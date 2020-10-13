Legal notices: October 13, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF
TRANSPORTATION
STATE HIGHWAY
COMMISSION
Friday, October 23, 2020, 8:30
a.m.
Hastings Auditorium
400 N Hastings Ave, Hastings,
NE
NDOT District 4 Program Hear-
ing/State Highway Commission
Meeting.
VENUE CHANGE
The public is urged to attend the
upcoming Nebraska State Highway
Commission meeting, Friday, Octo-
ber 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the
Hastings Auditorium, 400 N Hast-
ings Avenue, Hastings, Nebraska.
The meeting will include a pres-
entation by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation (NDOT)
about potential projects in the Dis-
trict 4 area, which includes Adams,
Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Greeley,
Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick,
Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Sherman,
Thayer, York, Valley, and Webster
counties.
The public is encouraged to at-
tend and share any suggestions or
concerns regarding future NDOT
highway improvement projects.
Submit comments or requests to
Sarah Soula, PO Box 94759, Lin-
coln, NE 68509-4759; telephone
(402) 471-4567; fax (402) 479-3989;
sarah.soula@nebraska.gov or Wes
Wahlgren, NDOT District 4 Engi-
neer, telephone (308) 385-6265;
current Surface Transportation Pro-
gram Book is posted on the NDOT
website: http://dot.nebraska.go-
v/projects/publications/pr-
ogram-book/
NDOT strives to provide an ac-
cessible meeting facility for all per-
sons. Appropriate provisions for
the hearing and visually challenged
or persons with Limited English
Proficiency (LEP) will be made if
NDOT is notified by Monday, Octo-
ber 12, 2020.
The Nebraska State Highway
Commission will gather for dinner
on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at
6:00 p.m. at Lochland Country Club
located at 601 W Lochland Road in
Hastings, Nebraska.
ZNEZ O10,1t
NOTICE
In the Interest of the Name
Change of Fayelynn Irene Ann
Weiss, Buffalo County District
Court,
Case No. CI20-507:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A Weiss,
on behalf of
Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss, have
filed a Petition for Change of Name
of Fayelynn Irene Ann
Weiss, pursuant to Neb.Rev.Stat.
Section 25-21,270 et seq., in the
Buffalo County District Court,
Case No. CI20-507.
Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A
Weiss, o/b/o
Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss
Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)
Attorney for Petitioners
LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,
L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308)832-2103
ZNEZ S29,O6,O13
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Craig
Johnson the contents of unit #D21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin
Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasuer.
ZNEZ
O7,O8,O9,O10,O12,O13,O14
