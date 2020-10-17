Legal notices: October 17, 2020

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
Pursuant to the Deed of
Trust executed by Ekceweg, L.L.C.,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, as Trustor, in which Ex-
change Bank is the Lender and
Beneficiary, and filed for record on
June 7, 2017, and recorded as Inst.
2017-03202, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the following trust property:
Lot 3, Great Western Second Ad-
dition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
notice is hereby given that the
Trustor has committed a breach of
an obligation for which the trust
property was conveyed as security,
to-wit: failure to make payments
when due under the promissory
note.
By reason of the above de-
fault, the Beneficiary has declared
all sums secured by the Deed of
Trust to be accelerated, said sums
are immediately due and payable,
and the Beneficiary has elected to
cause said property to be sold in
the manner provided by law. Trus-
tors may have rights to cure as
stated in the Deed of Trust, the
loan documents, or as provided by
Neb. Rev. Stat. §76-1012.
DATED this 14th day of Oc-
tober, 2020.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in TRIUS FEDERAL CREDIT
UNION is Plantiff and Corey Whit-
ney is Defendent, Case CI20-815,
the following described property
owned by COREY WHITNEY has
been levied upon
(1) 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTP
Police Motorcycle
(VIN1HD1FMM16FB697067)and
will be offered for sale to the high-
est bidder for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be pain
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view photographs of
the item.
Dated this 22nd day of Septem-
ber, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake Valentine
Deptuty
<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Ne-
braska Cooperative Republican
Platte Enhancement Project (a
joint entity organized and existing
under the Nebraska Interlocal Co-
operation Act) will hold a budget
hearing on Wednesday, October
21st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central
Time at 511 E. 5th St., at the Upper
Republican NRD office in Imperial,
NE. The hearing will not be limited
by time. An agenda for the hearing,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the of-
fices of the agency's members,
which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org:
1. Upper Republican NRD,
511 E. Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD,
220 Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD, 30
John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD, 111
South Dewey Street, Second Floor,
North Platte, NE
Terry Martin, Chairman
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation, by con-
tacting the NCORPE Office at the
address or phone number listed
above.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an Execution Order issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-
trict Court, in the action Larry
Paulsen vs. MG Honors LLC,
CI20-359,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said MG Hon-
ors LLC (formerly dba: Golf USA):
1) Lot 1: All contents of a
large storage unit, approximately
15'x30', housing primarily approxi-
mately 1000+ cases of stainless
steel beverage tumblers. Tumblers
are New in Box, 24 count per case,
in a variety of colors and in both 20
oz. and 30 oz. sizes. A small
amount of other assorted items in
the unit include a Dewalt miter saw,
a lawn trimmer, some shelving and
warehouse style gravity roller con-
veyor.
2) Lot 2: All contents of an
enclosed cargo trailer. The con-
tents are primarily additional cases
of stainless steel beverage tum-
blers of assorted sizes and colors.
This lot does not include the trailer.
3) Lot 3: All contents of an
enclosed cargo trailer. The con-
tents consist of a very large assort-
ment of golf equipment, supplies
and related items of the former Golf
USA business, including but not
limited to: Many dozens of golf
clubs by Titlist, Ping, Mizuno, Tay-
lor Made, Calloway, Cleveland,
King Cobra, etc. including putters,
irons & drivers; Optishot Infrared
Golf Simulator; Tiger Woods golf
memorabilia shadow box display
case w/ certificate of authenticity;
dozens of brand name golf bags;
over a hundred pair of shoes, in-
cluding golf shoes, sandals, loaf-
ers, etc.; cases of golf balls; range
finders; college team themed club
head covers and divot tools; un-
assembled shafts, heads & grips;
golf gloves, a tote full of Oakley
sunglasses; plus much more; too
much to list. This lot does not in-
clude the trailer.
4) Lot 4: 2014 Forest River
16' v-nose, two axle, enclosed
cargo trailer.
5) Lot 5: 2012 Sharp Mfg. ap-
proximate 10' v-nose, single axle,
enclosed cargo trailer.
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidders for cash subject to
prior encumbrances on October 24,
2020.
Lot #1 to be sold at Hoehner Turf
Irrigation storage building A, 1506
E. 11th Street, Kearney, NE. Door
opens at 08:15 a.m. for inspection.
Bidding opens at 08:30 a.m. and
closes at 09:00 a.m.
Lots 2-5 to be sold immediately
thereafter at the Buffalo County
Fleet Maintenance Facility impound
yard at 321 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney. Gate opens at 09:15 a.m. for
inspection. Bidding begins at
09:30 a.m. and closes at 10:00 a.m.
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view a sampling of
photographs of the items.
TERMS: All bidders must regis-
ter at sale site prior to bidding.
Suitable forms of payment include
cash, cashier's check or money or-
der. No personal checks or credit
cards accepted. Payment in full is
due by 12:00 p.m. the day of the
sale, or during business hours by
4:00 p.m. on Monday October 26,
2020. No property may be re-
moved prior to payment in full.
Contact Sergeant Ted Huber with
any questions, including the logis-
tics of picking up your purchased
item(s).
Dated this 23rd day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
Neil Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been CANCELLED for Friday, Oc-
tober 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the
Region 3 Behavioral Health Ser-
vices office.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
)SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an Execution Order issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-
trict Court, in the action Nicholas
Mansuetta vs. Valerie Mansuetta,
CI14-172,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Nicholas
Mansuetta:
1) 2016 Ford SRW Super Duty
F250 crew cab diesel pickup, black
in color.
2) Contents of pickup to be sold
as a single lot, including byt not
limited to: leather handgun holster,
sleeping bag, four P-Mags, loaded
with 5.56 ammo, two fixed blade
hunting knives, range finder, solar
device charger, socked set in case,
shooting mat, floor jack, fuel cans,
sun glasses, ratchet straps, bungee
cords, fleece jackets and blanket,
flashlights, umbrellas, ponchos,
lead rifle target
and will offer for sale to the high-
est bidders for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 12th day of No-
vember, 2020, at the Buffalo
County Sheriff's Office impound,
321 Central Avenue, Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Cash only for contents of pickup.
Proof of funds required prior to bid-
ding on pickup. Payment in full in
cash, cashier's check or money or-
der due by 4 p.m. the day of the
sale for buyer pickup.
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view photographs of
the Ford F250.
Dated this 14th day of
October, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
