Legal notices: November 6, 2020

Legal notices: November 6, 2020

 

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Separate sealed BIDS will be re-

ceived at the Office of the Buffalo

County Clerk by the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners, 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on November 24, 2020 until

10:00 AM, Local Time, and then

such BIDS shall be publicly opened

and read aloud for furnishing all

equipment, labor, materials and ap-

purtenances required to construct

approximately 3,180 Tons of As-

phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,980

Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type

SLX, 133.4 Sta. Cold Milling (Class

3), 4.42 Sta. Cold Milling (Class 3A)

and other such work as may be in-

cidental to 2021 ASPHALT RE-

SURFACING.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any or all bids; and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the BID it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The Owner will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier. Items transmitted by facsimile

or electronically will not be ac-

cepted.

The Contract Documents may be

examined at the following loca-

tions:

Miller & Associates

Consulting Engineers, P.C.

1111 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment

9730 Antelope Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Copies of the Contract Docu-

ments may be obtained at the of-

fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-

ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-

phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-

ment of $50 for each half-size set.

Full-size sets of documents will be

available for $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the CON-

TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-

teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-

ING, and in good condition, will be

refunded $10. A complete set of

electronic copies of drawings,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations.

The Owner, in accordance with

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of

1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d

to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of

Federal Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Each BIDDER will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, cashier's check or bid bond

made payable, without condition,

to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal

to five percent (5%) of the pro-

posal.

Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners

ZNEZ N6,N13,N20

 

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

 

Pursuant to the Deed of Trust ex-

ecuted by Cooper Benjamin, LLC,

Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as Trus-

tor, in which Exchange Bank is the

Lender and Beneficiary, and Ex-

change Bank is named as the origi-

nal Trustee, and filed for record on

May 25, 2016, and recorded as

Inst. 2016-02977, Records of Buf-

falo County Register of Deeds, af-

fecting the following described real

estate, to wit:

Unit A, Parklane Professional

Condominiums, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, as laid out on Lot 3,

Block 1, Skyview Addition, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING

HOWEVER, the South 245.0 feet

thereof according to the Declara-

tion recorded on January 24, 2007,

as Inst. No. 2007-565

notice is hereby given that the

Trustor has committed a breach of

an obligation for

which the trust property was con-

veyed as security, to-wit: failure to

make payments when due under

the promissory notes secured by

the Deed of Trust. If the breach is

not cured within the time permitted

by Nebraska Law, or the time per-

mitted by the Deed of Trust and

any notices given pursuant thereto,

the Trustee will exercise the power

of sale contained within the Deed

of Trust.

Michael R. Snyder, Successor

Trustee SNYDER HILLIARD & COCHRAN,

LLO

P O Box 1414 Kearney, Nebraska 68848 (308) 234-2700 msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ N6,N13,N20

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DARVIN L.

FULLMER, JR., DECEASED

CASE No. P20-171

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Oct. 30, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said deceased and that Franca

Odilia Fullmer, whose address is

4616 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Jan. 6,

2021, or be forever barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the County

Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker Grossart & Bahensky, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ N6,N13,N20

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF VERN GEWECKE

ESTATE NO PR19-73

 

Notice is hereby given that a

waiver of Final Account and Report

of Administration and a Petition for

Complete Settlement, Probate Will

and Determination of Heirs have

been filled and are set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Buf-

falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on November 20,

2020. at pr after 11:00 o'clock a.m.

Ronald C. Gewecke,

Co-Personal Representative

1510 W. 23rd St. Apt. #44

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 380-8464

Dennis R. Gewecke

Co-Personal Representative

10210 Odessa Rd

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 627-7681

Randall Alexander, #15337

DOWNING, ALEXANDER AND

WOOD

355 N. Commercial

P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ O23,O30,N6

Notice of Organization

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Graves Consulting, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 6190 Standage

Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its des-

ignated office is 6190 Standage

Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its reg-

istered agent at such address is

Lyndsey Graves.

The general nature of its business

is to engage in and to do any lawful

act concerning any and all lawful

business, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may be organized un-

der the laws of Nebraska, except

for banking or insurance, and for all

other purposes authorized by law.

The limited liability company was

formed on the 24th day of October,

2020 and it shall have perpetual ex-

istence. The affairs of the Com-

pany shall be conducted by its

Members pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Malcom, Nelsen & Windrum Law

Office

Attorney for:

Graves Consulting, LLC

PO Box 174

Cozad, NE 69130

(308)784-2048

ZNEZ O30,N6,N13

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st

Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska will be received

by City of Kearney, at the office of

the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.

local time on November 17, 2020,

at which time the Bids received will

be publicly opened and read aloud

in the City Council Chambers.

The project consists of con-

structing: the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 5500 SY of

paving on 31st Street from D Ave-

nue to G Avenue. The project also

consists of curb and gutter, drive-

way and sidewalk pavement re-

moval and replacement, approxi-

mately 1100 LF 12" DIP water

main, 150 LF 8" DIP water main

and associated appurtenances,

sanitary improvements, storm im-

provements and all other associ-

ated work as indicated on the

drawings and within the specifica-

tions.

