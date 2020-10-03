Legal notices: October 3, 2020

Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, October 19, 2020, at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
NOTICE
Statement of Ownership,
Management and Circulation
1A. Title of Publication: Kearney
Hub
1B PUBLICATION NO. 291740
2. Date of Filing: 9/15/20
3. Frequency of Issue: Daily; ex-
cept Sunday, Memorial Day, 4th of
July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and
Christmas Day.
3A. No. of Issues Published An-
nually: 312
3B. Annual Subscription Price:
$240.00 carrier delivered (Average)
4. Complete Mailing Address of
Known Office of Publication: PO
Box 1988, 13 East 22nd St., Kear-
ney (Buffalo County), Nebraska
68848-1988
5. Complete Mailing Address of
Headquarters of General Business
Offices of the Publishers: PO Box
1988, 13 East 22nd St., Kearney
(Buffalo County), Nebraska
68848-1988
6. Full Names and Complete
Mailing Address of Publishers, Edi-
tor and Managing Editor: Shon Bar-
enklau, PO Box 1988, Kearney, NE
68848 Publisher: Terrie Baker, 422
West First St., Grand Island, NE
68801
7. Owner:
LEE BHM CORP is owned
100% by LEE ENTERPRISES, INC.
4600 E 53rd Street
Davenport, IA 52807-3479
8. Known Bondholders, Mortga-
gees and Other Security Holders
Owning or Holding 1 Percent or
More of Total Amount of Bonds,
Mortgages or Other Securities:
None
9. For Completion by Nonprofit
Organizations Authorized to Mail at
Special Rates. The purpose, func-
tion and non-profit status of this or-
ganization and the exempt status
for Federal Income Tax purposes
has not changed in the last 12
months
10. Extent and Nature of Circula-
tion
Average No. Actual No.
Copies Each Copies of
Issues During Single Issue
Preceding 12 Published
Months Nearest to
Filing Date
A. Total No. Copies
(Net Press Run)
5,748 5,318
B. Paid and/or Request Circula-
tion
1. Sales through dealers and car-
riers, street vendors and counter
sales
4,440 3,928
2. Mail subscription
878 988
C. Total Paid and/or requested
Circulation
5,318 4,916
D. Free Distribution by Mail, Car-
rier or Other Means, Samples,
Complimentary and Other Free
Copies
33 22
E. Total Distribution
5,351 4,938
F. Copies Not Distributed
Office use, left over, unac-
counted, spoiled after printing
397 380
G. TOTAL
5,748 5,318
11. I certify that the statements
made by me above are correct and
complete.
Terrie Baker, Publisher
INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete Nav-
aho Road Concrete Surfacing.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney,
NE 68848 until 10:00 am local time
on October 13, 2020. Sealed bids
will then be publicly opened and
read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project in-
cludes traffic control, earthwork,
removal of existing pavement, 37
stations of cold milling, 9,872
square yards concrete surfacing of
existing bituminous roadway, 1,700
square yards concrete pavement
on prepared subgrade and associ-
ated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Alternates are not being
considered. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in AMERICAN NATIONAL
PROPERTY is Plaintiff and LA-
DONNA LAMMERS is Defendant,
Case CI19-327, the following de-
scribed REAL ESTATE owned by
ARNOLD C. HECKER, a Judge-
ment Debtor, has been levied upon:
(1) Lot 7 and the South 18 feet
of Lot 8, Block 5,
2nd Addition to Ravenna,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 8th day of October,
2020 at the central lobby of the
Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave. City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Purchaser is required to pay 15%
in cash or certified funds to the
Sheriff's Office no later than 4:00
P.M. the day of the sale.
Dated this 8th day of September,
2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, Deputy
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
September 22, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. The Kearney Volunteer Fire
Department Honor Guard led the
Council Members and audience in
the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on September 22, 2020 at 5:30
p.m. with the following Council
Members responding to roll call:
Randy Buschkoetter and Tami
James Moore. Absent: Bruce Lear
and Jonathan Nikkila. City Clerk re-
corded the minutes. Administrative
personnel were also present. No-
tice of the meeting had been given
according to law.
