Legal notices: October 12, 2020

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION OF
GILLESPIE AG SERVICE, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corpora-
tion is Gillespie Ag Service, Inc.
2. The initial registered office
is located at: 8410 145th Road,
Amherst, NE 68812.
3. The registered agent and
the registered agent's address are:
Cody Gillespie, 8410 145th Road,
Amherst, NE 68812.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital
stock is 1000 shares with a par
value of $1.00, to be fully paid and
non-assessable on issue.
Cody Gillespie
8410 145th Road
Amherst, NE 68812
INCORPORATOR
ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,
P.C.
10330 Regency Parkway Drive
Omaha, NE 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JNJ HOLDINGS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
JNJ Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company has been
duly organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office located at 5085 Bi-
son Run, Kearney, Nebraska 68845
and designating its registered
agent as Erickson & Sederstrom,
P.C. a limited liability organization
with its registered office at 10330
Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 100,
Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that the undersigned has formed a
limited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4740 Dove Hill Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Greg Trejo,
4740 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on September 9, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Greg Trejo 4740 Dove Hill Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Joann Trejo
4740 Dove Hill Avenue
Greg Trejo, Member
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Craig
Johnson the contents of unit #D21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin
Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasuer.
Minutes
Village of Miller Board of
Trustees
September 10th 2020
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen, Rick Bowie
present. The chairman acknowl-
edged the open meeting laws,
which are posted in the community
hall. The minutes of the August
meeting were read. Hansen made
the motion to approve the minutes,
seconded by Holmes roll call vote
was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion
by to pay the claims totaling
$5967.94 by Lourenco, seconded
by Hansen. Roll call Motion passed
5 to 0. Claims Frontier $117.98
phone, Buffalo County $150, law
enforcement, Terry Hansen, Ray
Shields, Jon Holmes, Rick Bowie,
and Joe Lourenco $45 each board
pay, Glen Nichols $768.35, wages,
Amy Graham $617.63, Marybelle
Burge $226.26, wages, Dawson
Power $1175.61, electricity, Prairie
Hills $39.99, Coop $40.85 fuel,
Thurston Heating $350, repairs,
Overton Sand $2181.37, gravel, Jo-
n's repair $75, valve. Open Forum.
Motion to adjourn by Hansen, se-
conded by Holmes. Meeting ad-
journed at 7:34pm.
