Legal notices: October 20, 2020

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Skyler Willis, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Skyler Willis and reg-
istered office is 1602 5th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845, was
formed on October 14, 2020 to en-
gage in any lawful business.
The corporation has authorized
10,000 shares of capital stock. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that RYAN
DAUGHERTY TRUCKING LLC (the
"Company") has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The designated office of
the Company is 9835 LINDSAY RD
, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68845.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is LEGALINC CORPORATE
SERVICES INC., 706 N. 129th
Street, Suite 121, Omaha NE
68154. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska July 27 2020. Organizer
Name: Lovette Dobson.
ZNEZ O20,O27,N3
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF OCTOBER 13, 2020 AT
7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was
given in advance by posting in
three public places, a designated
method of giving notice. Notice of
Budget Hearing was published in
the Kearney Hub. Notice of the
meeting and a copy of their ac-
knowledgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Ordinance
can be viewed at the Village Office
during regular business hours. All
proceedings were taken while the
convened meeting was open to the
public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Ted Eichholz
Absent: Candi Lewis & Zack Ras-
mussen Also present: Leora Hof-
mann, Pat Epley.
The meeting was called
to order by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement on the
consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,
Tracy, & Stubbs Absent: Lewis &
Rasmussen No: none MC
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded to renew Water CD #
49063, #49098, #48598 & Sewer
CD's # 49065 & 49097 & Cemetery
CD's # 49066 & 48345 for the cur-
rent month special rate. Yes: Tracy,
Eichholz & Stubbs Absent:Lewis &
Rasmussen No: none MC
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $26,939.91, Street Fund-
$3,450.52; Water Fund- $7,874.25;
Sewer Fund- $2,081.54; Cemetery
Fund-$50.67; Gross payroll
$8,208.58; IRS taxes $2,222.94;
NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax $877.14;
NE SWH $1,066.37; Intuit- Payroll
$12.78; Dawson Public Power-
electricity $2,124.88; BlackHills En-
ergy-natural gas -$62.32; Buffalo
Co. Sheriff-contract $147.29; EM-
C-insurance $20,749.00; Fron-
tier-telephone $114.53; & $63.69;
Hand Machining-UPS water tests
$10.47; Jim's Trenching-repairs
$500.00; Kearney Hub-publish
$179.79; Kucera Painting-repairs
$3,133.00; Municipal Supply-su-
pplies $10.65; NE Rural Wat-
er-dues $125.00; NE Dept of EE-l-
agoon fees $100.00; NE Public
Health Lab-testing $47.00; NE
American Legion-flags $143.75;
One Call Concepts-locates $62.72;
Pleasanton Irrig.-supplies $13.78;
Quill-supplies $345.88; Ravenna
Sanitation-Waste Haul $84.00; &
$2,089.00; RLI-bond $250.00; Trot-
ter Service-fuel $217.62;
Verizon-cell $95.89;
Owner of property at 115 West
Elm was not able to make it for
hearing on his zoning noncompli-
ance. Eichholz moved & Tracy se-
conded to have the Village lawyer
send him a letter regarding the
property. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy &
Stubbs Absent: Lewis & Rasmus-
sen No: none MC.
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Will be getting tires on the tractor
and pickup and a new battery for
the recycle trailer.
Leora reported on delinquent util-
ity bills.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of having an
audit waiver for the year
2019-2020. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy &
Stubbs Absent: Lewis & Rasmus-
sen No: none MC.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of signing the
addendum to standardized system
of annual reporting Roads and
Streets Certification Required by
LB904 (2006) Yes: Eichholz, Tracy
& Stubbs Absent: Lewis & Rasmus-
sen No: none MC.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded to have Miller & Associates
start process to amend the zoning
regulations on fences and acces-
sory buildings and have agreement
with them for up to $3,500 for their
limited professional services. Yes:
Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs Absent:
Lewis & Rasmussen No: none MC.
Tobin Buchanan with First Na-
tional Capital Markets was present
to discuss bonding for the streets
to be redone and brought informa-
tion on refinancing current bonds.
Tracy introduced Ordinance No.
