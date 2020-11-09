Legal notices: November 9, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Christian
Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Sunday
November 15, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DBI, LLC
Notice is hereby given that DBI,
LLC, is organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska with its reg-
istered office at 904 6th Ave, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The general na-
ture of the business to be trans-
acted is to engage in any or all law-
ful business for which a limited lia-
bility company may be organized
and to do everything necessary,
proper, advisable or convenient for
the accomplishment of the pur-
poses hereinabove set forth and to
do all other things incidental
thereto or connected therewith
which are not forbidden by the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The time
of commencement of the limited li-
ability company is September 17,
2020, and duration of the Company
is perpetual. The affairs of the lim-
ited liability company are to be
conducted by its members.
Brett Douglas
Organizer
EXCEL APPRAISAL
SOLUTIONS
Notice is hereby given that Excel
Appraisal Solutions, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The company's agent
for service of process is Tracy
Hock for Raptor Enterprises, Inc,
located at 3811 Central Ave Suite
G, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The
company's designated office and
principal place of business is at
3811 Central Avenue Suite G,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847. The
company is organized to engage in
any and all lawful business for
which a company may be organ-
ized under the laws of Nebraska in-
cluding, but not limited to the oper-
ation and management of this com-
pany. The company was organized
and commenced on October 21,
2020 and its duration is perpetual.
The management of the company
is vested by,
Tracy Hock, President
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
FIDDLE LEAF
DEVELOPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Fiddle
Leaf Development, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company) is
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mail-ing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 2008 A.
Ave. Unit B, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Kevin
Kreger, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 2008 A. Ave. Unit B,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: October 29, 2020.
Legal Zoom Inc., Organizer
NOTICE
1. Notice is given of the organi-
zation of a Limited Liability Com-
pany under the name FS Traders,
LLC.
2. The address of the Company's
initial designated office is 920 E
56th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE
68847.
3. The name and address of the
initial agent for service of process
of the company is Christian M. Hil-
liard, 920 E 56th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, NE 68847.
Simmons Olsen Law Firm, P.C.,
L.L.O.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on De-
cember 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
LOT 2, JOHNSON'S SUBDIVI-
SION TO THE CITY OF GIBBON,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 21st day of Oc-
tober, 2020.
Gregory L. Galles
Successor Trusteee
BRADDY & HAMES, L.L.C.
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 89-7000
Gregory L. Galles,#21748
NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE
Please take notice that a Petition
for Name Change was filed in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, case no. CI 20-621, on
the 4th day of November, 2020, the
object and prayer of which was to
change the minor child's name
from Isaiah Blake Rios to Isaiah
Thomas Sanchez-Barela. You are
further notified that the minor
child's father will present his appli-
cation for change of name to the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska on Thursday, December
10th 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon
thereafter as he can be heard. At
that time any person or persons
objecting to such change of name
may and present their objections to
the Court.
DATED this 4th day of November,
2020.
ISAIAH BLAKE RIOS, A Minor
Child, By and Through His
Natural Father and Next
Friend, Bobby Sanchez,
Petitioner
By: Luke E. Zinnell #26128
Of PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
(308) 234-4989 fax
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
LITTLE PAWS LEARNING
ACADEMY LLC
FIRST:
The name of the limited li-
ability company is Little Paws
Learning Academy LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the State of Nebraska is 302 C.
Street, Shelton, NE 68876.
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its agent for service of
process in the State of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
68102. The name of its agent for
service is process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to the fullest permissible
under Nebraska law. The company
is authorized to indemnify its mem-
bers and managers to the fullest
extent permissible under Nebraska
law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below. Date: October 16, 2020
LegalZoom, Inc., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley,
Assistant Secretary
N O T I C E
A total of 122 cases will be heard
by the Board in November, 2020.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Kearney County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
November 16, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lin-
coln, NE
Voznyuk, Aleksandr 76433
Aslt Peac Ofcr/DCS Emp 1st Dgr Unlawful Discharge of Firearm
Use Firearm to Commit Felony
Due to COVID-19, NDCS has
temporarily suspended visitation at
its facilities. https://corrections.n-
ting-hours. Consequently, the
process for public participation in
parole hearings has been modified.
blic-hearings. You are welcome
to direct any statement to the
Board concerning the merits of this
offender by submitting your com-
ments via the Board website at:
v/contact.
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Planning
Commission of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska will be held at 9:00 a.m.
on November 20, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District R-2/PD, Urban Residential
Mixed-Density/Planned Develop-
ment Overlay District for property
described as a tract of land located
in part of the Northwest Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 39th
Street, West of Avenue X, North of
37th Street).
2. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the Preliminary
Plat for Millennial Estates Fourth
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land located in part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-
nue X, North of 37th Street).
3. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the Final Plat
for Millennial Estates Fourth Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land located in part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-
nue X, North of 37th Street).
4. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for the annexation
of Millennial Estates Fourth Addi-
tion, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
for property described as a tract of
land located in part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 39th Street, West of Ave-
nue X, North of 37th Street).
5. Application submitted by
Danny Starostka for Starostka
Group Unlimited for Planned Dis-
trict Development Plan Approval for
the proposed construction of a
subdivision on property to be
zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District and de-
scribed as a tract of land located in
part of the Northwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (South of 39th Street,
West of Avenue X, North of 37th
Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
