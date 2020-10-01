 Skip to main content
Legal notices: October 1, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: KIM ROETHEMEYER

 

You are hereby notified that on

APRIL 9, 2020 the Plaintiff, General

Collection Company filed a Petition

in the County Court of BUFFALO

County, Nebraska against you

shown as Case Number CI 20-768

the object and prayer of which is a

judgment in the amount of

$5309.00 plus court costs, attor-

ney's fees and pre-judgement in-

terest pursuant to Nebraska Re-

vised statute Section 25-1801.

The petition prays that judgment

be entered against you. You are

hereby notified that you must an-

swer the petition on or before the

30TH day of OCTOBER, 2020 at

the BUFFALO County Court of Ne-

braska.

BY: TRUELL, MURRAY

& ASSOCIATES

220 OXNARD AVE

GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802

308-384-0200

ZNEZ S17,24,O1

LEGAL NOTICE

The October 2020 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, October

7-8, 2020, in the Board Room at

NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th

Street, Columbus, Nebraska.

NPPD Board committees will also

meet October 7-8, in the Board

Room at the Columbus General Of-

fice.

The schedule for NPPD's Octo-

ber 2020 Board meeting is as fol-

lows:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7,

2020.

Budget Committee - 2:00 p.m.

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report - fol-

lowing Budget Committee.

THURSDAY, OCTOER 8, 2020

Energy Supply Committee - 8:30

a.m.

Customer and Support Services

Committee - following Energy Sup-

ply Committee

Board Strategic Business Matters

- following Customer and Support

Services Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the Whole

- will meet as part of the Board of

Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

October 8, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 10:00 a.m. with

Strategic Business Matters; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

October 8. Committee meetings

will not be video streamed (the Nu-

clear Committee is a committee of

the whole and will meet as part of

the regular Board of Directors

Meeting).

It is possible that portions of the

October 7-8, 2020, meetings will

be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-us-

/live-streaming.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are encouraged to

wear face coverings, and compli-

mentary masks and face shields

will be available upon arrival at the

General Office facility. Due to the

need to social distance, seating in

the Board room will be limited to

the Board of Directors and NPPD

executive staff, and on-site guests

will likely be asked to participate

from overflow rooms.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ O1,t1