2020-O-9 authorizing the issuance
and sale by the Village of Pleasan-
ton, Nebraska of its General Obli-
gation Highway Allocation Fund
Pledge Bonds, Series 2020, in one
or more series in an aggregate
principal amount of not to exceed
one million dollars ($1,000,000) to
pay the costs of constructing and
improving certain streets and other
related improvements of the Vil-
lage; authorizing certain officials to
determine the final aggregate prin-
cipal amount, maturities, rates, re-
demption provisions, terms and
other details of such bonds; pledg-
ing funds received from the Ne-
braska Highway Allocation Fund
and providing for the Levy and col-
lection of an annual tax for the pur-
pose of paying the principal of pre-
mium, if any, and interest on the
bonds; designating the bonds as
qualified tax-exempt obligations;
adopting certain post-issuance tax
compliance and disclosure policies
and procedures with respect to the
bonds; and authorizing certain
other documents and actions in
connection therewith.
It was moved by Tracy and se-
conded by Eichholz that the statu-
tory rule requiring that the Ordi-
nance be read by title on three dif-
ferent days be suspended. Yes:
Tracy, Eichholz & Stubbs. Absent:
Lewis & Rasmussen No: None.
MC.
The Chairman declared the mo-
tion carried and said statutory rules
suspended.
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2020-O-9 was read by title and it
was moved by Eichholz and
seconded by Tracy that Ordinance
2020-O-9 be passed and adopted.
The Chairman stated that the ques-
tion was: "Shall Ordinance No.
2020-O-9 be passed and
adopted?" Yes: Eichholz, Tracy, &
Stubbs Absent: Lewis & Rasmus-
sen No: None. MC.
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2020-O-9 duly passed and
adopted.
Leora submitted her letter of res-
ignation with understanding she
would train new clerk.
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 8:05 p.m.
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2020
The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow
and William McMullen. Absent:
Myron Kouba and Dennis Reiter.
On October 8, 2020, notice of this
meeting was published in the Kear-
ney Hub and posted on the Buffalo
County website, the County Clerk's
office and the County Board Room.
A copy of the acknowledgment
and receipt of notice and agenda
by the Board of Commissioners is
attached to these minutes. Chair-
man McMullen announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
is posted at the back of the Board
Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin
took all proceedings hereinafter
shown. Deputy County Attorney
Kari Fisk was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Klein to approve the
September 22, 2020 Board meet-
ing minutes. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Kouba and Reiter. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Klein to ratify the follow-
ing September 25 and October 9,
2020 payroll claims processed by
the County Clerk. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Kouba and Reiter. Motion
declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL
272,830.64;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PRE-
MIUMS 1,037.63; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET
45,607.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER PREMIUMS 115,972.50;
FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUND
4,761.07; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAX 91,661.20; FLOR-
IDA STATE DISTRIBUTION CHILD
SUPPORT 200.00; KEARNEY
UNITED WAY DONATIONS
102.67; KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN GARNISH 356.00; MADISON NA-
TIONAL LIFE PREMIUMS 586.53;
MADISON NATIONAL LIFE LT
DISABILITY 311.71;
MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL DEFERRED COMP 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT DE-
FERRED COMP 330.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT CHILD SUPPORT
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL DENTAL
2,946.44; STATE OF NE STATE
TAX 15,270.5; VISION SERVICE
PLAN EMPE VSP EYE 861.29;
ROAD FUND NET PAYROLL 53,245.00; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE PREMIUMS 907.19; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE
RET 8,323.61; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER PREMIUMS
2,670.50; FIRST CONCORD FLEX
FUND 652.42; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK FEDERAL TAX 15,777.16;
MADISON NATIONAL PREMIUMS 163.77; MADISON NATIONAL LT
DISABILITY 120.65; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT DEFERRED COMP
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT
CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; PRINCI-
PAL DENTAL 866.70; STATE OF
NE STATE TAX 2,338.14; VISION
SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE
211.00;
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,807.75;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET 758.07; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER PREMIUMS 248.00;
FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUND
33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
FEDERAL TAX 1,549.76; MADI-
SON NATIONAL LT DISABILITY
3.73; PRINCIPAL DENTAL 41.16;
STATE OF NE STATE TAX 242.22;
OCTOBER 9, 2020
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 261,660.59;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMI-
