Centeral Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Brian R. Symington
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY L.L.P.
P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: ALLISON BUSE
You are hereby notified that on
July 16, 2020 the Plaintiff, General
Collection Company filed a Petition
in the County Court of BUFFALO
County, Nebraska against you
shown as Case Number CI
20-1368 the object and prayer of
which is a judgment in the amount
of $1318.44 plus court costs, attor-
ney's fees and pre-judgement in-
terest pursuant to Nebraska Re-
vised statute Section 25-1801.
The petition prays that judgment be
entered against you. You are
hereby notified that you must an-
swer the petition on or before the
5th day of DECEMBER, 2020 at the
BUFFALO County Court of Ne-
braska.
BY: TRUELL, MURRAY &
ASSOCIATES
220 OXNARD AVE
GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802
308-384-0200
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING ON PROGRESS OF
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on November 10, 2020 at 5:30
p.m., in the Council Chambers at
18 East 22nd Street, the Mayor and
City Council of the City of Kearney
will hold a public hearing to receive
input on the progress of Commu-
nity Development Block Grant
(CDBG) 16-CD-203. This grant
was available to local governments
for community/ economic develop-
ment activities.
The City of Kearney was awarded
$395,000 for Comprehensive De-
velopment Phase II Implementation
activities (sidewalk and ADA im-
provements). The CDBG funds in-
cluded $319,600 for public facility
improvements [Activity 0070-Public
Facilities & Improvements], $30,400
for removal of architectural barriers
[Activity 0490-Architectural Barri-
ers], $10,000 for construction man-
agement [Activity 0380-Constru-
ction Mgmt], and $35,000 for ad-
ministration services [Activity
0181-General Administration]. The
estimated amount of funds to ben-
efit low-income persons was
$238,677.28 for Activity 0070,
$22,702.72 for Activity 0490,
$7,468 for activity 0380, and
$26,138 for Activity 0181. The City
of Kearney matched $175,100 us-
ing special sales tax funds, which
brought the total project cost to
$570,100. No persons were dis-
placed as a result of CDBG as-
sisted activities.
All interested parties are invited to
attend this public hearing at which
time you will have an opportunity to
be heard regarding the grant prog-
ress. Written and oral testimony
will also be accepted at the public
hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m.,
November 10, 2020, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, NE. Written com-
ments addressed to Lauren Brandt
at 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
NE 68847 or LBrandt@kea-
rneygov.org will be accepted if re-
ceived on or before November 9,
2020.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print, or recorded materials, please
contact Lauren Brandt at 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, NE 68847 or
308-233-3216 no later than No-
vember 9, 2020. Accommodations
will be made for persons with disa-
bilities and non-English speaking
individuals provided that a one-day
notice is received by the City of
Kearney.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the City Council
of the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tues-
day, November 10, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. The following is the
public hearing, upon the recom-
mendation of the Planning Com-
mission, to be considered:
1. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for TBK Trans-
missions, LLC to rezone from Dis-
trict C-3, General Commercial Dis-
trict to District C-3/PD, General
Commercial/Planned Development
Overlay District for property de-
scribed as Lot 1, Block Two, Pete's
Town & Country Addition, a subdi-
vision being part of Government
Lots 4 and 5 located in the South-
west Quarter of Section 29, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; AND the West Half of the
to be vacated Banner Avenue in
Pete's Town & Country Addition, a
subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lots 4 and 5 located in the
Southwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northeast corner of 39th
Street and Antelope Avenue).
2. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for TBK Trans-
missions, LLC for Planned District
Development Plan Approval for the
proposed construction of a com-
mercial transmission/auto repair
building on property to be zoned
District C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as Lot 1,
Block Two, Pete's Town & Country
Addition, a subdivision being part
of Government Lots 4 and 5 lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; AND
the West Half of the to be vacated
Banner Avenue in Pete's Town &
Country Addition, a subdivision be-
ing part of Government Lots 4 and
5 located in the Southwest Quarter
of Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-
heast corner of 39th Street and An-
telope Avenue).
3. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Sorensen
Acres, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District C-2, Community Commer-
cial District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter, Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northeast corner of 54th Street
and 2nd Avenue).
4. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Sorensen
Acres, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company for the Final Plat
for Oak Park Center Second, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter, Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northeast corner of 54th
Street and 2nd Avenue).
5. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Sorensen
Acres, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company for the annexation
of Oak Park Center Second, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter, Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northeast corner of 54th
Street and 2nd Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY PENSION
COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a
meeting of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska Pension Committee will be
held at 10:30 a.m. on November 4,
2020 in the 2nd Floor Conference
Room at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at the Office
of the City Clerk at the City Hall,
Kearney, Nebraska, during normal
business hours. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
City of Kearney, Nebraska Pension
Committee shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
FIREFIGHTERS' RETIREMENT
COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Firefighters' Retirement
Committee will be held at 10:00
a.m. on November 4, 2020 in the
2nd Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Fire-
fighters' Retirement Committee
shall have the right to modify the
agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY POLICE
RETIREMENT COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Police Retirement Com-
mittee will be held at 9:30 a.m. on
November 4, 2020 in the 2nd Floor
Conference Room at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Police Retirement
Committee shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
A Special Committee Meeting of
the Board of Directors of The Cen-
tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-
gation District will be held on No-
vember 4, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. at the
Holdrege office. A current agenda
is available at the Office of the As-
sistant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, October 27, 2020 the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8451 amending
two sections of Article 9 "Stopping,
Standing and Parking" of Chapter 8
"Police" of the City Code including:
Section 8-919 "Recreational Vehi-
cles" to remove the reference of
recreational vehicles and replace
such reference with nonmotorized
vehicle, that are prohibited to park
on public streets in excess of 24
hours; add language referencing
that vehicles in violation of the sec-
tion may be ticketed or towed at
the owner's expense and add lan-
guage that would not allow the
transfer of position of the vehicle to
another space in the vicinity to cir-
cumvent this specific code; and
Section 8-924 "Trucks in Residen-
tial Uses" to remove current lan-
guage and replace with language
specifying that the parking of a
semi-tractor, delivery truck, deliv-
ery van, or trailers of any sort, is
prohibited on any residential zoned
lot or on any street or other public
property within a residential zoning
district and added language ex-
empting such vehicles from a viola-
tion based on specific parking pur-
poses.
Ordinance No. 8452 repealing in
its entirety Article 5 "Diseased
Trees", specifically including Sec-
tions 5-501 thru 5-508 inclusive, of
Chapter 5 "Health and Sanitation",
of the Code of the City of Kearney
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ORDINANCE NO. 8447
AN ORDINANCE TO CREATE
PAVING IMPROVEMENT DIS-
TRICT NO. 2020-004; TO PRO-
VIDE FOR THE DEFINITION OF
THE BOUNDARIES AND TO
PROVIDE FOR THE IMPROVE-
MENT OF A CERTAIN STREET
THEREIN; TO DETERMINE AND
DECLARE THE DISTRICT TO BE
OF GENERAL BENEFIT TO THE
PUBLIC, AND THAT SPECIAL
ASSESSMENTS SHOULD NOT
BE LEVIED; TO REPEAL ALL OR-
DINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
OR PARTS THEREOF IN CON-
FLICT HEREWITH; AND TO PRO-
VIDE FOR PUBLICATION IN
PAMPHLET FORM BY THE AU-
THORITY OF THE CITY COUNCIL
AND EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS
ORDINANCE.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE VI-
CE-PRESIDENT AND CITY
COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA:
Section 1. Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2020-004. There
is hereby created within the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, Paving Im-
provement District No. 2020-004
which shall consist of the following
described real estate; to wit: Com-
mencing at the intersection of the
South right-of-way line of 28th
Street and the centerline Avenue N;
thence North along the centerline
of Avenue N including all of Avenue
N right-of-way to a point 36 feet
South of the North line of Lot 5,
Fairview Subdivision, a Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska.
Said district abuts Lot 6, Block 43,
Midway Land Company's East
Lawn Addition, an Addition to the
City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lot 4,
Great Western Addition, an Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lots 1 - 3 inclusive, Great
Western Second Addition, an Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lots 10 and 11, Block 1,
and Lot 10, Block 2, Sunny Acres
Subdivision, a Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 13
and 14, Block Two, Lots 11 and 12,
Block Three, Lots 10 and 11, Block
Four, Lots 9 and 10, Block Five,
Sunny Acres Second Subdivision,
a Subdivision to the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska; Lots 1 - 10 inclu-
sive, Miller's Place Subdivision, a
Subdivision to the City of Kearney,
Nebraska; Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block
1, and Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block 2,
and Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block 3, Lot
1 and Lot 18, Block 4, Wilson's
Subdivision, a Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lot 1,
Hansen's Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lot 1 and Lot 18, Hansen's
Second Subdivision, a Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska;
Lot 1, Block One, Hansen's Third
Subdivision, a Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 5 -
22 inclusive, excepting the North
36 feet of Lot 5, Block One, Fair-
view Subdivision, a Subdivision to
the City of Kearney, Nebraska;
Lots 1 - 4 inclusive, Hartman &
Dryden's Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; the Buffalo County Fair As-
sociation being part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter, Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West, of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, as
shown on Exhibit "A", attached
hereto and made a part hereof.
