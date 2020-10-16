 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 16, 2020

Legal notices: October 16, 2020

 

CITY OF KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

BRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived by Lauren Brandt, City

Clerk, in the City Clerks Office at

the City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Nebraska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on November 17, 2020 for furnish-

ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

traffic control, bridge abutment re-

pair, expansion joint replacement,

concrete approach slab construc-

tion, approximately 4,350 square

yards of concrete removal and re-

placement, 660 square yards of

multi-layer epoxy polymer sidewalk

overlay, pedestrian fence, lighting

and work incidental thereto for

2020 PART 3 IMPROVEMENTS -

2ND AVENUE OVERPASS RE-

PAIRS, and associated work as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "2020 PART 3 IMPROVE-

MENTS - 2ND AVENUE OVER-

PASS REPAIRS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

held on November 3, 2020 from

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the west

parking lot of the City of Kearney

Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,

Kearney, NE.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak

Creek Engineering, Telephone

308/455-1152. Contract docu-

ments must be purchased in hard

copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee

of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Bidders must be properly li-

censed under the laws governing

their respective trades and be able

to obtain insurance and bonds re-

quired for the Work. The success-

ful bidder will be required to give a

payment bond, and performance

bond, each, in the amount of one

hundred percent (100%) of the

contract price.

Successful bidder shall begin

the Work on receipt of the Notice

to Proceed and shall complete the

Work within the Contract Time.

Work is subject to liquidated dam-

ages.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-

sident of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

CITY OF KEARNEY

FINANCIAL STATEMENT

GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS

General Fund

General 23,529,206.78 23,439,699.93

Special Revenue Funds:

Transportation 3,876,608.94 3,754,625.06

Economic Development 83,500.00 319,258.00

Lottery Trust 558,082.32 710,837.01

Natural Disaster 11,222.30 31,969.02

Offstreet Parking District No. 1 53,865.99 41,343.70

Capital Project Funds:

Police Reserve 666,587.67 516,765.87

Fire Reserve 604,984.10 632,304.10

Cemetery Reserve 5,756.24 0.00

Park & Recreation Develop-

ment 657,070.50 969,412.37

Street Improvement 3,894,148.04 2,567,910.94

Special Sales Tax - Capital

Impr./Equip. 5,047,486.37 3,759,215.10

Restaurant Occupation Tax 1,007,046.93 1,071,172.66

Debt Service Funds:

Public Safety Tax Anticipation

Bonds 2,273,013.52 2,122,651.37

Various Purpose Bond 3,169,582.65 3,535,617.31

PROPRIETARY FUNDS

Enterprise Funds:

Golf 1,124,138.34 1,029,458.03

Sanitation 4,583,648.51 4,388,863.86

S.W.D.F. Operation & Mainte-

nance 1,746,721.26 1,703,653.30

Sewer Operation & Mainte-

nance 2,292,227.96 2,292,227.96

Sewer Retained Revenues 8,437,219.71 8,080,376.50

Sewer Revenue Bond 2,239,397.93 1,963,344.16

Sewer Revenue Bond Reserve 0.00 159,777.00

Water Operation & Mainte-

nance 3,141,875.98 3,141,875.98

Water Retained Revenues 8,598,582.81 7,780,729.43

Water Revenue Bond 9,572,242.85 9,557,886.24

Water Revenue Bond Reserve 0.00 973,521.89

Storm Water Utility 413,162.21 194,108.25

Airport 2,109,241.32 2,745,546.58

Internal Service Funds:

Health Insurance 4,801,669.75 4,172,756.10

Property & Casualty Insurance 535,718.14 514,732.14

Workers Compensation Insur-

ance 422,505.64 427,218.64

Central Stores 1,176,742.47 1,190,937.41

Vehicle Maintenance 486,360.87 474,354.94

FIDUCIARY FUNDS

Pension Trust Funds:

Police Pension 16,237.00 16,236.48

Agency Funds:

Sales & Use Tax 658,277.77 638,367.03

TOTALS 97,794,132.87 94,918,754.36

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT

TO SECTION 16-318 (3) OF THE

NEBRASKA REVISED STATUTES

OF BONDS ISSUED BETWEEN

OCTOBER 1, 2019 AND SEPTEM-

BER 30, 2020:

Public Safety Equipment Tax

Anticipation Bonds dated Janu-

ary 15, 2020 - The principal

amount of the bonds was

$1,030,000. The bonds mature be-

ginning December 15, 2020 in

amounts ranging between $50,000

to $75,000 with a final maturity of

December 15, 2035. Interest cou-

pon rates range from 1.40% to

2.50%. The underwriters discount

was $1,545.00 and bond council

expense was $8,240.00.

Public Safety Equipment Tax

Anticipation Refunding Bonds

dated April 15, 2020 - The princi-

pal amount of the bonds was

$1,980,000. The bonds mature be-

ginning December 15, 2020 in

amounts ranging between $35,000

to $195,000 with a final maturity of

December 15, 2034. Interest cou-

pon rates range from 0.85% to

1.90%. The underwriters discount

was $16,830.00 and bond council

expense was $2,970.00.