Bids shall be on a unit price ba-

sis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to the City

of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 as security

that the bidder(s) to whom the

award(s) are made will enter into

contract to build the improvements

bid upon and furnish the required

bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids

shall be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For:

2020 Part 2 Improvements; 31st

Street from D Avenue to G Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska

Bids Received: November 17, 2020

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, NE 68848

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidd-

ing Documents is: Olsson, 6415

2nd Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or

jreiter@olsson.com.

Bidding Documents also may

be examined at:

¢ Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

¢ City of Kearney, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847

¢ Lincoln Builder's Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68516

¢ Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

Nebraska 68127

¢ Master Builders of Iowa,

221 Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa

50309

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-

ments 31st Street from D Avenue

to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall

supply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon the order of the

City Council of Kearney, Nebraska

Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-

sident of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ O30,N6,N13

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF NORMAN L.

RICKARDSON, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-156

 

Notice is hereby given that on

October 22, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Duane W. Hagan, whose address is

1010 East 9th Street, Ogallala, Ne-

braska 69153, was appointed by

the Court a Personal Representa-

tive of the estate. Creditors if this

estate must file their claims with

this Court on or before December

30, 2020 or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

1512 Centeral Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Brian R. Symington

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY L.L.P.

P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ O30,N6,N13

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY, NBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Mayor and

Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NZEN N6,1t

 

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: ALLISON BUSE

 

You are hereby notified that on

July 16, 2020 the Plaintiff, General

Collection Company filed a Petition

in the County Court of BUFFALO

County, Nebraska against you

shown as Case Number CI

20-1368 the object and prayer of

which is a judgment in the amount

of $1318.44 plus court costs, attor-

ney's fees and pre-judgement in-

terest pursuant to Nebraska Re-

vised statute Section 25-1801.

The petition prays that judgment be

entered against you. You are

hereby notified that you must an-

swer the petition on or before the

5th day of DECEMBER, 2020 at the

BUFFALO County Court of Ne-

braska.

BY: TRUELL, MURRAY &

ASSOCIATES

220 OXNARD AVE

GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802

308-384-0200

ZNEZ O23,O30,N6

NOTICE OF MEETING

LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Library Advi-

sory Board of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska, will be held at 5:00 p.m.

on November 10, 2020 in the Nio-

brara Meeting Room at the Kearney

Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-

ness hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Library

Advisory Board shall have the right

to modify the agenda to include

items of an emergency nature only

at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ N6,1t

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, Novem-

ber 19, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M.

at the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners’ Board Room, lo-

cated at 1512 Central Ave., Kear-

ney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on Zoning

Regulation code amendments of

Permitted Special Uses under Sec-

tion 5.34 of the Agricultural Resi-

dential District, regarding Mini-Sto-

rage and Personal Use Solar Ar-

rays, AND a Subdivision Regulation

code amendment of Block Require-

ments under Section 4.06.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and

offer testimony. Accommoda-

tions for the disabled are available

upon request. Please contact the

ADA Coordinator at 308-236-1224

at least 48 hours prior to the meet-

ing if accommodations are re-

quired.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

ZNEZ N6,1t

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, Novem-

ber 19, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M.

at the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners’ Board Room, lo-

cated at 1512 Central Ave., Kear-

ney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding a

Special Use Permit Application to

operate a Motocross Track, filed by

JRAYD, L.L.C., leased from Doro-

thy Farms, Inc., for property lo-

cated at 29922 Grand Island Road,

Pleasanton, Nebraska, 68866, de-

scribed as Part of the South Half of

Section 13, Township 11, Range 16

West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

ZNEZ N6,1t

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, Novem-

ber 19, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M.

at the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners’ Board Room, lo-

cated at 1512 Central Ave., Kear-

ney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments regarding a

Special Use Permit Application to

operate a Recreational/Event Cen-

ter, filed by Kinzy & Brent

Carmody, for property located at

3070 Odessa Road, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68845, described as

Carmody Acres, Lot 1, situated in

Section 33, Township 9, Range 17

West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

ZNEZ N6,1t

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room of the Kearney Public

Schools Administration Building at

320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, and on Facebook Live.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

available at the Administrative Of-

fices of the Kearney Public

Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-

ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-

ness hours; or may be accessed

electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org

on Friday, November 6, 2020.

ZNEZ N6,1t

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

VAUGHN BOMBECK,

DECEASED

CASE NO PR20-167

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Formal Probate of Will of

said Deceased, Determination of

Heirs, and Appointment of Melissa

L. Willis as Personal Representative

has been filed and is set for hearing

in the County Court of Buffalo

Coutny, Nebraska, located at Kear-

ney, Nebraska on Dec. 2, 2020, at

1:30 p.m.

Sharmin Gonzalez

Clerk of the Buffalo County Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

Parker, Grossart, & Bahensky,

L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ O30,N6,N13

Breaking News