 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: October 20, 2020

Legal notices: October 20, 2020

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Skyler Willis, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Skyler Willis and reg-

istered office is 1602 5th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845, was

formed on October 14, 2020 to en-

gage in any lawful business.

The corporation has authorized

10,000 shares of capital stock. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that RYAN

DAUGHERTY TRUCKING LLC (the

"Company") has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The designated office of

the Company is 9835 LINDSAY RD

, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA 68845.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is LEGALINC CORPORATE

SERVICES INC., 706 N. 129th

Street, Suite 121, Omaha NE

68154. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska July 27 2020. Organizer

Name: Lovette Dobson.

ZNEZ O20,O27,N3

 

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF OCTOBER 13, 2020 AT

7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was

given in advance by posting in

three public places, a designated

method of giving notice. Notice of

Budget Hearing was published in

the Kearney Hub. Notice of the

meeting and a copy of their ac-

knowledgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Ordinance

can be viewed at the Village Office

during regular business hours. All

proceedings were taken while the

convened meeting was open to the

public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Ted Eichholz

Absent: Candi Lewis & Zack Ras-

mussen Also present: Leora Hof-

mann, Pat Epley.

The meeting was called

to order by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Tracy moved and Eichholz se-

conded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, and bank statement on the

consent agenda. Yes: Eichholz,

Tracy, & Stubbs Absent: Lewis &

Rasmussen No: none MC

Tracy moved and Eichholz se-

conded to renew Water CD #

49063, #49098, #48598 & Sewer

CD's # 49065 & 49097 & Cemetery

CD's # 49066 & 48345 for the cur-

rent month special rate. Yes: Tracy,

Eichholz & Stubbs Absent:Lewis &

Rasmussen No: none MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund- $26,939.91, Street Fund-

$3,450.52; Water Fund- $7,874.25;

Sewer Fund- $2,081.54; Cemetery

Fund-$50.67; Gross payroll

$8,208.58; IRS taxes $2,222.94;

NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax $877.14;

NE SWH $1,066.37; Intuit- Payroll

$12.78; Dawson Public Power-

electricity $2,124.88; BlackHills En-

ergy-natural gas -$62.32; Buffalo

Co. Sheriff-contract $147.29; EM-

C-insurance $20,749.00; Fron-

tier-telephone $114.53; & $63.69;

Hand Machining-UPS water tests

$10.47; Jim's Trenching-repairs

$500.00; Kearney Hub-publish

$179.79; Kucera Painting-repairs

$3,133.00; Municipal Supply-su-

pplies $10.65; NE Rural Wat-

er-dues $125.00; NE Dept of EE-l-

agoon fees $100.00; NE Public

Health Lab-testing $47.00; NE

American Legion-flags $143.75;

One Call Concepts-locates $62.72;

Pleasanton Irrig.-supplies $13.78;

Quill-supplies $345.88; Ravenna

Sanitation-Waste Haul $84.00; &

$2,089.00; RLI-bond $250.00; Trot-

ter Service-fuel $217.62;

Verizon-cell $95.89;

Owner of property at 115 West

Elm was not able to make it for

hearing on his zoning noncompli-

ance. Eichholz moved & Tracy se-

conded to have the Village lawyer

send him a letter regarding the

property. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy &

Stubbs Absent: Lewis & Rasmus-

sen No: none MC.

Pat gave the maintenance report.

Will be getting tires on the tractor

and pickup and a new battery for

the recycle trailer.

Leora reported on delinquent util-

ity bills.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of having an

audit waiver for the year

2019-2020. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy &

Stubbs Absent: Lewis & Rasmus-

sen No: none MC.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of signing the

addendum to standardized system

of annual reporting Roads and

Streets Certification Required by

LB904 (2006) Yes: Eichholz, Tracy

& Stubbs Absent: Lewis & Rasmus-

sen No: none MC.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded to have Miller & Associates

start process to amend the zoning

regulations on fences and acces-

sory buildings and have agreement

with them for up to $3,500 for their

limited professional services. Yes:

Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs Absent:

Lewis & Rasmussen No: none MC.

Tobin Buchanan with First Na-

tional Capital Markets was present

to discuss bonding for the streets

to be redone and brought informa-

tion on refinancing current bonds.

