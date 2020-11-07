 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 7, 2020

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BESHALER ENTERPRISES,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Beshaler Enterprises,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 322 West 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Nicholas R.

Norton, 322 West 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 4, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Ashley Andreas

831 North Summercreek Court

Springfield, MO 65802

Ashley Andreas, Member

N7,N14,N21

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Christian

Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Sunday

November 15, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

N7,N9,N10,N11,N12,N13,N14

N13,N14

 

<addr:ERICKSON/SEDERSTROM, PC, LLO,40239722001291,10330 REGENCY PARKWAY, STE. 100,OMAHA,NE>

ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,

P.C.

Suite 100, Regency Westpointe

10330 Regency Parkway Drive

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

(402) 397-2000 Telephone

(402) 390-7130 Fax

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

On April 6, 2020, America's

Choice Community of Kearney

d/b/a Regency Retirement Resi-

dence of Kearney, a Nebraska non-

profit corporation ("Corporation")

filed Articles of Dissolution with the

Nebraska Secretary of State. The

terms of the dissolution provide for

the payment of all liabilities of the

Corporation and the distribution of

all remaining assets to First Evan-

gelical Lutheran Church and Good

Samaritan Health Systems, Inc. or

its successors. The officers of the

corporation are to wind up its cor-

porate affairs and distribute its as-

sets. The Corporation has assets

totaling $0.00 and liabilities of

$0.00. Any person with claims

against the corporation must file his

written claim(s) by providing claim-

ant's full name, address, telephone

number and dollar amount of

claim(s) to:

Mr. Andrew Collins

10330 Regency

Pkwy Dr. Suite 200

Omaha, NE 68114

All claims will be barred for-

ever unless a proceeding to en-

force the claim is commenced

within five years of the date of this

notice of publication, pursuant to

Nebraska Revised Statute §21-19,

136.

O24,O31,N7

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Monday

November 16, at 11 a.m. Central

Time, at the Younes Conference

Center, 416 Talmadge Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska. Those interested in

attending the meeting remotely

may reach out to their NRD or the

Department for further information.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-

ska.gov. Please refer to the

websites and phone numbers listed

below for further information.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or phone

(308) 385-6282 215 Kaufman Avenue, Grand Is-

land, NE 68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or phone

(308) 632-2749 100547 Airport Road, Scottsbluff,

NE 69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or phone

(308) 254-2377 551 Parkland Drive, Sidney, NE

69162

TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org or

phone (308) 995-6688 1723 Burlington Street, Holdrege,

NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or phone

(308) 535-8080 111 S Dewey Street, North Platte,

NE 69101

Department: http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or

phone (402) 471-2363 301 Centennial Mall South, 4th

Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska

Department of Natural Resources,

301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box

94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,

telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail

ryan.kelly@nebraska.gov.

N7,1t

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD

MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at The

Ramada Inn located at 2503 South

Locust Street, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, November 11, 2020,

at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

N7,1t

 

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

EMERGENCY MEETING

OF OCTOBER 22, 2020 AT

7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY CENTER

 

In accordance with Section

84-1411 sub section five (5) of the

Revised Statutes of the State of

Nebraska 1943, as amended, when

it is necessary to hold an emer-

gency meeting without reasonable

advance public notice. And in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412

sub-section eight (8) of the Reissue

Revised Statutes of the State of

Nebraska 1943, as amended, one

copy of all reproducible written ma-

terial to be discussed is available to

the public at this meeting for exam-

ination and copying. The Village

Board of Trustees reserve the right

to adjourn into closed session as

per Section 84-1410 of the Ne-

braska Revised Statutes.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Ted Eichholz,

& Zack Rasmussen Absent: Candi

Lewis, present by phone Also

present: Leora Hofmann

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Tracy moved and Eichholz se-

conded the approval of the Octo-

ber 22, 2020 agenda. Yes:

Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen &

Stubbs Absent: Lewis, present by

phone, not voting No: none MC

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded to go into executive ses-

sion for the purpose of discussing

employee negotiations at 7:00 p.m.