General Obligation Various

Purpose Refunding Bonds dated

June 15, 2020 - The principal

amount of the bonds was

$2,035,000. The bonds mature be-

ginning December 15, 2020 in

amounts ranging between $60,000

to $150,000 with a final maturity of

December 15, 2040. Interest cou-

pon rates range from 0.95% to

2.50%. The underwriters discount

was $20,350.00, original issue dis-

count was $5,299.70, and bond

council expense was $3,052.50.

Combined Utilities Revenue

Bonds (SRF) dated April 27, 2020

- The principal amount of the

bonds was $21,500,000. The

bonds mature beginning June 15,

2023 in amounts ranging between

$263,255.63 to $473,520.05 with a

final maturity of December 15,

2052. The interest coupon rate is

2.00% and the administrative fee is

0.50%. The bond council expense

was $10,000.00.

Combined Utilities Revenue

Refunding Bonds dated August

10, 2020 - The principal amount of

the bonds was $8,565,000. The

bonds mature beginning December

15, 2020 in amounts ranging be-

tween $150,000 to $1,145,000 with

a final maturity of December 15,

2034. Interest coupon rates range

from 0.70% to 2.00%. The under-

writers discount was $68,520.00

and bond council expense was

$17,130.00.

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

I, Wendell Wessels, duly ap-

pointed, qualified and acting City

Treasurer of Kearney, Nebraska do

hereby certify pursuant to Section

19-1101 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes that the foregoing is a true

and correct reflection of the re-

ceipts and expenditures in the vari-

ous funds for the City of Kearney

during the twelve months ending

on the 30th day of September,

2020.

Wendell R. Wessels, Finance Di-

rector

Subscribed in my presence and

sworn to before me on this 30th

day of September, 2020.

Lauren Brandt, Notary Public

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed bids for the City of Kear-

ney, NE, Kearney Community Ten-

nis Facility, will be received by the

City of Kearney at the City Clerk's

Office, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska until 2

p.m. local time on November 10,

2020 and will be publicly opened

and read aloud for the following

public improvements:

The project consists of the fol-

lowing: New construction of an in-

door tennis practice facility totaling

approximately 61,000 gross square

feet. Work includes site develop-

ment, site utilities, and site paving.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "COMMUNITY TENNIS

FACILITY". The City will accept

only those sealed bids, either hand

delivered or received via the U.S.

Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted.

A separate prime contract for

Site Preparation including rough

grading and building pad prepara-

tion has been issued.

Bids will be received for a single

prime contract.

Bidding documents may be re-

quested and examined at the fol-

lowing places:

" Kearney Builders Bureau -

https://www.kearneycoc.org/buil-

ders-bureau

" Standard Digital - Stand-

ardSHARE Plan Room -

http://www.standarddigital.c-

om/StandardSHARE#/

" Lincoln Builders Bureau -

5910 S 58th #C, Lincoln, NE 68516

- http://www.buildersbureau.com/

Bidding Documents may be ob-

tained from or through their on-line

plan room listed above.

Plan deposit, $100/set will be

returned to Bidder when bid docu-

ments are returned in good condi-

tion.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

conducted via Zoom at 2 p.m. on

October 27, 2020. Please contact

Nick Schulz, nschulz@rdgusa.com

to request an invite.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal.

Each bid shall be submitted on

the Bid Form provided with the

Bidding Documents. No bid sub-

mitted by any contractor which

contains a condition or qualification

shall be recognized or accepted by

the City Council, and any letter or

communication accompanying the

bid which contains a condition or

qualification upon the bid which

has the effect of qualifying or modi-

fying any provision of the specifica-

tions in any manner, shall be con-

strued as a qualifying bid and may

be rejected by the City Council as

not responsible.

The successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

No bid may be withdrawn for a

period of 30 calendar days after the

date of opening.

The bidder to whom the Con-

tract is awarded shall commence

work no later than the date set forth

in a Notice to Proceed to the Con-

tractor from the Owner or its au-

thorized representative.

The work of this Contract shall

be completed on or before Febru-

ary 8, 2022.

Refer to other bidding require-

ments described in Division 01

Section "Instructions to Bidders".

Sexual Harassment Policy: The

Contractor warrants and represents

that he/she/it has policies in place

governing the actions of the Con-

tractor and any employees or

agents or the Contractor regarding

sexual harassment. The Contractor

agrees to defend, indemnify and

hold harmless the Owner for ac-

tions of the Contractor or Contrac-

tor's employees or agents in the

execution of this agreement with

the Owner and its officers, employ-

ees and agents. The Contractor

also understands and agrees that

any violation of this provision will

constitute sufficient cause to termi-

nate the agreement.

