Legal notices: October 16, 2020

CITY OF KEARNEY, NE-
BRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived by Lauren Brandt, City
Clerk, in the City Clerks Office at
the City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Nebraska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on November 17, 2020 for furnish-
ing all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
traffic control, bridge abutment re-
pair, expansion joint replacement,
concrete approach slab construc-
tion, approximately 4,350 square
yards of concrete removal and re-
placement, 660 square yards of
multi-layer epoxy polymer sidewalk
overlay, pedestrian fence, lighting
and work incidental thereto for
2020 PART 3 IMPROVEMENTS -
2ND AVENUE OVERPASS RE-
PAIRS, and associated work as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "2020 PART 3 IMPROVE-
MENTS - 2ND AVENUE OVER-
PASS REPAIRS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
held on November 3, 2020 from
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the west
parking lot of the City of Kearney
Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,
Kearney, NE.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin
the Work on receipt of the Notice
to Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY
FINANCIAL STATEMENT
GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS
General Fund
General 23,529,206.78 23,439,699.93
Special Revenue Funds:
Transportation 3,876,608.94 3,754,625.06
Economic Development 83,500.00 319,258.00
Lottery Trust 558,082.32 710,837.01
Natural Disaster 11,222.30 31,969.02
Offstreet Parking District No. 1 53,865.99 41,343.70
Capital Project Funds:
Police Reserve 666,587.67 516,765.87
Fire Reserve 604,984.10 632,304.10
Cemetery Reserve 5,756.24 0.00
Park & Recreation Develop-
ment 657,070.50 969,412.37
Street Improvement 3,894,148.04 2,567,910.94
Special Sales Tax - Capital
Impr./Equip. 5,047,486.37 3,759,215.10
Restaurant Occupation Tax 1,007,046.93 1,071,172.66
Debt Service Funds:
Public Safety Tax Anticipation
Bonds 2,273,013.52 2,122,651.37
Various Purpose Bond 3,169,582.65 3,535,617.31
PROPRIETARY FUNDS
Enterprise Funds:
Golf 1,124,138.34 1,029,458.03
Sanitation 4,583,648.51 4,388,863.86
S.W.D.F. Operation & Mainte-
nance 1,746,721.26 1,703,653.30
Sewer Operation & Mainte-
nance 2,292,227.96 2,292,227.96
Sewer Retained Revenues 8,437,219.71 8,080,376.50
Sewer Revenue Bond 2,239,397.93 1,963,344.16
Sewer Revenue Bond Reserve 0.00 159,777.00
Water Operation & Mainte-
nance 3,141,875.98 3,141,875.98
Water Retained Revenues 8,598,582.81 7,780,729.43
Water Revenue Bond 9,572,242.85 9,557,886.24
Water Revenue Bond Reserve 0.00 973,521.89
Storm Water Utility 413,162.21 194,108.25
Airport 2,109,241.32 2,745,546.58
Internal Service Funds:
Health Insurance 4,801,669.75 4,172,756.10
Property & Casualty Insurance 535,718.14 514,732.14
Workers Compensation Insur-
ance 422,505.64 427,218.64
Central Stores 1,176,742.47 1,190,937.41
Vehicle Maintenance 486,360.87 474,354.94
FIDUCIARY FUNDS
Pension Trust Funds:
Police Pension 16,237.00 16,236.48
Agency Funds:
Sales & Use Tax 658,277.77 638,367.03
TOTALS 97,794,132.87 94,918,754.36
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT
TO SECTION 16-318 (3) OF THE
NEBRASKA REVISED STATUTES
OF BONDS ISSUED BETWEEN
OCTOBER 1, 2019 AND SEPTEM-
BER 30, 2020:
Public Safety Equipment Tax
Anticipation Bonds dated Janu-
ary 15, 2020 - The principal
amount of the bonds was
$1,030,000. The bonds mature be-
ginning December 15, 2020 in
amounts ranging between $50,000
to $75,000 with a final maturity of
December 15, 2035. Interest cou-
pon rates range from 1.40% to
2.50%. The underwriters discount
was $1,545.00 and bond council
expense was $8,240.00.
Public Safety Equipment Tax
Anticipation Refunding Bonds
dated April 15, 2020 - The princi-
pal amount of the bonds was
$1,980,000. The bonds mature be-
ginning December 15, 2020 in
amounts ranging between $35,000
to $195,000 with a final maturity of
December 15, 2034. Interest cou-
pon rates range from 0.85% to
1.90%. The underwriters discount
was $16,830.00 and bond council
expense was $2,970.00.
General Obligation Various
Purpose Refunding Bonds dated
June 15, 2020 - The principal
amount of the bonds was
$2,035,000. The bonds mature be-
ginning December 15, 2020 in
amounts ranging between $60,000
to $150,000 with a final maturity of
December 15, 2040. Interest cou-
pon rates range from 0.95% to
2.50%. The underwriters discount
was $20,350.00, original issue dis-
count was $5,299.70, and bond
council expense was $3,052.50.
