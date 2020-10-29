 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: October 29, 2020

Legal notices: October 29, 2020

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF REVA J. WEMPEN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-104

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 8, 2020, in the County

Court of Dawson County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of the Will of said Decedent and

that JANET FURRY, whose ad-

dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-

braska 68367, was informally ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate much file

their claims with this Court on or

before December 15, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Myndee M. Hagan

Registrar of the County Court

700 North Washington

Courthouse

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

Heldt, McKeone & Copley

Attorneys at Law

710 North Grant Street

P.O. Box 1050

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

ZNEZ O15,O22,O29

NOTICE FOR NAME CHANGE

OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No. CI 20-561

IN REGARDS TO NAME

CHANGE FOR TRAVIS JAMES-

QUINTANA GRANT

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

2 day of October, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Travis James-Quintana Grant to

Travis James Quintana.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in Courtroom No. 1, 1512

Central Ave. on the 10 day of De-

cember 2020, at 9:30 a.m., or as

soon thereafter as will be conven-

ient for the courtand that unless

sufficient case is shown to the con-

trary, the minor child's name will be

changed from that of Travis James-

-Quintana Grant to Travis James

Quintan.

Andrea Quintana

202 S. Tyler St.

P.O. Box 344

Elm Creek, NE 68836

amquintana13@gmail.com

ZNEZ O22,O29

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Michelle

Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Friday

November 6, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ

O29,O30,O31,N2,N3,N4,N5

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News