UMS 1,037.63; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET
43,673.20; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER PREMIUMS 115,068.50;
FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS
5,105.07; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAX 87,383.16; FLOR-
IDA STATE DISTRIBUTION CHILD
SUPPORT 200.00; KEARNEY
UNITED WAY DONATIONS 102.67;
KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN GAR-
NISH 402.00; MADISON NA-
TIONAL PREMIUMS 940.42;
MADISON NATIONAL LT DISABIL-
ITY 277.52; MASSMUTUAL DE-
FERRED COMP 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT DE-
FERRED COMP 330.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT CHILD SUPPORT
1,200.00; PRINCIPAL LIFE DEN-
TAL 2,878.94; STATE OF NE
STATE TAX 14,390.80; VISION
SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE
841.91;
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 54,792.81;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMIUMS 907.19; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET
8,536.79; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER PREMIUMS 2,815.00;
FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS
677.42; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAX 16,106.96; MADI-
SON NATIONAL PREMIUMS
166.56; MADISON NATIONAL LT
DISABILITY 107.68; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT DEFERRED COMP
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; PRINCI-
PAL DENTAL 893.23; STATE OF
NE STATE TAX 2,381.23; VISION
SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE
219.30;
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,808.14; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
EMPE RET 758.07; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER PREMIUMS 248.00;
FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS
33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
FEDERAL TAX 1,549.76; MADISON
NATIONAL LT DISABILITY 3.34;
PRINCIPAL DENTAL 41.16; STATE
OF NE STATE TAX 242.22;
Chairman McMullen read
into the record and presented a
Resolution of Commendation to
Janice Taubenheim. Moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by Mor-
row to approve the following Reso-
lution 2020-48. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Klein and McMullen. Absent:
Kouba and Reiter. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-48
WHEREAS, Janice Taubenheim
began her employment with Buffalo
County on September 9, 2003 and
WHEREAS, Janice has now
served Buffalo County for over 17
years
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that Janice be com-
mended with a unanimous vote of
appreciation for her dedicated and
loyal service to Buffalo County for
over 17 years.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
good wishes for health, happiness
and prosperity be extended to Jan-
ice from this date forward.
Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Higgins to accept the
August 2020 Community Action
Partnership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE
Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Kouba and Reiter. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Klein to accept the
Clerk of District Court September
2020 Report. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Absent:
Kouba and Reiter. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Klein to authorize Chair-
man McMullen to sign the Certifi-
cate of Cost Allocation Plan dealing
with the countywide cost allocation
plan prepared by WJE Consulting
LLC. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Absent:
Kouba and Reiter. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Klein to approve the
early claim submitted by the
County Clerk as listed below.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Morrow
and McMullen. Absent: Kouba
and Reiter. Motion declared car-
ried.
ROAD FUND
STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS FUEL TAX $3,540.00;
County Sheriff Neil Miller
was present to discuss amending
the SCALES agreement. Moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by Hig-
gins to authorize Buffalo County
Board Chairman McMullen to sign
on behalf of Buffalo County the
amendment to the South Central
Area Law Enforcement Services
(SCALES) Agreement. This
amendment will add the City of
Minden to the existing agreement.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Morrow
and McMullen. Absent: Kouba
and Reiter. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Klein to accept the
County Treasurer September 2020
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,
Higgins, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Kouba and Reiter. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen re-
viewed the following correspond-
ence. The Board received the Divi-
dend Distribution from NIRMA in
the amount of $37,702.00. Two
Rivers Public Health District sent
an invitation to the Ribbon Cutting
for their new office and the City of
Kearney sent the Planning Com-
mission Agenda for October 16,
2020. Chairman McMullen called
on each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
Nate Pearson, Network Manager
for the Buffalo County IT (Inform-
ation Technology) Department
presented his quarterly report to
the Board to be filed with the
County Clerk.