Combined Utilities Revenue
Bonds (SRF) dated April 27, 2020
- The principal amount of the
bonds was $21,500,000. The
bonds mature beginning June 15,
2023 in amounts ranging between
$263,255.63 to $473,520.05 with a
final maturity of December 15,
2052. The interest coupon rate is
2.00% and the administrative fee is
0.50%. The bond council expense
was $10,000.00.
Combined Utilities Revenue
Refunding Bonds dated August
10, 2020 - The principal amount of
the bonds was $8,565,000. The
bonds mature beginning December
15, 2020 in amounts ranging be-
tween $150,000 to $1,145,000 with
a final maturity of December 15,
2034. Interest coupon rates range
from 0.70% to 2.00%. The under-
writers discount was $68,520.00
and bond council expense was
$17,130.00.
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
I, Wendell Wessels, duly ap-
pointed, qualified and acting City
Treasurer of Kearney, Nebraska do
hereby certify pursuant to Section
19-1101 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes that the foregoing is a true
and correct reflection of the re-
ceipts and expenditures in the vari-
ous funds for the City of Kearney
during the twelve months ending
on the 30th day of September,
2020.
Wendell R. Wessels, Finance Di-
rector
Subscribed in my presence and
sworn to before me on this 30th
day of September, 2020.
Lauren Brandt, Notary Public
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids for the City of Kear-
ney, NE, Kearney Community Ten-
nis Facility, will be received by the
City of Kearney at the City Clerk's
Office, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska until 2
p.m. local time on November 10,
2020 and will be publicly opened
and read aloud for the following
public improvements:
The project consists of the fol-
lowing: New construction of an in-
door tennis practice facility totaling
approximately 61,000 gross square
feet. Work includes site develop-
ment, site utilities, and site paving.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "COMMUNITY TENNIS
FACILITY". The City will accept
only those sealed bids, either hand
delivered or received via the U.S.
Mail at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted.
A separate prime contract for
Site Preparation including rough
grading and building pad prepara-
tion has been issued.
Bids will be received for a single
prime contract.
Bidding documents may be re-
quested and examined at the fol-
lowing places:
" Kearney Builders Bureau -
ders-bureau
" Standard Digital - Stand-
ardSHARE Plan Room -
om/StandardSHARE#/
" Lincoln Builders Bureau -
5910 S 58th #C, Lincoln, NE 68516
Bidding Documents may be ob-
tained from or through their on-line
plan room listed above.
Plan deposit, $100/set will be
returned to Bidder when bid docu-
ments are returned in good condi-
tion.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
conducted via Zoom at 2 p.m. on
October 27, 2020. Please contact
Nick Schulz, nschulz@rdgusa.com
to request an invite.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal.
Each bid shall be submitted on
the Bid Form provided with the
Bidding Documents. No bid sub-
mitted by any contractor which
contains a condition or qualification
shall be recognized or accepted by
the City Council, and any letter or
communication accompanying the
bid which contains a condition or
qualification upon the bid which
has the effect of qualifying or modi-
fying any provision of the specifica-
tions in any manner, shall be con-
strued as a qualifying bid and may
be rejected by the City Council as
not responsible.
The successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
No bid may be withdrawn for a
period of 30 calendar days after the
date of opening.
The bidder to whom the Con-
tract is awarded shall commence
work no later than the date set forth
in a Notice to Proceed to the Con-
tractor from the Owner or its au-
thorized representative.
The work of this Contract shall
be completed on or before Febru-
ary 8, 2022.
Refer to other bidding require-
ments described in Division 01
Section "Instructions to Bidders".
Sexual Harassment Policy: The
Contractor warrants and represents
that he/she/it has policies in place
governing the actions of the Con-
tractor and any employees or
agents or the Contractor regarding
sexual harassment. The Contractor
agrees to defend, indemnify and
hold harmless the Owner for ac-
tions of the Contractor or Contrac-
tor's employees or agents in the
execution of this agreement with
the Owner and its officers, employ-
ees and agents. The Contractor
also understands and agrees that
any violation of this provision will
constitute sufficient cause to termi-
nate the agreement.
Sales Tax: Taxes shall be in-
cluded in the BID for non-exempt
materials and equipment. The
Owner will appoint the Contractor
to be its agent to purchase materi-
als and equipment which are deter-
mined to be exempt from tax as
outlined by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue. The Contractor is
responsible for calculating the labor
and material sales tax correctly, as
required by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue. Contractor is
also responsible for reporting the
appropriate information to the Ne-
braska Department of Revenue.
OSHA and Other Regulations:
All practices, materials, supplies,
and equipment shall comply with
the Federal Occupational Safety
and Health Act, as well as any per-
tinent Federal, State and/or local
safety or environmental codes.