Sales Tax: Taxes shall be in-

cluded in the BID for non-exempt

materials and equipment. The

Owner will appoint the Contractor

to be its agent to purchase materi-

als and equipment which are deter-

mined to be exempt from tax as

outlined by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Revenue. The Contractor is

responsible for calculating the labor

and material sales tax correctly, as

required by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Revenue. Contractor is

also responsible for reporting the

appropriate information to the Ne-

braska Department of Revenue.

OSHA and Other Regulations:

All practices, materials, supplies,

and equipment shall comply with

the Federal Occupational Safety

and Health Act, as well as any per-

tinent Federal, State and/or local

safety or environmental codes.

LB 403 Contract Provisions -

New Employee Work Eligibility Sta-

tus: The Contractor is required and

hereby agrees to use a federal im-

migration verification system to de-

termine the work eligibility status of

new employees physically perform-

ing services within the State of Ne-

braska. A federal immigration verifi-

cation system means the electronic

verification of the work authoriza-

tion program authorized by the Ille-

gal Immigration Reform and Immi-

grant Responsibility Act of 1996, 8

U.S.C. 1324a, known as the E-Ver-

ify Program, or an equivalent fed-

eral program designated by the

United States Department of

Homeland Security or other federal

agency authorized to verify the

work eligibility status of a newly

hired employee.

If the Contractor is an individual

or sole proprietorship, the following

applies:

1. The Contractor must com-

plete the United States Citizenship

Attestation Form, available on the

Department of Administrative Ser-

vices website at www.das.state.n-

e.us.

2. If the Contractor indicates

on such attestation form that he or

she is a qualified alien, the Con-

tractor agrees to provide the US

Citizenship and Immigration Ser-

vices documentation required to

verify the Contractor's lawful pres-

ence in the United States using the

Systematic Alien Verification for

Entitlements (SAVE) Program.

3. The Contractor under-

stands and agrees that lawful pres-

ence in the United States is re-

quired and the Contractor may be

disqualified, or the contract termi-

nated if such lawful presence can-

not be verified as required by Neb.

Rev. Stat. §4-108.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities to accept the Bid it deems

most beneficial. Bids received af-

ter the specified time of closing will

be returned unopened.

The City (Owner) is an equal op-

portunity employer and requires all

contractors and subcontractors to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with Ti-

tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-

sident of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

November 17, 2020 and then pub-

licly opened and then read aloud in

the Council Chambers located on

the second floor of City Hall locate

at 18 East 22nd Street, for the Cit-

y's purchase of a side load refuse

compactor truck used in the Utili-

ties Department Sanitation Divi-

sion. Copies of the specifications

may be obtained from the office of

the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

68847 or by going to the City's

website at www.cityofkearney.org.

Interested bidders shall submit

two (2) copies of their bid which in-

cludes:

o Proposal and Specifica-

tions provided by the City.

o Regularly printed literature

as published by the factory which

sets out and fully describes the

equipment to be furnished in the

bid, including the garbage body

and the cab and chassis. The liter-

ature or other supplemental infor-

mation shall clearly indicate com-

pliance with each and every item of

these specifications.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tions and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR SIDE

LOAD REFUSE COMPACTOR

TRUCK" to the office of the City

Clerk. The City will accept only

those sealed bids, either hand de-

livered to the City Clerk's Office or

received at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all bids

and to waive any irregularities or in-

formalities in any bid received, and

to accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated in the General Con-

ditions. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Steve Hart, Sanitation Su-

pervisor, at 308-233-3206.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, October 13, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8443 the follow-

ing chapters/sections of the City

Code as follows: a) Section 30-101

"Purpose" of Chapter 30 "District

BP, Business Park District" to add

and remove language to provide

clarification to align with the pur-

pose of the Business Park zoning

district including the removal of ex-

tensive and abundant and the in-

clusion of pedestrian and the typi-

cal district location along the Kear-

ney East Expressway and other de-

veloping highway and major arterial

corridors; b) Section 30-102 "Site

Development Regulations" of

Chapter 30 "District BP, Business

Park District" to add and remove

language found in the table which

will update setbacks with new

Kearney East Expressway, increase

maximum building coverage per-

centage, remove unused site de-

velopment regulation qualifiers and

set a minimum lot size for Planned

Development District requirements;

