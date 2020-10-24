Legal notices: October 24, 2020

ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,
P.C.
Suite 100, Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
(402) 397-2000 Telephone
(402) 390-7130 Fax
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
On April 6, 2020, America's
Choice Community of Kearney
d/b/a Regency Retirement Resi-
dence of Kearney, a Nebraska non-
profit corporation ("Corporation")
filed Articles of Dissolution with the
Nebraska Secretary of State. The
terms of the dissolution provide for
the payment of all liabilities of the
Corporation and the distribution of
all remaining assets to First Evan-
gelical Lutheran Church and Good
Samaritan Health Systems, Inc. or
its successors. The officers of the
corporation are to wind up its cor-
porate affairs and distribute its as-
sets. The Corporation has assets
totaling $0.00 and liabilities of
$0.00. Any person with claims
against the corporation must file his
written claim(s) by providing claim-
ant's full name, address, telephone
number and dollar amount of
claim(s) to:
Mr. Andrew Collins
10330 Regency
Pkwy Dr. Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
All claims will be barred for-
ever unless a proceeding to en-
force the claim is commenced
within five years of the date of this
notice of publication, pursuant to
Nebraska Revised Statute §21-19,
136.
ZNEZ O24,O31,N7
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jason
Abbott the contents of unit #B48.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Saturday,
October 31, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZO23,O24,O26,O27,O28,O29,O30
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: JoAnn
Crider the contents of unit #B34.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Satur-
day, October 31, 2020. Items will
be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ O23,24,26,27,28,29,30
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
Pursuant to the Deed of
Trust executed by Ekceweg, L.L.C.,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, as Trustor, in which Ex-
change Bank is the Lender and
Beneficiary, and filed for record on
June 7, 2017, and recorded as Inst.
2017-03202, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the following trust property:
Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
notice is hereby given that the
Trustor has committed a breach of
an obligation for which the trust
property was conveyed as security,
to-wit: failure to make payments
when due under the promissory
note.
By reason of the above de-
fault, the Beneficiary has declared
all sums secured by the Deed of
Trust to be accelerated, said sums
are immediately due and payable,
and the Beneficiary has elected to
cause said property to be sold in
the manner provided by law. Trus-
tors may have rights to cure as
stated in the Deed of Trust, the
loan documents, or as provided by
Neb. Rev. Stat. §76-1012.
DATED this 14th day of Oc-
tober, 2020.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
ZNEZ O17,O24,O31
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, November 2, 2020, at
5:30 p.m., to transact business of
the Buffalo County Extension Of-
fice.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified. The pub-
lic is welcome.
Kerry Elsen
Extension Educator
ZNEZ O24,1t
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
October 13, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Vice-President Buschkoetter
and Council Members led the audi-
ence in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Vice-President Buschkoetter an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted on the wall
of the Council Chambers. Randy
Buschkoetter, Vice-President of the
Council, called a regular meeting of
the City Council to order on Octo-
ber 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the
following Council Members re-
sponding to roll call: Bruce Lear,
Tami James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: Mayor Stanley
Clouse. City Clerk recorded the
minutes. Administrative personnel
were also present. Notice of the
meeting had been given according
to law.
