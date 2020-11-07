Legal notices: November 7, 2020

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, Council placed Ordinance

No. 8450 annexing the following: a

tract of land being part of the South

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 21, part of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the West Half

of the Northeast Quarter of Section