Yes: Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen &

Stubbs Absent: Lewis, present by

phone, not voting No: none MC

Tracy moved and Eichholz se-

conded to come out of executive

session at 7:50 p.m. Yes: Tracy,

Eichholz, Rasmussen& Stubbs Ab-

sent: Lewis by phone, not voting

No: none MC

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:55 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Leora Hoffman

N7,1t

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

October 27, 2020

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Vice-President Buschkoetter

and Council Members led the audi-

ence in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Vice-President Buschkoetter an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted on the wall

of the Council Chambers. Randy

Buschkoetter, Vice-President of the

Council, called a regular meeting of

the City Council to order on Octo-

ber 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the

following Council Members re-

sponding to roll call: Bruce Lear,

Tami James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: Mayor Stanley

Clouse. City Clerk recorded the

minutes. Administrative personnel

were also present. Notice of the

meeting had been given according

to law.

There were no Oral Communi-

cations.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council by majority vote,

Clouse absent, further postponed

until November 10, 2020 the appli-

cations submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for the City of Kearney and

Compute North NE05, LLC to 1)

vacate Lot 2, Tech One Second

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska and 2) rezone from Dis-

trict M-1, Limited Industrial District

and District BP/PD, Business Par-

k/Planned Development Overlay

District to District BP, Business

Park District for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

2. Council by majority vote,

Clouse absent, further postponed

until November 10, 2020 the appli-

cation submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for the City of Kearney and

Compute North NE05, LLC for an

amendment to the Land Use Map

of the City of Kearney Compre-

hensive Development Plan from

Business Park and Light Industrial

to Business Park for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

3. Council by majority vote,

Clouse absent, further postponed

until November 10, 2020 the appli-

cation submitted by Miller & Asso-

ciates for the City of Kearney and

Compute North NE05, LLC for the

Final Plat and Subdivision Agree-

ment for Tech One Third Subdivi-

sion, a subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

and part of the Southeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3215 Global

Drive Place).

4. Council by majority vote,

Clouse absent, approved the pro-

posed annexation of a tract of land

being part of the South Half of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 21,

part of the Northwest Quarter and

part of the West Half of the North-

east Quarter of Section 28, part of

the East Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29, all in Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, Lots 1 and 2, Patriot First

Subdivision, a Subdivision being

part of the East Half of the North-

west Quarter and part of the West

Half of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 28, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and in-

cluding all of those parts of Cherry

Avenue, Avenue A (aka Airport

Road), Avenue B (aka Piper Ave-

nue) and 56th Street, lying within

the above described lands all in

Buffalo County, Nebraska (located

South of 56th Street between the

Kearney East Expressway and Air-

port Road, West of Airport Road,

North and West of Cessna Street,

West of Piper Avenue, North of Pa-

triot Boulevard, East of Cherry Ave-

nue and Kearney East Express-

way).

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Clouse absent,

the following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held October 13, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

4imprint-$12,851.83-smcs;

5.11-$1,200.79-smcs; Accent

Wire-Tie-$129.05-smcs;

Accuquilt-$990.20-smcs; Ace Irri-

gation-$338.99-smcs;

Acushnet-$603.44-smcs; Ado-

be-$359.99-smcs; Agri Co-

op-$318.08-smcs; All Fil-

ters-$120.26-smcs; All Makes Au-

to-$2,204.11-smcs;

Altec-$199.57-smcs; Ama-

zon-$22,420.79-smcs,co; Ameri-

can-$2,165.54-smcs; American Li-

brary Assn.-$833.22-smcs; Ameri-

can Red Cross-$120.00-smcs; Ap-

ple-$0.99-smcs; Apple Mar-

ket-$1.55-smcs; Aprons and

Smocks-$130.57-smcs; Aramark

Uniform-$515.00-smcs; Arrow

Seeds-$273.80-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$1,416.89-smcs;