There were no Oral Communi-
cations.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing the Pro-
posed amendments to the follow-
ing chapters/sections of the City
Code as follows: a) Section 30-101
"Purpose" of Chapter 30 "District
BP, Business Park District" to add
and remove language to provide
clarification to align with the pur-
pose of the Business Park zoning
district including the removal of ex-
tensive and abundant and the in-
clusion of pedestrian and the typi-
cal district location along the Kear-
ney East Expressway and other de-
veloping highway and major arterial
corridors; b) Section 30-102 "Site
Development Regulations" of
Chapter 30 "District BP, Business
Park District" to add and remove
language found in the table which
will update setbacks with new
Kearney East Expressway, increase
maximum building coverage per-
centage, remove unused site de-
velopment regulation qualifiers and
set a minimum lot size for Planned
Development District requirements;
c) Section 46-105 "Supplemental
Use Regulations: Commercial
Uses" of Chapter 46
"Supplemental Use Regulations" to
add sub-section L titled Agricultural
Sales and Services pertaining to
the added supplemental use regu-
lations for the use type of agricul-
tural sales and services; d) Section
48-103 "Landscaping Require-
ments" of Chapter 48 "Landscap-
ing and Screening Standards" to
add language to sub-section A set-
ting 20-feet for any zoning district
as the depth of landscaping re-
quirements along the Kearney East
Expressway and add sub-section B
setting requirements for additional
landscape area in the Business
Park (BP) zoning district; e) Section
48-105 "Bufferyard and Screening
Provisions" of Chapter 48
"Landscaping and Screening
Standards" to add notes to clarify
screening requirements in the M-1
and M-2 zoning districts and allow
for 10-foot opaque barrier for
screening along the Kearney East
Expressway; f) Section 48-107
"Tree Plantings" of Chapter 48
"Landscaping and Screening
Standards" to modify requirements
for number of trees required to
align with street frontage versus
square feet of bufferyard; g) Sec-
tion 48-108 "General Provisions" of
Chapter 48 "Landscaping and
Screening Standards" to add re-
quirements for maintenance of re-
quired landscape areas and al-
lowed gravel areas; clarification
provided for irrigation require-
ments; h) Section 49-106
"Off-Street Parking Design Stand-
ards" of Chapter 49 "Off-Street
Parking" to add regulations for al-
lowed gravel areas in the Business
Park (BP) zoning district; and i) Ta-
ble 14-1 "Use Matrix" of Chapter
14 "Zoning District Regulations" to
include the following amendments:
under "Civic Use Types" column ti-
tled BP to amend Clubs (Recreatio-
nal) and Public Assembly from Per-
mitted by Conditional Use Permit
to Permitted by right or by right
subject to supplemental regula-
tions, under Group Care Facility (Li-
mited) under column titled BP
amend from Planned Development
Required to Permitted by Condi-
tional Use Permit; under "Office
Use Types" columns titled C-3 &
BP to amend Corporate Offices
from Planned Development Re-
quired to Permitted by right or by
right subject to supplemental regu-
lations; under "Commercial Use
Types" column titled BP to add
Permitted by right or by right sub-
ject to supplemental regulations to
Ag Sales/Service, Equip Rent-
al/Sales and Equipment Repair; un-
der Business/Trade School to
amend from Planned Development
Required to Permitted by Condi-
tional Use Permit; under Supple-
mental Regulations for Ag Sales-
/Service add reference to 46-105L;
under Restricted Adult Entertain-
ment Business amend the Supple-
mental Regulation from 46-105J to
46-105K; under "Parking and
Transportation Use Types" column
titled BP to amend Truck Terminal
from Planned Development Re-
quired to Permitted by right or by
right subject to supplemental regu-
lations; under "Industrial Use
Types" column titled BP to amend
Light Industry from Permitted by
Conditional Use Permit to Permit-
ted by right or by right subject to
supplemental regulations; under
"Miscellaneous Uses" column titled
BP to amend LWECS from Planned
Development Required to Permit-
ted by Conditional Use Permit and
add entire title to LWECA and
SWECS. By majority vote, Clouse
absent, suspended the rules requir-
ing the reading of ordinances on
three different days and placed Or-
dinance No. 8443 on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8443 was read by number. By ma-
jority vote, Clouse absent, Ordi-
nance No. 8443 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
2. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and by
majority vote, Clouse absent,
adopted Resolution No. 2020-152
approving the application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for Two
Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Gary and
Mary Henderson for an amendment
to the Land Use Map of the City of
Kearney Comprehensive Develop-
ment Plan from Commercial Mixed
Use to Business Park for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter and part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest Corner of 47th Street
and Kearney East Expressway).
3. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
application submitted by Miller &
Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,
Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson.
By majority vote, Clouse absent,
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8444 rezoning from District AG,
Agricultural District to District BP,
Business Park District for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter and part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest Corner of 47th Street
and Kearney East Expressway) on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8444 was read by num-
ber. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, Ordinance No. 8444 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
4. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and by
majority vote, Clouse absent,
adopted Resolution No. 2020-153
approving the application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for Two
Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Gary and
Mary Henderson for the Subdivi-
sion Agreement and Final Plat for
Butler Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter and part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
Kearney East Expressway, be-
tween 56th Street and 47th Street).
5. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and by
majority vote, Clouse absent,
adopted Resolution No. 2020-154
approving the application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for Two
Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Gary and
Mary Henderson for the annexation
of Butler Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter and part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(West of Cherry between 56th
Street and 47th Street to include
adjacent right-of-way).
6. Council by majority vote,
Clouse absent, postponed until Oc-
tober 27, 2020 the applications
submitted by Miller & Associates
for the City of Kearney and Com-
pute North NE05, LLC to 1) vacate
Lot 2, Tech One Second Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and 2) rezone from District M-1,
Limited Industrial District and Dis-
trict BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District to District BP, Business
Park District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
7. Council by majority vote,
Clouse absent, postponed until Oc-
tober 27, 2020 the application sub-
mitted by Miller & Associates for
the City of Kearney and Compute
North NE05, LLC for an amend-
ment to the Land Use Map of the
City of Kearney Comprehensive
Development Plan from Business
Park and Light Industrial to Busi-
ness Park for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
8. Council by majority vote,
Clouse absent, postponed until Oc-
tober 27, 2020 the application sub-
mitted by Miller & Associates for
the City of Kearney and Compute
North NE05, LLC for the Subdivi-
sion Agreement and Final Plat for
Tech One Third Subdivision, a sub-
division being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Clouse absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held September 22, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Artisans Photogra-
phy-$180.00-ps; Agri Co-
