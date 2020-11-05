Legal notices: November 5, 2020

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
AR PAINTING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that AR
Painting, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been orga
ized under the Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company Act. The address
of its designated office is 1922 9th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The
name and address of the registered
agent for service of process in the
state of Nebraska is USCA, Inc.,
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
68102.
AR Painting, LLC commenced
business on, October 19, 2020,
and the general nature of its busi-
ness is for exterior and interior
painting.
Organizer:
LegalZoom.com, Inc.,
101 N. Brand Avenue, 10th Floor,
Glendale, CA 91203
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: November 10th, 2020 at
7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building - Harvest Room
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
Topic: Buffalo County Fair Board
Meeting
Time: Nov 10, 2020 07:30 PM
Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
85035260199?pwd=dnE3L2FFeEQ1T1hHd05QRUlNNUdidz09
Meeting ID: 850 3526 0199
Passcode: 688725
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,85035260199#,,,,,,0#,,688725# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,85035260199#,,,,,,0#,,688725# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tac-
oma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Hou-
ston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San
Jose)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Ge-
rmantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chic-
ago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New
York)
Meeting ID: 850 3526 0199
Passcode: 688725
Find your local number:
8MZ6eQLJ
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
DONE DEALIN INVESTMENTS,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that, Done
Dealin Investments, LLC, (hereina-
fter referred to as the "Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 1419
Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Thomas W. Tye II,
whose street and mailing address
is 1419 Central Avenue, PO Box
636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION
OF
JRNR, INC.
Pursuant to the Nebraska Model
Business Corportation Act, as set
forth in Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-201
through Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-2,232,
the undersigned Corporation
hereby submit the following Articles
of Dissolution for the purpose of
dissolving a Corportation:
1. Name of Corporation: JRNR,
INC.
2. Date of dissolution of the Cor-
poration was authorized: October,
26, 2020
3. The dissolution was approved
in the manner required by the Ne-
braska Business Corporation Act
and by the Articles of Incorporation
and was approved by sharehold-
ers:
Total No. of Votes Entitled
to be Cast: 1000
James Stucker Votes Cast FOR
500 Votes cast AGAINST 0
Randi Stucker Votes Cast FOR
500 Votes Cast AGAINST 0
4. The number cast for dissolu-
tion was sufficient for approval.
5. The effective date of this docu-
ment is December 31, 2020.
Dated this 29th Day of October,
2020.
JRNR, INC.
by James Stucker, President
Attest:
Randi Stucker, Secretary/
Treasurer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
KEMP RANCHES, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
KEMP RANCHES, LLC a Nebraska
limited liability company, has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska:
I NAME OF COMPANY
The name of the limited liability
company is:
KEMP RANCHES, LLC.
II INITIAL DESIGNATED
OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company=s initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
4715 FIRST AVE PL
KEARNEY, NE 68848
III INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company=s initial
agent for service of process of the
company is:
CONRAD F. CONNEALY
4715 FIRST AVE PL
KEARNEY, NE 68848
CONRAD F. CONNEALY,
ORGANIZER
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF THE
SCOTT D. MORRIS
FOUNDATION
Registered Office: 1419 Central
Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, NE
68848-0636
Registered Agent: Thomas W.
Tye II
The Corporation is organized ex-
clusively for charitable purposes
within the meaning of Section
501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue
Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit
Corporation Act. The Corporation
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Non-
profit Corporation Act. Perpetual
existence commenced on Novem-
ber 2, 2020 when the Articles of In-
corporation were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State. The af-
fairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-
poration is a public benefit non-
profit corporation which will have
no members.
Thomas W. Tye II,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, November 10, 2020 at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
S&D WOLF DESIGNS, LLC
The applicant, S&D Wolf De-
signs,LLC, located at 1607 E 46th
Street Place, Kearney, NE 68847,
has applied for registration of the
trade name "Steve Wolf Designs",
with the general nature of the busi-
ness branding and graphic designs
services. Applicant is a Texas Lim-
ited Liability Company, with author-
ity to transact within Nebraska. The
trade name has been used in Ne-
braska since October 28, 2020. The
date of filing is October 30, 2020.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
SCOTT D. & ROCHELLE L.
MORRIS FOUNDATION
Registered Office: 1419 Central
Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848-0636
Registered Agent: Thomas W.
Tye II
The Corporation is organized ex-
clusively for charitable purposes
within the meaning of Section
501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue
Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit
Corporation Act. The Corporation
shall engage in any lawful business
for which a corporation may be
formed under the Nebraska Non-
profit Corporation Act. Perpetual
existence commenced on Novem-
ber 2, 2020, when the Articles of In-
corporation were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State. The af-
fairs of the Corporation are to be
conducted by the Board of Direc-
tors and officers as authorized by
the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-
poration is a public benefit non-
profit corporation which will have
no members.
Thomas W. Tye II,
Incorporator
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY
STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Michelle
Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website www.sto-
rageauctions.com. Auction is only
online. Auction will begin Friday
November 6, 2020. Items will be
sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
