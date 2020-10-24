 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 24, 2020

Legal notices: October 24, 2020

 

ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,

P.C.

Suite 100, Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

(402) 397-2000 Telephone

(402) 390-7130 Fax

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

On April 6, 2020, America's

Choice Community of Kearney

d/b/a Regency Retirement Resi-

dence of Kearney, a Nebraska non-

profit corporation ("Corporation")

filed Articles of Dissolution with the

Nebraska Secretary of State. The

terms of the dissolution provide for

the payment of all liabilities of the

Corporation and the distribution of

all remaining assets to First Evan-

gelical Lutheran Church and Good

Samaritan Health Systems, Inc. or

its successors. The officers of the

corporation are to wind up its cor-

porate affairs and distribute its as-

sets. The Corporation has assets

totaling $0.00 and liabilities of

$0.00. Any person with claims

against the corporation must file his

written claim(s) by providing claim-

ant's full name, address, telephone

number and dollar amount of

claim(s) to:

Mr. Andrew Collins

10330 Regency

Pkwy Dr. Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

All claims will be barred for-

ever unless a proceeding to en-

force the claim is commenced

within five years of the date of this

notice of publication, pursuant to

Nebraska Revised Statute §21-19,

136.

ZNEZ O24,O31,N7

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jason

Abbott the contents of unit #B48.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Saturday,

October 31, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZO23,O24,O26,O27,O28,O29,O30

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: JoAnn

Crider the contents of unit #B34.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Satur-

day, October 31, 2020. Items will

be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ O23,24,26,27,28,29,30

 

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

 

Pursuant to the Deed of

Trust executed by Ekceweg, L.L.C.,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, as Trustor, in which Ex-

change Bank is the Lender and

Beneficiary, and filed for record on

June 7, 2017, and recorded as Inst.

2017-03202, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the following trust property:

Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

notice is hereby given that the

Trustor has committed a breach of

an obligation for which the trust

property was conveyed as security,

to-wit: failure to make payments

when due under the promissory

note.

By reason of the above de-

fault, the Beneficiary has declared

all sums secured by the Deed of

Trust to be accelerated, said sums

are immediately due and payable,

and the Beneficiary has elected to

cause said property to be sold in

the manner provided by law. Trus-

tors may have rights to cure as

stated in the Deed of Trust, the

loan documents, or as provided by

Neb. Rev. Stat. §76-1012.

DATED this 14th day of Oc-

tober, 2020.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ O17,O24,O31

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, November 2, 2020, at

5:30 p.m., to transact business of

the Buffalo County Extension Of-

fice.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified. The pub-

lic is welcome.

Kerry Elsen

Extension Educator

ZNEZ O24,1t

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

October 13, 2020

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Vice-President Buschkoetter

and Council Members led the audi-

ence in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Vice-President Buschkoetter an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted on the wall

of the Council Chambers. Randy

Buschkoetter, Vice-President of the

Council, called a regular meeting of

the City Council to order on Octo-

ber 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the

following Council Members re-

sponding to roll call: Bruce Lear,

Tami James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: Mayor Stanley

Clouse. City Clerk recorded the

minutes. Administrative personnel

were also present. Notice of the

meeting had been given according

to law.

There were no Oral Communi-

cations.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing the Pro-

posed amendments to the follow-

ing chapters/sections of the City

Code as follows: a) Section 30-101

"Purpose" of Chapter 30 "District

BP, Business Park District" to add

and remove language to provide

clarification to align with the pur-

pose of the Business Park zoning

district including the removal of ex-

tensive and abundant and the in-

clusion of pedestrian and the typi-

cal district location along the Kear-

ney East Expressway and other de-

veloping highway and major arterial

corridors; b) Section 30-102 "Site

Development Regulations" of

Chapter 30 "District BP, Business

Park District" to add and remove

language found in the table which

will update setbacks with new

Kearney East Expressway, increase

maximum building coverage per-

centage, remove unused site de-

velopment regulation qualifiers and

set a minimum lot size for Planned

Development District requirements;

