Legal notices: November 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be re-
ceived at the Office of the Buffalo
County Clerk by the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners, 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on November 24, 2020 until
10:00 AM, Local Time, and then
such BIDS shall be publicly opened
and read aloud for furnishing all
equipment, labor, materials and ap-
purtenances required to construct
approximately 3,180 Tons of As-
phaltic Concrete Type SPR, 2,980
Tons of Asphaltic Concrete Type
SLX, 133.4 Sta. Cold Milling (Class
3), 4.42 Sta. Cold Milling (Class 3A)
and other such work as may be in-
cidental to 2021 ASPHALT RE-
SURFACING.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any or all bids; and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the BID it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The Owner will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier. Items transmitted by facsimile
or electronically will not be ac-
cepted.
The Contract Documents may be
examined at the following loca-
tions:
Miller & Associates
Consulting Engineers, P.C.
1111 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment
9730 Antelope Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Copies of the Contract Docu-
ments may be obtained at the of-
fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $50 for each half-size set.
Full-size sets of documents will be
available for $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the CON-
TRACT DOCUMENTS within four-
teen (14) days of the BID OPEN-
ING, and in good condition, will be
refunded $10. A complete set of
electronic copies of drawings,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations.
The Owner, in accordance with
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of
1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d
to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of
Federal Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Each BIDDER will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, cashier's check or bid bond
made payable, without condition,
to the Buffalo County Clerk, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, in an amount equal
to five percent (5%) of the pro-
posal.
Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
Pursuant to the Deed of Trust ex-
ecuted by Cooper Benjamin, LLC,
Trustee of 5308 PLP Trust, as Trus-
tor, in which Exchange Bank is the
Lender and Beneficiary, and Ex-
change Bank is named as the origi-
nal Trustee, and filed for record on
May 25, 2016, and recorded as
Inst. 2016-02977, Records of Buf-
falo County Register of Deeds, af-
fecting the following described real
estate, to wit:
Unit A, Parklane Professional
Condominiums, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, as laid out on Lot 3,
Block 1, Skyview Addition, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING
HOWEVER, the South 245.0 feet
thereof according to the Declara-
tion recorded on January 24, 2007,
as Inst. No. 2007-565
notice is hereby given that the
Trustor has committed a breach of
an obligation for
which the trust property was con-
veyed as security, to-wit: failure to
make payments when due under
the promissory notes secured by
the Deed of Trust. If the breach is
not cured within the time permitted
by Nebraska Law, or the time per-
mitted by the Deed of Trust and
any notices given pursuant thereto,
the Trustee will exercise the power
of sale contained within the Deed
of Trust.
Michael R. Snyder, Successor
Trustee SNYDER HILLIARD & COCHRAN,
LLO
P O Box 1414 Kearney, Nebraska 68848 (308) 234-2700 msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DARVIN L.
FULLMER, JR., DECEASED
CASE No. P20-171
Notice is hereby given that on
Oct. 30, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said deceased and that Franca
Odilia Fullmer, whose address is
4616 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Jan. 6,
2021, or be forever barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the County
Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker Grossart & Bahensky, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF VERN GEWECKE
ESTATE NO PR19-73
Notice is hereby given that a
waiver of Final Account and Report
of Administration and a Petition for
Complete Settlement, Probate Will
and Determination of Heirs have
been filled and are set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Buf-
falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on November 20,
2020. at pr after 11:00 o'clock a.m.
Ronald C. Gewecke,
Co-Personal Representative
1510 W. 23rd St. Apt. #44
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 380-8464
Dennis R. Gewecke
Co-Personal Representative
10210 Odessa Rd
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 627-7681
Randall Alexander, #15337
DOWNING, ALEXANDER AND
WOOD
355 N. Commercial
P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
Notice of Organization
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Graves Consulting, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 6190 Standage
Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its des-
ignated office is 6190 Standage
Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Its reg-
istered agent at such address is
Lyndsey Graves.
The general nature of its business
is to engage in and to do any lawful
act concerning any and all lawful
business, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may be organized un-
der the laws of Nebraska, except
for banking or insurance, and for all
other purposes authorized by law.
The limited liability company was
formed on the 24th day of October,
2020 and it shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The affairs of the Com-
pany shall be conducted by its
Members pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Malcom, Nelsen & Windrum Law
Office
Attorney for:
Graves Consulting, LLC
PO Box 174
Cozad, NE 69130
(308)784-2048
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st
Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska will be received
by City of Kearney, at the office of
the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.
local time on November 17, 2020,
at which time the Bids received will
be publicly opened and read aloud
in the City Council Chambers.
The project consists of con-
structing: the removal and replace-
ment of approximately 5500 SY of
paving on 31st Street from D Ave-
nue to G Avenue. The project also
consists of curb and gutter, drive-
way and sidewalk pavement re-
moval and replacement, approxi-
mately 1100 LF 12" DIP water
main, 150 LF 8" DIP water main
and associated appurtenances,
sanitary improvements, storm im-
provements and all other associ-
ated work as indicated on the
drawings and within the specifica-
tions.
