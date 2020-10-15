Legal notices: October 15, 2020

<addr:HELDT, MCKEONE & COPLEY,3083240303,PO BOX 1050,LEXINGTON,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF REVA J. WEMPEN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-104
Notice is hereby given that on
October 8, 2020, in the County
Court of Dawson County, Ne-
braska, the Registrar issued a writ-
ten statement of Informal Probate
of the Will of said Decedent and
that JANET FURRY, whose ad-
dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-
braska 68367, was informally ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate much file
their claims with this Court on or
before December 15, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Myndee M. Hagan
Registrar of the County Court
700 North Washington
Courthouse
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
Heldt, McKeone & Copley
Attorneys at Law
710 North Grant Street
P.O. Box 1050
Lexington, Nebraska 68850
ZNEZ O15,O22,O29
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
OCTOBER 2020
PUBLICATION OF CHECKS,
VENDOR DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT
24 Hour Tees / DripShip Supplies
$575.00; 24 Hour Tees / DripShip
Supplies $175.00; 24 Hour Tees /
DripShip Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $576.50; AAA Enterprises,
Inc. Furniture and Fixtures $430.00;
Ahnika Bradley Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $120.00; All Makes Auto
Supply Tires and Parts $680.28; All
Makes Auto Supply Miscellaneous
Expenditure $23.64; Alliance Asset
Tags Supplies $1,176.50; Almquist
Maltzahn Galawa Luth Professional
Services $1,380.00; Alpha Reha-
bilitation Pupil Services &283.62;
Alyse Pflanz Professional Services
$325.00; Alyse Pflanz Professional
Services $130.00; Alyse Pflanz Pro-
fessional Services $130.00; Ama-
zon Capital Services Supplies
$18,977.91; Amplify Education Inc
Technology Software $88,700.00;
Amy Otto Travel $14.20; Amy Otto
Travel $12.42; Amy Walters Travel
$29.50; Andrew Winscot Profes-
sional Services $125.00; Angela
Cavill Miscellaneous Expenditure
$85.75; Angela F Runnells Profes-
sional Services $168.00; Anthony
Cordova Professional Services
$120.00; Apple Inc Technology Re-
lated Hardware $103.70;
Apple Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $4.97; Apple Inc Supplies
$57.95; Apple Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $149.00; Ap-
ple Market Food $51.70; Aqua-
Chem Inc Repairs & Maintenance
Services $2,261.00; Arnold Motor
Supply Supplies $8.54; Art Canas
Professional Services $130.00; As-
cend Math Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $800.00; Ashley Groves Pro-
fessional Services $125.00; Ashton
Elisa Rudeen Professional Services
$110.00; AssetGenie Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services $1,181.80;
AUCA Chicago Lockbox Uniforms
$986.53; Aunt Jo's Home Appli-
ance Center Inc Furniture and Fix-
tures $799.98; Awards Unlimited
Supplies $435.23; Awards Unlim-
ited Supplies $146.20; Awards Un-
limited Supplies $330.32; Axtell
High School Sped Tuition/Schools
$4,574.38; Bamford Inc Profes-
sional Services $558.00; Becky A
Smith Supplies $65.42; Beth
Hawney Miscellaneous Expenditure
$47.35; Bette Spath Miscellaneous
Expenditure $30.00; Bill Dutton
Professional Services $100.00;
Black Hills Energy Natural Gas
$141.55; Black Hills Energy Natural
Gas $0.30; Black Squirrel Enter-
prises, LLC Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $571.80; Black Squirrel Enter-
prises, LLC Supplies $636.00; Blick
Art Materials Il Supplies $2,662.38;
Blick Art Materials Il Miscellaneous
Expenditure $186.68; Bracker's
Good Earth Clays Inc Supplies
$567.40; Bradlee C Hartzog Pro-
fessional Services $50.00; Brian
Borden Professional Services
$225.00; Brian Duhacek Profes-
