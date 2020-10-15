 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 15, 2020

Legal notices: October 15, 2020

<addr:HELDT, MCKEONE & COPLEY,3083240303,PO BOX 1050,LEXINGTON,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

DAWSON COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF REVA J. WEMPEN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-104

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 8, 2020, in the County

Court of Dawson County, Ne-

braska, the Registrar issued a writ-

ten statement of Informal Probate

of the Will of said Decedent and

that JANET FURRY, whose ad-

dress is P.O. Box Q, Gresham, Ne-

braska 68367, was informally ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate much file

their claims with this Court on or

before December 15, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Myndee M. Hagan

Registrar of the County Court

700 North Washington

Courthouse

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

Heldt, McKeone & Copley

Attorneys at Law

710 North Grant Street

P.O. Box 1050

Lexington, Nebraska 68850

ZNEZ O15,O22,O29

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

OCTOBER 2020

 

PUBLICATION OF CHECKS,

VENDOR DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT

24 Hour Tees / DripShip Supplies

$575.00; 24 Hour Tees / DripShip

Supplies $175.00; 24 Hour Tees /

DripShip Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $576.50; AAA Enterprises,

Inc. Furniture and Fixtures $430.00;

Ahnika Bradley Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $120.00; All Makes Auto

Supply Tires and Parts $680.28; All

Makes Auto Supply Miscellaneous

Expenditure $23.64; Alliance Asset

Tags Supplies $1,176.50; Almquist

Maltzahn Galawa Luth Professional

Services $1,380.00; Alpha Reha-

bilitation Pupil Services &283.62;

Alyse Pflanz Professional Services

$325.00; Alyse Pflanz Professional

Services $130.00; Alyse Pflanz Pro-

fessional Services $130.00; Ama-

zon Capital Services Supplies

$18,977.91; Amplify Education Inc

Technology Software $88,700.00;

Amy Otto Travel $14.20; Amy Otto

Travel $12.42; Amy Walters Travel

$29.50; Andrew Winscot Profes-

sional Services $125.00; Angela

Cavill Miscellaneous Expenditure

$85.75; Angela F Runnells Profes-

sional Services $168.00; Anthony

Cordova Professional Services

$120.00; Apple Inc Technology Re-

lated Hardware $103.70;

Apple Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $4.97; Apple Inc Supplies

$57.95; Apple Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $149.00; Ap-

ple Market Food $51.70; Aqua-

Chem Inc Repairs & Maintenance

Services $2,261.00; Arnold Motor

Supply Supplies $8.54; Art Canas

Professional Services $130.00; As-

cend Math Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $800.00; Ashley Groves Pro-

fessional Services $125.00; Ashton

Elisa Rudeen Professional Services

$110.00; AssetGenie Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services $1,181.80;

AUCA Chicago Lockbox Uniforms

$986.53; Aunt Jo's Home Appli-

ance Center Inc Furniture and Fix-

tures $799.98; Awards Unlimited

Supplies $435.23; Awards Unlim-

ited Supplies $146.20; Awards Un-

limited Supplies $330.32; Axtell

High School Sped Tuition/Schools

$4,574.38; Bamford Inc Profes-

sional Services $558.00; Becky A

Smith Supplies $65.42; Beth

Hawney Miscellaneous Expenditure

$47.35; Bette Spath Miscellaneous

Expenditure $30.00; Bill Dutton

Professional Services $100.00;

Black Hills Energy Natural Gas

$141.55; Black Hills Energy Natural

Gas $0.30; Black Squirrel Enter-

prises, LLC Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $571.80; Black Squirrel Enter-

prises, LLC Supplies $636.00; Blick

Art Materials Il Supplies $2,662.38;

Blick Art Materials Il Miscellaneous

Expenditure $186.68; Bracker's

Good Earth Clays Inc Supplies

$567.40; Bradlee C Hartzog Pro-

fessional Services $50.00; Brian

Borden Professional Services

$225.00; Brian Duhacek Profes-

sional Services $100.00; Brian

Haas Supplies $38.05; Brinley Ma-

rie Linton Professional Services

$16.00; BS & K Signs, Inc Supplies

$550.00; BSN Sports Sport Supply

Grp Miscellaneous Expenditure

$341.25; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Miscellaneous Expenditure

$23,570.38; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Supplies $278.70; Builders