LB 403 Contract Provisions -
New Employee Work Eligibility Sta-
tus: The Contractor is required and
hereby agrees to use a federal im-
migration verification system to de-
termine the work eligibility status of
new employees physically perform-
ing services within the State of Ne-
braska. A federal immigration verifi-
cation system means the electronic
verification of the work authoriza-
tion program authorized by the Ille-
gal Immigration Reform and Immi-
grant Responsibility Act of 1996, 8
U.S.C. 1324a, known as the E-Ver-
ify Program, or an equivalent fed-
eral program designated by the
United States Department of
Homeland Security or other federal
agency authorized to verify the
work eligibility status of a newly
hired employee.
If the Contractor is an individual
or sole proprietorship, the following
applies:
1. The Contractor must com-
plete the United States Citizenship
Attestation Form, available on the
Department of Administrative Ser-
vices website at www.das.state.n-
e.us.
2. If the Contractor indicates
on such attestation form that he or
she is a qualified alien, the Con-
tractor agrees to provide the US
Citizenship and Immigration Ser-
vices documentation required to
verify the Contractor's lawful pres-
ence in the United States using the
Systematic Alien Verification for
Entitlements (SAVE) Program.
3. The Contractor under-
stands and agrees that lawful pres-
ence in the United States is re-
quired and the Contractor may be
disqualified, or the contract termi-
nated if such lawful presence can-
not be verified as required by Neb.
Rev. Stat. §4-108.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities to accept the Bid it deems
most beneficial. Bids received af-
ter the specified time of closing will
be returned unopened.
The City (Owner) is an equal op-
portunity employer and requires all
contractors and subcontractors to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with Ti-
tle VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on
November 17, 2020 and then pub-
licly opened and then read aloud in
the Council Chambers located on
the second floor of City Hall locate
at 18 East 22nd Street, for the Cit-
y's purchase of a side load refuse
compactor truck used in the Utili-
ties Department Sanitation Divi-
sion. Copies of the specifications
may be obtained from the office of
the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
68847 or by going to the City's
website at www.cityofkearney.org.
Interested bidders shall submit
two (2) copies of their bid which in-
cludes:
o Proposal and Specifica-
tions provided by the City.
o Regularly printed literature
as published by the factory which
sets out and fully describes the
equipment to be furnished in the
bid, including the garbage body
and the cab and chassis. The liter-
ature or other supplemental infor-
mation shall clearly indicate com-
pliance with each and every item of
these specifications.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tions and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR SIDE
LOAD REFUSE COMPACTOR
TRUCK" to the office of the City
Clerk. The City will accept only
those sealed bids, either hand de-
livered to the City Clerk's Office or
received at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids
and to waive any irregularities or in-
formalities in any bid received, and
to accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated in the General Con-
ditions. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Steve Hart, Sanitation Su-
pervisor, at 308-233-3206.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, October 13, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8443 the follow-
ing chapters/sections of the City
Code as follows: a) Section 30-101
"Purpose" of Chapter 30 "District
BP, Business Park District" to add
and remove language to provide
clarification to align with the pur-
pose of the Business Park zoning
district including the removal of ex-
tensive and abundant and the in-
clusion of pedestrian and the typi-
cal district location along the Kear-
ney East Expressway and other de-
veloping highway and major arterial
corridors; b) Section 30-102 "Site
Development Regulations" of
Chapter 30 "District BP, Business
Park District" to add and remove
language found in the table which
will update setbacks with new
Kearney East Expressway, increase
maximum building coverage per-
centage, remove unused site de-
velopment regulation qualifiers and
set a minimum lot size for Planned
Development District requirements;
c) Section 46-105 "Supplemental
Use Regulations: Commercial
Uses" of Chapter 46
"Supplemental Use Regulations" to
add sub-section L titled Agricultural
Sales and Services pertaining to
the added supplemental use regu-
lations for the use type of agricul-
tural sales and services; d) Section
48-103 "Landscaping Require-
ments" of Chapter 48 "Landscap-
ing and Screening Standards" to
add language to sub-section A set-
ting 20-feet for any zoning district
as the depth of landscaping re-
quirements along the Kearney East
Expressway and add sub-section B
setting requirements for additional
landscape area in the Business
Park (BP) zoning district; e) Section
48-105 "Bufferyard and Screening
Provisions" of Chapter 48
"Landscaping and Screening
Standards" to add notes to clarify
screening requirements in the M-1
and M-2 zoning districts and allow
for 10-foot opaque barrier for