sional Services $100.00; Brian
Haas Supplies $38.05; Brinley Ma-
rie Linton Professional Services
$16.00; BS & K Signs, Inc Supplies
$550.00; BSN Sports Sport Supply
Grp Miscellaneous Expenditure
$341.25; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Miscellaneous Expenditure
$23,570.38; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Supplies $278.70; Builders
HowTo Warehouse Supplies
$211.66 Builders HowTo Ware-
house Supplies $928.78; Business
World ProdHastings Supplies
$14.32; Cade Connell Professional
Services $50.00; Cade Connell
Professional Services $175.00;
Cara Carranza Travel $15.18; Carol
Kenton Travel $12.94; Carol Kenton
Travel $22.60; CashWa Distributing
Supplies $402.32; CashWa Distrib-
uting Food $115,769.96; CDW
Government Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $27,370.00;
CDW Government Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services $176.60;
CDW Government Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $135.09; CDW
Government Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $675.52; CDW
Government Inc Travel $135.09;
CED/American Electric Supplies
76.47; Central Nebraska Bobcat
Furniture and Fixtures $4,167.00;
Charles D Gubbels Professional
Services $275.00; Charter Commu-
nications Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $7.91; Charter Communica-
tions Other Communication
$10,082.01; Charter Communica-
tions Other Communication $13.18;
Charter Communications Supplies
$26.36; Chelsie Palu Supplies
$21.79; Chesterman Co. Miscella-
neous Expenditure $113.60; Ches-
terman Co. Supplies $343.60;
Chesterman Co. Food $4,659.20;
Chesterman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $76.80; Chris Herrera
Professional Services $130.00;
Chris Preble Supplies $40.36;
Cindy Pawloski Travel $49.34; City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gas-
oline $4,898.85; City of Kearney
School Resource Office Security
Officer $5,874.00; City of Kear-
neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-
bage $7,849.31; Clint Smith Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
$1,740.00; Coach Master's Inc Ve-
hicle Repair $2,445.27; Columbus
High School Dues and Fees
$100.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure $37.50; Coni
Park Professional Services
$125.00; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $313.00;
Cornhusker Cleaning Supply. Sup-
plies $198.51; Culligan Of Kearney
Supplies $764.00; Dan's Sanitation
Inc Garbage $122.74; Dan's Sani-
tation Inc Garbage $0.26; DAS
State Accounting Central Finance
Purchased Service Telephone
$2,352.44; David Humphrey Pro-
fessional Services $120.00; Daw-
son Public Power District Electricity
$864.41; Dayne Hinrichs Profes-
sional Services $50.00; Dayne
Hinrichs Professional Services
$125.00; Deb Baumgartner Travel
$36.80; Dell Marketing LP Technol-
ogyRelated Hardware $9,764.37;
Demco Inc Furniture and Fixtures
$346.55; Derek Luke Professional
Services $120.00; Designer Craft
Woodworking Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,717.00 Desiree John
Travel $8.97; Desiree John Travel
$10.98; Desiree John Travel
$42.67; Deterdings Supplies $7.99;
DHHS Licensure Unit Supplies
$2,100.00; Diane E Balcom Pro-
fessional Services $125.00; Diane E
Balcom Professional Services
$90.00; Diane Small Miscellaneous
Expenditure $59.99; Echo Group
Inc. Supplies $2,360.97; Ecolab
Supplies $330.00; Eddie D Walters
Professional Services $275.00; Ed-
die D Walters Professional Services
$110.00; Edpuzzle Inc. Technology
Software $1,450.00; Electronic
Systems Inc Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $1,296.40; Elica
Toni Rieker Professional Services
$110.00; Emily Shafto Professional
Services $125.00; ESU 10 Sped
Tuition/Agencies $16,979.85; ESU
2 Technology Software $9,900.00;
FactCite Periodicals $151.00;
