Legal notices: October 14, 2020

INVITATION FOR BIDS
Ravenna Public Schools is seek-
ing bids from qualified mechanical
engineers to provide services in
creating construction drawings, bid
documents, providing bid evalua-
tion, and construction administra-
tion services in conjunction with a
condensing unit replacement proj-
ect at Ravenna Public Schools for
the summer of 2021. Interested
bidders should contact Ravenna
Superintendent, Ken Schroeder, at
308-452-3249 or
<ken.schroeder@
ravennabluejays.org>.Sealed
bids are due in the Office of the Su-
perintendent of Schools by Octo-
ber 30, 2020, @ 12:00 (noon).
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-511
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
ANDREA MICHELLE
STREETER.
Notice is hereby given that on the
14th day of September, 2020, a pe-
tition was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Andrea Michelle Streeter to
Clara Scarlett Streeter.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson in courtroom no. B, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, on the 30th
day of October, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.,
or as soon thereafter as will be
convenient for the court and that
unless sufficient cause is shown to
the contrary, the petitioner's name
will be changed from that of Andrea
Michelle Streeter, to Clara Scarlett
Streeter.
Andrea Michelle Streeter
4017 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
308-238-8880
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
AROUND THE HOUSE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Around The House, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 3040
East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Joshua M. Miller, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number, if any, is 3040
East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847.
Dated:
September 30, 2020.
Joshua M. Miller, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street
Lincoln, Lancaster County, Ne-
braska 68516
General Nature of Business:
IT support services, sales, com-
puter services and hardware.
Time of Commencement of Limited
Liability Company:
August 31, 2020
Members to conduct affairs of the
Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected
by the Members:
Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC
ney. Nebraska 68845 and the regis-
tered agent is Susan Tonniges and
the address of the registered agent
1206 16th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845.
3. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted is to engage
in any lawful acts and business,
other than banking and insurance,
including but not limited to, resi-
dential real estate investment and
leasing.
4. The limited liability company
commenced on July 22, 2020 and
has perpetual existence.
5. The affairs of the company will
be managed by its members. The
initial members are Susan Tonniges
and Roger L. Kaiser.
/s/ Susan Tonniges
/s/ Roger L. Kaiser
Members
Steven B. Fillman
Attorney at Law
Fillman Law Offices LLC
507 N. Lincoln Avenue
York, NE 68467
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
W & T ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned has formed a
limited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited lia-
bility company is W & T Enterprises
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. The name and address of
the registered agent is Wayne
Matson, 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,
NE 68847.
4. The limited liability com-
pany is organized to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful businesses for which
a limited liability company may be
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The Company,
however, is not organized to render
a professional service.
5. The limited liability com-
pany commenced existence on the
filing and recording of its Certificate
of Organization with the Secretary
of State on September 24, 2020
and it shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following member:
TBK Transmission, Inc.
2520 Avenue Q
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Craig
Johnson the contents of unit #D21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin
Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasuer.
Notice of Meeting
“A regular meeting of the Board
of Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020
in Rooms 176/177 at the Columbus
Campus, 4500 63rd Street, Colum-
bus, NE. A work session will be
held at 12:00 p.m. as well. The
agenda for the meeting, (which in-
cludes a public participation seg-
ment), will be readily available for
public inspection at the office of
the College President, 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and
posted on the College Website:
agendapublic. A live video stream
of the meeting can be viewed at
