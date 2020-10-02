Legal notices: October 2, 2020

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Ele-
vated Gunworks Nebraska, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 4807 16th Ave Pl.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent of the Company is
Ryan L. Page, 4807 16th Ave Pl.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Company was formed on Septem-
ber 15, 2020.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NORMAN L.
RICHARDSON, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-156
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Duane
W. Hagan as Personal Representa-
tive has been filed and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska on October 22, 2020 at 2:30
p.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of
the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P
Brian Symington
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
308-234-2114
Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint
Station, CCC Grand Island
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the Install of an
owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-
oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-
ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal on
the Grand Island Campus. Con-
tractor will also provide electrical
infrastructure modifications indi-
cated for full 240VAC supply to de-
vice, and coordinate with construc-
tion in area of EVSE and feeder.
EVSE signage/markings are by
owner. Please contact Carmen
Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,
308-379-7335, for project draw-
ings. Sealed bids will be received
until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October
13, 2020, and should be mailed to
Central Community College, ATTN:
Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-
ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,
NE 68802-4903.
Invitation to Bid - Chargepoint
Station, CCC Kearney
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the Install of an
owner furnished Level 2 Chargep-
oint dual port Electric Vehicle Sup-
ply Equipment (EVSE) pedestal at
the CCC Kearney Center. Contrac-
tor will also provide electrical infra-
structure modifications indicated
for full 240VAC supply to device,
and coordinate with construction in
area of EVSE and feeder. Repair
site including concrete sidewalk to
bring back to original condition.
EVSE signage/markings are by
owner. Please contact Carmen
Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,
308-379-7335, for project draw-
ings. Sealed bids will be received
until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October
13, 2020, and should be mailed to
Central Community College, ATTN:
Carmen Taylor, Purchasing Man-
ager, PO Box 4903, Grand Island,
NE 68802-4903.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Little Blue Land Com-
pany, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company. The Company
commenced on September 14,
2020 and its duration is perpetual.
Its registered office is at 415 South
B Street, Shelton, Nebraska 68876
and the registered agent at that ad-
dress is Nathan Kosse. The desig-
nated office address for the Com-
pany is 415 South B Street, Shel-
ton, Nebraska 68876. The general
nature of the business to be trans-
acted is to engage in any and all
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organ-
ized; to offer and conduct real es-
tate appraisal and management
services, and to conduct any and
all other business enterprises
which the Company may deem ap-
propriate and advantageous; to ac-
quire and dispose of real or per-
sonal property or any interest
therein; and to do all necessary,
proper, advisable, or convenient
things for these stated purposes.
The company is to be managed by
one or more managers elected by
the members.
Dated this 14th day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
/s/ Nathan Kosse
Organizer, Member and Manager.
/s/ Karlie Kosse
Organizer, Member and Manager.
Henry C. Schenker, #24586
DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER &
DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.
P. O. Box 207
Franklin, NE 68939
(308) 425-6273
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JOSEPH J. PAITZ,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-157
Notice is hereby given that on
September 25, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Keith E.
Paitz whose address is 32515
Hawk Rd., Pleasonton, NE 68866
and Linda S. Kohlscheen whose
address is 20565 385th Rd., Pleas-
onton, NE 68866, were informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 2, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Damon T. Bahensky
P.O. Box 1600
1516 First Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
WANETTA F. HALBERT,
Deceased,
Estate No. PR 20-116
Notice is hereby given that on
July 15, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of informal probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Robbin
L. Halbert-Martin whose address is
6245 W. Hwy. 30, Nebraska 68845
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 25th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 88847
Shane M. Cochran, #24665
Snyder, Hillard & Cochran, L.L.O.
Suite 37, Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
OTTO AXMANN
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-158
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 30, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Brian
Axmann, whose mailing address is
3523 K. Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this court on or
before Dec. 2, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Jack W. Besse, #19005
of PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st. Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Scott R. Miner,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-59
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement,adjudication and intes-
tacy, determination of heirs, ap-
prove distribution and determina-
tion of inheritance tax have been
filed and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at PO Box 520,
Kearney, NE 68848, on Nov. 13,
2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Sharri G. Miner
2816 W. 44th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
Petitioner/Personal Represent-
ative
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D.
#18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N. Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
Attorney for Personal Represent-
ative.
Farm, Inc. and Gary and Mary Hen-
derson for an amendment to the
Land Use Map of the City of Kear-
ney Comprehensive Development
Plan from Commercial Mixed Use
to Business Park for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter and part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest Corner of 47th Street
and Kearney East Expressway).
3. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Two Sisters'
Farm, Inc. and Gary and Mary Hen-
derson to rezone from District AG,
Agricultural District to District BP,
Business Park District for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter and part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest Corner of 47th Street
and Kearney East Expressway).
4. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Two Sisters'
Farm, Inc. and Gary and Mary Hen-
derson for the Final Plat for Butler
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter
and part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Southeast Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (West of Kear-
ney East Expressway, between
56th Street and 47th Street).
5. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Two Sisters'
Farm, Inc. and Gary and Mary Hen-
derson for the annexation of Butler
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter
and part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Southeast Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (West of Cherry
between 56th Street and 47th
Street to include adjacent right--
of-way).
6. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for the City of
Kearney and Compute North NE05,
LLC for an amendment to the Land
Use Map of the City of Kearney
Comprehensive Development Plan
from Business Park and Light In-
dustrial to Business Park for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter and part of
the Southeast Quarter of the North-
west Quarter of Section 29, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
7. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for the City of
Kearney and Compute North NE05,
LLC to rezone from District M-1,
Limited Industrial District and Dis-
trict BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District to District BP, Business
Park District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
8. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for the City of
Kearney and Compute North NE05,
LLC for the Final Plat for Tech One
Third Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter and part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Jerrod Pick, Andy
Garcia, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names unknown, and anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to the following described
property:
$7,555 U.S. CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on August 29, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on November 10,
2020 at 3:00 p.m., before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Monday, September 28, 2020, or
be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual report of the Jerry
and Edith Marlatt Family Founda-
tion is available, at the address
noted below, for inspection during
regular business hours by any citi-
zen who so requests within one
hundred eighty (180) days after
publication of this notice of its
availability. The principal managers
are Jerry C. Marlatt and Edith G.
Marlatt, Trustees.
JERRY AND EDITH MARLATT
FAMILY FOUNDATION
6365 30th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
(308) 237-3155
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
Buffalo County Nebraska is re-
questing proposals for Jail Com-
munication Systems Technology &
Services. The purpose of this RFP
is to solicit responses from quali-
fied individuals/vendors for the pro-
curement of services and/or sup-
plies for the Buffalo County Jail.
Sealed Proposals must be sub-
mitted to the Buffalo County Clerk
by 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October
13, 2020. Proposals will be
opened in the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners meeting
at 10:00 A.M. on that day. Inter-
ested parties may obtain the RFP
specifications by contacting the
Buffalo County Clerk or the Buffalo
County Sheriff. All proposals must
be clearly marked on the outside of
the envelope "Jail Communication
Systems".
(S E A L)
(S E A L)
Buffalo County EOE/AA Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk
