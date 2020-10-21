 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 21, 2020

Legal notices: October 21, 2020

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

AROUND THE HOUSE, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that

Around The House, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 3040

East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Joshua M. Miller, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number, if any, is 3040

East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Dated:

September 30, 2020.

Joshua M. Miller, Organizer

ZNEZ O7,O14,O21

<addr:MORRIS, LAING, EVANS, BROCK & KENNEDY,3162622671,300 N. MEAD, SUITE 2000OLD TOWN SQUARE,WICHITA,KS>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street

Lincoln, Lancaster County, Ne-

braska 68516

General Nature of Business:

IT support services, sales, com-

puter services and hardware.

Time of Commencement of Limited

Liability Company:

August 31, 2020

Members to conduct affairs of the

Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected

by the Members:

Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

ZNEZ O7,O14,O21

 

ney. Nebraska 68845 and the regis-

tered agent is Susan Tonniges and

the address of the registered agent

1206 16th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.

3. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted is to engage

in any lawful acts and business,

other than banking and insurance,

including but not limited to, resi-

dential real estate investment and

leasing.

4. The limited liability company

commenced on July 22, 2020 and

has perpetual existence.

5. The affairs of the company will

be managed by its members. The

initial members are Susan Tonniges

and Roger L. Kaiser.

/s/ Susan Tonniges

/s/ Roger L. Kaiser

Members

Steven B. Fillman

Attorney at Law

Fillman Law Offices LLC

507 N. Lincoln Avenue

York, NE 68467

ZNEZ O7,14,21

Notice of Organization

TWO SISTERS AND

A BARN, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Sisters and a Barn, LLC, a Ne-

braska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany’s agent for service of process

is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at

202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-

braska, 68801. The company’s

designated office and principal

place of business is at 5208 Ave-

nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.

The company is organized to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska including, but not limited

to the operation, management and

ownership of a clothing and acces-

sories boutique. The company was

organized and commenced on Oc-

tober 14, 2020 and its duration is

perpetual. The management of the

company is vested in its Members,

Railen Ripp and Ralston Ripp.

Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754

BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC

202 West Third Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone: (308) 382-2128

jamie@bradleylawoffice.com

ZNEZ O21,O28,N4

Notice of Organization

CHAMPIONS IN THE

VALLEY, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

Champions in the Valley, LLC, a

Nebraska limited liability company,

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany’s agent for service of process

is Jamie Mues Jankovitz, located at

202 W. 3rd St., Grand Island, Ne-

braska, 68801. The company’s

designated office and principal

place of business is at 5208 Ave-

nue I, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847.

The company is organized to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska including, but not limited

to the operation, management and

ownership of a livestock show and

event planning company. The com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on October 14, 2020 and

its duration is perpetual. The man-

agement of the companyis vested

in its Members, Railen Ripp and

Ralston Ripp.

Jamie Mues Jankovitz, #20754

BRADLEY LAW OFFICE, PC

202 West Third Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

Telephone: (308) 382-2128

jamie@bradleylawoffice.com

ZNEZ O21,O28,N4

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

Parker, Grossart & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SOMMERS CATTLE

COMPANY, INC.

 

Initial Registered Office: 1516 1st Avenue/P.O. Box 1600,

Kearney, NE 68848-1600.

Initial Registered Agent: Jack W. Besse

The Corporation is authorized to

issue 10,000 shares of common

stock ($1.00 par value).

Jack W. Buse, Incorporator

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

ZNEZ O21,O28,N4