c) Section 46-105 "Supplemental

Use Regulations: Commercial

Uses" of Chapter 46

"Supplemental Use Regulations" to

add sub-section L titled Agricultural

Sales and Services pertaining to

the added supplemental use regu-

lations for the use type of agricul-

tural sales and services; d) Section

48-103 "Landscaping Require-

ments" of Chapter 48 "Landscap-

ing and Screening Standards" to

add language to sub-section A set-

ting 20-feet for any zoning district

as the depth of landscaping re-

quirements along the Kearney East

Expressway and add sub-section B

setting requirements for additional

landscape area in the Business

Park (BP) zoning district; e) Section

48-105 "Bufferyard and Screening

Provisions" of Chapter 48

"Landscaping and Screening

Standards" to add notes to clarify

screening requirements in the M-1

and M-2 zoning districts and allow

for 10-foot opaque barrier for

screening along the Kearney East

Expressway; f) Section 48-107

"Tree Plantings" of Chapter 48

"Landscaping and Screening

Standards" to modify requirements

for number of trees required to

align with street frontage versus

square feet of bufferyard; g) Sec-

tion 48-108 "General Provisions" of

Chapter 48 "Landscaping and

Screening Standards" to add re-

quirements for maintenance of re-

quired landscape areas and al-

lowed gravel areas; clarification

provided for irrigation require-

ments; h) Section 49-106

"Off-Street Parking Design Stand-

ards" of Chapter 49 "Off-Street

Parking" to add regulations for al-

lowed gravel areas in the Business

Park (BP) zoning district; and i) Ta-

ble 14-1 "Use Matrix" of Chapter

14 "Zoning District Regulations" to

include the following amendments:

under "Civic Use Types" column ti-

tled BP to amend Clubs (Recreatio-

nal) and Public Assembly from Per-

mitted by Conditional Use Permit

to Permitted by right or by right

subject to supplemental regula-

tions, under Group Care Facility (Li-

mited) under column titled BP

amend from Planned Development

Required to Permitted by Condi-

tional Use Permit; under "Office

Use Types" columns titled C-3 &

BP to amend Corporate Offices

from Planned Development Re-

quired to Permitted by right or by

right subject to supplemental regu-

lations; under "Commercial Use

Types" column titled BP to add

Permitted by right or by right sub-

ject to supplemental regulations to

Ag Sales/Service, Equip Rent-

al/Sales and Equipment Repair; un-

der Business/Trade School to

amend from Planned Development

Required to Permitted by Condi-

tional Use Permit; under Supple-

mental Regulations for Ag Sales-

/Service add reference to 46-105L;

under Restricted Adult Entertain-

ment Business amend the Supple-

mental Regulation from 46-105J to

46-105K; under "Parking and

Transportation Use Types" column

titled BP to amend Truck Terminal

from Planned Development Re-

quired to Permitted by right or by

right subject to supplemental regu-

lations; under "Industrial Use

Types" column titled BP to amend

Light Industry from Permitted by

Conditional Use Permit to Permit-

ted by right or by right subject to

supplemental regulations; under

"Miscellaneous Uses" column titled

BP to amend LWECS from Planned

Development Required to Permit-

ted by Conditional Use Permit and

add entire title to LWECA and

SWECS. By majority vote, Clouse

absent, suspended the rules requir-

ing the reading of ordinances on

three different days and placed Or-

dinance No. 8443 on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8443 was read by number. By ma-

jority vote, Clouse absent, Ordi-

nance No. 8443 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

2. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and by

majority vote, Clouse absent,

adopted Resolution No. 2020-152

approving the application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for Two

Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Gary and

Mary Henderson for an amendment

to the Land Use Map of the City of

Kearney Comprehensive Develop-

ment Plan from Commercial Mixed

Use to Business Park for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter and part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest Corner of 47th Street

and Kearney East Expressway).

3. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

application submitted by Miller &

Associates for Two Sisters' Farm,

Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson.

By majority vote, Clouse absent,

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8444 rezoning from District AG,

Agricultural District to District BP,

Business Park District for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter and part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest Corner of 47th Street

and Kearney East Expressway) on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8444 was read by num-

ber. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, Ordinance No. 8444 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

4. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and by

majority vote, Clouse absent,

adopted Resolution No. 2020-153

approving the application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for Two

Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Gary and

Mary Henderson for the Subdivi-

sion Agreement and Final Plat for

Butler Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter and part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

Kearney East Expressway, be-

tween 56th Street and 47th Street).

5. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and by

majority vote, Clouse absent,

adopted Resolution No. 2020-154

approving the application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for Two

Sisters' Farm, Inc. and Gary and

Mary Henderson for the annexation

of Butler Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter and part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(West of Cherry between 56th

Street and 47th Street to include

adjacent right-of-way).

6. Council by majority vote,

Clouse absent, postponed until Oc-

tober 27, 2020 the applications

submitted by Miller & Associates

for the City of Kearney and Com-

pute North NE05, LLC to 1) vacate

Lot 2, Tech One Second Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

and 2) rezone from District M-1,

Limited Industrial District and Dis-

trict BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District to District BP, Business

Park District for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

7. Council by majority vote,

Clouse absent, postponed until Oc-

tober 27, 2020 the application sub-

mitted by Miller & Associates for

the City of Kearney and Compute

North NE05, LLC for an amend-

ment to the Land Use Map of the

City of Kearney Comprehensive

Development Plan from Business

Park and Light Industrial to Busi-

ness Park for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

8. Council by majority vote,

Clouse absent, postponed until Oc-

tober 27, 2020 the application sub-

mitted by Miller & Associates for

the City of Kearney and Compute

North NE05, LLC for the Subdivi-

sion Agreement and Final Plat for

Tech One Third Subdivision, a sub-

division being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Clouse absent,

the following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held September 22, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Artisans Photogra-

phy-$180.00-ps; Agri Co-

op-$1,469.60-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$1,463.63-co; All Makes

Auto-$2,606.00-co; Anderson Ford

Lincoln-$30,713.00-co; Arrow Seed

Co.-$2,565.90-smcs,co; Ask Sup-

ply-$1,669.16-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$74.96-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$493.07-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$11,122.91-smcs; Bebensee,J--

$130.00-smcs; Beehive Indus-

tries-$16,397.00-smcs; Black-

stone-$907.95-smcs; Bless-

ing-$615.98-co; Bluecross

Blueshield-$318,240.23-smcs;

Bosselman-$6,957.11-smcs; Bran-

dorff,G-$200.00-smcs; Bridgett

Lavene Consult-

ing-$2,500.00-smcs; Broadfoot's--

$5,244.00-smcs; Buffalo Co. Sher-

iff-$199,092.50-smcs; Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp.-$599.40-smcs; Build-

ers-$845.89-smcs; Burnett,M-$4.-

44-smcs; Cabela's--

$16,049.85-smcs; Carolina Soft-

ware-$650.00-co;

Carquest-$116.50-smcs; Cash Wa-

-$1,595.59-smcs; Center Point

Publishing-$75.96-smcs; Ches-

terman-$887.65-smcs;

Cigna-$8,029.31-smcs; City

Glass-$327.97-smcs; City of Ky-

-$600,543.66-smcs,co; Civic Plus--

$6,245.58-smcs; Clip-

per-$45.00-smcs; Comm Act Part

of Mid-NE-$485.50-smcs; Commu-

nity Health-$106.00-ps; Commu-

nity Service Fund-$58.00-ps; Com-

pute North-$29,926.97-smcs; Con-

struction Rental-$151.49-smcs,co;

