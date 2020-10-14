 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: October 14, 2020

Legal notices: October 14, 2020

 

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Ravenna Public Schools is seek-

ing bids from qualified mechanical

engineers to provide services in

creating construction drawings, bid

documents, providing bid evalua-

tion, and construction administra-

tion services in conjunction with a

condensing unit replacement proj-

ect at Ravenna Public Schools for

the summer of 2021. Interested

bidders should contact Ravenna

Superintendent, Ken Schroeder, at

308-452-3249 or

<ken.schroeder@

ravennabluejays.org>.Sealed

bids are due in the Office of the Su-

perintendent of Schools by Octo-

ber 30, 2020, @ 12:00 (noon).

ZNEZ O14,1t

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-511

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

ANDREA MICHELLE

STREETER.

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

14th day of September, 2020, a pe-

tition was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Andrea Michelle Streeter to

Clara Scarlett Streeter.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, on the 30th

day of October, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.,

or as soon thereafter as will be

convenient for the court and that

unless sufficient cause is shown to

the contrary, the petitioner's name

will be changed from that of Andrea

Michelle Streeter, to Clara Scarlett

Streeter.

Andrea Michelle Streeter

4017 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

308-238-8880

ZNEZ S23,30,O7,14

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

AROUND THE HOUSE, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that

Around The House, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 3040

East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Joshua M. Miller, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number, if any, is 3040

East 102nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847.

Dated:

September 30, 2020.

Joshua M. Miller, Organizer

ZNEZ O7,O14,O21

<addr:MORRIS, LAING, EVANS, BROCK & KENNEDY,3162622671,300 N. MEAD, SUITE 2000OLD TOWN SQUARE,WICHITA,KS>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Name of Limited Liability Company: Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

Address of Designated Office: 5601 South 59th Street

Lincoln, Lancaster County, Ne-

braska 68516

General Nature of Business:

IT support services, sales, com-

puter services and hardware.

Time of Commencement of Limited

Liability Company:

August 31, 2020

Members to conduct affairs of the

Limited Liability Company: Board of Managers elected

by the Members:

Joseph Hlavacek Authorized Representative Buffalo Healthcare IT Services, LLC

ZNEZ O7,O14,O21

 

ney. Nebraska 68845 and the regis-

tered agent is Susan Tonniges and

the address of the registered agent

1206 16th Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845.

3. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted is to engage

in any lawful acts and business,

other than banking and insurance,

including but not limited to, resi-

dential real estate investment and

leasing.

4. The limited liability company

commenced on July 22, 2020 and

has perpetual existence.

5. The affairs of the company will

be managed by its members. The

initial members are Susan Tonniges

and Roger L. Kaiser.

/s/ Susan Tonniges

/s/ Roger L. Kaiser

Members

Steven B. Fillman

Attorney at Law

Fillman Law Offices LLC

507 N. Lincoln Avenue

York, NE 68467

ZNEZ O7,14,21

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

W & T ENTERPRISES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the undersigned has formed a

limited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited lia-

bility company is W & T Enterprises

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. The name and address of

the registered agent is Wayne

Matson, 2520 Avenue Q, Kearney,

NE 68847.

4. The limited liability com-

pany is organized to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful businesses for which

a limited liability company may be

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The Company,

however, is not organized to render

a professional service.

5. The limited liability com-

pany commenced existence on the

filing and recording of its Certificate

of Organization with the Secretary

of State on September 24, 2020

and it shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following member:

TBK Transmission, Inc.

2520 Avenue Q

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ S29,O7,O14

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Craig

Johnson the contents of unit #D21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin

Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items

will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasuer.

ZNEZ

O7,O8,O9,O10,O12,O13,O14

Notice of Meeting

 

“A regular meeting of the Board

of Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020

in Rooms 176/177 at the Columbus

Campus, 4500 63rd Street, Colum-

bus, NE. A work session will be

held at 12:00 p.m. as well. The

agenda for the meeting, (which in-

cludes a public participation seg-

ment), will be readily available for

public inspection at the office of

the College President, 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and

posted on the College Website:

http://cccneb.novusagenda.com/-

agendapublic. A live video stream

of the meeting can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.”

ZNEZ O14,1t

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News