 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: October 19, 2020

Legal notices: October 19, 2020

 

NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF

NOTICE OF COMMENCMENT

 

Notice is hereby given that a Ter-

mination of Notice of Commence-

ment was recorded with the Buffalo

County Register of Deeds on Octo-

ber 14, 2020, as Instrument No.

2020-07196 terminating the Notice

of Commencement recorded with

the Buffalo County Register of

Deeds on December 28, 2018, as

Instrument No. 2018-07378 against

the real property legally described

as follows: Lot One (1), Younes

Center Sixth Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

The Termination of Notice of

Commencement was filed by the

contracting owner, Kearney Invest-

ment Corporation, a Nebraska cor-

poration, whose address is PO Box

1120, Kearney, NE 68848. The con-

tracting owner is the fee simple

owner of the abovedescribed prop-

erty. The Notice of Commencement

is terminated as of November 16,

2020. All lien claims for which a no-

tice of lien is not recorded by the

termination date may be defeated

by a transfer of the real estate.

ZNEZ O19,O26,N2

 

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on October

23, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ O19,1t

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News