screening along the Kearney East
Expressway; f) Section 48-107
"Tree Plantings" of Chapter 48
"Landscaping and Screening
Standards" to modify requirements
for number of trees required to
align with street frontage versus
square feet of bufferyard; g) Sec-
tion 48-108 "General Provisions" of
Chapter 48 "Landscaping and
Screening Standards" to add re-
quirements for maintenance of re-
quired landscape areas and al-
lowed gravel areas; clarification
provided for irrigation require-
ments; h) Section 49-106
"Off-Street Parking Design Stand-
ards" of Chapter 49 "Off-Street
Parking" to add regulations for al-
lowed gravel areas in the Business
Park (BP) zoning district; and i) Ta-
ble 14-1 "Use Matrix" of Chapter
14 "Zoning District Regulations" to
include the following amendments:
under "Civic Use Types" column ti-
tled BP to amend Clubs (Recreatio-
nal) and Public Assembly from Per-
mitted by Conditional Use Permit
to Permitted by right or by right
subject to supplemental regula-
tions, under Group Care Facility (Li-
mited) under column titled BP
amend from Planned Development
Required to Permitted by Condi-
tional Use Permit; under "Office
Use Types" columns titled C-3 &
BP to amend Corporate Offices
from Planned Development Re-
quired to Permitted by right or by
right subject to supplemental regu-
lations; under "Commercial Use
Types" column titled BP to add
Permitted by right or by right sub-
ject to supplemental regulations to
Ag Sales/Service, Equip Rent-
al/Sales and Equipment Repair; un-
der Business/Trade School to
amend from Planned Development
Required to Permitted by Condi-
tional Use Permit; under Supple-
mental Regulations for Ag Sales-
/Service add reference to 46-105L;
under Restricted Adult Entertain-
ment Business amend the Supple-
mental Regulation from 46-105J to
46-105K; under "Parking and
Transportation Use Types" column
titled BP to amend Truck Terminal
from Planned Development Re-
quired to Permitted by right or by
right subject to supplemental regu-
lations; under "Industrial Use
Types" column titled BP to amend
Light Industry from Permitted by
Conditional Use Permit to Permit-
ted by right or by right subject to
supplemental regulations; under
"Miscellaneous Uses" column titled
BP to amend LWECS from Planned
Development Required to Permit-
ted by Conditional Use Permit and
add entire title to LWECA and
SWECS.
Ordinance No. 8444 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District BP, Business Park
District for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter and part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-
hwest Corner of 47th Street and
Kearney East Expressway).
Ordinance No. 8447 creating
Paving Improvement District No.
2020-004 for the South right--
of-way line of 28th Street and the
centerline Avenue N; thence North
along the centerline of Avenue N
including all of Avenue N right--
of-way to a point 36 feet South of
the North line of Lot 5, Fairview
Subdivision, a subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, and in-
cluding all lots and lands abutting
thereon, all in the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8448 amending
Section 8-912 "Parking Rules" of
Article 9 "Stopping, Standing and
Parking" of Chapter 8 "Police" of
the Code of the City of Kearney to
add where parking is prohibited
along 48th Street (both sides) from
11th Avenue to 10th Avenue on the
north side and a distance of 437
feet on the south side.
Ordinance No. 8449 amending
Section 1-1510 "Miscellaneous Ex-
penditures" of Article 15 "Purchas-
ing" of Chapter 1 "Administration"
of the Code of the City of Kearney
to remove employee requirements
for annual recognition dinner and
amend the table outlining the dollar
amount associated with plaques,
certificates of achievement, or
items of value awarded to elected
or appointed officials, employees,
or volunteers.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska until 2:00 P.M.,
Local Time on November 3, 2020
for furnishing all labor, tools, mate-
rials, equipment and incidentals re-
quired for construction of P.C.
Concrete Pavement, crushed con-
crete foundation course, earthwork,
storm sewer, pavement markings,
traffic control, and work incidental
thereto for 2020 PART 1 IM-
PROVEMENTS - Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2020-004, as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers upstairs.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities to accept the Bid it deems
most beneficial. Bids received af-
ter the specified time of closing will
be returned unopened. The enve-
lope shall be marked "2020 PART 1
IMPROVEMENTS ". The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
the U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-
mitted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted.
Bidder must submit a Bid on to-
tal combined improvements.
Engineer's lump sum estimate
of the total cost for the aggregate
of all work to be performed in the
district ranges from $2,200,000 to
$3,200,000.
The estimated quantities of
work is as follows:
Item No. Description Approx.
Quantity Unit
1 Mobilization 1 L.S.
2 Traffic Control
a) Phase 1 1 L.S.
b) Phase 2 1 L.S.
c) Phase 3 1 L.S.
d) Phase 4 1 L.S.
e) Phase 5 1 L.S.
f) Phase 6 1 L.S.
3 Remove & Haul Pavement 20250 S.Y.
4 Remove & Haul Driveway 1400 S.Y.
5 Remove & Haul Sidewalk 28000 S.F.
6 Remove & Haul Inlet 27 L.F.
7 Remove & Haul Storm
Sewer Pipe 650 L.F.