Covert,B-$200.00-smcs; Crane

River Theater-$2,064.47-smcs;

Credit Mgmt. Services-$162.78-ps;

Culligan-$379.79-smcs; Cutting

Edge Cleaning-$180.00-smcs; D &

K Products-$1,368.00-smcs; D &

M Security-$70.50-smcs; Dakota

Pump-$3,292.06-smcs; Dan's

Plumbing-$169.52-smcs; Daven-

port,D-$94.49-smcs; Depository

Trust-$73,683.75-ds; DPC Indus-

tries-$7,362.09-smcs; Duncan The-

is-$500.00-smcs; Dynamix Agita-

tors-$3,264.89-smcs; Eagle Distrib-

uting-$595.00-smcs;

Eakes-$1,019.70-smcs; EC Home

Improvement-$200.00-smcs; Eco-

nomic Develop-

ment-$175,000.00-smcs; Elliott

Equipment-$3,901.52-smcs; Elli-

ott,J-$130.00-smcs; Family Prac-

tice-$1,255.00-smcs,co; Farmers

Union-$209.00-smcs;

FedEx-$40.00-smcs; Forever Pink

Foundation-$85.00-smcs; Fri-

es,A-$15.00-smcs; Friesen,L-$15-

.00-smcs; Gale-

/Cengage-$435.83-smcs; Garrett

Tires-$12,212.74-smcs; GD Con-

crete-$53,508.69-co; Gear For

Sports-$3,285.22-smcs; Gnuse

Video-$1,290.00-smcs; Graphic Vi-

sion-$3,092.88-smcs; Gray,J--

$1,615.00-smcs; Greever,S--

$125.93-smcs; Hatfield,D-$-

145.45-smcs; Hillburn,C-$-

145.45-smcs; Historical Info Gath-

erers-$1,485.00-smcs; HM Life

Insurance-$60,476.56-smcs; HOA

Solutions-$382.50-smcs; Home-

town Leasing-$159.08-smcs; Hor-

t,K-$100.00-smcs;

Hostetler,P-$15.00-smcs; Huxoll,

Brooke-$24.00-smcs;

ICMA-$13,753.60-ps; Infi-

nisource-$2,959.96-smcs;

IRS-$332,396.91-ps; Jack

Lederman-$400.00-smcs; Jack's

Uniforms-$482.86-smcs; JB Con-

crete-$6,600.00-smcs; JCB Deliv-

ery-$35.00-smcs; Johnsen Corro-

sion-$2,520.00-smcs; Johnson

Services-$2,160.00-smcs; Karsten

Mfg -$2,152.50-smcs; Ky Catholic

School-$66.71-smcs; Ky Chamber

Comm.-$350.00-smcs; Ky Tow-

ing-$125.00-smcs; Keeling,D-$-

48.00-smcs; Kelly Sup-

ply-$10.28-smcs; Klostermann

III,J-$130.00-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$491.44-smcs; Landmark

Implement-$715.07-smcs; Lawn

Builders-$321.73-smcs; League

NE Municipali-

ties-$47,701.00-smcs; Leopold

Painting-$11,675.00-co;

Lockmobile-$110.00-smcs; Logan

Contractors-$3,482.38-co; Loy-

,D-$145.45-smcs; Magic Clean-

ing-$7,050.00-smcs;

Mc2-$9,634.24-smcs;

Menards-$21.96-smcs; Merryman

Performing Arts-$211.00-smcs;

Mid American Sig-

nal-$480.00-smcs; Mid-NE Garage

Doors-$580.00-smcs; Midwest

Connect-$7,325.57-smcs; Milco

Environmental-$900.00-smcs;

Miller & Associates-$27,367.45-co;

Misener,J-$31.00-smcs; Mitch-

ell,M-$130.00-smcs; MO-

NA-$133.34-smcs; Municipal Co-

de-$133.00-smcs; Murphy Trac-

tor-$927.36-smcs;