ATAP-$90.00-smcs; Aussie Hy-

draulics-$2.10-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$1,103.19-smcs; B&H Pho-

to-$5,729.53-smcs; B&S Con-

crete-$3,492.00-co; Baker & Tay-

lor-$5,998.24-smcs; Bal-

lard-$69.99-smcs;

Baristas-$100.00-smcs; Barnesent-

er-$102.80-smcs; BCJ Invest-

ments-$45,000.00-co; Blackstone

Publishing-$1,042.89-smcs; Bless-

ing-$314,059.07-co; Blue to

Gold-$291.00-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$154,603.07-smcs;

Bosselman-$27,956.76-smcs;

Broadfoot's-$224.00-smcs; BSN

Sports-$604.80-smcs;

Btibuilt-$959.85-smcs; Buffalo Co

Register Deeds-$230.00-smcs;

Buffalo Outdoor Pow-

er-$1,470.85-smcs,co; Buffalo Wild

Wings-$100.00-smcs; Build-

ers-$2,286.76-smcs,co; Buzz's

Marine-$39.90-smcs; Cab Sto-

re-$104.81-smcs; Canvas Cham-

p-$174.44-co;

Carquest-$118.43-smcs; Ca-

sey's-$27.73-smcs; Cash Wa-

-$1,103.58-smcs;

Cenex-$205.39-smcs; Central Dis-

trict Health-$3,907.50-smcs; Cen-

tral Hydraulic-$296.14-smcs; Cen-

tral NE Bobcat-$79.51-smcs; Cen-

tral NE Sod Supply-$3,547.50-co;

Central States Wire-$1,-

804.62-smcs;

Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs; Ches-

terman-$789.30-smcs;

Cigna-$8,025.21-smcs;

Cintas-$285.79-smcs; Citi-

zenserve-$22,500.00-smcs; City

Glass-$1,750.00-smcs; City of Ky-

-$26,503.20-smcs, ps; City Plumb-

ing-$88.32-smcs; CNA Sure-

ty-$40.00-smcs; Cold Spring Gran-

ite-$798.00-smcs; Consolidated

Mgmt.-$90.84-smcs; Construction

Rental-$1,045.48-smcs; Control

You-$200.00-smcs; Copycat

-$769.97-smcs,co; Core &

Main-$9,725.24-smcs; Crane River

Theater-$4,000.00-smcs; Creative

Cloud-$85.59-smcs; Credit Man-

agement Serv.-$95.61-ps;

Culligan-$226.50-smcs; Cum-

mins-$167.12-smcs; Cutter &

Buck-$73.54-smcs; Danko Emer-

gency-$2,991.11-smcs; Davis

Equipment-$3,100.85-smcs; Daw-

son Public Pow-

er-$47,362.35-smcs; Daylight

Donuts-$41.50-smcs; Del-

l-$2,049.65-smcs,co;

Demco-$507.82-smcs; Depository

Trust -$411,413.75-ds;

Deterdings-$117.57-smcs;

Discmagic-$376.98-smcs; Dish--

$240.33-smcs;

Dmilaco-$966.60-smcs; Dog Poop

Bags-$335.84-smcs; Dolence,J--

$356.23-smcs; DPC Indus-

tries-$14,023.59-smcs;

Dutton-Lainson-$222.36-smcs; E

Replacements-$115.11-smcs; Ea-

gle Distribution-$527.50-smcs;

Eakes-$19,509.18-smcs; Echo

Electric-$108.29-smcs; Elliott

Equipment-$409.14-smcs; EMC

Insurance-$3,131.31-smcs; Empire

Drone-$170.62-smcs; Enter-

prise-$103.00-smcs;

ESRI-$155.34-smcs; Eustis Body

Shop-$200.00-smcs; Expression

Wear-$630.00-ps;

Eyemed-$1,325.62-smcs; F&T Fur

Harvesters-$181.80-smcs;

Facebook-$25.00-smcs; Fairfield

Inn-$453.60-smcs; Family

Fresh-$64.11-smcs; Fas-

tenal-$759.50-smcs;

Fedex-$30.82-smcs;

