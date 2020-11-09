 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 9, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Christian

Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Sunday

November 15, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DBI, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that DBI,

LLC, is organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska with its reg-

istered office at 904 6th Ave, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The general na-

ture of the business to be trans-

acted is to engage in any or all law-

ful business for which a limited lia-

bility company may be organized

and to do everything necessary,

proper, advisable or convenient for

the accomplishment of the pur-

poses hereinabove set forth and to

do all other things incidental

thereto or connected therewith

which are not forbidden by the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The time

of commencement of the limited li-

ability company is September 17,

2020, and duration of the Company

is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-

ited liability company are to be

conducted by its members.

Brett Douglas

Organizer

EXCEL APPRAISAL

SOLUTIONS

 

Notice is hereby given that Excel

Appraisal Solutions, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The company's agent

for service of process is Tracy

Hock for Raptor Enterprises, Inc,

located at 3811 Central Ave Suite

G, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The

company's designated office and

principal place of business is at

3811 Central Avenue Suite G,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The

company is organized to engage in

any and all lawful business for

which a company may be organ-

ized under the laws of Nebraska in-

cluding, but not limited to the oper-

ation and management of this com-

pany. The company was organized

and commenced on October 21,

2020 and its duration is perpetual.

The management of the company

is vested by,

Tracy Hock, President

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

FIDDLE LEAF

DEVELOPMENT, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Fiddle

Leaf Development, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company) is

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mail-ing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 2008 A.

Ave. Unit B, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Kevin

Kreger, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 2008 A. Ave. Unit B,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: October 29, 2020.

Legal Zoom Inc., Organizer

NOTICE

 

1. Notice is given of the organi-

zation of a Limited Liability Com-

pany under the name FS Traders,

LLC.

2. The address of the Company's

initial designated office is 920 E

56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE

68847.

3. The name and address of the

initial agent for service of process

of the company is Christian M. Hil-

liard, 920 E 56th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, NE 68847.

Simmons Olsen Law Firm, P.C.,

L.L.O.

1502 Second Avenue

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-

cember 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

LOT 2, JOHNSON'S SUBDIVI-

SION TO THE CITY OF GIBBON,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 21st day of Oc-

tober, 2020.

Gregory L. Galles

Successor Trusteee

 

BRADDY & HAMES, L.L.C.

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 89-7000

Gregory L. Galles,#21748

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

 

Please take notice that a Petition

for Name Change was filed in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, case no. CI 20-621, on

the 4th day of November, 2020, the

object and prayer of which was to

change the minor child's name

from Isaiah Blake Rios to Isaiah

Thomas Sanchez-Barela. You are

further notified that the minor

child's father will present his appli-

cation for change of name to the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska on Thursday, December

10th 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon

thereafter as he can be heard. At

that time any person or persons

objecting to such change of name

may and present their objections to

the Court.

DATED this 4th day of November,

2020.

ISAIAH BLAKE RIOS, A Minor

Child, By and Through His

Natural Father and Next

Friend, Bobby Sanchez,

Petitioner

By: Luke E. Zinnell #26128

Of PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

(308) 234-4989 fax

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

LITTLE PAWS LEARNING

ACADEMY LLC

FIRST:

The name of the limited li-

ability company is Little Paws

Learning Academy LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the State of Nebraska is 302 C.

Street, Shelton, NE 68876.

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its agent for service of

process in the State of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE

68102. The name of its agent for

service is process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to the fullest permissible

under Nebraska law. The company

is authorized to indemnify its mem-

bers and managers to the fullest

extent permissible under Nebraska

law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below. Date: October 16, 2020

LegalZoom, Inc., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley,

Assistant Secretary

N O T I C E

A total of 122 cases will be heard

by the Board in November, 2020.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Kearney County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

November 16, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lin-

coln, NE

Voznyuk, Aleksandr 76433

Aslt Peac Ofcr/DCS Emp 1st Dgr Unlawful Discharge of Firearm

Use Firearm to Commit Felony

Due to COVID-19, NDCS has

temporarily suspended visitation at

its facilities. https://corrections.n-

ebraska.gov/facilities/visi-

ting-hours. Consequently, the

process for public participation in

parole hearings has been modified.

https://parole.nebraska.gov/pu-

blic-hearings. You are welcome

to direct any statement to the

Board concerning the merits of this

offender by submitting your com-

ments via the Board website at:

http://www.parole.nebraska.go-

v/contact.

 

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Planning

Commission of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska will be held at 9:00 a.m.

on November 20, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District R-2/PD, Urban Residential

Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-

ment Overlay District for property

described as a tract of land located

in part of the Northwest Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

31, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 39th

Street, West of Avenue X, North of

37th Street).

2. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the Preliminary

Plat for Millennial Estates Fourth

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-

nue X, North of 37th Street).

3. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the Final Plat

for Millennial Estates Fourth Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-

nue X, North of 37th Street).

4. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for the annexation

of Millennial Estates Fourth Addi-

tion, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

for property described as a tract of

land located in part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-

nue X, North of 37th Street).

5. Application submitted by

Danny Starostka for Starostka

Group Unlimited for Planned Dis-

trict Development Plan Approval for

the proposed construction of a

subdivision on property to be

zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District and de-

scribed as a tract of land located in

part of the Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (South of 39th Street,

West of Avenue X, North of 37th

Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