Mayor and Council oversaw the
Pinning Ceremony for the Kearney
Volunteer Fire Department for
Newly Elected Officers and Recog-
nition of New Board Members.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
There were no public hearings.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Lear and
Nikkila, the following items were
approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held September 8, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
5.11 $1,932.15 smcs; 4imprint
$302.56 smcs; 5Gstore.com
$1,143.49 smcs; 911 Custom
$122.97 smcs; Abos $49.00 smcs;
AccessData Group $1,259.44
smcs; ACFE $294.00 smcs; cme
Tools $204.97 smcs; Action Tar-
gets $1,070.20 smcs; Acushnet
$434.45 smcs; Adobe $29.99
smcs; Agri Coop $1,382.82 smcs;
AICPA $285.00 smcs; Aircraft
Spruce $918.47 smcs; Airdata
$240.00 smcs; Albrecht,B $190.91
smcs; Alfred Benesch $3,637.62
co; All Makes Auto $3,390.45
smcs; Allied Electronics $931.88
smcs; Altec $123.26 smcs; Alvine &
Associates $618.66 co; Amazon
$6,513.25 smcs,co; American
$516.08 smcs; American Com-
pactor $253.00 smcs; American
Flagpole $128.95 smcs; American
Public Works $1,050.00 smcs;
Anautm Geomobile $8,511.00
smcs; Andersen Wrecking $37.45
smcs; ndersen,J $195.79 smcs;
Anything Truck $366.00 smcs; Ap-
ple $0.99 smcs; Apple Roofing
$7,271.07 smcs; Aramark Uniform
$401.16 smcs; Arbor Day Founda-
tion $35.00 smcs; Arp,D $190.91
smcs; Ask Supply $1,667.20 smcs;
Associated Bag Co. $1,258.99
smcs; Aurora Coop $50.56 smcs;
Aussie Hydraulics $459.60 smcs;
Author Klovegreen $149.80 smcs;
Auto Value $414.65 smcs; B&H
Photo $76.74 co; Baker & Taylor
$9,599.48 smcs; Ballard $100.98
smcs; Barco Municipal $3,231.08
smcs; Bartels,M $55.45 smcs;
Bassco Services $10,000.00 co;
Battery Guy $70.20 smcs; Baxter,T
$58.64 smcs; Beacon Athletics
$1,686.80 smcs; Becker,J $249.55
smcs; Bielenberg,R $190.91 smcs;
Bill31cmh $850.00 smcs; Bizco
Technologies $480.00 smcs;
Blackstone $265.27 smcs; Blessing
$5,756.00 smcs; Blue 26 Security
$2,300.00 ps; Bluecross Blueshield
$252,631.45 smcs; Board Tronics
$782.08 smcs; Book Page $882.00
smcs; Bosselman $20,114.30
smcs; Bosshammer,S $190.91
smcs; Bowman,C $58.64 smcs;
Bowman,M $145.45 smcs; Bpad
Group $250.00 smcs; Brehmer,R
$38.18 smcs; Brierton Engineering
$422.39 smcs; BSK Holdings
$41.98 smcs; Buckle $400.00
smcs; Buffalo Co. Attorney
$18,750.00 smcs; Buffalo Co.