8 Remove & Haul Curb &
Gutter Section 100 L.F.
9 Common Excavation, Es-
tablished Quantity (E.Q.) 6350 C.Y.
10 Overexcavate & Replace
Unsuitable Base Material with
Crushed Concrete 500 C.Y.
11 Construct 6" Thick Crushed
Concrete Foundation Course 21000 S.Y.
12 Construct 8" Thick P.C.
Concrete Pavement, Type
47B-3500 21000 S.Y.
13 Construct 8" Thick High
Early Strength P.C. Concrete Pave-
ment, Type 47B-HE-3500 150 S.Y.
14 Construct 6" Thick Drive-
way Pavement, Type 47B-3500 1400 S.Y.
15 Construct 6" Thick Side-
walk Pavement, Type 47B-3500 38400 S.F.
16 Construct 6" Thick Tempo-
rary Pavement, Type 47B-3500 300 S.Y.
17 Construct Integral Curb 7000 L.F.
18 Furnish & Install Reinforced
Concrete Pipe (RCP), Class III
a) 18" Diameter 870 L.F.
19 Construct Curb Inlet
a) 4' Wide Throat 10 Each
b) 8' Wide Throat 16 Each
20 Construct Permanent Pipe
Plug 21 Each
21 Tap Existing Structure and
Construct Concrete Collar
a) 18" Diameter Pipe 21 Each
22 Furnish & Install Class 50
Ductile Iron Pipe with Polyethylene
Encasement
a) 6" Diameter, Trenched 40 L.F.
b) 12" Diameter, Trenched 29 L.F.
c) 12" Diameter, Dry, Bored 20 L.F.
23 Furnish & Install Gate Valve
& Box
a) 6" Diameter 4 Each
24 Furnish & Install Fittings
a) 16"x12" Tapping Tee
w/12" Gate Valve 1 Each
b) 6" 90 Degree Bend 2 Each
c) 12" 45 Degree Bend 4 Each
d) 6" x 6" Tee 2 Each
e) 12" x 6" MJ Swivel Tee 1 Each
f) 12" x 6" Reducer 1 Each
g) 6" Plug 1 Each
h) 6" Cap 3 Each
i) 6" Connection 6 Each
25 Furnish & Install 6.5' Bury
Fire Hydrant 1 Each
26 Relocate Fire Hydrant 5 Each
27 Remove & Salvage
a) 6"x6" Tee 1 Each
b) Fire Hydrant 1 Each
28 Adjust to Grade
a) Valve Box 28 Each
b) Manhole 20 Each
c) Water Meter Pit 10 Each
d) Curb Stop 20 Each
29 Furnish & Apply Pavement
Markings, Grooved & Painted
a) 4" Yellow Line 5700 L.F.
b) 4" White Line 1800 L.F.
c) 12" White Line 42 L.F.
d) 24" White Line 56 L.F.
30 Relocate Mailbox
a) Temporary Location 30 Each
b) Permanent Location 30 Each
31 Relocate Pedestrian Cross-
ing Advanced Warning Flashing
Lights, Posts, and Base 2 Each
32 Furnish & Install 1-1/4" Di-
ameter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit
for Street Lighting, Trenched 3600 L.F.
33 Furnish & Install 2" Diame-
ter Schedule 40 PVC Conduit for
Future Utility Department Use,
Trenched 3600 L.F.
34 Furnish & Install Quasite
Pull Box
a) 13" x 24" for Street
Lighting 15 Each
b) 13" x 24" for Utility Dept.
Communication 15 Each
35 Furnish & Install Seeding,
Mulch, & Fertilizer - Type A (Lawn
Mix) 2 Acres
36 Furnish & Install Sod 20000 S.F.
37 Replace/Relocate Sprinkler
Head (includes line repair/replac-
ement to head) 50 Each
38 Furnish, Install, Maintain, &
Remove Erosion Control
a) Rock Entrance Road 8 Each
b) Concrete Truck Wash-
out 2 Each
c) Inlet Protection 28 Each
d) Silt Fence 200 L.F.
e) Waffle Silt Check 200 L.F.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $65 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents can be
obtained for a deposit of $110.
Any PLAN HOLDER, upon return-
ing the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
within fourteen (14) days of the BID
OPENING, and in good condition,
will be refunded $25. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF KIRK J. NELSON,
Deceased
PR-18-198
Notice is hereby given that a re-
port of administration and a petition
for complete settlement, probate of
Will, determination of heirs have
been filed and are set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847 on Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:oo
o'clock a.m.