Farmers Union Coop Assn Vehicle
Gasoline $1,041.15; Flaghouse Inc
Supplies $1,450.00; Follett School
Solutions Inc Supplies $3,983.86;
Frontier Purchased Service Tele-
phone $1,832.96; Garrett Tires &
Treads Vehicle Repair $28.15; Gen-
eral Parts LLC Supplies $260.32;
George H Finley Professional Ser-
vices $100.00; Gerard Ziemski Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $75.55; GI
Playball Inc Supplies $204.50;
Good Samaritan foundation Teen
Net $35,729.00; Goodwin Tucker
Group Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $348.00; Gothenburg High
School Dues and Fees $50.00;
Grainger Supplies $21.69; Grand
Island Sr High School Dues and
Fees $50.00; Great Minds LLC
Technology Software $1,788.00;
Great Minds LLC Technology Soft-
ware $5,284.00; Great Minds LLC
Textbooks Consumables $53.14;
Hallie Ganz Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $400.00; Hastings High
School Dues and Fees $105.00;
Hastings High School Dues and
Fees 50.00; Hiland Dairy Foods
Food $27,633.55; Hobby Lobby
Stores Inc Supplies $803.59;
Holmes Plumbing & Htg Supplies
$1,072.56; Hometown Leasing
Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles
$9,343.89; Houghton Mifflin
Harcourt Publishing Co. Technol-
ogy Software $26,183.32; Hudl
Supplies $294.00; HyVee Accounts
Receivable Food $635.05; Inte-
grated Life Choices Pupil Services
$5,396.81; Intellicom Technology
Software $1,317.50; IntraData Sup-
plies $47.00; J Spot Services LLC
Professional Services $125.00; J W
Pepper & Son Inc Supplies
$1,014.29; James Tibbels Profes-
sional Services $100.00; Janet
Brandt Travel $20.24; Jay Stoa
Professional Services $100.00;
Jeana Peterson Travel $61.99; Jeff
Lomax Professional Services
$100.00; Jeffrey A Perdew Sup-
plies $60.00; Jennifer Church Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $127.30;
Jennifer Myers Professional Ser-
vices $110.00; Jesse Florang
Travel $125.34; Jessica Erickson
Travel $7.48; Jessica Grasz Travel
$3.97; Jessica Grasz Travel $3.97;
Jessica Luttrell Travel $4.72; Jonie
J Fader Professional Services
$90.00; Judy Borden Professional
Services $225.00; Karen L. Decker
Dues and Fees $1,370.00; Kassi
Richards Professional Services
$225.00; Kate Murphy Travel
$61.24; Katelyn Butler Travel
$29.90; Kearney Ace Hardware
Supplies $95.49; Kearney Ag &
Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair
$94.40; Kearney Area Solid Landfill
City Of Kear Professional Services
$70; $5.63; Kearney Hub Advertis-
ing $660.57; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $17,736.13; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $12,394.62; Kearney Tire &
Auto Service Co Tires and Parts
237.62; Kearney Winlectric Co
Supplies $411.94; Kearney Winne-
lson Supplies $7,820.61; Kelly Sup-
ply Co Supplies $213.11; Kent
Washington Professional Services
$50.00; Kent Washington Profes-
sional Services $50.00; Kidwell
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $10,643.50; Kirk Feeney
Professional Services $225.00, Kirk
Lott Professional Services $100.00;
KPS Foundation Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,000.00, Kris Moffett
Miscellaneous Expenditure $55.00;
Kyle Heilbrun Travel $44.97, Lacey
Ahrens Professional Services
$120.00, Lakeshore Lrng Materials
Supplies $2,834.00; Laminator.com
Inc Supplies $682.22; Landmark
Implement Inc Kearney Tires and
Parts $275.75; Lanette Puccini Pro-
fessional Services $225.00; Laurie
Ann Ziems Professional Services
$16.00; Lawson Products Inc Sup-
plies $599.62; Leah Greeno Sup-
plies $69.98; Learning AZ Miscella-
neous Expenditure $3,290.77;
Learning AZ ** Online Orders Sup-
plies $577.25; Leaving the Village
LLC Supplies $270.00; Lexington
High School Supplies $75.00; Lin-
coln East High School Dues and
Fees $205.00; Lincoln North Star
High School Dues and Fees
$80.00; Lincoln Southeast High
School Dues and Fees $125.00;