Treasurer $1,553.49 smcs,co; Buf-
falo Outdoor Power $257.93 smcs;
Buffalo Wild Wings $50.00 smcs;
Builders $2,362.26 smcs; C&C
Manufacturing $2,449.74 smcs;
Cab Store $19.99 smcs; Calibre
Press $2,000.00 smcs; Camera
Doctor $506.90 smcs; Carroll,E
$13.96 smcs; Casey's $6.71 smcs;
Cash Wa $1,821.25 smcs; Center
for Psychological $66.76 smcs;
Center Point Publishing $75.96
smcs; Central Hydraulic $343.53
smcs; Central NE Bobcat $96.95
smcs; Central Platte Natural $50.00
smcs; Charter $69.98 smcs;
Chemsearch $307.00 smcs; Ches-
terman $769.00 smcs; Cintas
$302.72 smcs; City of Krny
$28,093.83 smcs,ps; City Plumbing
$1,497.73 smcs; Clark,D $38.18
smcs; CNA Surety $120.00 smcs;
Coffman,R $190.91 smcs; Cold
Spring Granite $478.80 smcs;
Comcate $2,277.12 smcs; Com-
mercial Rec. Spec. $259.66 smcs;
Conoco $20.50 smcs; Construction
Rental $640.32 smcs; Control
Yours $252.70 smcs; Cook,K
$32.00 smcs; Copycat Printing
$621.80 smcs,co; Core & Main
$2,409.56 smcs; Cornhusker
Cleaning $303.54 smcs; Credit
Mgmt. Services $95.61 ps; Cricut
$101.58 smcs; Crocker,B $58.64
smcs; Culligan $322.50 smcs;
Cummins $1,357.83 smcs; Cun-
ningham's $60.00 smcs; Danko
Emergency $12,396.35 smcs; Da-
vis Equipment $456.19 smcs; Da-
vis,T $17.06 smcs; Davis,W $87.50
smcs; Dawson Public Power
$50,927.23 smcs; Daylight Donuts
$190.90 smcs; Dell $14,126.27 co;
Demco $932.74 smcs; Denny,D
$58.64 smcs; Derr,M $21.21 smcs;
Deterdings $6,326.79 smcs; Dillons
Fuel $17.71 smcs; Disc Magic
$242.85 smcs; Dish $217.12 smcs;
Dmilaco $485.52 smcs; Dollar Gen-
eral $10.17 smcs; Dr. Brad Rodg-
ers $250.00 smcs; Dreams Time
$25.00 smcs; Drozd, Andy $190.91
smcs; Duluth Trading $357.60
smcs; Eagle Distributing $2,245.00
smcs; Eakes $2,143.45 smcs; Echo
Electric $767.72 smcs; Ecolab
$80.26 smcs; Ed Broadfoot & Sons
$1,056.00 smcs; Ehrlich $57.00
smcs; Elsen,D $25.45 smcs; Else-
n,R $55.45 smcs; EMC Insurance
$5,828.12 smcs; Ensley Electrical
$41,471.20 smcs,co; Enterprise
$284.41 smcs; Enterprise Electric
$26,633.00 smcs; Etsy $333.84
smcs; Eustis Body Shop $100.00
smcs; Eyemed $1,241.02 smcs;
Facebook $60.25 smcs; Family
Fresh $37.61 smcs; Family Practice
$918.00 ps; Fastenal $499.86
smcs; Fiero Automation $104.07
smcs; Fire Safety Education
$218.00 smcs; First Care Medical
$127.00 smcs; Flagpoles $677.00
smcs; Fremstad,M $30.92 smcs;
Friesen Chevrolet $59.81 smcs;
Frontier $7,502.05 smcs; Gale
$1,265.17 smcs; Gammon Techni-
cal $1,433.55 smcs; Garrett Tires
$12,450.33 smcs; GI Physical Ther-
apy $90.00 ps; Glass Doctor
$30.03 smcs; Global Leadership
$149.00 smcs; Goodner,L $145.45
smcs; Graham Tire $1,088.00
smcs; Grainger $1,300.03 smcs;
Greater NE Cities $1,000.00 smcs;
Greenpartstore.com $49.01 smcs;
Hach $840.17 smcs; Hampton Inn
$815.40 smcs; Hansen,B $4.44
smcs; Harrison,R $2.73 smcs;