op-$1,469.60-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$1,463.63-co; All Makes
Auto-$2,606.00-co; Anderson Ford
Lincoln-$30,713.00-co; Arrow Seed
Co.-$2,565.90-smcs,co; Ask Sup-
ply-$1,669.16-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$74.96-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$493.07-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$11,122.91-smcs; Bebensee,J--
$130.00-smcs; Beehive Indus-
tries-$16,397.00-smcs; Black-
stone-$907.95-smcs; Bless-
ing-$615.98-co; Bluecross
Blueshield-$318,240.23-smcs;
Bosselman-$6,957.11-smcs; Bran-
dorff,G-$200.00-smcs; Bridgett
Lavene Consult-
ing-$2,500.00-smcs; Broadfoot's--
$5,244.00-smcs; Buffalo Co. Sher-
iff-$199,092.50-smcs; Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp.-$599.40-smcs; Build-
ers-$845.89-smcs; Burnett,M-$4.-
44-smcs; Cabela's--
$16,049.85-smcs; Carolina Soft-
ware-$650.00-co;
Carquest-$116.50-smcs; Cash Wa-
-$1,595.59-smcs; Center Point
Publishing-$75.96-smcs; Ches-
terman-$887.65-smcs;
Cigna-$8,029.31-smcs; City
Glass-$327.97-smcs; City of Ky-
-$600,543.66-smcs,co; Civic Plus--
$6,245.58-smcs; Clip-
per-$45.00-smcs; Comm Act Part
of Mid-NE-$485.50-smcs; Commu-
nity Health-$106.00-ps; Commu-
nity Service Fund-$58.00-ps; Com-
pute North-$29,926.97-smcs; Con-
struction Rental-$151.49-smcs,co;
Covert,B-$200.00-smcs; Crane
River Theater-$2,064.47-smcs;
Credit Mgmt. Services-$162.78-ps;
Culligan-$379.79-smcs; Cutting
Edge Cleaning-$180.00-smcs; D &
K Products-$1,368.00-smcs; D &
M Security-$70.50-smcs; Dakota
Pump-$3,292.06-smcs; Dan's
Plumbing-$169.52-smcs; Daven-
port,D-$94.49-smcs; Depository
Trust-$73,683.75-ds; DPC Indus-
tries-$7,362.09-smcs; Duncan The-
is-$500.00-smcs; Dynamix Agita-
tors-$3,264.89-smcs; Eagle Distrib-
uting-$595.00-smcs;
Eakes-$1,019.70-smcs; EC Home
Improvement-$200.00-smcs; Eco-
nomic Develop-
ment-$175,000.00-smcs; Elliott
Equipment-$3,901.52-smcs; Elli-
ott,J-$130.00-smcs; Family Prac-
tice-$1,255.00-smcs,co; Farmers
Union-$209.00-smcs;
FedEx-$40.00-smcs; Forever Pink
Foundation-$85.00-smcs; Fri-
es,A-$15.00-smcs; Friesen,L-$15-
.00-smcs; Gale-
/Cengage-$435.83-smcs; Garrett
Tires-$12,212.74-smcs; GD Con-
crete-$53,508.69-co; Gear For
Sports-$3,285.22-smcs; Gnuse
Video-$1,290.00-smcs; Graphic Vi-
sion-$3,092.88-smcs; Gray,J--
$1,615.00-smcs; Greever,S--
$125.93-smcs; Hatfield,D-$-
145.45-smcs; Hillburn,C-$-
145.45-smcs; Historical Info Gath-
erers-$1,485.00-smcs; HM Life
Insurance-$60,476.56-smcs; HOA
Solutions-$382.50-smcs; Home-
town Leasing-$159.08-smcs; Hor-
t,K-$100.00-smcs;
Hostetler,P-$15.00-smcs; Huxoll,
Brooke-$24.00-smcs;
ICMA-$13,753.60-ps; Infi-
nisource-$2,959.96-smcs;
IRS-$332,396.91-ps; Jack
Lederman-$400.00-smcs; Jack's
Uniforms-$482.86-smcs; JB Con-
crete-$6,600.00-smcs; JCB Deliv-
ery-$35.00-smcs; Johnsen Corro-
sion-$2,520.00-smcs; Johnson
Services-$2,160.00-smcs; Karsten
Mfg -$2,152.50-smcs; Ky Catholic
School-$66.71-smcs; Ky Chamber
Comm.-$350.00-smcs; Ky Tow-
ing-$125.00-smcs; Keeling,D-$-
48.00-smcs; Kelly Sup-
ply-$10.28-smcs; Klostermann
III,J-$130.00-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$491.44-smcs; Landmark
Implement-$715.07-smcs; Lawn
Builders-$321.73-smcs; League
NE Municipali-
ties-$47,701.00-smcs; Leopold
