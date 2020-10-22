Legal notices: October 22, 2020

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF REVA J. WEMPEN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-104
Notice is hereby given that on
October 8, 2020, in the County
Court of Dawson County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of the Will of said Decedent and
that JANET FURRY, whose ad-
dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-
braska 68367, was informally ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate much file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 15, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Myndee M. Hagan
Registrar of the County Court
700 North Washington
Courthouse
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
Heldt, McKeone & Copley
Attorneys at Law
710 North Grant Street
P.O. Box 1050
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
LEGAL NOTICE
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT
NO. 10
Kearney, Nebraska
Public notice is hereby given, ac-
cording to the provisions of Ne-
braska School Law, Section
79-1228, that the following is an
annual report of the activities of the
Board of Education of Educational
Service Unit No. 10 during the pe-
riod beginning July 1, 2019, and
ending June 30, 2020.
Educational Service Unit No. 10,
with a central office and headquar-
ters located at 76 Plaza Boulevard
in Kearney, Nebraska, provides co-
operative educational and support
services to public school districts
located in Blaine, Buffalo, Custer,
Dawson, Garfield, Greeley, Hall,
Howard, Loup, Sherman, and Val-
ley counties. The ESU is governed
by an elected nine-member board
of education. One board member
is elected from each of nine estab-
lished election districts within the
area comprised of the eleven coun-
ties. Minutes of their meetings are
available at the ESU 10 headquar-
ters.
During the 2019-20 school year,
the client population served in
these counties was approximately
31,078 students and approximately
2,372 teachers and administrators
in 33 K-12 districts, 2 residential
schools, and 9 parochial schools.
ESU 10 maintained a staff of 1 ad-
ministrator, 29 project coordina-
tors, 23 technology specialists, 2
technology interns, 1 audiologist,
21 speech/language pathologists, 3
deaf educators, 2 vision impaired
specialists, 9 school psychologists,
1 vocational transition coordinator,
2 physical therapists, 4 occupa-
tional therapists, and 12 general
support staff individuals.
Final approval for the services of-
fered to member districts rests with
the ESU Board. During the
2019-20 school term the services
and functions provided to member
schools included: speech/la-
nguage pathology, physical ther-
apy, occupational therapy, deaf
education, visually impaired educa-
tion, school psychology services,
special education program supervi-
sion, vocational transition counsel-
ing, assistive technology services,
curriculum development, continu-
ous school improvement planning,
high ability learner programs, Title I
Cooperative, instructional materials
centers, technology planning, sup-
port and training, distance learning,
audio-visual and computer repair,
professional development for in-
structional, administrative staff, and
boards of education; EL services,
autism spectrum disorder services,
career and technical training pro-
fessional development, grant writ-
ing support, early childhood train-
ing support, and other federal and
state project development and co-
ordination.
Receipts and expenditures for
the 2019-20 fiscal year were as fol-
lows:
RECEIPTS:
Taxes Levied by ESU 10
3,274.802; Other Local Sources
5,884,693; State Sources: Core
Services/Tech Infastructure/Sate-
llite Office Funding 805,135; All
Other State Funding 1,083,382;
Federal Resources 1,730,026;
Non-Revenue Sources 28,083
TOTAL RECEIPTS 12,806,121
EXPENDITURES
Regular Insturction 38,198; Spe-
cial Education Programs 602,885;
Support Services-Students
3,753,465; Support Services-I-
nstruction 1,617,060; Support Ser-
vices-General Admin 380,969;
Central Services 2,906,255; Opera-
tion and Maintenance of Plant
270,170; Private and State Cate-
gorical Programs 790,727, Federal
Programs 1,651,548
TOTAL EXPENDITURES
12,011,277
NOTICE FOR NAME CHANGE
OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No. CI 20-561
IN REGARDS TO NAME
CHANGE FOR TRAVIS JAMES-
QUINTANA GRANT
Notice is hereby given that on the
2 day of October, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Travis James-Quintana Grant to
Travis James Quintana.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in Courtroom No. 1, 1512
Central Ave. on the 10 day of De-
cember 2020, at 9:30 a.m., or as
soon thereafter as will be conven-
ient for the courtand that unless
sufficient case is shown to the con-
trary, the minor child's name will be
changed from that of Travis James-
-Quintana Grant to Travis James
Quintan.
Andrea Quintana
202 S. Tyler St.
P.O. Box 344
Elm Creek, NE 68836
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
43-104.14, Angela F. Schmit, Attor-
ney at Law, SCHMIT LAW FIRM,
LLC, 1246 Golden Gate Drive, Ste.
3, Papillion, Nebraska 68046, does
hereby provide the following notice
of adoption of minor child:
TO: JOHN DOE, real name un-
known. You have been identified as
a possible biological father of the
minor child, CREIGHTON MI-
CHAEL LEYDIG (approximate date
of conception: December 9, 2012
in Lincoln, Nebraska; date of birth:
September 1, 2013 in Kearney, Ne-
braska). The biological mother,
COURTNEY JOY WEAVER, f/k/a
COURTNEY JOY LEYDIG, intends
to consent to the stepparent adop-
tion of the minor child by her hus-
band, NEIL R. WEAVER. You are
hereby notified that a hearing has
been set in the adoption proceed-
ings before the County Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska, at
Case No. AD 20-145, for a Pre-Ad-
option Hearing on Parental Aban-
donment and Final Hearing on the
Petition for Adoption, on the 18th
day of November 2020 at 1:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as may
be heard. You have the right to (i)
deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-
tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-
quish and consent to the adoption;
(iv) file a Notice of Objection to
Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-
tody; or (v) object to the adoption in
a judicial proceeding. If you wish to
(i) deny paternity; (ii) waive any pa-
rental rights you may have; (iii) re-
linquish and consent to the adop-
tion; or (iv) receive additional infor-
mation, you must contact Angela F.
Schmit of Schmit Law Firm, LLC,
the attorney representing the bio-
logical mother. If you wish to object
to the adoption and seek custody
of the child, you must seek legal
counsel from your own attorney im-
mediately.
Angela Forss Schmit
SCHMIT LAW FIRM
1246 Golden Gate Dr., Ste.3
Papillion, Nebraska 68046
Phone: 402-979-6077
Email:
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, October 27, 2020 at the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers Board Room located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
VAUCK 4 VENTURES LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Vauck 4 Ventures LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 8775 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Judy A.
Hoffman, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 8775 2nd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: October 2, 2020. Judy A. Hoffman, Organizer
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 450
CONTRACT ID: 47951
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,
SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN
COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on October 29,
2020. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUDGET WORKSHOP
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Members of the Board of Direc-
tors of Southern Public Power Dis-
trict will meet at the Ramada Mid-
town Conference Center located at
2503 South Locust Street, Grand
Island, NE on Wednesday, October
28, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. to conduct a
budget workshop. An agenda for
the meeting, kept continually cur-
rent, is available for public inspec-
tion at the District office during nor-
mal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal F. Niedfeldt, President/CEO
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZA-
TION LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NAME: T & P Ventures, LLC, A
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Michael Twitchell 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney, NE
68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT: October 5, 2020
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Steven R. Voigt
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