Alissa Kern
Personal Representative/
Petitioner
1220 Central Ave. #3
Kearney, NE 68847
Ronald C. Jensen (#15251)
of BAIRD HOLM LLP
1700 Farnam Street, Suite 1500
Omaha, Nebraska 68102-2068
Attorneys for Personal
Representative/Petitioner
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF RILEY DREW
OESTREICHER,
Deceased
Estate No PR20-161
Notice is hereby given that on
Oct. 8, 2020, in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska the Reg-
istrar issued a written statement of
Informal Probate of the Will of said
Decedent and that Eddie Paul
Vohland, P.O. Box 1925, Kearney,
NE 68848, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 16th day of Dec., 2020,
or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simposn, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Vox 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal Represent-
ative
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, October 12, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its October 12, 2020 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following action:
1. Excused absent Board mem-
ber, Alex Straatmann, from the
meeting.
2. Heard a report from Sarah
Larsen from the Enrollment Office
on the district's official fall enroll-
ment figures, option enrollment fig-
ures, and home-schooled student
figures, for the 2020-2021 school
year
3. Heard a report from Jenn True,
principal at Emerson Elementary
School, on that school's LEAD
(Leadership Enhancement and Ac-
ademic Development) program
4. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on the
construction and renovation proj-
ects in the district
5. Heard a report from President
Kathy Gifford on upcoming activi-
ties of the Kearney Public Schools
Foundation
6. Approved the minutes of the
September 14, 2020 regular Board
of Education meeting, as presented
7. Approved the October, 2020
claims, as presented
8. Approved the October, 2020 fi-
nancial reports, as presented
9. Accepted the Bryant School
PTO annual self-audit report for the
2019-2020 school year, as presen-
ted
10. Accepted the KHS Bearcat
Athletic Booster Club annual self-a-
udit report for the 2019- 2020
school year, as presented
11.Accepted the resignation of
Betty Smith, reading intervention
teacher at Horizon Middle
School, with regret, effective the
end of the 2020-2021 school year
12.Approved the employment of
Taylor Jensby, at BA, Step 1, as a
1.00 FTE special education
teacher at Buffalo Hills Elementary
School, beginning January 5, 2021
(contingent upon her ability to se-
cure appropriate certification)
2
13. Gave first reading approval
to revised Board Policy 4035.2 (Pr-
ofessional Boundaries Be-
tween Employees and Students);
new Board Policy 4062 (Staff Pay-
ments During Closure); new Board
Policy 4063 (Injury Leave); revised
Board Policy 5008 (Student Attend-
ance); revised Internal Board Policy
9230.1 (Standing Committees); and
revised Internal Board Policy 9410
(Formulation, Adoption, and
Amendment of Policies); as presen-
ted.
14.Moved to closed session for
the purpose of discussing teacher
negotiations
15. Returned to open session
16. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
November 9, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in
the Staff Development Room of the
Administration Building, 320 West
24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845
and on Facebook Live.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JOSEPH J. PAITZ,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-157
Notice is hereby given that on
September 25, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Keith E.
Paitz whose address is 32515
Hawk Rd., Pleasonton, NE 68866
and Linda S. Kohlscheen whose
address is 20565 385th Rd., Pleas-
onton, NE 68866, were informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 2, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Damon T. Bahensky
P.O. Box 1600
1516 First Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
OTTO AXMANN
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-158
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 30, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Brian
Axmann, whose mailing address is
3523 K. Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this court on or
before Dec. 2, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Jack W. Besse, #19005
of PARKER GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, LLP
1516 1st. Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
NOTICE
In the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
Estate of Scott R. Miner,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-59
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement,adjudication and intes-
tacy, determination of heirs, ap-
prove distribution and determina-
tion of inheritance tax have been
filed and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at PO Box 520,
Kearney, NE 68848, on Nov. 13,
2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Sharri G. Miner
2816 W. 44th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
Petitioner/Personal Represent-
ative
Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D.
#18292)
Michael D. Carper Law Office
3915 Ave N. Ste. C
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: 308-236-2090
Fax: 308-236-0740
Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com
Attorney for Personal Represent-
ative.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MERCEDES J.
MICHELS,
Deceased
Case No. PR20-164
Notice is hereby given that on
October 13, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Helen G. Lange, whose address is
224 W. 30th Street, Kearney, NE
68845 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal reper-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before De-
cember 16, 2020, or be forever bar-
red.
Shamin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Avenue, P.O.
Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Damon T. Bahensky, #15340
PARKER, GROSSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF TED L. SWANSON,
Deceased,
Case No. PR20-165
Notice is hereby given that on
October 13, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Corey E.
Swanson, whose address is 807
Maple Street, Springfield, Ne-
braska, 68509, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 16, 2020, or be
forever barrred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF PATRICIA C.