Painting-$11,675.00-co;
Lockmobile-$110.00-smcs; Logan
Contractors-$3,482.38-co; Loy-
,D-$145.45-smcs; Magic Clean-
ing-$7,050.00-smcs;
Mc2-$9,634.24-smcs;
Menards-$21.96-smcs; Merryman
Performing Arts-$211.00-smcs;
Mid American Sig-
nal-$480.00-smcs; Mid-NE Garage
Doors-$580.00-smcs; Midwest
Connect-$7,325.57-smcs; Milco
Environmental-$900.00-smcs;
Miller & Associates-$27,367.45-co;
Misener,J-$31.00-smcs; Mitch-
ell,M-$130.00-smcs; MO-
NA-$133.34-smcs; Municipal Co-
de-$133.00-smcs; Murphy Trac-
tor-$927.36-smcs;
NDEE-$21,299.94-smcs; NE Child
Support -$3,569.64-ps; NE Dept
Revenue-$57,074.72-smcs,ps; NE
Dept Veterans' Af-
fairs-$250,000.00-smcs; NE Munic-
ipal Clerks' Assoc.-$45.00-smcs;
NE Safety & Fire-$90.00-smcs; Ne-
braskaland Distrib.-$-
1,143.90-smcs; New Deal Deic-
ing-$10,017.00-smcs; Newell,B-$-
9.35-smcs;
Newsbank-$3,004.00-smcs;
Nguyen,D-$128.65 -smcs; North-
western Energy-$179.14-smcs;
NWAGA-$30.00-smcs; Of-
ficenet-$13,400.00-co; O'Keefe El-
evator-$465.55-smcs; One Call
Concepts-$501.34-smcs;
Ostermeyer,K-$24.00-smcs; Otto
Environmental-$14,420.00-smcs;
Overturf,T-$130.00-smcs; Para-
mount-$31.26-smcs;
Payflex-$535.50-smcs,ps;
Peister,L-$130.00-smcs; Pep
Co-$200.00-smcs; Platte Valley
Auto-$5,205.91-smcs; Platte Valley
Laboratories-$62.50-smcs; Pot-
ter,B-$100.00-smcs; Prairie View
Roofing-$3,364.00-smcs; Pres-
to-X-$227.00-smcs; Reinke's Re-
frigeration-$95.00-smcs; Resource
Mgmt.-$502.80-smcs; Rheome
Tree-$6,488.00-smcs; S&B Heat-
ing-$258.30-smcs; Safelite
Glass-$269.97-smcs; Sapp Broth-
ers-$10,384.34-smcs; School Dis-
trict #7-$8,663.25-smcs; See Clear
Cleaning-$2,050.00-smcs; Shredd-
ing Solutions-$46.95-smcs;
Shreve,K-$4.59-smcs; Silverstone
Group-$5,155.92-smcs; Sirsi Cor-
p-$36,464.07-smcs; Southern Gla-
ziers-$856.11-smcs; State of NE-
/DAS-$2.80-smcs; Stein-
brink-$240.00-smcs;
Straatmann,G-$400.00-smcs;
Straight Line Strip-
ing-$3,157.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$2,745.00-smcs; Sulli-
van,M-$145.45-smcs; Tielke's--
$72.94-smcs; Trade Well Pal-
let-$2,680.00-smcs; Tri-Co
Glass-$345.00-smcs; Tye & Rowl-
ing-$14,234.15-smcs; Union Bank
& Trust-$172,833.59-ps; United
Way-$337.00-ps;
Verizon-$7,959.36-smcs; Village
Cleaners-$194.60-smcs; Weir,L-$-
130.00-smcs; Wilco Life-$10-
.00-ps; Payroll Ending 09/26/2020
-- $512,555.92 and Payroll Ending
10/10/2020 -- $516,630.23. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $66.29 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Accept the bids received for
the 2020 Part 6 Improvements for
22nd Avenue and 6th Street in con-
nection with Paving Improvement
District Nos. 2020-002 and
2020-003 (Bid B, Paving), Water
District Nos. 2020-592 and
2020-593 and Sanitary Sewer Im-
provement District No. 2020-528
(Bid A, Water/Sewer) and adopt
Resolution No. 2020-157 awarding
Bid A (Water/Sewer) to Midlands
Contracting in the amount of
$331,180.00 and awarding Bid B
(Paving) to Nielsen Contracting in
the amount of $379,418.50.
4. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-158 approving the following
T-Hangar Lease Agreements at the
Kearney Regional Airport: Buck En-
terprises dba Thrifty Car Rental,
Roger Carlson, Randal
Klinginsmith, Kent Orr, Harold
Sindt, Ed Spillman and Acme Aero,
Inc.
5. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 3 Im-
provements; 2nd Avenue Overpass
Repairs and set the bid opening
date for November 17, 2020 at 2:00
p.m.
6. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 1 Im-
provements for the removal and re-
placement of N Avenue from 28th
Street to 39th Street in connection
with Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-004 and set the bid
opening date for November 3, 2020
at 2:00 p.m.
7. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the construction of the
Community Tennis Facility and set
the bid opening date for November
10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
8. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-159 to remove parking on
both sides of 48th Street from 11th
Avenue east to 10th Avenue on the
north side and from 11th Avenue
east a distance of 437 feet on the
south side.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-160 authorizing the City Man-
ager, Director of Finance, Assistant
Director of Finance and City Clerk
to sign checks, drafts or other with-
drawal orders issued against the
funds of the City on deposit with
designated depositories.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-161 approving the Use and
Operations Agreement for Annex B
in Hangar T-926 located at the
Kearney Regional Airport between
the City of Kearney and Li'l Red
Aero, Inc.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-162 approving the Develop-
ment Agreement between Butler
Machinery Company, Economic
Development Council of Buffalo
County, Inc. and the City of Kear-
ney establishing the terms and
conditions to be complied with as
part of the development of property
located at the Southwest corner of
56th Street and Kearney East Ex-
pressway.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-163 approving Application for
Payment No. 2 in the amount of
$290,411.53 submitted by J.I.L. As-
phalt Paving Company and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
2020 Part 4 Improvements for the
removal and replacement of as-
phalt roadway of 20th Street/Q Av-
enue/Coal Chute Road from M Av-
enue east to the City limit.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-164 approving Application for
Payment No. 1 in the amount of
$314,059.07 submitted by Blessing
Construction and approved by
Miller & Associates for the 2020
Part 7 Improvements; Downtown
Asphalt project.
14. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-165 approving the Agree-
ments between the City of Kearney
and Aurora Cooperative Elevator
Company, dba Buffalo Air Service
for T-100, T-708 and T-932 for the
operation of a crop spraying serv-
ice, office area, storage area, load-
ing dock and Aeronautical Services
for aerial applicator services, all lo-
cated at the Kearney Regional Air-
port.
15. Approve the purchase of a
Caterpillar 938M Series Wheel
Loader in the amount of
$220,770.00 submitted by Ne-
braska Machinery under the
Sourcewell Cooperative Purchas-
ing Contract program to be used in
the Public Works Department.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8447 creating Paving
Improvement District No. 2020-004
for the South right-of-way line of
28th Street and the centerline Ave-
nue N; thence North along the cen-
terline of Avenue N including all of
Avenue N right-of-way to a point
36 feet South of the North line of
Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision, a sub-
division to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, and including all lots and
lands abutting thereon, all in the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8447 was
read by number. By majority vote,
Clouse absent, Ordinance No.
8447 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
2. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8448 amending Section
8-912 "Parking Rules" of Article 9
"Stopping, Standing and Parking"
of Chapter 8 "Police" of the Code
of the City of Kearney to add where
parking is prohibited along 48th
Street (both sides) from 11th Ave-
nue to 10th Avenue on the north
side and a distance of 437 feet on
the south side on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8448
was read by number. By majority
vote, Clouse absent, Ordinance No.
8448 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
3. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8449 Section 1-1510
"Miscellaneous Expenditures" of
Article 15 "Purchasing" of Chapter
1 "Administration" of the Code of
the City of Kearney to remove em-
ployee requirements for annual rec-
ognition dinner and amend the ta-
ble outlining the dollar amount as-
sociated with plaques, certificates
of achievement, or items of value
awarded to elected or appointed
officials, employees, or volunteers
on first reading by number only.