HowTo Warehouse Supplies

$211.66 Builders HowTo Ware-

house Supplies $928.78; Business

World ProdHastings Supplies

$14.32; Cade Connell Professional

Services $50.00; Cade Connell

Professional Services $175.00;

Cara Carranza Travel $15.18; Carol

Kenton Travel $12.94; Carol Kenton

Travel $22.60; CashWa Distributing

Supplies $402.32; CashWa Distrib-

uting Food $115,769.96; CDW

Government Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $27,370.00;

CDW Government Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services $176.60;

CDW Government Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $135.09; CDW

Government Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $675.52; CDW

Government Inc Travel $135.09;

CED/American Electric Supplies

76.47; Central Nebraska Bobcat

Furniture and Fixtures $4,167.00;

Charles D Gubbels Professional

Services $275.00; Charter Commu-

nications Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $7.91; Charter Communica-

tions Other Communication

$10,082.01; Charter Communica-

tions Other Communication $13.18;

Charter Communications Supplies

$26.36; Chelsie Palu Supplies

$21.79; Chesterman Co. Miscella-

neous Expenditure $113.60; Ches-

terman Co. Supplies $343.60;

Chesterman Co. Food $4,659.20;

Chesterman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $76.80; Chris Herrera

Professional Services $130.00;

Chris Preble Supplies $40.36;

Cindy Pawloski Travel $49.34; City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gas-

oline $4,898.85; City of Kearney

School Resource Office Security

Officer $5,874.00; City of Kear-

neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-

bage $7,849.31; Clint Smith Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$1,740.00; Coach Master's Inc Ve-

hicle Repair $2,445.27; Columbus

High School Dues and Fees

$100.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure $37.50; Coni

Park Professional Services

$125.00; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $313.00;

Cornhusker Cleaning Supply. Sup-

plies $198.51; Culligan Of Kearney

Supplies $764.00; Dan's Sanitation

Inc Garbage $122.74; Dan's Sani-

tation Inc Garbage $0.26; DAS

State Accounting Central Finance

Purchased Service Telephone

$2,352.44; David Humphrey Pro-

fessional Services $120.00; Daw-

son Public Power District Electricity

$864.41; Dayne Hinrichs Profes-

sional Services $50.00; Dayne

Hinrichs Professional Services

$125.00; Deb Baumgartner Travel

$36.80; Dell Marketing LP Technol-

ogyRelated Hardware $9,764.37;

Demco Inc Furniture and Fixtures

$346.55; Derek Luke Professional

Services $120.00; Designer Craft

Woodworking Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,717.00 Desiree John

Travel $8.97; Desiree John Travel

$10.98; Desiree John Travel

$42.67; Deterdings Supplies $7.99;

DHHS Licensure Unit Supplies

$2,100.00; Diane E Balcom Pro-

fessional Services $125.00; Diane E

Balcom Professional Services

$90.00; Diane Small Miscellaneous

Expenditure $59.99; Echo Group

Inc. Supplies $2,360.97; Ecolab

Supplies $330.00; Eddie D Walters

Professional Services $275.00; Ed-

die D Walters Professional Services

$110.00; Edpuzzle Inc. Technology

Software $1,450.00; Electronic

Systems Inc Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $1,296.40; Elica

Toni Rieker Professional Services

$110.00; Emily Shafto Professional

Services $125.00; ESU 10 Sped

Tuition/Agencies $16,979.85; ESU

2 Technology Software $9,900.00;

FactCite Periodicals $151.00;

Farmers Union Coop Assn Vehicle

Gasoline $1,041.15; Flaghouse Inc

Supplies $1,450.00; Follett School

Solutions Inc Supplies $3,983.86;

Frontier Purchased Service Tele-

phone $1,832.96; Garrett Tires &

Treads Vehicle Repair $28.15; Gen-

eral Parts LLC Supplies $260.32;

George H Finley Professional Ser-

vices $100.00; Gerard Ziemski Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $75.55; GI

Playball Inc Supplies $204.50;

Good Samaritan foundation Teen

Net $35,729.00; Goodwin Tucker

Group Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $348.00; Gothenburg High

School Dues and Fees $50.00;

Grainger Supplies $21.69; Grand

Island Sr High School Dues and

Fees $50.00; Great Minds LLC

Technology Software $1,788.00;

Great Minds LLC Technology Soft-

ware $5,284.00; Great Minds LLC

Textbooks Consumables $53.14;

