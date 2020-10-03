Legal notices: October 3, 2020

Irrigation storage building A, 1506

E. 11th Street, Kearney, NE. Door

opens at 08:15 a.m. for inspection.

Bidding opens at 08:30 a.m. and

closes at 09:00 a.m.

Lots 2-5 to be sold immediately

thereafter at the Buffalo County

Fleet Maintenance Facility impound

yard at 321 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney. Gate opens at 09:15 a.m. for

inspection. Bidding begins at

09:30 a.m. and closes at 10:00 a.m.