Hauschild,J $55.45 smcs; Heart-
land Refrigeration $358.10 smcs;
Heater,M $145.45 smcs; Hillburn,K
$22.63 smcs; Hireright $17.32
smcs; Hobby-Lobby $422.05
smcs; Holmes Plumbing $368.58
smcs; Home Depot $3,479.02
smcs; Horner,J $145.45 smcs;
Hunter Central $109.00 smcs; Hy--
Vee $146.00 smcs; IACP $50.00
smcs; IAEI $140.00 smcs; ICMA
$6,888.84 ps; In the Line of Duty
$100.00 smcs; Integrated Security
$488.30 smcs; Invoicehome.com
$5.00 smcs; IRS $172,334.86 ps;
Island Supply $2,521.46 smcs;
Jack Lederman $81.72 smcs;
Jack's Uniforms $14,170.75 smcs;
Jackson Service $289.98 smcs;
JMAC Supply $647.33 smcs; John-
son Controls $163.05 smcs; John-
son,B $200.00 smcs; Johnstone
Supply $134.05 smcs; Kantaras,M
$145.45 smcs; Krny Ace $508.92
smcs,co; Krny Animal Shelter
$10,000.00 smcs; Krny Concrete
$29,563.72 smcs,co; Krny Crete &
Block $2,090.24 smcs,co; Krny
Hub $1,892.82 smcs; Krny Public
Schools $50.00 smcs; Krny Quality
Sew $10.69 smcs; Krny Regional
Medical $700.76 smcs; Krny Tire
$1,324.04 smcs; Krny Towing
$650.00 smcs; Krny Visitors Bureau
$75,945.85 smcs; Krny Warehouse
$2,121.12 smcs; Krny Winlectric
$1,960.20 smcs; Krny Winnelson
$3,339.11 smcs; Kelly Supply
$718.33 smcs; Kershner,K $55.45
smcs; Kimball Midwest $348.79
smcs; Kings III Emergency $480.06
smcs; Knaggs Construction $14.90
smcs; Knox Company $4,503.05
smcs; Kohls $9.62 smcs; Kolling,T
$145.45 smcs; Kommers,P $38.18
smcs; Konica Minolta $1,721.34
smcs; Kost,D $190.91 smcs; Land-
mark Implement $1,199.54 smcs;
Language Line $8.01 smcs; Larry's
Pistol and Pawn $575.00 smcs;
Lawson Products $383.35 smcs;
LCL Truck $25,510.00 co; Leeds,B
$145.45 smcs; Lockmobile $5.90
smcs; Lundeen-Isaacson $3,166.80
ps; Mac Tools $2,269.98 smcs;
Macqueen Equipment $272,821.35
smcs,co; Magic Cleaning $400.00
smcs; Magic Wand $6,063.99
smcs; Maline,S $58.64 smcs; Ma-
lone,S $58.64 smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine $738.08 smcs; Marriott
$697.60 smcs; Masters True Value
$887.70 smcs,co; Matheson
$92.77 smcs; May,D $145.45
smcs; Mcdowell,P $22.26 smcs;
Medic Batteries $87.75 smcs;
Mellen,D $4,000.00 smcs; Menards
$2,884.41 smcs,co; Microfilm Im-
aging $1,419.04 smcs; Microsoft
Store $211.88 smcs; Mid American
Signal $15,000.00 smcs; Mid-State
Eng. & Testing $290.00 co; Mid-
west Connect $1,343.63 smcs;
Midwest Turf $264.04 smcs; Miller
& Associates $8,307.85 co; Miller
Signs $450.00 smcs; Miller,R
$55.45 smcs; Mirror Image $393.68
smcs; Mitchell1 $1,728.00 smcs;
Mobile Pro Shop $2,329.21 smcs;
Modern Office $199.00 smcs;
Moonlight Embroidery $1,363.00
smcs; Municipal Supply $17,252.17
smcs; Murphy Tractor $138.58
smcs; Nat'l Alliance Youth Sports
$20.00 smcs; Nat'l Petroleum
$1,028.51 smcs; Nat'l Technical
$50.00 smcs; NE Child Support
Pyt. Ctr. $1,784.82 ps; NE Dept.
