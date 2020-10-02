 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: October 2, 2020

Legal notices: October 2, 2020

 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Ele-

vated Gunworks Nebraska, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 4807 16th Ave Pl.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent of the Company is

Ryan L. Page, 4807 16th Ave Pl.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Company was formed on Septem-

ber 15, 2020.

ZNEZ S18,25,O2

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF NORMAN L.

RICHARDSON, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-156

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Formal Probate of Will of

said Deceased, Determination of

Heirs, and Appointment of Duane

W. Hagan as Personal Representa-

tive has been filed and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska on October 22, 2020 at 2:30

p.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P

Brian Symington

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

308-234-2114

ZNEZ S25,O2,O9

Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint

Station, CCC Grand Island

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the Install of an

owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-

oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-

ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal on

the Grand Island Campus. Con-

tractor will also provide electrical

infrastructure modifications indi-

cated for full 240VAC supply to de-

vice, and coordinate with construc-

tion in area of EVSE and feeder.

EVSE signage/markings are by

owner. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project draw-

ings. Sealed bids will be received

until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October

13, 2020, and should be mailed to

Central Community College, ATTN:

Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-

ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,

NE 68802-4903.

Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint

Station, CCC Kearney

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the Install of an

owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-

oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-

ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal at

the CCC Kearney Center. Contrac-

tor will also provide electrical infra-

structure modifications indicated

for full 240VAC supply to device,

and coordinate with construction in

area of EVSE and feeder. Repair

site including concrete sidewalk to

bring back to original condition.

EVSE signage/markings are by

owner. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project draw-

ings. Sealed bids will be received

until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October

13, 2020, and should be mailed to

Central Community College, ATTN:

Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-

ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,

NE 68802-4903.

ZNEZ O2,O6,O7,O9

 

<addr:DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER & DAAKE, PC, LLO,3084256273,PO BOX 207702 15TH AVENUE,FRANKLIN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Little Blue Land Com-

pany, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company. The Company

commenced on September 14,

2020 and its duration is perpetual.

Its registered office is at 415 South

B Street, Shelton, Nebraska 68876

and the registered agent at that ad-

dress is Nathan Kosse. The desig-

nated office address for the Com-

pany is 415 South B Street, Shel-

ton, Nebraska 68876. The general

nature of the business to be trans-

acted is to engage in any and all

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organ-

ized; to offer and conduct real es-

tate appraisal and management

services, and to conduct any and

all other business enterprises

which the Company may deem ap-

propriate and advantageous; to ac-

quire and dispose of real or per-

sonal property or any interest

therein; and to do all necessary,

proper, advisable, or convenient

things for these stated purposes.

The company is to be managed by

one or more managers elected by

the members.

Dated this 14th day of Septem-

ber, 2020.

/s/ Nathan Kosse

Organizer, Member and Manager.

/s/ Karlie Kosse

Organizer, Member and Manager.

Henry C. Schenker, #24586

DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &

DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.

P. O. Box 207

Franklin, NE 68939

(308) 425-6273

ZNEZ S18,25,O2

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JOSEPH J. PAITZ,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-157

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 25, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Keith E.

Paitz whose address is 32515

Hawk Rd., Pleasonton, NE 68866

and Linda S. Kohlscheen whose

address is 20565 385th Rd., Pleas-

onton, NE 68866, were informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before December 2, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Damon T. Bahensky

P.O. Box 1600

1516 First Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

ZNEZ O2,O9, O16

 

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

WANETTA F. HALBERT,

Deceased,

Estate No. PR 20-116

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 15, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of informal probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Robbin

L. Halbert-Martin whose address is

6245 W. Hwy. 30, Nebraska 68845

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 25th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 88847

Shane M. Cochran, #24665

Snyder, Hillard & Cochran, L.L.O.

Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

ZNEZ S25,O2,O9

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

OTTO AXMANN

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-158

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 30, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Brian

Axmann, whose mailing address is

3523 K. Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this court on or

before Dec. 2, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Jack W. Besse, #19005

of PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st. Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

ZNEZ O2,O9,O16

 

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Scott R. Miner,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-59

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement,adjudication and intes-

tacy, determination of heirs, ap-

prove distribution and determina-

tion of inheritance tax have been

filed and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at PO Box 520,

Kearney, NE 68848, on Nov. 13,

2020, at 11:00 a.m.

Sharri G. Miner

2816 W. 44th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

Petitioner/Personal Represent-

ative

 

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D.

#18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N. Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Attorney for Personal Represent-

ative.

 

NZEZ O2,t1

Farm, Inc. and Gary and Mary Hen-

derson for an amendment to the

Land Use Map of the City of Kear-

ney Comprehensive Development

Plan from Commercial Mixed Use

to Business Park for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter and part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest Corner of 47th Street

and Kearney East Expressway).

3. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Two Sisters'

Farm, Inc. and Gary and Mary Hen-

derson to rezone from District AG,

Agricultural District to District BP,

Business Park District for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter and part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest Corner of 47th Street

and Kearney East Expressway).

4. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Two Sisters'

Farm, Inc. and Gary and Mary Hen-

derson for the Final Plat for Butler

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter

and part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Southeast Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (West of Kear-

ney East Expressway, between

56th Street and 47th Street).

5. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Two Sisters'

Farm, Inc. and Gary and Mary Hen-

derson for the annexation of Butler

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter

and part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Southeast Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (West of Cherry

between 56th Street and 47th

Street to include adjacent right--

of-way).

6. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for the City of

Kearney and Compute North NE05,

LLC for an amendment to the Land

Use Map of the City of Kearney

Comprehensive Development Plan

from Business Park and Light In-

dustrial to Business Park for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter and part of

the Southeast Quarter of the North-

west Quarter of Section 29, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

7. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for the City of

Kearney and Compute North NE05,

LLC to rezone from District M-1,

Limited Industrial District and Dis-

trict BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District to District BP, Business

Park District for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

8. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for the City of

Kearney and Compute North NE05,

LLC for the Final Plat for Tech One

Third Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter and part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ O2,t1

 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Jerrod Pick, Andy

Garcia, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names unknown, and anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to the following described

property:

$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on August 29, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on November 10,

2020 at 3:00 p.m., before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Monday, September 28, 2020, or

be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ S18,25,O2,9

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The annual report of the Jerry

and Edith Marlatt Family Founda-

tion is available, at the address

noted below, for inspection during

regular business hours by any citi-

zen who so requests within one

hundred eighty (180) days after

publication of this notice of its

availability. The principal managers

are Jerry C. Marlatt and Edith G.

Marlatt, Trustees.

JERRY AND EDITH MARLATT

FAMILY FOUNDATION

6365 30th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

(308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ O2,t1

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

 

Buffalo County Nebraska is re-

questing proposals for Jail Com-

munication Systems Technology &

Services. The purpose of this RFP

is to solicit responses from quali-

fied individuals/vendors for the pro-

curement of services and/or sup-

plies for the Buffalo County Jail.

Sealed Proposals must be sub-

mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk

by 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October

13, 2020. Proposals will be

opened in the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners meeting

at 10:00 A.M. on that day. Inter-

ested parties may obtain the RFP

specifications by contacting the

Buffalo County Clerk or the Buffalo

County Sheriff. All proposals must

be clearly marked on the outside of

the envelope "Jail Communication

Systems".

(S E A L)

Buffalo County EOE/AA Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk

ZNEZ O2,O9

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News