The street to be im-
proved in said district by paving,
curbing, draining, including storm
sewers, and incidental work is all
along the South right-of-way line of
28th Street and the centerline Ave-
nue N; thence North along the cen-
terline of Avenue N including all of
Avenue N right-of-way to a point
36 feet South of the North line of
Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision, a sub-
division to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, and including all lots and
lands abutting thereon, all in the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Section 2. It is the finding,
determination and declaration of
the Vice-President and City Council
that this district is an integral and
requisite part of the essential pav-
ing development plan of the City,
does not permit general access,
and is of general benefit of the pub-
lic at large, and that no special as-
sessments should be levied against
owners of abutting property.
Section 3. The public is
also hereby notified that Ordinance
No. 8447 is subject to limited refer-
endum for a period of thirty (30)
days after the first publication of
this Ordinance and that, after the
expiration of the said thirty (30)
days, Ordinance No. 8447 and any
measures related to it, will not be
subject to any further right of refer-
endum.
Section 4. That all ordi-
nances and resolutions or parts of
ordinances and resolutions in con-
flict herewith are hereby repealed.
Section 5. This Ordinance
shall be in full force and effect from
and after its passage, approval and
publication according to law and
shall be published in pamphlet form
by the authority of the Vice-Pre-
sident and Council.
Section 6. After the pas-
sage, approval and publication of
this Ordinance, Notice of the Crea-
tion of said District shall be pub-
lished one time each week for not
less than twenty (20) days in the
Kearney Hub, a legal newspaper of
the City.
INTRODUCED BY
COUNCIL MEMBER
PASSED AND APPROVED
THIS 13TH DAY OF OCTOBER,
2020.
ATTEST: RANDY BUSCHKOETTER
VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE COUN-
CIL
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO.
2020-004
ORDINANCE NO. 8447
Notice is hereby given that
the Vice-President and Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
have by Ordinance No. 8447 cre-
ated Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-004 which shall consist
of the following described real es-
tate; to wit: Commencing at the in-
tersection of the South right-of-way
line of 28th Street and the center-
line Avenue N; thence North along
the centerline of Avenue N includ-
ing all of Avenue N right-of-way to
a point 36 feet South of the North
line of Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision,
a Subdivision to the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska. Said district abuts
Lot 6, Block 43, Midway Land
Company's East Lawn Addition, an
Addition to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lot 4, Great Western Addi-
tion, an Addition to the City of
Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 1 - 3 in-
clusive, Great Western Second Ad-
dition, an Addition to the City of
Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 10 and
11, Block 1, and Lot 10, Block 2,
Sunny Acres Subdivision, a Subdi-
vision to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lots 13 and 14, Block Two,
Lots 11 and 12, Block Three, Lots
10 and 11, Block Four, Lots 9 and
10, Block Five, Sunny Acres Sec-
ond Subdivision, a Subdivision to
the City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots
1 - 10 inclusive, Miller's Place Sub-
division, a Subdivision to the City
of Kearney, Nebraska; Lot 1 and
Lot 18, Block 1, and Lot 1 and Lot
18, Block 2, and Lot 1 and Lot 18,
Block 3, Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block 4,
Wilson's Subdivision, a Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska;
Lot 1, Hansen's Subdivision, a
Subdivision to the City of Kearney,
Nebraska; Lot 1 and Lot 18, Han-
sen's Second Subdivision, a Sub-
division to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lot 1, Block One, Hansen's
Third Subdivision, a Subdivision to
the City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots
5 - 22 inclusive, excepting the
North 36 feet of Lot 5, Block One,
Fairview Subdivision, a Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska;
Lots 1 - 4 inclusive, Hartman &
Dryden's Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; the Buffalo County Fair As-
sociation being part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter, Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West, of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The street to be improved
in said district by paving, curbing,
draining, including storm sewers,
and incidental work is all along the
South right-of-way line of 28th
Street and the centerline Avenue N;
thence North along the centerline
of Avenue N including all of Avenue
N right-of-way to a point 36 feet
South of the North line of Lot 5,
Fairview Subdivision, a subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
and including all lots and lands
abutting thereon, all in the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
If the owners of record title
representing more than fifty per-
cent (50%) of the front footage of
the property abutting any continu-
ous or extended street, cul-de-sac
or alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the Vice-Pre-
sident and Council shall forthwith
proceed to construct the improve-
ments in accordance with Ordi-
nance No. 8447.
The public is also hereby
notified that Paving Improvement
District No. 2020-004, created by
Ordinance No. 8447 is subject to
limited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of the said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-004 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on
March 27, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No.
8447, as published in pamphlet
form by authority of the City Coun-
cil, are available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
ATTEST: RANDY BUSCHKOETTER
VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE
COUNCIL
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Friday
November 6, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
VAUGHN BOMBECK,
DECEASED
CASE NO PR20-167
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Melissa
L. Willis as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
Coutny, Nebraska, located at Kear-
ney, Nebraska on Dec. 2, 2020, at
1:30 p.m.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk of the Buffalo County Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
Parker, Grossart, & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
