Legal notices: October 27, 2020

PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ELITE HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Elite Holdings, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 110
Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Cory J. Stickney, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number, if any, is 110
Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Dated: September29, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ O28,N2,N9
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Skyler Willis, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Skyler Willis and reg-
istered office is 1602 5th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845, was
formed on October 14, 2020 to en-
gage in any lawful business.
The corporation has authorized
10,000 shares of capital stock. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
ZNEZ O20,O27,N3
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that RYAN
DAUGHERTY TRUCKING LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 9835 LINDSAY RD
, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68845.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is LEGALINC CORPORATE
SERVICES INC., 706 N. 129th
Street, Suite 121, Omaha NE
68154. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska July 27 2020. Organizer
Name: Lovette Dobson.
ZNEZ O20,O27,N3
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Riverdale will hold
a public hearing on November 9,
2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Village
Hall, the purpose of which is to
hear public comments on the One-
and Six- Year Street Improvement
Program for the Village of River-
dale, in strict accordance with Ne-
braska Law.
Village of Riverdale
Jim Cudaback
Village Clerk
ZNEZ O27,1t
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!