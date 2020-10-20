Legal notices: October 20, 2020

open the Request for Proposal

(RFP) for inmate phone and mes-

saging system. Sheriff Neil Miller

was present and indicated that the

proposals would be reviewed by

his office. The following compa-

nies submitted their proposals:

Combined Public Communications,

Encartele, GTL and IC Solution Ad-

vanced Technology. Decisions will

be made at a later date.

Chairman McMullen called

for Citizen's forum and no one ad-