Hallie Ganz Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $400.00; Hastings High

School Dues and Fees $105.00;

Hastings High School Dues and

Fees 50.00; Hiland Dairy Foods

Food $27,633.55; Hobby Lobby

Stores Inc Supplies $803.59;

Holmes Plumbing & Htg Supplies

$1,072.56; Hometown Leasing

Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles

$9,343.89; Houghton Mifflin

Harcourt Publishing Co. Technol-

ogy Software $26,183.32; Hudl

Supplies $294.00; HyVee Accounts

Receivable Food $635.05; Inte-

grated Life Choices Pupil Services

$5,396.81; Intellicom Technology

Software $1,317.50; IntraData Sup-

plies $47.00; J Spot Services LLC

Professional Services $125.00; J W

Pepper & Son Inc Supplies

$1,014.29; James Tibbels Profes-

sional Services $100.00; Janet

Brandt Travel $20.24; Jay Stoa

Professional Services $100.00;

Jeana Peterson Travel $61.99; Jeff

Lomax Professional Services

$100.00; Jeffrey A Perdew Sup-

plies $60.00; Jennifer Church Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $127.30;

Jennifer Myers Professional Ser-

vices $110.00; Jesse Florang

Travel $125.34; Jessica Erickson

Travel $7.48; Jessica Grasz Travel

$3.97; Jessica Grasz Travel $3.97;

Jessica Luttrell Travel $4.72; Jonie

J Fader Professional Services

$90.00; Judy Borden Professional

Services $225.00; Karen L. Decker

Dues and Fees $1,370.00; Kassi

Richards Professional Services

$225.00; Kate Murphy Travel

$61.24; Katelyn Butler Travel

$29.90; Kearney Ace Hardware

Supplies $95.49; Kearney Ag &

Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair

$94.40; Kearney Area Solid Landfill

City Of Kear Professional Services

$70; $5.63; Kearney Hub Advertis-

ing $660.57; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $17,736.13; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $12,394.62; Kearney Tire &

Auto Service Co Tires and Parts

237.62; Kearney Winlectric Co

Supplies $411.94; Kearney Winne-

lson Supplies $7,820.61; Kelly Sup-

ply Co Supplies $213.11; Kent

Washington Professional Services

$50.00; Kent Washington Profes-

sional Services $50.00; Kidwell

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $10,643.50; Kirk Feeney

Professional Services $225.00, Kirk

Lott Professional Services $100.00;

KPS Foundation Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,000.00, Kris Moffett

Miscellaneous Expenditure $55.00;

Kyle Heilbrun Travel $44.97, Lacey

Ahrens Professional Services

$120.00, Lakeshore Lrng Materials

Supplies $2,834.00; Laminator.com

Inc Supplies $682.22; Landmark

Implement Inc Kearney Tires and

Parts $275.75; Lanette Puccini Pro-

fessional Services $225.00; Laurie

Ann Ziems Professional Services

$16.00; Lawson Products Inc Sup-

plies $599.62; Leah Greeno Sup-

plies $69.98; Learning AZ Miscella-

neous Expenditure $3,290.77;

Learning AZ ** Online Orders Sup-

plies $577.25; Leaving the Village

LLC Supplies $270.00; Lexington

High School Supplies $75.00; Lin-

coln East High School Dues and

Fees $205.00; Lincoln North Star

High School Dues and Fees

$80.00; Lincoln Southeast High

School Dues and Fees $125.00;

Lincoln Southeast High School

Dues and Fees; $50.00; Lincoln

Southwest High School Dues and

Fees $200.00; Lindsay Schutz Pro-

fessional Services $125.00; Lind-

say Schutz Professional Services

$90.00; Lisa A Martenson Travel

$56.43; Lori Keller Travel $22.60;

Lori McCollough Travel $16.68;

Lou's Sporting Goods Supplies

$127.77, Lou's Sporting Goods

Supplies $347.58; Lubbock Chris-

tian University Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $400.00; Lynette Wiltgen

Miscellaneous Expenditure $41.97;

M&R Auto Detailing LLC Vehicle

Repair $250.00; Mandy Farber

Travel $24.15; Mark Speer Profes-

sional Services $225.00; Mark Wal-

ters Professional Services $100.00;

