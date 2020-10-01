Legal notices: October 1, 2020

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

October 8, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 10:00 a.m. with

Strategic Business Matters; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

October 8. Committee meetings

will not be video streamed (the Nu-

clear Committee is a committee of