Lincoln Southeast High School
Dues and Fees; $50.00; Lincoln
Southwest High School Dues and
Fees $200.00; Lindsay Schutz Pro-
fessional Services $125.00; Lind-
say Schutz Professional Services
$90.00; Lisa A Martenson Travel
$56.43; Lori Keller Travel $22.60;
Lori McCollough Travel $16.68;
Lou's Sporting Goods Supplies
$127.77, Lou's Sporting Goods
Supplies $347.58; Lubbock Chris-
tian University Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $400.00; Lynette Wiltgen
Miscellaneous Expenditure $41.97;
M&R Auto Detailing LLC Vehicle
Repair $250.00; Mandy Farber
Travel $24.15; Mark Speer Profes-
sional Services $225.00; Mark Wal-
ters Professional Services $100.00;
Mark Walters Professional Services
$50.00; Masters True Value Sup-
plies $2,054.89; Masters True
Value Miscellaneous Expenditure
$16.10; Matheson Linweld Supplies
1,848.20; Matthew Hunt Profes-
sional Services 275.00 $
Maverick Industries Inc Profes-
sional Services 909.50; McGraw
Hill School Education Holdings LL
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$4,379.60; McKenna L. Hubbard
Professional Services $16.00,
Medco SupplySupplies
$3,842.18; Medco Supply Supplies
$407.06; Megan Day Professional
Services $142.50; Megan Schmidt
Professional Services $46.38; Mel-
anie S Nutt Professional Services
$260.00; Menards Kearney Sup-
plies $2,498.78; Metal Doors &
Hardware Co Supplies $193.15,
Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food $3,151.15; Mi-
chele A Friesen Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $37.69; MIchelle Boroff
Professional Services $120.00; Mi-
chelle DeVries Travel $28.92; Mid-
way Chevrolet Tires and Parts
$19.92; Midwest Connect Postage
$1,187.20; Minden High School
Supplies $30.00; Mindi Heese
Travel $14.72; Miro Knies Miscella-
neous Expenditure $100.20; Mitch
Ivey Professional Services $100.00;
Mitch Ivey Professional Services
$50.00; Mitch Ivey Professional
Services $375.00; Mitch Olson
Travel $7.25; Moonlight Embroidery
& Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure 2,2; $30.00; Morgan Bird
Travel $3.13; Morgan Bird Travel
$15.64; Morgan Bird Travel $12.51;
Morris Press & Office Supplies Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $176.50;
Naomi Hastings Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $34.20; Natasha Hahn
Supplies $35.64, Natasha Hahn
Supplies $32.96; Naviance, a Hob-
sons Company Technology Soft-
ware $5,950.00; NCS Pearson Inc
Supplies $56.50; NCSA Nebraska
Council of School Admin Dues and
Fees $735.00; NDE Office of Early
Childhood Travel $1,120.00, NDE
Early Childhood Training Center
Travel $20.00; Nebraska Central
Equipment Co Tires and Parts
$742.07; Nebraska FCCLA Dues
and Fees $144.00; Nebraska Public
Power District Electricity 77,646.59;
Nebraska Public Power District
Miscellaneous Expenditure $39.40,
Nebraska Safety Center Profes-
sional Services $325.00; New Age
Industrial Corporation Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure $1,450.29 New
Life Assembly Travel $130.00; Ni-
cole Peterson Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $70.00; Nikki Stephens
Miscellaneous Expenditure $38.70;
Noah Fader Professional Services
$90.00; Noah Fader Professional
Services $110.00; Norfolk High
School Dues and Fees $115.00;
North Platte High School Dues and
Fees $65.00; Northwestern Energy
Natural Gas $1,962.15; NSASSP
Region IV Treasurer Dues and Fees
$20.00; NSASSP Region IV Treas-
urer Miscellaneous Expenditure
$40.00; Office Depot Inc Supplies
$257.51; Office Depot Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure $130.34;
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquar-
ium Miscellaneous Expenditure
$120.00; Omaha Music Therapy
LLC Pupil Services $1,044.80;
Omaha World Herald Advertising
$2,120.00; One Source Dues and
Fees 40.00; Paige Garringer Travel
$87.80; PANOGOLD Baking Co.