Mark Walters Professional Services

$50.00; Masters True Value Sup-

plies $2,054.89; Masters True

Value Miscellaneous Expenditure

$16.10; Matheson Linweld Supplies

1,848.20; Matthew Hunt Profes-

sional Services 275.00 $

Maverick Industries Inc Profes-

sional Services 909.50; McGraw

Hill School Education Holdings LL

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$4,379.60; McKenna L. Hubbard

Professional Services $16.00,

Medco SupplySupplies

$3,842.18; Medco Supply Supplies

$407.06; Megan Day Professional

Services $142.50; Megan Schmidt

Professional Services $46.38; Mel-

anie S Nutt Professional Services

$260.00; Menards Kearney Sup-

plies $2,498.78; Metal Doors &

Hardware Co Supplies $193.15,

Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food $3,151.15; Mi-

chele A Friesen Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $37.69; MIchelle Boroff

Professional Services $120.00; Mi-

chelle DeVries Travel $28.92; Mid-

way Chevrolet Tires and Parts

$19.92; Midwest Connect Postage

$1,187.20; Minden High School

Supplies $30.00; Mindi Heese

Travel $14.72; Miro Knies Miscella-

neous Expenditure $100.20; Mitch

Ivey Professional Services $100.00;

Mitch Ivey Professional Services

$50.00; Mitch Ivey Professional

Services $375.00; Mitch Olson

Travel $7.25; Moonlight Embroidery

& Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure 2,2; $30.00; Morgan Bird

Travel $3.13; Morgan Bird Travel

$15.64; Morgan Bird Travel $12.51;

Morris Press & Office Supplies Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $176.50;

Naomi Hastings Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $34.20; Natasha Hahn

Supplies $35.64, Natasha Hahn

Supplies $32.96; Naviance, a Hob-

sons Company Technology Soft-

ware $5,950.00; NCS Pearson Inc

Supplies $56.50; NCSA Nebraska

Council of School Admin Dues and

Fees $735.00; NDE Office of Early

Childhood Travel $1,120.00, NDE

Early Childhood Training Center

Travel $20.00; Nebraska Central

Equipment Co Tires and Parts

$742.07; Nebraska FCCLA Dues

and Fees $144.00; Nebraska Public

Power District Electricity 77,646.59;

Nebraska Public Power District

Miscellaneous Expenditure $39.40,

Nebraska Safety Center Profes-

sional Services $325.00; New Age

Industrial Corporation Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure $1,450.29 New

Life Assembly Travel $130.00; Ni-

cole Peterson Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $70.00; Nikki Stephens

Miscellaneous Expenditure $38.70;

Noah Fader Professional Services

$90.00; Noah Fader Professional

Services $110.00; Norfolk High

School Dues and Fees $115.00;

North Platte High School Dues and

Fees $65.00; Northwestern Energy

Natural Gas $1,962.15; NSASSP

Region IV Treasurer Dues and Fees

$20.00; NSASSP Region IV Treas-

urer Miscellaneous Expenditure

$40.00; Office Depot Inc Supplies

$257.51; Office Depot Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure $130.34;

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquar-

ium Miscellaneous Expenditure

$120.00; Omaha Music Therapy

LLC Pupil Services $1,044.80;

Omaha World Herald Advertising

$2,120.00; One Source Dues and

Fees 40.00; Paige Garringer Travel

$87.80; PANOGOLD Baking Co.

Food $3,371.46; Papillion La Vista

High School Dues and Fees

$125.00; Papillion La Vista High

School Dues and Fees $200.00;

Patricia S Bennett $14.40 ; Patrick

D Glunz Professional Services

$110.00; Patrick McFadden Sup-

plies $39.92; PC Parts Plus, LLC

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$3,459.60; Peak Interests LLC

Food $4,320.00; Penn State In-

dustries Supplies $74.75; PEP CO,

Inc. Professional Services

$1,320.00; Pitsco Inc Supplies

$582.25; Platinum Awards & Gifts

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$250.70; Platte Valley Auto Kear-

ney Tires and Parts $129.66; Platte

Valley Communications Repairs &

Maintenance Services $1,396.17;

Prairie View Roofing & Develop-

ment LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services $5,392.50; Project Lead

The Way Inc Supplies $1,137.15;

Proquest LLC AudioVisual Materi-

als $3,151.80; Protex Central Inc

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$294.00; Purifan Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $500.00; Pyramid

School Products Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,020.87; Quality Sound

