Legal notices: October 28, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ANNLOU FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned has formed a limited
liability company under the Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
Act:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is AnnLou Farms,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the registered
office of the limited liability com-
pany is 30 E. 48th Street, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. This company is organized to
engage in and to do any lawful act
relating to management of a farm-
ing operation, as well as any and all
lawful business other than banking
or insurance, for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska.
4. The period of duration of the
Company is perpetual.
5. The affairs of the limited liabil-
ity company are to be conducted
by members who are managers
and such other officers as may be
provided for in the Operating
Agreement.
/s/Janet A. Broeker, Member
Douglas R. Walker, #16953
Duncan, Duncan, Walker & Sche-
nker, P.C., L.L.O.
325 Ogden Street, Box 67
Oxford, Nebraska 68967
308/824-3231
Notice of Organization
TWO SISTERS AND
A BARN, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Two
Sisters and a Barn, LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany’s agent for service of process
is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at
202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-
braska, 68801. The company’s
designated office and principal
place of business is at 5208 Ave-
nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.
The company is organized to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska including, but not limited
to the operation, management and
ownership of a clothing and acces-
sories boutique. The company was
organized and commenced on Oc-
tober 14, 2020 and its duration is
perpetual. The management of the
company is vested in its Members,
Railen Ripp and Ralston Ripp.
Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754
BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC
202 West Third Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone: (308) 382-2128
Notice of Organization
CHAMPIONS IN THE
VALLEY, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
Champions in the Valley, LLC, a
Nebraska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany’s agent for service of process
is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at
202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-
braska, 68801. The company’s
designated office and principal
place of business is at 5208 Ave-
nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.
The company is organized to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska including, but not limited
to the operation, management and
ownership of a livestock show and
event planning company. The com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on October 14, 2020 and
its duration is perpetual. The man-
agement of the companyis vested
in its Members, Railen Ripp and
Ralston Ripp.
Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754
BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC
202 West Third Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone: (308) 382-2128
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Pleasanton will
hold a public hearing on November
10, 2020, at 7:00 P.M. in the Pleas-
anton Community Center, the pur-
pose of which is to hear public
comments on the One- and
Six-Year Street Improvement Pro-
gram for the Village of Pleasanton,
in strict accordance with Nebraska
Law.
Village of Pleasanton
Leora Hofmann
Village Clerk
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: MICHAEL WILLETS, 1515 H
Ave, Cozad NE 69130, you are
hereby notified that on August 6,
2020, American Family Mutual Ins.
Co. filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI20-1513, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$12,721.48, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 18
day of December , 2020, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly. By:
Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
2433 S. 130th Circle, Suite 300
Omaha, NE 68144
Ph: (402) 334-8055 Fax: (402)
334-8072
NOTICE OF ONLINE PUBLIC
SCOPING MEETING FOR SPR-
ING AND BUFFALO CREEKS
WATERSHED PLAN AND ENVI-
RONMENTAL ASSESSMENT
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District (CPNRD) has en-
tered into an agreement to develop
a watershed plan and environmen-
tal assessment document (Wate-
rshed Plan-EA) for the Spring and
Buffalo Creeks Watershed, under
the Watershed and Flood Preven-
tion Operations program adminis-
tered by the Natural Resources
Conservation Service (NRCS). As
part of this process, CPNRD is
hosting an online public scoping
meeting to inform the public of the
project and to gather input on the
most relevant issues. The online
public scoping meeting will be
available from Wednesday, Octo-
ber 28, 2020, through Monday, No-
vember 30, 2020, at:
The Spring and Buffalo Creeks
Watershed Plan-EA study area is
approximately 266,870 acres. The
land is primarily agricultural and
consists of grass/pasture and row
crops. The city of Lexington is lo-
cated within the study area, and
the communities of Cozad and
Overton are immediately adjacent.
Spring and Buffalo Creeks have
historically experienced flooding.
Specifically, significant flooding oc-
curred in March and July 2019 that
impacted homes, businesses, infra-
structure, and agricultural proper-
ties. The Watershed Plan-EA will
help identify structural and non-st-
ructural alternatives to provide
flood damage reduction as well as
opportunities for groundwater re-
charge, threatened and endan-
gered species habitat improve-
ments, and recreation.
This project is being evaluated in
accordance with the National Envi-
ronmental Policy Act (NEPA). The
NEPA process includes a written
record of the analysis of potential
impacts on the environment result-
ing from the proposed project. Im-
pacts on both the natural and soci-
oeconomic environment are evalu-
ated.
If you or someone you know
does not have internet access, in-
formation may be obtained
through: Jesse Mintken, Assistant
Manager, (308) 385-6282
mintken@cpnrd.org | Central
Platte Natural Resources District
215 Kaufman Ave, Grand Island,
NE 68803 or John Engel, PE (402)
926-7110 John.Engel@hdrinc.com |
HDR 1917 S. 67th St., Omaha, NE
68106
Comments on the Watershed
Plan-EA will be accepted through
November 30, 2020, and can be
submitted through the online meet-
ing or the contacts above.
**If you need language assistance
in Spanish, or another language,
please contact Jose Gaytan. **Si
necesita asistencia de idiomas en
español u otro idioma, póngase en
contacto con José Gaytan
(308)383-9892
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SOMMERS CATTLE
COMPANY, INC.
Initial Registered Office: 1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, NE 68848-1600.
Initial Registered Agent: Jack W. Besse
The Corporation is authorized to
issue 10,000 shares of common
stock ($1.00 par value).
Jack W. Buse, Incorporator
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