Environmental $7,500.00 smcs; NE
Dept. Revenue $79,501.21 smcs;
NE Machinery $10,270.73 smcs;
NE Peterbilt $512.40 smcs; NE
State Treasurer $1,021.64 smcs;
NE Truck Center $1,118.53 smcs;
NFPA $94.10 smcs; NI SFM Boiler
$162.00 smcs; Nielsen Contracting
$40,189.35 co; Niemann,D $38.18
smcs; Northern Safety $128.52
smcs; Northern tool $1,223.00
smcs; Northgate Vet Clinic $45.00
smcs; Northwest Electric
$10,431.30 smcs; Northwestern
Energy $2,211.85 smcs; Nova Fit-
ness $6,562.61 ps; NRG Media
$410.00 smcs; Nutrien Ag $422.09
smcs; Nuttelman Fencing
$10,526.60 smcs; Oak Creek Engi-
neering $3,620.50 co; OCLC
$764.46 smcs; Officemax
$1,329.51 smcs; Officenet $248.36
smcs; Olson,S $190.91 smcs;
Omaha Airport $48.00 smcs; One
Call Concepts $415.38 smcs;
O'Reilly Auto Parts $3,032.94
smcs; Orscheln $521.73 smcs;
Overdrive $5,200.00 smcs; Over-
head Door $8,312.00 smcs; Para-
mount $67.84 smcs; Penworthy
$662.15 smcs; Petersen,C $145.45
smcs; Petsmart $199.96 smcs; Pio-
neer Industrial $6,216.00 smcs; Pi-
oneer Manufacturing $881.25
smcs; Pitney Bowes $1,060.00
smcs; Platinum Awards $159.05
smcs; Platt Electric $539.49 smcs;
Platte Valley Auto $977.17 smcs;
Platte Valley Comm. $9,066.67
smcs,co; Positive Promotions
$502.00 smcs; Postermywall
$29.95 smcs; Power DMS
$7,322.48 smcs; Prestige $307.92
smcs; Presto-X $281.00 smcs; Pro
Dryers $900.00 smcs; Provantage
$1,440.72 smcs; Pump & Pantry
$90.77 smcs; Purdy,C $58.64
smcs; Purdy,R $58.64 smcs; Quill
$1,403.12 smcs; Rain Bird $707.10
co; Ravenna Sanitation $139.05
smcs; RDG Planning $18,571.71
co; Ready Mixed Concrete
$9,896.57 co; Reams $2,171.89
smcs; Recorded Books $172.64
smcs; Reiss,T $20.36 smcs;
Renner,T $130.00 smcs;
Rewinkle,A $58.64 smcs; Reynolds
Farm $61.84 smcs; Roll N Rack
$8,610.00 smcs; Rouse,H $100.00
smcs; Rugged Notebooks $57.68
smcs; Russells Appliance
$1,000.00 smcs; Safety Products
$82.81 smcs; Saldivar,R $145.45
smcs; Samsung Parts $103.61 co;
Sandry Fire $8,672.51 smcs; Sani-
tation Products $239.27 smcs;
Sayler Screenprinting $52.24 smcs;
Schoening,W $55.45 smcs; School
District #7 $6,102.20 smcs; Schu-
macher Bros. $2,405.00 smcs; See
Clear Cleaning $2,525.75 smcs;
Senior Learn $30.00 smcs; Shada,T
$55.45 smcs; Shafer,M $38.18
smcs; Shell Oil $12.75 smcs; Sher-
win Williams $178.20 co; Show-
cases $1,630.80 smcs; Shredding
Solutions $45.00 smcs; Sign Cen-
ter $860.27 smcs; Silver State Con-
sulting $230.00 smcs; Silverstone
Group $5,155.92 smcs; Siteone
Landscape $825.31 smcs; SOS
Portable $235.00 smcs; Spectrum
$858.95 smcs; Sporting Edge
$79.96 smcs; Sprinkler Warehouse
$1,259.48 smcs,co; Star Homes
$50.13 smcs; Steinbrink's
$97,806.58 smcs,co; Stutsman
$1,647.00 smcs; Suburban Fire
$29,059.08 smcs,ps; Sunbelt Rent-
als $27.11 smcs,co; Superion
$640.00 smcs; Superior Signals
$1,749.24 smcs; Supplyhouse.com
$126.75 smcs; Supthen $2,600.00
smcs; Suzuki,R $145.45 smcs; Tar-
get $48.06 smcs; Thermo Web
$283.49 smcs; Thorell,R $38.90
smcs; Tielke's $192.29 smcs; Titan
Machinery $1,205.16 smcs; Tractor
Supply $2,038.80 smcs; Transun-
ion $114.00 smcs; Tri-Co Glass
$116.50 smcs; Turfwerks $2,989.58
smcs; Ty's Outdoor $379.27 smcs;
Uline $556.26 smcs; Ullman,M
$145.45 smcs; Union Bank & Trust
$91,091.61 smcs,ps; Unique Mgmt.
