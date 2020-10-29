Legal notices: October 29, 2020

Notice is hereby given that on the

2 day of October, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Travis James-Quintana Grant to

Travis James Quintana.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in Courtroom No. 1, 1512

Central Ave. on the 10 day of De-