Ordinance No. 8449 was read by
number. By majority vote, Clouse
absent, Ordinance No. 8449 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council, by majority vote,
Clouse absent, adopted Resolution
No. 2020-166 approving the intent
to annex the following: a tract of
land being part of the South Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
21, part of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the West Half of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 28,
part of the East Half of the North-
east Quarter of Section 29, all in
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2, Patriot
First Subdivision, a Subdivision be-
ing part of the East Half of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
West Half of the Northeast Quarter
of Section 28, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and in-
cluding all of those parts of Cherry
Avenue, Avenue A (aka Airport
Road), Avenue B (aka Piper Ave-
nue) and 56th Street, lying within
the above described lands all in
Buffalo County, Nebraska (located
South of 56th Street between the
Kearney East Expressway and Air-
port Road, West of Airport Road,
North and West of Cessna Street,
West of Piper Avenue, North of Pa-
triot Boulevard, East of Cherry Ave-
nue and Kearney East Expressway)
and to set the public hearing date
for October 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
2. Council, by majority vote,
Clouse absent, adopted Resolution
No. 2020-167 approving the
COVID-19 Community Betterment
Grant Program to be used for com-
munity betterment purposes as
outlined by state law.
3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
sent, granted permission to pay the
Open Account Claim, that was
postponed from the September 22,
2020 Council meeting, in the
amount of $126,359.36 to Ne-
braska Public Power District.
By majority vote, Clouse absent,
Council adjourned at 6:15 p.m.
RANDY BUSCHKOETTER
VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE
COUNCIL
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ O24,t1
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an Execution Order issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-
trict Court, in the action Nicholas
Mansuetta vs. Valerie Mansuetta,
CI14-172,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Nicholas
Mansuetta:
1) 2016 Ford SRW Super Duty
F250 crew cab diesel pickup, black
in color.
2) Contents of pickup to be sold
as a single lot, including byt not
limited to: leather handgun holster,
sleeping bag, four P-Mags, loaded
with 5.56 ammo, two fixed blade
hunting knives, range finder, solar
device charger, socked set in case,
shooting mat, floor jack, fuel cans,
sun glasses, ratchet straps, bungee
cords, fleece jackets and blanket,
flashlights, umbrellas, ponchos,
lead rifle target
and will offer for sale to the high-
est bidders for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 12th day of No-
vember, 2020, at the Buffalo
County Sheriff's Office impound,
321 Central Avenue, Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Cash only for contents of pickup.
Proof of funds required prior to bid-
ding on pickup. Payment in full in
cash, cashier's check or money or-
der due by 4 p.m. the day of the
sale for buyer pickup.
Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view photographs of
the Ford F250.
Dated this 14th day of
October, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
ZNEZ O17,O24,O31,N7
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATON
TTM SOFTWARE, LLC
Notice is hereby given that TTM
Software LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 4734 Avenue G, Kearney,
NE 68847. The agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
USCA, Inc. at 1603 Farnam Street,
Omaha, NE 68102. The company is
member-managed. The nature of
the Company is computer pro-
gramming.