NDEE-$21,299.94-smcs; NE Child

Support -$3,569.64-ps; NE Dept

Revenue-$57,074.72-smcs,ps; NE

Dept Veterans' Af-

fairs-$250,000.00-smcs; NE Munic-

ipal Clerks' Assoc.-$45.00-smcs;

NE Safety & Fire-$90.00-smcs; Ne-

braskaland Distrib.-$-

1,143.90-smcs; New Deal Deic-

ing-$10,017.00-smcs; Newell,B-$-

9.35-smcs;

Newsbank-$3,004.00-smcs;

Nguyen,D-$128.65 -smcs; North-

western Energy-$179.14-smcs;

NWAGA-$30.00-smcs; Of-

ficenet-$13,400.00-co; O'Keefe El-

evator-$465.55-smcs; One Call

Concepts-$501.34-smcs;

Ostermeyer,K-$24.00-smcs; Otto

Environmental-$14,420.00-smcs;

Overturf,T-$130.00-smcs; Para-

mount-$31.26-smcs;

Payflex-$535.50-smcs,ps;

Peister,L-$130.00-smcs; Pep

Co-$200.00-smcs; Platte Valley

Auto-$5,205.91-smcs; Platte Valley

Laboratories-$62.50-smcs; Pot-

ter,B-$100.00-smcs; Prairie View

Roofing-$3,364.00-smcs; Pres-

to-X-$227.00-smcs; Reinke's Re-

frigeration-$95.00-smcs; Resource

Mgmt.-$502.80-smcs; Rheome

Tree-$6,488.00-smcs; S&B Heat-

ing-$258.30-smcs; Safelite

Glass-$269.97-smcs; Sapp Broth-

ers-$10,384.34-smcs; School Dis-

trict #7-$8,663.25-smcs; See Clear

Cleaning-$2,050.00-smcs; Shredd-

ing Solutions-$46.95-smcs;

Shreve,K-$4.59-smcs; Silverstone

Group-$5,155.92-smcs; Sirsi Cor-

p-$36,464.07-smcs; Southern Gla-

ziers-$856.11-smcs; State of NE-

/DAS-$2.80-smcs; Stein-

brink-$240.00-smcs;

Straatmann,G-$400.00-smcs;

Straight Line Strip-

ing-$3,157.00-smcs;

Stutsman-$2,745.00-smcs; Sulli-

van,M-$145.45-smcs; Tielke's--

$72.94-smcs; Trade Well Pal-

let-$2,680.00-smcs; Tri-Co

Glass-$345.00-smcs; Tye & Rowl-

ing-$14,234.15-smcs; Union Bank

& Trust-$172,833.59-ps; United

Way-$337.00-ps;

Verizon-$7,959.36-smcs; Village

Cleaners-$194.60-smcs; Weir,L-$-

130.00-smcs; Wilco Life-$10-

.00-ps; Payroll Ending 09/26/2020

-- $512,555.92 and Payroll Ending

10/10/2020 -- $516,630.23. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $66.29 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Accept the bids received for

the 2020 Part 6 Improvements for

22nd Avenue and 6th Street in con-

nection with Paving Improvement

District Nos. 2020-002 and

2020-003 (Bid B, Paving), Water

District Nos. 2020-592 and

2020-593 and Sanitary Sewer Im-

provement District No. 2020-528

(Bid A, Water/Sewer) and adopt

Resolution No. 2020-157 awarding

Bid A (Water/Sewer) to Midlands

Contracting in the amount of

$331,180.00 and awarding Bid B

(Paving) to Nielsen Contracting in

the amount of $379,418.50.

4. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-158 approving the following

T-Hangar Lease Agreements at the

Kearney Regional Airport: Buck En-

terprises dba Thrifty Car Rental,

Roger Carlson, Randal

Klinginsmith, Kent Orr, Harold

Sindt, Ed Spillman and Acme Aero,

Inc.

5. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 3 Im-

provements; 2nd Avenue Overpass

Repairs and set the bid opening

date for November 17, 2020 at 2:00

p.m.

6. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 1 Im-

provements for the removal and re-

placement of N Avenue from 28th

Street to 39th Street in connection

with Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-004 and set the bid

opening date for November 3, 2020

at 2:00 p.m.

7. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the construction of the

Community Tennis Facility and set

the bid opening date for November

10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

8. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-159 to remove parking on

both sides of 48th Street from 11th

Avenue east to 10th Avenue on the

north side and from 11th Avenue

east a distance of 437 feet on the

south side.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-160 authorizing the City Man-

ager, Director of Finance, Assistant

Director of Finance and City Clerk

to sign checks, drafts or other with-

drawal orders issued against the

funds of the City on deposit with

designated depositories.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-161 approving the Use and

Operations Agreement for Annex B

in Hangar T-926 located at the

Kearney Regional Airport between

the City of Kearney and Li'l Red

Aero, Inc.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-162 approving the Develop-

ment Agreement between Butler

Machinery Company, Economic

Development Council of Buffalo

County, Inc. and the City of Kear-

ney establishing the terms and

conditions to be complied with as

part of the development of property

located at the Southwest corner of

56th Street and Kearney East Ex-

pressway.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-163 approving Application for

Payment No. 2 in the amount of

$290,411.53 submitted by J.I.L. As-

phalt Paving Company and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

2020 Part 4 Improvements for the

removal and replacement of as-

phalt roadway of 20th Street/Q Av-

enue/Coal Chute Road from M Av-

enue east to the City limit.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-164 approving Application for

Payment No. 1 in the amount of

$314,059.07 submitted by Blessing

Construction and approved by

Miller & Associates for the 2020

Part 7 Improvements; Downtown

Asphalt project.

14. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-165 approving the Agree-

ments between the City of Kearney

and Aurora Cooperative Elevator

Company, dba Buffalo Air Service

for T-100, T-708 and T-932 for the

operation of a crop spraying serv-

ice, office area, storage area, load-

ing dock and Aeronautical Services

for aerial applicator services, all lo-

cated at the Kearney Regional Air-

port.

15. Approve the purchase of a

Caterpillar 938M Series Wheel

Loader in the amount of

$220,770.00 submitted by Ne-

braska Machinery under the

Sourcewell Cooperative Purchas-

ing Contract program to be used in

the Public Works Department.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8447 creating Paving

Improvement District No. 2020-004

for the South right-of-way line of

28th Street and the centerline Ave-

nue N; thence North along the cen-

terline of Avenue N including all of

Avenue N right-of-way to a point

36 feet South of the North line of

Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision, a sub-

division to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, and including all lots and

lands abutting thereon, all in the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8447 was

read by number. By majority vote,

Clouse absent, Ordinance No.

8447 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

2. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8448 amending Section

8-912 "Parking Rules" of Article 9

"Stopping, Standing and Parking"

of Chapter 8 "Police" of the Code

of the City of Kearney to add where

parking is prohibited along 48th

Street (both sides) from 11th Ave-

nue to 10th Avenue on the north

side and a distance of 437 feet on

the south side on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8448

was read by number. By majority

vote, Clouse absent, Ordinance No.

8448 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

3. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8449 Section 1-1510

"Miscellaneous Expenditures" of

Article 15 "Purchasing" of Chapter

1 "Administration" of the Code of

the City of Kearney to remove em-

ployee requirements for annual rec-

ognition dinner and amend the ta-

ble outlining the dollar amount as-

sociated with plaques, certificates

of achievement, or items of value

awarded to elected or appointed

officials, employees, or volunteers

on first reading by number only.

