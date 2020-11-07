Legal notices: November 7, 2020

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BESHALER ENTERPRISES,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Beshaler Enterprises,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 322 West 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Nicholas R.
Norton, 322 West 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68848.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 4, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Ashley Andreas
831 North Summercreek Court
Springfield, MO 65802
Ashley Andreas, Member
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Christian
Zermeno the contents of unit #C29.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Sunday
November 15, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ERICKSON | SEDERSTROM,
P.C.
Suite 100, Regency Westpointe
10330 Regency Parkway Drive
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
(402) 397-2000 Telephone
(402) 390-7130 Fax
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
On April 6, 2020, America's
Choice Community of Kearney
d/b/a Regency Retirement Resi-
dence of Kearney, a Nebraska non-
profit corporation ("Corporation")
filed Articles of Dissolution with the
Nebraska Secretary of State. The
terms of the dissolution provide for
the payment of all liabilities of the
Corporation and the distribution of
all remaining assets to First Evan-
gelical Lutheran Church and Good
Samaritan Health Systems, Inc. or
its successors. The officers of the
corporation are to wind up its cor-
porate affairs and distribute its as-
sets. The Corporation has assets
totaling $0.00 and liabilities of
$0.00. Any person with claims
against the corporation must file his
written claim(s) by providing claim-
ant's full name, address, telephone
number and dollar amount of
claim(s) to:
Mr. Andrew Collins
10330 Regency
Pkwy Dr. Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68114
All claims will be barred for-
ever unless a proceeding to en-
force the claim is commenced
within five years of the date of this
notice of publication, pursuant to
Nebraska Revised Statute §21-19,
136.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Monday
November 16, at 11 a.m. Central
Time, at the Younes Conference
Center, 416 Talmadge Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska. Those interested in
attending the meeting remotely
may reach out to their NRD or the
Department for further information.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website: www.dnr.nebra-
ska.gov. Please refer to the
websites and phone numbers listed
below for further information.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org or phone
(308) 385-6282 215 Kaufman Avenue, Grand Is-
land, NE 68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org or phone
(308) 632-2749 100547 Airport Road, Scottsbluff,
NE 69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org or phone
(308) 254-2377 551 Parkland Drive, Sidney, NE
69162
TBNRD: http://www.tribasinnrd.org or
phone (308) 995-6688 1723 Burlington Street, Holdrege,
NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org or phone
(308) 535-8080 111 S Dewey Street, North Platte,
NE 69101
Department: http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov or
phone (402) 471-2363 301 Centennial Mall South, 4th
Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Ryan Kelly at the Nebraska
Department of Natural Resources,
301 Centennial Mall South, PO Box
94676, Lincoln, NE 68509-4676,
telephone (402) 471-1080 or e-mail
NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD
MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at The
Ramada Inn located at 2503 South
Locust Street, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, November 11, 2020,
at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
EMERGENCY MEETING
OF OCTOBER 22, 2020 AT
7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY CENTER
In accordance with Section
84-1411 sub section five (5) of the
Revised Statutes of the State of
Nebraska 1943, as amended, when
it is necessary to hold an emer-
gency meeting without reasonable
advance public notice. And in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412
sub-section eight (8) of the Reissue
Revised Statutes of the State of
Nebraska 1943, as amended, one
copy of all reproducible written ma-
terial to be discussed is available to
the public at this meeting for exam-
ination and copying. The Village
Board of Trustees reserve the right
to adjourn into closed session as
per Section 84-1410 of the Ne-
braska Revised Statutes.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Ted Eichholz,
& Zack Rasmussen Absent: Candi
Lewis, present by phone Also
present: Leora Hofmann
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded the approval of the Octo-
ber 22, 2020 agenda. Yes:
Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen &
Stubbs Absent: Lewis, present by
phone, not voting No: none MC
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded to go into executive ses-
sion for the purpose of discussing
employee negotiations at 7:00 p.m.