& Water Miscellaneous Expenditure

$588.00; Rachel Flores Profes-

sional Services $275.00; Randall C

Hunt Supplies $236.91; Ravenna

Locker, Inc Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $145.04; Reading with TLC

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$384.98; Really Good Stuff Inc

Supplies $229.19; Regan Sims

Miscellaneous Expenditure $28.95;

Region IV Elementary Principals

Transportation Charges $195.00;

Renaissance Learning Inc Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $4,440.00;

RevTrak Supplies $19.95; Robert R

Nutt Professional Services

$130.00; Robert Taillon Profes-

sional Services $120.00; Rochester

100 Inc Supplies $540.00; Sara

ChapmanGomez Travel $101.32;

Sara Gamble Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $82.05; Sara Langan

Travel $49.39; Sara Langan Travel

$12.66; Sarah Jones Supplies

$45.99; Sarah Plonkey Travel

$8.05; Sayler Screenprinting Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $156.00;

Scholastic Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $114.00; Scholastic Book

Fairs Periodicals $145.00; Scholas-

tic Inc. Textbooks Consumables

$12,302.34; School Specialty Inc

Supplies $5,293.55; School-

Outlet.com Supplies $1,601.36;

Scott Anderson Professional Ser-

vices $50.00; Shane Smith Profes-

sional Services $100.00; Shawna

Cochrane Professional Services

$60.00; Shelbi Miller Travel

$112.50; Shelby Riedel Mileage

Paid to Parents $273.47; Sheridan

Swotek Miscellaneous Expenditure

$58.37; Sherri Bonsall Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $225.00; Sherwin

Williams Supplies $252.39; Shred-

ding Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $45.00; Sign Center Inc.

Professional Services $204.77, So-

cial Thinking Supplies $111.86;

SOS Portable Toilets, Inc Supplies

$480.00; SpartanNash Family

Fresh Supplies $7.87; Sportdecals

Supplies $30.00; Spracklin Chiro-

practic Physicals $90.00; Spracklin

Chiropractic Physicals $90.00,

Springer Roofing, Inc. Roofs

$213,917.45; State Fire Marshal

Office Professional Services

$120.00; Steven Nelson Profes-

sional Services $100.00; Sunbelt

Rentals Rentals of Equipment and

Vehicles $377.97; SupplyWorks

Repairs & Maintenance Services

2,206.20; SupplyWorks Supplies

$19,703.90; SupplyWorks Supplies

$40,146.37, Tara Waldron Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $27.25; TC

Ceilings Inc Professional Services

$800.00; Teacher Synergy Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $35.99;

Terri Rech Professional Services

$90.00; The Big Rack Shack Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $8,865.00;

The SLP Solution Supplies

$119.98; Time Center of Kearney

Supplies $200.00; Timothy Valleau

Professional Services $50.00; Tim-

othy Valleau Professional Services

$375.00; Todd Moritz Professional

Services $325.00; Todd Moritz Pro-

fessional Services $130.00; Todd

Moritz Professional Services

$130.00; Tony Castillo Professional

Services $195.00; Tony Castillo

Professional Services $130.00;

Tony Castillo Professional Services

$130.00; Tractor Supply Co. Sup-

plies $1,883.22; Tracy McCoy

Travel $25.65; Trane Professional

Services $40,949.25; TriCounty

Glass Inc Repairs & Maintenance

Services $1,809.48; Trisha Abels

Travel $32.89; Two Weeks Inc.

Supplies $1,749.97; Unite Private

Networks LLC Purchased Service

Telephone $4,186.12; UNK Office

of Financial Aid Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $250.00; UNK Office of

Financial Aid Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $400.00; UNLASEM

Business Office Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $190.35; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $132.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $596.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Food $9.99;

US Bank Cardmember Service In-

structional Materials $85.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $702.60, US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,224.50;

US Bank Cardmember Service

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$105.93; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$119.75; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$290.05; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,224.50; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$560.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$799.99; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$867.69; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

521.60; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$42.97; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$420.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Professional Services

$734.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $172.55; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$77.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $890.63; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$670.16; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $454.99; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$10.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $21.98; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$215.88; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $2,700.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Sup-

plies $268.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$61.01; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $312.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Sup-

plies $59.99; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $760.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $24.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $1,679.72; US Foods Inc

Food $6,631.65; US Games

Sport Supply Group Inc Supplies

$493.91; USI Education & Gov-

ernment Sales Supplies $50.59;

Verdis Group LLC Professional

Services $1,750.00; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

$218.24; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$106.22; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $74.68;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $37.34; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $74.68; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$171.36; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $37.34;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $37.34; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $37.34; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$37.34; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $37.34;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone 110.78 $

Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone 37.34 $

Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $424.99; Verne

Simmonds Company Supplies

$1,269.51; Vernon Library Sup-

plies, Inc. Supplies $26.43; W.T.