DAVIS
ESTATE NO PRO20-142
Notice is hereby given that on
October 9, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Court issued an Order admitt-
ing the Will and Probate and Mat-
thew Davis, 5531 W. 30th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845 was formally
appointed by the Court as Personal
Represtentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 16th day of December,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Address of the Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson, #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for the Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
CASE NO. CI 20-480
JOSEFINA ROJAS CISNEROS
v. VICENTE DE JESUS RAMIREZ
DIAZ
TO VICENTE DE JESUS
RAMIREZ DIAZ,
Whose whereabouts are un-
known, upon whom Personal Serv-
ice of Summons cannot be had,
and is the defendants in said pro-
ceedings, you are notified that on
August 25, 2020, Plaintiff Josefina
Rojas Cisneros, filed a Complaint
to Register and Modify Custody
Order and Application for Registra-
tion of Foreign Custody Order
against you in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, at Case
No. 20-480, the object of which is
to register and modify a custody
order regarding the minor child of
the parties. You are required to an-
swer said Complaint on or before
November 15, 2020 or said Com-
plaint against you will be taken as
true.
JOSEFINA ROJAS CISNEROS,
Plaintiff
PREPARED AND SUBMITTED
BY:
Brian M. Edwards, #26566
Immigrant Legal Center
4223 Center Street
Omaha, NE 68105
Phone: (402) 898-1349
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF JAMES N.
SMALLCOMB,
Deceased.
Case No. PR20-160
Notice is hearby given that on Oc-
tober, 7, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Carla
K. Smallcomb, whose address is
41665 Coal Chute Road, Gibbon,
NE 68840 was informally appointed
by the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this court on or before Dec. 9,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Damon T. Bahensky
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF PARK
AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
October 22, 2020 at the Harmon
Park Activity Center located at
3100 5th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska which meeting is open to
the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall during normal business hours.
Except for items of an emergency
nature, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners on
Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 9:15
o’clock a.m., at the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners’ Room,
located at the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision, “Olson
Acres”, filed by Trenton Snow, li-
censed land surveyor, on behalf of
LaBerta Olson, for property being
Part of Government Lot 8, in Sec-
tion 12, Township 8 North, Range
15 West of the Sixth Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ O16,1t
ORDINANCE NO. 8447
AN ORDINANCE TO CREATE
PAVING IMPROVEMENT DIS-
TRICT NO. 2020-004; TO PRO-
VIDE FOR THE DEFINITION OF
THE BOUNDARIES AND TO
PROVIDE FOR THE IMPROVE-
MENT OF A CERTAIN STREET
THEREIN; TO DETERMINE AND
DECLARE THE DISTRICT TO BE
OF GENERAL BENEFIT TO THE
PUBLIC, AND THAT SPECIAL
ASSESSMENTS SHOULD NOT
BE LEVIED; TO REPEAL ALL OR-
DINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS
OR PARTS THEREOF IN CON-
FLICT HEREWITH; AND TO PRO-
VIDE FOR PUBLICATION IN
PAMPHLET FORM BY THE AU-
THORITY OF THE CITY COUNCIL
AND EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS
ORDINANCE.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE VI-
CE-PRESIDENT AND CITY
COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA:
Section 1. Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2020-004. There
is hereby created within the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, Paving Im-
provement District No. 2020-004
which shall consist of the following
described real estate; to wit: Com-
mencing at the intersection of the
South right-of-way line of 28th
Street and the centerline Avenue N;
thence North along the centerline
of Avenue N including all of Avenue
N right-of-way to a point 36 feet
South of the North line of Lot 5,
Fairview Subdivision, a Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska.
Said district abuts Lot 6, Block 43,
Midway Land Company's East
Lawn Addition, an Addition to the
City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lot 4,
Great Western Addition, an Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lots 1 - 3 inclusive, Great
Western Second Addition, an Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lots 10 and 11, Block 1,
and Lot 10, Block 2, Sunny Acres
Subdivision, a Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 13
and 14, Block Two, Lots 11 and 12,
Block Three, Lots 10 and 11, Block
Four, Lots 9 and 10, Block Five,
Sunny Acres Second Subdivision,
a Subdivision to the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska; Lots 1 - 10 inclu-
sive, Miller's Place Subdivision, a
Subdivision to the City of Kearney,
Nebraska; Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block
1, and Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block 2,
and Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block 3, Lot
1 and Lot 18, Block 4, Wilson's
Subdivision, a Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lot 1,
Hansen's Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lot 1 and Lot 18, Hansen's
Second Subdivision, a Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska;
Lot 1, Block One, Hansen's Third
Subdivision, a Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 5 -
22 inclusive, excepting the North
36 feet of Lot 5, Block One, Fair-
view Subdivision, a Subdivision to
the City of Kearney, Nebraska;
Lots 1 - 4 inclusive, Hartman &
Dryden's Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; the Buffalo County Fair As-
sociation being part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter, Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West, of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, as
shown on Exhibit "A", attached
hereto and made a part hereof.