Tracy introduced Ordinance No.

2020-O-9 authorizing the issuance

and sale by the Village of Pleasan-

ton, Nebraska of its General Obli-

gation Highway Allocation Fund

Pledge Bonds, Series 2020, in one

or more series in an aggregate

principal amount of not to exceed

one million dollars ($1,000,000) to

pay the costs of constructing and

improving certain streets and other

related improvements of the Vil-

lage; authorizing certain officials to

determine the final aggregate prin-

cipal amount, maturities, rates, re-

demption provisions, terms and

other details of such bonds; pledg-

ing funds received from the Ne-

braska Highway Allocation Fund

and providing for the Levy and col-

lection of an annual tax for the pur-

pose of paying the principal of pre-

mium, if any, and interest on the

bonds; designating the bonds as

qualified tax-exempt obligations;

adopting certain post-issuance tax

compliance and disclosure policies

and procedures with respect to the

bonds; and authorizing certain

other documents and actions in

connection therewith.

It was moved by Tracy and se-

conded by Eichholz that the statu-

tory rule requiring that the Ordi-

nance be read by title on three dif-

ferent days be suspended. Yes:

Tracy, Eichholz & Stubbs. Absent:

Lewis & Rasmussen No: None.

MC.

The Chairman declared the mo-

tion carried and said statutory rules

suspended.

Thereupon the Chairman de-

clared said Ordinance No.

2020-O-9 was read by title and it

was moved by Eichholz and

seconded by Tracy that Ordinance

2020-O-9 be passed and adopted.

The Chairman stated that the ques-

tion was: "Shall Ordinance No.

2020-O-9 be passed and

adopted?" Yes: Eichholz, Tracy, &

Stubbs Absent: Lewis & Rasmus-

sen No: None. MC.

Thereupon the Chairman de-

clared said Ordinance No.

2020-O-9 duly passed and

adopted.

Leora submitted her letter of res-

ignation with understanding she

would train new clerk.

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 8:05 p.m.

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow

and William McMullen. Absent:

Myron Kouba and Dennis Reiter.

On October 8, 2020, notice of this

meeting was published in the Kear-

ney Hub and posted on the Buffalo

County website, the County Clerk's

office and the County Board Room.

A copy of the acknowledgment

and receipt of notice and agenda

by the Board of Commissioners is

attached to these minutes. Chair-

man McMullen announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

is posted at the back of the Board

Room. County Clerk Janice Giffin

took all proceedings hereinafter

shown. Deputy County Attorney

Kari Fisk was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Klein to approve the

September 22, 2020 Board meet-

ing minutes. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Kouba and Reiter. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Klein to ratify the follow-

ing September 25 and October 9,

2020 payroll claims processed by

the County Clerk. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Kouba and Reiter. Motion

declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

SEPTEMBER 25, 2020

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL

272,830.64;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PRE-

MIUMS 1,037.63; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET

45,607.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER PREMIUMS 115,972.50;

FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUND

4,761.07; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAX 91,661.20; FLOR-

IDA STATE DISTRIBUTION CHILD

SUPPORT 200.00; KEARNEY

UNITED WAY DONATIONS

102.67; KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN GARNISH 356.00; MADISON NA-

TIONAL LIFE PREMIUMS 586.53;

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE LT

DISABILITY 311.71;

MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL DEFERRED COMP 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT DE-

FERRED COMP 330.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT CHILD SUPPORT

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL DENTAL

2,946.44; STATE OF NE STATE

TAX 15,270.5; VISION SERVICE

PLAN EMPE VSP EYE 861.29;

ROAD FUND NET PAYROLL 53,245.00; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE PREMIUMS 907.19; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE

RET 8,323.61; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER PREMIUMS

2,670.50; FIRST CONCORD FLEX

FUND 652.42; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK FEDERAL TAX 15,777.16;

MADISON NATIONAL PREMIUMS 163.77; MADISON NATIONAL LT

DISABILITY 120.65; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT DEFERRED COMP

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT

CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; PRINCI-

PAL DENTAL 866.70; STATE OF

NE STATE TAX 2,338.14; VISION

SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE

211.00;

