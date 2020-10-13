 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legal notices: October 13, 2020

Legal notices: October 13, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION

STATE HIGHWAY

COMMISSION

 

Friday, October 23, 2020, 8:30

a.m.

Hastings Auditorium

400 N Hastings Ave, Hastings,

NE

NDOT District 4 Program Hear-

ing/State Highway Commission

Meeting.

VENUE CHANGE

The public is urged to attend the

upcoming Nebraska State Highway

Commission meeting, Friday, Octo-

ber 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the

Hastings Auditorium, 400 N Hast-

ings Avenue, Hastings, Nebraska.

The meeting will include a pres-

entation by the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation (NDOT)

about potential projects in the Dis-

trict 4 area, which includes Adams,

Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Greeley,

Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick,

Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Sherman,

Thayer, York, Valley, and Webster

counties.

The public is encouraged to at-

tend and share any suggestions or

concerns regarding future NDOT

highway improvement projects.

Submit comments or requests to

Sarah Soula, PO Box 94759, Lin-

coln, NE 68509-4759; telephone

(402) 471-4567; fax (402) 479-3989;

sarah.soula@nebraska.gov or Wes

Wahlgren, NDOT District 4 Engi-

neer, telephone (308) 385-6265;

wes.wahlgren@nebraska.gov. The

current Surface Transportation Pro-

gram Book is posted on the NDOT

website: http://dot.nebraska.go-

v/projects/publications/pr-

ogram-book/

NDOT strives to provide an ac-

cessible meeting facility for all per-

sons. Appropriate provisions for

the hearing and visually challenged

or persons with Limited English

Proficiency (LEP) will be made if

NDOT is notified by Monday, Octo-

ber 12, 2020.

The Nebraska State Highway

Commission will gather for dinner

on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at

6:00 p.m. at Lochland Country Club

located at 601 W Lochland Road in

Hastings, Nebraska.

ZNEZ O10,1t

 

<addr:LIESKE, LIESKE AND ENSZ,3088322103,PO BOX 268,MINDEN,NE>

NOTICE

 

In the Interest of the Name

Change of Fayelynn Irene Ann

Weiss, Buffalo County District

Court,

Case No. CI20-507:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A Weiss,

on behalf of

Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss, have

filed a Petition for Change of Name

of Fayelynn Irene Ann

Weiss, pursuant to Neb.Rev.Stat.

Section 25-21,270 et seq., in the

Buffalo County District Court,

Case No. CI20-507.

Jacob J Weiss and Tiffany A

Weiss, o/b/o

Fayelynn Irene Ann Weiss

Jeffrey P. Ensz (#23917)

Attorney for Petitioners

LIESKE, LIESKE, & ENSZ, P.C.,

L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308)832-2103

ZNEZ S29,O6,O13

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Craig

Johnson the contents of unit #D21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin

Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items

will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasuer.

ZNEZ

O7,O8,O9,O10,O12,O13,O14

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News