Ordinance No. 8449 was read by

number. By majority vote, Clouse

absent, Ordinance No. 8449 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council, by majority vote,

Clouse absent, adopted Resolution

No. 2020-166 approving the intent

to annex the following: a tract of

land being part of the South Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

21, part of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the West Half of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 28,

part of the East Half of the North-

east Quarter of Section 29, all in

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2, Patriot

First Subdivision, a Subdivision be-

ing part of the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

West Half of the Northeast Quarter

of Section 28, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and in-

cluding all of those parts of Cherry

Avenue, Avenue A (aka Airport

Road), Avenue B (aka Piper Ave-

nue) and 56th Street, lying within

the above described lands all in

Buffalo County, Nebraska (located

South of 56th Street between the

Kearney East Expressway and Air-

port Road, West of Airport Road,

North and West of Cessna Street,

West of Piper Avenue, North of Pa-

triot Boulevard, East of Cherry Ave-

nue and Kearney East Expressway)

and to set the public hearing date

for October 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

2. Council, by majority vote,

Clouse absent, adopted Resolution

No. 2020-167 approving the

COVID-19 Community Betterment

Grant Program to be used for com-

munity betterment purposes as

outlined by state law.

3. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

sent, granted permission to pay the

Open Account Claim, that was

postponed from the September 22,

2020 Council meeting, in the

amount of $126,359.36 to Ne-

braska Public Power District.

By majority vote, Clouse absent,

Council adjourned at 6:15 p.m.

RANDY BUSCHKOETTER

VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE

COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ O24,t1

 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an Execution Order issued

by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-

trict Court, in the action Nicholas

Mansuetta vs. Valerie Mansuetta,

CI14-172,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Nicholas

Mansuetta:

1) 2016 Ford SRW Super Duty

F250 crew cab diesel pickup, black

in color.

2) Contents of pickup to be sold

as a single lot, including byt not

limited to: leather handgun holster,

sleeping bag, four P-Mags, loaded

with 5.56 ammo, two fixed blade

hunting knives, range finder, solar

device charger, socked set in case,

shooting mat, floor jack, fuel cans,

sun glasses, ratchet straps, bungee

cords, fleece jackets and blanket,

flashlights, umbrellas, ponchos,

lead rifle target

and will offer for sale to the high-

est bidders for cash subject to prior

encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 12th day of No-

vember, 2020, at the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Office impound,

321 Central Avenue, Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Cash only for contents of pickup.

Proof of funds required prior to bid-

ding on pickup. Payment in full in

cash, cashier's check or money or-

der due by 4 p.m. the day of the

sale for buyer pickup.

Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

Facebook to view photographs of

the Ford F250.

Dated this 14th day of

October, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ O17,O24,O31,N7

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATON

TTM SOFTWARE, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that TTM

Software LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 4734 Avenue G, Kearney,

NE 68847. The agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

USCA, Inc. at 1603 Farnam Street,

Omaha, NE 68102. The company is

member-managed. The nature of

the Company is computer pro-

gramming.

ZNEZ O24,O31,N7

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

OCTOBER 2019-

SEPTEMBER 2020

RECEIPTS & DISBURSEMETNS

 

General Fund

Local sales tax option 44802.99;

County Treasurer; 57366.95; Public

Power Lease 40116.02; Sanitation

Fees 31353.07; Miscellaneous

Fees 3014.03; Zone Permits

330.00; Occupation Tax 520.00;

School/Liquor License Fees

500.00; Interest Income 1544.14;

PCC Rent 2350.00; PCC Donation 15.00; Dog License 264.50; Divi-

dend 2830.82; Insurance 23.00;

Total General Fund 185030.52

Street Fund

State Highway Allocation 53363.15;

County Treasurer-M-V Tax

10158.79; FEMA/State of NE

39068.12; Transfer/State Matching 213426.80; Interest Income 930.90;

Total Street Fund 316947.76

Water Fund

Water Use & fees 96854.75; Sales

Tax 6620.39; Local Sales Tax;

1221.95; Utility Water Deposit

1743.15; Water Hookup 568.69;