Fenbruck-$61.90-smcs; First Na-

tional Bank-$85.00-smcs; Fred

Pryor-$1,542.00-smcs; Fresh

Grass-$68.00-smcs; Friesen Chev-

rolet-$24.71-smcs; Fron-

tier-$7,443.53-smcs; Fun Ex-

press-$59.31-smcs; Gale-

/Cengage-$85.56-smcs; Gall-

s-$166.82-smcs; Garrett Tires--

$791.23-smcs; GI Physical Thera-

py-$135.00-ps; Girl Scouts of

America-$120.00-smcs; Global In-

dustrial-$543.46-co; Golf Course

Supt.-$205.00-smcs; Goodwin

Tucker-$716.00-smcs; Government

Finance-$150.00-smcs; Grain-

ger-$1,916.92-smcs; Greater NE

Cities-$1,000.00-smcs; Haack,S--

$15.55-smcs; Hauff,K-$-

225.00-smcs; Headset Plus--

$381.42-co; Heineman,T-$60-

.00-smcs; Hilmick,M-$96.06-smcs;

HO Bostrom-$186.89-smcs; HOA

Solutions-$3,959.00-smcs; Hob-

by-Lobby-$974.23-smcs; Holiday

Inn-$775.90-smcs; Holmes Plumb-

ing-$1,137.78-smcs,co; Home De-

pot-$7,144.30-smcs; Hot Meals

USA-$5,000.00-smcs; Hy-Vee-

-$29.53-smcs;

IAPMO-$95.00-smcs; ICMA Retire-

ment Trust-$6,888.73-ps; Inte-

grated Security-$12,730.96-smcs;

Int'l Code Council-$266.00-smcs;

Invoice Home-$5.00-smcs;

IPMA-HR-$417.00-smcs;

IRS-$172,357.35-ps; J.I.L. Asphalt

Paving-$290,411.53-co; Jack

Lederman-$1,771.80-smcs; Jack's

Uniforms-$94.94-smcs; Janway

Company-$733.00-smcs; Jen-

kins,R-$100.00-smcs; Jenny,S--

$132.31-smcs; Johnson Servic-

es-$1,237.50-co; Johnstone Sup-

ply-$73.33-smcs; Juice Stop-

-$100.00-smcs; Ky Ace

-$708.91-smcs; Ky Animal Shel-

ter-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky Con-

crete-$2,015.91-smcs; Ky Crete &

Block-$1,177.23-smcs; Ky Hub-

-$4,113.34-smcs; Ky Power

Sports-$1,923.73-smcs; Ky Re-

gional-$462.00-smcs; Ky Tire-

-$1,116.23-smcs; Ky Tow-

ing-$342.50-smcs; Ky Ware-

house-$2,473.37-smcs; Ky

Winlectric-$3,176.50-smcs; Kelly

Supply -$1,815.08-smcs; Kimball

Midwest-$22.98-smcs;

Kohls-$84.52-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$1,126.16-smcs;

Kowalek,G-$73.53-smcs; Kucera

Painting-$2,000.00-smcs; Land-

mark Implement-$753.32-smcs;

Lawn Builders-$263.00-smcs; Law-

son Products-$1,232.14-smcs;

LCL Truck -$534.25-smcs;

LeadsOnline-$3,227.00-smcs; Li-

brary Works-$49.00-smcs; Life-

guard Store-$2,104.65-smcs;

Lighting Supply-$132.88-smcs;

Lion Group-$3,339.25-smcs; Lito

Graphs-$410.88-smcs;

Lockmobile-$24.50-smcs;

Lulzbot-$1,724.36-smcs; Mac-

queen Emergen-

cy-$1,833.00-smcs; Macqueen

Equipment-$611.98-smcs; Magpul

Industries-$481.02-smcs; Maize Ky

Equipment-$173.50-smcs; Mallory

Safety-$38.40-smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine-$663.28-smcs; Martin-

grube-$1,044.00-smcs; Maske Golf

Car-$137.76-smcs; Masters True

Value-$605.64-smcs; Matheson

Tri-Gas-$271.21-smcs; McRey-

nolds,J-$175.00-smcs;