c) Section 46-105 "Supplemental

Use Regulations: Commercial

Uses" of Chapter 46

"Supplemental Use Regulations" to

add sub-section L titled Agricultural

Sales and Services pertaining to

the added supplemental use regu-

lations for the use type of agricul-

tural sales and services; d) Section

48-103 "Landscaping Require-

ments" of Chapter 48 "Landscap-

ing and Screening Standards" to

add language to sub-section A set-

ting 20-feet for any zoning district

as the depth of landscaping re-

quirements along the Kearney East

Expressway and add sub-section B

setting requirements for additional

landscape area in the Business

Park (BP) zoning district; e) Section

48-105 "Bufferyard and Screening

Provisions" of Chapter 48

"Landscaping and Screening

Standards" to add notes to clarify

screening requirements in the M-1

and M-2 zoning districts and allow

for 10-foot opaque barrier for

screening along the Kearney East

Expressway; f) Section 48-107

"Tree Plantings" of Chapter 48

"Landscaping and Screening

Standards" to modify requirements

for number of trees required to

align with street frontage versus

square feet of bufferyard; g) Sec-

tion 48-108 "General Provisions" of

Chapter 48 "Landscaping and

Screening Standards" to add re-

quirements for maintenance of re-

quired landscape areas and al-

lowed gravel areas; clarification

provided for irrigation require-

ments; h) Section 49-106

"Off-Street Parking Design Stand-

ards" of Chapter 49 "Off-Street

Parking" to add regulations for al-

lowed gravel areas in the Business

Park (BP) zoning district; and i) Ta-

ble 14-1 "Use Matrix" of Chapter

14 "Zoning District Regulations" to

include the following amendments:

under "Civic Use Types" column ti-

tled BP to amend Clubs (Recreatio-

nal) and Public Assembly from Per-

mitted by Conditional Use Permit

to Permitted by right or by right

subject to supplemental regula-

tions, under Group Care Facility (Li-

mited) under column titled BP

amend from Planned Development

Required to Permitted by Condi-

tional Use Permit; under "Office

Use Types" columns titled C-3 &

BP to amend Corporate Offices

from Planned Development Re-

quired to Permitted by right or by

right subject to supplemental regu-

lations; under "Commercial Use

Types" column titled BP to add

Permitted by right or by right sub-

ject to supplemental regulations to

Ag Sales/Service, Equip Rent-

al/Sales and Equipment Repair; un-

der Business/Trade School to

amend from Planned Development

Required to Permitted by Condi-

tional Use Permit; under Supple-

mental Regulations for Ag Sales-

/Service add reference to 46-105L;

under Restricted Adult Entertain-

ment Business amend the Supple-

mental Regulation from 46-105J to

46-105K; under "Parking and

Transportation Use Types" column

titled BP to amend Truck Terminal

from Planned Development Re-

quired to Permitted by right or by

right subject to supplemental regu-

lations; under "Industrial Use

Types" column titled BP to amend

Light Industry from Permitted by

Conditional Use Permit to Permit-

ted by right or by right subject to

supplemental regulations; under

"Miscellaneous Uses" column titled

BP to amend LWECS from Planned

Development Required to Permit-

ted by Conditional Use Permit and

add entire title to LWECA and

SWECS.

Ordinance No. 8444 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District BP, Business Park

District for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter and part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-

hwest Corner of 47th Street and

Kearney East Expressway).

Ordinance No. 8447 creating

Paving Improvement District No.

2020-004 for the South right--

of-way line of 28th Street and the

centerline Avenue N; thence North

along the centerline of Avenue N

including all of Avenue N right--

of-way to a point 36 feet South of

the North line of Lot 5, Fairview

Subdivision, a subdivision to the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, and in-

cluding all lots and lands abutting

thereon, all in the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8448 amending

Section 8-912 "Parking Rules" of

Article 9 "Stopping, Standing and

Parking" of Chapter 8 "Police" of

the Code of the City of Kearney to

add where parking is prohibited

along 48th Street (both sides) from

11th Avenue to 10th Avenue on the

north side and a distance of 437

feet on the south side.

Ordinance No. 8449 amending

Section 1-1510 "Miscellaneous Ex-

penditures" of Article 15 "Purchas-

ing" of Chapter 1 "Administration"

of the Code of the City of Kearney

to remove employee requirements

for annual recognition dinner and

amend the table outlining the dollar

amount associated with plaques,

certificates of achievement, or

items of value awarded to elected

or appointed officials, employees,

or volunteers.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska until 2:00 P.M.,

Local Time on November 3, 2020

for furnishing all labor, tools, mate-

rials, equipment and incidentals re-

quired for construction of P.C.

Concrete Pavement, crushed con-

crete foundation course, earthwork,

storm sewer, pavement markings,

traffic control, and work incidental

thereto for 2020 PART 1 IM-

PROVEMENTS - Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2020-004, as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers upstairs.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities to accept the Bid it deems

most beneficial. Bids received af-

ter the specified time of closing will

be returned unopened. The enve-

lope shall be marked "2020 PART 1

IMPROVEMENTS ". The City will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted.

Bidder must submit a Bid on to-

tal combined improvements.

Engineer's lump sum estimate

of the total cost for the aggregate

of all work to be performed in the

district ranges from $2,200,000 to

$3,200,000.

The estimated quantities of

work is as follows:

Item No. Description Approx.

Quantity Unit

1 Mobilization 1 L.S.

2 Traffic Control

a) Phase 1 1 L.S.

b) Phase 2 1 L.S.

c) Phase 3 1 L.S.

d) Phase 4 1 L.S.

e) Phase 5 1 L.S.

f) Phase 6 1 L.S.