Food $3,371.46; Papillion La Vista
High School Dues and Fees
$125.00; Papillion La Vista High
School Dues and Fees $200.00;
Patricia S Bennett $14.40 ; Patrick
D Glunz Professional Services
$110.00; Patrick McFadden Sup-
plies $39.92; PC Parts Plus, LLC
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$3,459.60; Peak Interests LLC
Food $4,320.00; Penn State In-
dustries Supplies $74.75; PEP CO,
Inc. Professional Services
$1,320.00; Pitsco Inc Supplies
$582.25; Platinum Awards & Gifts
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$250.70; Platte Valley Auto Kear-
ney Tires and Parts $129.66; Platte
Valley Communications Repairs &
Maintenance Services $1,396.17;
Prairie View Roofing & Develop-
ment LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services $5,392.50; Project Lead
The Way Inc Supplies $1,137.15;
Proquest LLC AudioVisual Materi-
als $3,151.80; Protex Central Inc
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$294.00; Purifan Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $500.00; Pyramid
School Products Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,020.87; Quality Sound
& Water Miscellaneous Expenditure
$588.00; Rachel Flores Profes-
sional Services $275.00; Randall C
Hunt Supplies $236.91; Ravenna
Locker, Inc Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $145.04; Reading with TLC
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$384.98; Really Good Stuff Inc
Supplies $229.19; Regan Sims
Miscellaneous Expenditure $28.95;
Region IV Elementary Principals
Transportation Charges $195.00;
Renaissance Learning Inc Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $4,440.00;
RevTrak Supplies $19.95; Robert R
Nutt Professional Services
$130.00; Robert Taillon Profes-
sional Services $120.00; Rochester
100 Inc Supplies $540.00; Sara
ChapmanGomez Travel $101.32;
Sara Gamble Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $82.05; Sara Langan
Travel $49.39; Sara Langan Travel
$12.66; Sarah Jones Supplies
$45.99; Sarah Plonkey Travel
$8.05; Sayler Screenprinting Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $156.00;
Scholastic Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $114.00; Scholastic Book
Fairs Periodicals $145.00; Scholas-
tic Inc. Textbooks Consumables
$12,302.34; School Specialty Inc
Supplies $5,293.55; School-
Outlet.com Supplies $1,601.36;
Scott Anderson Professional Ser-
vices $50.00; Shane Smith Profes-
sional Services $100.00; Shawna
Cochrane Professional Services
$60.00; Shelbi Miller Travel
$112.50; Shelby Riedel Mileage
Paid to Parents $273.47; Sheridan
Swotek Miscellaneous Expenditure
$58.37; Sherri Bonsall Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $225.00; Sherwin
Williams Supplies $252.39; Shred-
ding Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $45.00; Sign Center Inc.
Professional Services $204.77, So-
cial Thinking Supplies $111.86;
SOS Portable Toilets, Inc Supplies
$480.00; SpartanNash Family
Fresh Supplies $7.87; Sportdecals
Supplies $30.00; Spracklin Chiro-
practic Physicals $90.00; Spracklin
Chiropractic Physicals $90.00,
Springer Roofing, Inc. Roofs
$213,917.45; State Fire Marshal
Office Professional Services
$120.00; Steven Nelson Profes-
sional Services $100.00; Sunbelt
Rentals Rentals of Equipment and
Vehicles $377.97; SupplyWorks
Repairs & Maintenance Services
2,206.20; SupplyWorks Supplies
$19,703.90; SupplyWorks Supplies
$40,146.37, Tara Waldron Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $27.25; TC
Ceilings Inc Professional Services
$800.00; Teacher Synergy Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $35.99;
Terri Rech Professional Services
$90.00; The Big Rack Shack Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $8,865.00;
The SLP Solution Supplies
$119.98; Time Center of Kearney
Supplies $200.00; Timothy Valleau
Professional Services $50.00; Tim-
othy Valleau Professional Services
$375.00; Todd Moritz Professional
Services $325.00; Todd Moritz Pro-
fessional Services $130.00; Todd
Moritz Professional Services
$130.00; Tony Castillo Professional
Services $195.00; Tony Castillo
Professional Services $130.00;
Tony Castillo Professional Services
$130.00; Tractor Supply Co. Sup-
plies $1,883.22; Tracy McCoy
Travel $25.65; Trane Professional
Services $40,949.25; TriCounty
Glass Inc Repairs & Maintenance
Services $1,809.48; Trisha Abels
Travel $32.89; Two Weeks Inc.
Supplies $1,749.97; Unite Private
Networks LLC Purchased Service
Telephone $4,186.12; UNK Office
of Financial Aid Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $250.00; UNK Office of
Financial Aid Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $400.00; UNLASEM
Business Office Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $190.35; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $132.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $596.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Food $9.99;
US Bank Cardmember Service In-
structional Materials $85.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $702.60, US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,224.50;
US Bank Cardmember Service
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$105.93; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$119.75; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$290.05; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,224.50; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$560.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$799.99; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$867.69; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
521.60; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$42.97; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$420.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Professional Services
$734.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $172.55; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$77.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $890.63; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$670.16; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $454.99; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$10.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $21.98; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$215.88; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $2,700.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Sup-
plies $268.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$61.01; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $312.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Sup-
plies $59.99; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technology
Software $760.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technology
Software $24.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technology
Software $1,679.72; US Foods Inc
Food $6,631.65; US Games
Sport Supply Group Inc Supplies
$493.91; USI Education & Gov-
ernment Sales Supplies $50.59;
Verdis Group LLC Professional
Services $1,750.00; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
$218.24; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$106.22; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $74.68;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $37.34; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $74.68; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$171.36; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $37.34;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $37.34; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $37.34; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$37.34; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $37.34;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone 110.78 $
Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone 37.34 $
Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $424.99; Verne
Simmonds Company Supplies
$1,269.51; Vernon Library Sup-
plies, Inc. Supplies $26.43; W.T.