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,807.75;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET 758.07; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER PREMIUMS 248.00;

FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUND

33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

FEDERAL TAX 1,549.76; MADI-

SON NATIONAL LT DISABILITY

3.73; PRINCIPAL DENTAL 41.16;

STATE OF NE STATE TAX 242.22;

OCTOBER 9, 2020

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 261,660.59;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMI-

UMS 1,037.63; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET

43,673.20; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER PREMIUMS 115,068.50;

FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS

5,105.07; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAX 87,383.16; FLOR-

IDA STATE DISTRIBUTION CHILD

SUPPORT 200.00; KEARNEY

UNITED WAY DONATIONS 102.67;

KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN GAR-

NISH 402.00; MADISON NA-

TIONAL PREMIUMS 940.42;

MADISON NATIONAL LT DISABIL-

ITY 277.52; MASSMUTUAL DE-

FERRED COMP 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT DE-

FERRED COMP 330.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT CHILD SUPPORT

1,200.00; PRINCIPAL LIFE DEN-

TAL 2,878.94; STATE OF NE

STATE TAX 14,390.80; VISION

SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE

841.91;

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 54,792.81;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE PREMIUMS 907.19; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS EMPE RET

8,536.79; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER PREMIUMS 2,815.00;

FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS

677.42; FIRST NATIONAL BANK FEDERAL TAX 16,106.96; MADI-

SON NATIONAL PREMIUMS

166.56; MADISON NATIONAL LT

DISABILITY 107.68; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT DEFERRED COMP

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT CHILD SUPPORT 342.00; PRINCI-

PAL DENTAL 893.23; STATE OF

NE STATE TAX 2,381.23; VISION

SERVICE PLAN EMPE VSP EYE

219.30;

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,808.14; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

EMPE RET 758.07; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER PREMIUMS 248.00;

FIRST CONCORD FLEX FUNDS

33.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

FEDERAL TAX 1,549.76; MADISON

NATIONAL LT DISABILITY 3.34;

PRINCIPAL DENTAL 41.16; STATE

OF NE STATE TAX 242.22;

Chairman McMullen read

into the record and presented a

Resolution of Commendation to

Janice Taubenheim. Moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by Mor-

row to approve the following Reso-

lution 2020-48. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Klein and McMullen. Absent:

Kouba and Reiter. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-48

WHEREAS, Janice Taubenheim

began her employment with Buffalo

County on September 9, 2003 and

WHEREAS, Janice has now

served Buffalo County for over 17

years

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that Janice be com-

mended with a unanimous vote of

appreciation for her dedicated and

loyal service to Buffalo County for

over 17 years.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

good wishes for health, happiness

and prosperity be extended to Jan-

ice from this date forward.

Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Higgins to accept the

August 2020 Community Action

Partnership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE

Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Kouba and Reiter. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Klein to accept the

Clerk of District Court September

2020 Report. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Absent:

Kouba and Reiter. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Klein to authorize Chair-

man McMullen to sign the Certifi-

cate of Cost Allocation Plan dealing

with the countywide cost allocation

plan prepared by WJE Consulting

LLC. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Absent:

Kouba and Reiter. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Klein to approve the

early claim submitted by the

County Clerk as listed below.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Morrow

and McMullen. Absent: Kouba

and Reiter. Motion declared car-

ried.

ROAD FUND

STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS FUEL TAX $3,540.00;

County Sheriff Neil Miller

was present to discuss amending

the SCALES agreement. Moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by Hig-

gins to authorize Buffalo County

Board Chairman McMullen to sign

on behalf of Buffalo County the

amendment to the South Central

Area Law Enforcement Services

(SCALES) Agreement. This

amendment will add the City of

Minden to the existing agreement.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Morrow

and McMullen. Absent: Kouba

and Reiter. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Klein to accept the

County Treasurer September 2020

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein,

Higgins, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Kouba and Reiter. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen re-

viewed the following correspond-

ence. The Board received the Divi-

dend Distribution from NIRMA in

the amount of $37,702.00. Two

Rivers Public Health District sent

an invitation to the Ribbon Cutting

for their new office and the City of

Kearney sent the Planning Com-

mission Agenda for October 16,

2020. Chairman McMullen called

on each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

Nate Pearson, Network Manager

for the Buffalo County IT (Inform-

ation Technology) Department

presented his quarterly report to

the Board to be filed with the

County Clerk.