3 Remove & Haul Pavement 20250 S.Y.

4 Remove & Haul Driveway 1400 S.Y.

5 Remove & Haul Sidewalk 28000 S.F.

6 Remove & Haul Inlet 27 L.F.

7 Remove & Haul Storm

Sewer Pipe 650 L.F.

8 Remove & Haul Curb &

Gutter Section 100 L.F.

9 Common Excavation, Es-

tablished Quantity (E.Q.) 6350 C.Y.

10 Overexcavate & Replace

Unsuitable Base Material with

Crushed Concrete 500 C.Y.

11 Construct 6" Thick Crushed

Concrete Foundation Course 21000 S.Y.

12 Construct 8" Thick P.C.

Concrete Pavement, Type

47B-3500 21000 S.Y.

13 Construct 8" Thick High

Early Strength P.C. Concrete Pave-

ment, Type 47B-HE-3500 150 S.Y.

14 Construct 6" Thick Drive-

way Pavement, Type 47B-3500 1400 S.Y.

15 Construct 6" Thick Side-

walk Pavement, Type 47B-3500 38400 S.F.

16 Construct 6" Thick Tempo-

rary Pavement, Type 47B-3500 300 S.Y.

17 Construct Integral Curb 7000 L.F.

18 Furnish & Install Reinforced

Concrete Pipe (RCP), Class III

a) 18" Diameter 870 L.F.

19 Construct Curb Inlet

a) 4' Wide Throat 10 Each

b) 8' Wide Throat 16 Each

20 Construct Permanent Pipe

Plug 21 Each

21 Tap Existing Structure and

Construct Concrete Collar

a) 18" Diameter Pipe 21 Each

22 Furnish & Install Class 50

Ductile Iron Pipe with Polyethylene

Encasement

a) 6" Diameter, Trenched 40 L.F.

b) 12" Diameter, Trenched 29 L.F.

c) 12" Diameter, Dry, Bored 20 L.F.

23 Furnish & Install Gate Valve

& Box

a) 6" Diameter 4 Each

24 Furnish & Install Fittings

a) 16"x12" Tapping Tee

w/12" Gate Valve 1 Each

b) 6" 90 Degree Bend 2 Each

c) 12" 45 Degree Bend 4 Each

d) 6" x 6" Tee 2 Each

e) 12" x 6" MJ Swivel Tee 1 Each

f) 12" x 6" Reducer 1 Each

g) 6" Plug 1 Each

h) 6" Cap 3 Each

i) 6" Connection 6 Each

25 Furnish & Install 6.5' Bury

Fire Hydrant 1 Each

26 Relocate Fire Hydrant 5 Each

27 Remove & Salvage

a) 6"x6" Tee 1 Each

b) Fire Hydrant 1 Each

28 Adjust to Grade

a) Valve Box 28 Each

b) Manhole 20 Each

c) Water Meter Pit 10 Each

d) Curb Stop 20 Each

29 Furnish & Apply Pavement

Markings, Grooved & Painted

a) 4" Yellow Line 5700 L.F.

b) 4" White Line 1800 L.F.

c) 12" White Line 42 L.F.

d) 24" White Line 56 L.F.

30 Relocate Mailbox

a) Temporary Location 30 Each

b) Permanent Location 30 Each

31 Relocate Pedestrian Cross-

ing Advanced Warning Flashing

Lights, Posts, and Base 2 Each

32 Furnish & Install 1-1/4" Di-

ameter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit

for Street Lighting, Trenched 3600 L.F.

33 Furnish & Install 2" Diame-

ter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for

Future Utility Department Use,

Trenched 3600 L.F.

34 Furnish & Install Quasite

Pull Box

a) 13" x 24" for Street

Lighting 15 Each

b) 13" x 24" for Utility Dept.

Communication 15 Each

35 Furnish & Install Seeding,

Mulch, & Fertilizer - Type A (Lawn

Mix) 2 Acres

36 Furnish & Install Sod 20000 S.F.

37 Replace/Relocate Sprinkler

Head (includes line repair/replac-

ement to head) 50 Each

38 Furnish, Install, Maintain, &

Remove Erosion Control

a) Rock Entrance Road 8 Each

b) Concrete Truck Wash-

out 2 Each

c) Inlet Protection 28 Each

d) Silt Fence 200 L.F.

e) Waffle Silt Check 200 L.F.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-

phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-

ment of $65 for each half-size set.

Full-size sets of documents can be

obtained for a deposit of $110.

Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-

ing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

within fourteen (14) days of the BID

OPENING, and in good condition,

will be refunded $25. A complete

set of electronic copies of draw-

ings, specifications, contract docu-

ments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-

sident of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF KIRK J. NELSON,

Deceased

PR-18-198

 

Notice is hereby given that a re-

port of administration and a petition

for complete settlement, probate of

Will, determination of heirs have

been filed and are set for hearing in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847 on Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:oo

o'clock a.m.

