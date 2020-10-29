Legal notices: October 29, 2020

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF REVA J. WEMPEN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-104
Notice is hereby given that on
October 8, 2020, in the County
Court of Dawson County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of the Will of said Decedent and
that JANET FURRY, whose ad-
dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-
braska 68367, was informally ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate much file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 15, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Myndee M. Hagan
Registrar of the County Court
700 North Washington
Courthouse
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
Heldt, McKeone & Copley
Attorneys at Law
710 North Grant Street
P.O. Box 1050
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
ZNEZ O15,O22,O29
NOTICE FOR NAME CHANGE
OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 20-561
IN REGARDS TO NAME
CHANGE FOR TRAVIS JAMES-
QUINTANA GRANT
Notice is hereby given that on the
2 day of October, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Travis James-Quintana Grant to
Travis James Quintana.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in Courtroom No. 1, 1512
Central Ave. on the 10 day of De-
cember 2020, at 9:30 a.m., or as
soon thereafter as will be conven-
ient for the courtand that unless
sufficient case is shown to the con-
trary, the minor child's name will be
changed from that of Travis James-
-Quintana Grant to Travis James
Quintan.
Andrea Quintana
202 S. Tyler St.
P.O. Box 344
Elm Creek, NE 68836
ZNEZ O22,O29
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Friday
November 6, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