Facilities Director Steve

Gaasch was present for the report

of the Surplus Property sale con-

ducted on September 19, 2020 to

be filed with the County Clerk.

Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:28 A.M. and

reconvene as the Board of Equali-

zation. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Kouba and Reiter. Motion declared

carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and Deputy County

Treasurer Brenda Rohrich were

present.

Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Klein to approve the fi-

nal levies for the various political

subdivisions as provided by the

Buffalo County Clerk with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-49. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Klein, Higgins and McMullen. Ab-

stain: Loeffelholz. Absent: Kouba

and Reiter. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-49

PROPERTY TAX RATES

2020-2021; COUNTY FUNDS LEVY

GENERAL 0.296765

BOND 0.023987

VETERAN'S AID 0.000079

TOTAL 0.320831

BUFFALO COUNTY

AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY

GENERAL 0.007854

SINKING 0.009297

FIRE DISTRICTS GENERAL

SINKING BOND

SUBURBAN #1 0.021247,

0.008215, 0.004817,

GIBBON #2 0.011910,

SHELTON #3 Set By Hall

County

PLEASANTON #4 0.062358

RAVENNA #5 0.003463

MILLER #6 0.011454

ELM CREEK #7 0.010951

0.012734

AMHERST #8 0.015542

0.027334

SID #3 GENERAL 0.207091

CITY/VILLAGE GENERAL BOND PARKING CRA

AMHERST 0.279097

ELM CREEK 0.321978 0.052791

GIBBON 0.353959 0.141040

KEARNEY 0.136528 0.012342

0.122375 0.005017

MILLER 0.475610

PLEASANTON 0.235494

0.086810

RAVENNA 0.356555

RIVERDALE 0.065933

SHELTON 0.498337 0.177522 SCHOOL DISTRICTS DISTRICT NO. GENERAL BOND K-8 or 2009 9-12 or

2013 CAPITAL SP BLDG

GIBBON 2 1.010000 0.134392 0.018624

KEARNEY 7 1.004343 0.071217 0.110792 0.023649

ELM CREEK 9 0.966772 0.143356 0.025000

SHELTON 19 1.025446 0.067977 0.023141 0.024468

RAVENNA 69 0.69571

0.025289

PLEASANTON R105 0.807771 0.162707

AMHERST 119 0.660973 0.011809 0.012275 0.117693

Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Higgins to approve

the motor vehicle tax renewal ex-

emption as indicated on the appli-

cation by County Treasurer Jean

Sidwell for Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society (St.

Luke's) on a 2010 Ford Cutaway

Van. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Morrow

and McMullen. Absent: Kouba

and Reiter. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Higgins and se-

conded by Loeffelholz to approve

Tax List Corrections numbered

4708 through 4713 submitted by

County Assessor Skinner. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Klein, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Kouba and

Reiter. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:31 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Kouba and

Reiter. Motion declared carried.

The Board took a break at

9:31 A.M.

REGULAR AGENDA

At 10:00 A.M. the meeting

was reconvened and Assistant

Highway Superintendent Cory Jen-

sen was present for the following

bid opening. Chairman McMullen

instructed County Clerk Giffin to

open and read aloud the submitted

bids for the Project C10 (987) east

of Ravenna a portion of Navaho

Road. Bids were submitted from

the following companies: Blessing

Construction and Nielsen Contract-

ing LLC. The Road Committee and

Highway Superintendent will review

the bids and come back with rec-

ommendations at the next meeting

on October 27, 2020.

Chairman McMullen in-

structed County Clerk Giffin to

open the Request for Proposal

(RFP) for inmate phone and mes-

saging system. Sheriff Neil Miller

was present and indicated that the

proposals would be reviewed by

his office. The following compa-

nies submitted their proposals:

Combined Public Communications,

Encartele, GTL and IC Solution Ad-

vanced Technology. Decisions will

be made at a later date.

Chairman McMullen called

for Citizen's forum and no one ad-

dressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked

if there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:08 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 27,

2020.

ATTEST:

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Commissioners

Janice I Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ O20,1t

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News