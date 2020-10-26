 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: October 26, 2020

Legal notices: October 26, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DBI, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that DBI,

LLC, is organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska with its reg-

istered office at 904 6th Ave, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The general na-

ture of the business to be trans-

acted is to engage in any or all law-

ful business for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

and to do everything necessary,

proper, advisable or convenient for

the accomplishment of the pur-

poses hereinabove set forth and to

do all other things incidental

thereto or connected therewith

which are not forbidden by the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The time

of commencement of the limited li-

ability company is September 17,

2020, and duration of the Company

is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-

ited liability company are to be

conducted by its members.

Brett Douglas

Organizer

ZNEZ O26,N2,N9

<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-

cember 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

LOT 2, JOHNSON'S SUBDIVI-

SION TO THE CITY OF GIBBON,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 21st day of Oc-

tober, 2020.

Gregory L. Galles

Successor Trusteee

 

BRADDY & HAMES, L.L.C.

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 89-7000

Gregory L. Galles,#21748

ZNEZ O26,N

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jason

Abbott the contents of unit #B48.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Saturday,

October 31, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZO23,O24,O26,O27,O28,O29,O30

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: JoAnn

Crider the contents of unit #B34.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Satur-

day, October 31, 2020. Items will

be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ O23,24,26,27,28,29,30

 

NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF

NOTICE OF COMMENCMENT

 

Notice is hereby given that a Ter-

mination of Notice of Commence-

ment was recorded with the Buffalo

County Register of Deeds on Octo-

ber 14, 2020, as Instrument No.

2020-07196 terminating the Notice

of Commencement recorded with

the Buffalo County Register of

Deeds on December 28, 2018, as

Instrument No. 2018-07378 against

the real property legally described

as follows: Lot One (1), Younes

Center Sixth Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

The Termination of Notice of

Commencement was filed by the

contracting owner, Kearney Invest-

ment Corporation, a Nebraska cor-

poration, whose address is PO Box

1120, Kearney, NE 68848. The con-

tracting owner is the fee simple

owner of the abovedescribed prop-

erty. The Notice of Commencement

is terminated as of November 16,

2020. All lien claims for which a no-

tice of lien is not recorded by the

termination date may be defeated

by a transfer of the real estate.

ZNEZ O19,O26,N2

 

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

The November business meeting

of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District is scheduled for

November 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at

the District Headquarters in Hol-

drege, NE. A current agenda is

available at the office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at District Headquar-

ters, 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE

or online at www.cnppid.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News