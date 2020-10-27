 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 27, 2020

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ELITE HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Elite Holdings, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 110

Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Cory J. Stickney, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number, if any, is 110

Clearview Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Dated: September29, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Skyler Willis, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Skyler Willis and reg-

istered office is 1602 5th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845, was

formed on October 14, 2020 to en-

gage in any lawful business.

The corporation has authorized

10,000 shares of capital stock. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that RYAN

DAUGHERTY TRUCKING LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 9835 LINDSAY RD

, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68845.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is LEGALINC CORPORATE

SERVICES INC., 706 N. 129th

Street, Suite 121, Omaha NE

68154. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska July 27 2020. Organizer

Name: Lovette Dobson.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

The Village of Riverdale will hold

a public hearing on November 9,

2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Village

Hall, the purpose of which is to

hear public comments on the One-

and Six- Year Street Improvement

Program for the Village of River-

dale, in strict accordance with Ne-

braska Law.

Village of Riverdale

Jim Cudaback

Village Clerk