Yes: Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen &
Stubbs Absent: Lewis, present by
phone, not voting No: none MC
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded to come out of executive
session at 7:50 p.m. Yes: Tracy,
Eichholz, Rasmussen& Stubbs Ab-
sent: Lewis by phone, not voting
No: none MC
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:55 p.m.
Respectfully submitted,
Leora Hoffman
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
October 27, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Vice-President Buschkoetter
and Council Members led the audi-
ence in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Vice-President Buschkoetter an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted on the wall
of the Council Chambers. Randy
Buschkoetter, Vice-President of the
Council, called a regular meeting of
the City Council to order on Octo-
ber 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the
following Council Members re-
sponding to roll call: Bruce Lear,
Tami James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: Mayor Stanley
Clouse. City Clerk recorded the
minutes. Administrative personnel
were also present. Notice of the
meeting had been given according
to law.
There were no Oral Communi-
cations.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council by majority vote,
Clouse absent, further postponed
until November 10, 2020 the appli-
cations submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for the City of Kearney and
Compute North NE05, LLC to 1)
vacate Lot 2, Tech One Second
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska and 2) rezone from Dis-
trict M-1, Limited Industrial District
and District BP/PD, Business Par-
k/Planned Development Overlay
District to District BP, Business
Park District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
2. Council by majority vote,
Clouse absent, further postponed
until November 10, 2020 the appli-
cation submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for the City of Kearney and
Compute North NE05, LLC for an
amendment to the Land Use Map
of the City of Kearney Compre-
hensive Development Plan from
Business Park and Light Industrial
to Business Park for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
3. Council by majority vote,
Clouse absent, further postponed
until November 10, 2020 the appli-
cation submitted by Miller & Asso-
ciates for the City of Kearney and
Compute North NE05, LLC for the
Final Plat and Subdivision Agree-
ment for Tech One Third Subdivi-
sion, a subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
and part of the Southeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3215 Global
Drive Place).
4. Council by majority vote,
Clouse absent, approved the pro-
posed annexation of a tract of land
being part of the South Half of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 21,
part of the Northwest Quarter and
part of the West Half of the North-
east Quarter of Section 28, part of
the East Half of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 29, all in Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, Lots 1 and 2, Patriot First
Subdivision, a Subdivision being
part of the East Half of the North-
west Quarter and part of the West
Half of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 28, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and in-
cluding all of those parts of Cherry
Avenue, Avenue A (aka Airport
Road), Avenue B (aka Piper Ave-
nue) and 56th Street, lying within
the above described lands all in
Buffalo County, Nebraska (located
South of 56th Street between the
Kearney East Expressway and Air-
port Road, West of Airport Road,
North and West of Cessna Street,
West of Piper Avenue, North of Pa-
triot Boulevard, East of Cherry Ave-
nue and Kearney East Express-
way).
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Clouse absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held October 13, 2020.
The foregoing schedule of claims
is published in accordance with
Section 19-1102 of the Revised
Statutes of Nebraska, and is pub-
lished at an expense of $114.26 to
the City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set No-
vember 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as
date and time for hearing on those
applications where applicable.
4. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 2 Im-
provements; 31st Street from D Av-
enue to G Avenue and set the bid
opening date for November 17,
2020 at 2:00 p.m.
5. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Class L-123962 liq-
uor license application and man-
ager application for Michael Freitag
submitted by Upper Room Brew-
ery, LLC dba Upper Room Brewery
located at 1540 West 56th Street,
Suite D.
6. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-168 approving the Hangar
T-385 Lease Agreements between
the City of Kearney and Casey
Buettner for aircraft storage at the
Kearney Regional Airport.
7. Approve the funding dis-
bursement to the Kearney Area An-
imal Shelter in the amount of
$100,000 to be used for operational
revenue and adopt Resolution No.
2020-169.
8. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-170 approving a One Month
Employee Health Insurance Pre-
mium Contribution Holiday for the
month of December 2020.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-171 approving T-Hangar
Lease Agreements at the Kearney
Regional Airport with Blair Rodgers
and Trecia Markes.