Menards-$5,474.68-smcs,co; Mi-

chaels-$512.94-smcs; Mid-State

Engineering-$240.00-co; Midwest

Connect-$524.45-smcs; Midwest

Petroleum-$1,781.90-co; Midwest

Turf -$212.98-smcs; Miller

Signs-$612.00-smcs; Modern

Samurai-$450.00-smcs; Moonlight

Embroidery-$7,013.20-smcs; Mor-

ris Press-$480.99-smcs;

Motorola-$189.80-smcs; Municipal

Emergency-$1,685.89-ps; Munici-

pal Supply-$14,328.16-smcs;

Municode-$190.00-smcs; Murphy

Equipment-$401.24-smcs; Nations

Photo Lab-$9.35-ps; Nat'l Ally for

Youth Sport-$20.00-smcs; Nat'l

Petroleum-$472.88-smcs; Nat'l

Recreation & Park-$875.00-smcs;

Nat'l Volunteer Fire Coun-

cil-$18.00-smcs; NCH Soft-

ware-$304.13-co; NE Child Sup-

port Pmt-$1,784.82-ps; NE Dept of

Revenue-$116,725.21-smcs; NE

Library Commis-

sion-$3,383.50-smcs; NE Machin-

ery-$32.72-smcs; NE Municipal

Clerks' Assn-$45.00-smcs; NE

Park & Rec-$50.00-smcs; NE Pe-

terbilt-$1,296.78-smcs; NE Public

Health Environ. -$67.00-smcs; NE

Truck Center-$2,942.46-smcs; Ne-

braskaland Distributor-

s-$267.00-smcs; New Egg-$22-

.34-smcs; NI SFM Eleva-

tor-$240.00-smcs; NI State

Payport-$15.37-smcs; Northern

Safety-$174.24-smcs; Northwest-

ern Energy-$1,998.96-smcs;

NPZA-$60.00-smcs; NRG Medi-

a-$410.00-smcs; Nutrien

Ag-$423.59-smcs; Oak Creek En-

gineering-$4,520.00-smcs;

OCLC-$764.46-smcs; Odle,S--

$72.00-smcs; Of-

ficemax-$1,011.29-smcs; Of-

ficenet-$59.93-smcs;

OL20082625530-$139.00-smcs;

O'Reilly Auto-$3,213.81-smcs;

Orscheln-$550.37-smcs; OTC

Brands-$607.47-smcs; Out of

Print-$408.69-smcs; Overhead

Door-$80.00-smcs; Padilla,P-$33-

.30-smcs; Para-

mount-$67.84-smcs; Pearon,J--

$17.46-smcs;

Penworthy-$278.71-smcs; PGA

Member Info-$521.00-smcs; Phil-

lips 66 -$37.07-smcs; Pioneer Ath-

letics-$80.17-smcs; Pioneer Wom-

an-$18.00-smcs; Pitney

Bowes-$500.00-smcs; Platinum

Awards-$271.08-smcs,co; Platte

Valley Auto-$27,691.13-smcs,co;

Platte Valley Comm.-$79.93-smcs;

Pooler,B-$9.25-smcs; Poster My

Wall-$5.98-smcs; Powerdms En-

trust-$151.64-smcs; Presto-X-$51-

2.00-smcs; Pump & Pan-

try-$11.17-smcs; Qualified Hard-

ware-$824.00-smcs; Quil-

l-$278.94-smcs; Rain Bird-$288-

.77-co; Ray Allen-$288.70-smcs;

RDG Planning-$170,841.37-co;

Reams-$1,292.72-smcs,co; Recre-

aonics-$392.32-smcs; Reinke's

Refrigeration-$247.00-smcs;

Rentokil-$105.00-smcs; Rieke's

Equipment-$28.99-smcs; Riv-

ershore Reading Sto-

re-$15.00-smcs; Roesler,M-$10-

2.05-smcs; Safety Prod-

ucts-$510.31-smcs; Sahling

Kenworth-$25.03-smcs; Sandry

Fire-$11,337.38-smcs; Sapp Broth-

ers-$27,943.77-smcs; Sayler

Screenprinting-$41.25-smcs; Sec-

retary of State-$30.00-smcs;

