Legal notices: October 10, 2020

INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete Nav-
aho Road Concrete Surfacing.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney,
NE 68848 until 10:00 am local time
on October 13, 2020. Sealed bids
will then be publicly opened and
read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project in-
cludes traffic control, earthwork,
removal of existing pavement, 37
stations of cold milling, 9,872
square yards concrete surfacing of
existing bituminous roadway, 1,700
square yards concrete pavement
on prepared subgrade and associ-
ated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Alternates are not being
considered. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid
ZNEZ S26,O3,O10
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF
TRANSPORTATION
STATE HIGHWAY
COMMISSION
Friday, October 23, 2020, 8:30
a.m.
Hastings Auditorium
400 N Hastings Ave, Hastings,
NE
NDOT District 4 Program Hear-
ing/State Highway Commission
Meeting.
VENUE CHANGE
The public is urged to attend the
upcoming Nebraska State Highway
Commission meeting, Friday, Octo-
ber 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at the
Hastings Auditorium, 400 N Hast-
ings Avenue, Hastings, Nebraska.
The meeting will include a pres-
entation by the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation (NDOT)
about potential projects in the Dis-
trict 4 area, which includes Adams,
Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Greeley,
Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick,
Nance, Nuckolls, Polk, Sherman,
Thayer, York, Valley, and Webster
counties.
The public is encouraged to at-
tend and share any suggestions or
concerns regarding future NDOT
highway improvement projects.
Submit comments or requests to
Sarah Soula, PO Box 94759, Lin-
coln, NE 68509-4759; telephone
(402) 471-4567; fax (402) 479-3989;
sarah.soula@nebraska.gov or Wes
Wahlgren, NDOT District 4 Engi-
neer, telephone (308) 385-6265;
current Surface Transportation Pro-
gram Book is posted on the NDOT
website: http://dot.nebraska.go-
v/projects/publications/pr-
ogram-book/
NDOT strives to provide an ac-
cessible meeting facility for all per-
sons. Appropriate provisions for
the hearing and visually challenged
or persons with Limited English
Proficiency (LEP) will be made if
NDOT is notified by Monday, Octo-
ber 12, 2020.
The Nebraska State Highway
Commission will gather for dinner
on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at
6:00 p.m. at Lochland Country Club
located at 601 W Lochland Road in
Hastings, Nebraska.
ZNEZ O10,1t
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Craig
Johnson the contents of unit #D21.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is
only online. Auction will begin
Tuesday October 15, 2020. Items
will be sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasuer.
ZNEZ O7,O8,O9,O10,O13,O14
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in TRIUS FEDERAL CREDIT
UNION is Plantiff and Corey Whit-
ney is Defendent, Case CI20-815,
the following described property
owned by COREY WHITNEY has
been levied upon
(1) 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTP
Police Motorcycle
(VIN1HD1FMM16FB697067)and
will be offered for sale to the high-
est bidder for cash subject to prior
encumbrances.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be pain
in full by 4:00 p.m. the day of Sale.
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view photographs of
the item.
Dated this 22nd day of Septem-
ber, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake Valentine
Deptuty
NZEZ S26,O3,O10,O17
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by
virtue of a Writ of Execution issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buf-
falo County District Court, in an ac-
tion where in Exchange Bank is
plaintiff and Smith Home Improve-
ments, LLC is Defendant, Case
CI20-56.
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said Defendant,
Smith Home Improvements, LLC:
1. A 2015 Sharp Mfg. 20'x101",
tandem axle V-Nose cargo trailer.
2. A large assortment of con-
struction tools, supplies and hard-
ware, including but not limited to
power tools (drill/drivers, grinders,
air nailers, laser level, router, jig-
saw, skill saw, air compressor, etc.)
by Dewalt, Rockwell, Milwaukee,
etc.; hand tools, ladders, extension
cords, stilts, vacuums, saws,
hoses, levels, jacks, shovels, crow
bars, bits, blades, nails & screws,
etc. This is not an exhaustive list.
to view a sampling of photographs
of the items
to be sold in lots.
Said sale to begin at 9:00 o'clock
a.m. on October 17, 2020 at the
Buffalo County Fleet Maintenance
Facility, 321 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Gates open at 08:30 a.m.
Dated this 14th day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
ZNEZ S19,26,O3,10
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an Execution Order issued
by Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Dis-
trict Court, in the action Larry
Paulsen vs. MG Honors LLC,
CI20-359,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said MG Hon-
ors LLC (formerly dba: Golf USA):
1) Lot 1: All contents of a
large storage unit, approximately
15'x30', housing primarily approxi-
mately 1000+ cases of stainless
steel beverage tumblers. Tumblers
are New in Box, 24 count per case,
in a variety of colors and in both 20
oz. and 30 oz. sizes. A small
amount of other assorted items in
the unit include a Dewalt miter saw,
a lawn trimmer, some shelving and
warehouse style gravity roller con-
veyor.
2) Lot 2: All contents of an
enclosed cargo trailer. The con-
tents are primarily additional cases
of stainless steel beverage tum-
blers of assorted sizes and colors.
This lot does not include the trailer.
3) Lot 3: All contents of an
enclosed cargo trailer. The con-
tents consist of a very large assort-
ment of golf equipment, supplies
and related items of the former Golf
USA business, including but not
limited to: Many dozens of golf
clubs by Titlist, Ping, Mizuno, Tay-
lor Made, Calloway, Cleveland,
King Cobra, etc. including putters,
irons & drivers; Optishot Infrared
Golf Simulator; Tiger Woods golf
memorabilia shadow box display
case w/ certificate of authenticity;
dozens of brand name golf bags;
over a hundred pair of shoes, in-
cluding golf shoes, sandals, loaf-
ers, etc.; cases of golf balls; range
finders; college team themed club
head covers and divot tools; un-
assembled shafts, heads & grips;
golf gloves, a tote full of Oakley
sunglasses; plus much more; too
much to list. This lot does not in-
clude the trailer.
4) Lot 4: 2014 Forest River
16' v-nose, two axle, enclosed
cargo trailer.
5) Lot 5: 2012 Sharp Mfg. ap-
proximate 10' v-nose, single axle,
enclosed cargo trailer.
and will offer same for sale to the
highest bidders for cash subject to
prior encumbrances on October 24,
2020.
Lot #1 to be sold at Hoehner Turf
Irrigation storage building A, 1506
E. 11th Street, Kearney, NE. Door
opens at 08:15 a.m. for inspection.
Bidding opens at 08:30 a.m. and
closes at 09:00 a.m.
Lots 2-5 to be sold immediately
thereafter at the Buffalo County
Fleet Maintenance Facility impound
yard at 321 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney. Gate opens at 09:15 a.m. for
inspection. Bidding begins at
09:30 a.m. and closes at 10:00 a.m.
or Buffalo County Sheriff's Office
Facebook to view a sampling of
photographs of the items.
TERMS: All bidders must regis-
ter at sale site prior to bidding.
Suitable forms of payment include
cash, cashier's check or money or-
der. No personal checks or credit
cards accepted. Payment in full is
due by 12:00 p.m. the day of the
sale, or during business hours by
4:00 p.m. on Monday October 26,
2020. No property may be re-
moved prior to payment in full.
Contact Sergeant Ted Huber with
any questions, including the logis-
tics of picking up your purchased
item(s).
Dated this 23rd day of Septem-
ber, 2020.
Neil Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore Huber, Sergeant
ZNEZ S26,O3,O10,O17
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!