The street to be im-
proved in said district by paving,
curbing, draining, including storm
sewers, and incidental work is all
along the South right-of-way line of
28th Street and the centerline Ave-
nue N; thence North along the cen-
terline of Avenue N including all of
Avenue N right-of-way to a point
36 feet South of the North line of
Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision, a sub-
division to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, and including all lots and
lands abutting thereon, all in the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Section 2. It is the finding,
determination and declaration of
the Vice-President and City Council
that this district is an integral and
requisite part of the essential pav-
ing development plan of the City,
does not permit general access,
and is of general benefit of the pub-
lic at large, and that no special as-
sessments should be levied against
owners of abutting property.
Section 3. The public is
also hereby notified that Ordinance
No. 8447 is subject to limited refer-
endum for a period of thirty (30)
days after the first publication of
this Ordinance and that, after the
expiration of the said thirty (30)
days, Ordinance No. 8447 and any
measures related to it, will not be
subject to any further right of refer-
endum.
Section 4. That all ordi-
nances and resolutions or parts of
ordinances and resolutions in con-
flict herewith are hereby repealed.
Section 5. This Ordinance
shall be in full force and effect from
and after its passage, approval and
publication according to law and
shall be published in pamphlet form
by the authority of the Vice-Pre-
sident and Council.
Section 6. After the pas-
sage, approval and publication of
this Ordinance, Notice of the Crea-
tion of said District shall be pub-
lished one time each week for not
less than twenty (20) days in the
Kearney Hub, a legal newspaper of
the City.
INTRODUCED BY
COUNCIL MEMBER
PASSED AND APPROVED
THIS 13TH DAY OF OCTOBER,
2020.
ATTEST: RANDY BUSCHKOETTER
VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE COUN-
CIL
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO.
2020-004
ORDINANCE NO. 8447
Notice is hereby given that
the Vice-President and Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
have by Ordinance No. 8447 cre-
ated Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-004 which shall consist
of the following described real es-
tate; to wit: Commencing at the in-
tersection of the South right-of-way
line of 28th Street and the center-
line Avenue N; thence North along
the centerline of Avenue N includ-
ing all of Avenue N right-of-way to
a point 36 feet South of the North
line of Lot 5, Fairview Subdivision,
a Subdivision to the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska. Said district abuts
Lot 6, Block 43, Midway Land
Company's East Lawn Addition, an
Addition to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lot 4, Great Western Addi-
tion, an Addition to the City of
Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 1 - 3 in-
clusive, Great Western Second Ad-
dition, an Addition to the City of
Kearney, Nebraska; Lots 10 and
11, Block 1, and Lot 10, Block 2,
Sunny Acres Subdivision, a Subdi-
vision to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lots 13 and 14, Block Two,
Lots 11 and 12, Block Three, Lots
10 and 11, Block Four, Lots 9 and
10, Block Five, Sunny Acres Sec-
ond Subdivision, a Subdivision to
the City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots
1 - 10 inclusive, Miller's Place Sub-
division, a Subdivision to the City
of Kearney, Nebraska; Lot 1 and
Lot 18, Block 1, and Lot 1 and Lot
18, Block 2, and Lot 1 and Lot 18,
Block 3, Lot 1 and Lot 18, Block 4,
Wilson's Subdivision, a Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska;
Lot 1, Hansen's Subdivision, a
Subdivision to the City of Kearney,
Nebraska; Lot 1 and Lot 18, Han-
sen's Second Subdivision, a Sub-
division to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; Lot 1, Block One, Hansen's
Third Subdivision, a Subdivision to
the City of Kearney, Nebraska; Lots
5 - 22 inclusive, excepting the
North 36 feet of Lot 5, Block One,
Fairview Subdivision, a Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska;
Lots 1 - 4 inclusive, Hartman &
Dryden's Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion to the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska; the Buffalo County Fair As-
sociation being part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter, Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West, of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The street to be improved
in said district by paving, curbing,
draining, including storm sewers,
and incidental work is all along the
South right-of-way line of 28th
Street and the centerline Avenue N;
thence North along the centerline
of Avenue N including all of Avenue
N right-of-way to a point 36 feet
South of the North line of Lot 5,
Fairview Subdivision, a subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
and including all lots and lands
abutting thereon, all in the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
If the owners of record title
representing more than fifty per-
cent (50%) of the front footage of
the property abutting any continu-
ous or extended street, cul-de-sac
or alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the Vice-Pre-
sident and Council shall forthwith
proceed to construct the improve-
ments in accordance with Ordi-
nance No. 8447.
The public is also hereby
notified that Paving Improvement
District No. 2020-004, created by
Ordinance No. 8447 is subject to
limited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of the said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2020-004 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on
March 27, 2020.
Copies of Ordinance No.
8447, as published in pamphlet
form by authority of the City Coun-
cil, are available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
ATTEST: RANDY BUSCHKOETTER
VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE
COUNCIL
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ O16,O23,O30
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!