Facilities Director Steve
Gaasch was present for the report
of the Surplus Property sale con-
ducted on September 19, 2020 to
be filed with the County Clerk.
Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:28 A.M. and
reconvene as the Board of Equali-
zation. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Kouba and Reiter. Motion declared
carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and Deputy County
Treasurer Brenda Rohrich were
present.
Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Klein to approve the fi-
nal levies for the various political
subdivisions as provided by the
Buffalo County Clerk with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-49. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Klein, Higgins and McMullen. Ab-
stain: Loeffelholz. Absent: Kouba
and Reiter. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-49
PROPERTY TAX RATES
2020-2021; COUNTY FUNDS LEVY
GENERAL 0.296765
BOND 0.023987
VETERAN'S AID 0.000079
TOTAL 0.320831
BUFFALO COUNTY
AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY
GENERAL 0.007854
SINKING 0.009297
FIRE DISTRICTS GENERAL
SINKING BOND
SUBURBAN #1 0.021247,
0.008215, 0.004817,
GIBBON #2 0.011910,
SHELTON #3 Set By Hall
County
PLEASANTON #4 0.062358
RAVENNA #5 0.003463
MILLER #6 0.011454
ELM CREEK #7 0.010951
0.012734
AMHERST #8 0.015542
0.027334
SID #3 GENERAL 0.207091
CITY/VILLAGE GENERAL BOND PARKING CRA
AMHERST 0.279097
ELM CREEK 0.321978 0.052791
GIBBON 0.353959 0.141040
KEARNEY 0.136528 0.012342
0.122375 0.005017
MILLER 0.475610
PLEASANTON 0.235494
0.086810
RAVENNA 0.356555
RIVERDALE 0.065933
SHELTON 0.498337 0.177522 SCHOOL DISTRICTS DISTRICT NO. GENERAL BOND K-8 or 2009 9-12 or
2013 CAPITAL SP BLDG
GIBBON 2 1.010000 0.134392 0.018624
KEARNEY 7 1.004343 0.071217 0.110792 0.023649
ELM CREEK 9 0.966772 0.143356 0.025000
SHELTON 19 1.025446 0.067977 0.023141 0.024468
RAVENNA 69 0.69571
0.025289
PLEASANTON R105 0.807771 0.162707
AMHERST 119 0.660973 0.011809 0.012275 0.117693
Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Higgins to approve
the motor vehicle tax renewal ex-
emption as indicated on the appli-
cation by County Treasurer Jean
Sidwell for Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society (St.
Luke's) on a 2010 Ford Cutaway
Van. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Morrow
and McMullen. Absent: Kouba
and Reiter. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Higgins and se-
conded by Loeffelholz to approve
Tax List Corrections numbered
4708 through 4713 submitted by
County Assessor Skinner. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Klein, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Kouba and
Reiter. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:31 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Kouba and
Reiter. Motion declared carried.
The Board took a break at
9:31 A.M.
REGULAR AGENDA
At 10:00 A.M. the meeting
was reconvened and Assistant
Highway Superintendent Cory Jen-
sen was present for the following
bid opening. Chairman McMullen
instructed County Clerk Giffin to
open and read aloud the submitted
bids for the Project C10 (987) east
of Ravenna a portion of Navaho
Road. Bids were submitted from
the following companies: Blessing
Construction and Nielsen Contract-
ing LLC. The Road Committee and
Highway Superintendent will review
the bids and come back with rec-
ommendations at the next meeting
on October 27, 2020.
Chairman McMullen in-
structed County Clerk Giffin to
open the Request for Proposal
(RFP) for inmate phone and mes-
saging system. Sheriff Neil Miller
was present and indicated that the
proposals would be reviewed by
his office. The following compa-
nies submitted their proposals:
Combined Public Communications,
Encartele, GTL and IC Solution Ad-
vanced Technology. Decisions will
be made at a later date.
Chairman McMullen called
for Citizen's forum and no one ad-
dressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked
if there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:08 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 27,
2020.
ATTEST:
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Commissioners
Janice I Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ O20,1t
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!