Sedcatch-$400.61-smcs; See

Clear Cleaning-$389.25-smcs;

Sheen,A-$48.52-smcs; Sherwin

Williams-$3,444.98-smcs; Sign

Center-$149.43-co; Silver State

Consulting-$57.50-smcs; Siteone

Landscape-$2,041.00-smcs,co;

Smartsign-$249.89-smcs; Snap-on

Tools-$1,897.97-smcs; Society Hu-

man Resource-$219.00-smcs; SOS

Portable Toilets-$1,075.00-smcs;

Specturm-$914.76-smcs; Sprinkler

Warehouse-$712.75-smcs;

Stampin' Up-$714.39-smcs;

Starostka Group-$9,466.80-co;

Steinbrink's-$4,367.31-smcs,co;

Stitch 3-$66.00-smcs,ps;

Stutstman-$2,196.00-smcs; Sun-

belt Rentals-$366.66-smcs; Sunset

Distributors-$112.56-smcs; Super

Shine Auto Care-$179.87-smcs;

Target-$1,448.67-smcs; TCH Cen-

tral-$115.78-smcs; Teilke's Sand-

wiches-$13.97-smcs; Thunderhead

Brewing-$60.00-smcs; Tillotson

Enterprises-$2,354.00-smcs,co; Ti-

tan Machinery-$245.30-smcs;

Tractor Supply-$859.46-smcs;

Transunion-$111.80-smcs; Traffix

Devices-$1,666.46-smcs;

Trugreen-$255.00-smcs; Turner

Body Shop-$600.00-smcs; Union

Bank & Trust-$91,151.74-smcs,ps;

Union Pacific Rail-

road-$1,519.46-smcs; Unique

Management -$814.45-smcs; UPS

Store-$133.25-smcs; US Cellu-

lar-$100.00-smcs; USA Communi-

cations-$194.75-smcs;

USPS-$605.30-smcs; Valley Vend-

ing-$190.22-smcs;

Verizon-$8,008.06-smcs;

Vessco-$767.27-smcs; Village Pay-

ment-$422.95-smcs; Volaire Avia-

tion-$2,000.00-smcs; Wal-ma-

rt-$3,660.38-smcs; Water-

link-$682.12-smcs;

Webce-$63.95-smcs;

WPCI-$784.00-smcs;

WPSG-$205.75-smcs; Wreally.c-

om-$24.00-smcs; Yanda's Mu-

sic-$279.99-smcs; Yellow Van

Cleaning-$771.80-smcs; Payroll

Ending 10/24/2020 -- $496,891.73.

The foregoing schedule of claims

is published in accordance with

Section 19-1102 of the Revised

Statutes of Nebraska, and is pub-

lished at an expense of $114.26 to

the City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set No-

vember 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as

date and time for hearing on those

applications where applicable.

4. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 2 Im-

provements; 31st Street from D Av-

enue to G Avenue and set the bid

opening date for November 17,

2020 at 2:00 p.m.

5. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Class L-123962 liq-

uor license application and man-

ager application for Michael Freitag

submitted by Upper Room Brew-

ery, LLC dba Upper Room Brewery

located at 1540 West 56th Street,

Suite D.

6. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-168 approving the Hangar

T-385 Lease Agreements between

the City of Kearney and Casey

Buettner for aircraft storage at the

Kearney Regional Airport.

7. Approve the funding dis-

bursement to the Kearney Area An-

imal Shelter in the amount of

$100,000 to be used for operational

revenue and adopt Resolution No.

2020-169.

8. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-170 approving a One Month

Employee Health Insurance Pre-

mium Contribution Holiday for the

month of December 2020.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-171 approving T-Hangar

Lease Agreements at the Kearney

Regional Airport with Blair Rodgers

and Trecia Markes.

