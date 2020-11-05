 Skip to main content
Legal notices: November 5, 2020

Legal notices: November 5, 2020

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

AR PAINTING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that AR

Painting, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been orga

ized under the Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company Act. The address

of its designated office is 1922 9th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845. The

name and address of the registered

agent for service of process in the

state of Nebraska is USCA, Inc.,

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE

68102.

AR Painting, LLC commenced

business on, October 19, 2020,

and the general nature of its busi-

ness is for exterior and interior

painting.

Organizer:

LegalZoom.com, Inc.,

101 N. Brand Avenue, 10th Floor,

Glendale, CA 91203

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

 

Time: November 10th, 2020 at

7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building - Harvest Room

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

Topic: Buffalo County Fair Board

Meeting

Time: Nov 10, 2020 07:30 PM

Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

85035260199?pwd=dnE3L2FFeEQ1T1hHd05QRUlNNUdidz09

Meeting ID: 850 3526 0199

Passcode: 688725

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,85035260199#,,,,,,0#,,688725# US (Tacoma)

+13462487799,,85035260199#,,,,,,0#,,688725# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tac-

oma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Hou-

ston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San

Jose)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Ge-

rmantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chic-

ago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New

York)

Meeting ID: 850 3526 0199

Passcode: 688725

Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k-

8MZ6eQLJ

ZNEZ N5,1t

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

DONE DEALIN INVESTMENTS,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that, Done

Dealin Investments, LLC, (hereina-

fter referred to as the "Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Thomas W. Tye II,

whose street and mailing address

is 1419 Central Avenue, PO Box

636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION

OF

JRNR, INC.

 

Pursuant to the Nebraska Model

Business Corportation Act, as set

forth in Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-201

through Neb. Rev. Stat. 21-2,232,

the undersigned Corporation

hereby submit the following Articles

of Dissolution for the purpose of

dissolving a Corportation:

1. Name of Corporation: JRNR,

INC.

2. Date of dissolution of the Cor-

poration was authorized: October,

26, 2020

3. The dissolution was approved

in the manner required by the Ne-

braska Business Corporation Act

and by the Articles of Incorporation

and was approved by sharehold-

ers:

Total No. of Votes Entitled

to be Cast: 1000

James Stucker Votes Cast FOR

500 Votes cast AGAINST 0

Randi Stucker Votes Cast FOR

500 Votes Cast AGAINST 0

4. The number cast for dissolu-

tion was sufficient for approval.

5. The effective date of this docu-

ment is December 31, 2020.

Dated this 29th Day of October,

2020.

JRNR, INC.

by James Stucker, President

Attest:

Randi Stucker, Secretary/

Treasurer

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

KEMP RANCHES, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

KEMP RANCHES, LLC a Nebraska

limited liability company, has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska:

I NAME OF COMPANY

The name of the limited liability

company is:

KEMP RANCHES, LLC.

II INITIAL DESIGNATED

OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company=s initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

4715 FIRST AVE PL

KEARNEY, NE 68848

III INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company=s initial

agent for service of process of the

company is:

CONRAD F. CONNEALY

4715 FIRST AVE PL

KEARNEY, NE 68848

CONRAD F. CONNEALY,

ORGANIZER

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF THE

SCOTT D. MORRIS

FOUNDATION

 

Registered Office: 1419 Central

Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, NE

68848-0636

Registered Agent: Thomas W.

Tye II

The Corporation is organized ex-

clusively for charitable purposes

within the meaning of Section

501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation Act. The Corporation

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Non-

profit Corporation Act. Perpetual

existence commenced on Novem-

ber 2, 2020 when the Articles of In-

corporation were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State. The af-

fairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-

poration is a public benefit non-

profit corporation which will have

no members.

Thomas W. Tye II,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, November 10, 2020 at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ N5,1t

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

S&D WOLF DESIGNS, LLC

 

The applicant, S&D Wolf De-

signs,LLC, located at 1607 E 46th

Street Place, Kearney, NE 68847,

has applied for registration of the

trade name "Steve Wolf Designs",

with the general nature of the busi-

ness branding and graphic designs

services. Applicant is a Texas Lim-

ited Liability Company, with author-

ity to transact within Nebraska. The

trade name has been used in Ne-

braska since October 28, 2020. The

date of filing is October 30, 2020.

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

SCOTT D. & ROCHELLE L.

MORRIS FOUNDATION

 

Registered Office: 1419 Central

Avenue, PO Box 636, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848-0636

Registered Agent: Thomas W.

Tye II

The Corporation is organized ex-

clusively for charitable purposes

within the meaning of Section

501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and the Nebraska Nonprofit

Corporation Act. The Corporation

shall engage in any lawful business

for which a corporation may be

formed under the Nebraska Non-

profit Corporation Act. Perpetual

existence commenced on Novem-

ber 2, 2020, when the Articles of In-

corporation were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State. The af-

fairs of the Corporation are to be

conducted by the Board of Direc-

tors and officers as authorized by

the Bylaws and the Board. The cor-

poration is a public benefit non-

profit corporation which will have

no members.

Thomas W. Tye II,

Incorporator

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ N5,N12,N19

 

NOTICE OF SALE TO SATISFY

STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Michelle

Eynon the contents of unit #A9. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website www.sto-

rageauctions.com. Auction is only

online. Auction will begin Friday

November 6, 2020. Items will be

sold "AS IS." CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ

O29,O30,O31,N2,N3,N4,N5

 

