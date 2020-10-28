 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 28, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ANNLOU FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned has formed a limited

liability company under the Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

Act:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is AnnLou Farms,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the registered

office of the limited liability com-

pany is 30 E. 48th Street, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. This company is organized to

engage in and to do any lawful act

relating to management of a farm-

ing operation, as well as any and all

lawful business other than banking

or insurance, for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska.

4. The period of duration of the

Company is perpetual.

5. The affairs of the limited liabil-

ity company are to be conducted

by members who are managers

and such other officers as may be

provided for in the Operating

Agreement.

/s/Janet A. Broeker, Member

Douglas R. Walker, #16953

Duncan, Duncan, Walker & Sche-

nker, P.C., L.L.O.

325 Ogden Street, Box 67

Oxford, Nebraska 68967

308/824-3231

NZEZ O28,N4,N11

Notice of Organization

TWO SISTERS AND

A BARN, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Sisters and a Barn, LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany’s agent for service of process

is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at

202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-

braska, 68801. The company’s

designated office and principal

place of business is at 5208 Ave-

nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.

The company is organized to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska including, but not limited

to the operation, management and

ownership of a clothing and acces-

sories boutique. The company was

organized and commenced on Oc-

tober 14, 2020 and its duration is

perpetual. The management of the

company is vested in its Members,

Railen Ripp and Ralston Ripp.

Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754

BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC

202 West Third Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone: (308) 382-2128

jamie@bradleylawoffice.com

ZNEZ O21,O28,N4

Notice of Organization

CHAMPIONS IN THE

VALLEY, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

Champions in the Valley, LLC, a

Nebraska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany’s agent for service of process

is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at

202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-

braska, 68801. The company’s

designated office and principal

place of business is at 5208 Ave-

nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.

The company is organized to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska including, but not limited

to the operation, management and

ownership of a livestock show and

event planning company. The com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on October 14, 2020 and

its duration is perpetual. The man-

agement of the companyis vested

in its Members, Railen Ripp and

Ralston Ripp.

Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754

BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC

202 West Third Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone: (308) 382-2128

jamie@bradleylawoffice.com

ZNEZ O21,O28,N4

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

The Village of Pleasanton will

hold a public hearing on November

10, 2020, at 7:00 P.M. in the Pleas-

anton Community Center, the pur-

pose of which is to hear public

comments on the One- and

Six-Year Street Improvement Pro-

gram for the Village of Pleasanton,

in strict accordance with Nebraska

Law.

Village of Pleasanton

Leora Hofmann

Village Clerk

ZNEZ O28,1t

 

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: MICHAEL WILLETS, 1515 H

Ave, Cozad NE 69130, you are

hereby notified that on August 6,

2020, American Family Mutual Ins.

Co. filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI20-1513, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$12,721.48, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 18

day of December , 2020, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly. By:

Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

2433 S. 130th Circle, Suite 300

Omaha, NE 68144

Ph: (402) 334-8055 Fax: (402)

334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

 

ZNEZ O28,N4,N11,N18

 

NOTICE OF ONLINE PUBLIC

SCOPING MEETING FOR SPR-

ING AND BUFFALO CREEKS

WATERSHED PLAN AND ENVI-

RONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District (CPNRD) has en-

tered into an agreement to develop

a watershed plan and environmen-

tal assessment document (Wate-

rshed Plan-EA) for the Spring and

Buffalo Creeks Watershed, under

the Watershed and Flood Preven-

tion Operations program adminis-

tered by the Natural Resources

Conservation Service (NRCS). As

part of this process, CPNRD is

hosting an online public scoping

meeting to inform the public of the

project and to gather input on the

most relevant issues. The online

public scoping meeting will be

available from Wednesday, Octo-

ber 28, 2020, through Monday, No-

vember 30, 2020, at:

http://cpnrd.org

The Spring and Buffalo Creeks

Watershed Plan-EA study area is

approximately 266,870 acres. The

land is primarily agricultural and

consists of grass/pasture and row

crops. The city of Lexington is lo-

cated within the study area, and

the communities of Cozad and

Overton are immediately adjacent.

Spring and Buffalo Creeks have

historically experienced flooding.

Specifically, significant flooding oc-

curred in March and July 2019 that

impacted homes, businesses, infra-

structure, and agricultural proper-

ties. The Watershed Plan-EA will

help identify structural and non-st-

ructural alternatives to provide

flood damage reduction as well as

opportunities for groundwater re-

charge, threatened and endan-

gered species habitat improve-

ments, and recreation.

This project is being evaluated in

accordance with the National Envi-

ronmental Policy Act (NEPA). The

NEPA process includes a written

record of the analysis of potential

impacts on the environment result-

ing from the proposed project. Im-

pacts on both the natural and soci-

oeconomic environment are evalu-

ated.

If you or someone you know

does not have internet access, in-

formation may be obtained

through: Jesse Mintken, Assistant

Manager, (308) 385-6282

mintken@cpnrd.org | Central

Platte Natural Resources District

215 Kaufman Ave, Grand Island,

NE 68803 or John Engel, PE (402)

926-7110 John.Engel@hdrinc.com |

HDR 1917 S. 67th St., Omaha, NE

68106

Comments on the Watershed

Plan-EA will be accepted through

November 30, 2020, and can be

submitted through the online meet-

ing or the contacts above.

**If you need language assistance

in Spanish, or another language,

please contact Jose Gaytan. **Si

necesita asistencia de idiomas en

español u otro idioma, póngase en

contacto con José Gaytan

(308)383-9892

josegaytan1978@gmail.com

 

ZNEZ O28,N17

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SOMMERS CATTLE

COMPANY, INC.

 

Initial Registered Office: 1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, NE 68848-1600.

Initial Registered Agent: Jack W. Besse

The Corporation is authorized to

issue 10,000 shares of common

stock ($1.00 par value).

Jack W. Buse, Incorporator

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

ZNEZ O21,O28,N4

