Legal notices: November 6, 2020

Section 33, Township 9, Range 17

West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is