Alissa Kern

Personal Representative/

Petitioner

1220 Central Ave. #3

Kearney, NE 68847

Ronald C. Jensen (#15251)

of BAIRD HOLM LLP

1700 Farnam Street, Suite 1500

Omaha, Nebraska 68102-2068

Attorneys for Personal

Representative/Petitioner

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF RILEY DREW

OESTREICHER,

Deceased

Estate No PR20-161

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Oct. 8, 2020, in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska the Reg-

istrar issued a written statement of

Informal Probate of the Will of said

Decedent and that Eddie Paul

Vohland, P.O. Box 1925, Kearney,

NE 68848, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 16th day of Dec., 2020,

or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simposn, #24448

lsimpson@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Vox 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal Represent-

ative

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, October 12, 2020

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its October 12, 2020 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following action:

1. Excused absent Board mem-

ber, Alex Straatmann, from the

meeting.

2. Heard a report from Sarah

Larsen from the Enrollment Office

on the district's official fall enroll-

ment figures, option enrollment fig-

ures, and home-schooled student

figures, for the 2020-2021 school

year

3. Heard a report from Jenn True,

principal at Emerson Elementary

School, on that school's LEAD

(Leadership Enhancement and Ac-

ademic Development) program

4. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on the

construction and renovation proj-

ects in the district

5. Heard a report from President

Kathy Gifford on upcoming activi-

ties of the Kearney Public Schools

Foundation

6. Approved the minutes of the

September 14, 2020 regular Board

of Education meeting, as presented

7. Approved the October, 2020

claims, as presented

8. Approved the October, 2020 fi-

nancial reports, as presented

9. Accepted the Bryant School

PTO annual self-audit report for the

2019-2020 school year, as presen-

ted

10. Accepted the KHS Bearcat

Athletic Booster Club annual self-a-

udit report for the 2019- 2020

school year, as presented

11.Accepted the resignation of

Betty Smith, reading intervention

teacher at Horizon Middle

School, with regret, effective the

end of the 2020-2021 school year

12.Approved the employment of

Taylor Jensby, at BA, Step 1, as a

1.00 FTE special education

teacher at Buffalo Hills Elementary

School, beginning January 5, 2021

(contingent upon her ability to se-

cure appropriate certification)

2

13. Gave first reading approval

to revised Board Policy 4035.2 (Pr-

ofessional Boundaries Be-

tween Employees and Students);

new Board Policy 4062 (Staff Pay-

ments During Closure); new Board

Policy 4063 (Injury Leave); revised

Board Policy 5008 (Student Attend-

ance); revised Internal Board Policy

9230.1 (Standing Committees); and

revised Internal Board Policy 9410

(Formulation, Adoption, and

Amendment of Policies); as presen-

ted.

14.Moved to closed session for

the purpose of discussing teacher

negotiations

15. Returned to open session

16. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

November 9, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in

the Staff Development Room of the

Administration Building, 320 West

24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845

and on Facebook Live.

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JOSEPH J. PAITZ,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-157

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 25, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Keith E.

Paitz whose address is 32515

Hawk Rd., Pleasonton, NE 68866

and Linda S. Kohlscheen whose

address is 20565 385th Rd., Pleas-

onton, NE 68866, were informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before December 2, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Damon T. Bahensky

P.O. Box 1600

1516 First Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

OTTO AXMANN

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-158

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 30, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Brian

Axmann, whose mailing address is

3523 K. Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this court on or

before Dec. 2, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Jack W. Besse, #19005

of PARKER GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, LLP

1516 1st. Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

NOTICE

In the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

Estate of Scott R. Miner,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-59

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement,adjudication and intes-

tacy, determination of heirs, ap-

prove distribution and determina-

tion of inheritance tax have been

filed and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at PO Box 520,

Kearney, NE 68848, on Nov. 13,

2020, at 11:00 a.m.

Sharri G. Miner

2816 W. 44th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

Petitioner/Personal Represent-

ative

 

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D.

#18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N. Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

Attorney for Personal Represent-

ative.

 

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MERCEDES J.

MICHELS,

Deceased

Case No. PR20-164

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 13, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Helen G. Lange, whose address is

224 W. 30th Street, Kearney, NE

68845 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal reper-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before De-

cember 16, 2020, or be forever bar-

red.

Shamin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Avenue, P.O.

Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Damon T. Bahensky, #15340

PARKER, GROSSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF TED L. SWANSON,

Deceased,

Case No. PR20-165

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 13, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Corey E.

Swanson, whose address is 807

Maple Street, Springfield, Ne-

braska, 68509, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before December 16, 2020, or be

forever barrred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF PATRICIA C.