Cox Subscriptions Periodicals
$262.98; Walmart Community BRC
Supplies $2,348.30; William Finney
Professional Services $100.00; Wil-
liam V MacGill & Co Supplies
$284.19; WPS Western Psycho-
logical Services Supplies $466.40;
Yandas Music Supplies $1,911.99;
Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $608.99; Yandas Music
Miscellaneous Expenditure $15.00;
York High School Miscellaneous
Expenditure $130.00; York High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
$20.00; ZanerBloser Inc Textbooks
Consumables $50.96; ZOHO Corp
Technology Software $6,200.00;
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR OCTO-
BER 2020 VENDOR DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT
All Makes Building Acquitions
and Improvements $49,716.24; BD
Construction Building Acquitions
and Improvements $124,234.13;
Dave Waggoner Plumbing & Heat-
ing Building Acquitions and Im-
provements $16,000.00; Hoehner
Turf Irrigation Building Acquitions
and Improvements $11,749.81;
Vector Commissioning Services,
Inc Building Acquitions and Im-
provements $8,854.74; WILKINS
ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
$10,522.32; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$3,624.02.
ZNEZ O15,1t
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
43-104.14, Angela F. Schmit, Attor-
ney at Law, SCHMIT LAW FIRM,
LLC, 1246 Golden Gate Drive, Ste.
3, Papillion, Nebraska 68046, does
hereby provide the following notice
of adoption of minor child:
TO: JOHN DOE, real name un-
known. You have been identified as
a possible biological father of the
minor child, CREIGHTON MI-
CHAEL LEYDIG (approximate date
of conception: December 9, 2012
in Lincoln, Nebraska; date of birth:
September 1, 2013 in Kearney, Ne-
braska). The biological mother,
COURTNEY JOY WEAVER, f/k/a
COURTNEY JOY LEYDIG, intends
to consent to the stepparent adop-
tion of the minor child by her hus-
band, NEIL R. WEAVER. You are
hereby notified that a hearing has
been set in the adoption proceed-
ings before the County Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska, at
Case No. AD 20-145, for a Pre-Ad-
option Hearing on Parental Aban-
donment and Final Hearing on the
Petition for Adoption, on the 18th
day of November 2020 at 1:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as may
be heard. You have the right to (i)
deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-
tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-
quish and consent to the adoption;
(iv) file a Notice of Objection to
Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-
tody; or (v) object to the adoption in
a judicial proceeding. If you wish to
(i) deny paternity; (ii) waive any pa-
rental rights you may have; (iii) re-
linquish and consent to the adop-
tion; or (iv) receive additional infor-
mation, you must contact Angela F.
Schmit of Schmit Law Firm, LLC,
the attorney representing the bio-
logical mother. If you wish to object
to the adoption and seek custody
of the child, you must seek legal
counsel from your own attorney im-
mediately.
Angela Forss Schmit
SCHMIT LAW FIRM
1246 Golden Gate Dr., Ste.3
Papillion, Nebraska 68046
Phone: 402-979-6077
Email:
ZNEZ O8,O15,O22
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
VAUCK 4 VENTURES LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Vauck 4 Ventures LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 8775 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Judy A.
Hoffman, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 8775 2nd Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: October 2, 2020. Judy A. Hoffman, Organizer
ZNEZ O8,O15,O22
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 450
CONTRACT ID: 47951
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,
SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN
COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on October 29,
2020. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Bids will be opened and the bid
totals will be read via Webex. The
Webex information will be available
on the BidX Letting webpage a
minimum of 2 days prior to the
opening, and can be found by se-
lecting the applicable letting from:
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
iness-center/business-opp/h-
wy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
ZNEZ O8,O15,O22
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZA-
TION LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NAME: T & P Ventures, LLC, A
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Michael Twitchell 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney, NE
68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT: October 5, 2020
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Steven R. Voigt
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ O8,O15,O22
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!