$134.25 smcs; UPS $20.86 smcs;
USA Comm. $202.78 smcs; USPS
$891.40 smcs; Valley Forklift
$1,021.16 smcs; Van Diest $717.71
smcs; Village Payment $57.21
smcs; Vinzenz,J $145.45 smcs;
Volaire Aviation $2,000.00 smcs;
Vulcan Signs $3,731.88 smcs; VVS
$87.18 smcs; Wall,W $145.45
smcs; Wallwey,G $400.00 smcs;
Wal-mart $2,584.30 smcs; Walters
Electric $1,188.02 smcs; Watch-
guard Video $342.41 smcs; Weav-
er,N $38.24 smcs; Webstaurant
Store $98.10 smcs; Westech Fuel
$335.99 smcs; Whalen,S $320.00
smcs; Wheeler,J $100.00 smcs;
Wilco Life $10.00 smcs; Wilson,B
$55.45 smcs; Windham Weaponry
$138.70 smcs; indy Prairie Sys-
tems $1,500.00 smcs; WPCI
$412.50 smcs; Yant Equipment
$3,783.41 smcs; Zeman,D $200.00
smcs; Zero Waster $946.65 smcs;
Zoro Tools $147.96 smcs; Payroll
Ending 09/12/2020 -- $515,437.60.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $171.00 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set Oc-
tober 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date
and time for hearing on those appli-
cations where applicable.
4. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-145 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing an increase in the
amount of $13,600 as submitted by
Safe Slide Restoration for the res-
toration of the Harmon Park Pool
Slide.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-146 approving the following
T-Hangar Lease Agreements at the
Kearney Regional Airport: Flying
Warriors, LLC, JD Air LLC, Buck
Enterprises dba Thrifty Car Rental,
Central Nebraska Spinal Surgery
Center, P.C./David Alvarado
Benavides, Lorin Downing and
Kaufmann Center, LLC.
6. Approve the Amended Devel-
oper Agreement for Hoehner Es-
tates Third Addition, Lots 2, 3, & 4,
Block Two between the City of
Kearney and Kyle and Michelle
Hoehner and Christopher and
Sarah Hoehner in connection with
Water Connection District 2011-1
and Sanitary Sewer Connection
District 2011-1 and adopt Resolu-
tion No. 2020-147.
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-148 approving Change Order
No. 1 extending the original con-
tract completion dates to reflect a
substantial completion date of
September 15, 2020 and a final
completion date of September 30,
2020 as a result of COVID-19 and
Application for Payment No. 5 in
the amount of $53,508.69 submit-
ted by GD Concrete Construction
and approved by Miller & Associ-
ates for 2020 Sidewalk ADA Im-
provements (also known as Com-
munity Development Block Grant
funded Sidewalk Replacement
Project; Phase 2) for the project
area of 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue
and 16th Street to 22nd Street.
8. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the manager application
for Barbara Sellers submitted by
Kearney Lodging LLC dba Ramada
Inn located at 301 2nd Avenue in
connection with their CK-096499
liquor license.
9. Accept the bids received for
the Early Grading Package for the
Community Tennis Facility and
adopt Resolution No. 2020-149
awarding the bid to Blessing Con-
struction in the amount of $82,250.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-150 approving the Developer
Constructed Infrastructure Agree-
ment for Fox Creek Addition, Phase
3 between the City of Kearney and
Timothy Norwood, Member of Fox
Creek Development, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
for the construction of paving,
water main, sanitary sewer main
and storm sewer for Lots 8 through
13, Block Three; Lots 2 through 7,
Block Four, all of Fox Creek, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-151 approving the revised
City of Kearney Personnel Manual.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
There were no Consent Agenda
Ordinances.
Regular Agenda:
1. Due the absences of Lear and
Nikkila and Clouse abstaining, the
Open Account Claim in the amount
of $126,359.36 to Nebraska Public
Power District was postponed to
the October 13, 2020 meeting.
By majority vote, Lear and
Nikkila absent, Council adjourned
at 5:39 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in TRIUS FEDERAL CREDIT
UNION is Plantiff and Corey Whit-
ney is Defendent, Case CI20-815,
the following described property
owned by COREY WHITNEY has
been levied upon
(1) 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTP
Police Motorcycle
(VIN1HD1FMM16FB697067)and
will be offered for sale to the high-
est bidder for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be pain
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view photographs of
the item.