ZNEZ O24,O31,N7
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
OCTOBER 2019-
SEPTEMBER 2020
RECEIPTS & DISBURSEMETNS
General Fund
Local sales tax option 44802.99;
County Treasurer; 57366.95; Public
Power Lease 40116.02; Sanitation
Fees 31353.07; Miscellaneous
Fees 3014.03; Zone Permits
330.00; Occupation Tax 520.00;
School/Liquor License Fees
500.00; Interest Income 1544.14;
PCC Rent 2350.00; PCC Donation 15.00; Dog License 264.50; Divi-
dend 2830.82; Insurance 23.00;
Total General Fund 185030.52
Street Fund
State Highway Allocation 53363.15;
County Treasurer-M-V Tax
10158.79; FEMA/State of NE
39068.12; Transfer/State Matching 213426.80; Interest Income 930.90;
Total Street Fund 316947.76
Water Fund
Water Use & fees 96854.75; Sales
Tax 6620.39; Local Sales Tax;
1221.95; Utility Water Deposit
1743.15; Water Hookup 568.69;
Water Reconnect fees 25.00; Rent 16880.40; Interest Income 5714.06;
Total Water Fund 129628.39
Sewer Fund
Sewer Use 34746.18; FEMA/State;
of NE 5249.33; Transfer 219923.20;
Interest Income 792.90;
Total Sewer Fund 260711.61
Cemetery Fund
Perpetual Care/Lot Purchase
1200.00; Perp. Care/Memorial
500.00; Perpetual Care Interest 716.91; Operating/Lot Purchase 900.00; Operating/Fees 425.00;
Operating/Interest 116.81; Operat-
ing/Village 669.33;
Total Cemetery Fund 4528.05
Bond Fund
County Treasurer 21062.58; Water
Transfer 5000.00; Sewer Transfer
5000.00;
Total Bond Fund
Total Receipts 927908.91
DISBURSEMENTS
General Fund
Personal Service 20187.29; PS
Employer 7077.19; Dog License-
State 97% 62.47; Electricity
3698.03; Natural Gas 657.44; Tele-
phone 1350.73; Dues 1086.00; Li-
cense 520.00; Sanitation/Village 1899.57; Park 16420.79; Insurance 19208.00; Additional Compensa-
tion 1200.00; Publication 1024.04;
Supplies Operating 862.28; Sup-
plies Office 909.95; Refund 150.00; Legal 2416.05; PCC De-
posit refunds 600.00; Audit/Budget
6550.00; Floodplain Admin. Service 1379.00; Sanitation/Contract 24856.00; Travel/Lodging 94.93;
Recycling 42.52; Messaging Sys-
tem 33.07; Transfer 100000.00;
Cemetery Transfer 200.00; Repair 28.97; Buffalo County Sheriff 1808.33; PCC Bldg. & Equip 472.38; PCC - Opr. Supplies &
Misc 1839.86; Sidewalk & drainage 2450.00; Depot 926.85; Equipment 285.00;
Total General Fund 220296.74
Street Fund
Personal Service 23240.87; Addi-
tional Compensation 1200.00;
Electricity 8918.42; Repair Street 2785.00; Repairs Equipment
2266.52; Supplies 490.43; Gas/Oil 4673.19; Sand/Gravel 1110.00;
Misc/building repair 15.00; Equip-
ment 7293.22; Superintendent Fee 585.00;
Total Street Fund 52577.65
Water Fund
Personal Serv. 22224.63; Addi-
tional Compensation 400.00;
Electricity 8882.94; Telephone 1921.68; Fees/Dues 779.06; Lab
Fees/Tests 2572.55; State Sale Tax 7315.34; Refund Water Deposit
1593.15; Repair & Maintenance 13380.21; Supplies 4403.43; One
Call Service 63.78; Equipment
4761.36; Transfers 293482.06;
Water Meter Interest Payment
1551.24; Water Meter Principal 9610.00; New Well Principal 9493.59; New Well Admn Fee 1873.28; New Well Interest NDEQ 3746.57;
Total Water Fund 388054.87
Sewer Fund
Personal Service 21251.29; Addi-
tional Compensation 400.00; Elec-
tricity 1235.58; Repairs 3572.00;
Supplies 123.30; Sewer Improv.
Prog. 63376.50; Loan Payment
Principle 7648.20; Loan Fee 57.50;
Loan Interest 172.51; Transfer
5000.00;
Total Sewer Fund 102836.88
Cemetery Fund
Personal Service 1668.47; Gas/Oil 84.99; Equipment 10.99; Supplies
31.99; Repairs 57.36; Transfer to
Street 44867.94;
Total Cemetery Fund 46721.74
Bond Fund
Water Prin. 21390.00; Water Inter-
est 3452.76; Sewer Principal
10000.00; Sewer Interest 4930.00;
Fees 60.00;
Total Bond Fund 39832.76
TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS
850320.64
ZNEZ O24,1t
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!