Legal notices: October 1, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: KIM ROETHEMEYER
You are hereby notified that on
APRIL 9, 2020 the Plaintiff, General
Collection Company filed a Petition
in the County Court of BUFFALO
County, Nebraska against you
shown as Case Number CI 20-768
the object and prayer of which is a
judgment in the amount of
$5309.00 plus court costs, attor-
ney's fees and pre-judgement in-
terest pursuant to Nebraska Re-
vised statute Section 25-1801.
The petition prays that judgment
be entered against you. You are
hereby notified that you must an-
swer the petition on or before the
30TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at
the BUFFALO County Court of Ne-
braska.
BY: TRUELL, MURRAY
& ASSOCIATES
220 OXNARD AVE
GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802
308-384-0200
LEGAL NOTICE
The October 2020 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, October
7-8, 2020, in the Board Room at
NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th
Street, Columbus, Nebraska.
NPPD Board committees will also
meet October 7-8, in the Board
Room at the Columbus General Of-
fice.
The schedule for NPPD's Octo-
ber 2020 Board meeting is as fol-
lows:
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7,
2020.
Budget Committee - 2:00 p.m.
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report - fol-
lowing Budget Committee.
THURSDAY, OCTOER 8, 2020
Energy Supply Committee - 8:30
a.m.
Customer and Support Services
Committee - following Energy Sup-
ply Committee
Board Strategic Business Matters
- following Customer and Support
Services Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the Whole
- will meet as part of the Board of
Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
October 8, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 10:00 a.m. with
Strategic Business Matters; further
schedule updates will be available
on NPPD's website the morning of
October 8. Committee meetings
will not be video streamed (the Nu-
clear Committee is a committee of
the whole and will meet as part of
the regular Board of Directors
Meeting).
It is possible that portions of the
October 7-8, 2020, meetings will
be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
/live-streaming.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are encouraged to
wear face coverings, and compli-
mentary masks and face shields
will be available upon arrival at the
General Office facility. Due to the
need to social distance, seating in
the Board room will be limited to
the Board of Directors and NPPD
executive staff, and on-site guests
will likely be asked to participate
from overflow rooms.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