10. Approve the purchase of a

SnoGo WK Loader-Mount-Sno-

wblower in the amount of

$171,006.00 submitted by Mac-

queen Equipment under the

Sourcewell Cooperative Purchas-

ing Contract program to be used in

the Public Works Department.

11. Accept the proposals re-

ceived for the new HVAC System in

the Administration Building at the

Wastewater Treatment Plant and

award the bid to Rasmussen Me-

chanical Services in the amount of

$44,378.00.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-172 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 1

in the amount of $115,618.50 sub-

mitted by Nielsen Contracting and

approved by Miller & Associates for

the 2020 Part 5 Improvements for

the removal and replacement of

11th Street and 2nd Avenue Inter-

section.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-173 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 6

in the amount of $57,478.25 sub-

mitted by GD Concrete Construc-

tion and approved by Miller & As-

sociates for 2020 Sidewalk ADA

Improvements (also known as

Community Development Block

Grant funded Sidewalk Replace-

ment Project; Phase 2) for the proj-

ect area of 2nd Avenue to 5th Ave-

nue and 16th Street to 22nd Street.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8451 amending two sec-

tions of Article 9 "Stopping, Stand-

ing and Parking" of Chapter 8

"Police" of the City Code including:

Section 8-919 "Recreational Vehi-

cles" to remove the reference of

recreational vehicles and replace

such reference with nonmotorized

vehicle, that are prohibited to park

on public streets in excess of 24

hours; add language referencing

that vehicles in violation of the sec-

tion may be ticketed or towed at

the owner's expense and add lan-

guage that would not allow the

transfer of position of the vehicle to

another space in the vicinity to cir-

cumvent this specific code; and

Section 8-924 "Trucks in Residen-

tial Uses" to remove current lan-

guage and replace with language

specifying that the parking of a

semi-tractor, delivery truck, deliv-

ery van, or trailers of any sort, is

prohibited on any residential zoned

lot or on any street or other public

property within a residential zoning

district and added language ex-

empting such vehicles from a viola-

tion based on specific parking pur-

poses on first reading by number

only. Ordinance No. 8451 was

read by number. By majority vote,

Clouse absent, Ordinance No.

8451 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

2. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8452 to repeal in its en-

tirety Article 5 "Diseased Trees",

specifically including Sections

5-501 thru 5-508 inclusive, of

Chapter 5 "Health and Sanitation",

of the Code of the City of Kearney

on first reading by number only.

Ordinance No. 8452 was read by

number. By majority vote, Clouse

absent, Ordinance No. 8452 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, Council placed Ordinance

No. 8450 annexing the following: a

tract of land being part of the South

Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 21, part of the Northwest

Quarter and part of the West Half

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

28, part of the East Half of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all

in Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2,

Patriot First Subdivision, a Subdivi-

sion being part of the East Half of

the Northwest Quarter and part of

the West Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 28, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

and including all of those parts of

Cherry Avenue, Avenue A (aka Air-

port Road), Avenue B (aka Piper

Avenue) and 56th Street, lying

within the above described lands

all in Buffalo County, Nebraska (l-

ocated South of 56th Street be-

tween the Kearney East Express-

way and Airport Road, West of Air-

port Road, North and West of

Cessna Street, West of Piper Ave-

nue, North of Patriot Boulevard,

East of Cherry Avenue and Kearney

East Expressway). (Pertains to

Public Hearing 4) on first reading

by title only. Ordinance No. 8450

was read by title.

2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

sent, granted permission to pay the

Open Account Claim in the amount

of $117,314.54 to Nebraska Public

Power District.

By majority vote, Clouse absent,

Council adjourned at 5:40 p.m.

RANDY BUSCHKOETTER

VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE

COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

N7,t1

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATON

TTM SOFTWARE, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that TTM

Software LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 4734 Avenue G, Kearney,

NE 68847. The agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

USCA, Inc. at 1603 Farnam Street,

Omaha, NE 68102. The company is

member-managed. The nature of

the Company is computer pro-

gramming.

O24,O31,N7