Bids shall be on a unit price ba-
sis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to the City
of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 as security
that the bidder(s) to whom the
award(s) are made will enter into
contract to build the improvements
bid upon and furnish the required
bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids
shall be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For:
2020 Part 2 Improvements; 31st
Street from D Avenue to G Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska
Bids Received: November 17, 2020
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, NE 68848
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidd-
ing Documents is: Olsson, 6415
2nd Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should
be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-
neer, at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may
be examined at:
¢ Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
¢ City of Kearney, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847
¢ Lincoln Builder's Bureau,
5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
¢ Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,
Nebraska 68127
¢ Master Builders of Iowa,
221 Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa
50309
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-
ments 31st Street from D Avenue
to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60.00.
Unsuccessful bidders are re-
quested to return the plans and
specifications.
Each successful bidder shall
supply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon the order of the
City Council of Kearney, Nebraska
Randy Buschkoetter, Vice-Pre-
sident of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NORMAN L.
RICKARDSON, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-156
Notice is hereby given that on
October 22, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Duane W. Hagan, whose address is
1010 East 9th Street, Ogallala, Ne-
braska 69153, was appointed by
the Court a Personal Representa-
tive of the estate. Creditors if this
estate must file their claims with
this Court on or before December
30, 2020 or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
1512 Centeral Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Brian R. Symington
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY L.L.P.
P.O. Box 1600, 1516 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY, NBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: ALLISON BUSE
You are hereby notified that on
July 16, 2020 the Plaintiff, General
Collection Company filed a Petition
in the County Court of BUFFALO
County, Nebraska against you
shown as Case Number CI
20-1368 the object and prayer of
which is a judgment in the amount
of $1318.44 plus court costs, attor-
ney's fees and pre-judgement in-
terest pursuant to Nebraska Re-
vised statute Section 25-1801.
The petition prays that judgment be
entered against you. You are
hereby notified that you must an-
swer the petition on or before the
5th day of DECEMBER, 2020 at the
BUFFALO County Court of Ne-
braska.
BY: TRUELL, MURRAY &
ASSOCIATES
220 OXNARD AVE
GRAND ISLAND, NE 68802
308-384-0200
NOTICE OF MEETING
LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Library Advi-
sory Board of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska, will be held at 5:00 p.m.
on November 10, 2020 in the Nio-
brara Meeting Room at the Kearney
Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the Office of
the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-
ness hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Library
Advisory Board shall have the right
to modify the agenda to include
items of an emergency nature only
at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, Novem-
ber 19, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M.
at the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners’ Board Room, lo-
cated at 1512 Central Ave., Kear-
ney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on Zoning
Regulation code amendments of
Permitted Special Uses under Sec-
tion 5.34 of the Agricultural Resi-
dential District, regarding Mini-Sto-
rage and Personal Use Solar Ar-
rays, AND a Subdivision Regulation
code amendment of Block Require-
ments under Section 4.06.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and
offer testimony. Accommoda-
tions for the disabled are available
upon request. Please contact the
ADA Coordinator at 308-236-1224
at least 48 hours prior to the meet-
ing if accommodations are re-
quired.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, Novem-
ber 19, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M.
at the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners’ Board Room, lo-
cated at 1512 Central Ave., Kear-
ney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding a
Special Use Permit Application to
operate a Motocross Track, filed by
JRAYD, L.L.C., leased from Doro-
thy Farms, Inc., for property lo-
cated at 29922 Grand Island Road,
Pleasanton, Nebraska, 68866, de-
scribed as Part of the South Half of
Section 13, Township 11, Range 16
West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, Novem-
ber 19, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M.
at the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners’ Board Room, lo-
cated at 1512 Central Ave., Kear-
ney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments regarding a
Special Use Permit Application to
operate a Recreational/Event Cen-
ter, filed by Kinzy & Brent
Carmody, for property located at
3070 Odessa Road, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68845, described as
Carmody Acres, Lot 1, situated in
Section 33, Township 9, Range 17
West of the 6th p.m., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, November 9, 2020 at 5:30
P.M. in the Staff Development
Room of the Kearney Public
Schools Administration Building at
320 West 24th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, and on Facebook Live.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
available at the Administrative Of-
fices of the Kearney Public
Schools, 320 West 24th St., Kear-
ney, NE 68845, during normal busi-
ness hours; or may be accessed
electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
on Friday, November 6, 2020.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
VAUGHN BOMBECK,
DECEASED
CASE NO PR20-167
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Probate of Will of
said Deceased, Determination of
Heirs, and Appointment of Melissa
L. Willis as Personal Representative
has been filed and is set for hearing
in the County Court of Buffalo
Coutny, Nebraska, located at Kear-
ney, Nebraska on Dec. 2, 2020, at
1:30 p.m.
Sharmin Gonzalez
Clerk of the Buffalo County Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
Parker, Grossart, & Bahensky,
L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