DAVIS

ESTATE NO PRO20-142

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 9, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Court issued an Order admitt-

ing the Will and Probate and Mat-

thew Davis, 5531 W. 30th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845 was formally

appointed by the Court as Personal

Represtentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 16th day of December,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Address of the Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson, #24448

lsimpson@nebraskalawfirm.net

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for the Personal

Representative

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

CASE NO. CI 20-480

JOSEFINA ROJAS CISNEROS

v. VICENTE DE JESUS RAMIREZ

DIAZ

TO VICENTE DE JESUS

RAMIREZ DIAZ,

 

Whose whereabouts are un-

known, upon whom Personal Serv-

ice of Summons cannot be had,

and is the defendants in said pro-

ceedings, you are notified that on

August 25, 2020, Plaintiff Josefina

Rojas Cisneros, filed a Complaint

to Register and Modify Custody

Order and Application for Registra-

tion of Foreign Custody Order

against you in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, at Case

No. 20-480, the object of which is

to register and modify a custody

order regarding the minor child of

the parties. You are required to an-

swer said Complaint on or before

November 15, 2020 or said Com-

plaint against you will be taken as

true.

JOSEFINA ROJAS CISNEROS,

Plaintiff

PREPARED AND SUBMITTED

BY:

Brian M. Edwards, #26566

Immigrant Legal Center

4223 Center Street

Omaha, NE 68105

Phone: (402) 898-1349

brian@immigrantlc.org

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF JAMES N.

SMALLCOMB,

Deceased.

Case No. PR20-160

 

Notice is hearby given that on Oc-

tober, 7, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Carla

K. Smallcomb, whose address is

41665 Coal Chute Road, Gibbon,

NE 68840 was informally appointed

by the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this court on or before Dec. 9,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Damon T. Bahensky

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF PARK

AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

October 22, 2020 at the Harmon

Park Activity Center located at

3100 5th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska which meeting is open to

the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall during normal business hours.

Except for items of an emergency

nature, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners on

Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:15

o’clock a.m., at the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners’ Room,

located at the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision, “Olson

Acres”, filed by Trenton Snow, li-

censed land surveyor, on behalf of

LaBerta Olson, for property being

Part of Government Lot 8, in Sec-

tion 12, Township 8 North, Range

15 West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ORDINANCE NO. 8447

 

AN ORDINANCE TO CREATE

PAVING IMPROVEMENT DIS-

TRICT NO. 2020-004; TO PRO-

VIDE FOR THE DEFINITION OF

THE BOUNDARIES AND TO

PROVIDE FOR THE IMPROVE-

MENT OF A CERTAIN STREET

THEREIN; TO DETERMINE AND

DECLARE THE DISTRICT TO BE

OF GENERAL BENEFIT TO THE

PUBLIC, AND THAT SPECIAL

ASSESSMENTS SHOULD NOT

BE LEVIED; TO REPEAL ALL OR-

DINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS

OR PARTS THEREOF IN CON-

FLICT HEREWITH; AND TO PRO-

VIDE FOR PUBLICATION IN

PAMPHLET FORM BY THE AU-

THORITY OF THE CITY COUNCIL

AND EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS

ORDINANCE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE VI-

CE-PRESIDENT AND CITY

COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA:

Section 1. Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2020-004. There

is hereby created within the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, Paving Im-

provement District No. 2020-004

which shall consist of the following

described real estate; to wit: Com-

mencing at the intersection of the

South right-of-way line of 28th

Street and the centerline Avenue N;

thence North along the centerline

of Avenue N including all of Avenue

N right-of-way to a point 36 feet

South of the North line of Lot 5,

Fairview Subdivision, a Subdivision

to the City of Kearney, Nebraska.

Said district abuts Lot 6, Block 43,

Midway Land Company's East

Lawn Addition, an Addition to the

City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lot 4,

Great Western Addition, an Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska; Lots 1 - 3 inclusive, Great

Western Second Addition, an Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska; Lots 10 and 11, Block 1,

and Lot 10, Block 2, Sunny Acres

Subdivision, a Subdivision to the

City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 13

and 14, Block Two, Lots 11 and 12,

Block Three, Lots 10 and 11, Block

Four, Lots 9 and 10, Block Five,

Sunny Acres Second Subdivision,

a Subdivision to the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska; Lots 1 - 10 inclu-

sive, Miller's Place Subdivision, a

Subdivision to the City of Kearney,

Nebraska; Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block

1, and Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block 2,

and Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block 3, Lot

1 and Lot 18, Block 4, Wilson's

Subdivision, a Subdivision to the

City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lot 1,

Hansen's Subdivision, a Subdivi-

sion to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska; Lot 1 and Lot 18, Hansen's

Second Subdivision, a Subdivision

to the City of Kearney, Nebraska;

Lot 1, Block One, Hansen's Third

Subdivision, a Subdivision to the

City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 5 -

22 inclusive, excepting the North

36 feet of Lot 5, Block One, Fair-

view Subdivision, a Subdivision to

the City of Kearney, Nebraska;

Lots 1 - 4 inclusive, Hartman &

Dryden's Subdivision, a Subdivi-

sion to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska; the Buffalo County Fair As-

sociation being part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter, Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West, of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, as

shown on Exhibit "A", attached

hereto and made a part hereof.

