Legal notices: October 17, 2020

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

 

Pursuant to the Deed of

Trust executed by Ekceweg, L.L.C.,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, as Trustor, in which Ex-

change Bank is the Lender and

Beneficiary, and filed for record on

June 7, 2017, and recorded as Inst.

2017-03202, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the following trust property:

Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad-

dition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

notice is hereby given that the

Trustor has committed a breach of

an obligation for which the trust

property was conveyed as security,

to-wit: failure to make payments

when due under the promissory

note.

By reason of the above de-

fault, the Beneficiary has declared

all sums secured by the Deed of

Trust to be accelerated, said sums

are immediately due and payable,

and the Beneficiary has elected to

cause said property to be sold in

the manner provided by law. Trus-

tors may have rights to cure as

stated in the Deed of Trust, the

loan documents, or as provided by

Neb. Rev. Stat. §76-1012.

DATED this 14th day of Oc-

tober, 2020.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in TRIUS FEDERAL CREDIT

UNION is Plantiff and Corey Whit-

ney is Defendent, Case CI20-815,

the following described property

owned by COREY WHITNEY has

been levied upon

(1) 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTP

Police Motorcycle

(VIN1HD1FMM16FB697067)and

will be offered for sale to the high-

est bidder for cash subject to prior

encumbrances.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be pain

in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.

Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

Facebook to view photographs of

the item.

Dated this 22nd day of Septem-

ber, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake Valentine

Deptuty

<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Ne-

braska Cooperative Republican

Platte Enhancement Project (a

joint entity organized and existing

under the Nebraska Interlocal Co-

operation Act) will hold a budget

hearing on Wednesday, October

21st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central

Time at 511 E. 5th St., at the Upper

Republican NRD office in Imperial,

NE. The hearing will not be limited

by time. An agenda for the hearing,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the of-

fices of the agency's members,

which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD,

511 E. Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD,

220 Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD, 30

John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD, 111

South Dewey Street, Second Floor,

North Platte, NE

Terry Martin, Chairman

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation, by con-

tacting the NCORPE Office at the

address or phone number listed

above.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an Execution Order issued

by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-

trict Court, in the action Larry

Paulsen vs. MG Honors LLC,

CI20-359,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said MG Hon-

ors LLC (formerly dba: Golf USA):

1) Lot 1: All contents of a

large storage unit, approximately

15'x30', housing primarily approxi-

mately 1000+ cases of stainless

steel beverage tumblers. Tumblers

are New in Box, 24 count per case,

in a variety of colors and in both 20

oz. and 30 oz. sizes. A small

amount of other assorted items in

the unit include a Dewalt miter saw,

a lawn trimmer, some shelving and

warehouse style gravity roller con-

veyor.

2) Lot 2: All contents of an

enclosed cargo trailer. The con-

tents are primarily additional cases

of stainless steel beverage tum-

blers of assorted sizes and colors.

This lot does not include the trailer.

3) Lot 3: All contents of an

enclosed cargo trailer. The con-

tents consist of a very large assort-

ment of golf equipment, supplies

and related items of the former Golf

USA business, including but not

limited to: Many dozens of golf

clubs by Titlist, Ping, Mizuno, Tay-

lor Made, Calloway, Cleveland,

King Cobra, etc. including putters,

irons & drivers; Optishot Infrared

Golf Simulator; Tiger Woods golf

memorabilia shadow box display

case w/ certificate of authenticity;

dozens of brand name golf bags;

over a hundred pair of shoes, in-

cluding golf shoes, sandals, loaf-

ers, etc.; cases of golf balls; range

finders; college team themed club

head covers and divot tools; un-

assembled shafts, heads & grips;

golf gloves, a tote full of Oakley

sunglasses; plus much more; too

much to list. This lot does not in-

clude the trailer.

4) Lot 4: 2014 Forest River

16' v-nose, two axle, enclosed

cargo trailer.

5) Lot 5: 2012 Sharp Mfg. ap-

proximate 10' v-nose, single axle,

enclosed cargo trailer.

and will offer same for sale to the

highest bidders for cash subject to

prior encumbrances on October 24,

2020.

Lot #1 to be sold at Hoehner Turf

Irrigation storage building A, 1506

E. 11th Street, Kearney, NE. Door

opens at 08:15 a.m. for inspection.

Bidding opens at 08:30 a.m. and

closes at 09:00 a.m.

Lots 2-5 to be sold immediately

thereafter at the Buffalo County

Fleet Maintenance Facility impound

yard at 321 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney. Gate opens at 09:15 a.m. for

inspection. Bidding begins at

09:30 a.m. and closes at 10:00 a.m.

Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

Facebook to view a sampling of

photographs of the items.

TERMS: All bidders must regis-

ter at sale site prior to bidding.

Suitable forms of payment include

cash, cashier's check or money or-

der. No personal checks or credit

cards accepted. Payment in full is

due by 12:00 p.m. the day of the

sale, or during business hours by

4:00 p.m. on Monday October 26,

2020. No property may be re-

moved prior to payment in full.

Contact Sergeant Ted Huber with

any questions, including the logis-

tics of picking up your purchased

item(s).

Dated this 23rd day of Septem-

ber, 2020.

Neil Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore Huber, Sergeant

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been CANCELLED for Friday, Oc-

tober 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the

Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-

vices office.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

)SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an Execution Order issued

by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-

trict Court, in the action Nicholas

Mansuetta vs. Valerie Mansuetta,

CI14-172,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said Nicholas

Mansuetta:

1) 2016 Ford SRW Super Duty

F250 crew cab diesel pickup, black

in color.

2) Contents of pickup to be sold

as a single lot, including byt not

limited to: leather handgun holster,

sleeping bag, four P-Mags, loaded

with 5.56 ammo, two fixed blade

hunting knives, range finder, solar

device charger, socked set in case,

shooting mat, floor jack, fuel cans,

sun glasses, ratchet straps, bungee

cords, fleece jackets and blanket,

flashlights, umbrellas, ponchos,

lead rifle target

and will offer for sale to the high-

est bidders for cash subject to prior

encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 12th day of No-

vember, 2020, at the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Office impound,

321 Central Avenue, Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Cash only for contents of pickup.

Proof of funds required prior to bid-

ding on pickup. Payment in full in

cash, cashier's check or money or-

der due by 4 p.m. the day of the

sale for buyer pickup.

Visit www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

Facebook to view photographs of

the Ford F250.

Dated this 14th day of

October, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore Huber, Sergeant