Water Reconnect fees 25.00; Rent 16880.40; Interest Income 5714.06;

Total Water Fund 129628.39

Sewer Fund

Sewer Use 34746.18; FEMA/State;

of NE 5249.33; Transfer 219923.20;

Interest Income 792.90;

Total Sewer Fund 260711.61

Cemetery Fund

Perpetual Care/Lot Purchase

1200.00; Perp. Care/Memorial

500.00; Perpetual Care Interest 716.91; Operating/Lot Purchase 900.00; Operating/Fees 425.00;

Operating/Interest 116.81; Operat-

ing/Village 669.33;

Total Cemetery Fund 4528.05

Bond Fund

County Treasurer 21062.58; Water

Transfer 5000.00; Sewer Transfer

5000.00;

Total Bond Fund

Total Receipts 927908.91

DISBURSEMENTS

General Fund

Personal Service 20187.29; PS

Employer 7077.19; Dog License-

State 97% 62.47; Electricity

3698.03; Natural Gas 657.44; Tele-

phone 1350.73; Dues 1086.00; Li-

cense 520.00; Sanitation/Village 1899.57; Park 16420.79; Insurance 19208.00; Additional Compensa-

tion 1200.00; Publication 1024.04;

Supplies Operating 862.28; Sup-

plies Office 909.95; Refund 150.00; Legal 2416.05; PCC De-

posit refunds 600.00; Audit/Budget

6550.00; Floodplain Admin. Service 1379.00; Sanitation/Contract 24856.00; Travel/Lodging 94.93;

Recycling 42.52; Messaging Sys-

tem 33.07; Transfer 100000.00;

Cemetery Transfer 200.00; Repair 28.97; Buffalo County Sheriff 1808.33; PCC Bldg. & Equip 472.38; PCC - Opr. Supplies &

Misc 1839.86; Sidewalk & drainage 2450.00; Depot 926.85; Equipment 285.00;

Total General Fund 220296.74

Street Fund

Personal Service 23240.87; Addi-

tional Compensation 1200.00;

Electricity 8918.42; Repair Street 2785.00; Repairs Equipment

2266.52; Supplies 490.43; Gas/Oil 4673.19; Sand/Gravel 1110.00;

Misc/building repair 15.00; Equip-

ment 7293.22; Superintendent Fee 585.00;

Total Street Fund 52577.65

Water Fund

Personal Serv. 22224.63; Addi-

tional Compensation 400.00;

Electricity 8882.94; Telephone 1921.68; Fees/Dues 779.06; Lab

Fees/Tests 2572.55; State Sale Tax 7315.34; Refund Water Deposit

1593.15; Repair & Maintenance 13380.21; Supplies 4403.43; One

Call Service 63.78; Equipment

4761.36; Transfers 293482.06;

Water Meter Interest Payment

1551.24; Water Meter Principal 9610.00; New Well Principal 9493.59; New Well Admn Fee 1873.28; New Well Interest NDEQ 3746.57;

Total Water Fund 388054.87

Sewer Fund

Personal Service 21251.29; Addi-

tional Compensation 400.00; Elec-

tricity 1235.58; Repairs 3572.00;

Supplies 123.30; Sewer Improv.

Prog. 63376.50; Loan Payment

Principle 7648.20; Loan Fee 57.50;

Loan Interest 172.51; Transfer

5000.00;

Total Sewer Fund 102836.88

Cemetery Fund

Personal Service 1668.47; Gas/Oil 84.99; Equipment 10.99; Supplies

31.99; Repairs 57.36; Transfer to

Street 44867.94;

Total Cemetery Fund 46721.74

Bond Fund

Water Prin. 21390.00; Water Inter-

est 3452.76; Sewer Principal

10000.00; Sewer Interest 4930.00;

Fees 60.00;

Total Bond Fund 39832.76

TOTAL DISBURSEMENTS

850320.64

 

ZNEZ O24,1t