The street to be im-

proved in said district by paving,

curbing, draining, including storm

sewers, and incidental work is all

along the South right-of-way line of

28th Street and the centerline Ave-

nue N; thence North along the cen-

terline of Avenue N including all of

Avenue N right-of-way to a point

36 feet South of the North line of

Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision, a sub-

division to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, and including all lots and

lands abutting thereon, all in the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Section 2. It is the finding,

determination and declaration of

the Vice-President and City Council

that this district is an integral and

requisite part of the essential pav-

ing development plan of the City,

does not permit general access,

and is of general benefit of the pub-

lic at large, and that no special as-

sessments should be levied against

owners of abutting property.

Section 3. The public is

also hereby notified that Ordinance

No. 8447 is subject to limited refer-

endum for a period of thirty (30)

days after the first publication of

this Ordinance and that, after the

expiration of the said thirty (30)

days, Ordinance No. 8447 and any

measures related to it, will not be

subject to any further right of refer-

endum.

Section 4. That all ordi-

nances and resolutions or parts of

ordinances and resolutions in con-

flict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 5. This Ordinance

shall be in full force and effect from

and after its passage, approval and

publication according to law and

shall be published in pamphlet form

by the authority of the Vice-Pre-

sident and Council.

Section 6. After the pas-

sage, approval and publication of

this Ordinance, Notice of the Crea-

tion of said District shall be pub-

lished one time each week for not

less than twenty (20) days in the

Kearney Hub, a legal newspaper of

the City.

 

INTRODUCED BY

COUNCIL MEMBER

PASSED AND APPROVED

THIS 13TH DAY OF OCTOBER,

2020.

ATTEST: RANDY BUSCHKOETTER

VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE COUN-

CIL

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

PAVING

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO.

2020-004

ORDINANCE NO. 8447

 

Notice is hereby given that

the Vice-President and Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska,

have by Ordinance No. 8447 cre-

ated Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-004 which shall consist

of the following described real es-

tate; to wit: Commencing at the in-

tersection of the South right-of-way

line of 28th Street and the center-

line Avenue N; thence North along

the centerline of Avenue N includ-

ing all of Avenue N right-of-way to

a point 36 feet South of the North

line of Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision,

a Subdivision to the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska. Said district abuts

Lot 6, Block 43, Midway Land

Company's East Lawn Addition, an

Addition to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska; Lot 4, Great Western Addi-

tion, an Addition to the City of

Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 1 - 3 in-

clusive, Great Western Second Ad-

dition, an Addition to the City of

Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 10 and

11, Block 1, and Lot 10, Block 2,

Sunny Acres Subdivision, a Subdi-

vision to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska; Lots 13 and 14, Block Two,

Lots 11 and 12, Block Three, Lots

10 and 11, Block Four, Lots 9 and

10, Block Five, Sunny Acres Sec-

ond Subdivision, a Subdivision to

the City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots

1 - 10 inclusive, Miller's Place Sub-

division, a Subdivision to the City

of Kearney, Nebraska; Lot 1 and

Lot 18, Block 1, and Lot 1 and Lot

18, Block 2, and Lot 1 and Lot 18,

Block 3, Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block 4,

Wilson's Subdivision, a Subdivision

to the City of Kearney, Nebraska;

Lot 1, Hansen's Subdivision, a

Subdivision to the City of Kearney,

Nebraska; Lot 1 and Lot 18, Han-

sen's Second Subdivision, a Sub-

division to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska; Lot 1, Block One, Hansen's

Third Subdivision, a Subdivision to

the City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots

5 - 22 inclusive, excepting the

North 36 feet of Lot 5, Block One,

Fairview Subdivision, a Subdivision

to the City of Kearney, Nebraska;

Lots 1 - 4 inclusive, Hartman &

Dryden's Subdivision, a Subdivi-

sion to the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska; the Buffalo County Fair As-

sociation being part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter, Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West, of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The street to be improved

in said district by paving, curbing,

draining, including storm sewers,

and incidental work is all along the

South right-of-way line of 28th

Street and the centerline Avenue N;

thence North along the centerline

of Avenue N including all of Avenue

N right-of-way to a point 36 feet

South of the North line of Lot 5,

Fairview Subdivision, a subdivision

to the City of Kearney, Nebraska,

and including all lots and lands

abutting thereon, all in the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

If the owners of record title

representing more than fifty per-

cent (50%) of the front footage of

the property abutting any continu-

ous or extended street, cul-de-sac

or alley of the district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within twenty (20) days of the

first publication of this Notice writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the Vice-Pre-

sident and Council shall forthwith

proceed to construct the improve-

ments in accordance with Ordi-

nance No. 8447.

The public is also hereby

notified that Paving Improvement

District No. 2020-004, created by

Ordinance No. 8447 is subject to

limited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of the said thirty (30)

days, Paving Improvement District

No. 2020-004 and any measures

related to it, will not be subject to

any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on

March 27, 2020.

Copies of Ordinance No.

8447, as published in pamphlet

form by authority of the City Coun-

cil, are available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

ATTEST: RANDY BUSCHKOETTER

VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE

COUNCIL

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

