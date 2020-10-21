Legal notices: October 21, 2020

PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
AROUND THE HOUSE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Around The House, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 3040
East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Joshua M. Miller, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number, if any, is 3040
East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Dated:
September 30, 2020.
Joshua M. Miller, Organizer
ZNEZ O7,O14,O21
<addr:MORRIS, LAING, EVANS, BROCK & KENNEDY,3162622671,300 N. MEAD, SUITE 2000OLD TOWN SQUARE,WICHITA,KS>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street
Lincoln, Lancaster County, Ne-
braska 68516
General Nature of Business:
IT support services, sales, com-
puter services and hardware.
Time of Commencement of Limited
Liability Company:
August 31, 2020
Members to conduct affairs of the
Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected
by the Members:
Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
ZNEZ O7,O14,O21
ney. Nebraska 68845 and the regis-
tered agent is Susan Tonniges and
the address of the registered agent
1206 16th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.
3. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted is to engage
in any lawful acts and business,
other than banking and insurance,
including but not limited to, resi-
dential real estate investment and
leasing.
4. The limited liability company
commenced on July 22, 2020 and
has perpetual existence.
5. The affairs of the company will
be managed by its members. The
initial members are Susan Tonniges
and Roger L. Kaiser.
/s/ Susan Tonniges
/s/ Roger L. Kaiser
Members
Steven B. Fillman
Attorney at Law
Fillman Law Offices LLC
507 N. Lincoln Avenue
York, NE 68467
ZNEZ O7,14,21
Notice of Organization
TWO SISTERS AND
A BARN, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that Two
Sisters and a Barn, LLC, a Ne-
braska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany’s agent for service of process
is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at
202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-
braska, 68801. The company’s
designated office and principal
place of business is at 5208 Ave-
nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.
The company is organized to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska including, but not limited
to the operation, management and
ownership of a clothing and acces-
sories boutique. The company was
organized and commenced on Oc-
tober 14, 2020 and its duration is
perpetual. The management of the
company is vested in its Members,
Railen Ripp and Ralston Ripp.
Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754
BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC
202 West Third Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone: (308) 382-2128
ZNEZ O21,O28,N4
Notice of Organization
CHAMPIONS IN THE
VALLEY, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
Champions in the Valley, LLC, a
Nebraska limited liability company,
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany’s agent for service of process
is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at
202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-
braska, 68801. The company’s
designated office and principal
place of business is at 5208 Ave-
nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.
The company is organized to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska including, but not limited
to the operation, management and
ownership of a livestock show and
event planning company. The com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on October 14, 2020 and
its duration is perpetual. The man-
agement of the companyis vested
in its Members, Railen Ripp and
Ralston Ripp.
Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754
BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC
202 West Third Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
Telephone: (308) 382-2128
ZNEZ O21,O28,N4
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SOMMERS CATTLE
COMPANY, INC.
Initial Registered Office: 1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600,
Kearney, NE 68848-1600.
Initial Registered Agent: Jack W. Besse
The Corporation is authorized to
issue 10,000 shares of common
stock ($1.00 par value).
Jack W. Buse, Incorporator
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
ZNEZ O21,O28,N4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!