10. Approve the purchase of a
SnoGo WK Loader-Mount-Sno-
wblower in the amount of
$171,006.00 submitted by Mac-
queen Equipment under the
Sourcewell Cooperative Purchas-
ing Contract program to be used in
the Public Works Department.
11. Accept the proposals re-
ceived for the new HVAC System in
the Administration Building at the
Wastewater Treatment Plant and
award the bid to Rasmussen Me-
chanical Services in the amount of
$44,378.00.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-172 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 1
in the amount of $115,618.50 sub-
mitted by Nielsen Contracting and
approved by Miller & Associates for
the 2020 Part 5 Improvements for
the removal and replacement of
11th Street and 2nd Avenue Inter-
section.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-173 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 6
in the amount of $57,478.25 sub-
mitted by GD Concrete Construc-
tion and approved by Miller & As-
sociates for 2020 Sidewalk ADA
Improvements (also known as
Community Development Block
Grant funded Sidewalk Replace-
ment Project; Phase 2) for the proj-
ect area of 2nd Avenue to 5th Ave-
nue and 16th Street to 22nd Street.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8451 amending two sec-
tions of Article 9 "Stopping, Stand-
ing and Parking" of Chapter 8
"Police" of the City Code including:
Section 8-919 "Recreational Vehi-
cles" to remove the reference of
recreational vehicles and replace
such reference with nonmotorized
vehicle, that are prohibited to park
on public streets in excess of 24
hours; add language referencing
that vehicles in violation of the sec-
tion may be ticketed or towed at
the owner's expense and add lan-
guage that would not allow the
transfer of position of the vehicle to
another space in the vicinity to cir-
cumvent this specific code; and
Section 8-924 "Trucks in Residen-
tial Uses" to remove current lan-
guage and replace with language
specifying that the parking of a
semi-tractor, delivery truck, deliv-
ery van, or trailers of any sort, is
prohibited on any residential zoned
lot or on any street or other public
property within a residential zoning
district and added language ex-
empting such vehicles from a viola-
tion based on specific parking pur-
poses on first reading by number
only. Ordinance No. 8451 was
read by number. By majority vote,
Clouse absent, Ordinance No.
8451 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
2. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8452 to repeal in its en-
tirety Article 5 "Diseased Trees",
specifically including Sections
5-501 thru 5-508 inclusive, of
Chapter 5 "Health and Sanitation",
of the Code of the City of Kearney
on first reading by number only.
Ordinance No. 8452 was read by
number. By majority vote, Clouse
absent, Ordinance No. 8452 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, Council placed Ordinance
No. 8450 annexing the following: a
tract of land being part of the South
Half of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 21, part of the Northwest
Quarter and part of the West Half
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
28, part of the East Half of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 29, all
in Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, Lots 1 and 2,
Patriot First Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion being part of the East Half of
the Northwest Quarter and part of
the West Half of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 28, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and including all of those parts of
Cherry Avenue, Avenue A (aka Air-
port Road), Avenue B (aka Piper
Avenue) and 56th Street, lying
within the above described lands
all in Buffalo County, Nebraska (l-
ocated South of 56th Street be-
tween the Kearney East Express-
way and Airport Road, West of Air-
port Road, North and West of
Cessna Street, West of Piper Ave-
nue, North of Patriot Boulevard,
East of Cherry Avenue and Kearney
East Expressway). (Pertains to
Public Hearing 4) on first reading
by title only. Ordinance No. 8450
was read by title.
2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
sent, granted permission to pay the
Open Account Claim in the amount
of $117,314.54 to Nebraska Public
Power District.
By majority vote, Clouse absent,
Council adjourned at 5:40 p.m.
RANDY BUSCHKOETTER
VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE
COUNCIL
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATON
TTM SOFTWARE, LLC
Notice is hereby given that TTM
Software LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 4734 Avenue G, Kearney,
NE 68847. The agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
USCA, Inc. at 1603 Farnam Street,
Omaha, NE 68102. The company is
member-managed. The nature of
the Company is computer pro-
gramming.