Cox Subscriptions Periodicals

$262.98; Walmart Community BRC

Supplies $2,348.30; William Finney

Professional Services $100.00; Wil-

liam V MacGill & Co Supplies

$284.19; WPS Western Psycho-

logical Services Supplies $466.40;

Yandas Music Supplies $1,911.99;

Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $608.99; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure $15.00;

York High School Miscellaneous

Expenditure $130.00; York High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

$20.00; ZanerBloser Inc Textbooks

Consumables $50.96; ZOHO Corp

Technology Software $6,200.00;

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR OCTO-

BER 2020 VENDOR DESCRIPTION

AMOUNT

All Makes Building Acquitions

and Improvements $49,716.24; BD

Construction Building Acquitions

and Improvements $124,234.13;

Dave Waggoner Plumbing & Heat-

ing Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $16,000.00; Hoehner

Turf Irrigation Building Acquitions

and Improvements $11,749.81;

Vector Commissioning Services,

Inc Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $8,854.74; WILKINS

ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$10,522.32; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$3,624.02.

ZNEZ O15,1t

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Angela F. Schmit, Attor-

ney at Law, SCHMIT LAW FIRM,

LLC, 1246 Golden Gate Drive, Ste.

3, Papillion, Nebraska 68046, does

hereby provide the following notice

of adoption of minor child:

TO: JOHN DOE, real name un-

known. You have been identified as

a possible biological father of the

minor child, CREIGHTON MI-

CHAEL LEYDIG (approximate date

of conception: December 9, 2012

in Lincoln, Nebraska; date of birth:

September 1, 2013 in Kearney, Ne-

braska). The biological mother,

COURTNEY JOY WEAVER, f/k/a

COURTNEY JOY LEYDIG, intends

to consent to the stepparent adop-

tion of the minor child by her hus-

band, NEIL R. WEAVER. You are

hereby notified that a hearing has

been set in the adoption proceed-

ings before the County Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska, at

Case No. AD 20-145, for a Pre-Ad-

option Hearing on Parental Aban-

donment and Final Hearing on the

Petition for Adoption, on the 18th

day of November 2020 at 1:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as may

be heard. You have the right to (i)

deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-

tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-

quish and consent to the adoption;

(iv) file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody; or (v) object to the adoption in

a judicial proceeding. If you wish to

(i) deny paternity; (ii) waive any pa-

rental rights you may have; (iii) re-

linquish and consent to the adop-

tion; or (iv) receive additional infor-

mation, you must contact Angela F.

Schmit of Schmit Law Firm, LLC,

the attorney representing the bio-

logical mother. If you wish to object

to the adoption and seek custody

of the child, you must seek legal

counsel from your own attorney im-

mediately.

Angela Forss Schmit

SCHMIT LAW FIRM

1246 Golden Gate Dr., Ste.3

Papillion, Nebraska 68046

Phone: 402-979-6077

Email:

aschmit@schmitlawfirm.com

 

ZNEZ O8,O15,O22

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

VAUCK 4 VENTURES LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Vauck 4 Ventures LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 8775 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Judy A.

Hoffman, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 8775 2nd Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: October 2, 2020. Judy A. Hoffman, Organizer

ZNEZ O8,O15,O22

 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 450

CONTRACT ID: 47951

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

NH-80-6(114) LOCATION: I-80,

SHELTON - WOOD RIVER IN

COUNTIES: BUFFALO, HALL

 

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on October 29,

2020. At that time the bids will be

opened and read.

Bids will be opened and the bid

totals will be read via Webex. The

Webex information will be available

on the BidX Letting webpage a

minimum of 2 days prior to the

opening, and can be found by se-

lecting the applicable letting from:

https://www.bidx.com/ne/lettings

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/h-

wy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

ZNEZ O8,O15,O22

 

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZA-

TION LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NAME: T & P Ventures, LLC, A

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Michael Twitchell 5622 East 78th Street, Kearney, NE

68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT: October 5, 2020

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ O8,O15,O22