Dated this 22nd day of Septem-
ber, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake Valentine
Deptuty
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by
virtue of a Writ of Execution issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buf-
falo County District Court, in an ac-
tion where in Exchange Bank is
plaintiff and Smith Home Improve-
ments, LLC is Defendant, Case
CI20-56.
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Defendant,
Smith Home Improvements, LLC:
1. A 2015 Sharp Mfg. 20'x101",
tandem axle V-Nose cargo trailer.
2. A large assortment of con-
struction tools, supplies and hard-
ware, including but not limited to
power tools (drill/drivers, grinders,
air nailers, laser level, router, jig-
saw, skill saw, air compressor, etc.)
by Dewalt, Rockwell, Milwaukee,
etc.; hand tools, ladders, extension
cords, stilts, vacuums, saws,
hoses, levels, jacks, shovels, crow
bars, bits, blades, nails & screws,
etc. This is not an exhaustive list.
to view a sampling of photographs
of the items
to be sold in lots.
Said sale to begin at 9:00 o'clock
a.m. on October 17, 2020 at the
Buffalo County Fleet Maintenance
Facility, 321 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Gates open at 08:30 a.m.
Dated this 14th day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an Execution Order issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-
trict Court, in the action Larry
Paulsen vs. MG Honors LLC,
CI20-359,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said MG Hon-
ors LLC (formerly dba: Golf USA):
1) Lot 1: All contents of a
large storage unit, approximately
15'x30', housing primarily approxi-
mately 1000+ cases of stainless
steel beverage tumblers. Tumblers
are New in Box, 24 count per case,
in a variety of colors and in both 20
oz. and 30 oz. sizes. A small
amount of other assorted items in
the unit include a Dewalt miter saw,
a lawn trimmer, some shelving and
warehouse style gravity roller con-
veyor.
2) Lot 2: All contents of an
enclosed cargo trailer. The con-
tents are primarily additional cases
of stainless steel beverage tum-
blers of assorted sizes and colors.
This lot does not include the trailer.
3) Lot 3: All contents of an
enclosed cargo trailer. The con-
tents consist of a very large assort-
ment of golf equipment, supplies
and related items of the former Golf
USA business, including but not
limited to: Many dozens of golf
clubs by Titlist, Ping, Mizuno, Tay-
lor Made, Calloway, Cleveland,
King Cobra, etc. including putters,
irons & drivers; Optishot Infrared
Golf Simulator; Tiger Woods golf
memorabilia shadow box display
case w/ certificate of authenticity;
dozens of brand name golf bags;
over a hundred pair of shoes, in-
cluding golf shoes, sandals, loaf-
ers, etc.; cases of golf balls; range
finders; college team themed club
head covers and divot tools; un-
assembled shafts, heads & grips;
golf gloves, a tote full of Oakley
sunglasses; plus much more; too
much to list. This lot does not in-
clude the trailer.
4) Lot 4: 2014 Forest River
16' v-nose, two axle, enclosed
cargo trailer.
5) Lot 5: 2012 Sharp Mfg. ap-
proximate 10' v-nose, single axle,
enclosed cargo trailer.
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidders for cash subject to
prior encumbrances on October 24,
2020.
Lot #1 to be sold at Hoehner Turf
Irrigation storage building A, 1506
E. 11th Street, Kearney, NE. Door
opens at 08:15 a.m. for inspection.
Bidding opens at 08:30 a.m. and
closes at 09:00 a.m.
Lots 2-5 to be sold immediately
thereafter at the Buffalo County
Fleet Maintenance Facility impound
yard at 321 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney. Gate opens at 09:15 a.m. for
inspection. Bidding begins at
09:30 a.m. and closes at 10:00 a.m.
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view a sampling of
photographs of the items.
TERMS: All bidders must regis-
ter at sale site prior to bidding.
Suitable forms of payment include
cash, cashier's check or money or-
der. No personal checks or credit
cards accepted. Payment in full is
due by 12:00 p.m. the day of the
sale, or during business hours by
4:00 p.m. on Monday October 26,
2020. No property may be re-
moved prior to payment in full.
Contact Sergeant Ted Huber with
any questions, including the logis-
tics of picking up your purchased
item(s).
Dated this 23rd day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
Neil Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
