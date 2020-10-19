Legal notices: October 19, 2020

NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF
NOTICE OF COMMENCMENT
Notice is hereby given that a Ter-
mination of Notice of Commence-
ment was recorded with the Buffalo
County Register of Deeds on Octo-
ber 14, 2020, as Instrument No.
2020-07196 terminating the Notice
of Commencement recorded with
the Buffalo County Register of
Deeds on December 28, 2018, as
Instrument No. 2018-07378 against
the real property legally described
as follows: Lot One (1), Younes
Center Sixth Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
The Termination of Notice of
Commencement was filed by the
contracting owner, Kearney Invest-
ment Corporation, a Nebraska cor-
poration, whose address is PO Box
1120, Kearney, NE 68848. The con-
tracting owner is the fee simple
owner of the abovedescribed prop-
erty. The Notice of Commencement
is terminated as of November 16,
2020. All lien claims for which a no-
tice of lien is not recorded by the
termination date may be defeated
by a transfer of the real estate.
ZNEZ O19,O26,N2
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on October
23, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-
drege office. A current agenda is
available at the Office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
ZNEZ O19,1t
