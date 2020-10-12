 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 12, 2020

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF

INCORPORATION OF

GILLESPIE AG SERVICE, INC.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corpora-

tion is Gillespie Ag Service, Inc.

2. The initial registered office

is located at: 8410 145th Road,

Amherst, NE 68812.

3. The registered agent and

the registered agent's address are:

Cody Gillespie, 8410 145th Road,

Amherst, NE 68812.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital

stock is 1000 shares with a par

value of $1.00, to be fully paid and

non-assessable on issue.

Cody Gillespie

8410 145th Road

Amherst, NE 68812

INCORPORATOR

ZNEZ S28,O5,O12

 

<addr:ERICKSON/SEDERSTROM, PC, LLO,40239722001291,10330 REGENCY PARKWAY, STE. 100,OMAHA,NE>

ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,

P.C.

10330 Regency Parkway Drive

Omaha, NE 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JNJ HOLDINGS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

JNJ Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company has been

duly organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office located at 5085 Bi-

son Run, Kearney, Nebraska 68845

and designating its registered

agent as Erickson & Sederstrom,

P.C. a limited liability organization

with its registered office at 10330

Regency Parkway Drive, Suite 100,

Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

ZNEZ S28,O5,O12

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the undersigned has formed a

limited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is JAT Enterprises, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4740 Dove Hill Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Greg Trejo,

4740 Dove Hill Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 9, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Greg Trejo 4740 Dove Hill Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Joann Trejo

4740 Dove Hill Avenue

Greg Trejo, Member

ZNEZ S28,O5,O12

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Craig

Johnson the contents of unit #D21.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is

only online. Auction will begin

Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items

will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasuer.

ZNEZ

O7,O8,O9,O10,O12,O13,O14

Minutes

Village of Miller Board of

Trustees

September 10th 2020

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen, Rick Bowie

present. The chairman acknowl-

edged the open meeting laws,

which are posted in the community

hall. The minutes of the August

meeting were read. Hansen made

the motion to approve the minutes,

seconded by Holmes roll call vote

was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion

by to pay the claims totaling

$5967.94 by Lourenco, seconded

by Hansen. Roll call Motion passed

5 to 0. Claims Frontier $117.98

phone, Buffalo County $150, law

enforcement, Terry Hansen, Ray

Shields, Jon Holmes, Rick Bowie,

and Joe Lourenco $45 each board

pay, Glen Nichols $768.35, wages,

Amy Graham $617.63, Marybelle

Burge $226.26, wages, Dawson

Power $1175.61, electricity, Prairie

Hills $39.99, Coop $40.85 fuel,

Thurston Heating $350, repairs,

Overton Sand $2181.37, gravel, Jo-

n's repair $75, valve. Open Forum.

Motion to adjourn by Hansen, se-

conded by Holmes. Meeting ad-

journed at 7:34pm.

ZNEZ O12,1t

 

