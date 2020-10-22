 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 22, 2020

Legal notices: October 22, 2020

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF REVA J. WEMPEN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-104

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 8, 2020, in the County

Court of Dawson County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of the Will of said Decedent and

that JANET FURRY, whose ad-

dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-

braska 68367, was informally ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate much file

their claims with this Court on or

before December 15, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Myndee M. Hagan

Registrar of the County Court

700 North Washington

Courthouse

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

Heldt, McKeone & Copley

Attorneys at Law

710 North Grant Street

P.O. Box 1050

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

LEGAL NOTICE

EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT

NO. 10

Kearney, Nebraska

 

Public notice is hereby given, ac-

cording to the provisions of Ne-

braska School Law, Section

79-1228, that the following is an

annual report of the activities of the

Board of Education of Educational

Service Unit No. 10 during the pe-

riod beginning July 1, 2019, and

ending June 30, 2020.

Educational Service Unit No. 10,

with a central office and headquar-

ters located at 76 Plaza Boulevard

in Kearney, Nebraska, provides co-

operative educational and support

services to public school districts

located in Blaine, Buffalo, Custer,

Dawson, Garfield, Greeley, Hall,

Howard, Loup, Sherman, and Val-

ley counties. The ESU is governed

by an elected nine-member board

of education. One board member

is elected from each of nine estab-

lished election districts within the

area comprised of the eleven coun-

ties. Minutes of their meetings are

available at the ESU 10 headquar-

ters.

During the 2019-20 school year,

the client population served in

these counties was approximately

31,078 students and approximately

2,372 teachers and administrators

in 33 K-12 districts, 2 residential

schools, and 9 parochial schools.

ESU 10 maintained a staff of 1 ad-

ministrator, 29 project coordina-

tors, 23 technology specialists, 2

technology interns, 1 audiologist,

21 speech/language pathologists, 3

deaf educators, 2 vision impaired

specialists, 9 school psychologists,

1 vocational transition coordinator,

2 physical therapists, 4 occupa-

tional therapists, and 12 general

support staff individuals.

Final approval for the services of-

fered to member districts rests with

the ESU Board. During the

2019-20 school term the services

and functions provided to member

schools included: speech/la-

nguage pathology, physical ther-

apy, occupational therapy, deaf

education, visually impaired educa-

tion, school psychology services,

special education program supervi-

sion, vocational transition counsel-

ing, assistive technology services,

curriculum development, continu-

ous school improvement planning,

high ability learner programs, Title I

Cooperative, instructional materials

centers, technology planning, sup-

port and training, distance learning,

audio-visual and computer repair,

professional development for in-

structional, administrative staff, and

boards of education; EL services,

autism spectrum disorder services,

career and technical training pro-

fessional development, grant writ-

ing support, early childhood train-

ing support, and other federal and

state project development and co-

ordination.

Receipts and expenditures for

the 2019-20 fiscal year were as fol-

lows:

RECEIPTS:

Taxes Levied by ESU 10

3,274.802; Other Local Sources

5,884,693; State Sources: Core

Services/Tech Infastructure/Sate-

llite Office Funding 805,135; All

Other State Funding 1,083,382;

Federal Resources 1,730,026;

Non-Revenue Sources 28,083

TOTAL RECEIPTS 12,806,121

EXPENDITURES

Regular Insturction 38,198; Spe-

cial Education Programs 602,885;

Support Services-Students

3,753,465; Support Services-I-

nstruction 1,617,060; Support Ser-

vices-General Admin 380,969;

Central Services 2,906,255; Opera-

tion and Maintenance of Plant

270,170; Private and State Cate-

gorical Programs 790,727, Federal

Programs 1,651,548

TOTAL EXPENDITURES

12,011,277

 

NOTICE FOR NAME CHANGE

OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No. CI 20-561

IN REGARDS TO NAME

CHANGE FOR TRAVIS JAMES-

QUINTANA GRANT

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

2 day of October, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Travis James-Quintana Grant to

Travis James Quintana.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in Courtroom No. 1, 1512

Central Ave. on the 10 day of De-

cember 2020, at 9:30 a.m., or as

soon thereafter as will be conven-

ient for the courtand that unless

sufficient case is shown to the con-

trary, the minor child's name will be

changed from that of Travis James-

-Quintana Grant to Travis James

Quintan.

Andrea Quintana

202 S. Tyler St.

P.O. Box 344

Elm Creek, NE 68836

amquintana13@gmail.com

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Angela F. Schmit, Attor-

ney at Law, SCHMIT LAW FIRM,

LLC, 1246 Golden Gate Drive, Ste.

3, Papillion, Nebraska 68046, does

hereby provide the following notice

of adoption of minor child:

TO: JOHN DOE, real name un-

known. You have been identified as

a possible biological father of the

minor child, CREIGHTON MI-

CHAEL LEYDIG (approximate date

of conception: December 9, 2012

in Lincoln, Nebraska; date of birth:

September 1, 2013 in Kearney, Ne-

braska). The biological mother,

COURTNEY JOY WEAVER, f/k/a

COURTNEY JOY LEYDIG, intends

to consent to the stepparent adop-

tion of the minor child by her hus-

band, NEIL R. WEAVER. You are

hereby notified that a hearing has

been set in the adoption proceed-

ings before the County Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska, at

Case No. AD 20-145, for a Pre-Ad-

option Hearing on Parental Aban-

donment and Final Hearing on the

Petition for Adoption, on the 18th

day of November 2020 at 1:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as may

be heard. You have the right to (i)

deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-

tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-

quish and consent to the adoption;

(iv) file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody; or (v) object to the adoption in

a judicial proceeding. If you wish to

(i) deny paternity; (ii) waive any pa-

rental rights you may have; (iii) re-

linquish and consent to the adop-

tion; or (iv) receive additional infor-

mation, you must contact Angela F.

Schmit of Schmit Law Firm, LLC,

the attorney representing the bio-

logical mother. If you wish to object

to the adoption and seek custody

of the child, you must seek legal

counsel from your own attorney im-

mediately.

Angela Forss Schmit

SCHMIT LAW FIRM

1246 Golden Gate Dr., Ste.3

Papillion, Nebraska 68046

Phone: 402-979-6077

Email:

aschmit@schmitlawfirm.com

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, October 27, 2020 at the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers Board Room located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

VAUCK 4 VENTURES LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Vauck 4 Ventures LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 8775 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Judy A.

Hoffman, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 8775 2nd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: October 2, 2020. Judy A. Hoffman, Organizer

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 450

CONTRACT ID: 47951

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,

SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN

COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL

 

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on October 29,

2020. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/lettings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUDGET WORKSHOP

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

Members of the Board of Direc-

tors of Southern Public Power Dis-

trict will meet at the Ramada Mid-

town Conference Center located at

2503 South Locust Street, Grand

Island, NE on Wednesday, October

28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. to conduct a

budget workshop. An agenda for

the meeting, kept continually cur-

rent, is available for public inspec-

tion at the District office during nor-

mal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal F. Niedfeldt, President/CEO

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZA-

TION LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NAME: T & P Ventures, LLC, A

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Michael Twitchell 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney, NE

68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT: October 5, 2020

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

